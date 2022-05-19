Page Six: Prince Harry & Meghan really filmed a Netflix docuseries, yay!

I’ve been saying this for a while, but I guess it’s interesting to see Page Six confirming it: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shot some kind of docu-series about themselves and (I believe) their Archewell work. We knew they were wearing mic packs when they were in New York last September, and they had a film crew documenting some of their activities in New York. As the British papers freaked out about the very IDEA that Harry and Meghan could bring Netflix cameras to the godforsaken Jubbly, I kept thinking “I bet they already shot a docuseries though.” And sources say they have. Interestingly enough, this comes from Page Six, the same outlet which broke the story about Harry’s memoir. Page Six put their own nasty spin on that story too.

It’s Keeping Up with the Sussexes! Netflix will finally get its “pound of flesh” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries, Page Six can reveal. Hollywood insiders are abuzz about the show, but while we’re told that Netflix chiefs would like the series by the end of the year to tie in Harry’s hotly-anticipated memoir, the Sussex camp would rather it air next year. “The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” said one producer in the know. The Sussexes, who signed on for a multi-million deal with the streamer in 2020 after moving to the US, were followed by Netflix cameras when they went to the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games — Harry’s global games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Netflix is making a documentary about it called “Heart of Invictus.” But they have also been shadowed for another project that will be much juicier, we’re told. The cameras have been allowed behind the scenes at their home in Montecito, Calif., and joined the Sussexes on their trip to NYC last September, as we previously revealed. “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” said a highly placed Hollywood insider.

[From Page Six]

“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh” – considering that’s the exact phrasing used by multiple royal commentators, all of whom have been wailing for years about this possibility, I genuinely do not believe that the quote is from a “highly placed Hollywood insider.” And while Salt Islanders are already screaming, crying, throwing up about this, let me just say… I’m into it?? Like, this is genuinely what I hoped Harry and Meghan would do. I would love to watch a docuseries about their Archewell work and how they choose charities and what goes into it. And of course I’d also like to see more of their California life too. Come on, this will be must-see Netflix programming. That’s what Salt Island is afraid of! (Also: I’d rather the series come out this year too, especially if they were filming stuff last year.)

