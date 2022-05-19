Happy fourth wedding anniversary to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fourth wedding anniversary. Since everyone is sharing photos, I thought… why not? I think I’ve done this for their previous anniversaries too. People just like to go back and look at the photos and videos of the Sussex wedding in 2018. Plus, the wedding still feels like it’s happening, as royal commentators and royal biographers keep analyzing what was really going down behind-the-scenes.

The bride wore a gown designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was then the artistic director of Givenchy. Interestingly enough, Meghan didn’t pay for her wedding gown. The cost of the Windsor wedding was picked up mostly by Prince Charles. Which means – I believe – that the royal family “owns” Meghan’s wedding gown. I bet it’s still in some royal archive and they’ll probably exhibit it from time to time. Still profiting from Meghan.

I’m also including photos of Meghan’s reception look, aka the only Stella McCartney dress I’ve ever liked. It was a custom halter gown and she looked so amazing in it. She wore Diana’s aquamarine ring too, I loved that.