Duchess Kate wore Roland Mouret to the ‘Top Gun’ premiere: sleek or boring?

The big royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick happened last night in London and it was pretty interesting! This post is just for the royal photos. Unlike last fall’s No Time to Keen premiere, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the only royals at the premiere. It was said that William was interested in the movie because he flies planes and helicopters or something? I don’t know why they even gave that as a reason, William is (nominally) the president of BAFTA, that’s reason enough for him to attend the splashiest London premieres. And Kate had to be his plus-one, otherwise no one would care (sad but true).
As for Kate, she wore a slinky black-and-white Roland Mouret dress. The more I look at it, the more I actually like it? I don’t know what kind of “give” that fabric has, but it was tailored perfectly on her very slender body. My first thought was that this dress is a throwback to the iconic dress worn by Julia Roberts in Mystic Pizza. Other people associated it with Brenda and Kelly’s prom dresses on 90210. So, some dated style references, for sure. Still, it’s a good dress. She also wore Robinson Pelham diamond “star” earrings which… I’m not sure they’re right with the dress. Her hair is fine. Remember, she’s doing her hair like that nowadays because
she’s copying Meghan it’s an instant “facelift.” Meanwhile, this whole look does feel very, um, Meg-esque.
People were making a big deal about how Tom Cruise helped Kate up the steps all while William barely even looked over at her. I think it was a combination of things – William rarely helps her with that kind of stuff, and Tom likely offered his hand to her as soon as they approached the steps. It is kind of funny though, Kate being helped up by a movie star and not her husband.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220519-
UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Premiere, London, UK,Image: 692794805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Premiere, London, UK,Image: 692794851, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Premiere, London, UK,Image: 692795070, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise arrive for the Top Gun Maverick Premiere, London, UK,Image: 692795122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220519-
UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Top Gun Maverick Premiere in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Top Gun Maverick Premiere in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Tom Cruise are pictured attending the UK Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick Held at Leicester Square Gardens.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: AlanDWest / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square in Central London.
Pictured: Prince William – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square in Central London.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Tom Cruise
BACKGRID USA 19 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220519-
UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Cruise
-PHOTO by: Dan Kitwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I think she looks stunning, her best look of the year so far.
The dress is really nice but a little bland for such a glitzy royal premiere.
Maybe that’s because William is doing the theme dressing. Check out his shoes.
Yeah..but it’s for HER.She doesn’t have oomp or personality for individualality or creativity. It’s safe and boring to everyone else but a major win for Kate. The filler, Botox and Photoshopping is too much because you are never sure which is real
@MeganC – OMG the shoes! hahaha
Agreed. I am assuming that the dress looks better in person. I really don’t like her hair. It’s too long and the curve at end is pointless. Those dangling earrings are a miss. They add nothing. Her makeup with that spray tan is killing me. I wish she try another makeup artist.
@ Danbury, I know!!! The jacket is a blue velvet, black tuxedo pants and suede loafers??? WTF??? Did CopyKeen dress him?
LOLOLOL the shoes! Is that fleur-de-lis embroidered on them? How Louis XVI.
@Smart&Messy no I think its a fighter jet 🤣🤣
Those were embroidered F18 fighter jets, same as what TC flew in the movie.
I think William’s shoes are what we used to call “brothel creepers”! Google it, it’s actually a thing. Appropriate? Poor little Tom is doing his movie starrr best! His face is in the process of settling.
It looks like a high school Choir dress. She looks so wiry…
Agreed @Selene. I think she looks absolutely beautiful. Toned back & refined.
I like the dress. She looks modern in it but it suited Queen Maxima better. The hairstyle (Meghan’s signature hairstyle) does her no favours as it makes her face look severe. I’m glad she is upping her style game but she is still cosplaying.
Maxima really slayed it!!! It was a jumpsuit version of this dress and she looked gorgeous. The dress is very beautiful, appropriate for a movie premiere and elegant but something is off in the proportions for Kate…I really can figure out what…
@Elizabeth Regina Yes! Came here to say, the HAIR. She has done the middle-part straight hair all throughout the Caribbean colonizer tour; does she really need this to be her “look” (when yes, Meghan did it first and it looked so fresh with her red dress at Harry’s last Royal military engagement).
Keen doesn’t understand that you can change your hairstyle every time you wash your hair. She wears one style to death (sausage curls, wiglets and a brief foray with long bangs) and then moves on to the next one for the next six months, repeat ad nauseum. And the BM eat it up each time with a new angle (perfect hair for humidity! Sleek and sultry and a departure from her signature XXX). No wonder she never did anything with art despite studying art history — not an ounce of creativity in her.
+100, @First Comment. I like the dress itself, but my first thought when I saw her photo was “eek.” I just think how she was styled overall is grim and severe. In this case, her usual long wavy hairstyle (or something like it) would have actually fit — she needs something to offset the severe simplicity of the dress and the fact that she looks like she weighs 80 pounds.
And no, this stick-straight middle part is doing her NO favors at all. Not all women can pull off a middle part — that’s a hill I will die on. It can be incredibly aging if you don’t have the face shape that works with that style.
@anne grim and severe is perfect way to describe the look on K, and how PWT and Buttons both look – maybe reality of that separation article is hitting home.
Someone needs to tell PWT the slippers are for gentlemens clubs, smoking rooms etc and not for premieres. Those two have no idea, and not the class to get professional advice.
Agree, she looked beautiful.
Yes, the dress is well fitted and for her thin frame, she is carrying it well. But it could have used something else….to me, IMO.
@BothSidesNow – Agreed. I think her accessorizing (or lack thereof) is Kate’s biggest style issue in general. Especially when she wears something striking but plain, like this dress (which I otherwise really life on her!). It could use a statement clutch, perhaps, or colored stone jewelry for a little pop. It is endlessly frustrating to me that she has access to some of the most exquisite (albeit often stolen) jewelry in the world, but still insists upon wearing pieces that are SO damn basic and Real Housewives-ish, like the earrings with this one here.
Yes, and no buttons!
She looks good; I like the dress, and for Keen, it’s much more “modern” than her usual dresses. And while I like her hair straight better than the sausage curls or her usual updos (which age her about 30 yrs), I do think it makes her look older (makes her look haggard). I think if she kept this straight look, but chopped it by about 6-10 inches (even to the top of her shoulder blades), it’d suit better. I’m thinking she got a Brazilian Blowout treatment, as Kate’s “natural hair” (when nothing is done to it) is more wavy and a bit frizzy.
Another thing, the earrings. DEFINITELY taking that from Meghan; these look like a “drop” version of the Birks snowflake earrings Meg has (or at least they immediately reminded me of those).
And LOLOLOLOL at the way The Egg literally IGNORED her the whole way down the red carpet. He has NEVER helped her up/down steps. I do remember once when she was *very* pregnant with George, trying to get down steps in a formal she had to TELL him to help her. You’d think he was taught *some* manners growing up, to be used (at least) in public!
So much for the new “look they’re so in loooooooove they’re holding hands” vid from the Caribbean that was floated lolololol
There’s a picture of them arriving in Norway when she was pregnant with Louis (this was February I think of 2018, Louis was born in April, so she was pretty heavily pregnant), and its snowing, and William just walked off the plane to greet the Norwegian royals and left Kate to walk down the metal plane steps by herself, in heels, pregnant, in the snow.
Same thing when they arrived in Australia with George in arm (he was about a year?). It’s windy as hell, and she’s wearing a red coat and dress, stilettos, carrying George. She’s trying to keep her coat and dress from flying up, holding George, and trying to navigate the steps down from the plane ALONE, w/out ANY help from the boorish pr*ck she’s married to. And it’s not the first time. He’s done that same move to her with the other kids on the Polish tour, too. What a jerk!
In Egg’s defense (I can’t believe I am even saying that), it probably took every ounce of self-control that he had not to push her down the stairs. That’s how he looks at her these days, when he looks at her.
Did you see how many times he straightened his jacket and tie in the video? This self-soothing he does is really starting to take over in public.
Yep, this is refreshingly modern on her because she normally overdoes it with it the details (buttons, ruffles, bows).
However, it’s still kind of boring, and that’s not because of the dress. It’s because Kate brings no personality to anything she wears.
The nieces just went to the top gun premier in France
Both wore black designer dresses. This could be why Kate choose a black and white 👗. There’s was stunning with statement earrings. Check out the pictures compared to Kate she’s a distance third
Who are “the nieces”?
Sorry Diana nieces. Princess Diana’s Twin Nieces Make Cannes Film Festival Debut — 35 Years After Their Royal Aunt’s Appearance
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza coordinated in black gowns on the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick screening
Thanks for telling us about the nieces. Fun to see. They are so pretty and I love the black and white striped gown with the gorgeous jewels. There is even a photo of Diana herself in a blue gown with Charles at a premiere. https://news.yahoo.com/princess-dianas-twin-nieces-cannes-160554407.html
Wow! They are both gorgeous, thank you for the link.
