Brown: Prince Harry will unleash a ‘campaign of chaos’ during the Jubbly

Did you think we were done with Tina Brown’s promotional tour for The Palace Papers? Of course not. As someone who covers royal gossip, I actually appreciate the fact that at least Brown is someone different. I get tired of all of the noisy, spiteful pearl-clutchers who make up the royal commentary class. That being said, Brown’s talking points are mostly just an offshoot of the same old bullsh-t. As it turns out, Brown 100% believes that Prince Harry is going to wage a campaign of chaos upon his return to the UK for the Jubbly.

Prince Harry is reported to have sparked fear within Buckingham Palace that the Duke’s return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will see a “campaign of chaos” unleashed. Australia’s 60 Minutes recently aired an episode entitled: “Royal family drama threatening to derail the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee” in which royal expert Tina Brown sets out her concerns about what will come from the Duke’s return to the spotlight during his trip home. Host Liam Bartlett told 60 Minutes Australia: “Tina Brown’ sources tell her the fear in the palace is that there’s a lot of his mother in Prince Harry, and that his trip home will be used as an opportunity to continue his campaign of chaos. Ms Brown told the programme: “In some ways, I mean, Harry’s taken up the legacy of Diana and seems to kind of lob these grenades at unexpected moments that has everybody completely off form. It’s a tragedy I think that he’s gone so off about his family, his emotions rule Harry’s head, there’s no doubt about it. There’s a deep resentment in Harry for everything that he’s been through in the past. Unfortunately in recent years, it really seems to become directed towards his family, particularly his father. Which is actually very sad, I think for Charles who I think did try to do his best in his own way as well.”

The thing is, Tina Brown and all of the royal commentators would love nothing more if Harry and Meghan flew in and chaos ensued. They would love it and they would spend the whole summer talking about it. Even if the Sussexes are completely committed to being low-key for the days they’re in town, the royal press machine will turn their every move, gesture, word and look into a five-alarm emergency anyway, so why not actively try to sow chaos? That’s how I feel. As for Brown’s insistence that poor, emotional, resentful Harry is obsessed with “lobbing grenades” at his family… he’s literally coming back to see his grandmother and introduce his children to his family. He is making an effort.