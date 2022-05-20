Prince Harry & Meghan are being called ‘proto-Kardashians’ for their docu-series

I waited for hours before checking in on Salt Island royal commentators. I wanted to give them a fighting chance to surprise me with their commentary on the report of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docu-series. Keep in mind that the original reporting was from Page Six, and they put an anti-Sussex spin on what has been widely rumored for a year. They wanted to make Harry and Meghan sound like sellouts and hypocrites for, you know, producing a classy docu-series about their Archewell work, with maybe some scenes set within their Montecito mansion. Little surprise, the Daily Mail took the bait and went full-throttle negative. Apparently, Harry and Meghan are the Nu Kardashians. Nevermind that the Middletons wish they could be Kardashians. Nevermind that the Windsor sh-tshow wishes they had the Kardashians’ freedom, money and popularity.
The [reality show] format would likely suit Harry and Meghan, who have demanded control over their media messaging since emigrating in 2020. But they also demanded privacy, so a reality show has raised eyebrows amongst royal experts who have suggested it is a paradox. And with just two weeks until the Sussexes all fly into the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the story in the US will raise anxieties at Buckingham Palace that the couple will use it to fire more transatlantic potshots at the Royal Family.
The Queen’s aides are said to have already banned Harry and Meghan’s camera crews from her palaces as she marks her extraordinary 70-year reign. The couple have also been barred from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Changing the Guard on June 2. But the Netflix team have been following them since last year, including a trip to New York compared to a royal visit and their trip to The Hague for the Invictus Games in April.
Sources suggest that the Sussexes are angling for the docuseries’ broadcast to be delayed until early next year, around the time Harry is expected to release his tell-all memoirs where he will likely have another say on Megxit as well the Sussexes’ claims that an unnamed royal was racist towards Archie and aides neglected his wife when she was suicidal and pregnant.
Royal expert Angela Levin, author of 2018 book ‘Harry: Conversations With The Prince’, said today: ‘Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he’s ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?’
Australian royal commentator Daniela Elser said: ‘In only four years, the Sussexes have gone from being global darlings, resoundingly adored with desk drawers full of enterprising plans for charity projects, to reducing themselves to proto-Kardashians’.
[From The Daily Mail]
These people know as much about the docu-series as they do about Harry’s memoir: not a damn thing. They’re too busy telling on themselves to even understand that Harry and Meghan are in control. “But Harry said he hated camerassssssss!!” they wail. Yeah, he hates invasive media attention. He hates it when he and his pregnant wife are targeted by a national smear campaign. He hates it when he isn’t able to control it. He is a Virgo, after all.
Anyway, all of this drama and at the end of the day, I can’t wait to see how they do it and how the series is framed. I imagine it will be very work-focused and Archewell-focused. I hope there’s stuff in there about World Central Kitchen.
I’m sure it will be done in a very classy, engaging, thought provoking way. Considering how under the radar the Sussex’s have been able to operate, don’t be surprised if they have traveled all over and done a ton of charity work no one has gotten a whiff of yet.
And, yes, I still want to see inside that house! I want to see how they decorated!! I want to see the Queen’s waffle maker!
The tabloids don’t have a clue. the Sussexes met and had tea with the queen and not one of them knew. Whatever H and M choose to do we know it will succeed despite the press’s piss poor attempts to denigrate them.
Thanks for that pic of Meg on the couch. That’s the one that I was looking for. Kate now does her head like that every time she sits. Someone needs to do a before and after. But Kate tilts her head to much and it looks like she’s about to fall over
Kate and William must be praying for it to happen, they haven’t had a project to COPY in a while
They’re not filming a reality tv or docuseries. This is an old story recycled to feed the news algorithms this week. I can’t believe ppl keep falling for the same bullshit everytime
I dunno. If it was completely false, the Sussex camp would have denied it by now. This is the kind of thing they would correct the record on.
No Snuffles, the Sussexes will only deny a bs story if legitimate sites pick it up! Notice that legitimate sites like Variety, Deadline, The Wrap, or any of major news outlet are NOT reporting this bs story. Only sites that are the same level as Page 6 or lower who are repeating Page Six lies!!
Yeah. Interesting that it’s coming out after announcing they are attending the jubbly. It’s so that the courtiers can cry harder and claim to be banning the cameras from filming on royal properties. Netflix announced the series about Invictus. H&M announce or just come out with work. They specifically said they will announce for themselves and they denied reality shows in 2020 so why keep putting out the same statement. The cameras in New York are likely related to a project involving the charities they visited there. If they do any filming in the UK it would be to benefit the charities they still have there and nothing to do with the royals.