She looks amazing. Classic and elegant.
Amazing. No. Better than the other movie premier in the past
Classic as to what? She copies other women so how is that classic. It’s they’re styles that she tries to immulate AND still can’t pull off everything
Elegant compared to how she dressed BEFORE Meg. Okay but still happened AFTER copying another woman and not doing a style transition on her own.
Even the rota is using terms of rare and a departure from her usual look, she looks modern
Please go back and read Dan Wooten own article that plainly stated her look now is 💯 percent Meg and it’s a good thing
No it’s not for a forty year old woman who’s supposed to be the savior of the monarchy who has to pull her fashion game from her sis n law and her dead mother n law cause she can’t measure up
Amazing. No. Better than the other movie premier in the past. She looks better
Classic as to what? She copies other women so how is that classic. It’s they’re styles that she tries to immulate AND still can’t pull off everything
Elegant compared to how she dressed BEFORE Meg. Okay but still happened AFTER copying another woman and not doing a style transition on her own.
Even the rota is using terms of rare and a departure from her usual look, she looks modern
Please go back and read Dan Wooten own article that plainly stated her look now is 💯 percent Meg and it’s a good thing
No it’s not for a forty year old woman who’s supposed to be the savior of the monarchy who has to pull her fashion game from her sis n law and her dead mother n law cause she can’t measure up AND her own husband STILL ignores her
It would have been OUTSTANDING if she had done Diana Ring from the Avengers hair
Like I said above: she needs to cut a GOOD 6-10″ off that hair.
She looks so much better here, like actually almost glamorous, than at the Bond premiere but where’s her signature grin? Did she smile at all during the red carpet? She looks concerned and It takes away from the look. I hope she wasn’t scared that William would be incandescent at her for getting help from another man.
Agreed, I think she looks fantastic in that dress.
Did Tommy Girl clear Katherine of her debilitating thetans in the Scientology tent the church probably put up near the event? They do things like that.
Agreed, she looks fabulous.
I actually like this dress but the earrings are to DIE for. They cost around 14k once the base and dangle are added. WOW.
I also saw a sugar piece on the similarities between Tom in Top Gun and Wills. I had to grab my barf bag.
I like the dress. Just not on her. It does her body type no favours
This woman can’t wear clothes well to save her life. You’re in a halter dress and you slouch or hunch your shoulders? Who RAISED you? (Lol) Also, she might be getting Botox, but she looks like she started getting AARP magazines 15 years ago. And she cannot pull off a middle part. Sorry, it ages her. She needs a sweep across her forehead at all times. Finally, they say as you age, you choose your ass or your face. She clearly chose her face. “She chose…poorly.”
@Chloe that’s exactly what I thought. I really like it and how sleek it is but it is not flattering on her at all. Also why does Tom Cruise look at her more endearingly than her own husband?
The earrings are gorgeous. I would wear those in a heartbeat. As for the dress, I think it’s very chic and beautiful and she looks great in it. I will take simple and sleek on the red carpet over 1986 pageant-wear and hair mountain any day! However, I can’t help but notice that this entire look screams Meghan. She really is hijacking that hairstyle all for herself, isn’t she?
@Kaiser: “Meanwhile, this whole look does feel very, um, Meg-esque.”
^^ Right! Because it is very Meg-esque. Meg has been a muse of Mouret’s since they first met years ago. In fact, Mouret designed a very pretty similar-themed short maroon dress for Meg when she was living and working in Toronto. It has the exact same white banded bodice:
/imagesvc.meredithcorp.io/v3/mm/image?url=https%3A%2F%2Fstatic.onecms.io%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2Fsites%2F20%2F2018%2F02%2Fmeaghan-markle-1.jpg
Mouret has designed many outfits for Meg both before and after she met and married Prince Harry. Khate is simply trying to up her Meg-themed cosplaying game. While this is a nicely designed b&w gown, it’s not that great on Khate. She’s too gaunt, and as someone mentioned downthread, it doesn’t work well on Khate’s wide shoulders.
Meg has a much nicer shaped neck and shoulder line, with much better posture too. So, the off-the-shoulder banded bodice is more flattering on Meg (and the design may have been inspired by Meg too). For some reason, Khate is looking rather haggard in the face too, in these pictures.
@aftershocks WOW. Other than the length that dress is 100% a carbon copy of the one Meghan wore. Copy Keen strikes again.
Agree with you 100 percent. Beautiful dress, love the earrings, total Meghan vibe.
She seems to have switched her clutch to the other side on the second flight of steps so Tom can’t grab her hand?
Aftershock, is this the dress you’re thinking of:
https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/gallery/meghan-markle-interview-about-suits-the-outnet-and-her-love-of-clothes
I am certainly no fan of Kate’s, by any stretch of the imagination, but the short dress Meghan wore is not really a copy of what Kate wore. I do agree there are similarities but they are also very different. There will be similarities in the more fashion forward clothing Kate wears because Meghan is fashion forward and Kate is not.
^^ @Seraphina, please understand that what we’re talking about is how much Kate has been patterning herself after Meghan’s style aesthetic. I didn’t say that Khate’s Mouret gown is an exact copy of Meg’s earlier Mouret dress. Clearly, it is the signature Mouret bodice and Khate’s overall Meg-esque styling with the hair and the earrings that makes Khate’s cosplaying so obvious.
In this particular discussion, designer Roland Mouret is the common denominator. His banded bodice styling motif, was possibly inspired by Meghan when he created for her that gorgeous above-the-knee maroon dress with the black banded bodice. Meg has such lovely shoulders, and Mouret showed them off with flair, in a very flattering way.
Since we know that Khate has a Meghan look-book (heck a lot of fashion lovers have a Meghan fashion look-book), it is entirely possible that Khate requested this specific bodice design from Mouret. For sure, the straight hair styling coupled with the off-the-shoulder banded bodice, is Khate attempting to channel/ erase Meghan. Such behavior is indicative of the fact that Khate is very insecure. She feels threatened quite often by beautiful accomplished women being in her vicinity. Since she has no unique style sense of her own, she copies other women endlessly.
Y’all, this is the fabric content of the dress: viscose/acetate/polyester/spandex. I just, no, just could not wear such a thing, I don’t care who the designer is or what the event. Just no.
I love the dress, it looks like something I wore a few years back to a fancy party (when I went to fancy parties).
She does not look well though, how are no alarm bells ringing at the palace?!
I firmly believe that her stans hate her the most. She does not look well and whatever it is she is doing has clearly affected her face. Other women the same age as her look 10 years younger.
She isn’t eating and sleeping. She might be crying all the time too. Add fillers going wild, and it’s all a recipe for a sullen cast, baggy eyes, and sunken yet full cheeks. She must not be allowed to speak at home because she is not exercising her face muscles and is instead developing Willnot”s tight-jaw jowls. She probably only smiles when she comes out to “work,” and her jowls are reason enough for her to start putting in more hours. She exercises her body to oblivion but not her face.
Saw all the photos in the Daily Fail. She looks worryingly gaunt. Photos of them in the car. They both look as unhappy as all fk. Her eyes were so sad. They say the camera adds 10lbs. 😳 Imagine then how thin she must look in the flesh.
Others and myself have had an epiphany. The penny has dropped. Poor Kate.
The reason why she has those very hard, wide, manic exaggerated smiles is because when her face is normal her jowls are droopy. She must have seen bad photos of herself and then resolved to smile widely, which sort of gives her an instant face lift. How long can she keep up with that kind of pressure to always look good for the camera?
If she had some really strong projects the focus on her appearance would diminish a bit.
I never liked her but I’m starting to feel sorry for her reading all the recent articles and everyone’s comments. She never had a chance, her mom groomed her to marry him and he treats her like dirt. She might want to leave but sounds like she wouldn’t get much in a divorce and would have to watch another woman raising her kids. She’s just like princess Charlene to me, stuck.
Princess Charlene never sabotaged her sister-in-law in the media and remained silent when she knew there was suicidal ideation while pregnant. ( if Valentine Low knew then the Cambridges sure as fuck knew)
Whatever kate is going through is her own choice.
I’m not going to comment on if she’s well or not, but I really think the hair is doing her no favours. I have a similar face shape – oval / slightly on the long side, which gets gaunt if I lose weight – and a center part with sleek hair isn’t the best choice as it just emphasizes all of that.
Anyway, aside from that I do really like the dress, it’s so clean and sophisticated compared with others that she’s worn.
Cosigned. I have a narrow, angular face that can look a little on the gaunt side. I can’t wear a middle part, especially with sleek hair. It’s just deeply unflattering on some face types.
Thanks for posting this.
My first reaction was how ropey and gaunt she looked and she’s so gaunt that her face looks hard and older than her age. If anyone there truly gave a damn about her, they’d have her see a medical professional.
