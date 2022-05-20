Did Duchess Kate wear bum-padding to the ‘Top Gun’ premiere? An investigation.

The thing about the Duchess of Cambridge is that while she’s often inappropriately dressed, she rarely wears body-con styles or anything which could be described as “slinky.” Last night’s Roland Mouret look was a change up for her, yet it fell in the familiar theme of “copykeening.” As for the slinky, body-conscious style… it’s led to speculation that she wore padding on her bum. Her sister Pippa Middleton famously wore padding to Kate’s 2011 wedding, and Pippa’s ass of lies haunted her for years as photographers were constantly on the hunt for “bum shots.” So, I looked through the photos and… I’m not sure? If Kate is wearing something, she went for modest padding, because this just looks like her regular body. It wouldn’t surprise me if she wore appropriate foundation garments, and sometimes those will “lift” a woman’s backside.
I also came across this asinine Daily Mail story, in which a “celebrity stylist” poured sugar and lies all over Kate’s look:
Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder told Femail that the dress was ‘distinctively more sultry’ than the looks we usually see on the mother-of-three. The form-fitting dress highlighted the Duchess’s shape, and her sling back hair and cleverly applied body shimmer brought the attention to her toned arms and chiselled shoulders.
‘It was a bold sartorial move, and the Duchess of Cambridge executed it to perfection,’ Miranda said. ‘Kate knows how to turn up the glamour, but last night’s look was a world away from her previous ensembles and distinctively more sultry. The dress was extremely fitted, highlighting Kate’s enviable curves which looked nothing short of sensational, and the Bardot-esque off the shoulder neckline exposing her décolletage. ‘This, combined with a very modern slicked back hair style, instead of her usual neat “updos”, added a new dimension to the Royal’s fashion repertoire,’ the fashion expert went on.
The Top Gun gown is the most daring look Kate has worn at an event since turning William’s head during a fashion show at St Andrews University where she donned a skimpy see-through dress that shown her underwear.
[From The Daily Mail]
…Are we even looking at the same dress??? This stylist is just out here, saying words. The reason the Mouret dress “works” on Kate is because she’s doesn’t have “enviable curves.” Kate is slender with a small bust and narrow hips, that’s why she can pull off a dress like this. And the whole idea that this is the “most daring” look Kate has worn since college… well, it’s funny how all of Kate’s twirly miniskirts and Marilyn Moments have been completely whitewashed.
I have no idea, but I wouldn’t be surprised if KP puts out a statement, just like they did with past articles about Kate wearing hair extensions. Nobody. Must. Question. The. Duchess’s. Bum.
Don’t know about bum padding, but something serious is off between her left dimple and the corner of her mouth.
I will play nice and say that the dress looks good on Kate but I know stress scrawniness when I see it. My gut instinct says no to bum padding but I’m not sure. Why aren’t we talking about her obvious push-up bra and constant slouching?
William looks absolutely disgusted being near her.
He’s smiling at her! A rare smile but there it is. Not disgusted imo
If you’re looking at second pic, he’s smiling at someone standing between them. I had to look closer, because at first I thought the same as you. You can see her fluffy hair on the other side of Kate’s face. The dark blue behind Kate is her body (I think).
Let me say something about this:
One thing Harry said in the Oprah interview is had in the family how you always had to be “on.” Happy and smiling. Baldy is smiling but the eyes are telling a different story. He looks like he’d rather be at that premiere with anyone but her.
Duch is right, Tom is standing behind Kate and is partially hidden. William is looking at him, not her.
@K8erade, I’ve thought about that comment often and you can definitely see the emotional dissonance in action. Honestly, both seemed off and she actually seemed more miserable/subdued than him, weirdly enough. Usually Kate’s the one who’s constantly grinning like the Joker and basking in all the red carpet glam and attention. She didn’t do much grinning beyond the obligatory interactions with the actors, and she didn’t seem to enjoy being on the red carpet at all IMO. You’d think they’d try for even the bare minimum of affection after that separation story’s circulation but things seemed pretty damn frosty last night from the car pics to the red carpet walk.
Tom is being very attentive tho
I think there’s a man behind Kate. You can see his hair from her forehead to her nose. Also, look behind her and down, and you’ll see the end of his suit coat. I believe that man and W are talking.
You are all alert today! Yes, there is someone he is smiling at, Tom? I completely missed it.
