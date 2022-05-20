Prince Harry & Meghan are being called ‘proto-Kardashians’ for their docu-series

I waited for hours before checking in on Salt Island royal commentators. I wanted to give them a fighting chance to surprise me with their commentary on the report of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docu-series. Keep in mind that the original reporting was from Page Six, and they put an anti-Sussex spin on what has been widely rumored for a year. They wanted to make Harry and Meghan sound like sellouts and hypocrites for, you know, producing a classy docu-series about their Archewell work, with maybe some scenes set within their Montecito mansion. Little surprise, the Daily Mail took the bait and went full-throttle negative. Apparently, Harry and Meghan are the Nu Kardashians. Nevermind that the Middletons wish they could be Kardashians. Nevermind that the Windsor sh-tshow wishes they had the Kardashians’ freedom, money and popularity.

The [reality show] format would likely suit Harry and Meghan, who have demanded control over their media messaging since emigrating in 2020. But they also demanded privacy, so a reality show has raised eyebrows amongst royal experts who have suggested it is a paradox. And with just two weeks until the Sussexes all fly into the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the story in the US will raise anxieties at Buckingham Palace that the couple will use it to fire more transatlantic potshots at the Royal Family. The Queen’s aides are said to have already banned Harry and Meghan’s camera crews from her palaces as she marks her extraordinary 70-year reign. The couple have also been barred from the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Changing the Guard on June 2. But the Netflix team have been following them since last year, including a trip to New York compared to a royal visit and their trip to The Hague for the Invictus Games in April. Sources suggest that the Sussexes are angling for the docuseries’ broadcast to be delayed until early next year, around the time Harry is expected to release his tell-all memoirs where he will likely have another say on Megxit as well the Sussexes’ claims that an unnamed royal was racist towards Archie and aides neglected his wife when she was suicidal and pregnant. Royal expert Angela Levin, author of 2018 book ‘Harry: Conversations With The Prince’, said today: ‘Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he’s ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?’ Australian royal commentator Daniela Elser said: ‘In only four years, the Sussexes have gone from being global darlings, resoundingly adored with desk drawers full of enterprising plans for charity projects, to reducing themselves to proto-Kardashians’.

[From The Daily Mail]

These people know as much about the docu-series as they do about Harry’s memoir: not a damn thing. They’re too busy telling on themselves to even understand that Harry and Meghan are in control. “But Harry said he hated camerassssssss!!” they wail. Yeah, he hates invasive media attention. He hates it when he and his pregnant wife are targeted by a national smear campaign. He hates it when he isn’t able to control it. He is a Virgo, after all.

Anyway, all of this drama and at the end of the day, I can’t wait to see how they do it and how the series is framed. I imagine it will be very work-focused and Archewell-focused. I hope there’s stuff in there about World Central Kitchen.