Of course Tom offered Kate a hand, he is desperately trying to get in with the royals.
Also, Kate needs a better dermatologist. Her Botox and fillers are all wrong.
I won’t be shocked if he tries to work the Middleton angle because they would lap that up instantly.
I love Roland Mouret designs and lm lucky enough to have one, black and white too and again love this dress and over all look but sorry to say this Kate now looks v under weight, neck, shoulders especially, this relationship with William l don’t think should continue, l know they prob have an arrangement in place but at what cost ? Kate is 40 years old her whole life ahead of her and this is it ? Tom.Cruise stepped in and helped her up de steps he even looked embarrassed for her, her husband didn’t even look at them or her throughout, de faces of both in de car said it all , this event Roland Mouret or not was l feel a total humiliation for her, image been treated like dirt on a shoe constantly., like you are nothing ……….
Kate, you are set up for life, you are de mother of de future Kiing no one will take that away from you, please for yourself step out of this relationship if you don’t l feel its only goin to get worse, much worse. xx
@Nic919 They would lap it up for sure! Remember R. Federer? The minute he showed them some interest the Midds were all over him.
Tom does want in with the royals apparently. Maybe they are the next Scientology targets? They are greedy and dumb enough.
The helping up the stairs might have been out of habit from being around women in gowns and heels? Also, newsflash: Will is an idiot. Considering the split rumors he should take advantage of these situations with Kate to show affection and unity and create those iconic pictures they crave. But he hates her so much, he can’t even make a simple gesture like this.
Love the dress but I’ll say it: aren’t Roland Mouret and Meghan friends? Has Kate worn RM before?
And egads you are right about her needing a new dermatologist. That side pic is not flattering.
Yes, Kate has worn RM on several different occasions before.
That second picture is not flattering to her.
Meghan was wearing lots of Roland Mouret while Katie Keen was wearing stodgy coat dresses and prairie frocks.
KopyKeen strikes again. Working her way up to Silence if the Lambs.
@Startup Spouse: “Love the dress, but I’ll say it: aren’t Roland Mouret and Meghan friends? Has Kate worn RM before?”
Yep, Meghan is a very good friend of Roland Mouret. They met in an elevator at an event, and he said to her that he wanted to dress her. At the time, she did not know he was a designer, so she was put off at first. LOL! Anyway, they became dear friends.
I’m not familiar with RM designs that Kate has previously worn, though @Becks1 said Kate has worn RM ‘many times.’ He’s an established French designer, so that would not be unusual. However, cosplay Kate probably began wearing Mouret after Meg came on the scene, or she began to wear more Mouret designs, since it has often been reported that Meg and Mouret are close friends.
Literally only like twice?
@aftershocks – she wore Mouret in 2013 to the premiere of the Nelson Mandela movie (the same night he passed away actually.) And she has at least two other Mouret looks that she has worn.
Look, I’m not disputing that this is a total Meghan copy, I’m just saying the idea that Kate never wore RM before M came on the scene is just not true. There’s enough to criticize Kate for as it is, we don’t need to use fake news to do that.
Meghan really slayed it wearing Roland Mouret.
Willy should be embarrassed that a complete stranger was more of a gentleman to his wife than he EVER was.
+1
At least the Cambridges spared us the fake PDA last night to refute the separation article. I’m not a big fan of Cruise, but he had an automatic impulse to give Kate a hand, which was sweet.
@ Harper, that was what I was expecting as well. I was eyeing where their hands were and nothing. Not any PDA and I see Bulliam looking at her only once in these brilliant photos @ Kaiser posted.
Pretty embarrassing for CopyKeen to continue to be his forever doormat and Bulliam looking at her only once without disgust and the “I am so over this” look….
@ Snuffles, ditto!!!
Maybe Will is fine with the narrative that Kate yelled at him and walked out. Then if they separate he can spin it that it’s her wish and she couldn’t handle the pressure of being FFQC.
I agree with Harper, I think it was an automatic reaction from Tom, and it was sweet. William could gain a ton of praise for it from their sycophantic press buddies. And he doesn’t have it in him.
tom Cruise has spent years escorting women around red carpets and trying to perfect his image at the same time, I feel like offering a hand to Kate was probably a natural reaction on his part.
I’m not a fan of his – the scientology for one, he just always has seemed more bothered by his height than anyone else is lol, etc.
But once in a while something simple comes out about him that makes me see him slightly differently – automatically offering his hand to Kate to help her up the stairs, and I still love that Indian food story from a few months ago (maybe a year ago at this point?)
But then, we’re back to scientology.
@BothSidesNow, he’s not even looking at her in that shot. If you look more closely, he’s actually talking to Tom who’s partially hidden behind her.
This 💯. A complete stranger who is brainwashed in a cult was like “let me help you ma’am” while her husband floated away on a cloud of incandescence. He must be so much fun behind closed doors.
I saw that photo and thought, well, at least she’s getting some male attention.
But Tom Cruise is so icky.
I was reading Lainey’s bit on Tom’s chivalry yesterday and had a momentary fantasy about Kate running off with Tom. And here we are. They kind of deserve each other, don’t they?
How amazing would it be if Kate ditched Will and ran off with Tom Cruise! It would be TomKat 2.0! It’s never going to happen, but she might enjoy being Queen of the Scientologists more than FFQ of England.
It would be so funny if something like this actually happened. She can go on Scientology retreats and then run away with him. He’s super wealthy, likes tall, submissive women, and wouldn’t care if she never worked. Then she could wear tons of expensive gowns to premiers and call it a day. Tom should steal her from William.
What’s funny is if you see her face when she’s looking at Tom Cruise, she’s realizing that a 60+ year old man is the only man interested in her. She looks horrified at his looks. She’s flirting with the younger men but they’re not reciprocating. I think that’s why Billy is smirking at her in all of the pictures.
He’s so tiny next to her. Why are we not making fun of Tom more on this post? I would never mock a man’s height but Tom is a terrible human and his height is his greatest insecurity.
It says something that even though he is 20+ years older and head of a mad cult, Tom is still hotter than William. Kate doing a runner with Tom would be such great gossip.
Mind you, it could be said that Kate is already in a mad cult situation so…
A gift for gossip would be for her to leave Will for Tom Cruise. 🙏🏽
well, she is Tom‘s type…his inner royal self wishes he had a waity-katy not a runaway-katy
She looks hard in the face.
How is that super straight hair an “instant facelift”? I think it really ages her, not flattering at all
It was in an article about her “new” hairstyle a few weeks ago. Kate is apparently groundbreaking bc she now has a middle part and tucks her hair behind her ears.
Becks1 haha that’s great. She and millions of ladies in the 70’s are groundbreaking. But never Meghan hahaha
She effortlessly tucks her hair behind her ears effortlessly, let’s not forget!
@teammeg it doesn’t look effortless, she’s barely moving her head as to keep it in place.
The super straight hair does age her. It’s not flattering at all. She needs to stop. Her whole look was Meghan.
Yes, down to a tee.
I showed my son a picture of William’s shoes and all he could say about the picture was “That’s Kate?”
He looked so surprised, I had to laugh.
Was that article about it being a facelift…snark? Like, everyone knows that kind of hair can be unforgiving and aging. I have been a Secret Kate Hair Lover (TM) for years but even I can’t justify this stuff. She needs some layers and softness around the face.
She needs a side part, or even just off center, like she’s always worn. Not EVERYONE can pull off a center part. Especially past a certain age.
And yes, some layers around the face would help tremendously (as would a shorter, layered cut).
As you bring this up, I was told years ago (in my 20’s) that few people can pull off a centre part and have been doing a side part/just off centre ever since (I don’t have a fringe as such but my hair is shorter at the front). Then all this kicked off a couple of weeks back and as I’m now in my 40’s (and my face is showing it!) I thought ok then. I’ll give it a go. Nope, lasted a day and a half and back to my side part. It did me absolutely zero favours.
Sarahcs – I read the same thing, your face needs to be hyper symmetrical to pull it off. And like you, I’ve avoided center parts ever since. Kate needs to follow us in ditching it, it really looks awful on her. I don’t understand how she can think it’s flattering for her.
Love the dress. Love it! It actually gives her a sexy vibe, which I normally don’t get from her.
Having said that – I get the hair. It works with the dress, but on her? It’s too severe. I think it ages her. Also? She needs to look into new makeup. That in combo with the hair makes her look way older than she is…almost haggard?
Overall though, her best showing in a while!
That’s it! She looks kinda sexy, which I didn’t think was possible. Even in bikinis, the silly fashion show undies or the topless pix, she is always so asexual to me (just like Tom C himself, or Kim K.) But here she does, and I like it. She is finally coming to her own, you guys! Before our very eyes XD
@smart&messy Now, let’s not go THAT far! LOL
“she is always so asexual to me (just like Tom C himself, or Kim K.)”
