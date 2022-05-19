Duchess Kate wore a coral Emilia Wickstead to a palace garden party: pretty?

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex on Wednesday. They hosted yet another Buckingham Palace garden party. I wondered why the previous palace garden parties were hosted by (forgive me) the older royals. Surely the thousands of people who turn out to these things want to see one of the younger royals? So there was Kate, keening it up at a garden party. She wore a new coatdress and everything.
As for her styling… the coatdress is Emilia Wickstead, and I’m sure she (easily) has eleven versions of this in different colors. That being said, it’s pretty. I’ve always preferred Kate in these kinds of bright, saturated colors. She so badly wants her “signature color” to be a shade of royal blue, but she looks so much better in warm reds, corals and burgundys. She also goes pastel too often, which is a shame because look how good coral looks on her. The matching fascinator is also very good. I like her big drop earrings too. I don’t know if those are diamonds, but if they are, they are expensive!! I bet they’re white sapphires or something.
Anyway, the BP garden parties are being hosted by various royals this year because the Queen didn’t feel like doing any part of garden party szn. It’s interesting (to me) that William and Kate weren’t tasked with hosting a party together, right? I mean, Future Future King and Queen, modernizing the monarchy one button at a time, this is exactly what they should be doing. I guess not.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220518-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220518-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220518-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220518-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220518-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220518-Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex attending a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
How do you wear a fascinator and STILL not fascinate me? It looks like someone spilled a dollop of taffy on her hair.
Help me. Is that a fascinator? I thought those dimensions to be so we’re intentionally larger or smaller than an average hat. And this hat looks average as it fits her head.
I always think of a fascinator as “a nonfunctional hat” (could be large or small) and this one is of a size and shape commonly worn as a hat in the mid-20th century, so to me it’s a hat.
Wikipedia has more to say: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascinator
See also, Katherine Helmond’s “shoe hat” in the movie Brazil.
A fascinator has a base of less than 4 inches. A hat, even tho it may serve no actual function other than being decorative, will always have a base of at least 4 inches.
Source: my friend is a milliner
Thank you both!
The Wikipedia page had guess who right at the top of that article 😆
Hat or otherwise, it’s a very unfortunate fashion item
Her choice of clothing totally bores me. She always has her mouth wide open in photos like she’s giving a horse laugh. Not impressed at all. Meghan has so much more style. Kate can’t match her ever.
Agree 100%.
Why does she always wear the same boring shoes? Grinning like a loon.
She’s either worn this before or one in a different color, but to me it looks like a cow pie plopped on top of her head, with ribbon attached. Grosses me out.
Oh, and yeah, sure, she looks good in this, but this is a particularly boring Emelia Wickstead & she already has it in so many colors. Just blah. And it’s crying out for a big ol’ brooch in the upper left, as the Queen would wear. Might as well copy granny all the way.
It’s a nice outfit. Good color, fits well. No argument here.
How do you wear a hat to a garden party and still squint in the sun? British women’s love of these little hats baffles me. Also dumb-looking is when they plaster a large hat on the side of their head as if they don’t know how hats works (and end up squinting in the sun despite the wider brim, because it’s in the wrong position). I know this is shallow of me, but part of the benefit to Harry and Meghan leaving, was that Meghan no longer had to wear these dumb hats (or ridiculous “royal” clothes in general) and she looks so much better now.
Serious question: do regular (non-Royal) British women wear these silly hats in normal life? Other than, like, to fancy weddings and Ascot?
@Lionel. No. Weddings and the races only!
Interesting choices for Katy to wear little non-shading fascinator outside for garden party, but opt for large broad-brimmed hat inside church for Phil’s memorial.
I love this coral color, so pretty. Wish she had gone with a different, more interesting shoe though.
@kate That was my first thought when I saw the pictures: needs a more interesting shoe. I do love coral though and that shade works for her.
This woman always look the same, dress the same in different colors. She does not look good or bad, just out of date for a 21st century 40 year old.
