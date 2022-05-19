Duchess Kate wore a coral Emilia Wickstead to a palace garden party: pretty?

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Earl and Countess of Wessex on Wednesday. They hosted yet another Buckingham Palace garden party. I wondered why the previous palace garden parties were hosted by (forgive me) the older royals. Surely the thousands of people who turn out to these things want to see one of the younger royals? So there was Kate, keening it up at a garden party. She wore a new coatdress and everything.

As for her styling… the coatdress is Emilia Wickstead, and I’m sure she (easily) has eleven versions of this in different colors. That being said, it’s pretty. I’ve always preferred Kate in these kinds of bright, saturated colors. She so badly wants her “signature color” to be a shade of royal blue, but she looks so much better in warm reds, corals and burgundys. She also goes pastel too often, which is a shame because look how good coral looks on her. The matching fascinator is also very good. I like her big drop earrings too. I don’t know if those are diamonds, but if they are, they are expensive!! I bet they’re white sapphires or something.

Anyway, the BP garden parties are being hosted by various royals this year because the Queen didn’t feel like doing any part of garden party szn. It’s interesting (to me) that William and Kate weren’t tasked with hosting a party together, right? I mean, Future Future King and Queen, modernizing the monarchy one button at a time, this is exactly what they should be doing. I guess not.