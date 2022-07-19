Bower: Duchess Meghan was ‘thin-skinned’ about being smeared daily

Ever since the excerpts from Tom Bower’s royal book started coming out, I’ve been debating how much coverage we should give this sh-t. Bower is clearly making sh-t up as he goes along and pretending to live in a world where receipts don’t exist. Bower’s Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors is already a top preorder on Amazon, although I have to wonder if the sales will fall off a clip as soon as more excerpts come out. The excerpts I’ve seen so far are awful, badly sourced, outrageous lies and agenda-driven anti-Sussex character assassination. It’s weird how all of these supposed “top royal biographers” are being exposed right and left for being hacks. Honestly, I was more disappointed in Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers, but this Bower book is just stupid. Anyway, here are some excerpts about how Meghan was completely wrong for… wanting palace staff to protect her…?
Bower writes: “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image. She refused to accept that staff were not employed to promote her as an individual, but instead placed her within the grid of the entire Royal Family. In particular, Meghan fumed about the refusal officially to criticise Thomas Markle. From her perspective, Meghan was isolated, vulnerable and stifled by conventions.”
The book says Meghan “hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate” and, in turn, Kate “regarded her neighbour as dismissive of other people”. Bower says: “Meghan’s manner towards her staff had become self-centred, manipulative and demanding. Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective. In self-defence, she demanded retaliation against her critics.”
On Friday, October 12, 2018, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding reception, Meghan revealed she was pregnant. Two days later, the Sussexes flew to Sydney, Australia, and received an amazing reception. But Bower writes: “Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats. According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry. Every night he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet. Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet. Thin-skinned, they were inflamed by the slightest criticism. Then, both bombarded their staff with demands for retribution and removal of the criticism.”
Bower writes: “The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic. Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public’s affection after years of work. Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow.” Bower believes that, encouraged by Harry, Meghan conjured a fantasy that she could provide the leadership the monarchy required. He writes: “Her activism would enhance the brand. To her staff, she gave the impression that she believed she personified the monarchy’s importance. Naturally, her American agents and lawyers were encouraging. For years they had struggled to land parts for her.”
“Meghan became increasingly fragile… From her perspective, Meghan was isolated, vulnerable and stifled by conventions” and “Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image…” Read between the lines. Meghan was pregnant and being smeared by a gleefully racist and rabid British press on an hourly/daily basis, with many of the leaks coming from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and most of all, Kensington Palace. Meghan was isolated, suicidal and begging for help, which they refused. They then turned around and leaked sh-t about how fragile she was, how “demanding,” how tired she was of all of their made-up rules which only applied to her. Every times any biographer tries to make this time frame sound like Meghan was the worst, I’m reminded of just how awful it must have been for her to feel so vulnerable and alone during her pregnancy. And how they’re still smearing her.
What a bilious excuse for a human Bower is–how gleeful and proud of the racist abuse heaped upon Meghan.
That tells you everything you need to know about him.
Racist and rude are not the same thing, to paraphrase the Duchess of Sussex.
What is clearly racist in America is considered normal in Great Britian. There is a huge disconnect which is why the Brits can’t understand why American Media isn’t going after Harry and Meghan. Their ONLY allies in the USA are the RACIST. Now here comes the crazy part, the same RACIST the Brits are beginning to embrace in the USA are the same people who hate their Queen. Meghan McCain stated in her article for the Daily Fail “Because the God-fearing, gun-yielding, Constitution-loving, monarchy-hating majority in America love it here.” Don’t focus on all the other crazy McCain made in her statement but this is the woman that the Brits are embracing to support their hate for Meghan and Harry. A woman who proudly states she hates the Queen. So let’s be clear this was never about the Queen for the British Media this has always been and will always be about the color of Meghan’s skin….PERIOD
One more point: The irony is batshit crazy. McCain is chastising Harry for making a comment about American Democracy on American soil in a British Paper while stating she hates their Queen…..it doesn’t get better than that!
You can love a country and still dislike policies of politicians in that country. 32%-41% of Americans own guns. Is that a majority? She needs to go back to high school and pay attention next time.
@equality:Correct, Republicans are not the majority. That has been proven repeatedly with Al Gore, HRC, Obama and Biden.
I think the Atlantic Newsweek and msnbc also publish anti Sussex articles now actually
I doubt msnbc is anti-Meghan. Newsweek RR is some guy name Royston….enough said
Nobody really cares what Meghan McCain says.
