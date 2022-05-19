Happy fourth wedding anniversary to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fourth wedding anniversary. Since everyone is sharing photos, I thought… why not? I think I’ve done this for their previous anniversaries too. People just like to go back and look at the photos and videos of the Sussex wedding in 2018. Plus, the wedding still feels like it’s happening, as royal commentators and royal biographers keep analyzing what was really going down behind-the-scenes.
The bride wore a gown designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was then the artistic director of Givenchy. Interestingly enough, Meghan didn’t pay for her wedding gown. The cost of the Windsor wedding was picked up mostly by Prince Charles. Which means – I believe – that the royal family “owns” Meghan’s wedding gown. I bet it’s still in some royal archive and they’ll probably exhibit it from time to time. Still profiting from Meghan.
I’m also including photos of Meghan’s reception look, aka the only Stella McCartney dress I’ve ever liked. It was a custom halter gown and she looked so amazing in it. She wore Diana’s aquamarine ring too, I loved that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.(/Xu Jinquan)(gl)
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.,Image: 515241984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart from St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.,Image: 515245001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.,Image: 515245007, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.,Image: 515254784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.(/Xu Jinquan)(gl)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018.
Congratulations to the lovely couple. That halterneck dress looked truly stunning
Do you remember that great SNL skit – the day Beyoncé turned black or something? Anyway the whole premise was that people thought she was white and her music was for them until it wasn’t then their brains broke.
The RF are not intelligent people. Truly. …. What if the wedding ceremony was when they realized Meghan wasn’t actually white? Or – scarier for them – didn’t need or want to be white? That she had culture and heritage beyond what she was marrying into?
Sorry wrong place.
But I’m referring to their appalling behavior at the ceremony and how they didn’t look at h or m when they walked back down the aisle.
That’s a solid theory because that was the wedding was moment I learned that Meghan truly identifies with Blackness and doesn’t want to be white. And I am Black.
Queen Meghan’s hand
Meghan has said she identifies as mix race. Not one or the other. To speculate otherwise goes against her own statements.
It’s a shame she had to address it at all because people were “claiming” her for their own race. She shut it down.
@Wiglet Watcher (great name btw) I wrote “truly identifies with Blackness” not that she publicly identifies as Black. She choose to have African-American cultural elements in her wedding as a nod to her heritage. That’s significant in that royal church and it completely changed how I viewed her. She gained my utmost respect for embracing her heritage and showing it proudly at the royal wedding.
And as for identifying as mixed race, i think it’s less of a matter of her not wanting to choose than she was racially ambiguous in her youth. She has written and spoken of her experiences being mistaken for white. Regardless, she is a proud woman of color!
I can’t believe it’s only been 4 years….SO MUCH HAS HAPPENED!
Bellissimo! 😍
Yup there is Kate being THAT WOMAN who were white to another woman’s wedding
I know it’s late in the day for many but hopefully you guys will enjoy these wonderful wishes from around the world!!
https://twitter.com/isexton/status/1527093835515449344
Gorgeous wedding, Meghan’s dresses, colors, just all of it, and a love story for all time.
Not to mention the elegance and grace Meghan and her mother displayed throughout what we now know was an onslaught of racist/alarming/disturbing behaviour by both the press and those “royal” family members and hangers-on who so obviously felt they were somehow “better.” Although, “better than what?” is a relevant question. Chuck and his horse whisperer are in Canada, headed up North today. Hopefully, these two will not disgrace themselves again.
I’ll never get behind Meghan’s hair that day or the wrinkles in her dress. It’s unfortunate no one thought about the folding of the fabric.
The dress felt unfinished too in its appearance.
That said, she glowed (so did Harry) and I’m happy for them!
Yes, she did glow. After all that’s transpired, I wonder if the wrinkles and hair were a passive aggressive sneaky attempt at sabotage we didn’t recognize at the time. Not sure how this could happen, but I wouldn’t put it past any of them. For example, I’m confident the courtiers know what fabrics easily wrinkle on a car ride, and ensured they didn’t mention this to Meghan; or perhaps they didn’t have time for a proper hair trial after the reported drama with Angela Kelly refusing a hair trial with the tiara. Or even still, maybe the courtiers saw the dress and said it was fine and that she didn’t need a final fitting and wouldn’t pay for one? Nothing would surprise me with these jerks!
The weather and settings all around was gorgeous. However I still cant get over how openly miserable and rude some of the RF members were that day.