Yep, that’s Tom between Will & Kate. Will was giving his festive glances to Tom.
What curves😄 Where are they?
+1
Right? If we have to look for the bum in order to find the padding, I don’t think it’s doing its job.
Amen. It’s pure nothingness….but okay I guess…
+1000
Abena, I said as much on another thread. She shouldn’t go with the form fitting dress, because she simply doesn’t have the figure for it. I wish she would let someone who knows what they’re doing pick her event wear. I think she wanted something very fitted and didn’t give anyone the chance to have her try anything else.
After lilibet diana , meghan had little bit of ass. I know that copy kate will do the same. Its looks like body con or padding . This not her nature ass. Just like pippa , kate doesnt have any body fat.
Without body policing, I just want to say that Meghan looked amazing after Lilibet. She really looks adorable and sexy with her curves.
I feel naive. I didn’t know Pippa was padded
Me too. Don’t feel bad, Isabella I never heard either.
I do think she has padding because in some pictures, you can see a waist, and this woman has NEVER had a waist. She is like a pencil.
Maybe Kate’s arse wanted to match the padding in Tom’s shoe.
I mentioned the other day how many lifts TC would be wearing when this event would take place as we all know he is extremely self conscious about his height. TC looks to be a hobbit next to Baldemort and CopyKeen!!
Tom’s lift still have to be hidden, so he could never hope to match Kate’s 6-in stilettos.
Which is why it makes no sense at all that he doesn’t insist on his costars being short. They cast tall actresses, then make them stand in holes to not look taller.
I was focusing on his shoes, too- I thought, man, he is really tiny, bc I bet he has three inches of lift in those shoes.
you can tell by the way he tilts forward in the standing shots. heel lifts throw off your balance.
The posture!!! Stand up straight! I’m tall, I’m thin, I slouch. But if my only job were to go somewhere and be seen wearing expensive clothing, you better believe I’d have the posture of a ballerina.
ikr? All I can see is the terrible posture, which has ruined more than one look for Kate. And if she did pad her bum, I’d like to know how she hid the seams because that dress hides absolutely nothing, zip, zero. She is absolutely tiny!
THIS. 10 years of “prep” before marrying into this terrible family. 11 years of “coming into her own.” Yet she can neither stand nor speak properly.
I’m kind of beginning to suspect she hasn’t been working behind the scenes this whole time…
The terrible posture makes me crazy!
I think the posture is on purpose. Rose Hanbury has terrible posture as well. Upper class thing…
The posture (or lack thereof) drives me NUTS! It makes me grind my teeth I swear. Plus, the horrible posture makes her have a pooch in the front. In this dress, the horrible posture makes the white band on top look weird across her chest area.
I will say, I love the dress…it is chic, classic and timeless. But I am speaking about the dress on its own merits….not because Kate is wearing it. I have said it before and will say it again…Kate has access to fashion but she is NOT FASHIONABLE. She never knows how to show off the outfit, if that makes sense.
And please someone blend the contouring! It is too severed! And has she always had mismatched eyebrows? They are also too severe!
I’m genuinely concerned if she is, because there’s still nothing there.
The picture of her in those purple koolax pants with the green top. That she wore with the burgundy heels states she’s wearing something to fill the 👗 out. Kate has a room where she mimiks and plays to every angle so she knows where the 📷 is beforehand
That’s why she’s bad at off the cuff, or answers that she’s not”prepared”to answer beforehand
She looks good, sultry no. Kate will never give off sexy or desirable or as the rota calls Meg exotic. Daily fail for Kate, dazzling, elegant, radiant, stunning she’s not but okay. At least they’re putting Meghan verbs for Kate and still failing if you have to Photoshop that much. This is also the person who wore a Madonna cone bra in that green vampire dress when her and will was in Ireland. For the Caribbean the pink cone bra was a smaller one but she still wore a cone bra to fill out the pink vampires dress. So I don’t put it past her to be wearing something to fill out this one.
I wonder what she does besides tennis. Doesnt she seem ‘longer’ now ,does pilates or yoga do that to your body(i have no clue). Its not a diss i genuinely feel like she is leaner and longer than she has ever been.
Yes, Pilates can give you that “longer, leaner” muscled look.
I think if she did yoga or pilates she’d have much better posture. Maybe she swims or something but girlfriend is an absolute stick.
