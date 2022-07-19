Prince Harry: ‘We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom’

I updated yesterday’s post about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the United Nations. They arrived at the UN in the morning to watch the whole Nelson Mandela Day celebration. Harry was the keynote speaker and his speech was amazing. But first, some fashion notes! Meghan’s skirt and top were Givenchy, her tote was Mulberry (which she’s used before) and her shoes were Manolos. That tote is fab and she has a very similar ensemble in green, which she wore on the Sussexes’ tour of Ireland several years ago. Now, here is Harry’s speech again:
It’s a really great speech. I was moved! He made it personal but he wasn’t afraid to speak politically too, which has (obviously) destroyed the British hivemind. He spoke of what Africa means to him, saying: “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.” SOULMATE! As for the politics:
Harry called the current moment a “time of global uncertainty and division, when it’s all too easy to look around and feel anger or despair. How many of us feel battered, helpless in the face of the seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation?”
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Harry called 2022 a “painful year in a painful decade.”
Harry called out “a few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many.” Saying the United States is seeing a “rolling back of constitutional rights,” Harry told the General Assembly, “We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom — the cause of Mandela’s life.”
“As we sit here today, our world is on fire … again,” Harry said. The climate change crisis, he said “will only grow worse unless our leaders lead, unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions — the daring, transformative decisions — that our world needs to save humanity.”
“These decisions may not fit with the agendas of every political party. They may invite resistance from powerful interests. But the right thing to do is not up for debate, and neither is the science,” said Harry, who as a member of the royal family was expected to maintain political neutrality.
“This is a pivotal moment — a moment when multiple converging crises have given way to an endless string of injustices,” Harry said during his keynote speech. “We can do what Mandela did every, single day behind that 7.9 foot prison cell on Robben Island and every day outside of it, too. We can find meaning and purpose in the struggle. We can wear our principles as armor. We have an obligation to give as much, if not more, than we take. And never shudder in the face of darkness. The hope is the fuel that courage requires. Let’s seek out what we have in common, empower all people to reclaim our democracy and harness the light of Mandela’s memory to illuminate the way forward.”
As you can imagine, the Mail and other British outlets are freaking out about Harry “wading into politics again.” But what struck me is that he isn’t speaking as a British prince about British politics. He’s speaking as an immigrant in America with skin in the game, committed to doing the work to make the American political situation better for his American children.
It was a beautiful speech impressively delivered. He didn’t look at his notes once! He’s giving Meghan a run for her money in the speaker department. I also want to go back and give him kudos for his Better Up interviews. He’s an absolute natural. I was already impressed with Harry but he keeps impressing me more and more each day.
It was a great speech, so moving. Harry has always been a wonderful speaker and rarely has looked at notes. He’s a natural. I wouldn’t be comparing them.
I think he was very nervous, that’s why he had such a serious face. But that’s totally okay, it only makes him more likeable. He took his job very seriously.
Even if he was nervous, he looked so relaxed. The right amount of gravitas. The right amount of seriousness mixed with the right amount of personal. Seriously – BRF coulda had this guy as their front man, but no. Cutting off your nose to spite your face for sure.
This is exactly WHY The Egg wanted him gone! He looks and sounds like a cardboard cutout with a computerized voice box next to Harry (as does The Mannequin next to Meghan).
Funny enough, though, the comparisons are more amplified now 😄 😄 😄 The world can see AND HEAR just how much all of it *was* Harry doing all the lifting (heavy and otherwise).
Great speech from Harry. Love that he isn’t afraid to make strong statements, especially about climate change and science.
I can’t even imagine how the BP is freaking out today LOL.
To think I used to believe that Britain was a stronghold of civilization. Turns out it was just Harry.
Yep, I have reached the exact same conclusion, Merricat.
@Becks1, Yes, the speech was great. Lol …let BP freak out…that’s is their default mode.
Prince Harry spoke from his heart, but also stated facts. Prince Harry continues to educate himself on issues that are of importance when others are clinging and skating on their so-called birthright.