Garbage royals. As if they aren’t disgusting enough there’s all the people who approve their nastiness. Brainwashed or just hateful at their core?
The weird thing is William looks almost happy when he’s standing up there with Harry waiting for Meghan to make her way down the aisle, and if you watch his face once she’s up there he’s smiling in their direction.
William on the day was so happy and really looked like a proud brother and best man. Its so sad how the tables turned. Kate looked miserable but she could have been tired because she was a new mum. But Zara was ridiculous.
It’s really weird when you look back. I do think Meghan’s popularity and pregnancy triggered him. He was the one at the wedding who said to Harry that they should stand up as Doria walked down the aisle, he seemed happy when he and Harry were greeting people before the ceremony, and there’s a picture of him and Harry heading to the wedding (the black and white one) where he looks happy. He was one of the least sour faced royals there.
And Charles! Walking her down the aisle. He looked so pleased.
Becks
No one saw it coming. Meghan and Harry were a Powerhouse! They worked. They cared. People loved them. That was too much. That triggers the weak. To see others doing well who are just existing.
NOKI, I’ll defend Zara here. She explained before that she was heavily pregnant and those seats made her unbelievably uncomfortable. She said she desperately needed to stand up but the ceremony kept going along and she was hoping that it would hurry up so she could get more comfortable.
If you’re willing to give Kate a pass for being a new mum then you should give Zara one too since she was 39 weeks pregnant.
The seeds of the H&M hate were present at their wedding, but what really got the ball rolling was their success and popularity during the Oceania tour. That proved conclusively that they were real superstars in the making, and prompted W&K’s vendetta. IMO.
@M- Nah, I don’t buy the “heavily pregnant” thing as an excuse. She knew cameras were watching and is a public figure herself. She knows how to behave in such circumstances. I have MS and sitting in some chairs for longer than 5 minutes can be hellish. I simply adjust myself as discretely as possible and carry on until it’s time to leave. Making faces and mocking the officiant just because you’re uncomfortable just speaks to her own attitude and privilege.
@MoonTheLoon: Amen!
Wills is the conundrum I will never understand. He did look very happy for Harry at the wedding, it was very sweet. I felt callbacks to his wedding with Kate, where Harry was so excited for Wills to see her.
This was probably the last time any of us felt warm feelings, because he became Willnot right after this.
Whoever advises the royals needs to be fired. It is stunning that out of this beautiful wedding, all hell broke loose, absolutely none of which is Harry or Meghan’s fault.
Also, Doria is every mother we all wish we had, and I have a really amazing Mom!
That last picture! Harry has his mom’s smile and her demeanor. He really is his mom’s son.
I just noticed in the last picture of them walking down the aisle after saying their “I do’s”, on the right side, the royal family is studiously avoiding looking at them, while the left side is looking on with warmth and love.
Sheesh, that is crazy and I had never noticed that before. The photo of them all to the right of Meghan always gets to me. They all look so miserable and Kate was smirking the whole time. She is a piece of fricking work, that one.
Kate’s expression specifically caught my eye.
Yeah, Kate was definitely bitter. I remember when I watched the wedding and wondered why she looked so miserable at the wedding. It was odd then but it makes sense now. She clearly didn’t like Meghan ( made her cry at the dress fitting) and wore “pale yellow” at the wedding.
Forget those salty, jealous B—-ches.The Sussexes are happy and in love and the rest of them are miserable and bitter.
Kate didn’t even look at her walking up the aisle. She is studiously looking down or smiling at the children. Jealously thy name is Catherine Middleton.
Well, her own husband didn’t watch her walk down the aisle at their wedding, so why should she extend Meghan that courtesy? (end sarcasm here)
Gorgeous! Happy Anniversary to us all! 🙂
I remember being in awe of how confident and calm she was, and when she stepped out in that Stella McCartney dress my jaw dropped. What a scene – with her dress, his suit and that car. They still look this happy too.
Megan did look stunning!!! I was listening to the commentators about how stunning Meghan looks, “how she brings chicness, exquisite, romance, and stunning”.
Harry looked incredibly handsome and positively happy!! Baldemort even mustered up some smiles and happiness too.
✨✨Meghan and Harry, Happy Forth Anniversary ✨✨
I think she looked absolutely stunning in both dresses. Wrinkles happen … no big deal. The cut of her dress was so elegant and matched the way she carries herself.
That photo of Meghan in the Stella McCartney gown never fails to remind me of a James Bond movie scene (even the car goes with the theme).
