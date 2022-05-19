“The USWNT will finally receive equal pay from US Soccer” links
The US Women’s National Team won, US Soccer will finally pay the women’s and men’s teams equally. That should have happened from the start. [Jezebel]
I have zero memory of the Julia Roberts & Ethan Hawke gossip! [LaineyGossip]
Kim Kardashian was in the Red Lobster parking lot when she learned she finally passed California’s baby bar exam. [JustJared]
I don’t want a human-sized dog bed, actually. [OMG Blog]
Taylor Swift gave the commencement speech at NYU. [Dlisted]
Should we listen to the podcast about Heidi Fleiss? [Pajiba]
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley got robbed! [Starcasm]
Just a post full of funny photos. [Buzzfeed]
Covid cases are rising again & of course there are new variants. [Towleroad]
Shakira & Nick Jonas? Okay. [GFY]
Review of Conversations with Friends. [Gawker]

23 Responses to ""The USWNT will finally receive equal pay from US Soccer" links"

  1. Smile says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    About time for US Soccer!

    Reply
    • Peiter says:
      May 19, 2022 at 11:01 pm

      How come you aren’t commenting on the Heard vs Depp trial? Interested to hear your thoughts CB

      Reply
      • JaneBee says:
        May 20, 2022 at 3:06 am

        @Peiter I’m really grateful that Kaiser has NOT covered Heard/Depp suit extensively on Celebitchy. It is an ugly sh*tfight in which there seems to be no winner other than legal teams and media companies.

        Worse, the circus-like coverage of the case is being manipulated by various groups to undermine public recognition and understanding of the devastating impact of domestic violence on women and children.

        Personally, I will be really happy if Kaiser and team continue with current limited reporting and then publish a nuanced summary/analysis when the case is finally wrapped up.

  2. Eggbert says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    It’s about time! Way to fight for what’s right, ladies!

    Reply
    • Pieter says:
      May 20, 2022 at 4:05 am

      Hm, wouldn’t you say everything CB covers is a sh*tfight/show anyway? Just feel like it’s quite prominent in the news and it feels like CB is being weirdly quiet about it. I’ve been reading CB for years and loved that it is a less censored version of the media (ie traditional reporting in the UK re the royal family vs what is commented here). I just feel like journalism (and yes I know it’s a celebrity website) should still be unbiased and that includes reporting on timely topics, otherwise it’s censored news. Just feels like CB is being selective in what big stories they follow and tbh I don’t really like it, makes me feel differently about the website

      Reply
  3. guilty pleasures says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    At last, a glimmer of hope for humanity. These women proved to be warriors on and off the field, making the future brighter for those who follow. My heart was momentarily warmed.

    Reply
  4. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    That Julia Roberts/ Ethan Hawke story was my favorite from yesterday! Lainey is right – Roberts was AMAZING for gossip in her 20s!

    Started the Heidi Fleiss podcast today on my run. It’s OK. Hopefully will get better as it’s a great subject. Think I was mainly annoyed by the number of commercials -I understand podcasters have to make a living but it’s irritating trying to run while getting out my phone every 10 mins to skip 5 mins of LOUD ads. Yep – first World problems.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    Way over due and about damn time for US Soccer to get together 🙌
    I don’t understand why Nick Jonas dresses the way he does. 👀
    It took Kim this long to share about her wack baby bar story huh 😒

    Reply
  6. HyacinthBucket says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Meg Rapinoe is my absolute heroine!

    Reply
  7. BeanieBean says:
    May 19, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    Yes, about time!
    And I have to confess at going through all 50 silly photos/tweets in that Buzzfeed article. Enjoyed the silliness.

    Reply
  8. salmonpuff says:
    May 19, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    I can’t believe the USWNT had to fight so long for that, but I’m thrilled they won.

    And all I got from that Ethan Hawke/Julia Roberts story is that he is basically my age. At the time I thought he was so much older than me!

    Reply
  9. Christa says:
    May 19, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    I am pleased that the women will be getting equal pay but what an embarrassment for USWNT that it took this long? I mean how long did it take to rectify this issue? Years. A lawsuit. Public shaming. No rush for equality I guess. It’s still a white man’s world apparently.

    Reply
  10. AC says:
    May 19, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    It’s about time! Congrats to them! They have been better than our men’s team for so many years, and they deserve this!

    Reply
  11. LightPurple says:
    May 19, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    Rihanna gave birth to a boy!

    Reply
  12. Krista says:
    May 19, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    Abby Wambach gave a really moving graduation speech last week and I loved when she said (something to the effect of), the US Women’s National Team deserve to be paid equally to men… especially when they’ve done something the men’s team hasn’t done. And then went on to say that she wholeheartedly believed that men could do anything women could do… 4 times.

    Super happy for them… they deserve this as they are the names and faces our country thinks about when we think about soccer.

    Reply
  13. J. Ferber says:
    May 19, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Hallelujah. Now bring back Roe v. Wade and we’ll be good.

    Reply
  14. Steph says:
    May 19, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    I wish the same could be done for other countries national teams. Even with the pay disparity, the uswnt get treated leaps and bounds better than any other team who’s country’s most popular sport is soccer. It’s maddening to see how little resources they get.

    Reply
  15. Kitt1 says:
    May 19, 2022 at 3:41 pm

    Yes! About time too. Needed this bit of positive news.

    Reply
  16. Josie says:
    May 19, 2022 at 5:10 pm

    Happy the pay will be equal. Now they just need to figure out a way to fill seats.

    Reply
  17. Flowerlake says:
    May 19, 2022 at 5:33 pm

    Deserved.

    And isn’t women’s soccer more popular in the US, anyway?

    Reply

