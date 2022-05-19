Page Six: Prince Harry & Meghan really filmed a Netflix docuseries, yay!

I’ve been saying this for a while, but I guess it’s interesting to see Page Six confirming it: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shot some kind of docu-series about themselves and (I believe) their Archewell work. We knew they were wearing mic packs when they were in New York last September, and they had a film crew documenting some of their activities in New York. As the British papers freaked out about the very IDEA that Harry and Meghan could bring Netflix cameras to the godforsaken Jubbly, I kept thinking “I bet they already shot a docuseries though.” And sources say they have. Interestingly enough, this comes from Page Six, the same outlet which broke the story about Harry’s memoir. Page Six put their own nasty spin on that story too.
It’s Keeping Up with the Sussexes! Netflix will finally get its “pound of flesh” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries, Page Six can reveal.
Hollywood insiders are abuzz about the show, but while we’re told that Netflix chiefs would like the series by the end of the year to tie in Harry’s hotly-anticipated memoir, the Sussex camp would rather it air next year.
“The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” said one producer in the know.
The Sussexes, who signed on for a multi-million deal with the streamer in 2020 after moving to the US, were followed by Netflix cameras when they went to the Netherlands last month for the Invictus Games — Harry’s global games for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Netflix is making a documentary about it called “Heart of Invictus.” But they have also been shadowed for another project that will be much juicier, we’re told. The cameras have been allowed behind the scenes at their home in Montecito, Calif., and joined the Sussexes on their trip to NYC last September, as we previously revealed.
“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh,” said a highly placed Hollywood insider.
“I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh” – considering that’s the exact phrasing used by multiple royal commentators, all of whom have been wailing for years about this possibility, I genuinely do not believe that the quote is from a “highly placed Hollywood insider.” And while Salt Islanders are already screaming, crying, throwing up about this, let me just say… I’m into it?? Like, this is genuinely what I hoped Harry and Meghan would do. I would love to watch a docuseries about their Archewell work and how they choose charities and what goes into it. And of course I’d also like to see more of their California life too. Come on, this will be must-see Netflix programming. That’s what Salt Island is afraid of! (Also: I’d rather the series come out this year too, especially if they were filming stuff last year.)
Happy fourth anniversary to the Sussexes!!
It’s only their 4th? I’m genuinely surprised. I always forget that their relationship is relatively young bc so much had happened in a short period of time.
A lifetime rolled into 4 years. Does anyone remember the time the RF allowed a film crew to film a young Royal Family. The Queen, Phillip, Charles ……..yes all of them! so STOP with the drama. It’s been done before by THE QUEEN!!!
I do remember it and I remember Prince Philip regretted allowing it to happen.
^^ Hmmm, was it Prince Philip who regretted it? Or was it the Queen and/or the courtiers? The filming project was Prince Philip’s idea in the first place.
Royal Family Documentary https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/29/uk/royal-family-1969-documentary-youtube-scli-gbr-intl/index.html
Saw it on YouTube before it got yanked. Fascinating in a car crash sort of way. The only one that came away looking half way decent was the Queen. Andrew was an obnoxious terror as a child and it was patently obvious that neither Charles or Anne could stand him. The majority of it was just incredibly dull protocol.
Thanks for the synopsis @Snuffles. There is NO way I could bear to watch them all, but I’m curious!!!
Honestly, I just want to see inside their house! Show me the kitchen! Show me Archie’s chickens! Show me the surrounding property and how they make use of it!
I’m SO excited!
Yes I want it all not gonna lie lol. I loved Meghan’s design and fashion pre duchess days so I would love a peak into that now.
Me too! That was my very first thought– I hope we see inside their house. I’m dying to see the changes they’ve made to it. I’m sure Kate will want to see their stove.
Calm down peeps, if there is a docu series, it will be about their Archewell foundation, not about their private life; like about their vision, projects in action, visiting project and partners, an opening reception with some influential ppl, etc. Stuff like that. They have’nt had a proper launch yet, because of covid.
I also want to see their kitchen and their drawing rooms ( I do not want to see their bathroom fixtures or their children, even) – just the “we’re receiving / open to the public” areas of an house.