Welp his book release has been pushed back to November! LOL After a number of the Squad pulled up receipts on a number of his lies, his publisher decided to pull it. Amazon issued an email to all those suckers who pre-purchased if they want a refund.
This man sounds like a lunatic. Only Donald Trump throws food and drink at walls. If he wrote with any subtlety or any specifics whatsoever, he might come across as slightly credible. Luckily, he didn’t so he doesn’t.
That “throwing tea” story came from Lipstick Alley ( I think) The story is from a Meghan hater. If that is his source then……wow.
@Ginger … Thank you! If the ‘Meghan threw tea’ incident had been true, the Aussie press would have eaten her alive as it would have been no way to keep that from leaking, and the British press would have been sharpening their knives for Harry and Meghan to return to Britain.
The original lie was Meghan threw the hot tea on a servant, but even Toilet Bowl knew not to take it that far without verified sources. However, either way he is just pass on a made up account to play to the already gullible.
Honestly, I’m glad he included the tea-throwing story, because it is so unbelievable (and I mean that literally) on its face that it automatically discredits the entire book completely. Even people who are predisposed to dislike Meghan will know that isn’t true, because 1) it’s patently insane, and 2) if it was somehow true, it would have been reported on at the time. His asinine book is so outlandish that I can’t imagine anyone but the ROTA and the most hardcore Meghan-haters buying it. It’s basically a punchline at this point.
Who is publishing this bullsh!t? Bower may want to be sued, but what publishing house does?
What probably happened is he was told he can’t say Meghan threw hot tea at a person (i.e., committed assault) without being sued. But they also don’t want to admit these stories about Meghan were all lies. So they “soften” it by saying she threw tea in the air, and hope that doesn’t rise to the level of actual defamation.
But how stupid is that? How exactly does one “throw a cup of tea in the air”? Do you throw it straight up, but it could land on your head. Do you hold onto the cup and only the tea itself, not the cup, flies in the air? If those sound like stupid questions, that’s because this is obviously a stupid lie to smear Meghan again.
MrsK I was kind of thinking the same thing. Did she throw it against the wall? But it clearly says she threw it in the air, so that must not be it. Did she just hold onto the cup and throw the tea up so it kind of rained down on her? that doesn’t seem very smart to do with hot tea. Did she throw the cup randomly and just hope it didnt hurt anyone?
The story makes no sense and you’re right, its because Bower really wanted to say that she threw the tea AT someone and he was told he couldn’t say that. so now she’s just throwing it in the air randomly to show her displeasure..
What a crock of BS.
It’s all bullshit. As ever. (But it gives Bower click-power.)
But say that Meghan were this bad. Say that any of this was true. Why didn’t the RF protect her? Why didn’t they give her the smokescreen they extend to every other inbred member? Why was Paedrew and his teddies, Charles and his missle throwing, Margaret and her human ashtrays, disabled Bowes-Lyons family members concealed and George V being offed with a shedload of morphine so his death could make the morning headlines shrugged off as if it were all per normal? Why was she so, so, very different? … Speaks volumes, dosn’t it?
Great comment @Andrew’s Nemesis. So many other horrible stories about the royals are covered up on a routine basis, and yet the Firm is still throwing her to the wolves.
“The book says Meghan “hated the comparisons with uncomplaining Kate” and, in turn, Kate “regarded her neighbour as dismissive of other people”. Bower says: “Meghan’s manner towards her staff had become self-centred, manipulative and demanding. Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective. In self-defence, she demanded retaliation against her critics.””
^^ This paragraph is particularly galling.
It also tells us directly who the source for this book is – Ma Middleton, which explains the skewered and sensationalized perception.
Essentially this is a Middleton back assault on Meghan by Kate an family given that despite having driven Meghan out of the UK, Kate is heavily losing this one sided culture war.
This is really disgusting and the reason why Kate should never be given a pass.
Also interesting how Meghan is described as tough on the one hand ‘tungsten’ and then labelled as fragile by the Middleton’s.
There isn’t a spot cold enough in hell for the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha’s or the Middleton’s.
The Middleton stake in the smear campaign (and present day press leaking) is galling. I wish Meghan and Harry could litigate them for selling false information.
Again, all of this! I cannot imagine how frustrated, sad, and isolated she felt. The way the palace hung her out to dry during this stressful period is so horrible.