If not a better shoe at least get rid of those different shades of pink in the heart and shoe they don’t match the coral dress. It looks boring like a monochrome that went bad I can’t help but see the two different colors now. It just looks wrong and then her Purse is a different colour. All I know not styled very well.Nice colour though
I actually thought the shoes were those beige ones she wears a lot. I like them a little better now that I see they are a pink, but I’m not a huge fan of the monochrome approach. Would still like a different, more contrasting color!
I actually like the purse, would keep the dress and the purse and change the hat and shoes.
Shoes to match hat color. Then the Queen broach game to bring out the purse detail/match
Maybe that big flying saucer hat she wore to Philip’s memorial? With black strappy sandals?
why do they keep her w the matchy, matchy shoes???? Most people don’t do that -looks overdone and farty old lady.
I do like that she has on a good color!
Pretty color but is she transitioning to channeling Queen Elizabeth II? Because all this outfit needs is a coral handbag, blocky pumps, and we’re there.
Love the color; don’t love the person wearing it.
Also, why carry a clutch when your role is to shake hands and greet people?
I don’t know what’s up with Royals and their shoes.
I see an outfit that looks good, but then the shoes happens. And they all wear the same style too. It’s always a pump with an old fashioned look, and it just looks so “old lady”. It’s not just Kate, it’s almost all royals. The only one who knows her shoes is Queen Letizia.
Wow, she looks amazing. Great color on her.
This is how she should always dress.
She would give off more of that confidence we’re always being told she’s building. She would look like she understood herself and her identity. This and the English countryside look. That’s it.
The hat is hideous and doesn’t perfectly match nor complement the dress. She could use a color wheel.
She should use colors period. She is basically a walking waste on money with her constant monochrome look, from head to toe. She can’t seem grasp at any sense of style and the thousands of coat dresses that are all styled the same shows how inept she is at dressing. At least when she was single she tried to explore with style. Not so much now.
Her mono style too. This coat dress is IDENTICAL to the pale blue one she wore for the Easter service and virtually identical to the also pale blue one worn for the Holyrood trip. Then the hat style – again, she’s worn exactly this in a different colour. And the shoes!! She finally lost the nude pumps and the wedges and now wears the same stiletto pumps in different colours for every damn outfit.
Like, I don’t know anyone – famous or otherwise – who has in their wardrobe identical multi-thousand £ outfits just in different colours. It’s just getting weird at this point.
And now I’ve gone down an internet rabbit hole looking at her shoes. She’s been wearing the same ones for almost every outfit for months – ie identical, high heeled, mono-coloured, suede, pointed toe stilettos.
Pale pink for her meeting with the little girl in Scotland.
Dark green with her plaid coat dress – also Scotland
Dark brown with her tan trouser suit for the Orkney trip
Pale blue on the Holyrood visit
Red ones for the carol service
Navy ones for the supporting Ukraine listen’n’learn outing (although tricky to see due to enormous trousers)
The same pale blue ones on the Easter church walk
Black ones for the Denmark trip (with grey coat dress)
Same black ones for Anzac Day
And again for PP’s memorial service
Navy for the Commonwealth service
Navy again for the Manchester trip
Dark green ones again for presenting the fashion award in London
Beige ones for her outing with Princess Anne
Coral ones here
ALL.THE.SAME. Sigh.
I had noticed she tended to wear suede shoes that were always a little off in the colour of the dress but I didn’t realize she did it that often.
I really don’t see why she does this because often the suede shoe is a mismatch.
That hat/fascinator looks like a multiple va jay jay geode cake. The shoes have turned her feet into hooves. Like the color of the dress.
BBC news has this as ‘Kate stands in for queen at royal garden party’ and it further makes me begrudge every penny of the licence fee. It’s not technically wrong but the whole point of the licence is to keep them independent, not part of the embiggening campaign on behalf of the BRF.
Rant over.
I get your point but technically… it was a fact. She did stand in for the queen.
She attended a garden party, as she has done pretty much most years since she’s been a royal. If anything, Edward was the “stand in” for the monarch.
Agree, Becks – Edward was front and center at the opening with Kate and his wife flanking him. He outranks her when she’s without William (guess she better get used to that). Technically Edward was the stand-in.