Yes, this is a really interesting point. I think being sexy is very much about being relaxed, present, and at ease in your own skin. Tom and Kim are always performing, which makes them too self-aware to be at ease. I think Kate is *exactly* the same: she has no sense of self because she’s always performing for others.
+1
That dress is not meant for wide shoulders. And if that hair is considered to be an instant facelift, dear god, what does she look like without an anti-aging hairstyle because her shin looks like it’s sliding off her bone structure?
I think Kaiser was being sarcastic with the facelift comment because there was a previous post about a DM article claiming that’s what the sleek hair was for. Because yes it’s not working if that is what it is meant to do.
I think the dress could work with wider shoulders if the person had more of a shape in the bust and hip area. The problem is Kate’s widest point is her shoulder and so the dress only serves to show just how thin she is now.
And the makeup is too harsh. The closeups didn’t do her favours.
Khate often does her own makeup for events – you can tell when she has done it as it looks bad and v harsh. When a pro has done it she looks better.
Her face is just weirdly lumpy. There are hollows where there shouldn’t be hollows, her cheeks are both puffy and a weird angle, the eyebrows are way too harsh and she looks like she applied her make-up – especially the blush, with a spade. It’s a mess. Probably the only way to fix it now would be to dissolve everything in there, let the face structure settle and then have a proper, old fashioned facelift.
Agreed, @The Hench. Especially the forehead. What does she have in there? It reminds me of the front of a car. There are angles above the middle of her brows.
The makeup is terrible. The heavy eyeliner makes her eyes look smaller. Anyway, looks like they had a fun night. This is the type of “ work” Will and Kate, and their fans, love. Turn up the glitz, shake hands with some VIPs, lots of photos, and get the positive press and consider it a charity event.
The middle part and dead straight hair, heavy make-up, bodycon dress style emphasising the angularity of her thin frame and muscular arms combine to make this quite a severe look for me.
I was shocked when I hopped on Twitter last night and saw all of the unflattering pics of Kate at this premiere. She truly looked haggard. I was wondering why she was getting the Denmark treatment again but then I realized that Chris Jackson wasn’t there to edit the living hell out of her photos. It looks like they’ve had some time to do some editing in the pics I’ve seen this morning but yeesh that first set of pics were jowl city.
She really does look tired.
Agreed they were rough.
It has to be a lack of calories and over-exercising, because as we all know, it sure as hell isn’t from overworking!
I found it funny that this type of style is what everyone had been saying they wanted to see her in and it took another Duchess to inspire her to change. This is the best she’s ever looked.
This is one of her better red carpet looks IMO -it is sleek and almost verges on boring, but not quite. It’s such a contrast to the look from the Bond premiere though and from her normal red carpet looks with big bouncy curls or elaborate updos that I laughed. I am not sure how I feel about the earrings with the dress but overall its a good look for her. I did roll my eyes at the new dress and new earrings though, except that WKW said that this is an old RM dress, so its likely Kate bought it a few years ago (maybe for a 2020 event that was canceled) which just made me think….how many dresses does she have in her closet that she bought years ago that we have never seen??
Anyway, like I said this is a good look for her but omg its SUCH a Meghan look that its almost creepy. The silhouette of the dress, the hair – also I’m old enough to remember when wearing black was breaking protocol.
The funny thing is a lot of Kate stans dont like this look bc its not “regal enough” or its “too simple” LOL.
I said this upthread but Roland Mouret and Meghan are friends. CopyKeen strikes again.
@Becks You corrected me that Kate has worn RM before. I still think it’s creepy.
I think it’s a great look and perfect for this movie. Her arms look amazing. I do agree the center part isn’t the best look for her. I think center parts work the best on people that are either younger and/or appear younger or who have perfect face symmetry. She doesn’t have either of those things, so the center part only highlights it more.
Yeah, the look is creepy, but the designer is not. I know its easy to accuse her of copying everything, but Kate has been wearing RM for years, I can think of at least two RM dresses she has worn that have this long column look to them, long before Meghan was a royal.
For me, what makes this a Meghan copy is the hair and the cut of the neckline and the off shoulders look – that part of it to me is very Meghan. The actual column-like look of the dress is similar to Kate’s other RM dresses.
@becks1 yh one was the asymmetrical neckline copykeen right? Adding to your point about what makes it another cosplay 🙄 was the fact that it’s a gown version of Meghan’s givenchy dress she wore to church with the queen during the YCHABB tour (2020). Ticked another one off the moodboard
Layla…it also looks like the short dress Meg wore (in beige) on her first solo event with TQ (on the train). Remember Meg was castigated for not wearing a hat (being told that if TQ was wearing one, that Meg SHOULD HAVE (psychically) KNOWN to wear one as well).
The dress was stunning on her. She could have worn more jewels. On another note, notice how Kate happily took Tom’s hand when offered, unlike her recoil when the Jamaican minister offered her hand.
Eh, neither looks thrilled to be with Tom. He’s tiny next to both of them. Why is Tom holding Kate’s hand? William has no such desire to touch Kate. Also look at Kate’s skin above the shoulder line and below the chin (neck/shoulders). I see so many taut muscles with no smooth skin to cover over. Is this what Madonna’s ex-husband meant by gristle?
He was helping her up the first set of stairs as they walked up to greet the rest of the cast. It was such an automatic gesture, I don’t think it was planned just spontaneous. There were other stairs and he didn’t offer his hand for those but it did make William look bad, just standing there basically ignoring his wife. It was a tight dress and while Kate didn’t thank Tom (not that I could see), she took his hand so she must have been grateful to a degree.
This is the best I’ve ever seen her look.
Pure understated elegance.
The photo of Tom helping her is sending me. He may be strange on a personal front. But professionally?
Man, what a movie star he is.
100% agree. And I agree with the comments above that she actually looks *sexy* for the first time. I give this an A+.
I read all the Scientology stuff and have no illusions about how TC is beyond problematic, but I totally agree with you on him here, too. Man, that psycho has charisma. I love the pics of him helping her up the stairs. Reminds me of all the pics of TC and Katie Holmes at the very beginning of that clown show.
Tom totally weirds me out and the Scientology stuff is pure evil, but nobody can movie star like he can.
Kate looks stunning at the premiere. Tom and Kate look great together. They would make a hot couple if he was a bit younger. He is a proper gentleman. Showing William how it’s supposed to be done.
A padded behind, Jeez, how flat is that thing if that is true.
I’m sure it’s padded because normally she has no bum. I think without that the ‘sexy’ factor some talk about wouldn’t be there
Nina, my thought exactly.
I love this dress. And hair. Simple and sleek. This is the best she looked in years!!! And we all know why. Kudos to Meghan. I Didn’t know stylist was one of her new jobs. I hope she is getting paid.
Giving kate props made my eye twitch. I don’t like typing anything nice about this Karen.
I thought her look was boring but a departure from her usual silhouette. She’s still consulting her Meghan lookbook. The Kate stans were saying she was giving them Pippa vibes. Yeah, I agree that Kate was probably wearing a fake butt last night. And if I’m William this morning I’m pissed off that people are talking about Tom Cruise helping my wife up the steps and not my suede slippers with the F16 embroided on them.
I cant even with William’s slippers. What on earth. LOL.
@Becks: The shoes were just corny. If he thinks this will make him relatable to the kids he’s very mistaken.
How is it TOBB’s feet are smaller/shorter than Tom Cruise’s? Like, yeah Tom wears lifts and that might add to the length, but…how does Peen stay up on those things?
Those slippers are killing me!! I laugh so hard when I saw them. My grandfather had a similar pair 30 years ago🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Amybee It made him relatable to a particular female RR who works for The Sunday Times. She posted a close up photo of his shoe on twitter. I guess it’s what any fangirl would do for access!
The ‘look what your missing dress’, as Baldy wasn’t paying her no attention (at all), is one of her better looks. I guess she pulled of the 🥊🥊
The rumors must be true
I loved the dress and the earrings and the whole assemble really suited her. However, in all the pictures I’ve seen her face looked tired and strained. I’m loathed to say that she looks in need of a holiday but, there’s something going on with her as she didn’t look at all well.
If I had one tiny criticism of the dress (and it is tiny) I think she could have had the hem taken up a fraction so that it didn’t drag on the floor. Both, Kate and Meghan are guilty of this and given they have dressers I’m always surprised at the amount of outfits they must ruin because of this.
Meghan’s hems float and never touch the ground if you look at her closely. Her hems float above the ground with impeccable tailoring. Exception being the red gown with the train. I have always noted her hemlines because initially I thought they were dragging the ground as well.
Amazing dress. Flattering her shape. But… As usual it wears Kate and not otherwise. For this sexy-elegant piece the woman has to be sexy and elegant. Not tired, gloomy and gaunted.
BTW, I don’t like this hairdo on her. It ages her. We can see her face all too clear.
