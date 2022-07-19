The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went out to lunch with Gloria Steinem in NYC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen out and about in New York yesterday, following Harry’s speech at the United Nations for Nelson Mandela Day. They went out to lunch at the Crosby Hotel with Gloria Steinem, and there were photos of Meghan wearing shorts and a white blouse, which is possibly from Khaite. Her belt is from Ralph Lauren, her shoes are Manolos and her clutch is Cult Gaia.
Later in the evening, there were photos of Meghan and Harry exiting Locanda Verde in Tribeca. Meghan wore a strapless black-and-white jumpsuit which I haven’t seen ID’d. Interestingly, people are already claiming that Meghan is (gulp) copykeening Duchess Kate’s Roland Mouret look from the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. Considering all of the single-white-female-ing from Kate, I honestly hope Meghan DID set out to copykeen Kate. It’s perhaps a sartorial “f–k you.” Also: These photos are mega-exclusive and I’m not sure why – it’s clear that paparazzi knew Meghan and Harry were there and the paps were waiting outside the restaurant. I love that they weren’t secret squirrels on this trip, and they were out and about, enjoying the city. Good for them!
Go on Duchess!
Who knew a speech at the UN would drive Salty Island to the breaking point! It’s a 1000 degrees in London and their government is in complete shambles yet all the British Media can focus on is the Sussex’s who are an entire ocean away. Harry didn’t mention that Island ONCE in his speech nor did he mention that racist family yet watch the British news or read their papers and it all Harry this or Meghan that. What happened to the fab 4? What happened to Mumbles Early Years and Keen Shot?? LOL…the power of the Sussex’s is amazing!
You’ve put your finger on the obsession the BM seem to have with all things Sussex, even when their little isle is in turbulence.
I also noticed that one of the reporters near the UN escalator yesterday threw out a question to Prince Harry about whether he thought England should elect a person of color as Prime Minister. There was no answer of course, but I wondered why they never asked such questions of a member of the British royal family who, you lived in England.
It was an American journalist who asked that and they are likely to do the same if the keens ever come to the US. American media is many things but they don’t kowtow to the royals like the British press does.
Ohh, I love the jumpsuit!!
Meeeeee too! I like her style(I am also obsessed with neutrals). I also lover her Cult Gaia bag. I adore their accessories and always get complements when I wear their bags.
So nice to see the two of them thriving and enjoying their lives. You have to laugh about the pettiness of salt island.
Oh, I’m in trouble now. I hadn’t heard of this brand before & just checked their website. I’ve already spotted several bags I really like!
It’s beautiful and classy. Her skin is sunkissed and shimmery too. Perfection. Love that she came to NYC and dressed the part—in black. It’s how we do, lol!
Right? I would wear the ish out of that jumpsuit.
Zara Strapless Black Bandeau Jumpsuit from 2019.
https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/267471665340256372/
There’s a website purporting to sell it to you for like $25 if anybody wants to google that.
Her Zara days are long gone. It was ID’d as Gabrielle Hearst and close to $5,000.
No shade! She looked great.
https://www.gabrielahearst.com/products/vicky-jumpsuit-black-r22?variant=41130388816064
Bookie
Since she’s a private citizen earning her money, I can’t say anything. It’s too much imo for that jumpsuit, but hey. I’m not contributing to it!
I wonder if it cost Meghan that much. Since things she wears sell out, she may have designers providing outfits.
I would order the jumpsuit but its not shipping until November so darn, guess I missed it, maybe next year (lol no I’m not spending 5k on a jumpsuit, that’s out of my reach, lol. but i can pretend its bc its backordered.)
@Equality I wonder the same. None of our business of course but I do wonder about it. I would not be surprised if she does get a lot of freebies. At this point we see her so rarely (relatively) that what she does wear gets a lot of coverage, so I can see designers sending her purses or outfits to wear. But because we do see her so relatively freely, its easy to assume that everything she is wearing is brand new and the reality may be that she has worn many of these items before (especially the black Givenchy from yesterday, since that looks like such a serviceable professional outfit). Who knows, maybe she is wearing a 5k jumpsuit on a regular basis when she’s dining at Nobu every week with her friends while Harry is home with the kids.
(LOL I’M KIDDING)
and like I said I know its none of our business, but I wonder about it for celebs too. how much of J Lo’s life is comped, for example?
@Becks there will be knockoffs for sale on eBay by the end of the day!
Second this, most people couldn’t give a toss.
Yes, I also checked out the Gabriela Hearst line and I found the cutest denim jumpsuit. If only I had $2,380 to blow, I would be all over it.