I think willy, and Charlie, nor petty Betty, ever thought harry would leave for real. If they wanted that they wouldn’t be going unhinged before the world to get him back. They smear, and bad mouth everything they do, to ruin any chances of them being sucessful
They want harry back hat in hand, kate just falling to pieces without harry, it’s like meghan stole her real husband. They are truly boring without harry, and they know it.
Social media companies have not done their part to stop the disinformation and misinformation that have besieged so many countries. They need to do more.
Great job Harry❤️👍
So much accuracy there – and no one is truly holding them accountable. There are so many greedy and selfish reasons that this does not happen. As individuals we can ignore and try to educate, but it is like trying to counter a tsunami and where I want to count on leadership, but we all know how that’s gone of late. But, I do try and keep hope and while like MLK many platitudes come from many parties to jump on the Mandela bandwagon, I love: “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” Much like Harry said, I will keep trying and not give up on enhancing the freedom of others.
Recall during the REWIRED2021 conference last November Harry said he and Jack Dorsey had been emailing each other prior to January 6. Then H sent Dorsey an email on Jan 5 saying ‘his platform was allowing a coup to be staged,’ and never heard from Dorsey again. Naysayers were all pooh-poohing Harry on Twitter (surprise). Yet testimony by former Twitter employees in recent Jan 6 committee hearings not only corroborated what H was saying, but warned company management that ‘donald’ was reaching out to extremist organizations and giving them directives.
@ Alexandria, so well stated!! As an additional aspect to Harry’s speech, it’s not just America that is fighting for Democracy. Sri Lanka, as well as Ukrainians as well.
With the affects of the war in Ukraine, Sudan is suffering from catastrophic hunger that they are no longer feeding the starving but feeding those who are dying FROM starvation. Sudan, along with other countless countries are starving from Climate Change or their lands have disappeared as such in Louisiana from rising waters. We can no longer ignore Climate Change.
Harry is using the words from Mandela that are still relevant today as they were 30 or 15 years ago. I found Harry to be the perfect messenger for Nelson Mandela at the UN. Harry understood Mandelas words and their impact, yesterday and today.
It was really his best speech!! He also did it without notes lol.
I remember him joking in South Africa about how Meghan could do her speeches without notes and now here he is shinning.
I felt like this was his moment and he hit it out of the park. Everything he said was spot on and I felt moved.
I do have to say I dared glean at the comments in daily mail (don’t do it) and holy cow 18k comments from his UN speech.
This is why they will always write about Harry and Meghan. Even their haters can’t stop talking about them.
Given her experience as a professional actor I love to picture them at home with her helping him get ready for this speech. What a team.
Nothing wrong if he did, i thought i saw him closing his little note pad.
Not to take away from the speech at all, but he didn’t deliver it without notes. He had a teleprompter. No way would someone do a speech like that in this day and age without one.
Well, if he read it from the teleprompter and made it look that natural it is still an impressive feat that his bro and s-i-l couldn’t pull off.
absolutely; so place him in the club him with president’s,ceo’s and vips around the world who use teleprompters for speeches especially those videotaped. he was flawless in his use of them and his speech was fantastic.
He had notes. You could see them in his had right at the beginning and he has his hand on them through a lot of the speech, glancing down at them at several points if you watch the full video.
That’s not to take away from the speech. I watch a lot of UN speeches and I don’t remember ever seeing one without notes. Not saying it hasn’t happened but it’s perfectly normal.
Are teleprompters helpful to dyslexics?
I also saw him pull out sheaf of paper prior to speech, but didn’t see him reference them during speech.
@ SarahLee, who cares if he had a teleprompter OR not!!! Could you perform in front of the UN with a few notes with OR without a teleprompter?
Harry was flawless throughout his entire speech!!
It’s so fortunate for the rest of the world that his family discarded him. He clearly was destined to be much greater than a British royal. He and his wife are powerhouses.