Also, in particular the racism she faced would hit heavy. It is actually physically demanding and terrible on your body. As a black woman, i can tell you how physically awful I feel during and after racist incidents(there have been studies on it). But to face that while pregnant and vulnerable? F those people. I am so happy that Meghan is away from them and living her best life. The British press is vile.
Again, while I get annoyed at people who try to advocate for her befriending Kate. It is not her job to protect and sooth a racist white woman whose family played a part in smearing her. Please stop trying to make women of colour/Black women do more emotional labour.
@ Sunny, thank you for your comments. I was struggling to find the right words…..
This whole thing about Meghan finding herself among allegedly civilised people and being treated with such savage cruelty is still painful to digest.
Let us be cleared eyed on this point: The Middletons started the “hate campaign” against Meghan long before William and Charles became involved.
Exactly. And the false crying story still has not been corrected to this day. Kate should never be given the benefit of anything until she goes on record to clear that up. She sure could correct the Tatler article though.
I don’t buy anything about Meghan being abrasive or throwing tantrums. We have seen over and over again she is nothing but kind and gracious.
@MEGANC Listen, as someone who has and does work in Hollywood, albeit on smaller Independent film projects– anyone who is a “problem child” in the industry from the smallest budget project to the largest “Tentpole” money maker and every project inbetween — that reputation follows you throughout your career and beyond. Meghan is clean, not even her Ex has anything bad or salacious to say against her… and in Hollywood that’s saying alot!!! Believe me. The Royal Family and the British tabloids is barking up the wrong tree and if they keep going up that tree they’re going to get torn to shreds.
Beg to disagree. Tom Bower hunted long and hard to find somebody who had crap to say about Meghan while working on a Reitman’s ad in Canada. In true BaRF Brit tabloid style, the source is unnamed. Recall that Robert Lacey did something similar in his book, specifics forgotten (no receipts).
If the source is unnamed then how do you know the source exists? I think this is all made up bullshit. The guy from Vanity Fair already has pushed back against Bower, its a mess.
usavgjoe, I think that’s the problem and IMHO why this book was written. The bullying allegations are still out there and this book is determined to show that Meghan has a history of bullying. That’s what I think this a** is trying to do. When I read the excerpt above, my immediate thoughts were, “I wonder if those British Diplomats will have a problem being asked to clarify their meeting(s) with Meghan. I guess now Meghan’s attorneys now have 4 female staff members to ask for evidence of bullying by Meghan.” I keep thinking that Meghan can go after BP/HR for that whole mess. They can’t leave it hanging out there or there will be more unethical people writing this crap.
I hope more people write a letter and copy it to the publishing house. Let’s see how well that would land.
Toronto has a super small entertainment industry and if Meghan had been awful during the filming of the Reitman’s campaign it would have come out well before now. We already know he lied about what happened during the Vanity fair shoot so this is more of the same.
I mean she was being smeared and the Palace, who promised to protect her, didn’t. I’m not getting why Meghan is the bad person here. Plus, I thought Bowers would have had some incidents of her bullying the staff in his book but there’s nothing.
@AMY BEE… He doesn’t want to get sued for defamation… he just wants to get a payday selling lies and books to people who want to be lied, to.
Sounds like TB likes getting sued.
I wonder why anyone would be upset that they were being lied about daily? Why wouldn’t she like being the object of racist, misogynist stories on the regular? This book sounds like sh*t and this “author” is full of it.
@ girl_ninja, yet Bowels has part of this right. As he writes, “ From her perspective, Meghan was isolated, vulnerable and stifled by conventions.”. Meghan WAS isolated, vulnerable and stifled. Meghan wanted to see friends or go out, but was refused to do so. The Firm DID refuse to allow Meghan to go out, see her friends and was incredibly vulnerable.
Unfortunately, Bowels is painting this as an act defiance. Instead of reporting the actual truth about how Meghan WAS being treated and the efforts that were placed upon her, anyone would have been feeling vulnerable. Bowels is nothing but a hack as well as a spokesman for CarolE Meddling that she has painted of her vile, vindictive, jealous and insecure daughter.
IF Bowels was one quarter the woman Meghan was, he wouldn’t last ONE day in her shoes!!
Seriously, who even is this OLD MAN?
He’s a well-known British writer and former BBC journalist and television producer. His early books were actually quite good — investigative stuff into the rise of WWI Nazism etc. However his writing took a bad turn at some point and he started writing biographies that were full of salacious lies and baseless accusations. He’s been sued a number of times for factual errors and his book on Boris Johnson is noted for being sympathetic to him in contrast with some of his other biographies. We can see he’s utterly loyal to the Tories and the BRF in his willingness to tear apart the Sussexes.