As someone gets more slender it makes their body look longer. Over the past 10 years it seems she gets more and more lean.
Why can’t she just look nice? Why does it have to be “perfection” or “enviable”? She looks fine. But these clown have to dial the hyperbole to 15. It’s just ridiculous at this point. Skinny, rich, white woman wears a somewhat modern, minimalist dress and it’s treated like the most fashion-y thing to ever fashion.
Because it’s ALL they CAN talk about. She has no personality, no work ethic. They can only talk about her clothes and hair.
It’s clear she is still trying to copy Megan, but the DM says she is looking like Queen Letitzia 😂.
THIS.
She looks nice, a bit thin. Nothing groundbreaking or overly memorable.
The story is more about how she’s totally changed her style and why she felt she had to do that?
My theory is that these are all Kate’s assistants with a bunch of fake accounts. Notice how they all say the same thing, lol. It’s probably why she had to hire a new one recently.
I am actually curious as to how long they have to withhold their laughter after they are instructed for the key talking points to be made when CopyKeen rewards everyone with her presence? And who writes this utter garbage? No stylist in their right mind would attach their name or reputation on this garbage…..
This is always my issue with coverage of her. It’s like no other woman in the world even exists.
There are red carpets in Cannes right now with better looks and better aged 50 year olds, but she is the apex of perfection. There are so many women with more accomplishments, but she’s always the perfect pinnacle of working mom. Don’t believe your lying eyes and ears readers!! Forget Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep, Sonya Sotomayor, and on and on. When has there ever been a more perfect woman than Kate?
This is the rr’s end of the contract. Photoshop and praise Keen beyond all reason.
Oh it’s hilarious and pathetic. I saw a tweet thread today from some RSVP magazine waxing poetic with syrupy quotes from unnamed and totally real people at the event saying how perfect and breathtaking Kate was. They even included a poll asking if Kate was the most stylish woman in the world.
Lol. I love it when the unnamed and totally “real” people in my head tell me I’m perfect and breathtaking. Happens a lot. What a joke of a poll. She’s not an original by any means-how could she be the most stylish?
@UNCDancer, seriously. I couldn’t sleep last night and was reading the comments about this dress over at WKW (ask Becks, lol) and while some of them *are* actually slightly critical —or least not as gushing as usual—most of them sound like they’re describing the most groundbreaking beauty they’ve ever seen.
She’s the “epitome of class,” the gown is “not only beautiful, and beautifully sleek– as sleek as the streamlined, aerodynamic design of a fighter plane,” (🙄), it was “next-level perfection,” as usual, she “outshone all of the movie stars,” she’s becoming (or already is) one of the most stylish women on planet earth, she has “unerring sartorial instincts.” More than one commenter was rendered speechless, lmao. Both the BM and her stans always have to be SO OTT that it’s cringeworthy.
Can they not just say they think she looks good without making it sound as if she’s the second coming? It’s ridiculous. (It’s also my fault for going to that site when I know the comments are only going to annoy me!)
“Highlighting her enviable curves” lmao. Kate is the thinnest she has ever been, and it’s aging her rapidly.
She has recently developed noticeable laxity in her face. Does she still smoke?
I think she looks lovely in this dress. Can’t speculate on the “bum padding”, haven’t paid close attention to her ass, lol.
Is that the DM throwing a bit of shade in at the end by referencing the uni fashion show? I don’t feel like that’s a moment/an image that the FFQ would necessarily want people to keep bringing up at this point…
I wondered why they would mention that, too. Maybe it’s an attempt to throw it back to a time when she caught William’s eye? Cuz that’s also kind of shady if you consider how cold he appears in most if these.
And for that matter, why draw attention to her “curves” and “decolletage”? That seems… almost cruel.
Her hair looks really good here.
That’s all I’ve got…
I think its shade. they have a picture of the fashion show dress in the article (that one or a different DM article), nice and big. Its like “remember when she did this???”
Tinfoil tiara time, I wonder if the whole thing is subtle shade.
Going on about her “curves” draws attention to the fact that she doesn’t have any and has been looking really thin.
Talking about her new hairstyle giving her a facelift draws attention to how stressed and tired she’s been looking.
Personally i don’t think that the emphasis on the shoulders was a smart move… but then i am not a stylist so maybe i am clueless
Yeah – to me the top of that dress just looks like someone got tired of the endless jazz hand arm waving and tried to strap her arms to her sides…
That’s brilliant!!!! Yes!! We MUST restrict her arms so that there are no jazz hands flailing about!!