I’m curious how a Prince who grew up in old world palaces and a well travelled woman from California have meshed their styles and tastes. It’s not a pairing that happens every day.
I know the docu will probably focus more on the worthy topics, charity, etc, but I hope the do give us a glimpse of their life and taste.
I’m excited too about the synergy of decor styles! Meghan seems to favor neutrals and natural materials and Harry…I wonder if Harry had any inherited art or furniture that he was able to bring over?
Scratch that: Even if it was rightfully his, I doubt anyone would’ve let him transport anything “valuable” over to the US. Imagine what a field day the BM would have?
There are lots of pictures of the interior of the house online from when it was sold last time. It seems Harry and Megan’s biggest changes were having the wood painted white (their office uses to be a living room in the picture). So my guess is, the kitchen probably still looks the same, just the cabinets painted white now
I’m also excited for this!
And what I think is hilarious is that, for all the British media being up-in-arms fantasizing about H&M “bringing Netflix cameras to the Jubbly” and how Charles & Co. would slap them down for it…
…I bet they will be even more insulted by the fact that they already filmed the Netflix series, loads of people are excited about it and will watch it, and H&M did not need or want the BRF to be part of their docuseries at all.
H&M are clearly flexing here, showing how popular they are without the BRF, and all that British media frothing-at-the-mouth at the mere thought of Netflix cameras “impinging” on the Jubilee (and being so wrong about that) just proves how far beyond the BRF H&M really are.
Harry and Meghan could literally film themselves doing laundry and it would still be none of the British media business or the institution, because let’s all say it,they work for their own money, they are no longer working royals and don’t depend on any tax payers to pay their bills. They are free, happy and thriving.
I find laundry soothing – I’d watch that.
And I would watch them do laundry and take notes! I bet you whatever detergent they use would sell out too. 🤪
I could watch Meghan doing anything to with home organisation and I would take extensive notes
Lol. Me too ladies, me too. Lol
It’s so funny how the Salty Islanders/RR can’t get past the idea that the most interesting thing about the Sussex’s is their ongoing (loose) connection to the train wreck that is the British royal family.
I won’t say that’s the most interesting thing about H and M though. I’d say their love story is the most interesting thing…their children (and the fact that we hardly see them)…their work…their fashion…their relationship with people…their playfulness. All these and more. Couldn’t give a toss about a life (and people) they left two years ago. And that’s why this supposed documentary will be focused solely on H and M. It is them – and only them- that most people find interesting.
To clarify…. I don’t think this is the most interesting thing, but the Salty Islanders/RR certainly seem convinced that this is true.
LOL @mobimom, is this supposed to be a tongue in cheek comment? Because you can’t be seriously believing that “the most interesting thing about the Sussexes right now is their lose connection to the BRF” are you?
ETA I responded to yr post before reading yr clarification, my bad
Happy 4th anniversary and a lifetime of happiness Prince Harry and Madame Duchess.
Lmao! Isn’t this what they were supposed to do once they left royal life? Meghan would go back to being a TV/film personality and Harry would “have to get a real job”? Well, looks like they succeeded! And the fact that this has clearly been in the works for years and we’re just hearing about it now is just perfection. They’re trying to spin it as “Netflix FINALLY got their pound of flesh” when the ink on this was probably dry in 2020. This is the collapse of western tabloid media in real time. They’re no better than your average internet blogger…because that’s basically what most of them are now.
I don’t know that the tabloids will ever collapse or disappear completely, but … I’m thinking that H & M have given persons in the public eye an excellent template for dealing with the tabs. In essence, you DON’T deal with them. Starve the beast, as it were. Be perfectly willing to treat with legitimate news outlets that will give you a chance to get your story out and won’t distort your words. So far, H & M have used CBS News, AppleTV, and Oprah to give interviews and apprise us all of doings at Archewell. And despite claims to the contrary, no one in Camp H&M has uttered a peep to the Fail, the Express, the Mirror, et c. “Highly placed Hollywood insider,” my rosy red heinie.
“pound of flesh” LOL….you mean…..Netflix gave H&M money to produce content and they are producing content? LOL okay “hollywood insider,” we see you for the RR you are.
