“The USWNT will finally receive equal pay from US Soccer” links

The US Women’s National Team won, US Soccer will finally pay the women’s and men’s teams equally. That should have happened from the start. [Jezebel]
I have zero memory of the Julia Roberts & Ethan Hawke gossip! [LaineyGossip]
Kim Kardashian was in the Red Lobster parking lot when she learned she finally passed California’s baby bar exam. [JustJared]
I don’t want a human-sized dog bed, actually. [OMG Blog]
Taylor Swift gave the commencement speech at NYU. [Dlisted]
Should we listen to the podcast about Heidi Fleiss? [Pajiba]
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley got robbed! [Starcasm]
Just a post full of funny photos. [Buzzfeed]
Covid cases are rising again & of course there are new variants. [Towleroad]
Shakira & Nick Jonas? Okay. [GFY]
Review of Conversations with Friends. [Gawker]
About time for US Soccer!
How come you aren’t commenting on the Heard vs Depp trial? Interested to hear your thoughts CB
@Peiter I’m really grateful that Kaiser has NOT covered Heard/Depp suit extensively on Celebitchy. It is an ugly sh*tfight in which there seems to be no winner other than legal teams and media companies.
Worse, the circus-like coverage of the case is being manipulated by various groups to undermine public recognition and understanding of the devastating impact of domestic violence on women and children.
Personally, I will be really happy if Kaiser and team continue with current limited reporting and then publish a nuanced summary/analysis when the case is finally wrapped up.
It’s about time! Way to fight for what’s right, ladies!
Hm, wouldn’t you say everything CB covers is a sh*tfight/show anyway? Just feel like it’s quite prominent in the news and it feels like CB is being weirdly quiet about it. I’ve been reading CB for years and loved that it is a less censored version of the media (ie traditional reporting in the UK re the royal family vs what is commented here). I just feel like journalism (and yes I know it’s a celebrity website) should still be unbiased and that includes reporting on timely topics, otherwise it’s censored news. Just feels like CB is being selective in what big stories they follow and tbh I don’t really like it, makes me feel differently about the website
At last, a glimmer of hope for humanity. These women proved to be warriors on and off the field, making the future brighter for those who follow. My heart was momentarily warmed.
Agreed finally some GOOD news for women
Second. This is very good news!
That Julia Roberts/ Ethan Hawke story was my favorite from yesterday! Lainey is right – Roberts was AMAZING for gossip in her 20s!
Started the Heidi Fleiss podcast today on my run. It’s OK. Hopefully will get better as it’s a great subject. Think I was mainly annoyed by the number of commercials -I understand podcasters have to make a living but it’s irritating trying to run while getting out my phone every 10 mins to skip 5 mins of LOUD ads. Yep – first World problems.
Way over due and about damn time for US Soccer to get together 🙌
I don’t understand why Nick Jonas dresses the way he does. 👀
It took Kim this long to share about her wack baby bar story huh 😒
Meg Rapinoe is my absolute heroine!
Yes, about time!
And I have to confess at going through all 50 silly photos/tweets in that Buzzfeed article. Enjoyed the silliness.
I can’t believe the USWNT had to fight so long for that, but I’m thrilled they won.
And all I got from that Ethan Hawke/Julia Roberts story is that he is basically my age. At the time I thought he was so much older than me!
I am pleased that the women will be getting equal pay but what an embarrassment for USWNT that it took this long? I mean how long did it take to rectify this issue? Years. A lawsuit. Public shaming. No rush for equality I guess. It’s still a white man’s world apparently.
It’s about time! Congrats to them! They have been better than our men’s team for so many years, and they deserve this!
Rihanna gave birth to a boy!
I was just coming here to say her baby is here! So happy for her.
Abby Wambach gave a really moving graduation speech last week and I loved when she said (something to the effect of), the US Women’s National Team deserve to be paid equally to men… especially when they’ve done something the men’s team hasn’t done. And then went on to say that she wholeheartedly believed that men could do anything women could do… 4 times.
Super happy for them… they deserve this as they are the names and faces our country thinks about when we think about soccer.
Hallelujah. Now bring back Roe v. Wade and we’ll be good.
I wish the same could be done for other countries national teams. Even with the pay disparity, the uswnt get treated leaps and bounds better than any other team who’s country’s most popular sport is soccer. It’s maddening to see how little resources they get.
Yes! About time too. Needed this bit of positive news.
Happy the pay will be equal. Now they just need to figure out a way to fill seats.
Deserved.
And isn’t women’s soccer more popular in the US, anyway?