To address the elephant in the room. Harry. Shoes. No, not the suede again. Meghan, please speak to him.
She looks great in all three outfits from yesterday. That jumpsuit is fabulous, I would love it if she was trolling Kate but we all know she’s above that (unfortunately, I am not and am petty AF, petty enough for Meghan and me, lol.)
and her outfit with Gloria…between that and her polo outfit it makes me think I need some dressy bermuda shorts like that…..
Is there an i.d. on her shorts? I love that whole look. I’m just appreciative that we go 3 looks in one day. Thank you Meghan! It’s just nice to look at her in great clothes next to a hot guy.
@Jais Check whatmeghanwore.net — They have everything ID’d, or almost. They do a great job over there!
Kate deserves to be trolled. From the beginning she has trolled Meghan and has continues to do to this very day. She would attend an event hours after Meghan had an event in the same colors and similar clothes to Meghan. So, Meghan is just giving it back to her. Good for Meghan!
@becks1 @kaiser “Interestingly, people are already claiming that Meghan is (gulp) copykeening Duchess Kate’s Roland Mouret look” this is exactly what I meant when I said that Kate’s copykeening is intentional. She’s intentionally dressing more like Meghan so that when Meghan wears anything, even if she is just being herself, she’s automatically accused of Copying a copycat. But you’re so right @becks1 Meg would never be that petty
Also @jais @becks1 @kaiser I think her shorts have been identified as Dior?
But Meghan is doing no such thing, she was wearing Roland Mouret before she was married.
There are images with at least two of his outfits that were similar to what Kate wore.
Instead is focusing on JIT (just in time) look at fashion as art and history. Trends are for sales and consumption and has nothing to do with individual taste.
It is apparent that Meghan wears clothes, she is not a clothes horse.
^^ Exactly @ Well Wisher, circa 2015, Meghan was pictured at an event with her friend, Roland Mouret, looking cool and yummy in a burgundy mini with the same white banded bodice that Mouret later reused for the black column gown Khate recently copy-keened. So the BM, as usual, has it all wrong. Meghan wore the style way before Khate did.
Plus, Mouret is a personal friend of Meg’s, and she has served as his muse. Meghan wore her classic, beautifully styled asymmetrical off-shoulder navy dress by Mouret, the evening before her wedding day. It appears that Meghan wore the same dress behind the scenes at Trooping in June, with that to-die-for Dior statement hat.
I’m excluding Kate from my following comment, because she’s copied so much that it can’t just be a coincidence. But for other royal women — or wealthy women with similar lifestyles in the 30-50 age — there are bound to be similarities. Unless every single thing they buy is custom made for them, they are selecting flattering clothing from the same designers, during the same season, probably with similar budgets, to appear at similar events. It happens. I doubt most of them are copying anyone else (again, Kate is the exception based on her history). I mean, we’ve seen celebrities show up to the same event in the same outfit. This is not a big deal.
Maybe it’s totally naïve to think, but it seems each of these women are using sartorial diplomacy to give nods to one another, rather than copying each other they are mirroring each other. It just doesn’t seem malicious and it also seems too planned. The coordinated black and white polkadots and now there’s a black and white top.
I love your thought process. I’m good going with positive.
@Hairpin: Yeah you’re being naive. Meghan’s not paying to attention to what Kate’s doing but Kate definitely has a Meghan lookbook.
Yeah its being naive. Kate’s copying has been too deliberate to be anything but intentional, and considering she couldn’t even bring herself to say hi to Meghan at the church service in June, I don’t think there is any sense of “sartorial diplomacy.”
I know this isn’t the most popular thought here but I do sometimes wonder if Meghan gave Kate some of her clothes when she left?
With Meghan being such a peacemaker I sometimes feel like they are communicating more than we know and that she’s helped Kate style wise. Kate’s style has shifted completely in the last year more towards Meghan’s as we all know….
Yes this does not excuse Kate from being a terrible human and allowing Meghan to be abused while she was propped up on a lie.
Back to reality, Meghan and Kate were at best acquaintances, KP would’ve leaked that story, so it didn’t happen.
@coolio: They don’t have the same body type and why would be Meghan be giving clothes she bought with her own money to Kate who doesn’t have to pay for her clothes. After all that Kate has done to Meghan I don’t think they have any relationship. In fact Kate basically admitted that after Lili was born.
It would be funny if they did secretly communicate since it would make Will incandescent. Probably not true though.
Doubt they’re even on speaking terms and Ctrl C has never shown any open or indirect support for Meghan. She did not wear her capsule collection nor mentioned Meghan or her children by name. She said NOTHING to date to refute that Meghan made her cry. NOTHING. Do not forget the most obvious evidence where Jason Knife the Cambridge clown tried to insert himself into the trial when he was not even needed or had relevant information for it.