As for the docuseries itself….I think Page 6 is obviously trying to make it sound like the Sussexes are the next Kardashians but I bet its going to be much more about Archewell and the charities they work with rather than their home life. I can see it having more of an “intro to archwell” vibe than “here are the Sussexes in California!” vibe.
I was hoping they would do a docu series with Harry’s book or a Spotify series so this is actually perfect if it’s included in there. Kinda like what Michelle did with her book though hers involved her book tour.
Would the tabloids consider that reality tv too? Smh
““pound of flesh” LOL….you mean…..Netflix gave H&M money to produce content and they are producing content? LOL okay “hollywood insider,” we see you for the RR you are.”
Pound of flesh makes it sound like the Sussex are a couple of hoes turning tricks on Sunset Blvd. It’s disgusting. And you’re absolutely right that it’s not the attitude a Hollywood insider would have.
If I was a Netflix executive, I would pitch a documentary series of them setting up their new lives in America. Buying a home, setting up Archewell, getting to know their new community, Harry getting a job, having Lili, all of it!
@snuflles there would be so much content.
Plus I do think it would humanize them to a lot of people who only see them on headlines…it allows people to build more of a connection with them which Meghan always had with her fans before getting off social media.
Obviously there are those who will always choose to misunderstand and hate.
Yeah if I were Netflix I would do that, but I don’t think even those who have been vocal in their support would be like okay about it. I think they deserve to do whatever they want of course. But there are now people yelling more now than ever that they have sullied their titles. I don’t think it’s true, but they are claiming that they were paid for access. Ugh.
Snuffles you just described a trash reality show. The sad Beckhams tried the same gig.
Agreed. It’s not a reality show just a documentary on their work. Page Six has to try and put a negative spin on it.
I’m excited if this is true ( and I think it is) I knew something was coming when we saw cameras following them around in NYC. It would make sense for it to come out at the end of the year around Harry’s memoir.
“Pound of flesh” is ridiculously dramatic, but Netflix is still Netflix. They want ratings and that’s not going to come from a documentary solely about a charity that’s only been around for a couple of years. Both fans and detractors want to know what H&M’s lives are like now that they’re settled in CA. I think it will definitely be “Sussexes in California,” but not in a bad way. A focus on their work, because that’s who they are, but also a view into their lives in the light-hearted way we’ve seen in the past, like with Meghan’s 40th birthday video and Archie’s chicken coop.
Oh I think we will def see glimpses of their home life, but I think they will be just that – glimpses. We may see Archie from the back, or something, but we aren’t really going to see that much more of their lives. I would be very surprised if we see their kitchen, for example, or any area of their house other than the rooms we have already seen on zoom and the like. They’ve been so careful about what they show us and when and I don’t seem them throwing that caution to the wind even for Netflix.
@Becks – Exactly. All this! Whatever this series turns out to be (IF it turns out to be at all), it will have been very carefully considered by Harry and Meghan. I trust them on this. They wouldn’t do anything tacky or overly invasive to their family. If they grace us with glimpses of their private life, it will indeed be just a glimpse, perhaps in the context of “look at how we’re thriving despite the persistent toxicity”. (That said, as a serious amateur chef with a kitchen obsession, I WANT TO SEE THEIRSSS!)
Also, the RF really flatter themselves, thinking everything H&M do — their Netflix deal, Harry’s memoirs, EVERYTHING! — will eventually come back to them. Harry and Meghan are interesting and accomplished on their own. They don’t need to tell tales to get attention!
@Becks! – they don’t have to throw caution to the wind. Think back to how Meghan’s birthday video was parsed for every crumb of detail – this is what people want to know. H&M will be tasteful and subtle and considered, because that’s how they operate, but if Netflix wanted to do a documentary on World Central Kitchen, they would have signed Chef Andres.
But M’s birthday video was just a “glimpse.” it was one room in their house that was very clearly set up for public consumption via zoom and video calls. I think those are the kinds of things we’re going to see. we’re not going to see Meghan out shopping for home decor, or shots of the kids rooms, or anything like that. They have said they are not doing a reality show, so a series about their charity work is what makes the most sense. Of course we’ll see some parts of their home, but I don’t think we’re going to see anything hugely revealing or more personal than we’ve already seen.