Even a Cream coloured hat with coral accents and a cream purse.Maybe it wouldn’t be so blindingly obvious that shoes are pink not coral.
It’s a very pretty color, like a bridge between coral and hot pink. I can’t figure out though if the fascinator is the same exact same one she wore to Trooping that one year (IIRC) with the Pepto Bismal dress, or if it’s been reworked with different colors. I could swear the Trooping version had much darker shades of pink woven in.
I think its the same one. If its not, then she had a new fascinator made that is 99% the same as one she already had, which I guess is always a possibility for Kate.
Yes, I’ve been comparing photos. I’m pretty sure it’s the same hat.
This colour is absolutley breathtaking. I love this look but her hat is ugly and pink hat ruin this look. She wore this pink hat during one of the trooping color with pink dress. She gets fit in very well with her sister wife sofia. William did enagement without her and he looks so happy.
Also the rumor about kate buying dress in bulk is so true. Last night I check this color version is not new which means she brought this coat in 2017. I think that’s when she wore this coat in blue version on visit to Luxembourg. Now her fans claim all her dress are sold out.
In even the rich billionaire wives like jeff, bates etc wont buy these coats. These wives are much more relax look. I wonder who buy these ugly coat other than kate. I rarely see famous person wore coats like kate.
I love the colour and it looks great on her but the styling is boring and her choices always age her. Why so many coat dresses? I don’t understand that choice. And her shoes are bland as hell. So pretty and boring- much like the wearer.
Basic bitch in coral. Charged to father-in-law, as always.
Exactly. Amazing how clothes allow some people forget that Karen Cambridge is a bigoted monster in a pink dress. That is what she will always look like to me.
I love some of the clothes On Kate. The yellow gown in the flop tour tarmac? Stunning. This isn’t awful here either. What is important is it’s the clothes we like. Kate is unimportant wearing them. They wear her.
She Carrie’s no sincere animation and has no personality. Just fake serious face, maniacal laughing face. And blank stare face on a stiff, thin body with poor posture.
Boring wintery coat dress style, but the colour is so gorgeous. It is also gorgeous on her. Her skin is glowing. She looks beautiful.
Yes, strange that they aren’t hosting a party together. Probably will in June, closer to the actual Jubilee party.
Her skin is photoshopped.
It always is. Kate’s skin is notoriously bad. Sun damage, genetics, years of cigarettes and dehydration are always culprits.
Remember when 2 separate publications posted her at the same event? She wore a red coat. One said how lovely she is with a photoshopped image and the other said she was worn down and tired. They showed her gray roots, bags under her eyes, deep forehead wrinkles, jowls, the works… unless we see wrinkles it’s a touched up pic imo.
Without photoshop her skin is rough as old shoe leather — wrinkles, large pores and obvious injectibles/botox. She baked herself in the Mustique sun for far too long, and years of cigs doesn’t help either. If she gained 10 lbs she’d look so much better but as Wallis Simpson said… “You can never be too thin or too rich”.
I immediately thought of the exact same coat dress in blue she wore very recently. She should pace them out further if she has multiple colors. That hat looked familiar too but maybe all her choices are just blending together. I agree Coral is a good color on her, much better than the blue coat/dress that is that exact same stepford wife style.
I think this the same style she wore at Easter but that one was blue. If its not the same its pretty darn close. Rinse and repeat with Kate. Still with the old fashioned 1940s look but from the pictures her fans seem delighted.
It is a really pretty colour and she looks great in it. Personally, I think it’s ~slightly too heavy as a fabric/coat dress for a garden party in mid May but it’s fine.
Agree the color is lovely. It is a very spring color on a very winter Looking coat.
this is definitely a good color on her.
I’m pretty sure she has that dress in multiple colors; didn’t she wear it in pale blue/gray for Easter? And I think she has it in green as well. I don’t know if we’ve seen this color before but hey, if she’s working, she’s shopping. I think the fascinator is a repeat though.