Considering that Kate didn’t even call to congratulate Meghan on the birth of Lili, I highly doubt these two women have a relationship where they’re giving each other clothes. Not to mention two very different body types and heights.
Haha no, completely different sizes and there’s no way they’re communicating!
Kate couldn’t wear Meg’s clothes. Meghan is very petite in stature and curvier than Kate.
At most they’ve exchanged cards and one set of flowers from the lying crying story that Kate will not let go of
Kate didn’t get the sister wife look from Meghan. That’s her most popular look this year.
Ummm, @Coolio, seriously???? What is your aim exactly? Your comments do not make any sense at all. Khate is NOT Meghan’s friend. They also have completely different body types. Please stop trying to make fetch happen.
Meghan is a better person than Khate, and Meghan knows how to dress and style herself exponentially better than Khate. There’s no comparison, no sharing, and no relationship cuz Khate’s M.O. is being a mean girl. Meghan’s vibe and her idealistic intentions and passions exist on another stratosphere that not many mortal humans ever reach in a lifetime. That’s straight-up truth.
And what’s up with now labeling Meghan ‘a peacemaker’? 🙄🤪 That Salty Isle fakakta jargon is DOA! Puhleeze!
I don’t think this happened, but this makes me think about how much of an opportunity Kate squandered by choosing to give into her jealousy and bully Meghan out of the country, lol.
Here was a person who would have been on Kate’s side, who would have fought for her, supported her, and been there for her, against all the odds. Meghan went into this ready and willing to be an ally to Kate, and Kate repaid that kindness with racism, cruelty, and disgust. Like. Some people actively work to remove anything that’s good and decent in their lives, and it’s shocking to me.
Nah. Kate made Meghan cry and then lied about it for 2 years. Plus, her 40th birthday was a Meghan bash fest. Her copying Meghan’s look isn’t a nod to Meghan.
Can you imagine?! I think that this “maybe they’re just secret friends” take is yet another way of painting Kate blameless in all she’s done. It’s like saying, “Look Kate isn’t copy-catting, they both agreed to be twins.” If you put it that way, how can Kate possibly look bad, after all, she has Meghan’s blessing. It’s similar to when people flocked here to repeatedly say “Meghan said Kate was nice person.” Some people are so eager to absolve Kate of what she’s done to Meghan that they lay all the blame on William or say that Kate is scared of him after the long stalking. Anything to absolve her.
Agree Debbie. Kate is no victim. She didn’t get to where she is by being nice, sweet and shy.
Agreed had similar copy cat stuff happen to me and it’s not a compliment nor an open door for being besties – it always reeks of stalker vibes and off putting jealousy – it really sucks
I think you can repeat what Meghan said – i.e. that Kate is a nice person without simultaneously absolving Kate. I think it was more directed at online trolling than anything. It was in the same context as her saying choosing to support her doesn’t mean trolling Kate or choosing Kate doesn’t mean trolling Kate. It doesn’t mean that Kate had no responsibility for the appalling hate campaign that continues to this day.
Absolutely agree @Debbie. Zero chance they communicate with each other. Kate is a toxic person who isn’t someone that would be mentally healthy for Meghan to be around much less play twinsies with. I’ll say it again, the Cambridges were not invited to Lilibet’s bday party. They didn’t snub Lilibet, they weren’t invited. You don’t invite psychic/energy vampires into your home.
Meghan looks fabulous. Love that she and Gloria are holding hands. Really like her outfits. I could only wear 2 0f 3. Don’t have the shoulders like Meghan does to pull off the jumpsuit.
New Yorkers love black in every season, maybe Meghan was honoring NYC.
This is the same Kate who started dressing like jecca years ago she has not changed the copying
@HAIRPIN You are really delusional 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Maybe 2-3 years ago this could have been wondered. But now no, I don’t think Kate is giving Meghan any sort of nods through her incessant copykeening.
Meghan wore 3 looks that all felt like something she would wear. Megan’s style is her own. She does seem inspired by Audrey Hepburn at times and when she’s in NY we’ve talked about the Carolyn Besette vibes.
Not even 2-3 years ago. When Kate couldn’t be arsed to wear something from Meghan’s capsule collection that benefited charity, that alone makes clear her intentions. They’re not calling each other up to coordinate, cooperate, or anything else.