Two things I notice now:
1. Doria has the on pretty much the same color as TQ. I’m surprised that I didn’t notice that before. And surprise the RRs didn’t attack Doria for it.
2. Kate appears to be leaning away from Doria. Sounds about white, no?
Lol whatever anyone says about that coat dress ( “primrose yellow” my foot) the dress underneath was definitely bridal white
Too bad someone didn’t “accidentally” spill a big glass of red wine on it!! She would have deserved it!!
What I noticed about Doria, when she is emotional her and Meg have the same face. I always thought they looked alike but it was so much more obvious when they zoomed in on her as Meg was coming down the aisle.
I know exactly what you mean.
Four years later and the Rottweiler’s hat still makes me bust out laughing.
She always has to do the most.
True love endures.
It was absolutely adorable how Harry said to Meghan “you look amazing, I’m so lucky” when she got to the altar and they finally faced each other. It’s so funny how watching the wedding of two people I don’t even know can put such a smile on my face. I think when you witness the union of two people who truly, fully and completely love one another as these two do, it’s impossible not to feel joy. We need so much more of this in the world today!
Harry glancing down towards the front of the chapel is wonderful! Their faces as they stood at the alter clearly expresses their beaming happiness and excitement to being married!! Thank you Kaiser for posting the video!!! They look so happy, an effortless love that is both beautiful and loving. They are truly the epitome boundless love and all that it should be.
Harry’s proud little face gets me every single time! I remain completely baffled how anyone with eyeballs can look at these two and not feel the love rolling off of them.
Thank you for giving me an excuse to again watch the beautiful procession. Charles really stepped up that day, Harry looks at Meghan with so much love that he might burst into tears, and even William had a warm smile on his face. Diana would have loved it!!!!!!
I wish these to had a public vow renewal… They are both a joy to watch.
To those who said she was just a “degree wife” guess what anniversary they’re celebrating?! I’m kidding, just kidding. Happy Anniversary to them both. Her dress is really timeless and IMO will continue to get better with age. And her reception look is my all time favourite amongst British royal brides.
Whats “degree wife” ?
Apparently one of the royals made a comment that Meghan was a a degree wife aka their marriage would only last 3, maybe 4 years.
How many clever ways to be nasty. I don’t 🤔 nk the rota should be proud of that sad proclivity.
Her reception look is probably my favorite look of hers ever. Well maybe top 3. It was just gorgeous – the dress, her hair, the ring – and the way Harry was clinging to her hand – they really did look like a Bond couple lol.
Now she’s going for her master’s. And after, the PhD. The rats and haters will still be calling her a degree wife when she achieves tenure and emerita status.
The best royal wedding ever. This little light of mine…..
+1 Happy Anniversary to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex!
Happy anniversary Harry and Meghan!
I just realized that the only two royal events that matter in the past 30 years are Diana’s funeral and Harry’s wedding. Even the birth of young George didn’t generate that much excitement. None of the other grandchildren had a wedding that came even close. Not even a three-day carnival could match the excitement and joy of H & M’s wedding. As for Lady Diana, they will never stop talking about her. The rest of the royals fly under the radar spending phenomenal amounts of money that isn’t theirs.
And the video and pictures captured are all a cut above the rest. Outstanding. It was personal, it was intimate, it was sublime. Her veil was embroidered with the flowers of the commonwealth members, the simplicity of her wedding and reception dress, her inclusion of her friends’ children, Harry picked the bouquet, how they looked at each other, the Minister, the choir and cellist and of course the ending song AMEN with the wonderful crowd. So memorable.
Every little wedding detail made this couple’s intentions clear. I never tire of the photos,videos,and uplifting stories. The negative attitudes of other couldn’t behind to dim this joyous occasion. The day was truly Meghan and Harry’s love letter to weddings.
Agree, Kaiser that Stella dress is amazing. Thank you for all the pics – I never noticed before but the thumbnail of the dress on the steps (immediately following the family portrait) – where the dress is stretched out on the steps – she looks like the designers sketch of a dress. the look is long and glamorous. She’s beautiful and I think that dress will stand the test of time.
Lovely and still So in love!
The trolls are out in full force while the media has toned down the attacks.
Seems like Prince Charles really wants an end and every fear that was floated as fact never comes out as predicted.
Even when the couple take the high road there is a concerted effort to find something wrong.
Thanks for the memories and lovely photos! Happy 4th Anniversary to Meghan and Harry. Their wedding felt like a fairy tale, and their marriage seems stronger every day. Wishing them wonderful celebrations today, and many more.