Looking at the photos on the DM, I had 3 thoughts,
1) the DM didn’t photoshop any of their pictures of her, which is very odd;
2) imho, this is a very Real Housewives of….look;
3) what is William doing with his mouth? He is literally grimacing in every photo posted.
I like the dress, slinky and not matronly is way out of her usual zone and suits her. The hair and makeup is an utter disaster ofc.
Cropping Will out of the photos takes me to a hilarious alternate timeline where Tom married Kate instead of Katie and she’s the perfect cult-leader’s wife!
She looks great but it’s quite jarring seeing her mold herself into the white acceptable version of Meghan especially with her style.
I want people to understand something… Kate silently stood by and benefited from the abuse Meghan endured to the point that she had suicidal ideations while pregnant with her first child and now with a full understanding of what she has done, she is very blatantly copying the style of her sister-in-law with the full knowledge that she will be adored and praised for it while Megan was hated for it.
I can’t get over how any human being can exist in that way. It’s genuinely surreal things happen in real time
All of this. No gown and jewels will ever erase who she is, what she did, and continues to do to Meghan out of jealousy, insecurity and pure spite.
She will always be ugly, and her evil shows on her face.
Creating a façade that she wasn’t involved, or was unaware, with the ongoing participation of trying to destroy Meghan.
The dress fittings confrontation all while establishing an affront that Meghan made poor CopyKeen cry and feeding the lie for over 2 years.
And that bitch WAS wearing white!!! No one will convince me otherwise.
this is what makes it so creepy IMO. Copying others is one thing – I think its weird that she’s constantly cosplaying her dead MIL, but it doesn’t feel as sinister as this. This is on a different level because its very….I don’t know….”watch me get praised for the same thing I made sure they trashed Meghan for” or something. It’s like a cross between Single White Female and Talented Mr. Riplely, I don’t know. If I thought it was as simple as “Kate has no imagination so she has to copy people and right now its Meghan,” it wouldn’t be as creepy to me, it would just be more proof that Kate is boring and lacks imagination. but as it is…..
I will say that Kate did not stand silently by, she was active in the smear campaign and went out of her way to ensure that Meghan was abused in the press.
All of this, forever. Meghan’s suicidal ideation and Kate/William being on standby to benefit from her demise is not acknowledged enough, even by sympathetic press. It’s sad that suicidal thoughts are only taken seriously when someone dies of suicide. Pi*rs Morgan was only the loudest voice “well, she didn’t do it, did she? So what’s the fuss?”, he was far form the only one thinking it. Which absolutely sucks.
@sherry @haylie @becks1 @sunnyyw it’s sinister and disgusting as well as creepy because if you look back, this b-s has been going on ever since Meg stepped into the circus, even as early as one of her first ever royal appearances at TtC. Remember how everyone and their mother ripped Meg to shreds for wearing off-shoulder and literally two days later at the polo, Keeny was seen wearing the exact same neckline? Since then, the copykeening has been a bit more subtle but it was always present.( you only have to look deeper in the CB archive posts to see it) Be it the same dress colour, neckline, pattern, the stupid trousers debacle (omg MeGhAn iS cOpYinG mEEeEeEeEeEeEeeE!!!). This is a calculated move. KP wants to erase Meghan’s image (because how dare she, the woc, be more popular than the so called “English rose”). Yes let’s smear her and have everyone hate her but at the same time, we’ll make sure no one remembers how much they liked her and by copying her, everyone will suddenly start to like Kate the same way. Give it a few weeks/months week see a belted blazer/jacket and a pinstriped pantsuit
But putting the copykeening aside, she needs to stop with this hairstyle. Lady, it’s not doing you any favours at all. We get the message. You’re desperate
All of this! She completely appropriates the style of someone she actively tried to destroy, is still trying to hurt, while basking in the praise of it. She can place her sinew in sleek dresses and power suits all she wants, but she’s still the same insecure mean girl who throws rocks and hides her hands.
I think she looks smashing, but I don’t understand why two supposed mental health advocates are getting so chummy with the world’s most famous Scientologist….
Tom Cruise, the man who said that Brooke Shields should have just exercised more and taken vitamins, when she talked about having post-partum depression.
I think that Kate looks great, but it is clear that she has no style of her own, all she does is cosplay either the Queen, her late mother-in-law, or Meghan.
Lady Esther–I’d give a million to hear Harry and Meghan’s private comments on this. 🙃🙃
Why are her cheeks sagging at 40? I couldn’t even enjoy the dress because of the collar bones. Jesus! She is too thin in my book.
When you plaster your face with makeup every day your skin will definitely start to sag.
Reese Witherspoon has worn a dress very much like this as well.
Kate switched her clutch over right quick in anticipation of Cruise holding her hand, bless it.
How would you all have styled her hair?
Check maxima in a jumpsuit version of this dress. She had an updo hairstyle and she looked great !
Yes this reminds me of Reese Witherspoon and of Julia Roberts Oscar dress, even though the cut is different.
I think a ponytail (like JR wore for her Oscar) would have worked, or a really simple updo – I don’t actually mind her hair as it is, sleek and smooth like this, I’m just rolling my eyes at the blatant copying.
I agree: A simple ponytail would have been chic. Her hair is just tragic.
I like this dress so much more than that golden mess she wore awhile back (Bond premiere I think?). Not just like the dress, but like it on her. But oof! Hair? I can’t help but wonder how she would look with it above the shoulders at least, although I think a just below the chin layered cut would look great and put her waves to work for her. This sleek look goes with the dress, but not at all flattering.
The dress seems too tight, if you can believe it on someone so skinny. She takes a step and it ruches from the chest (!) all the way down. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has an outfit similar to this, but hers is a jaunty pantsuit rather than dress. It’s way nicer than this.
rawiya, I have a similar body shape to KKKate’s, but I’m not shortwaisted. I looked at the dress and immediately thought that it was a mistake to wear a dress to highlight your figure–when you have no figure. The dress is fine, it’s the body that’s the problem. There are lots of other styles that she could have done something similar and gotten greater results. The middle part is one of the worse things she could do, because I have a similar shaped face and I only tried a middle part once. I looked in the mirror and immediately got my standard side part in place. Why can’t she go to a competent hair dresser and let them tell her what looks good on her? She needs to stop worrying about what other people wear, etc., and start focusing on what works best for herself. Why is that such a difficult concept to her?
Tom Cruise has impeccable manners presenting at awards show, on the red carpet, on Graham Norton, etc. He stands up when a lady enters the room, offers his arm, does all the right things. It’s part of his anal retentive, hyper-perfection.
Kate looks rather angry. Maybe she hates Scientologists, maybe it’s some fillers that haven’t settled.
LoL he is a notorious perfectionist, I assume before meeting the Keens he knew the protocol better than the courtiers.
If only he was as considerate of the underlings in his cult.
STOP THE STRAIGHT HAIR DOWN.
I like the dress. She looks great, but she would look 100 times better with a chignon.
OMG just noticed her contour! I would die.
I just went and looked on a well known fan/outfit site and even the photoshopped pics have the huge stripe.
On this same evening the Tusk Ball was going on. It was for the Tusk Trust, the org where Billy is patron. He blew that off to be in pictures with Tom Cruise. Zara and Peter stood in. SMH.
Didn’t he take Tusk (which Harry wanted) because of it’s ties to Jecca Craig and her family? Are we saying The Egg turned down a chance to be with his first love? (Didn’t they joke they got “married” at 13 or something?)
I saw that! Idk if this blog will cover them, but the pix of Peter and Zara were adorable and looked like they really enjoy spending time together, so nice to see a brother/sister pair.
Her best glam look of her post-2018 era of royaling (the lilac Alexander McQueen and the sequin Jenny Packham are tied for best glam looks of her ahrly yahhs of royaling, though bonus points that the glittery Jenny Packham is immortalized in pics from Rose’s garden party).
And yet.
The pic of TC helping her up the stairs is making me chortle. Not only after the MSN story, but also because we know Harry would NEVER let any man help Meghan up any stairs ever in his life as long as he breathes air. Even if he were incapacitated, he would hold Meghan’s hand from his wheelchair/buggie/vespa whatever. LOL SORRY KATE. Although… someone said they read Kate’s Tarot and her second husband is very rich and loves her very much… was he short and Scientology-y?
We are not prepared for the chaos that would be unleashed if *Kate Middleton* became a high-ranking Scientologist.
It fits her well and is perfect for the occasion but my goodness, is she gaunt! And no love from Wills. Tom Cruise of course gallantly gives her a hand up the steps, made me feel sorry for her.
I have no pity for her
She reminds me of a lollipop! big head on a stick.
I like the ear rings, but not with that dress. Tom Cruise looks ridiculous. And look at baldy’s stupid shoes! Lol!
Agreed, The earrings belong in a much different outfit. They are cute by themselves, but odd with this styling.