Oh, Jesus. I just can’t.
I am sure it will be nothing like it, but I would have been surprised if the dm said anything positive about The Sussexes. I will gladly choose The Kardashians over The Windsors any day, at least they don’t back stab their own family, but love each other including their exes.
This is trash written by people who don’t know the contents and are reaching for something to write about, sheesh…
I think you just described the entire rota…. I look at it as fan fiction.
What the Sussexes do is no longer salty island’s business. I respect the Kardashians far more than I do the family whose contribution to the world is centred around an obscenely rich woman and her heirs winning the va jay jay lottery. Thankfully time has shown that whatever the Sussexes do turns to gold, while the ones they prop up fail at every turn.
They are so salty and predictable. I love how mad they are over a series that not only hasn’t aired yet, but that we don’t even know the name of.
I hope if there is a show, it’s about their charitable endeavors. And titled “Service is Universal: The Making of Archewell” or something. That’ll piss ’em off.
Will the viewing public pay for a show about charitable endeavors…Netflix is not PBS… To be honest most people that watch reality type shows like to see celebrities behaving badly or making fools of themselves….
@Rapunzel
Thats an excellent concept.
Dear eve,
Tell me your imagination is poor and very limited and limiting without telling me your imagination is poor and very limited and limiting.
Lol, more of “the RF cowers in fear” narrative.
For all this crying and complaining from the press, they’re all going to be watching it. And everybody seems to have forgotten that the Royal Family did a fly on the wall documentary in the 70s.
You don’t even have to go as far back as the 70s @Amy Bee. William released a nature/environmental documentary last year. The cameras apparently followed him around for over a year. Where is the Kardashian tag for him? Lol or is it only labelled Kardashian when the masses would actually be interested? William docu was another flop even with his kids.
Also am I the only one noticing that when Duchess Meghan was in the royal family they deemed everything she did as to “Hollywood” and not royal. Now that she’s out and doing actual Hollywood things they are calling her proto-Kardashian. Meanwhile the Cambs are embodying Hollywood glamour just by attending movie premieres in Britain?? The media there is truly a ridiculous combination of ignorance, sycophancy, and hypocrisy.
Nope, it’s all I can see. Harry and Meghan could not be behaving in a less Hollywood way if they tried, and they are constantly attacked as “Hollywood”. Meanwhile, these two are on their second movie premiere in six-ish months.
Have we seen a report from Variety or Deadline? Or are we assuming Murdoch’s Page 6 is not recycling an old story?
Precisely. Page Six is a tabloid. Unless Archewell or an industry trade paper confirms anything, I’ll treat this like gossip deployed to distract from the Cambridge separation stories. The decidedly non-festive glances from last night’s Top Gun premiere sure didn’t help.
Oooh, good call.
Yes, anything to have everyone look far, far away from the imploding marriage of Cain and Unable….from his incandescent rage tantrums to her running home to Mummy CarolE every time they have a fight……”Nothing to see hear folks, move on, yes they are separaaa….um…that’s it, they are madly in love, that’s what I said.”
This seems like a rehash of stuff from 2020 when they first signed the Netflix deal.
Hm these people are clowns. Meg and Harry can do whatever the hell they want with their work and time. I am sure that they will be watching just like everyone else because they are obsessed with them.
What we know for sure is the docuseries Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are producing with the Invictus Games Foundation on the athletes/veterans of the games.
Taira is a Ukrainian Invictus member that was involved in the docuseries. Taira unfortunately was captured by the Russian army.
https://apnews.com/article/mariupol-medic-body-camera-036cf9f28180e9525760d68bddbe4ee4
Oh my god. That’s horrifying!
I saw her on the news this morning. They captured her and her driver. She wore a go-pro and was transferring it to news agencies as they left Ukraine.
Russians are charming her with being part of the neo-Nazi group due to her haircut, as it’s similar to Hitler no less!!
I mean after that Kate& William separation story even non royal watchers were saying we would get a story on H& M next. It’s so predictable at this point. And no coincidence story comes out on anniversary too.
That AP article said that Taira (hope shes ok) was given her camera in 2021. So cameras following them last year could have been in relation to Heart of Invictus
I personally am not believing tabloid reporting with sources quoting a ‘Hollywood insider’ talking about pound of flesh etc until it’s reported from somewhere more credible. They didn’t know Eugenie had flown in until she was spotted out at the Super Bowl, seemed to have missed Serena Williams visiting seeing as she mentioned having long talks with Harry on their Montecito lawn , but suddenly tabloids know ‘Netflix’ cameras were in H&M’s home?