P.S. Me, too, Kaiser—only Stella McCartney dress I ever liked (and I loved it! As well as the ring.) Plus: Harry SO completely embodied the Handsome Young Prince, and the whole James Bond vibe of them getting into that little sports car and driving off into the sunset….perfection. xx
It was a beautiful day, and Meghan and Harry looked so in love and happy! Meghan’s gowns, her veil, the tasteful tiara, EVERYTHING was just classic and looks as fresh and lovely today as it did four years ago. Doria was beautiful and so proud. Even Charles had a good day, the best PR he’s ever had. The children attending Meghan were adorable. The flowers were AWESOME. I loved almost everything about it.
I refuse to reflect on the bad behavior of the BRF.
You liked the poisonous flowers chosen to kill Charlotte?
Just kidding 🙄 !!
That one ranks right up there with the avocado toast contributing to famine and cartel murders LOL!
What about the TiGHtS???? iT bRAkEs pROTOcoL!!!!
It was gorgeous that day. But seriously, only four years have passed and yet it feels like a long time with the things that happened. Married, had their first child through all that smear campaign, left the Klan, set up an awesome base at Montecito,had their beautiful daughter after a miscarriage, and successfully thriving ❤️
I remember the first time when I watched the wedding, I was kinda disappointed with the gown as I was expecting something princessy. But looking back now,it looks beautiful everytime we see it.
At that time, I wasn’t invested in the royal family much though I knew who Kate Middleton was, having watched her wedding. Though I wondered why she wore such a plain white dress (I didn’t knew about the white dress in a wedding faux pas), I still wondered about her sullen face. I thought she had the baby just days ago,so… But now, looking at the nasty faces gives a whole new meaning.
Thank god Meghan’s out of there though. She could have never made it there. Happy fourth anniversary to the Gorgeous couple 💕
Honestly, I think these photos would be difficult to look at now, if we didn’t know that Harry and Meghan are now happy and thriving. There was so much going on in the background at that moment. Meghan looked so radiant, despite everything we know she was going through. She was still marrying the man of her dreams and they couldn’t take that away from her (though four years later, some of them are still trying!). And Harry looked so proud, like he knew he got THE catch. I imagine a lot of that pride was in her strength at that moment as well.
And as a sidenote, you cannot truly appreciate Meghan’s wedding style until you’ve tried to find a stylish, simple, plain wedding dress yourself. Where are they?! Do they HAVE to be custom designed?! *weeps*
Are congratulations on order for you as well? If so, congratulations!!!
After 3 years and multiple COVID-related delays, we’re finally having out civil ceremony next weekend. So not quite yet, but thank you!
@Miranda – Felicitations!!
Congratulations a bit early, Miranda!
@Miranda Check out Nicole Miller. I wanted sleek and elegant too, and that’s what I went with.
Happy Anniversary, but I wonder if they actually celebrate it today or the two or so days before, when they had their private ceremony.
Probably both I would imagine. One for them and one for everyone else. More is more!
They’re so in love, I’ll bet they celebrate every part of it! But, I agree, the date of their private ceremony is the most special. 💕💕💕
So romantic! I wish them continued happiness. Not to be a cloud in the sky but when you zoom in on the Lamebridges faces, its telling. Anyway, F them and Kate’s hat too! Happy anniversary to the Sussexes, Doria, Archie and Lili! ❤
It feels so much longer than 4 years, with all that has gone on. I’m so happy that they’re in a MUCH better place and are enjoying the peace they fought so hard for.
I’ll never forget how magical I thought she looked and how incredibly in love they are. It was such a beautiful ceremony.
4 yrs of strength and perseverance mixed with love. The forces that tried to destroy it, karma came to your houses with a vengeance: the Markles are still broke and now not getting table scraps from the press that has apparently distanced itself from them; and the Windsors are still smarting from the fallout from the Oprah interview. Love wins.
Yes, love wins.
that halter gown is fire, and, same, the ONLY stella mccartney I’ve ever admired
Can’t believe it’s only been 4 years, wow
The Stella M halter dress is a classic. I hope she wears it for 5th anniversary party. Stunning.
I would have worn the Stella M dress to the grocery store, to the mall, to the beach … just to keep wearing it.
Happy 4th anniversary to my absolute favorite famous couple. May your love for each other continue to grow with you.
Amen!
So many blessings for my favorite couple. Despite Charles purchasing the wedding gown I wish Meghan owned her gown outright.