I do find it interesting that she and William aren’t hosting any of these parties on their own. It IS typical to have multiple royals at these, so that they can make the rounds of the party faster, but this does kind of feel like Kate needs supervision, even if it is just a numbers game. But sometimes Beatrice and Eugenie have even attended with the Queen, I guess that would be kind of weird since Andrew isn’t allowed at these anymore though.
Yes , first time blue version she wore to Luxembourg trip. I think that time she was pregnant with louis. So she must have this coat in her closet for five years. How many these type of multicoloured same type coat she has in her closet with taxpayer money. I wonder what will happen to her coat in case she got divorce.
This separate garden party proves these two doesnt live together. We might see more of sister wives together.
Yep. She wore this in blue at Easter. I like this style on her, but wearing the same coat dress, albeit a different color, twice in a month, and making such rare appearances, just makes it obvious she spent more of Charles’ £££ on wardrobe. But, hey, she recycled a hat, thrifty Khate.
Something nice. I love this color.
Normally couples show up together in hosting the garden parties and W and K did show up together last time they did garden parties pre pandemic. The only exception might be Anne because her husband isn’t a working royal.
I think he did show up at Anne’s second garden party last week – the one whose name escapes me now but Anne hosts it every year, its for military veterans (I just looked it up bc I didn’t want to get it wrong, its the Not Forgotten Association, I think Anne is the patron). He did not wear a uniform which sort of surprised me since it was an event for veterans, but I don’t know the uniform rules in England, I guess since it wasnt an official military event it would not have been allowed?
From online research: veterans can only wear uniform with special permission. They can wear their medals on a suit.
That look is so dated.
I love the color–it’s very flattering on her and brings out the color in her cheeks.
But the cut of the dress, paired with the fascinator? It’s super dated and dowdy. Looks like it belongs on a woman two or three decades older.
So dated, like 1940’s and not in a fashionable way dated. I’m always surprised that so many people on here think coatdresses are nice. The color is fine, the style is so, so bad. Burn all coatdresses. Coatdresses don’t have a place in 2022, just like the BRF.
Kate looks like a old woman here , God she is so boring, no energy or life left in her, what is de story with those ugly looking things on her head and to think Vogue London is just around de corner , a white linen suit would if looked great in her ,. don’t get me started on de other Karen ……sorry Sophie !!
Nice color, but she has fifty-eleven versions of this exact same dress.
Snuffles, exactly. It’s so boring. Nice color but we’ve seen this A MILLION TIMES on Kate. I guess when snagging Wills she really to heart not to outshine him or call attention on how well she dresses – not becoming a fashion plate. In that regard, she has succeeded – 10 fold.
The fabric is for winter or fall. She’s wearing suede shoes, which again are out of place for a garden party in May. She’s always off. The hat is a summer hat so it looks terrible with her wintery outfit. Like who dresses her?
It’s a great color and very pretty silhouette… that we have seen a million times.
I guess this is her uniform now. It works for the occasion but the hat could be better.
Yeah, I honestly don’t get the dress hate. Ok, it’s a dated style. Ok, it’s not your particular style. However, she likes it, seems to feel comfortable in it and it has become her signature style. I prefer this dress in 87 different shades than her bad attempts at copying other women.
This is how I feel. She should have made this her signature like HRM or Hillary Clinton her pantsuits (I know, blasphemous to mention HRC in the same sentence as Keen). But the thing is, those two women are very much not about the clothes, but about the Monarchy and, well, being the smartest politician on Earth. So the stubbornness to stick to a non-fashionable style is a statement in itself. Whereas Kate stands for nothing and “fashion” is kinda her identity. Which is why she is so bipolar about frantically trying on new looks.
I wonder if she and Will will remain married but living separately. He’ll have his mistresses, she’ll retain her Royal FFQ role and raise the children.
I like the colour but I didn’t think it was necessary for her to get a new coat dress. She could have easily worn something that was already in her wardrobe.
Are those shoes suede?
They look it to add texture to the outfit.
The color pops nicely and she looks pretty but why do the three of them all look so miserable in that picture on the steps? They look like they are on trial.
Nothing says Garden Party more than looking like you are the official solemn witnesses to an execution.
The anthem is being played.
