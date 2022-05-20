Duchess Kate wore Roland Mouret to the ‘Top Gun’ premiere: sleek or boring?

The big royal premiere of Top Gun: Maverick happened last night in London and it was pretty interesting! This post is just for the royal photos. Unlike last fall’s No Time to Keen premiere, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the only royals at the premiere. It was said that William was interested in the movie because he flies planes and helicopters or something? I don’t know why they even gave that as a reason, William is (nominally) the president of BAFTA, that’s reason enough for him to attend the splashiest London premieres. And Kate had to be his plus-one, otherwise no one would care (sad but true).

As for Kate, she wore a slinky black-and-white Roland Mouret dress. The more I look at it, the more I actually like it? I don’t know what kind of “give” that fabric has, but it was tailored perfectly on her very slender body. My first thought was that this dress is a throwback to the iconic dress worn by Julia Roberts in Mystic Pizza. Other people associated it with Brenda and Kelly’s prom dresses on 90210. So, some dated style references, for sure. Still, it’s a good dress. She also wore Robinson Pelham diamond “star” earrings which… I’m not sure they’re right with the dress. Her hair is fine. Remember, she’s doing her hair like that nowadays because she’s copying Meghan it’s an instant “facelift.” Meanwhile, this whole look does feel very, um, Meg-esque.

People were making a big deal about how Tom Cruise helped Kate up the steps all while William barely even looked over at her. I think it was a combination of things – William rarely helps her with that kind of stuff, and Tom likely offered his hand to her as soon as they approached the steps. It is kind of funny though, Kate being helped up by a movie star and not her husband.