God Meghan just looked so stunning! I remember the general reaction to her dress being ‘meh’ because it was so simple but I liked it then and love it even more now. It will always look classic and elegant, I think it will age well. I also remember there being some wondering on Celebitchy at the time whether Meghan might have lost weight due to stress and the dress perhaps not fitting *perfectly* because of that. But I’m not sure. Maybe she wanted it to be slightly loose? Who knows. But she looks incredible in both! The halter dress is so glamorous.
@Sasha, I never understood the “it doesn’t fit properly” chants. I thought her dress fit perfectly, for the material used and silhouette that she wanted. Meghan’s and Mette-Maria’s wedding dresses are my all time favorites and make me swoon each time I see them.
Agree that her ‘simple’ wedding dress is classy and elegant. Remembered media asking various celebrities about the dress, setting up the Team Kate / Team Meghan dichotomy. Katy Perry responded that Meghan’s dress seemed loose, not fitting quite right, and if it were her she would have gone for one more fitting. Seriously? Katy Perry with the pinwheels on her b00bs that wound up her hair creating insurance hazard? Good grief.
LMAO! I remember that too!
I also remember my impressions of her dress was not super positive. I was surprised by it as it was really not what I was expecting, but now I like and admire the simplicity.
The thing that really gets me is how happy she looked- she was sooooo pleased to be marrying the man she loved. She probably never imagined in her wildest nightmares the s*&tshow that followed.
Or maybe she had an inkling of what was to come, but thought things might calm down after the wedding? Maybe she thought that her tormenters would say, “Oh well, she’s married now … might as well suck it up?” I don’t believe she ever realized what a sh*tshow that family was and is until she was in the thick of it.
How her dress has grown on me. I love it more every time I see it. The bright white. The silhouette. I don’t even mind the looseness of the heavyset fabric. It all just works. I will say I wish it didnt have the wrinkles but even that doesn’t detract enough to take away from its timeless perfection. The colors of green around her and the flower archway. Stunning stunning stunning.
When I see those photos of Meghan walking down the aisle with the sun streaming in on her almost like a spotlight, I think she truly was a gift from God sent to save Harry. The wedding was so beautiful and full of obvious overflowing love between them. I have to remind myself that 99.5% of the people in the church were happy for them. That small percent–Dr. Evil and WaityKatie, the Tindalls, Cams–who were disrespectful and went on to try and ruin them, were all part of the plan, as Harry was not meant to live forever in a royal cage.
That’s my fav picture of the day too, from an aesthetic standpoint. Looks like a painting.
I love that everyone thought that she was “so lucky” to be marrying into the royal family when the truth is, Harry was phenomenally lucky to be marrying a woman of substance who could help him escape from his prison and realize his potential and live his dreams.
There’s no question that Harry’s the lucky one. I mean, they’re lucky to have found each other, just like any two people in love, but her life was on a good path either way. Harry was really lost or trapped, as he himself said. He needed a partner from outside his world to help him escape.
If the love, friendship, trust and respect is not as mutual and as strong as Harry and Meghan’s, then I don’t want it.
Happy Anniversary Hazza&Flower. God bless your home always.
Happy Anniversary to Meghan and Harry! I wish nothing but the best for them and their little family ❤️❤️
The page boys and flower girls were absolutely adorable and the twins were just so excited to hold the veil.
And Harry had the look of, ‘THANK GOD SHE WAS IN THE CAR AND DIDN’T LEAVE ME.’ 😃
A million best wishes to the beautiful couple. May you have love, strength, health and happiness always.
Happy anniversary to my favorite royal couple! So happy for them.
I remember on this day, I did not want anyone to distract or talk to me. My eyes were glued on the Tv the whole during of the wedding!
It was the first (and ONLY) royal wedding I’ve ever watched. I remember the crowd gathered outside the church who applauded loudly when M & H each said, “I do.” That made the couple laugh too and made the whole thing seem rather intimate and sweet.
Beautiful everything here. But what really caught my eye is that Andrew the nonce was there, front row for the world to see.
That’s love right there. You couldn’t pay me enough money to have a renowned sexual predator at my wedding. Meghan is a real sweetheart for accommodating this insane family so much. Glad she got out!
Even worse? Andrew was one of the best-behaved royals. I don’t remember him rolling his eyes or making stink face.
Zara, Kate, and Camilla should all be ashamed that THE PEDOPHILE behaved better than they did. (They were the most egregious offenders.)