Not good look she needs to change hairdo and off the shoulder outfit not flattering
Yes, I begrudgingly like the look. Kate puts all of her efforts into styling it seems. At least that’s some form of work. Interesting thing about Tom helping her up the stairs, I noticed that she didn’t recoil from his touch. I guess she only instinctively pulls away from black people and her husband.
She’s dressed as Holly Golightly’s cigarette holder. The pictures without PhotoShop are frightening.
Baldy must be crushed that his slippers are being disparaged. He was probably hoping for more James Bond cosplay praise (as when he wore the revolting green velvet jacket).
They look like something out of the Lands End catalog.
W should feel a little ashamed at himself by never ever offering his hand to K. Tom Cruise offered his hand like a normal human, walking next to a lady guest in heels. It’s the polite thing to do. And it’s so simple!! So easy!! W could get SO many points just by doing the natural and polite thing for his wife in these instances. He even made her walk down a dangerously steep Mayan temple while she was in sequins and stilettos. Is he hoping she falls? If she did fall, would he glance back and keep walking?? I just find it so spiteful and callous.
Thank God Tom Cruise helped her up the stairs! I could not be married to a “man” that ignored me so publicly.
William’s attitude with Kate when it comes to this issue reminds me of Trump holding his umbrella for himself and never for Melania.
Like others this is not only one of her better red carpet looks but is a total Meghan cosplay.
The hairstyle ages her and she looks more thin with bare shoulders not her best look
Style wise, it’s a nice dress. Can’t really go wrong with classic black and white. However, as a package, Kate’s too sinewy in the neck and shoulder area to carry it off. She did not photograph well in some of these pics.
Her big summer break/two month disappearance is only a few months away; she is probably counting the days until then.
I can’t tell if its the lighting or what, but she looks like she has a tan line on her shoulders, like she’s been wearing a halter neck swimsuit or something, maybe she has already had her vacation lol.
I saw that too. Maybe sunbathing at Anmer on the weekends?
I thought it was a vein!
Love the dress and earrings and would buy them if I had the money.
However, it seems as if her unhappiness and meanness is aging her at 2x the speed.
Maybe it’s the difference between photoshopped photos and actual photos but her face is so harsh in most of these.
@Nadine, all of what you said….!
I’ve just realized why a lot of Kate’s pictures were not photoshopped last night. It’s because the royal photographers weren’t there. They were all in Canada with Charles and Camilla.
Will has Louis fourteenth style slippers
I find this dress quite dated looking, and the off shoulder thing is kind of ruined by her hair being in the way. If she really wanted an “instant facelift”, why not do a sleek updo? A high pony? Anything!
And agree, William was really hoping to be somebody with those glorified lounge slippers, but he looks ridiculous. And he’s sooo grumpy to see Keen in her element – look how happy she is, beaming at Miles Teller and getting a helping hand from Cruise on the stairs.
The gown is fine and it is quite Meghan-like and would look better on Meghan. However KKKate’s face is not good. It looks so lumpy that her makeup looks like it may be flaking off? She looks bad from the neck up and even her minimal Meghan-like hair doesn’t work. Terrible.
Anyone else think it’s funny Tom Cruise is almost as tall as Kate in heels? Isn’t he like 5’7”?
He does wear lifts in ALL of his shoes.
was waiting for someone to mention this!!! They *say* he is 5’7″ although he’s actually about 5’5″. He’s wearing heels plus lifts-he’s standing like Donald Trump, the forward lean that happens when the wedge is too high to balance properly.
I thought people weren’t supposed to touch royalty? Did Kate snatch her hand from Tom Cruise like she did the black woman in Jamaica? Nobody pushed Tom away like Edward did the black man in the train station? Was there outrage like when Michelle Obama put her arm around the queen? Do tell! Anyway, I’m sure Kate and Tom had lots to talk about regarding Botox and fillers. And maybe William left his dress shoes at the other house and didn’t have time to go get them. It looks like he’s wearing slippers.
….and no yowling yet from Piers Morgan like when LeBron put his arm around her.
The craziness with her left eyebrow – it’s on a totally different angle to the other and permanently raised. Looking at it makes my face muscles ache.
they are slippers. made of velvet. it’s a pretty decadent look.
She wore that dress, with that boat neck type styling, on the wedding anniversary date of Harry & Meghan?
Cause it has very similar characteristics to Meghan’s wedding dress, both of them combined.
Sleekness of the after dress, boat neck of the actual gown.
It’s the first thing I saw, given the date Kate wore it.
Mmmmm hmmmm…I noticed that too. Kate is OBSESSED. And she doesn’t even come close, she’s not even last in line.
I STILL CAN NOT BELIEVE THAT NO ONE HAS NOTICED THAT KATE HAS HAD LIP FILLERS!
Since the Carribean Tour.
Sleek and sexy, a good change up for her. The dress was altered to remove see through mesh panels in back, so add the special changes to the final cost of the dress. $$$$$ She looks good here, and I agree that the new hair do is too severe for her. She looks tired. Earrings are wow!!
MsIam, As others have said, the rule must be that black people can’t touch royals, but still very much not a racist family.
I think keen, or someone, got the styling right. This is the best dress I’ve seen her wear in a long while. Is her makeup too harsh? That may be the reason for looking haggard. My sweet daughter as a teen once graciously told me that I wasn’t pretty enough to wear a center part. It hadn’t occurred to me that you had to be pretty for a center part to work but that could be what’s why keens sleek hair is aging her.
What she wore was exact copy of queen Maxima (2017) Roland Mouret design: https://twitter.com/marhobby2007/status/1527444393719996417
On that note: Boring and no originality….
A huge reason her face looks so gaunt is the really bad contouring. Who does her make up?!!? Because they literally drew a line on the side of her cheekbones that makes them look like they’re sagging. The profile pic here shows you the line is not even blended: https://www.instyle.com/celebrity/kate-middleton/kate-middleton-prince-william-top-gun-maverick-london-premiere And I agree with ppl, the copyKat of Megan’s style is so single white female and creeeeepy AF
Ooh yes, her makeup was dreadful. I wonder if she did it herself because it looks quite similar to her wedding day makeup, which was also terrible and done by her (after wiping off the MUA’s work).
Kate’s makeup is what makes me afraid of trying to contour my own face, bc I know I would think I looked amazing and in reality I would have these big contour lines all over my face LOL.
And her left cheek looks like she didn’t bother to blend her blush either. It’s a literal circle.
The patronizing look on W’s face at Tom in that photo. Yikes.
So she didn’t recoil from Tom Cruise’s touch I take it?
The dress is the exact copy of Queen Maxima 2017 Roland Mouret design: https://twitter.com/marhobby2007/status/1527444393719996417
That being said, the dress show no originality and boring…
LTANYA
In the close up pics, Kate looks like a body builder and the Tweeps are having a field day with her.
The dress itself is nice, but it’s unflattering on Kate in the same way as that blue ball gown she wore in the Bahamas. It emphasizes her upper body a little too much. No words for those nightmarish un-Photoshopped pictures. There were quite a lot of them floating around 😬
Also yikes the vibes with Kate were off. VERY different demeanor from the Bond premiere and it even seemed like she didn’t want to be there at times. I feel like she and Will probably fought, because in a car arrival shot his jaw is *very* clenched and she’s got this weirdly blank look on her face.
Also saw a brief video of Cruise helping her and William truly didn’t notice it at all. He was very focused on awkwardly greeting other people, waving to the crowd, and fidgeting something fierce even by his standards. It’s like she wasn’t even there.
In the video just before Tom helped Kate up the stairs, William looked behind himself towards the blonde lady in the top pic with them. When he looked away his face wore the exact same look it wore when he was watching Rose and Kate greet each other at the art fundraiser, with clasped hands, head down and blushing. Does anyone know who she is or how far off base my theory is?
I just commented above wondering why Kate didn’t smile. She seemed kind of sad which is a bummer because this is the most important elegant she has looked in years. Ain’t no title worth your happiness, girl. Her face looks so aged. Meghan is older, had children in late 30s and went through a health crisis not too long ago and still looks so…full of life. What the heck is going on with Kate?
Anyone notice that Wills was basically wearing slippers? Little boy slippers with a plane on them!!!
Those kind of velvety slipper/shoes are quite stylish. If I had the money I would get pairs done for my family members with our crest embroidered on them.
I think she looks fine in this dress.
I can’t believe how excruciatingly bad her makeup is though. the eyeliner, the bronzer, the contour it’s truly amateur.
WHO lets her go out like this? also it’s fascinating to see her not photoshopped. I don’t like to comment on women’s choices wrt their bodies/faces but this woman has chosen to make her botox and hairpieces a ghost part of her persona. sooooo wow. I’ve never seen a 40 yo woman look like this who also gets all the things done that she so clearly does.
I suppose you get the face you deserve has never been more true.