The two year crying lying story that Kate refuses to let die says otherwise unfortunately
^^ Thanks so much to @Debbie, @Ginger, @Crowned Huntress, et al., above, who are telling the stark truth just like it is! No sugar-coating! No absolving Keen Mean Khatie! No sweeping the Lamebridges’ messy, petty jealousy, attacks and gaslighting under the rug. Let’s keep it real.
^^ It’s not just that it’s naive, it’s NOT even close to being true. Delude yourselves if you like, or if it makes you feel chill. The reality is, and it won’t be forgotten: Khate ENVIES Meghan! How can you forget or minimize the way Khate glared toward the direction M&H were seated in June at St. Paul’s Cathedral?! There’s an endless history of Khate being mean to Meghan. Plus, Khate copy-keens Meghan, cuz Khate has no style of her own to speak of.
Furthermore, Khate and Cain have bullied Meghan, and they orchestrated, aided and abetted in the brutal BM smear campaign against Meghan. They have blatantly tried to harm Meghan’s well-being. They would like her to disappear, so they can get their spare Harry back, which ain’t happening.
This backbiting jealousy and ‘incandescent rage’ directed against the Sussexes CANNOT be swept under the rug. It certainly will NOT be forgotten by Sussex supporters. They are messing with a black woman cuz they thought she’s beneath them. Quite the opposite is the reality. Meghan rules. Meghan is an absolute BOSS! Salty Isle MAGAS can’t stand it, but they clearly are knee-deep in their obsession with everything Duchess Meghan.
The reason we are at the point we are with the Sussex’s is because Baldy and Mumbles wanted to compete with the Sussex’s. When they quickly realized they couldn’t with the help of the British media they drove them out of the UK. Now here we are today, with the Sussex’s in the USA and yet the British Media and the Royal Family still can’t QUIT THEM.
Drove them out of the UK into a much larger country and massively bigger media market. Well done on stifling the Sussexes. 😂
@BettyRose, the exact same country and media market that the Cambridges are set on “conquering” themselves, lmao
^^ Exactly guys!!! LOL for days! 🤣🤣😂😆😜 These craptacular goings-on by the rota, BM, and Lamebridges just cannot be made up. This shizz has got to be uncovered and revealed for exactly what it is!
As we speak, the TB-2 lies are being used to distract the public from reality.
Gloria looks so frail. I didn’t notice it when she was seated in the outdoor discussion. And yes as usual Meghan dresses impeccably for every occasion. Hope they spend another day.
She is in her eighties, hooray for getting out and about.
It’s jarring, right? But she is up there in age. Some people you don’t expect to get old.
This. I have an image of her in my mind from her early days in the movement, and I refuse to acknowledge that time has moved on.
It is a surprise, I didn’t notice it either until seeing this picture. But she’s close to 90, actually. Also, didn’t recall her husband was Christian Bale’s father (unfortunately he passed away quite early in their marriage).
Gloria is 88 and she did look so frail. It was lovely the way Meghan was holding her hand and helping her in such a natural way.
I’m happy to see a woman her age out and about,and active. What’s sad is the battles Gloria fought for Women’s rights in the 60s and 70s still need to be fought, when we have a greater understanding of science and healthcare, but now have laws that are harsher than pre-Roe, that want to actively harm women. We don’t have the same type of singular voices to take it up at this point. I feel like we are scrambling and still reacting, but no comprehensive way to fight this looming oppression. The fact that we still need her voice, at her great age, is distressing.
@L4Frimaire, seriously…no matter how desperate we all feel, Gloria thought she was done fighting a lot of these battles decades ago, and now she’s going to have to go to her grave with so much of that undone, leaving us having to start all over again. It’s so sad and must be incredibly frustrating for someone like her. And as you said, it’s a lot harder now.
I’m in love with the jumpsuit specially the back. She’s getting slimmer and more toned. Glad she took her time loosing the baby weight. Harry looks great too.
I hope there are more appearances coming.
There’s no need to comment on her body. Let’s keep the focus on her cultural impact, her work, and her fashion if we want to gossip.
Body commentary isn’t healthy for anyone, slim, heavy, healthy, or unwell, and I hope we can all continue to rise above it.
I don’t agree in this case and it’s precisely because she is a healthy example of post partum recovery. It’s realistic and we need more of that from high profile women.
It was a compliment — she was praising Meghan for not thinning down immediately post-partum, unlike like a certain other duchess whose ribs we can literally count.
Even Scammy said Meghan's nose is like hers with a bump.
She looks gorgeous
@Ang
When did Meghan do that?
Looks like her makeup person overlined her upper lip, not a good look for her.
Her upper lip is visibly plumper at the bottom than any older photos. The one with Gloria is where it is especially noticeable.