LOL Hench.
No I agree. This dress emphasizes her upper body too much, and looks that center on her shoulders and arms aren’t flattering on her IMO. Same issue with that icy blue gown in the Bahamas and I’d even toss in her wedding gown because I’ve always thought the upper half of it was weirdly designed.
Wait, we *know* that Pippa wore a bum pad in 2011?? I remember being so confused about the so-called amazing bum, squinting for it, and concluding that yes sure maybe it was amazing (power of propaganda). One of my highlights of becoming a proper royal watcher with Meghan’s entrance into the family was discovering that I wasn’t the only who couldn’t see (the fuss about) Pippa’s bum. Looking back, what a weird storyline that was!! It’s even weirder that it was proven she was wearing padding??
Anyway, I don’t think Kate is wearing bum pads. If anything, mayyyybe hip padding, but even then, she’s a cis woman who has carriedd three children. That will add curves no matter what. In fact, if Kate kept some baby weight she would look better for it, in her face and lower body. More and more I’m seeing that the best face lift is a bit of chub.
I agree. She looked great weight wise at H & Ms wedding,the most youthful and healthy she has looked since her Uni days. This was just a few weeks after Louis, i dont think we would have ever seen her out until she dropped all the weight if it wasnt for the wedding that she obviously had to attend.
She’s always looked great in the month or so after birth, before she loses all the weight. She went to an event after George’s birth (maybe a month or so after he was born?) where she wore a gold Jenny Packham and she looked great (I don’t think we have seen that dress again and i didnt love her hair that night, but she looked good.) Being so thin ages her IMO.
Childbirth won’t necessarily add padding to your butt, or width to your hips. My SIL, who’s 5″10 and skinny as a rail, was back in her size 6 jeans just under 2 mos. after giving birth to all three of her kids. Her stomach isn’t taut like it used to be, but those pants fit just as well. That’s just her build/metabolism. She’s pretty much stayed w/in 5 lbs of her pre-wedding weight her entire adult like (she’s now in her late 60s). Her sister is built the same, and has also “snapped back” to pre-baby weight/size within 2-3 mos. after all of her 6 kids. Some women are just like that.
Yes you are correct some women are like that and they are some who absolutely pain stakingly work at it. Its simply not their natural build though over time i am sure its easier to stay that weight. Just to name a few Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham even Nancy Regan are women in the public eye who clearly go through a lot to maintain such tiny frames.
Yeah, I remember the Pippa bum story but this is the first I’ve heard she was wearing padding! Are we sure about that? “Squinting for it” . . . lol
Nice that Martin Short showed up. jk
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Lizzie omg you’re right!
What curves??? I don’t think there is padding. If anything, her booty is concave!
There are no curves to speak of on this woman but her face is sure lumpy and smile is fake as f*ck.
* Lumpy face ,* well we know she has not had work .! That side shot will soon be banned !
Right? Like from dead on her face is nice but profile is a bit off.
Yeah in the other post it looked like it was bunching up on the side. Very odd.
“chiselled shoulders” Who wants “chiselled shoulders,” lol!? That’s a backhanded compliment if I ever heard one.
Something nice: she looks pretty nice from afar.
She is wearing underwear with a little padding. It looks a little off and continues to accentuate her long torso. If you’re going to fake a rear anyway, why not get a padded butt lift so it actually looks “enviable” and not…unfortunate?
I reckon that’s it: underwear with a little padding to give a little roundness to parts that are not round on her. The tight black dress makes her look even thinner than she already is. I think there’s a little padding in the hip area too.
Her arms remind me of Popeyes
That’s what I think. She’s wearing underwear that has just enough padding and support to give the illusion she’s got a butt. (I don’t have one either, its not even a weight thing, my family is just built that way where we have flat butts, LOL.)
Mr. R comes from a family where almost no one has a behind at all. Including him. Keeping their pants up is a full time chore!
She’s too thin. When you get older if you get too thin you look older. She looks old in these pictures and she’s not. I am 47 and lost 30 pounds three years ago. I was tempted to loose more bc you get on a roll but i reminded myself that no I’m too old for that. This is a great reminder I was right
” It wouldn’t surprise me if she wore appropriate foundation garments, and sometimes those will “lift” a woman’s backside.”
