“Jenifer Lewis got a star on the Walk of Fame, told fans to vote” links
  • July 19, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jenifer Lewis got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she told her young fans “don’t f–k up” and “vote.” Play this video on a loop for the next 50 years. [GFY]
Everyone loathes the Dakota Johnson version of Persuasion. [Pajiba]
What do critics think of Jordan Peele’s Nope? [JustJared]
David Crosby dissed a fan’s art online, lol. [Seriously OMG]
The trailer for The Idol – with The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp – looks like a completely coked-up disaster. Who is this for?? [Dlisted]
Lucy Liu got paid to do an event for American Express. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A corporate sign battle in Missouri. Honestly, it’s kind of cute. [Buzzfeed]
Ryan Gosling loves a Canadian tuxedo. [LaineyGossip]
Charles Barkley, world-class LGBTQ+ ally. [Towleroad]
RHOA’s Marlo kicked out her nephews. [Starcasm]
Hailey Bieber’s vibe is so… vintage Cindy Crawford. [Egotastic]

15 Responses to ““Jenifer Lewis got a star on the Walk of Fame, told fans to vote” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    July 19, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Seeing Miss Jenifer so happy makes my heart smile. She is truly a treasure and we are blessed, blessed, blessed to have her.

  2. WestCoastBestCoast says:
    July 19, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    Ms. Lewis is a legend, it’s about damn time. Her “Oppressor Monilogue” on The Problem with Jon Stewart is perfection https://youtu.be/-9RP_BXCdCo

    I was terrified to view the Charles Barkley video because 2022 CB is very different than late 90s/2000s CB. But this is growth and I AM HERE FOR IT.

    Finally, every Canadian must love a Canadian Tuxedo….it’s in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

  3. ME says:
    July 19, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    I just recently saw a story about how Kim Kardashian is desperate to get a star on the walk of fame. They keep denying her. They told her they don’t give stars to “reality stars”. I wonder if this is the reason she’s dabbling in movies (animated so far). I wonder if Pete can help her land a role lol.

  4. Well Wisher says:
    July 19, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    Congratulations to Jennifer!!
    Her talents run the gamut, especially her depiction of motherhood and recently grand motherhood.
    Sexy as a ……

  5. JRenee says:
    July 19, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    I have referred to her as Aunt Jen for years. She’s lived a very filled life. Kudos on the star beautiful!

  6. Purley Pot says:
    July 19, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    Wonderful news. I love her. This is well deserved.

  7. HeyKay says:
    July 19, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    I enjoy her work, she is very talented, has lived thru some tough times, she deserves recognition. She is also very correct about voting. 😀

  8. amyb says:
    July 19, 2022 at 3:36 pm

    Happy for her and highly recommend her memoir “Mother of Black Hollywood”.

  9. YOKOOHNO says:
    July 19, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    So many people here said the new Persuasion looked like it would be bad and I disagreed – and I was SO WRONG. I watched it and it’s truly terrible. So much worse than I was expecting!

    When they had said modern, I had originally thought they meant a modern-times adaptation, and that sounded cool. But it was just crappy modern slang with loosely inspired period outfits and it just mixed together terribly. I could go on and on with how bad it was, but won’t.

    I was warned here and just wanted to say that everyone who thought this adaptation would be sh!t, you were so so right. I hated it, and not even in a fun way.

    Maybe they’ll reconsider the Sarah Snook adaptation, fingers crossed 🤞

    • Becks1 says:
      July 19, 2022 at 4:03 pm

      I said in the henry golding post that I ended up liking the movie more than I had anticipated and i think that’s only because I went in expecting it to be the worst thing ever, so when it wasn’t as bad as 50 shades, I was like, oh, well okay, could be worse.

      But Kayleigh at Pajiba really nails so much of what went wrong with the movie –

      “The aching melancholy of Austen’s work, as well as its spark of humor” is completely missing, and that’s a problem.

      And this line –

      “Persuasion isn’t just bad because of its cavalier attitude towards its source material; it’s a poorly made film that saps one of the most beloved novels of the 19th century of everything that makes it so beloved.”

      That really sums it up. It’s not that they talk about 5s and 10s or that Anne keeps talking to the camera or whatever. It’s that it saps the story of everything that makes it Persuasion.

  10. Flowerlake says:
    July 19, 2022 at 4:01 pm

    That’s what we need:
    promote the vote

  11. olliesmom says:
    July 19, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Jennifer Lewis is one of our national treasures. So talented. It’s about time that she received some recognition.