People who think this is going to be a reality show about the Sussexes and their kids are going to be disappointed IMO. But, we’ll see what happens when this actually airs.
@Becks1 – lol, I think we’re agreeing with each other and it’s just a matter of how to name it. Yes, glimpses, tantalizing glimpses. I don’t think Netflix would even want a lot more because the allure is H&M’s unavailability, but they will definitely want that. The information will be about charitable causes, but the draw will be H&M – It’s not logical otherwise.
@Becks1 and Miranda: I agree about the odd “glimpses” but no internal shots into their household because even with the Oprah interview, H & M opted to shoot it outside, in someone’s home. So, there doesn’t seem to be any appetite for revealing more personal details.
Yeah, this part made me LOL. What the RF calls “demanding a pound of flesh” is really just “doing a business deal” in Hollywood. *eyeroll*
I’m surprised they’re doing a reality series. I didn’t think they would open themselves to the criticism but it’s their life.Then again they may as well do it since they’re already attacked when they’ve barely been seen since the move.
It’s not a reality series, it’s a docu-series, which are very different. Anyway, Happy Anniversary, Meghan and Harry!
You’re right, of course about the docuseries but some people seem to have poor reading comprehension, or are only familiar with “reality series.” Others are clearly trolls.
Instead of calling it a “reality series,”I would wait to see what is produced. From what I have observed from afar of this couple, I believe this will be more about their work and a way to help get t Archewell out into the public domain. Since they have chosen to remain off social media, this is an excellent choice because Netflix has a global audience. A smart strategic move on this couples part. The gutter UK press will have to wait like the rest of us to see what this couple produces. In the interim, let them spin their narrative and themselves into oblivion.
It’s going to be a reality series, like the Kardadhians.
LOL! Can you imagine? Harry and Meghan in a scripted drama about fashion, plastic surgery, and boyfriends. Please. These two have experienced real world drama like few will ever know. I imagine the last thing they’d ever want is superficial ratings drama.
The only reason to call this yet unseen/unconfirmed series a “reality show” is to link it to “trash” TV.
Meanwhile, their future Kings have had multiple series that basically boil down to “look at me, I’m an environmentalist/conservationist/future king/former mistress/the Queen’s only daughter/etc”.
It’s not slick.
The piece sounds like the Post drafted in a journalist from the Sun to write it. Anyway I’m very excited about this and can’t wait to see it.
Sara Nathan, who wrote the story, was with the Sun for 9 years before she worked for the Fail.
She’s back with Murdoch now as the Editor At Large for the Post. Doubt the Sussexes are doing a reality series.
I think it’s more “how Archewell started/works” rather than Kardashian esque reality show. We’ll see glimpses of things but it will be very work focused
Given that part of the filming has been done during the pandemic, I imagine we will see them working at home. But working from home — not sitting around discussing which plastic surgery they ought to get.
They seem to be very genuine people. I think they’d discuss a private medical issue if they thought it could help someone else (like Meghan’s miscarriage), but I cannot seeing them divulging private information for the sake of ratings.
Nobody is going to pay to see this, or anything about the invictus games. No disrespect to the vets. Further disbursement of funds will be ratings dependent.
lol yes they will 😂
Fans and haters alike will be watching
Are you kidding, Kkat, @Aurelia will be frothing at the mouth for further details! Anyone who seems THAT invested in the Sussexes’ lives must click on every article, read and post about them and is very anxious to see what they do next.
Ehh… it’s Page Six. Very much a Murdoch tabloid, so their credibility isn’t great, even considering the occasional “broken clocks” reporting. I’ll wait until Archewell releases a statement.
Page Six was deployed to distract from the Peen and Keen separation story.
Didn’t they release a statement in 2020 saying they were not doing a reality series? You’re right, Page Six has no credibility.
Exactly Haylie! Whenever it comes to legitimate news about the Sussex work, we would get confirmation from legit sites like Variety, Deadline, The Wrap, etc. All of whom posted the story about the new Archwell hire 2-3 days ago. Yet none of them are sharing this suspicious story by page 6, except the British tabloids. Which tells me everything I need to know about this bs story!
Lol @haylie mine was Keeny and Weeny but I love yours “Peen and Keen” 😂
I have enough space in my brain to squee about the Sussex’s and gossip about the state of the Cambridges marriage.
