“Jenifer Lewis got a star on the Walk of Fame, told fans to vote” links

Jenifer Lewis got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she told her young fans “don’t f–k up” and “vote.” Play this video on a loop for the next 50 years. [GFY]

Everyone loathes the Dakota Johnson version of Persuasion. [Pajiba]

What do critics think of Jordan Peele’s Nope? [JustJared]

David Crosby dissed a fan’s art online, lol. [Seriously OMG]

The trailer for The Idol – with The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp – looks like a completely coked-up disaster. Who is this for?? [Dlisted]

Lucy Liu got paid to do an event for American Express. [Tom & Lorenzo]

A corporate sign battle in Missouri. Honestly, it’s kind of cute. [Buzzfeed]

Ryan Gosling loves a Canadian tuxedo. [LaineyGossip]

Charles Barkley, world-class LGBTQ+ ally. [Towleroad]

RHOA’s Marlo kicked out her nephews. [Starcasm]

Hailey Bieber’s vibe is so… vintage Cindy Crawford. [Egotastic]