I’m 42 ftr and got my first botox/fillers last year so no shade on it. I hated botox in my forehead and am glad it’s gone. I think I might get fillers again. under eye and a tiny amount in my lips. I’m trying the face marathon stuff from instagram this month tho to see if I can avoid the needles 😉
The dress reminds me of the one Reese Witherspoon wore to the 2015 Oscars. Just switch which part is black, and which part is white. (Link to show the dress: https://www.thecelebritydresses.com/reese-witherspoon-white-and-black-formal-dress-oscars-2015-red-carpet-tcd6067.html )
Reece looked beautiful. She is also slim but without those ropey muscles.
She’s got butch arms not that in today’s society it’s a bad thing. Her face is drooping like curtains, I think the loose facial skin is a combination of cheek reduction she got years ago and weightloss, it’s not normal for her age, she’s been skinny all her life.
I was just looking at Jennifer Connelly from the top gun premiere. She is 51. Ten years older than Kate and her cheeks don’t look like that! The only way is at some point kate got surgical intervention, got fat sucked out of the apples of her cheeks at some point and now is seeing the loose skin dangeling. Her cheeks use to look like skinny or not Janet Jackson’s.
I thought she wasn’t allowed to wear black? Or was that just when it mattered?
I thought the look was her best all year
However
1. It’s a direct copy of Maxima -best not to closely copy that magpie or you will lose
2. Earrings were a miss IMO. chunky diamond drops would have been divine. Since she likes to “leverage” other folks’ looks she could have “leaned in” on Princess Amalia who had gorgeous earrings for her first official duty – the graduated emerald cut danglers. More modern and innovative. But alas that is not Keen
3. She is very thin – I hope that is not helping me like the look so much. Even with 10-15lb it would be her best look.
4 photo shopped vs normal photos are wow different
I wonder if there is a way to dislike Kate without picking apart her looks? Why the meanness about her shoulders. Her neck. Her hair. Her skin. Her arms. The amount of detail used to disparage a woman’s looks is really problematic. All women deal with it every day.
Her “pick me” attitude, rudeness and jealousy to other women, lack of work ethic, constantly wasting taxpayer money on filling her wardrobe with ugly designer duds, arrested development, ignorance and tone deafness, choosing to display racist artwork in her home (and having to hide it from President Obama when he visited)… that enough?
I’ll just describe Kate as coming across all chaff and no wheat, all husk and no corn.
She emits no inner light, has zero allure, and gives off no warmth or hint of hidden depth of character.
She can try to look like Meghan all she wants but it just emphasises the many non-appearance related areas in which Kate is sorely lacking. She just keeps on giving off A Woman of No Substance vibes.
No. Because she doesn’t deserve any grace from us.
I’m going to say it clearly, most of the time I wouldn’t say anything bad about another woman’s looks and I love to say don’t do to others what you wouldn’t want them to do to you but the thing here is, this woman did damage to another woman and took a great pleasure with her people to diminish her in every single way possible.
So No, she deserves all the bad comments, she has no decency and she clearly is not a good person. So if people want to speak about her collapsing face at the age of 40, her skeleton vibes of body, then be it.
I don’t have all women’s back, I’m not into the white feminism nonsense where weirdly when white women are awful we still need to have their backs no matter what but these same women are ready to demonize black and brown women at every single occasion to benefit white supremacy. Let’s not forget they keep calling a the white pristine English Rose for a reason.
So, NO.
100% Dalek8. Kate herself has encouraged the gross ‘regal, elegant English rose’ discourse and I will always bring up her deliberate choice to wear that skin-tight D&G green dress (as tight as this one) with a post-partum Meghan at Wimbledon 2019. Kate NEVER wore skin-tight clothing like that to Wimbledon before and she never wore any after that day. I have no reservations about discussing how horrible she looks.
100.
Kate offers nothing but her body, her hair, her fashion. Her embiggening campaigns center around her whiteness and thinness and clothing. So, what the heck are we supposed to comment on? Her Keen Institute for Poor British Kids That Can’t Read Good?
Also she has her fav royal pap photoshop her pics to hide how bad she looks. We rarely see unshopped pics of her now. Let’s not forget the ultra shopped glamour shoot at Phillip’s funeral where she had HER pap positioned to take the pics. And if you’re going to steal the woman’s style that you were partly responsible for driving to suicidal ideation you get everything and more. Oh and let’s not forget making a photo shoot of going to a murdered woman’s memorial, unmasked when masking was essential. The list of how dreadful she is is endless. Honestly I no longer care if she’s suffering because karma.
I wonder if there is a way to comment on the post instead of disparaging the comments of others here.
I find it interesting how she dresses the botox and everything because she has the best that the world can buy, she is wealthy. And we are curious. She is not very straightforward with what she does, so it makes us all the more wondering. The rf are a billion dollar industry spent on only ONE family, imagine, and even William didn’t want to share that billion with his own brother, so they are looking very greedy. And besides why can’t we talk about her clothes, her aging, her beauty treatments why does she and society at large have to hide the fact that women want to look good. She has never spoken out about being insecure about her looks, her speakers talk about how she is such “a natural” and “perfect” so why is we discussing it such a bad thing. She obviously wanted to be talked about, she wanted fame or she wouldn’t have married one of the most famous people on earth.
Honestly this woman was ok with her sister in law being driven to suicidal thoughts while pregnant. No dress will ever make up for that evil behaviour.
Is it me or is Tom Cruise morphing into Dennis Quaid?
Completely morphing into Quaid. It’s bizarre because they didn’t look at all similar when they were younger
Martin Short.
The look doesn’t work for me. I do not like the white bandage across her chest. It might be OK if there was white elsewhere, like a black and white purse and/or shoes, or necklace, but the only white is the white bandage. Her overall appearance with the tight black dress and straight long dark hair with centre part reminds me of Morticia Addams. And William’s brothel creepers with little planes embroidered on them were just… odd.
Although a better look than the gold monstrosity she wore for a previous royal premiere, she looks like a villainess from a Marvel movie. Also, William looks like the type of villain Tom defeats in his MI movies.
Although Tom is 20 years older than Skull & Bones, they all look like they’re attending their 40th Anniversary high school reunion.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz🥱😴
Didn’t Meghan get shamed online for wearing something off the shoulders once? So, it is okay if Kate is doing it?
The tabloids called her vulgar.
I think it’s a great look. Anything that doesn’t involve skater skirt coat dresses, buttons, ugly fascinators or her sausage curl hair is a win. But it’s definitely inspired by someone? 🤔 looks like her ‘Meghan moodboard manifestation’ (or MMM) is finally paying off.
1st and 5th pic clearly show, he is not wearing slippers. They’re (maybe gu$$i??) mocassins, as I know them.
Just inlarge the pics
Yeah I was surprised at the slippers comment. It’s a type of loafer and I’ve seen this style usually worn with a tux. I’m from Western Asia (used to be called Middle East, but we don’t like using that colonial term anymore) and I’ve seen dudes wear these for glam events with cropped pants, so that the design at the front is visible. Italian dudes wear them too and pull them off well. It’s just baldie here who has the charisma of a wet blanket in his clown slippers.
It’s more than likely true, that Will and Kate are on the outs. For those who read astrological charts, marital problems and possible divorce shows up “Big Time” in both William and Kate’s natal charts. I know the BM, RR, and the RF hate this, but H&M actually have natal charts that are favorable to them growing old together, if they choose to nurture their relationship. I’m not just saying that because I support H&M, but it’s true.
Who the BM should be watching is Will and Kate, there is definitely a siren sounding off on their fading relationship. I saw some videos and the photos from Kate and William’s appearance at the “Maverick” Premiere last night in London. William seemed a bit confused when he posed with Tom Cruise and people applauded (not sure who was applauding who, I guess) but, he grabbed for the applauses any way, with his waving. Apart from William still “all in his feelings” and a bit “shook” from his “Booing” experience at the FA Cup Finals, the two would rarely look at one another. I know the BM and the RR were looking for solid “PDA” photos to talk up, tout and plaster across social media — but, it just was not there. It looked like Kate was more engaging with Tom Cruise in the photos, than with William. Tom helped Kate up the red carpet steps in the video and photos; in another stair photo William made NO attempt to help Kate up the stairs, and it had more steps. A bigger chance for her to trip and fall in her “Morticia Addams – bottomed styled gown”. William was smiling at some of the actors. There was one photo where William had his hand on her back, but he did not look at her. There is one photo where it looked like they were holding hands but if you enlarge the photo, William is barely clasping her hand. William spent most of the time walking ahead of her… because you know, he will be KING someday. At one point (in one of the videos) he tried channeling Harry (you know how graciously Harry, has other famous and high-ranking people greet him and Meghan both at the same time)… in doing so he basically pulled Kate’s arm towards Tom Cruise, so she could meet him first – but that move was a total after thought. Face the facts…William wants out of the marriage, and as time passes and they’re still together, as the tabloids will feverishly proclaim to the mountain tops in fiery indignation — he’s going to start making it clear he does not want to be married anymore. In William’s astrological chart it shows he is a very impatient person when it comes to getting what he wants. Kate does want to save her marriage. William not so much… he probably is counting on QE2 to grant him a divorce before she passes away, hoping to “look legit” for his ascension to the throne through the eyes of the British people. William wants to ascend to the throne with another woman by his side… without the flack and jeering that the British public gives his father, about Camilla. The only thing is that there is a chance QE2 won’t allow him to divorce, because she knows the British Monarchy is skating on very, very, very thin ice… to allow that will be one more nail in it’s coffin. Charles will most likely be the one to grant them to divorce, when he becomes King.