Kaiser, you are correct in your assumption. One can even buy very expensive pantyhose that “will “lift” a woman’s backside” so you do not have a panty line under form-fitting dresses. I know as I own two pair of these very expensive and very wonderful “lifting” pantyhose.
Curves??!? Wat. Where.
Also I agree about her hair, must’ve been a Brazilian blowout or something. Eurovision was last weekend and one of the finalists’ entries is literally a song about how great Meghan markle’s hair is. These sorts of things seem to play on Keen’s mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if that impacted this current hair obsession.
Content warning below-
It’s so striking to me, the difference between her body, face, and hair. During my 10 year eating disorder, by the end, my hair would fall out in clumps in the shower. I grew peach fuzz on my cheeks (which I have seen in unedited photos of her). My skin looked like it was falling off the bones, and the big dark circles under my eyes were so pronounced. I see all of these things with her. I don’t know if Anyone could convince me she’s not deep in ED.
As someone who had an ED years ago, in college: Same.
I hope you are well and safe now <3 ED are the deadliest of the mental health issues. I'm glad you're still here 🙂
The other thing is with her posture as well. I used to slouch because I literally didn't have the energy to stand up straight. Wearing heels and walking would be exhausting to me, but I didn't want to show it, so I tried to act as if I had the energy. Looking back now, you could absolutely see it in my face & posture, but yeah. Even just sitting up straight took ab strength that I just didn't have the spare energy for.
I agree – at first I felt like I was just projecting. everyone saying she looks the same as she did 10 years ago does not make any sense to me.
People who say that either weren’t paying attention back then or are just flat-out lying. And people who claim that Kate was always naturally thin (I even see it in comments here from time to time) also need a memory refresh. She was never anywhere near the gauntness we’re seeing today.
Bold sartorial move??? It’s a black and white long dress…I wore something similar to my prom, which was 20 years ago…
Also, highlighting curves? How?
I love the style a lot and a lot of nice things can be said about it so I don’t get why Miranda decided to say something that’s not true ..
Yep, I wore a dress exactly like this to my first formal….in the 80s.
@Christine, as soon as I saw it, all I could think of was that infamous Brenda/Kelly dress from 90210, which was in like 1992 (I think), lol
Y.E.S.!!! I feel like I’m in bizarro land, I just had a conversation about “Losing My Religion” with my 12 year old, referencing Dylan dumping Brenda and her listening to the song over and over again for the entire episode, so that’s what I did when I got dumped a few months later, LOL!
That’s two 90210 conversations in 2 days.
Donna Martin Graduates!
That is the most boring looking dress. It looks like something one can buy off of Pinterest.
Why are Wills’ shoes SO awful? Does he go to the same place Lebedev gets his?
https://www.theguardian.com/media/shortcuts/2016/jul/04/ukip-shoes-and-mr-kipling-blazer-what-to-wear-to-the-worst-party-in-the-world
I said it on the other post that those Pippa vibes the stans were getting last night were because Kate was wearing butt pads and it’s not the first time she’s done it. When cosplayed Meghan a few months ago in the camel coat, skirt and top I thought she was wearing butt pads then as well. And everytime she wears those cigarette pants I believe she wears butt pads to fill out the pants.
If either Kate or Pippa bought butt pads, they need to ask the manufacturer for refunds honestly.
1. Love the ‘an investigation’ in the post title.
2. This Miranda person IS describing someone that is not the Future Future Queen Consort.
3. Looks like it could be padding/uplift wear or Scientology’s thetans taking up residence in her @ss.
@AGreatReckoning, I am absolutely dying at “thetans taking residence up in her ass” ☠️
@Lorelei, I think the way you phrased what I wrote is much better.lol More pointed imo. The whole situation with the Cruise/Cambridges is a What in Xenu h#ll is going on here?. The BM/RR’s are making it like it’s a grand moment in history with the fawning and him helping her up one step from what I saw. Didn’t she make it up the other 4/5 steps herself (regardless of what Will has failed to do for years). Last summer this story was going around (wonder if people have receipts on what different RR’s/derangers had to say back then). It p$sses me off.
https://7news.com.au/sunrise/entertainment/tom-cruise-reportedly-recruiting-meghan-markle-into-scientology-c-3384780
Scientology has that thing about people becoming CLEAR. Maybe he’ll be helping Mumbles become a clear speaker.