Jaded—that explains a lot. Another RR who sold his soul for easy money.
I can’t wait until we evolve past, “they’re famous so they have to accept all the hate, racism, threats, and vitriol thrown their way. It just comes with the territory.”
It’s so broken.
“Uncomplaining” Kate? The one who had somebody deny botox, revise a Tatler article, who leaked a lie about being made to cry? And H&M weren’t suffering the “slightest” of insults. She especially was suffering nasty, racist, misogynistic attacks and lies daily. What is funny is that any time any of the RR that write the nasty things about her get 1/10 of the negative attention she faced, they whine for years. And, no, Di didn’t just get popular after years of work. He might want to do some more research. PH and Meghan both had ALREADY put in the work with philanthropy. I do not understand the mindset, even of ordinary twitter users, that the women who marry into the RF should just shut up and tolerate misogynistic abuse from the media. How does that make them brave? Brave is challenging wrong not keeping quiet and taking it.
This has become an ongoing thing I’ve noticed on twitter and social media – that Diana only became popular after she EARNED it, after she worked for years, etc. I think its meant to show that Diana “knew her place” or whatever and that she understood that she was a working royal or something.
I guess we’re just supposed to ignore the big deal around Charles and Diana’s wedding.
I was too young to remember the contemporary coverage that Diana received, but from what I gathered by reading about her, I always thought that a major part of her popularity came about because of the public sympathy for the way she had been treated by her cheating husband and scornful in-laws. Her humanitarian work may have increased her popularity, but it wasn’t a cause-and-effect thing.
@Miranda “In March of 1983, Prince Charles and Princess Diana embarked on their first overseas royal engagement as a couple: an ambitious six-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. Per The Telegraph, this royal tour is now remembered as the moment when “Dianamania” first took root worldwide, as the princess drew adoring crowds in every city they visited.”
@Miranda -I think part of the public sympathy for how she was treated by her ILs and her husband is because she was already so beloved. The Windsors underestimated that public sympathy IMO. They thought they could control the narrative around her and they could not.
@ Miranda, I still remember, to this day, which there were pictures plastered ALL across Britain of Diana at a privately owned gym. They photographed Diana directly above her as she work out with her legs up and split open. They violated Diana in an unapologetic and grotesque manner. I still remember how incredibly heartbreaking I was to see her displayed in such a manner. Diana was not safe in ANY privately owned business, yet alone within the BRF.
Being older, I DO remember the Diana days, and she had a very bad time of it, too, with the press. ANYTHING she wore in public was dissected, analyzed, and scorned. As someone said, she couldn’t go to the gym without someone taking off-color pictures of her. The more she bucked the system the worse the backlash. She was reportedly criticized by the royal family for visiting AIDS patients. She single-handedly removed the stigma of HIV just by the act of hugging them, to show the world that casual contact wasn’t contagious. She called attention to landlines and their danger. Maybe I’m not remembering correctly, but I’m pretty sure she had influence over the early days of the Prince’s Trust, and making that a success. Stack that against Kate’s lame attempts at early education which can’t get off the ground, or all the other lukewarm events she’s done.
God, even after the biographies and documentaries I’ve seen, I didn’t realize it was THAT bad for Diana. The gym photos seem especially violating, especially since we now know that she had an eating disorder. That would be so triggering.
@BothSidesNow – jeezly crow, I remember those photos. They were picked up by one of the US tabloids. I remember standing in the checkout line of my local supermarket and seeing her lying on her back on a machine bench, holding the handlebars while she lifted her legs. To me, it looked like she was grimacing with effort, but the tabloids said she was smiling, as if she INVITED the violation. That’s when I started to hate the paparazzi — long before Harry & Meghan showed up.
ETA: oh, geez. Try googling if you’re interested. I won’t link. But I wanted to see if my recollection was accurate. Not only is it accurate, but the various images that pop up with a Google search show the cover of many tabs, including Paris Match, the UK Mirror, and the US Sun. So she was internationally violated, as well as smeared by her countrymen. Man, I wanna kick something right now …
I’m old enough to remember the Diana courtship and engagement period when everyone was in love with “Shy Di” from the get go and her popularity was due to the fact that she was charismatic, young and beautiful. She was a mega star as soon as she hit the scene and she definitely hadn’t earned it at that point. Even shortly after their marriage, she was the royal people wanted to see on walkabouts and Charles got all hissy and jealous about it, remarking that he needed two wives. She later capitalized on her popularity and the public’s sympathy over her marriage by focusing on her charities and causes. But she was so badly scrutinized and harassed by the media, resulting in the tragedy that Harry never wants to see a repeat of with Meghan.