I often wish I could wear this shade- watermelon? There is something in the undertone that looks so wrong on me though!
I think every new item of clothing is unnecessarily wasteful at this stage.
ETA I’ve been waiting for a Rose-related story to stay on topic but perhaps a garden party is close enough- THANK YOU to the commenter here who recommended Rose’s Houghton Hall Instagram. So arty and delightful! + a warm joke about her husband not dropping the crown at parliament (“well done darling”). 💯💯
Pretty colour, boring dress, ugly from within.
she certainly favors this sort of cut and dress. comfortable I guess.
LOL, she’s starting to remind me of Angela Merkel, who had a thousand boxy jackets all in different colors. But I love the little handbag.
this is probably the first time in history that Kate has been compared to Angela Merkel! my, my.
When I saw this dress, I thought that she’d worn this exact version in at least four other colors. Coral is a great color on her, but I wish she didn’t do that matchy-matchy thing that she does, where her shoes, hat, and dress all match.
Gorgeous color. She looks lovely.
…yes, she does look pretty. How many of these ‘coat dresses’ does she own? What a pity she/her stylist (does she indeed have one?) cannot seem to dress this woman who is blessed with an amazing figure, tall with shapely legs and an attractive face, in a modern style? I suppose she’s attempting to cosplay the Queen in her 90’s…pity!
I think Kate has zero style instincts. She’s absolutely cosplaying the Queen … from the ’50s. I agree — it’s baffling that she has access to all the money and all the designers and this is what comes from: 500 versions of the same coatdress in various colors that make her look dated as hell.
Compare her to other royals who dress and are styled like modern women — i.e. Queen Letizia, Princess Mary of Denmark, etc. They’re both older than her, but they look a decade younger. They wear separates, pant suits, dresses, blazers, etc. — I don’t think I’ve ever seen either one of them wearing these weird coatdresses.
My feeling is that she doesn’t know how to dress like a modern professional woman because she’s never been one. She’s never worked in an office or a professional setting, so she has no idea how professional women dress. But she has had ALL THE TIME and ALL THE MONEY to figure it out. And this is what she comes up with.
Just as long as she stops cosplaying Meghan. Find your identity, Kate. It’s in there somewhere…I promise!
I think this is her identity.
Rather plain.too matronly
Love the colour, but the dress fits her horribly. William not even being by her side for the most simplest bread and butter engagements really does tell us everything! He looked like he had a blast at that memorial engagement without her staring at him like a Cheshire cat every five minutes. She looks sad and lonely at the garden party, tagging along behind the Ford Fiestas. Deserved.
The ‘Ford Fiestas’…brilliant!!!
That color strikes me as a very Golden Girls shade.
Hate all of it, the hat, the color, the coat dress, the shoes. One big nope.
How I miss Diana.
Whenever I see her I just see lazy, lying, jealous oppressor. She’s terrible and so are her coat dresses pretty color or not.
It emphasizes she has gotten too thin and it is not figure flattering
Doesn’t she also have that hat in a different color? Or I feel like she does. I know coat dress thy name is Kate, but lord, how many of the same thing do you need in every color?
You know how the Fug Girls sometimes say “NAB- needs a bracelet?” well this is the other NAB- needs a brooch! She does look nice here, always looks prettier with her hair up in my opinion, and I guess she considers this fulfilling her royal duty to show up and look pretty. (Reminds me of something one of my uncles always would say when he arrived at events, “Don’t mind me, I’m just here to look pretty.”)
Kate has a prettier dress in a similar colour. She had worn it for one of the troopings with the exact same fascinator. That would have been more ‘gardeny’ than this formal coat dress. Girl needs to up her accessories game though. A brooch, chain, patterned belt or shoes would have elevated this dress more
One of her better recent looks. I also MUCH her hair up, like this. (The gold disco ball tower of doom updo was a giant fail, but she looks nice here.)
It’s a nice color and suits her well, but she’s still a snooze in it because as Kaiser said, she has eleventy-hundred other coatdresses in almost exactly the same style and silhouette. Jazz it up in some fun heels or SOMETHING, sheesh.