But if there is any truth to the reports it’s not going to be a reality series as claimed & as H&M already denied. It will be along the lines of the many many many documentaries royals (including Harry) have done eg one Chuck did about the duchy of Cornwall, William did about Earthshot or Harry at 19(?) around Sentabale.
And Daniela needs to know royals are the original Kardashians. Right down to the leaked tapes of sexy time with their partners.
@ThatsNotOkay, @ABritGuest, Taira filmed the events in Mariupol with the bodycam that Netflix gave her to film her story for the Invictus games docuseries before the invasion by the Russian army
@AbritGuest, you are correct. According to AP news
“She received the body camera in 2021 to film for a Netflix documentary series on inspirational figures being produced by Britain’s Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games. But when Russian forces invaded, she used it to shoot scenes of injured civilians and soldiers instead.”
I saw this from @Peter Jules, if/when confirmed, it would explain Harry’s role as that of Executive Producer.
So according to this, there will be no Netflix cameras at the jubilee.
The Sussexes presence is simply to acknowledge their grandmother and great grandmother.
At least the Kardashians work….
They are Streisanding the series–making it must-see TV in the UK. They frickin LIVESTREAMED a fluff interview with Ellen, with ratchets at the ready to refute anything Meghan said about the Holy Royal Family. And…nothing. That docuseries is going to be the most watched series in the UK after the Oprah interview. Which is bad for the royals because the docuseries will be well-produced and informative, and will leave even more people wondering a) why haven’t the royals done anything dynamic like this and b) why isn’t this rock star energy being used in support of the royals. The usual naysayers will try to drown out those thoughts by criticizing Meghan’s coffee cups or Harry’s bare feet, but this is going to be the pattern for the future–all of Harry and Meghan’s work will drown out the “work” of the royal family. Every time they take action, more and more energy will be granted toward them and not the royals. The “story” of the royal family has permanently left the UK, and the rest of the folks at the palace will be relegated to the sidelines.
Asses will be chapped.
The ratchets might just start reporting more on Cain and Unable’s marriage because that will be the only story left in Palace-land. Couldn’t happen to a more worthy group of people.
Nicely expressed. You nailed it.
So true! Forgot they live-streamed Ellen and broadcast Meghan’s speech for Girl-Up. Agree the naysayers will focus on trivialities or look for slights. “The Me You Can’t See” was very well produced so hope it’s along similar lines.
The royal family did a documentry several years ago when those awful children where in their teens, so I guess the early 70’s. They re-thought it and stopped it but there is footage that was on the Youtube but has been since removed. All this to say “screw what Salt Island salties say!” I am looking forward to seeing what the Sussex’s put together for this series. And The salties are practically peeing on themselves for the series as well.
That Australian commentator is showing her ignorance, “proto-” means first of its kind, which, not by a long shot.
I know, right? Not only are the DM reporters garbage but so are the editors and copywriters. They don’t even understand fairly basic words in the own language.
Yes that “proto-“ had me confused as well! I mean the Windsors are the proto-Kardashians aren’t they? They did that ill-advised tv show in the 70s about themselves and their riverbank bbq’s, family bantering, etc. And you could also say the decades-long PR baiting, family events and extremely private War of Wales salvos displayed in the press.
Then the Kardashians were like oh there’s something there (along with other reality families like the Osbournes).
Oh please, these commentators. Anything to keep from talking about boo-gate, the push at the train station and of course Le Separation! Like the Sussexes care what these clowns or their haters think.
People trash the Kardashian but built their empire on their own. Atleast kardashian work for their money unlike windsor. Anyways these are except from unhinged British people. I wont buy anything from these paper. I’m waiting for Sussex spokesman to confirm. Does Sussex confirm this about archewell making or this is one of Sussex fans wishful thinking. Because many sussex fans have their own projection to these things. I remember some sussex sqaud arguing with people who said meghan markle enagement dress is very expensive. Some stans swear up and down how she will donate that dress. They also swear that Meghan will never visit these racist windsors. Instead of seeing as gossip some people project their fantasies on Sussex. I dont think it’s about archewell it’s more about environment or invictus game.
The Kartrashians started out on third base in life. They were rich back when Kim was Paris’s sidekick. Let’s not act like they are the definition of hard work.
Isn’t it Heart of Invictus?