Zara, Kate, and Camilla were the absolute worst offenders in the church. They were so openly rude that I remember my jaw actually falling open at the time. But Kate gets the golden trophy for the Biggest Petty Betty Award that day due to her combination of rudeness and sour attitude in church, wearing white/ivory on someone else’s wedding day, and for not even bothering to do her hair–a passive-aggressive move that cannot be explained away with excuses of “she has a 1 month old baby and she’s tired”, considering she had more effort put into her hair one hour after giving birth. It’s like she was saying, “I’m not getting dolled up for this bulls**t, I don’t even want to be here.” Yes, I know I have said that about her hair on this site a lot, but it’s something that stands out so strongly to me for some reason.
Lol, ikr?! EVERYBODY TAKE A PAGE OUT OF THE PEDO ANDREW’S BOOK!
That’s how you behave at a wedding, at least before or after you’re jetting off to screw some very unfortunate barely legal sex worker (unless he’s still raping minors, fingers crossed he ain’t).
Hi, so I’m not here to defend any of them and their treatment of Harry and Meghan…..but in fairness, Zara has addressed that day since…she was very pregnant and gave birth in June, shortly after the wedding. She has stated that she was very uncomfortable that day and I’m sure wearing heels and being dressed up didn’t help. Since then I feel the entire family is complicit in the reprehensible behaviour towards the Sussex family. Some are far, far worse than others…..
@mva, Zara was laughing during the preacher’s sermon, and not in the “Wow, isn’t this jolly good fun!” sort of way. I’m sure listening to a black, American preacher was something of a culture shock to her, but her mocking disdain was on full display. Sorry, but it had nothing to do with swollen feet. Her behavior was appalling.
MVA or M or whatever name you decide to call yourself to defend Garbage Zara, she was Garbage, period.
There were other events she attended while pregnant and no problem arisen.
She wanted her presents known on someone else’s wedding day. She is a douchebag and should always be remembered as such.
Now imagine is one of Meghan’s Black relatives or friends was caught on film acting that way. You entire preceptor would change. I see you.
@L84Tea once you brought up Kate’s hair and how unstyled it was….i can’t unsee it. She has her hair more styled than that for the school run. It was appalling when you look back at it.
I used to give Zara a big pass for her faces at the wedding, and some of them I still do – there were some moments where you could tell that she was super uncomfortable and grimacing etc and that it was bc of the pregnancy, not the ceremony. But there are definitely some other moments where she’s just straight up being a bitch – laughing at the Black preacher (the head of the Episcopalian church in the US but hey, that must not mean a lot to them), moments like that.
The pregnancy defense only gets her so far; there was definitely a lot of objectively poor behavior on her part, and Beatrice’s IIRC.
@Becks1, I don’t know why the hair thing stands out so much to me because most people took no notice of it, but I have a sister who used to pull that years ago. Whenever we had to go somewhere she didn’t want to go, her MO was to refuse to get dressed up, or dressed for the proper occasion. She wanted to make it loud and clear to whoever she saw that she didn’t want to be there and therefore refused to do beyond the bare minimum. It was a bratty tactic and a way of showing rebellion to a situation, and that was what immediately pinged my radar from Kate. She literally styles her hair for every other occasion, whether worn up or down–and you’re right, even for the school run! The fact that she looked like she blew dry her hair and then slapped a hat on top without another thought for the wedding of her brother in law…It was so obvious to me that she was behaving like a sourpuss as soon as I laid eyes on her.
Honestly, I just have to laugh that there are Zara apologists in a “Happy Anniversary to Harry and Meghan!” post.
Even Zara thinks you are are extra, probably.
It’s Zara. Completely free and clear of the royal family’s duties, thanks to Anne. She acted like an asshole, just come to terms with it.
I hate how things have turned out, but man that day was fun.
Why would you hate how thing turned out? The Sussexes turned lemons into lemonade. They escaped prison, have made a success of their lives, have 2 gorgeous children and a wonderful life in Montecito.
What must it be like to be a semi private citizen and then marry a literal prince and have your love on display to millions of people. Just looking at the footage and I am amazed how much she didn’t run away screaming. What I can truly see is that the Royal Family underestimated their commitment to each other. I don’t even know them and I am touched by their love to each other. I pray that they continue to weather the storms and stay away from all that toxicity stateside. Happy anniversary Family Sussex!
There’s something about their very unlikely union and genuine love that’s just so irresistible. I love following their story, mostly on this site because I’m not interested in the ugliness out there, but I’m excited about following their work well into the future.