I could have it wrong, but I think Sophie’s look is better.
If it was me, I’d wear the most floral, Laura Ashley-esque pattern and fun hat for the occasion. It’s a garden party, have fun with it!
Boring style of dress but a lovely colour. A nice change from blue. However, I found the head to toe coral a bit too much. A different coloured hat and accessories might have been better.
Is sophie Wessex using the back of her hat to catch butterflies while at the garden party, or are my eyes deceiving me?
Hah the net-looking thing is part of the uniform on a soldier or servant or somebody standing behind her.
Guess I’ll go against the popular opinion and and say that this color doesn’t suit her. It’s a very pretty coral but she just doesn’t look good in it.
She also seemed annoyed that she ranked below Edward and Sophie here. Same kind of attitude when she went to an Anzac service with Harry and the Duke of Gloucester in 2019.
One wonders if Chuckles and Bulliam are purposely sending her out alone with other royals who outrank her to teach her her place (and humiliate her, in a way. Soon she’ll be forced to curtsey to Bea and Eug in public.
I love that color coral, but I don’t love anything else about this look or this person.
Huh…..I really do wonder if part of the plan to send her out and off on her own more often is to rub her nose in the fact that she’s actually NOT Queen yet (and maybe won’t ever be in light of recent revelations), and needs to learn “her place”, like you said. Without William, she ranks below all those people, and she seems to have forgotten that little tidbit as of late. Doesn’t feel so good to be thought of as “uppity”, eh Kate?
What is that thing Ford Fiesta is wearing on her head? It looks like she snagged part of a curtain on it. I think her dress gives off a more garden party vibe than Kate’s coat but the hat should have stayed at home in the closet.
The colour is great. I actually think the coatdress looks too heavy and formal for this event, with everyone else wearing sundresses, but maybe she planned for colder weather?
Isn’t this the dress in white/ yellow / cream that she wore to Harry wedding? Same style at least. Love this color and it fits well on her. The accessories are fine, also. She’s going back to what she knows is flattering. Works.
The cut is a bit different and the material. That white/cream dress is McQueen, this is Wickstead. But, a very similar silhouette.
In all fairness, this may be her best-ever coat dress look. I’m not a fan of coat dresses but this is well fitted and the colour really makes it. Put it in a different colour or shade and it’s whatever. This is a great colour on her.
She always misses on the shoes for me. Why this faded velvet coral shade? It blends into her skin tone too much and doesn’t feel springy. I’d have done a metallic or a cognac or even a complementary shade like turquoise. That would have livened the look up significantly.
Ooh, coral & turquoise & gold! That’s some of my favorite jewelry, I bet accessories in those colors would have made this boring coat dress really pop!
Yes…just like on 4/30 for Princess Isabella’s confirmation, Crown Princess Mary combined a coral dress that had a belt with turquoise accents plus diamond/turquoise earrings. She wore nude colored shoes and a light colored headband. She looked fabulous!
Iz_Q: I just looked that up. Now that’s how you do a coral dress!
I’m getting serious deja vu with this article. Was the exact same thing not written last year? I swear, I’ve read this all before.
The earrings are kiki mcdonough. The stone is morganite. She has about 6 pairs of the same earring but different stones(or the drops are able to be swapped out) . they range from 1-3 thousand for semi precious stones
I think it’s boring. The dress like this we’ve seen on her many times. Too many times. Lovely color but the fact that the hat and the shoes are the same color, makes the whole outfit boring and dull. Nothing fashionable here, nothing playful. I mean, it was possible to play with contrasting color of accessories, for example.
This outfit is so boring on her that I’m starting to miss buttons. They add a bit of life to her attire.
Yeah, I’d say I like the outfit if we hadn’t seen her wear something similar a gazillionity times. And she NEVER gets the shoes, bag, hat, jewellery right!
I don’t like her in coral/pink. She has this one outfit I hate that isn’t flattering and Pepto Bismol pink (I think she wore it to Eugenie’s wedding). It brings out the redness in her skin. The cut is flattering on her but I think she literally wore the same outfit in light blue (a color I do like on her) to Easter this year just a few short weeks ago.