Agreed. Will wait on their spokesperson. Cause I forgot they even said 2 years ago no reality series.
@Haylie, agree. The story was put out yesterday afternoon. Hmmmm..what was going on yesterday. Quick let’s make something up about the Sussexes Netflix deal.
LOL. Like others have said, ‘pound of flesh’ is a phrase the BM/RR’s have been using since the Netflix deal was announced. Oddly enough, Katie Nicholl wrote about the reality series being shot down (the Sun was reporting that back then) and lo and behold, ‘pound of flesh’ comes up.https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2020/09/prince-harry-meghan-markle-netflix-reality-show
This will definitely be more a documentary series documenting their public work with some behind the scenes glimpses than a Kardashian style reality show about them at the beach in Montecito.
But are we sure this is even legit? Could Page 6 be full of it?
Oh, here we go. “They’re trading on their royal status,” “*whines* BUT WHAT ABOUT THEIR PRIVACY?!” The litany will all come out for this.
I can’t wait! They’ve clearly been working on this pound of flesh (substantive content) for months, and we’ll get a BTS view into Archewell, which has so MUCH happening. I’m hoping of course that we get to see some of Montecito Manor and the grounds (my favorite part!), but I doubt we get too much of Archie and Lili — that pesky privacy thing.
Anyway, Love Always Wins! Happy 4th Anniversary, Harry and Meghan! 💕
I hope it’s true. Let them cry. They’re just pissed that William and Kate could drop a sex tape and nobody would care, let alone actually watch.
This made me laugh out loud as I’m proctoring a final exam! I had to hide it with a cough. Any such video should open with an image of sand blowing across the desert.
Y’all!! 😂😂
🌾🍂🐪🐪
Are you kidding? Sex tapes are must watch material and honestly? If the Cambridges made and leaked a sex tape? It would most definitely breathe some new life into their boring as ditch water lives, c’mon!😲 I know they’d never do one but a sex tape would be the best thing to ever happen to the Cambridges honestly.
Yes, as usual the hate campaign has started and won’t stop. Anything to sell papers and to publicly cause outrage that Harry and Meghan dumped them as they have become the usual abusers in stalking their every move!
I am going to love seeing their docu-series and hopefully have a small glimpse into their private lives!!! You know CopyKeen will be watching it, taking notes and adding to her SWF board.
Happy Anniversary Harry and Meghan ✨✨
Speaking of CopyKeening. Remember the Lamebridge’s YouTube channel? What do you s’pose ever happened with that? 🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗
I agree with others who say it’s probably not a reality series but a documentary about their work. I think it’s a good idea as it raise the profile of Archewell and can used as a vehicle to raise money. I can’t wait.
so who is leaking to pagec6. that whole needs to be plugged.
No one from H&M’s side/team is leaking.
Since it’s page 6 it is probably entirely made up.
Do they have a docuseries in the works? Most likely.
Does page six know anything at all about it? No
Yes!!! Can’t wait!!! I really really hope we get tot see their house interior and like maybe at least one shot(?) of Archie (I don’t think we’d see Lili yet). I will happily pay for Netflix again to watch that.
Also, you know who else will be watching that. They’ll have their staff taking intense notes on everything and then 3/4 months later we’ll see them keenly copykeening for their keen operations (lol they already shamelessly started with the zoom appearances)
Happy anniversary Harry and Meg ✨
I doubt it’s true but I’d love it if it were. I’d love to see all the work they put in to build Archwell. I love behind the scenes work stuff. And of course tidbits of family life would be adorable. But yeah, the British tabloids are scared to death because a show like that, or even just a Beyonce-esque documentary, would be a massive hit. I’d love to see their meetings when they were in NYC. And I’d also like to see them having dinner at Melba’s in NYC or Meghan at home trying on outfits for NYC. I hope it’s true. There’s no way the BRF could compete with content like that. They do documentary after documentary that no one watches because they simply don’t have any star power . Harry and Meghan do.
The 4th wedding anniversary gift is fruit and flowers, representing the blossoming of the marriage while sticking together through thick and thin. That certainly applies to the Sussexes. A new life in the US, a fantastic home, and two beautiful children. I hope the person who called Meghan a degree wife is enjoying the crow he/she’s eating today.