The wedding dress is probably the only thing she’s ever worn that I truly dislike. I’ve seen a lot of you saying as time goes by you appreciate it more. I just don’t see it. That Stella dress though…. She hit it out the park with that. Still simple and classic yet stunning and a bit sexy.
I liked her wedding gown.much more original than kates
!00% Agree Tessa. To me, I much prefer the silhouette of Meghan’s dress compared with the ‘I can’t breathe’ structure of Kate’s. As for the reception dresses, I hated those corset-type nipple-enhancing monstrosities Kate and Eugenie wore to their receptions.
I’ve said this before, but the royals are the villains in the 21st century’s first great love story. Assuming Harry and Meghan stay together, and everything they’ve been through indicates they will, theirs is a story for the ages. The media of an entire country, and the most powerful institution of their country, tried and failed to break them up.
The actors who are going to play Harry and Meghan in the prestige project film made about their lives, whether it’s in 20, 50, or even 75 years, are going to be nominated for major awards. Award winning books and documentaries are going to be made that examine the systematic efforts to destroy them–all the resources and hours put into breaking up 2 people whose only crime was to love each other. It will be a hell of a story.
Love that vantage point, Lanne. +1
I’ll say it: this wedding had the cutest kids bunch out of all the recent weddings hands down. Remember the Mulroney boys carrying Meghan’s train? Charlotte’s wave? And Meghan’s god daughters are just precious. You can feel the love in the couple and kids photo.
It was a lovely day, a lovely wedding with a blend of African-American and British Imperial Colonial cultures. And Meghan’s dress is aging very well. At first I thought it was too bland and boxy but it is very much her style and was perfect for the day.
Ahhhh…What a lovely and fun day it was indeed. My sister and I were so extra! I’d purchased fascinators from Amazon to wear so that we could watch it together. We even had a pretty finger sandwiches and tea display. I honestly never even noticed just how nasty and rude the royal family was during the ceremony. I was so captured by Megan and Harry and the beautiful day that they gave us. Meghan was breathtaking and Harry so handsome and dashing.
The Sussex’s really helped get me through the Trump years (though his ugly legacy lives on.) I will never forget how Harry sent out the warning to the press about not messing with Meghan. The Love Shield if you will. It was the day after the 2016 election and it was something that made for a wonderful distraction from that heartache and betrayal. After that it was just a Meghan and Harry watch, the meet ups in London and then their engagement announcement. They have been a constant source of encouragement to me and a community of other admirers. Very happy and proud to be part of the Sussex Squad.
so cute that you had tea and fascinators!
I too didn’t even notice the rude behavior of the relatives (not family) until it was mentioned later. at that point, it was impossible not to see. probably because I couldn’t take my eyes off M&H. it was a magical ceremony and nothing can detract from that. not all the salt in the sea!
One thing that has always struck me, is Kate’s expression in the group portrait. The contempt, bitterness, and jealousy is on full display.
Meghan is such a beautiful woman, and her poise and grace that day was a watershed moment.
I never noticed Khate’s face before in that pic, but you’re right she looks completely bitter and jealous 😂
Yup — that’s one of the most “pasted on” fake half smiles I’ve ever seen Khate make. It’s like she swallowed a bug.
I dragged my mother all the way from NYC to London for the wedding and it was beautiful. We got to Windsor at dawn on the wedding day and sat right between the port-a-potties and the international news cameras on The Long Walk. It was a warm, sunny day, and everybody was happy and festive. I’ve been a royal watcher for a long time now, and I was happy for both of them. No matter what has happened during the past four years, I’ll always remember the cheers that went up when they were pronounced man and wife. It was great. Really great.
What an wonderful experience that you were able to share with your mom.
I always loved how Doria and the Queen complement each other. I read somewhere that they’d agreed on green because it’s the colour of beginnings. It’s surprising looking back and seeing how happy Charles and William look in that top picture. Not Kate, of course. She’s fully leaning her body away from Doria (look at her uneven shoulders). Reminds me of Kate recoiling away from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture.
Anyway, love how happy Harry and Meghan looked throughout the whole day. The black and white photos without her veil are some of my favourite photos, you can really see the minimal/timeless effect of her dress and tiara shining!
Happy anniversary! I loved the wedding, I literally jumped out of bed that day so excited. Its crazy to think they’ve been married for 4 year, but together for about 6 years. And the haters still think it’s a whirlwind romance/ fling.
Oh totally. It’s honestly so sexist, like women are just supposed to wait around for years for a man to propose (cough, Kate)? Girl, if he’s not marrying you…he’s just not that into you.