Right? In a way they freed him and he rose to the occasion, soaring to heights no one imagined he could reach. Their loss, the globe’s gain.
And to think, he’s just getting started, really. I hope I get to be around long enough to see what heights Harry and Meghan are able to achieve! The speech was masterful — beautifully written, just the right mix of personal and inspirational, and delivered with Harry’s passion — a true tribute to Mandela.
@ C-Shell, I am with you Sweetie!!! Let’s kick back with some martinis and watch them proprel into the stratosphere that is waiting for them!!!
They may have been under appreciated in Britain but we have our arms and hearts open for them here and around the world!!!!
You can see in that video how much he’s thinking about reaching over to Meghan, then does it. They are so lovely to watch. They are such a great team, constantly in tune with one another.
That part made me LOL. You can see him seriously thinking about it, and the moment he’s like, “eh, so what if I want to rub all over my gorgeous wife.”
The fact that anyone would consider a speech emphasizing the importance of preserving human rights and working to head off climate disaster as divisive just underscores what crazy times we live in.
On the climate front, reactions like that remind me of the World Party song “and God said”
I get the feeling Harry has always wanted to speak like this but was constrained by royal protocol. So I’m happy he’s now able to say what he wants. I saw some royal reporters being snide about it but I think that’s because they’re still pissed off he’s not working for the family anymore. Also the royalists are upset and accusing him of erasing his father and grandmother because he didn’t include them in his speech. I mean why would mention them and if he did these same people would have accused him of using his royal connections.
Let’s be honest, those stenographers working the royal beat know their job is to malign H’s work even when it’s patently obvious that he knocked it out of the park. Just saw some footage of Emily Andrews doing just that and I was embarrassed by the desperation of her blatant lies. It also seems like more observers are waking up to the propagandist motives of royal commentators.
@ Amy Bee, my question to them would be, WTF would Harry mention them on Nelson Mandela day????
They are were NOT the purpose of the speech nor was Harry there speaking on behalf of QEII or PC!!
My gawd, they are certainly strettttcccchhhhiiinnnngggggggg that theory 🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠
The WiFi gods have been against me all day today.
I know Harry isn’t going to run for office but man if he was I felt like this would have been his moment to launch.
It felt like a coming out party. As if to say here I am.. I’m stepping up to the plate and ready to take on the challenge.
A little bit like when I saw Obama at the DNC convention before he launched his presidential campaign.
This felt significant and I feel like this opened some doors for him (not that he needed any opened).
But anyone listening to him speak I imagine would be so excited to have him join their events. He’s no longer just the funny royal but a true statesman.
Public office is a wonderful ambition for someone seeking a platform of influence. Harry already has that and without the limitations of being a public servant.
This ☝🏾
I like that you mentioned Obama at the DNC, because I felt the same way when I saw him speak back in 2004. After that speech I turned to my friends and said “Obama ’08” and they all scoffed at me, saying there was no way a junior senator was going to run that soon. Well, we know how that turned out, don’t we?
I agree that Harry’s speech gives off a similar vibe, him stepping more fully forward onto the global stage. He’s obviously been covered by the British press his whole life, but now has really started to gain worldwide attention for his work and activism.
Meg looked so YOUNG. I felt uncomfortable using “gorgeous” or “beautiful” bc I usually use them for adults and she looked like a teen! I need her skincare routine asap.
She explained how she uses muscle massage. Yoga on face. She manipulates using both inside her mouth and out. She describes how she tightens her jawline. Smoothing the Fascia. Love her skin 😁
The idea of Harry as an immigrant wanting to make a better country for his kids is funny but technically true. They are really just an extremely interesting couple.
She got back her style mojo and confidence after a bit of post-partum insecurity. It happened to me after I stopped breastfeeding my youngest and resumed my old workout routine. It felt magical.
She and Amal are my girl crushes.
She never had post-partum insecurity, that woman has more self-confidence than I can imagine. She was proud of her body and wasn’t going to hide it.