I’m di’s age and no, the coverage of Diana was absolutely hysterical from the get go. She was chased by paps when the dating news came out. There are loads of pics of that. Then there was the sheer skirt pic. In Australia, first tour, she drew enormous crowds and no one cared about chaz. People adored her from the absolute beginning. Then she began her charity work and it went from there.
Exactly. Diana was popular from the start which caused the rest of the family to be jealous and smear her later on. Both Camilla and Kate decided to give the press access in exchange for the criticism to stop.
Her appeal was INSTANT. And Charles and Anne couldn’t handle it. Meghan’s appeal was INSTANT. And William, and Charles, and Camilla, and Kate, and the Middleton’s, et al, couldn’t handle it.
It’s like Hillary Clinton in a way. Bring in a woman who is better than and more capable of hitting the ground running than any of her predecessors, and the unhinged right and even some of the stupid left lose their moronic minds.
In addition to Kate and Camila giving access to British tabloids, their husbands and various “palaces” (CH & KP) repeatedly corrected even the most benign stories about them in order to protect their reputations. So, as far as I’m concerned, this ridiculous theme of “other wives had to take it and they weren’t thin-skinned” is just a way to try to control and silence Meghan. If you’re complaining about wiglets and Botox, then you are not an “uncomplaining” person.
This whole passage makes the RF look insane. Meghan was being crucified 24/7/365. And let’s not forget it was being done unjustly. It was nothing like the other royals in intensity, duration or truthfulness. She was innocent, the attacks were unrelenting, vicious and brutal. She was being destroyed for merely existing while heavily pregnant.
And according to their own admissions, everyone in the British media and RF knew it, and their response to watching a heavily pregnant woman in extreme distress slowly losing her mind and will to live was to shrug their shoulders, ramp up the attacks, and sneer at her ‘weakness’ with contempt.
One vulnerable woman, alone in a foreign land against two all powerful and ancient institutions. These people are monstrous. And the way they just dehumanized her, as they continue to do to this day makes me want to vomit every time I think of it.
The RR and others ramped up the hate on this heavily pregnant woman with the express hopes that she would lose Archie. They were determined he not be born.
Remember someone (or several) was quite concerned about a child of color born to the succession. They wanted him gone and hoped the grief would break up the Sussexes’ marriage.
No one can convince me otherwise.
Don’t complain don’t explain doesn’t apply to Kate. Way back in 2011, KP reacted to speculation that Kate wore hair extensions by putting out a statement that she had a “scar” on her head which was related to a childhood operation.
They Royals also started sending cease and desist letters and flagging teen blogs because Kate was a HUGE source of Th!nspo on sites that promoted anorexia and other disordered eating habits.
Maybe they didn’t release any statements, but it was rightfully a top priority for a few months once it was noticed. I think it was because she didn’t like speculation, because it took a bit of time for the blogs to get shut down by the host site but her section would disappear.
It really validated “the lifestyle” to impressionable girls by showing that’s what’s valued and glamorous.
Also, I’m doing better now.
@equality—Ah, the old “heartbeat props” strategy. Vilify someone “threatening” when they are alive—then when they die, hold them up as an example of perfection to vilify other perilous folk. Public Enemy called this kind of bullshit out ages ago.
Translation: How dare Meghan stand up for herself and demand equal treatment that other members of the royal family got. She should have sat there and took it until she came to heal or we destroyed her.
“uncomplaining Kate”?
I’m old enough to remember when Kate got Tatler to heavily edit an article, but sure, she’s the uncomplaining one.
These excerpts really do read like he just read some deranger twitter accounts and put all that in a book. It’s disgraceful.
Yep, I was just thinking the same thing, Becks1
Didn’t she also make them put out a retraction on her using hair extensions?
Or the time they denied her (obvious) botox?
Her first official press release was to lie about the use of hair extensions. We have yet to see that childhood scar to this day.
Jesus give it a rest, I know people talk about wealth of the royal family e.t.c. but nothing absolutely nothing is worth half of this rubbish. Good luck to both of them and any other woman willing to marry into this family in the future dear God Meghan must miss some aspect of her life, Harry seems to be a good guy, but I just don’t think he’s worth turning your life upside down.