This is where I think the confusion is coming in. We know about Heart of Invictus. I think Page 6 is talking about ANOTHER docu-series that is in the works* and making it sound like its going to be Keeping Up with the Sussexes.
*I assume they have multiple things in the works for Netflix, and I doubt Page 6 has any insider information on the Sussexes, so who knows what they are even talking about with this story to be honest. But I do think the rumor is about something besides Heart of Invictus.
Sorry I am not about to applaud the Kardarshians for a blessed thing. And the set up fake story lines and all kinds of stuff on that show. So it’s not a good comparison.
And this just ties into Harry and Meghan wanting back in to get content and abuse the Queen via cameras or something. Like I said, I can’t believe this is something they would even announce about now with the security stuff under review and the RR and courtiers breathing down their necks about things.
If they are doing a documentary like the Obamas I hope it’s just producing and or narrating a show. I just saw Obama announce a new Netflix show about the government and it’s really good.
Where are you reading that Harry and Meghan ANNOUCED a documentary? They literally haven’t said anything besides their last statement months ago that they aren’t doing a reality tv series my goodness. Also deadline had an article up and had to take it down most likely because this isn’t true. But most times Harry and Meghan don’t respond to tabloids because it’s not worth their time when said tabloids are out to purposefully misrepresent anything they say.
Let them talk it will only draw more interest to their projects. The tabloids especially BM are saying nothing different than they have been the last million years about Harry and Meghan.
I am reading the article in which it goes into a docu-series is being produced by them. I do agree though until an official spokesperson says something this may be fan fiction.
Where did H and M announce anything? Please let’s go easy on the fanfic. However, if H and M want to do anything, they will do it…it’s pretty clear by now that no one controls them and that if they have something to say, they will say it with their whole chest! Honestly, the daily fail will do what the daily fail does and the haters will do what haters do. Who cares about what courtiers think?
You guys are right.
I find myself saying “intellectual dishonesty” a lot when it comes to the British press.
It is intellectually dishonesty to pretend to not understand the difference between invasive press you cannot control and the ability to control which people/cameras see you and when, and to be in control of your story.
Well said.
I have never seen a country’s media act like sheep and dedicate so much time and space to name calling. For a country with “world class’ universities the vocabulary is very limited and juvenile. The British media is an example of arrested development and it reflects poorly on the citizens that read such nonsense.
Daniela Elser’s suspected twitter burner account is UKRoyalTea for those who don’t know. And just like on her timeline, she insists that Harry and Meghan ate failures that no one cares about, yet for the past four years, they are literally all she rights about. I’m not even joking, 90 percent of all of her content, columns and burner account tweets, is how the world no longer cares about the Sussexes, how everything they do is wrong and fails, and how they’re irrelevant. She’s as bonkers as Angela Levin and maybe even more jealous.
Is she not the one who put her face in place of Meghan on one of the engagement pictures? Or is that someone else? These women need to give up. Harry will never leave Meg for them. This jealousy and envy can’t be good for the system.
@Bubs No, that’s the American royal watcher who got herself a gig as a commentator on GB News where she solely talks about Meghan. Her name is Kinsey, iirc. She also has a podcast where the main topic is Meghan. She’s even brought in a psychic to tell her what’s going on with Meghan and Harry in Montecito. Ukroyaltea is almost certainly Daniela Elser. Some of us figured it out because she lost her mind and got super sloppy when news of the Netflix deal dropped and her tweets started to mirror her columns.
“Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?”
OMG, the nonsense. Hidden cameras? Are these f**kers are trying to set up a narrative that Harry is filming even if we don’t see cameras? What in the gaslighting hell?
And given the queen is probably not even going to be seen much during her own jubilee, I think age and infirmity has stolen the event from her, not Harry.
Angela Levin and that Australian hack acting like Harry and Meg have already released a Kardashian style show complete with sex tape. They know what the Sussexes are doing like they know what the word proto means. In other words, not at all.
Didn’t William do two documentaries already, one about how he needs to save the wildebeests for his kid’s enjoyment and something Earthshot related that won a bribe BAFTA? Whatever the Sussexes choose to film, I say go for it. The fact is these haters say this about everything they do because they hate them being visible and having a platform. Also, we’ve already seen glimpses of their house so that’s nothing new. Maybe they’re getting more comfortable in their new life and willing to share more. The fact is they’ll face countless criticism and mockery, and still put themselves out there whether to advocate for a cause like Vax live, or Meghan’s “The Bench” book, or appearances like Ellen and Dealbook, and of course the documentary w/Oprah and Invictus. Who knows but they’re clearly moving forward and we’ve seen a bit of their blueprint. Anyway, on to the next gripe and so- called scandal about the Sussexes.