I think I understand what you meant by “post partum insecurity”. If I’m correct, it was in no means meant to suggest that Meghan was insecure about ANYTHING other than MAYBE a tiny bit of weight gain after giving birth to Lili and I ONLY think this because Meghan is always such a flawless dresser, 99.9999% of the time I LOVE what she wears, but there were a couple occasions in fall ’21 where I was surprised to find myself not loving or even liking what Meghan wore (the white shift dress-D&G? -in NY comes to mind) and those two occasions happened to occur when Meghan was, God forbid, showing a tiny bit of weight gain, but she IS human, and used to seeing herself slimmer, and maybe WAS feeling a tiny bit insecure and I think it affected her fashion choices. I hope I described this as respectfully as possible. I’m a die hard Meghan stan.
I remember after Archie was born and she attended the Lion King premiere and looked really nervous, and someone told her she looked great or beautiful or something and harry turned to her and said “see? I told you so.” So she was definitely nervous before that event but looked lovely as we all know. But of course looking back there was so much more going on with her than “just” being postpartum, when you consider the relentless tabloid attacks on a daily basis and who knows what the hell the Firm was putting her through.
Harry has fully transitioned from royal to statesman. He’s earned his spot at the podium, and speaks as someone with worldly experience and compassion. He’s not some living anachronism trotted out for publicity.
I watched it yesterday and he gave a powerful, moving speech. Here for it.
He’s turning into a global ambassador and using his platform to be one of those people Mr. Rogers told us to look for. Thanks, Harry & Megan, for being helpers.
Let the BM and royal Borg collective die mad, that really was a great speech! I love when Harry waxes sentimental about Africa (my husband and I actually met while we were both working in Kenya and South Sudan, and he proposed during a safari in Botswana, so I’m sentimental about the continent myself). You get the feeling that he truly cares not just about conservation, but about the PEOPLE of Africa. And I really appreciate his frankness about our diminishing rights in America. No doubt many will say that as a recent immigrant, he has no right to complain, but speaking as someone with numerous immigrants in my family, I think they often have a much clearer view of our shortcomings. Those of us who were born and raised here are so used to the way things are that we’re liable to become complacent, and sometimes it takes a foreigner to remind us that things can and should be different in a country that never shuts up about its supposed greatness.
Also, listening to Harry’s speech — anytime he makes one, really — I always think about how he was treated as the family idiot. It’s laughable, right? He’s such an articulate and engaging speaker. It doesn’t feel like he’s just reading lines off a page like the rest of his family does.
Because only his sister in law walks around with a permanent maniacal grin. The rest of us Normals can be generally happy and content with life and still experience emotions other perpetual jubilation.
“Maniacal grin” took me straight out, have me cackling early this a.m.
Harry’s use of Mandela’s words about hope were the highlight to me. Like service, hope is universal. I especially loved Harry reaching out for Megs after the speech–you could see he was going through so many emotions in the moments after he returned to his seat.
Harry does have skin in the game. He is living in America; he has an American wife; and his children are half American and 1/4 African American. (One drop rule will apply to them despite the ginger.) Lili can run for US president because she was born in CA. What goes on in the US will impact his family indirectly and directly. The 6th in line to the British throne spoke at the UN; the only other British royal was the queen. The BM were trashing the speech to stay in the good books of Chas and Bulli-am, who have never been invited to the UN.
But shouldn’t we stop referencing 6th in line? I hope he’s over the monarchy since he knows how important democracy is!
As long as Eco Bill keeps regularly commuting with his family in helicopters being 6th in line is still important. God forbid there would be a tragedy but it’s not out of the range of possibilities.
I believe so can Archie. His mother is US citizen therefore he is considered natural born. John McCain was born in Panama, Ted Cruz in Canada (wish he would go back but I like my northern neighbors) and many other politicians. Archie has dual citizenship (as does Lili), he would just have to decide at 18 to be US only to run.