Did you miss the part where she’s been out of England for a long time? It feels like you missed that part.
*gif of little girl toddler, exhausted and ready to cry, dropping her head to the table*
So, this old fossil, basically, just follows all the Meghan (and Harry) hate accounts on SM and this “biography” is just a regurgitation of all the lies and conspiracies those vile creatures spew daily.
Right! Up next will be how Meghan was not pregnant, wore a baby bump and used a surrogate 🙄
Wow! Just wow. Gas lighting at it’s finest.
I’ve deliberately ignored the Bowel threads because I don’t want to give the creep oxygen but, wow. The palace were allowing lies, and untruths about Meghan on a daily basis yet she’s the one who’s thin-skinned! Words fail me.
All I’ll add is I’m so glad they left that toxic environment. I loved them and really wanted them to stay but, reading all the lying crape about them I’m surprised they stayed as long as they did. If the DM and the palace think that Bower is making them look good I really think they should think again.
As someone who has struggled with anxiety and depression for most of my life, I find Bower’s take appalling. Maybe even dangerous. Meghan is an intelligent, savvy woman, and no doubt she entered into her relationship with Harry fully aware that coverage by the BM could be downright savage at times. And like every WoC I know, she also likely anticipated that the discussion would inevitably turn racist. The fact that the coverage — and the RF’s non-response to it — eventually triggered serious depression and suicidal ideation in a woman who was likely well-prepared for the baggage that comes with being the girlfriend or wife of a British royal is indicative of just how savage the BM was towards her. We all have out limits, even someone like Meghan, who puts forth such a calm, cool, and confident image. That doesn’t mean a person is thin-skinned, but it does suggest that the person accusing someone of that behavior is deeply repressed him/herself. Bottling up your emotions is not a virtue.
Oh dear, no tea being thrown! 😂😂😂😂😂
Can someone keep track of this best seller for those us who want to be amused?
Sry. I’d have to actually pay for Publishers Weekly to see how far down the list this “best seller” hits. Doubt it will make top 25 in US. Might do better in UK with Brits who hate the “bloody American.” It certainly isn’t #1 in BookScan’s UK group countries.
The only people who even know this book exists are British tabloid-readers and people like us, who follow this stuff super closely. I bet that not a soul I know IRL, even the ones who do like following the BRF, haven’t even heard about this nonsense. It seems the only place it’s being discussed is the DM. What a joke.
i can’t even find it on amazon, lol.
@Becks1, it’s on the UK Amazon site, but not the US. Nothing on B&N either. Seems to be doing ok on the UK site, but without the US market, this isn’t going to be much of a payday for what’s his name. So sad. Thursday is the official publication date so hopefully the media excerpts will end soon, and with any luck this “book” will head for the trash pile where it belongss.
So bower thinks smear campaigns are ok
This man is a total loser
Such a liar and so stupid and lazy too. And no “Diana mania” didn’t come after years of work, it was there from the beginning. That why the BRF was so freaked out about Meghan, they hadn’t seen anything like it since then. And Meghan was putting in substantive work, even in the midst of opposition from the family and the men in gray. Very sad that this Bowel Movement guy doesn’t even pretend to put in the effort to write an actual book. Its just a collection of tabloid stories and troll lies. He might as well be Yanky Wally.
The man is on denial he can go on YouTube and watch Diana documentaries she was extremely charismatic from the get go
Bowers was alive and kicking when Diana came to the scene. He knows she was highly popular from first sight of her in the papers. Diana was popular world-wide once the engagement was announced. He lies.
Word, Harper. I am significantly younger than he is, and I remember exactly how popular Diana was from the word go. He is banking on (literally) the derangers for this book, specifically their inability to fact check. He remembers.
If they had any power, Cannot and Willnot’s “royal patronages” might see them once a decade, which makes this all the more disgusting. They can’t even bother to do a little bit of work to help others, which is exactly the audience they have attracted. Like attracts like, and all that.
This man’s brand is writing wildly misleading and libelous books on public figures – he’s been sued more than once. He wants Meghan to sue him – that’s probably why he’s been extraordinary lazy with his outrageous lies (there are plenty of public receipts).
Exactly. Women were copying Diana’s hairstyle. There was even a Diana look a like contest before the wedding
There was a Diana look-a-like well after she died, and she married Edward.