I hope it coincides with Harry’s memoir that will be brilliant.
If they are actually doing this, I hope they focus on Archewell. I don’t want to see inside their home and I hope the kids are not in it, or their faces are blurred out. Sorry, but I think this is a step down for them.
We’ve seen inside their house already and considering that they primarily work from home, it’s inevitable that we will see inside of it.
Of course, I disagree. Some are judging what has not been presented. If we listen and read tabloid fodder anything the Sussexes do is a step down or an insult to a family they have very little interaction with. IMO it is a smart strategic move to introduce Archewell to a global audience. Based on what I have observed from afar this is a work project, a docuseries.
let’s wait for the thing to come out before we think it’s a step down
As I said above, if some of the filming was done during the pandemic, it necessarily will be in their home — their home offices.
They need to make money. Their security bills must be enormous.
I love a good behind the scenes logistics podcast or documentary, I’m into this! Show me your work, Sussexes!
Also, don’t overlook the comedic potential of Call Me Will and Keen attempting to recreate a budget version of this in a couple years time:
(Exclusive clip from the Cambridges as yet unmade docuseries)
K: And then I had my assistant arrange all of these pretty books on my desk! Aren’t they just adorable? Oh, that phone is just for show, it doesn’t even plug in to the wall…Hey, have you seen these pie charts?
I love docuseries in general, so this is right up my alley. What was that one on Netflix, 7 days out? Something like that, one of my favorite docuseries. Harry and Meghan are not the brainless narcissists that most of the RF are. They aren’t just sitting drinking tea until gin time staring at each other with nothing to say. I don’t know why it’s so hard to understand the grind that most western hemisphere citizens have when it comes to success and working authentically. H&M knew that they would be judged, but they also knew that success was achievable through hard work and authenticity. So, rota, kiss their asses as they continue to thrive.
The Sussexes have been security minded, or at least Harry has. Considering they fought for proper security in England/the UK, and have stated they wouldn’t visit Harry’s own homeland without proper security, this will not be a reality series at their house. Anyone thinking that is just deluded. There might be glimpses, but nothing that would give away the layout of the house or compromise security.
Remember, the Sussexes have had very real safety threats. This show, if real, will be filmed with that in mind.
I think we’ll see them visiting New York. And some BTS of how they made that trip happen.
It will likely be all about their charitable works, and I hope it is titled, “Service is Universal” just to stick it to the haters.
That’s exactly what I was thinking. With their very valid security concerns, I would be absolutely shocked if they showed much of their home. Maybe a little bit, but nothing that could compromise their safety.
The entire house and grounds, including floor plan and aerial view has been on Zillow for years
Other than cosmetic changes I would think it’s still the same.
I think it has to be more thematic than just setting up Archewell. If this exists, and I’m not sure I trust Page Six, it has to be specific, like about global health (vaccine equity) or digital safety/wellness (anti-bullying online) or food security (world kitchen) or mental health or something like that. I’m not sure there’s a huge audience for a docu series on them setting up a charity in general. Something that features them, but they aren’t the subject of the series/film.
If it doesn’t come from the Sussexes or Netflix, I give it the side-eye. I wouldn’t put it past a Murdoch rag to publish a false story, we already know they are not above that.
Harry and Meghan are not going to show us their personal lives, there won’t be any shots of Meghan making pancakes with Archie and Lili at the table. The docu series will be an introduction to Archwell.
I suspect Meghan did no go straight back to Cali when she left The Netherlands, I think she may have made a stop in the Ukraine or somewhere else in Europe, with a small crew to document. I’ll wait for the docu series to see if I guessed right.
Speak for yourself! I want to see Archie waking up his parents at the crack of dawn demanding they make him waffles from the Queen’s waffle maker.
The whole tone of the article is very British, I suspect a British writer, perhaps a RR. I have no doubt Meghan and Harry are documenting stuff. How it will be used is anybody’s guess, but I know for sure it will not be like Keeping Up With the Sussexes. With their experience with the gutter press, I can’t imagine that they would make their life and family a reality show. I don’t think it would focus on themselves. You know who wants a pound of flesh? Only the Royal Rodents.