She looks like a new age Morticia Addams and he looks like a Russian oligarch who lost his EPL soccer team.
Butt pads? What butt pads? If she actually wore butt pads, it would help lift her sagging posterior.
Don’t insult Morticia like that ooooh!
Preach. Morticia is iconic.
Kate wishes.
After all, Morticia’s husband loved her.
Curves?! WHERE?! Her bum looks tiny – just like Pippa’s did even WITH padding.
The only curves I see are in her spine.
Lol…
In all seriousness, he skin is not good at all. She looks way older than 40 years. Her posture is terrible and her husband hates her ( the last thing she can’t help).
Lol to Williams shoes! 😂 I am a shoe designer and that embroidered detail on those slip on suck big time…
It’s giving “Kelly and Brenda wore the same dress to prom”
@Lucy “Brenda and Kelly”….I love how with our pop culture references, we can identify our own age cohort among anonymous commenters….This is *exactly* that look 😂. (And I had otherwise forgotten that particular plot point of the episode….)
@Lucy, I just wrote this above and couldn’t believe no one else had said it yet! That’s all I could see, looking at this dress. Brenda and Kelly made it iconic, even if it’s not *exactly* the same.
“Enviable curves” – really? I can’t believe journalists get paid to write sycophantic rubbish like this and a considerable amount of the general public lap it up.
That said, I think this is a lovely dress. I agree that it’s more daring than usual but I get the feeling it’s an attempt to prove her “desirability” (can’t think of a better word to use, sorry) to William in light of all the separation rumours. I think she is trying a similar tactic to Diana who wore a more daring dress when Charles was giving his disastrous TV interview to Jonathan Dimbleby.
Just a thought! Maybe, just maybe Kate is starving herself to being stick thin to be more like Rose! If the rumours are true and William is still seeing Rose then, maybe this is Kate’s way of trying to win him back.
I thought princess Beatrice was Pippa for ages because in 2011, I heard the butt-hype, glanced at news photos and concluded that Bea had the nicest butt, so that must be her.
I thought Pippa was Beatrice for YEARS, all because of butts! I started paying proper attention once Meghan came on the scene.
The wisteria sisters don’t have a butt-cheek between them.
Maybe I’m the only one but I don’t think she’s ever looked like she has an eating disorder or is too thin? She just looks extremely toned to me? Arms, legs, back are very muscular especially the past few years. I think white woman, especially thinner ones simply age faster but I wish if we’re going to criticize any women (not just Kate, but all female celebs) we could pick on something other than physical appearance. There’s so much internalized misogyny in how women tear each other down and critique each other on their physical appearance before all else. And men almost always get a pass, we hardly ever talk about whatever lines they have on their forehead or their hairstyle or their suit or their physique etc. Critique her on anything other than her physical appearance and that’s fair game.
The palace PR for her 40th birthday revolved around two things: that’s she’s silent and compliant unlike Meghan and that she’s even thinner than she was before she got married, unlike the rest of us cows. We were told that these two things make her great and that we should be trying to emulate that as women. So yeah…no.
This again 🙄
She has had the palace deny only TWO media reports in her entire nearly 2 decade career as a royal or royal-adjacent. They were for:
-wearing hair extensions/wiglet
-receiving botox (and not even botox. It was so- called ‘baby botox’)
She cried to KP to have them issue denials.
Things she has stayed silent on:
-the Meghan making Kate cry story
-the Meghan bullying KP staff story
side by side comparisons of headlines criticising Meghan for the same thing that Kate is praised for
-Meghan suffering from mental ill-health to the point of suicidal ideation whilst she was heavily pregnant
And now, she is the patron of a Maternal Mental Health organisation.
This is NOT misogyny or internalised woman-hating. She has opened herself up to this because she continues to allow the press, her husband, and even participate herself, in bullying and smearing her in-laws.
Spare me with this woman-hating nonsense. Criticising a woman for her horrible life choices is not anti-feminist. I will NOT be gaslit into that frankly patronisingly insulting line of thinking.
She is clearly only concerned with one thing, which is her appearance. That includes getting credit as a while woman for wearing something a WOC was criticised for wearing.
The female body is always a battleground and a canvas. She uses her body as a showcase of regressive patriarchal values. Personally, I think it’s okay for other women and female bodied people to point that out.