No shade to Sophie, she felt like a breath of fresh air, at the time.
That’s what kills them because Diana had obvious charisma from day one, something Harry inherited but not his brother. And Meghan has charisma as well.
I don’t think its rocket science to suggest Megan wasn’t prepared for the racist onslaught she received. She had operated successfully and with ease in those royal adjacent ultra rich & political upper crust predominantly white circles for years with most likely minimal issues. Her press is/was brutal.
As a non-ambiguous Black woman with dark skin I’m apt with maneuvering through racism but I still remember the first time experiencing colorism. At 17, I wasn’t used to it and it rocked me off my axis.
More saint Kate spin he makes Kate look self righteous and hypocritical and judgmental
Meghan did NOT announce her pregnancy at Eugenies wedding. Even that Neanderthal Mike Tindall (aka Will’s bestie) stated on the record that everyone in the family found about Meghan’s pregnancy long before the wedding on Whatsapp (they all communicated on Whatsapp at one point) but that Eugenies wedding was just the first time they saw Meghan in person since finding out about the pregnancy.
I hope Eugenie speaks up and denied it
@ Tessa, I hope Eugenie corals her insipid sister from her apparent vindictiveness against Meghan. Beatrice has been scorned since Meghan appeared at Beas wedding, visibly pregnant, and has made it her personal vendetta against Meghan, IMO.
?? Meghan didn’t go to Bea’s wedding.
How evil of Meghan to ask that the Palace empathise with her- a new married in, outsider and pregnant. And Kate thought her “neighbour” was dismissive? Kate considered Meghan a third party and not her sister in law? Disgusting!
This Bower poon seems completely oblivious to the increasingly negative way other countries are viewing the monarchy and the various backwards systems they employ (like the rotas). As is displayed in all the overseas tours, the monarchy NEEDS international support to survive, and Bower doesn’t even seem to realize he’s doing the MOST to ensure that all the monarchys international support goes down the drain, as more and more countries leave the commonwealth and England is increasingly viewed as being run by clowns, with antiquated systems (like the monarchy) andcustoms, utterly corrupt, desperately in need of modernization, and essentially NOT a country anyone needs to pay attention to much less partner with or even visit
This Bower poon seems completely oblivious to the increasingly negative way other countries are viewing the monarchy and the various backwards systems they employ (like the rotas). As is displayed in all the overseas tours, the monarchy NEEDS international support to survive, and Bower doesn’t even seem to realize he’s doing the MOST to ensure that all the monarchys international support goes down the drain, as more and more people are willing to talk about the royal family’s abuses of power, questioning the monarchys usefulness, while countries have started leaving the commonwealth one by one, and England is increasingly viewed as being run by clowns, with antiquated customs, utterly corrupt, desperately in need of modernization, and essentially NOT a country anyone needs to pay attention to much less partner with or even visit
Eugénie was clearly outraged to the point that she moved into their house, sent birthday greeting to M and visited Montecito.
I find the photo placements on the cover quite telling….The Queen-William-Kate. That’s the subliminal message they want to convey…this is the succession.
I agree the placement is strange, but I don’t think the cover is portraying what the author (or maybe publisher) thinks it is. The picture of Meghan is one of softness and looks vulnerable, while Harry looks stern and protective. The RF pics at the bottom of the cover looks like a bunch ready to gang up on any outsider or even on one another. The way Kate and Camilla are looking directly at the camera makes them look controlling. The Queen is in front, but in her own thoughts. The whole cover portrays a very negative vibe of Harry’s family. Dark. Uncomfortable. Cold. Calculating.
I have to quit reading about Bower. My blood pressure is sky high and I’m beyond angry. Enough.
Same
I have yet to read the excerpted section included in the post. I find that there’s enough context to follow along. I do the same thing with other BM articles; I don’t even read what they say because it’s always the same.
My eyes tear up every time I think of lovely and kind Meghan wanting to do good by this filth and being almost destroyed by the hate that continues to this day.. Every new book provides more details of the rot that is royalty and all the enablers. Living thru it and living well is the best revenge while England’s royal house sinks.
Apparently the publication of this book has been pushed to 1st Nov according to Twitter.
According to someone who wanted to buy it in Aus.
I saw that too but that’s just for Australia. We don’t actually know if it’s pushed back in the UK and I wish people would verify before spreading misinformation. If it’s still coming out in a couple days people are literally giving it free publicity.