This colour is the colour you totally hope the bride does not pick for the brides maid dress you have to wear .
Oh god yes…that and seafoam green!
They look like a bunch of stiffs, she looks matronly. Jacqueline Kennedy during the JFK administration would never! Chic and witty.
The size of these events always baffles me. There were 8000 people there?! That’s so many people! So, everyone just stands around? Is there entertainment? What if it’s sunny and hot? What’s the bathroom situation?
And what’s the expectation of a royal encounter? There’s no way a single person could interact with 800 people, much less 10x that! Do the royals talk to a few people up front and spend the rest of the time getting gawked at by the thousands of other people like safari animals??
No wonder the queen noped out of these events forever. They sound miserable.
I don’t get it either. I was looking at photos on other outlets & it looks like a nightmare to me. Too many people, too small a space (weirdly enough, since it’s outside), no shade, no place to sit, no bathrooms available (at least, not visible in photos), finger foods only, and only three ‘celebrities’ (four, if you count Princess Alexandra) that you may get a glimpse of? No thanks. And can you imagine getting stuck chatting with Prince Edward? I thought getting stuck chatting with Kate would be bad enough, but that guy is something else.
Perhaps that’s part of the point to make sure no one gets too comfortable and wants to stick around when it’s time to go. Eat your tiny sandwiches and cake, drink your tea and be gone!
It’s nice and utterly boring. How does one in good conscious buy multiples of the same style. What a waste of money, lack of imagination and style.
The shoes are not it. She looks like she has hooves.
I don’t find this event unusual for Kate – she has attended many garden parties, as have all members of the family. William likely would have too, if not for the other event.
Suede shoes have always been a fall/winter item in my mind, but I see photos of celebs wearing them year round now (even Meghan if I recall). Definitely not my choice for an event involving grass, but whatever. She definitely could have picked more interesting footwear, but the colour is great on her.
Are there free drinks and snacks at this gig? Or do people just show up to get a glimpse of Lizzie?
This looks like regular boring katiekeen in her regular fashion in a spring color. Her shoe game is still falls flat. She must have feet issues because who would not want a better looking shoes?
What no buttons or doilies or ruffles or poofy sleeves?! Her legs look over-self-tanned and strange with the shoe color.
She is very tanned up, like a spray tan, and she has muscular legs. Can tell she works out a lot.
Well I’ll get the nice comments out of the way first: it’s a good color and this particular coat dress fits her much better than her other ones. Don’t know if this one was maybe the original one (and thus actually tailored well) and the others came later?
That being said, it also looks like a bad copykeen of both QEII and Queen Letizia. Hat looks silly and shoes are also terrible.
A half up/half down hairdo would have
looked more youthful.
The color makes her look sunburnt.
CarolE is a horrible influence.
There is nothing about this look that says garden party. Otherwise, not bad.
@JANETDR Came here to say this! This does not meet the garden party brief.
The coat dress is too heavy, stiff, structured, and formal for a garden party. It worked (in other colours) for the state visit to Luxembourg, and at church recently, and that’s exactly why it’s not appropriate here.
I will concede that she looks great in this colour. If only it were a softer, lighter fabric, and diff style dress. I think Sofiesta is not wowing, but her dress is more appropriate garden party wear.
i think the “coat dress” is Kate’s uniform. She wore them consistently pre-Meghan. She should stick to them. She looks good in them. I think the colour here is lovely and suits her. I Kate looks good here. I’ve always thought fascinators were ridiculous, but i think Kate wears them well, and in summer, they are certainly much cooler than an actual hat. Anyway, I think Kate looks well put together here for her job. A garden party is work. The shoes are a bit of a bore, though, but remember, it’s a work event.
I often find fault with the tailoring on her versions of this EW coatdress, but this one is on point! She looks great.
She has this same exact coat dress in I believe green and blue. The earrings look to be Morganite. Interesting that she chose this bright coral color when Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just wore this exact color to her daughter’s confirmation on 4/30 and received such high praise for her fashion on that day. However’, CP Mary’s dress was modern and chic.