I agree with you both, so much.
I dont know how you can look at her and not think she is too thin? she’s been super thin since marrying into the family (this is not her natural body shape/form, look at pictures of her from the dating years) but over the past year or so it has gotten significantly worse.
We criticize her looks because that’s the thing she gets praised for the most, and I think its worth pointing out when there is an article talking about how “enviable” her body is that her body is not one that we should strive for.
Exactly @Becks1, I wrote further upthread about recognising multiple signs of ED, as I had one for a decade. She was not this thin in her dating years, and she shows multiple signs of ED. Her body is NOT enviable and it is certainly not something to strive for. I hope as a society we stop upholding these near-impossible, and as Deluxe said as well, patriarchal ideals.
@Becks—your last paragraph says it all. I’m sure someone will say I’m “concern trolling,” but I am genuinely worried about Kate and hope someone would try to get her some help (maybe they are, BTS, but somehow I doubt it). I might not be a fan of Kate’s, but I certainly don’t wish illness on her, and it’s so clear that something is not right. It’s actually upsetting to see some photos of her, and it makes me sad for her — even though I will *never* forget her treatment of Meghan, I’m finding myself still feeling sorry for Kate in certain circumstances.
Unreal how this family learned NOTHING from Diana.
She likely overexercises and probably can’t get her arms and legs any slimmer than they already are.
I think it’s padded both on the rear and on the sides to give her a slight hip. Her arms look pretty fierce, she is very toned.
I don’t see any curves but a straight toothpick. LOL! For Kate to be so called ‘athletic’ her body doesn’t show it. Nothing athletic or healthy about that body. She’s doing nothing but binging and purging. I’m sure that’s the only thing she feels that she has control over especially in a loveless marriage. I feel for her children especially her daughter. As the older generation used to say ‘karma is a b**** ‘ and it’s coming for Kate and Willy. LOL
Kate’s body was athletic when she was in her twenties. That was her natural state: being fit but not skinny. She definitely can’t be considered athletic anymore.
Pippa wore bum padding?????? Omg. Her ass put her on the map. What a scam!
* sense of style, opposed to taste as I don’t feel like I was conveying that.
@ERICA
DON’T GO THERE. Meghan has been body shamed all the time by Bm.
Question where were you with that statement. So yes I see hypocrisy in your need to defend one and not the other.
@jaded you know we are not talking about the general comments about her bum padding but rather comments like “her booty is concave” “her arms look like popeyes” what curves, where are they”. You can get mad at @Erica for pointing it out but maybe you should direct your comment at those individuals and call them out for these body shaming comments if you really are a feminist who is against misogyny.
I personally don’t comment on Kate’s fashion choices — not my thing — so don’t lump me in with others who do. What I do comment on is she’s clearly not capable of dealing with the responsibilities of a senior royal role, and in a loveless marriage to a lazy, tempermental philanderer. It shows in her face, her worryingly thin body, and her lack of interest in creating a more fulsome life for herself beyond clothing, makeup, hair extensions and messing with her face.
Erica’s comments were rude, arrogant and un-called for. There’s a polite way to discuss these issues but as you can see her comments were removed because they were inappropriate.
@jaded so you dont find the comments that talk about Kate’s about disparagingly? Interesting.
@Dizza — I’m of the opinion that if someone wants to comment about bum-padding that’s their right IF it’s done politely and not rudely. This is a hill not worth dying on so just stop.
“What curves? Where are they?” Is a legitimate question/criticism when her embiggening keeps insisting she has them. She does not. Whether from disorderd eating/ED or over exercising, or just the way her build is naturally, if people keep telling me she has curves and I can’t find them, then I’m questioning it. Since all this embiggening comes from KP/Middleton Manor, it should be questioned as false propaganda bordering sometimes on attempted gaslighting
Sorry that’s a poor excuse to insult a woman and you know the tone of these comments are negative, if anybody celebrity asked “where are curves” about Angelina this website would light up with comments about how rude and mysognist it is
@Dizza – it’s not a “poor excuse to insult a woman”. Please stop going on the attack. If you have an opinion to share do it with some maturity and diplomacy, It’s OK to have a negative opinion on this issue because it’s justified. We have also commented on AJ’s weight loss while she was going through her ugly separation and divorce with Brad. The website did not “light up about how rude and misogynistic it was”. Period. You’re reading wayyy too much into this from a very one-sided perspective.