For the love of god is that all you can say?? That you think she’s got filler in her upper lip? I very much doubt that, it’s likely a glossy lipstick with lip liner. Honestly….
"For the love of god" do you hear yourself? This is a gossip site, we comment on celebrity enhancements all the time.
A fan took a selfie with her after she walked Gloria to her car and she looks exactly the same as she always has. No lip fillers.
She doesn’t have lip fillers. Her lips already have some volume, so fillers would widely exaggerate them and be conspicuously noticeable. Her lips look glossy but her lip volume doesn’t look different.
What's the big deal? Meghan has had more cosmetic enhancements than lip filler. She's had her nose fixed and Botox on her face. She wears hair extensions. No big deal.
@Snarky & Ang — she has not had her nose fixed, look at pictures from her teens and it's exactly the same. Both her parents have tilted up noses. She has naturally full lips, don't conflate lip liner with injections. And why would you think she's had botox? How do you know? Are you on close terms with her esthetician? Her face hasn't changed in years. Again, check the photos of her. Furthermore, there are photos of her with long naturally curly hair. It's all curly. Meaning no extensions.
Don’t even bother, Jaded.. @snarky constantly lies about Meg and Harry, they can’t help herself. Every comment has been lies said as though they know! Laughable. So weird, they should go back to the Fail.
And yeah, there’s no filler, but sure. 🙄
@Woke: “Glad Meghan took her time losing the baby weight.”
^^ Yep! Meghan is an admirable role model for allowing her body to take its time naturally in shedding baby weight after pregnancy. Rushing and forcing weight off quickly is probably not the healthiest way to go about it.
That pic with Gloria is so dang sweet! Even though the clutch is the most hideous thing I’ve ever seen. And Harry’s death grip on his fug suede shoes! Bless Meghan, you can’t win them all!
Lol at the copy-keening accusations, can’t even get into how ironic and desperate it comes across. It’s such a mark of true style that in 3 very distinct outfits M looks utterly herself and at ease. Just gorgeous.
I cracked up at the suede shoes comment lol.
Harry will truly never let those go haha.
Yes Meghan looks truly herself. She’s worn similar styles like this before. She remains consistently herself while someone else who shall remain nameless changes….
We don’t talk about Prince Harry’s blue suede shoes, lol. I’m on the for it camp, but I do understand peoples dislike for those shoes. I’ve almost convince myself Duchess Meghan is for it too.
I don’t mind the suede shoes, I mind that both he and William seem to wear nothing but those as part of their dressy-casual looks. Its like they were told as children that one had to always wear suede shoes and they are clinging to that directive LOL.
@Becks1, LMAO! You’re probably correct. It’s like when every person at my office wears jeans for casual Fridays. I now refer to Fridays as jeans day.
Every time I read this comment, in my head, all i’m thinking of is the Elvis song. One for the money, two for the show, three to get ready, then go cat go.
@ Jais: I like that song too, but it wasn’t Elvis’s. The original was by Carl Perkins and he sang it better than Elvis did.
Thx @carmen, I’m shook and looking up the original now.
@Jais, I’m shook, too!! Had no idea that wasn’t an original Elvis.
Here’s a thought….we know that Meghan doesn’t pay much, if any, attention to social media and I can’t imagine that she pays any attention to any activities of the BRF so it’s quite possible that she is completely unaware that Kate wore a similar dress. Plus, when I saw Meghan in this pantsuit I thought more of Julia Roberts’ Oscar gown from a decade ago than I thought of Kate’s gown from a month ago.
Why do we know that she doesn’t pay much attention to social media? I would be shocked if she hadn’t seen pictures of that dress, it was all over lots of publications, not just social media.
Because Meghan herself said, in the Oprah interview, that she doesn’t.
I didn’t see it all over lots of publications in the US.
@Siobhan: Meghan doesn’t need to go on social media to see a likeness of the jumpsuit above. She can go to her own closet of clothes she wore before marrying Harry. (In another color combination, if I recall).
@Siobhan, Meghan’s jump suit looks absolutely nothing like what Kate Middleton wore. Other than the black and white top, there are no other similarities. And Meghan has been wearing jump suits waaaay before Kate Middleton ever even thought of wearing any. When Kate Middleton was wearing her twee little coat dresses, Meghan was wearing jumpsuits before she even met Harry. Just google that and you’ll see for yourself.
@Harla, I WISH it had reminded me of Julia’s dress…I’m dating myself here but whenever I see black with white on top like that, all I can think of are the matching Brenda/Kelly dresses on Beverly Hills, 90210. Every time.