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2022/05/01/00/57248835-10771331-Bold_Hobart_born_Mary_50_looked_every_inch_the_royal_in_an_amara-a-2_1651362410228.jpg
Here’s what I wish Kate would wear to these things: a gorgeous floral-print dress (kind of like that lemon-print one Meghan and FLOTUS wore). Use the print color in the accessories, or add a third contrast color. Then, I would love love love to see her throw on a wool wrap or shawl. Isn’t she a knitter? I would adore seeing her lean into that and team up with Charles’ campaign for wool. But of course she won’t because she’s committed to being as boring as possible.
*yawn* Another coat dress? Seriously?
Didn’t she wear this before in blue? Minus the hat?
Serious question, no snark: Do you think she *tries* to be boring on purpose? Like, I’ve heard that Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore all black, and the same things over and over again to lower the value of her paparazzi photos and to try to avoid the attention. I know that Queen Betty prides herself on the bright colors to “stand out in the crowd,” and Diana notoriously dressed to convey a message. I feel like Kate could do so much and be so much more….but it’s like she defaults to the most boring stuff on the planet. Her mom isn’t this boring. Even if I don’t like a look, I can appreciate the effort someone put in creating it. It’s not even minimalism. It’s like…wallflowerism? I don’t get it. Is it low self esteem or fear of rule breaking or what? I don’t understand. I don’t feel like she was like this in the first year or so of her marriage (and definitely not before it).
I’m not wild about the style of coat dress but the color is beautiful on her. I actually like the hat.
I love this colour on Kate. She looks good in peachy, coral colours and jewel tones, imho.
My OH has similar colouring to Kate: brown hair, green eyes, can take a tan. Years ago, he was interviewed on Irish TV, wearing a pale blue shirt. It made him look completely drained and haggard on screen. But put the same guy in autumnal colours, and he looks much more handsome and stylish.
As far as I can make out, Kate does indeed have the exact same bespoke Wickstead coatdress in pale blue (https://katemiddletonstyle.org/outfit-easter-sunday-2022/) and in dark green (https://katemiddletonstyle.org/kate-celebrates-st-patricks-day-by-handing-out-shamrocks-to-the-irish-guards/).
I get the idea of ordering a “uniform” item, but surely if you’re ordering 3 bespoke items, the designer can find ways to differentiate the coats beyond changing the colours.
This is her traditional coat dress look that works for her. I like the color and it’s a safe old standby. Don’t like the shoes,esp. w/ the white clutch. She seems to have this look or similar in a lot of different colors The silhouette is a bit 1940s, like a traveling outfit and she’s going to catch a train or something. She looks very tightly wound. Sophie looked washed out and frumpy in that floral housecoat she’s wearing.
How does a woman this young dress so old? God, she is boring!
She looks fine but it’s all “same thing/ different color”. It’s great that you know what styles fits you but you have to switch it up sometimes. If she had this in two colors fine, but I know she wears this same thing in different colors repeatedly. You don’t look ” thrifty or fashion smart” you look like you have no sense of style or imagination and you’re afraid of change. Boring.
Why are her arms so damn long?!
Get that woman a brooch! For the life of me, I can’t think of why she is so afraid of jewelry. If she’s gonna cosplay Diana, at least she could cosplay Diana’s jewelry sense. The dress and color are pretty, and I think it’s a good look for her figure, even if boring. But the look is so plain and monotone, that it needs something, anything, to break it up. Even a few buttons on the belt would help (I say while snickering).
It is now my working assumption that she puts on this boring-ass coatdress, poses for a bunch of photos, and then they re-colour the pictures in photoshop like she’s an item in a J Crew catalogue, and pretend she attended multiple events rather than just one.
What’s the weather like in the UK? I never understand how she can wear a house coat three seasons and not be too hot at some point. They look like theyre made of some suffocating synthetic fabric that doesn’t breathe. I would be dripping in sweat of the thermometer passed m 60 F.
JLa, it could be deliberate. Anorexics are often cold because of low body weight. The heavy coat dresses can be giving her body heat snatched by the 0 percent body fat. It’s a win/win for her.