I’d wait for this to be announced in the first place and even released before jumping to criticisms and even praise. We don’t even know if this is happening let alone what’s it going to be like.
I disagree with the statement that it has been “widely rumored” that the Sussexes were doing a docu series. As far as I can remember it’s been the tabloids and Murdoch media. Interesting how the insiders claim to have knowledge of this so called reality show but knew nothing about the documentary on inspirational people that Harry was apparently producing that included the Ukrainian medic. Isn’t that proof they don’t really know anything? The Invictus doc is already set to come out later this year or early next year. No way Harry releases something personal that would distract from that.
@Kaiser … “He hates it when he isn’t able to control it. He is a Virgo, after all.”
Yes, Prince Harry is a Virgo with his Ascendant/Rising in Capricorn and his Moon in Taurus. No wonder he’s such an earthy, sexy, charming, charismatic man . 🙂 Where’s my fan!
I would imagine that H&M have received all types of offers for things to endorse and to appear on screen for. So far they have been very selective about where they appear and when they speak out, and even more selective about showing their children. I don’t think appearing in a reality show fits in with that selectivity.
The tabloids live in bizarro opposite world. The Middletons are the would-be Kardashians (but without any of the K’s financial/business success), so they have to flip it and say it’s Harry and Meghan who are. Basically, just believe the opposite of what they print, and you’d be right 99% of the time.
In 2022 to date, H&M have granted betty and, by extension, the RF, a courtesy they dont deserve and they dont even recognize that theyve been on the receiving end of H&M’s compassion.:
Inter-alia, H&M hv been reserved, considerate and compassionate toward betty and, by extension, the RF, by NOT unleashing Archewell’s full power leading up & during betty’s big jubbly …..(or even give a hint of Archewell’s capabilities…….I saw recently where one of the USA/LA trade papers, either the Wrap or Deadline or Variety, etc. referred to Archewell as “the multi-vertical content and philanthropy operation founded by [H&M]). Yeah, so those in the know, know the potential titan that the Sussexes hv in-hand.
Instead, setting aside Invictus-The Hague (which COULD NOT be postponed any longer) and setting aside the activism we’ve seen from H&M since 2022 began which have just been brief campaign launches of projects (like M’s letter to Congress; H’s launch for Travalyst etc., H&M hv held strain on 2 big projects due to come onstream within a mater of months.
There are 2 big things coming onstream from H&M that, if they didnt care for betty and, by extension the RF, they could have unleashed and have the world talking about them for the whole year and throughout the jubbly:
1. Harry’s Memoir
2. Meghan’s podcast.
When these (and, perhaps, the formal launch of Archewell) take place, soon after the jubbly (e.g M’s podcast will start this summer/summer begins June 21; and H’s memoir is scheduled to be published this Nov and he might do some promos, we dont know yet) it is then that we’ll see the rotarats and scavengers like T-Berculosis with her flop book, choking on the feast of content theyll have after being starved by lack of meaty H&M content all this time.
You know, it’s possible Harry and Meghan are recording content for their own archives which the general public may or may not ever see, and if any of it is seen, no one knows when or in what context whatever footage they have taped will appear. There will be cameras when they are doing public work, or are in public spaces. They are effective in their work because they are public figures. Just because you are a public figure doesn’t mean you are not entitled to any privacy. This ridiculous conflation of privacy with never being seen in public, or appearing in public, on the part of the BM is getting really tedious. Are they not getting tired of this or starting to feel stupid?
This is how the game is played, first a tabloid posts an unsubstantiated claim about Harry and Meghan which feeds the rabid UK tabloids and experts. This situation is no different, the claim is Harry and Meghan are producing a docuseries which is based on a source speaking to Page Six, not substantiated from any other source, but that doesn’t stop the usual actors going into overdrive in their attacks. We have Camilla Tominey slyly saying “WE don’t know for instance what role Netflix had in filming them during their visit to Windsor Castle some weeks ago”. There was no evidence of any film crews at Winsor Castle and Tominey well knows that, however as she has stated before it is her truth that counts. Other usuals are Dickie Arbiter, Dan Wootton, Sharon Osbourne, and Piers Morgan blabbering about a subject they have no knowledge of.
Remember it is only two weeks to the Jubilee and the tabloids will be working overtime to blacken Harry and Meghan, this story is just the start.