M&H dated for 1.5 years in their mid 30s. Totally normal to be engaged by that point, you should know where a relationship is headed after one year (if marriage is your goal)! They both wanted a family too.
Happy Anniversary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Other than Diana, they’re the only royals I’ve ever been interested in. I can’t wait to see what the two of them do over the years. It’s really exciting! Their love for each other is always apparent, and I can see that love growing richer and deeper over time.
Same, S&S. I think the rest of the royals are racist, classist scroungers, but Diana won me over with her work, and H&M with their causes, too.
I actually hadn’t watched the video of Meghan walking down the aisle before. Harry looked really nervous, so cute. Congrats H&M!
I just mentioned this below, but I think he was legitimately nervous that she wouldn’t show. Or that she’d bolt. And now we know he had good reason for worrying Meghan would change her mind, not about him but about the pressures of being tabloid fodder for the more senior royals. He likely had a very good sense of what was to come. He may have hoped beyond hope that he was wrong, but he must have been feeling so many things in that moment.
Aw. I love them. Glad they made it. I appreciate their vulnerabilities and openness. They find so much strength in each other that neither of them really got from their own families.
The Givenchy gown or oversized veil were never my favorite, but I did really like her second “party” dress. It had a really nice material that flowed beautifully.
Wow, just the joy and happiness. This is the happiest and most successful marriage in royal history, probably. Congratulations!
Hearty congratulations to Harry and Meghan on the occasion of your 4th wedding anniversary.
What a brave, inspiring and beautiful couple you are!
Yes – by far. Was trying to think who the runners-up would even be. Victoria & Albert? Elizabeth and Philip had a successful working relationship, and she seemed to adore him, but I think it’s pretty clear now it wasn’t that way for him necessarily. Elizabeth’s parents?
By all appearances they have found their bliss. It is always a joy to witness that, no matter who the happy couple is. I wish them many years of joyful and meaningful partnership.
And my husband and I! My MOH and I watched the wedding in our bridal suite the morning off and my bridesmaids joined for the reair while we were getting ready!
Congratulations, to both of you Duke and Duchess of Sussex. May you both have many more.💕
Happy 4th Anniversary!!!
This is the first time I viewed the entire wedding video. What a fairytale wedding! Every bride hopes her Beloved will look at her the way Harry looks at Meghan.
I was dismayed by Zara, Camilla, and Khate’s demeanor. You’d think that “high-bred” folks would know how to act in church and when exposed to a culture different than their own, but I guess being “royal” doesn’t guarantee classy behavior.
The writing was already on the wall with some of the family members. But it’s sad the way things devolved. It brings to mind their wedding vows, to cling to each other, forsaking all others.
Happy anniversary to Harry and Meghan. May their light burn bright! God bless.
Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes! Can’t believe it’s four years now. In some ways it feels like they’ve been married longer, since so much has happened. May more great things happen for them, more happiness, peace and prosperity. Hope they have a fun celebration today.
Take a look at the wedding pic when they are in the car. The lovely, happily married new couple.
How can anyone be so against them?
Honestly to find a person you love and want to build your future with is a rare and lucky thing.
May they enjoy many years of good health and happiness together!
All the naysayers should find a more useful way to spend their time.
I tried to read all the comments before posting this, so don’t think it’s been discussed. Do you remember how William and Harry were are the front of the chapel waiting for Meghan’s entrance and Harry said something to William that lip readers later translated as “I hope Meghan is okay?” Like, he was genuinely concerned she might not show? He knew things then the rest of us were yet to learn. He had an inkling of what was to come and he was terrified he was going to lose the best thing that ever happened to him. It’s heart breaking now in hindsight.
Happy Anniversary to Prince Harry and Princess Meghan. It was a beautiful, magical wedding on a perfect day.
About a month before their wedding I really started to pay attention to them as a couple because the media kept focusing on them-then I saw their wedding-I told my husband he better be glad we are already married-because the way Harry looked at Meghan is priceless-my husband said oh I would have to look like that at you coming down the aisle-I said you better believe it-we both started laughing-HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO THE ENTIRE SUSSEX FAMILY.
Loved watching these videos and reliving it! I love the way they look at each other and the reaction of the Maroney twin when the fanfare starts is absolutely priceless.
Loved those little Maroney page boys. They were so cute. Their little sister was also in the party as a bridesmaid. https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a20754014/royal-wedding-page-boy-mulroney-meme-twitter-reactions/