Oh gosh, don’t forget Mehmet OZ, was he born in Turkey (?) and still votes there, yet he is running.
I believe you are correct ecsmon, one needs to be born of US parent(s) not necessarily in the US. Although politicians would try to obfuscate.
I believe Ted Cruz, born in Canada to US parents, ran for president and cheeto brought it up all the time but he is a known liar. Oz is a good example but he’s not running for president.
“The presidential birth requirements in the U.S. Constitution require anyone elected to serve as U.S. president or vice president be a “natural born citizen.” What that means is only those people who are U.S. citizens at birth and did not have to go through the naturalization process are eligible to serve in the highest office in the land. It does not mean that a president must have been born on U.S. soil to serve, even though there has never been a U.S. president born outside one of the 50 U.S. states.”
McCain was born in the Canal Zone, technically (at the time) US soil. Plus everything Lizzie said.
My God I am so in love with this man. He is a light in the world and the best of humanity. Bless Meghan, for without her, Harry would never have made this transformation into reaching his true potential as a beacon of hope for humanity.
The Fail had a blaring headline that “Harry slams America”. They are trying to ruin Harry’s rep in the States. But it’s not gonna work.
Um, conscientious Americans are slamming America, so…we’re good!
Exactly. That’s why it’s not gonna work. But of course they’re trying. You can set your watch by their regular bashing.
It’s not just “conscientious” Americans – slamming America is pretty much a national sport. We air our dirty laundry out in public – it’s not considered a shocking thing here.
I mean considering almost all American outlets and not just tabloids reported on his speech whatever the daily fail says won’t register lol.
Even Fox News had clear article about his speech.
A few local news stations did quick blurbs about his speech and most of us are “slamming” America too. Lol he’s good.
Polls show the majority of Americans did not want Roe v Wade overturned so Harry is in step with most Americans.
As an American woman of color, I’m not at all mad at Harry for speaking truth to power even though he’s an immigrant. Several American states have been steady chipping away at the 1964 Voting Rights Act for decades, and the 2020 presidential election made those bigoted state governments go into overdrive. Without saying it outright, these states are making it painfully obvious that BIPOC are not welcome to vote and they will do whatever needs be to prevent us from voting. Very few non-minorities have stood up for us as vocal allies.
But now with Roe v Wade overturned, more white Americans have been mobilized into recognizing the threats and are standing up, especially against the anti-abortion movement. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said that none of us are free until we are ALL free. Personally, I thank Harry for speaking up and a big shout out to the UN for giving him the opportunity. Nelson Mandela would be proud.
Mandela said, “ It is in your hands, to make a better world for all who live in it.”
I thought his speech was amazing & as a Brit couldn’t help thinking we could do with that inspiration given the state of British politics. The call back to what Nelson Mandela said was really well done.
Royalists are yelling & throwing up so I know Harry did a good job. The same ones upset he talked about the queen to Hoda &say Harry shouldn’t trade on royal connections are now upset he didn’t mention Elizabeth or Charles at the UN. Apparently only royals that have addressed the UN general assembly are Elizabeth & now Harry.
Whilst Harry lives in US & pays taxes I do feel nervous about him commenting on US politics overtly & attracting more right wing ire. But they are obviously braver than me so that’s my own issue.
The right gets ired over tan suits and Dijon mustard. It’s hard not to ire them; they get upset over everything.
I totally get where you’re coming from about the right wing. But I feel like the right wing in America don’t pay as much attention to Harry as they do in the UK.
Every once in a while they’ll chime in like a couple did yesterday but politicians tend to be their main focus and there’s so much going on that I feel Harry and Meghan are bottom of the totem pole for them.
It also mainly stays on social media. Outside of that I don’t see right wing press actively attacking Harry and Meghan.
I just watched Harry’s speech. He did an awesome job. His voice has deepened and has become even sexier.