Sorry, Kaiser/CB was faster than me, lol.
I’ve been a long time reader of Celebitchy. I’m a fan of Meghan and Kate. I see Kate’s shortcomings as a Duchess, but enjoy her style in general, boring and classic as it may be. She may be a lazy, not as prepared Duchess as she should be, not the best public speaker, might even be catty and mean girlish behind the scenes. But the constant, gross analysis of her body? Laughing because she doesn’t have a bum? The costant body judging of her skin and her body is hideous. There’s a fine line between commenting about the fit or cut of a dress or pants or saying that she has a long torso and shorter legs. I understand that: but the nitpicking about the extensions and her hands and her expressions is gross.
Kate and her husband have colluded with the Mail on stories that photoshopped Meghan’s skin to look worse, racially abused her, made fun of her baby weight and figure, and planted stories about how superior Kate’s English rose beauty is.
But, ok. Fair enough. She looks fine. She’s a horrible person, though.
Nope. Sorry if it upsets you but Kate has deliberately centered her appearance as her identity throughout her time as a duchess and she’s even weaponized it against other royal women, from the York sisters to Meghan. I said this in the other post, but never forget that Kate chose to wear an obscenely tight green D&G dress when she attended the women’s final with post-partum Meghan in 2019. She has NEVER worn such tight clothing to Wimbledon before that day and she hasn’t worn anything like it since that day. She’s a piece of shit who revels in the obsession with physical appearance.
So, despite all my criticisms about Kate, and my comments on her thinness (she is WAY too thin), it might be surprising to hear that I don’t like some of the meaner comments about her body either. I’m not even sure what it means to have “popeye arms” or whatever. I know its arbitrary and for everyone its going to be different, but I do have a line in my head of what is appropriate and what isn’t. (like I said though, its my own arbitrary line.)
That said – this is literally an article about how “enviable” Kate’s body is and how this dress shows off her body etc. So naturally the comments are going to center on her body. You’ll notice the comments between this article and the other one about this event are different in tone.
Second – Kate’s #1 positive attribute – according to her fans and the press – is her physical appearance. How many times have we seen her praised because she wore a dress and had her hair blown out? That’s all there is to say about her bc that’s all there is. And sometimes, that over the top praise crosses a line, and some of us are going to push back on it. For example, her appearances after having her babies. That’s what she wanted to do and I hope it was her choice. But she was PRAISED extensively for how she looked 11 hours after giving birth, showing up in designer dresses, professionally blown out hair and high heels. I couldn’t walk 11 hours after giving birth (csections.)
When the praise for her centers on something like her thinness, regardless of how healthy it is, there is going to be push back. and there should be.
the problem is if we talk about things besides her appearance, what else is there to say? She’s a racist, lazy, garbage person? Yeah that’s the discussion KP wants people to be having.
Also, sorry, the extensions are fair game. As are the posed expressions.
“might even be catty and mean girlish behind the scenes.” She took sadistic joy in helping to drive a vulnerable, heavily pregnant woman to the verge of suicide. Kate left the mean girls in the dust.
I’m sorry what?! She can “pull it off” because she’s so slender?! What happened to the body positivity? She looked great. A women with more curves would look great. It’s a beautiful gown. Different body types have worn similar and looked great.
Roland Mouret l think works better if your have a bust and hip, curvy l suppose, her makeup is just horrendous and that bust line is surprising for a 40 year old ! Love de dress , looks great on Maxina….
Maxima wore the jumpsuit version which is way too modern for Kate.
Wait…are Will and Kate scientologists now? Tom Cruise is running the night!
Tom and Kate actually look great together. I bet they would be the perfect couple. She’s already used to being part of a cult so her lifestyle wouldn’t really change much. I’d say it’s a match made in heaven. I would divorce that baldy relic and sign a contract with Mr Xenu asap.
Bahahahahahahahaha
LOL @ Kaykay. You are on to something there. We know from experience that Tom would have no problem presenting Kate as the love to end all loves and he would probably jump on a couch or two declaring his love for her.
After seeing Kate in those relentlessly skin tight pants in Belize (?) good heavens, she does not have hips or a bum. Not even a smidge. So I think she had some subtle undergarment help with this look. Otherwise the dress would look like it’s clinging to a broomstick.