He called a suicidal woman “thin-skinned.” Bower is a trash human being. I hope he is shown the same amount of grace when reviews are written about his book.
I didn’t think there could be a creature more vile than Morgan, but I think this guy is an unadulterated POS. How can a reputable publisher print stuff that is so easily refutable?
I remember clearly, in 1981 during a visit to Wales, Charles and Diana walked down each side of the street greeting people in the crowd. Diana was such a hit that the bystanders said “Awww!” whenever Diana was leaving and would try and beckon her back. Apparently Charles was very put out. At a dinner that night he joked: “I’ve come to the conclusion that really it would have been far easier to have had two wives to cover both sides of the street.” Diana was NOT amused. Bowels can stuff it with his lies.
Jaded, l alluded to this incident upthread but you gave more specific details.
Charles also said this publicly at a banquet in Canada in 1983 Diana visibly cringed it is on youtube
Yeesh. JFK was hardly a saint, but even he was proud of Jackie’s popularity.
JFK was secure enough to view his wife’s popularity as an asset to him. The man had his own confidence and charisma. Charles has always seemed to struggle with his insecurity, even though he seems to be an intelligent man. Charles’s sense of humor could also be wack, whereas JFK could laugh at himself, and knew how to charm practically everyone haha. There’s a scene in The Crown that really seems to illustrate his humor around his “people” (Camilla’s in the scene, not Diana), and of course everyone laughs at his story and I couldn’t help but roll my eyes, but the scene itself seemed spot on about Charles, and how he’d only be perceived as funny by a certain set of similarly like-minded, same kind of background type of people, which you don’t think Diana would’ve cared for either. I always wished Diana would’ve ended up with JFK Jr. Now they would’ve made an amazing couple! I never cared for Carolyn Besette
Even aside from this gutter trash description of her, I rolled my eyes at her agents struggling to get her parts because 1. What does it have to do with the story and 2. She still has good relationships with those agents, they’d have never told Bower that and he cannot know that and I doubt it’s true. I detest this man.
I don’t believe Meghan announced her pregnancy at the wedding. It’s far more likely that, as people were chatting, some of them learned of it for the first time. It’s not her fault they’re such a bunch of toxic gossips that it became a hot topic on Eugenie’s big day.
Thin skinned? She was pregnant with her first child and they stole this time and experience from her and Harry. The most joyous time was turned into a nightmare. And after all that they basically say “oh come on, we were joking, have a sense of humor?”. Just no words.
I feel so sad for the Sussexes, this prolonged, worldwide, concerted media bullying campaign, everyday in nearly every newspaper in my country, there is another hate- filled article, criticising them (especially Meagan )for anything and everything
This has to take a toll, trying to live their lives with so many people making a living, writing books and articles to bully and smear them, with no receipts,
And the fact that they did one interview with Oprah to talk about the smear campaign against them and the toll it took on their mental health, is brought up again and again to bash them and justify more ongoing abuse, it’s crazy making and gaslighting at it’s worst
I really don’t know how major newspapers can get away with daily “opinion pieces “ that a have no factual basis against the same people again again without it being somehow illegal to do so
It’s basically trying to drive them to suicide.. I would barely last a week against that kind of concerted vitriol.. My heart goes out to them
As you dismantle this excerpt you find all the tropes regarding the angry black woman.
Megan was “angry”, Meghan “fumed”, Meghan was “isolated, vulnerable, and stifled”, Meghan became “self-centered, manipulative, and demanding”, Meghan became “increasingly fragile”, Meghan was allegedly (note allegedly) “abrasive towards her four female staff”, Meghan allegedly (there’s that word again) “threw a cup of tea in the air”, Meghan and Harry were “thin skinned”. All of this without any evidence whatsoever to support all of the claims.
Then we have the statements about trolling the internet for criticism, was Bowers in the room with them?
Finally there is the dig about Meghan’s agents and lawyers struggling for years to land parts for her. Show me anyone in the film industry that had not struggled for years to get parts, Meghan would have understood that was the nature of the beast, no surprises there.
Agree completely. Meghan couldn’t afford to be thin-skinned; no Black woman can. I maybe read this on here (I cannot remember where) but someone else commented that if Bowers had to withstand even a fraction of the abuse that Meghan got daily, he would cry a river’s worth of tears.
Even in her despair, she survived. But no one should have to just survive. So glad she and Harry put some distance between themselves and that hideous family. Can’t wait for the British to decide they’re not going to subsidize those train wrecks anymore.