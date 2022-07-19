The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went out to lunch with Gloria Steinem in NYC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen out and about in New York yesterday, following Harry’s speech at the United Nations for Nelson Mandela Day. They went out to lunch at the Crosby Hotel with Gloria Steinem, and there were photos of Meghan wearing shorts and a white blouse, which is possibly from Khaite. Her belt is from Ralph Lauren, her shoes are Manolos and her clutch is Cult Gaia.

Later in the evening, there were photos of Meghan and Harry exiting Locanda Verde in Tribeca. Meghan wore a strapless black-and-white jumpsuit which I haven’t seen ID’d. Interestingly, people are already claiming that Meghan is (gulp) copykeening Duchess Kate’s Roland Mouret look from the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Considering all of the single-white-female-ing from Kate, I honestly hope Meghan DID set out to copykeen Kate. It’s perhaps a sartorial “f–k you.” Also: These photos are mega-exclusive and I’m not sure why – it’s clear that paparazzi knew Meghan and Harry were there and the paps were waiting outside the restaurant. I love that they weren’t secret squirrels on this trip, and they were out and about, enjoying the city. Good for them!