Yes it’s written in a British-y way! As an American, my first thought was “when was the last time I heard someone use the phrase ‘pound of flesh’ …10, 20 years?”
Oh yeah….the Cambridges were going to be media moguls with content created especially to document their ‘work’!!
It was hailed as genius. Lol
No one has ever said that.
This seems like the first misstep they have done. I hope it’s not about their house, lives at home, but about Archwell projects that they are spearheading. Even the U.S. media doesn’t seem jazzed about this and is turning this into a negative thing.
How can something that is unconfirmed be a misstep. And as for American media not picking up the story. Most legitimate media don’t use Page Six as a source unless they have additional independent corroboration. If the Sussexes announced they are doing a documentary which if they do IMO it will be more about their work. I have no doubt media outlets would be all over it.
Because people are using this to say see they don’t need security. I don’t agree with it at all because I have a brain. But I can’t see Harry/Meghan, and the people they hired to think let’s do a docuseries that shows our home, our kids, and our personal lives. Doing something that highlights their charities, Global Vaccination, or their work with Chef Jose would be awesome. I hope they keep it similar in tone to how the Obamas have used their pull to produce, but also narrate some really great stuff about National Parks.
ChillinginDC, what’s interesting about this article is that it doesn’t even sound like something the Sussexes would do. That’s the first clue that this is just a story to engender hate. Rupert Murdoch strikes again. When H&M or Netflix release a statement, then I’ll believe it. IF they are doing a docuseries then I have no doubt it will be about their work. Perhaps they will highlight each of the charities that they are working with. That would be a boon for each of the charities and get the Archewell Foundation launched publically. I don’t know why people are even giving this tabloid article time–it’s a plant.
I think that’s what is going on. I am seeing from various things that some are claiming it will be a documentary highlighting something (vague) and others claiming it will be a reality series following them like the Kardarshians.
I would think them doing a highlight of charities is more what they are about. But I was thinking it be so random if they decided to let Netflix into their home to film and show the kids (but via blurred faces). It doesn’t seem like them at all.
I might have accidentally double posted but the gist of what I said is..
Harry and Meghan have done something like this before. The South Africa special/documentary/whatever you want to call it. Not only that but celebrities and royals do this kind of thing when they have a project coming out or after the project has been completed.
Williams just did his doc on Earthsht…
The platform for H&M will just now be different.
I take anything page 6 says about the Sussexes with a grain of salt especially when the writer came from the Sun.
I can only think of one time a tabloid was partially correct about a H&M story and that was his memoir. But they also reported 4 books at the time. That hasn’t come true.
The Invictus Documentary is supposed to come out either later this year or early next. No way the Sussexes upstage that by releasing their own documentary. I have no doubt they are documenting their work. They should. Harry has done several documentary projects over the years but I don’t think they are planning anything to be released soon because the pandemic slowed down the progress of their work. The tabloids/Murdoch media has been running with this narrative from the moment they signed the Netflix deal. Page six was right about the memoir but they’ve been hyperbolic and wrong about a lot of other things.
The Invictus Series isn’t going to be a blockbuster hit on Netflix, even if every person coomenting here watches it 10x. It’s just not that kind of documentary.
This reality show is going to need to show some drama to get eyeballs watching. I heard it will be launched in tandem with Harry’s book
Reading comprehension is a severe issue among adults as well as youth. Docu-series and reality shows are not the same. “Most people” know that. The reporters who come to this space hunt content use different names but the same language. Over time, you get to know who they are, and they have numerous accounts. Now and then, their mask slips. The only “step down Harry and Meghan made was removing themselves from that toxic environment in the UK, which led to a step up!.
Netflix is the leaker (IMO). That stream is receiving a lot of flack because they recently canceled too many shows that address diversity. Happy Anniversary, Harry and Meghan.
Agreed, Netflix is the leaker!
First of all there is no reality show about Prince Harry and Meghan this is all made up by the sun and the RR I don’t know how many times they going to print this ridiculous story and people still believe it it’s just ridiculous I know deadline had a story out today about this but they took it down it’s off their website and Twitter
What is that pillow case Meghan is wearing? Usually she dresses better, this is not good, when did she wear this?