Me too, Lorelei, ME TOO.
it pops up in evening wear a lot. I don’t think it’s copying except maybe at the designer level. more like it’s classic.
I’m sure DM hired a photographer to follow them around NY. So much for being irrelevant. The royal fashion bloggers say that the shorts is Dior and the jumpsuit is Gabriella Hearst. Meghan looks fabulous. I’ve thought about the Kate cosplay and no matter how much she tries to copy Meghan she still comes off looking dowdy.
I think Queen Maxima has worn this or a similar jumpsuit so if anything, she’s “copying” her.
She looks fantastic in it though. It fits well…not *too* well.
Nah, Meghan’s not paying any attention to any other royal woman.
Thanks shazbot. I was wondering where I’d seen it before.
Maxima wore it pre pandemic and I remembered it as soon as Kate wore her dress. It was an awesome jumpsuit. Meghan’s is pretty awesome too. Both M’s looking much more comfortable wearing the look in public than K
I hate that clutch, omg. I don’t have trypophobia or anything, but something about it is so off-putting in a similar sort of way. Maybe it’s the color.
Oops! It sold out, too late to get one now🤣.
@Plums, I just had to Google “trypophobia”— had never heard of it before!
I feel your pain, as I’ve suffered from misophonia for my entire life, before I even knew there was a name for it.
I love that she and Gloria are holding hands. So sweet. Kate would never.
Yes she would, Meghan held the President?? of Ireland wife’s hand on Kate’s next visit to Ireland she was holding the lady’s hand.
On Twitter they were saying she is going to be holding the Queen’s hand next.
SOMEBODY needs to ensure that the Queen makes it down the stairs safely, which is what Meghan is doing here for Gloria. I can’t see Katie Keen being concerned for anyone outside herself.
I kind of hope Meghan is copying Keen–Keen deserves it. Meghan can duplicate Keen from her hairstyle to her toenail polish but when she steps out she has one thing Keen doesn’t–a devoted hubby clinging tightly to her hand looking at her with true love and affection. Clothes are disposable; what Meghan has with Harry is something Kate sadly can’t replicate with Burger King. If Kate wants a M&H kind of love, she’ll have to find it with someone else.
If she was trolling the movie 🍿 premier the difference is Harry honored Meg the entrance time
Wonder why the paps are still interested in who they call irrelevant Meghan? Clowns!
I like everything she’s wearing. When it comes to fashion she leaves Fashion Barbie for dust. Unlike Fashion Barbie Meghan wears clothes that most women can relate to. From her casual look with Gloria, work clothes with Harry and the evening wear. Women all over the world can easily adapt their wardrobes to get the “Meghan” look.
Like someone commented up thread she is loosing the baby weight. What a fantastic role model for women who have been brainwashed into believing that everyone should get their figure back in a few days after child birth?
Absolutely love this woman and the UK’s loss really is the USA’s gain.
I totally agree. Her casual and especially formal wear is on point.
She looks fit and gorgeous, I love all three looks and she is glowing – well done!
I ,too ,love all Meghan’s looks because she owns each look and rocks it with confidence. She’s not trying to satisfy anyone else’s aesthetic. She gives fashion a new point of view
Lol at the Fail trying to claim Meg is copying The FFQ of Buttons.
Meghan is not copying any Royal women as I suspect she (very seriously) has PTSD of her Royal life.
I do think however think that the Fail caught themselves out as by stating she is copying Kate, they cannot then criticize the outfit they themselves were gushing over.
@Flower, lmao, as usual, they’re too stupid to realize that by printing that, an unintended consequence will be everyone on Twitter pointing out the countless times Kate copied Meghan. It’s like an invitation to post all of the side-by-side pics and everyone will see that Kate does it CONSTANTLY
I love the Givenchy, love the jumpsuit, and almost love the short set. I’d keep the linen but lose the pleats and have them a bit more fitted.
And the Fail ran these pics with the headline, “Cheer up Harry: it’s Date Night” saying “Meghan smiles for the cameras as she and Prince Harry leave Robert De Niro’s Italian restaurant – just hours after the Duke slammed SCOTUS rollback of Roe at UN speech for Mandela Day”
They are obsessed with gaslighting everyone into believing Meg is Hollywood phony who loves the cameras and Harry is miserable with her. When we all know it’s Kate who smiles directly for cameras and has a husband that can barely tolerate her and always looks unhappy to be near her.
The media has to be intentionally wanting folks to see the projection, it’s so obvious.
The fail never criticized Kate for posing for fashion photos at Philips funeral that speaks volumes
They’re mad because the camera loves her, no having to bribe DM for photoshop on candids.