This is the man Diana gave birth to and raised. He has thrown off the shackles of the Windsor past and has become a world humanitarian. He has taken over the mantle of his beloved mother and that makes me smile and cry. Bravo, Harry and Meghan.
He’s right.
Two things that would help protect it:
1. Vote for sane people.
2. Create more awareness of how to recognize misinformation.
More and more people just believe anything nowadays, just because it’s not on the official news/
And a third problem is that they’re dumbing down education more and more.
Thank you Prince Harry!
I watched this yesterday and felt totally moved. I could not help but think of Diana, who would have been so proud. Harry truly embodies the direction she wanted to take as well as her potential.
Agree that Harry knocked it out of the park, but aside from that, I was really struck by the “soulmate” comment. It must have been so hurtful for Harry to have had that realization about Meghan only to have his brother make a cruel, dismissive comment like, “you know this is the third girl you’ve taken to Botswana.”
Kudos to Harry for being determined to find his destiny outside of the toxic system he was born into.
Good for Harry for continuing to look until he found the right one.
Much different than settling for the only one who would have you.
I absolutely loved the speech. Harry well done!
I have always wondered why they were so upset that Harry was leaving. Why they tried so hard to discredit them. This.is.why.
They knew what we didn’t know. They absolutely knew that if Harry were to be given the opportunity to shine he would outshine his brother.
This is what they were afraid of.
Word, well said.
Harry is good example to everyone afraid to take chances, to step out of their comfort zone. Take the chance, a leap of faith, it can freeing.
His mother must be so proud.
Knocked it out of the park. Hope Gran got to see it. Stay bitter UK.
No, not bitter UK, as huge swathes of us love Harry and Meghan, but bitter UK PRESS!
Gotcha. UK Press, you suck @$%.
@ Emme, agreed, definitely not bitter UK…lots and lots of us are thrilled to see Harry and Meghan doing so well and love supporting them!
The UK press, though, they are something else entirely.
Yesterday my Gyno went full blast on my birth control options. She told me “you know abortion is illegal now” (in my state). I so appreciated her candor. This is a fight all of us must be in, especially if you have a daughter. Anyone with a daughter, wife, girlfriend, mother, aunt, etc should be speaking out on this as Harry has done.
If my partner doesn’t treat me the way Harry does Meghan in that video I don’t want him. The bar has been set.
Yaaassssss
Harry’s speech was was wedded with the theme ” Do what you can, with what you have, where you are” with special emphasis on climate change and food insecurity.
His seamless delivery showed his growth and evolution as a public speaker. He is always prepared and succinct.
I loved how much he is publicly celebrating his mother’s life and especially her service and commitment.
He has embraced self-acceptance and his own unique personality, Harry has discovered his joy, Joie decided vivre by being surrounded in a positive space, psychologically.
It is a space where one can fully embrace one’s self, one’s unique abilities and most importantly one’s vulnerability.
The essence of life is recognising and accessing one’s innate gifts, everybody has them, irregardless of how it is expressed.
Be it creatively or otherwise, it only becomes difficult when certain people seek to control others by trying to dis- allow the emergence of these individual authentic selves.
This type of control is considered evil and should be discouraged since it robs the rest of the world of humanity’s special talents and gifts.
The South African delegation chose wisely, their keynote speaker for Nelson Mandela Day 2022 was fantastic.
(Special recognition to the Mayor of New York. )
Well Wisher, ITA. In addition, the Mayor of New York’s speech was very good and I loved that he stated NYC would be right there with them. I’m glad they had the Mayor and Harry speaking one after the other.
I loved harry speech, but what is up with Mandelas grandson?
Does anyone know.
As usual they honored and pleased the people who invited them, as well as the spectators and relevant press.
But the Brit Media hated every minute and had to construct an alternate reality to support the hatred.
This is what being human looks like. This is what leadership looks like.
His speech was fantastic.
In the header photo, Meghan looks so much like Doria…and Harry actually looks quite a bit like Charles.
Bellah, I think he looks more like Philip.