Both William and Kate are experiencing major Karmic shifts in there lives.
“Now is the winter of our discontent.” William Shakespeare – “Richard III”
Fascinating. What does Kate’s chart show if there is divorce?
I love these astrological analyses. Thanks @usavgjoe. It feels reflective of what we can see with our own eyes. I’m wondering if Kate’s stressed and skinny look is because William has already ended it officially between them, but she has to play along for a certain amount of time to earn a specific payout or terms–financial or house or title-wise. The knowledge that the news of their separation will break at some point could be what is eating Kate up inside.
I think she looks great! Sleek and simple but works. However I really dislike the makeup and thinks it makes her look “harsh”. Reminds me of her wedding makeup actually (Did she do her own makeup here as well then?!?!).
I like the dress and it fits her well, but as always, she just looks so awkward and the clothes wear her. I like the earrings but not with that dress. Hair and makeup meh.
I don’t think she looks good, and Tim cruise is a tiny little loser. That’s all
Your comment made me laugh. It’s like: aaaaand they’re all trash, THE END.
I’m just trying to decided who’s more botoxed and injectioned- Kate or Tom?
Well at least she’ll finally have something to talk about which she understands.
Heeheehee…that’s awesome. It would be a conversation she would be an expert in! No note cards needed. No need to bring up George loving this or that. Botox is her bailiwick!
It’s an ok look, definitely more low key than the Bond glitter bomb. I think with the tube dress, long earrings, long straight hair she just looks dragged down and tired. She definitely wants to showcase her thinness but there is something off about the look. She works out a lot, her arms are so ripped. I guess Kate wants to remind us that she has shoulders as well, and Mouret is a designer Meghan has worn a lot. However, a black monochrome doesn’t look that great on her in general. William has fighter planes embroidered on his shoes, which is kind of cute, but no one pays any attention to him because he’s a cad.
The top looks like a bandage. Would have been better as a simple strapless.
Williams’s shoes look like they may be Gucci. Kate looks like a washed up has been. No younger man will want her. She is too old fashion and has nothing in that head of hers. No ideas, plans, etc. William is realizing more and more that he married a plain Jane with no goals,
ideas or real life ambitions except to be queen or her pregnant when she feels things are getting bad in her marriage. Kate doesn’t stimulate William’s mind. She doesn’t make him to want to be a better man, husband or father. She’s boring and doesn’t make him work for her love and affection. Every man wants a chase and excitement. He’s bored with the simpleton and deep down is jealous of Harry and has always been because people love and gravitate to Harry naturally. William is jealous that Harry has found a compatible, loving, bright, intelligent wife and he wants that as well. William wants some excitement in his life when all Kate gives is ‘vanilla’. Nothing different. I’d be bored too and cheat.
I really like this dress on her, even more than the James Bond gold dress she wore to No Time To Die (I liked that dress a lot, just did not like the huge pileup of hair she chose for that gown). It’s very sleek, minimalist, and doesn’t take attention away from the rest of the cast. It also is tailored to her really well I don’t mind her straight hair parted down the middle, it’s an improvement over the usual long waves she favors. I also really like her earrings too. And yes I see the resemblances to Meghan’s fashion and I do wonder about that. This whole look is a winner and I’m not a Kate fan, but I have to hand it to her when she pulls together a great look. I did notice she seemed to have a booty all of a sudden but there seems to be another post about that so I’ll wander over there and read all the conspiracy theories lol.
Kate that night doesn’t look good indeed. She looks haggard and very aged. Her make-up was oily and it didn’t hide the many lines on her face. Her straight hair with the middle part pulls her face down long. The gown is ok but she doesn’t have the oomph to carry it well.
When watching the videos I was struck by how much more chemistry she had with Tom than her own husband!
Did William forget about this engagement? He dressed so quickly that he forgot to change out of his bed slippers. Sorry, I have never warmed to loafers with formal wear. I said this previously this week about Kate’s outfits: Someone put some jewelry on that woman. An opera length chain or pearls… A brooch from the royal collection… Something… Anything.
I am not a Tom Cruise fan but good for him for being a gentleman with the steps. An aside — I also read WKW to learn more about her dress and jewelry (because I love dresses and jewelry.)
It mentioned that William wore “velvet slippers” to the premiere. WHAT? Eew.
Velvet slippers (and jacket) are his thing. Like his father with double breasted coats, the slippers are his formal signature. And these ones were monogramed with jets!
There’s something off with the tailoring of the white band part. Along the bottom line above the boobs outwards towards the armpits there’s a weird rippling or something that I keep getting distracted by. But overall it’s one of her best dresses.
It was a great look for Tom, whether he knew Bill would be so hands off and practically hand her to him-who knows.
Kate’s dress and hair looked great but her face was looking rough. I feel bad as a woman saying that but it’s all I can think of when I look at those photos.
Camilla, Kate & Ford Fiesta are all starting to resemble each other. Thats what decades of grasping, cruelty, and pettiness will do to a person.
You can hate her, I guess, but that doesn’t make it okay to body shame her, regardless of what she’s done or alleged to have done. This is or was supposed to be a feminist site.
Normally, I’d agree, but she’s all appearance, no substance. It’s not as if we can debate the details of her philanthropy — it’s all listening, learning, no delivering.
Someone doesn’t buy mountains of expensive designer clothes to go unnoticed and unremarked upon.
And from my relatively short time on the site, it seems most commenters are shocked and concerned by Kate’s thinness. I don’t think it’s concern trolling — I think there’s a genuine desire for her to get help.
That said, she was a total mean girl to Meghan and, as others have pointed out, stood back and benefited from the racism heaped on her sister-in-law, so she’s not going to get a lot of sympathy here.
Her copying of Meghan is also just weird.
She’s a nasty piece of gristle and that’s what she now looks like. Same with how William has morphed. She can dress however she wants. She’s still a horrible human being.
troll
Like the super feminist way Kate told a racist lie to bully her sister in law to the point of suicidal ideation while she was pregnant?
If the worst think that happens to Kate is people calling her old or haggard after the psychological abuse she heaped on another woman with the backing of the entire British press and the royal family, it still won’t be a fraction of what she truly deserves.
Sorry, not sorry. Convenient feminism for white women only is a massive scam.
Remember when Kate couldn’t be bothered to wear black because she doesn’t support women? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
When I first saw the pictures of the premiere on line, the first image that popped into my head was Meghan in her red dress accompanying Harry at his last appearnce as Captain General of the marines. Same silhouette as the red dress, and the same sleek straight hair with dangly earrings. I think it’s the hair and earrings that make it a cosplay- many women wear this dress silhouette. Given that, I thought Kate looked good, although at first the white on the dress made me think it looked like a band-aid and wished it were a little wider. But I like the dress, and Kate wore it well. I remember a teal RM worn by Meghan and that picture was posted a lot after Meghan and Harry became a couple. Meghan definitely had a great bum there. I think Kate looked very nice from the back, and I have no thoughts on whether there was padding or not, but I do remember seeing her in other outfits, both skirts and trousers, photographed from the back and thinking she was very flat. I recognize the look because I’m flat as a pancake at the back myself. Thinking back to pictures of Pippa at the wedding and how she looked from behind, both women look the same.
She’d probably do well with Tom, she’s already a good stepford wife.
I just read he’s worth half a billion, so mansions, shopping and all the premier’s she wants.
His last wife was named Kate so it would be easy for him to remember her name
Coming in late but this is a terrible look on her. She tried to go ‘sexy’ with a too-tight long dress, which is why she couldn’t walk up the steps by herself. Dress is both too tight and too long. The fit around the bust is awful where the white meets the black, as if there is too much black fabric but the white contrast fabric wasn’t sewn in the correct place. Definitely not a winning look. Interesting these photos were released without photoshopping so we can see the real Kate.
Unpopular opinion, but I think this is the best she’s ever looked period, including her wedding day. That being said, the look isn’t flawless. You can see her tan lines around her shoulder area, but not sure what she could’ve done about that.
troll
Much better than those coat dresses. I’m not going to critique anything else. Just burn those coat dresses Kate