Poor Harry — he’s SAID he has PTS from the presence of photographers and the sounds of shutters clicking. If he looks tense or disgruntled, he’s entitled. His face shows his feelings every time; Meghan’s got the poise and experience to school her expressions—as we saw on that fateful night she was suicidal, or at the horrible CW service.
@Rapunzel, it really is amazing to see this kind of gaslighting on a national level! They’re telling us the exact opposite of what we know to be true, right out of Harry’s own mouth. Insane
There are always paps around Locanda Verde – it’s a celeb hotspot and right next to the Greenwhich Hotel (co-owned by Robert De Niro) where celebs stay when they’re in town for press tours and such.
Wouldn’t be surprised if DM paid a pap to be on standby there just in case they showed up this trip.
I knew Kate appropriating Meghan’s style would pay off eventually and Meghan would get accused of copying a style from Keen that originated with Meghan.
Yep, the sleek black and white dress was a departure for Kate. A minimalist style that she does not usually go for as it requires a lack of buttons. But the appropriation has paid off bc now Meghan is apparently copying kate who was copying her.
Yes and no. The back of the jumpsuit is nothing that KHate has worn. Meghan took it up several notches. Let’s see if KHate now tries to copy this! Meghan looks great as she always does. Her inner confidence always shines through.
I love that they are moving freely, photographers be damned. If they get a pic, they get a pic. They aren’t criminals on the run, having to go through back doors and secret underground tunnels. Live your best life and flaunt it. Meghan looks freaking amazing in that jumpsuit. And I too hope she wore it on purpose. She’s more than earned the right to be petty and go low sometimes. Kate and her hateful stans deserve the humiliation.
Meghan already wore that style before if one was copying anyone…the island resident known CopyKeen is probably the one with her binder full of Meghan styles.
Anyway, I prefer to focus on the Sussexes and it’s nice to see them and see them thriving.
The outings I think are a middle finger to Tom Bower’s slam book. They are not going to run and hide from that messy guy.
That was my thought, too. They’re living their best lives, royal rota rats and libelous books be damned.
The jumpsuit and black dress are sleek and modern. I hate the shorts, though! All of those pleated pants and shorts coming back, the make even the slimmest people look like they are wearing bulky diapers underneath. Also not a fan of high heels with shorts. If I had to wear the shorts I would go with a dressy flat.
@Chaine – also not crazy about any pleat trends, they never looked good on me. These shorts don’t bother me though as the pleats lie pretty flat. Agree about the shoes, to me they strike the wrong note with a relatively casual outfit. Flats would be good, or maybe a low heeled sandal.
I love the shorts! It’s such a classic style. I try very hard not to get sucked in by diet culture, but I’d love someday to be able to wear Bermuda shorts with a white shirt and look that fabulous.
I think she wore it because she looks fantastic in it. Black or navy with white is signature Meghan.
It’s Meghan’s style. That vile creature spent all her time imitating and copying Meghan’s because she wants people “without brains” to think it’s her own style and M imitates her!
So is she copying the person who copies her now? Whatever. That jumpsuit looks amazing and she fills it out nicely. It was ID’d as Gabriela Hearst. The back detail is fantastic. She has a nice butt ( yep I said it). I loved all of Meghan’s looks yesterday. She always nails the accessories and has the best shoes. Just perfection.
Meghan looked fantastic in all three outfits! And LOL at the cries of copying CopyKeen. Meghan’s been wearing that style for years and frankly she does it much better. Let’s just say the pictures of Kate in that dress at the Top Gun premiere looked very disconcerting, especially the unedited photos…
Meghan looks beautiful in her jumpsuit. I’m sorry but Waity looked like Morticia Addams in her dress. The center part is no friend of hers.
They shouldn’t make the comparison because Kate looked much older and dehydrated at the premiere.
Random Meghan hits NYC fantasy: Meghan looks great, and, all, but it was only when I saw these pictures that I realized that I’ve been harboring an unvoiced hope that Meghan would bust out with a Telfar bag —in some fabulous color. Maybe on the next trip? Lol.
It was great to see Meghan with Gloria Steinem. It’s wonderful to get these glimpses of Meghan and Harry living their best lives — and demonstrating all that is possible: from connecting with people, to traveling the planet, to exemplifying how happiness can be centered at home. I’m entranced!
Dude! Telfars are like impossible to get, but I bet she brings one out soon. He sells out every time he puts out new inventory. There’s a year waitlist now.
Um, Dude! Lol❣️ Hon, You know about the preorders, right? Plus, I’m SURE that a direct request from Meghan would get her a bag — even if it had to be a sample or from the batch of colors that they have on hand. (Can you tell I’m totally into this?)
If anyone can get one, Meghan can! This reminded me of the SATC episode where Lucy Liu fires Samantha because she used Lucy’s name to skip the wait list and get herself a Birkin (I think it was a Birkin?) bag when it was really for herself, lol.
I would love a bubblegum pink one, but that’s not Meghan’s style, I don’t think. She’d get a more neutral color (:
She’s got to stop with the pleated shorts. They don’t do anybody any favors.
Meghan understood the assignment.
They look great. I don’t like that jumpsuit but she looks fabulous in it. It’s so nice to see them, I hope they’re having a lovely time on the east coast.
Meghan almost always defaults to neutrals, when she does wear color it’s like stop the presses so her copykeening Kate is not a thing lol. Say whatever you want about Kate, but she does wear lots of colors!
I don’t think Harry was at the lunch with Gloria Steinem, he’s in none of the photos? Meghan came out of the restaurant with Gloria (she’s 88 years old!) to help her get in a cab. I loved all her outfits on this trip but the jumpsuit is amazing! Harry and Meghan are living their best lives and the British press is seething.
The black with the white bandeau is a pretty classic silhouette and appears all over the place, and by many designers. The silhouette has also been created in many colours. Many people have worn it, so one can say that both Kate and Meghan opted for a classic look. I would say it was a bit of a departure for Kate, as she usually goes for glitzy fabrics, ruffles, bows, and buttons. Meghan is just in her usual fashion profile.
Harry and Meghan look so hot in those dinner pics YEESH. I hope they’re staying in NYC for a few more days so that we can get more content for a bit. Obviously I’m happy that they have privacy with their kids in Montecito but it is nice to see them when they travel; especially when they look like this.
Also: I don’t think Harry was at the lunch with Gloria. There’s a pap video of Gloria and Meghan’s exit and it doesn’t look like he was there, but i do love Gloria and Meghan’s relationship. Seems very sweet.
Harry does not look healthy to me.
Meghan looks beautiful as always. I am pretty sure I seen her wear that jumpsuit before or something really close to it pre- Harry.
Anyways, she looks divine and so does Harry. NY loves you madame Duchess!
Not copy-keening IMO but if so Meghan blows her out of the water with this chic look. That being said, please I can’t handle long pleated cuffed shorts. I simply cannot. Gloria looks way hip though.
I’m in the minority. I do not like pleated front pants and shorts. It’s too 90’s for me.
Same, I don’t really find them flattering. I think all of her other looks from this visit so far have been pretty good, this one is a miss for me though – we’ve seen her wear this same style of shirt and high waisted shorts at the polo match where she was wearing polka dot shorts (or was it a polka dot shirt?). Either way, that was a similar style of short which I don’t find the most flattering for her. She has great legs, the waist on those kind of shorts gives a boxy effect though.
I don’t know that I’m in the majority but I really like the shorts outfit. Get that others don’t but I love love. I’ve been wearing some Bermuda shorts to work lately and have gotten 3 compliments already. Prob there are other people saying I really don’t like those shorts in their heads.
The Queen and Gloria Steinem are contemporaries. They are 8 years apart in age. One led a generational revolutionary and one “lets it be known” that women in her family must wear pantyhose. One is a leading thinker and one has never had a female adviser. Quite a juxtaposition.
Indeed. Gloria Steinem is a hero.
Obsessed with her lunch outfit.
The lunch outfit is unique styling. I love the heels ,bag, and belt accents.
The tabloids obsession with H&M is comical. Meghan has lunch with a friend and the tabloids manage to write a dozen stories about the event. Meghan and Harry go out for supper with friends and dozens of stories follow. The DM makes a big deal that a meal at the restaurant can cost $85, I have news for the writer that is not an expensive meal in a big city, see what you can get in London. The DM of course has to put a value on everything Meghan is wearing, obsession going mad.
I disagree with you about Meghan. Her style is simple, unfussy, and sophisticated. Not everything she wears absolutely flatters her figure – this is true for most people – but almost all do, and they always reflect her style. She wears her clothes. Her clothes do not wear her . She is the epitome of a sophisticated stylish woman.
I love the look of tailored Bermuda shorts paired with a tailored shirt or a soft blouse. Not everyone can wear them and look great. You need long legs. And to carry off the pleated front look, you need to be slim. Since neither features applies to me, I wouldn’t put together a Bermuda shorts and shirt outfit for myself, but Meghan looks fabulous. I think she’s worn Bermuda shorts suits in the past, and looked great. She wore them with heels too. Not a look everyone can carry off.