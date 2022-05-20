Anne Hathaway in Armani & Bulgari at Cannes: stunning or too undone?

Anne Hathaway is in Cannes for the first time in several years. She’s in Cannes to promote and premiere Armageddon Time, director James Gray’s autobiographical look at Queens in the 1980s. The film stars Anne, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (who was not in Cannes). The Cannes audience seemed to like/appreciate the film but it wasn’t a huge slam-dunk.
Anne Hathaway was a slam-dunk on the red carpet though. It’s been forever since she’s done a huge premiere or big promotional push. She’s been working, for sure, but she’s also taken some time away from the Hollywood grind and given birth to two sons (Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman). Anne wore this Armani Prive gown which – I believe – is actually three pieces. The gown is basically a high column skirt, a bandeau top and a stole which acted as “sleeves” and a train. The gown is sort of plain/beautiful, but what I like is that Anne decided to go super-undone with her styling. She looks like she’s barely wearing any makeup, her hair is so simple and almost bedhead-y and she looks so young and fresh.
Her look is also notable because she got to wear a very special Bulgari necklace, the Mediterranean Reverie, from one of Bulgari’s latest collections. That is a 107.15 carat sapphire. Stunning. Her sapphire ring is Bulgari too, I’m sure.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I like her gown, her and her makeup and her overall look, but I thought Rose threw that necklace in the ocean at the end of Titanic? I guess Bulgari found it.
I came here just to say the same thing lol. I’m not keen on her styling, think more could have been done with hair and makup, but this is a nice dress on her. Always bothers me when hair looks unkempt when the rest of the look is working to achieve something
Haha! Britney found it and I guess passed it on to Anne.
I like the casual styling of the hair and makeup, but think a loose updo (maybe a low, messy bun?) or something to pull back her hair a bit would show off the necklace better and keep the same vibe.
Simple styling to draw attention to the necklace. She looks great.
Agree. She looks stunning in the simplicity of the white and the highlighting of the necklace. I *do* think the edging of the pieces looks a bit “sloppy/choppy”, but I guess it’s the sequins? Should’ve been finished better (I say this as the granddaughter of a tailor lol)
Still… she is a gorgeous woman, and I think she looks amazing.
I really like it. It’s easy for necklaces to get lost with long hair but this is a beautiful example of how to make it work.
What @LightPurple said.
She looks so good!
Love her look.
Gorgeous! Head to toe beautiful.
LOVE this! Huge props to her stylist, make-up artist, hair stylist, the whole team.
ps Her pose in the pic with her husband about midway down is very Amal Clooney-esque. And I’m good with that.
I think she looks stunning. Love the dress, love the necklace, love the hair. I’m a big fan of hers in general and I love seeing her on the red carpet.
I do too!! I have missed seeing her!! She and her husband look like a lovely couple!!!
The only thing I can’t get past is her hair. Her makeup is stunning as it brings out her beautiful face, but I am stuck in the hair. I would have like to have seen a low chignon that had loose look, nothing severe.
She looks good.
Probably my favorite Anne look ever.
Anne, Meghan and Kate are basically the same age (39/40) and yet Kate looks a decade older. Happiness is better than Botox.
Absolutely love her look. Fresh and beautiful.
Anne looks luminous is absolutely glowing. I think Jennifer Connelly should take note from Anne and her makeup choice here.
J’adore!!! Dying over that necklace.
The closer I get to 40, the more I realise a fresh face is the best way to look younger (if you wish to). I wonder if her hair and makeup team were French?
I bet they were, she looks so Parisien chic. Very elegant without being overdone.
She’s gorgeous, one of my favorite actresses. I love every style choice individually but for me, the massive rock doesn’t go with the very simple hair and make-up. One or the other but hair and make-up styled like she’s on a beach in Greece is a bit too minimalist for me. Like she ran out of time.
She looks fantastic!
She looks great!
Just gorgeous!
I love this too!
The dress fits perfectly and the loose hair and makeup makes a lovely contrast with the necklace’
I think she looks great but what kind of fabric is that dress made from? Up close it looks like paper towel. I like the style, and I like her hair and make up, she looks so young and fresh. That necklace though, ugh, its a waste of a good sapphire.
Paper towel is where I went too! 😂 Overall a nice look though.
Perfection. Absolutely love this look on her.
Agreed. It is sexy, yet demure.
Love, love, love. Fresh and stunning and she looks so at ease.
I’ve never seen anne look so good. Everything about her look I love. Perfect!
She looks gorgeous.
She looks stunning really stunning. Agree with others that the necklace is odd, but she is gorgeous. That necklace reminds me of the candy rings I loved to “wear” as a kid lol.
And Anne delivers again. Gorgeous! Not surprised though since she’s done it right almost every time. Classic example of a woman wearing a dress rather than a dress wearing the woman.
Effortless elegance.
Girl looks good!!!
Stunning.!
that rock goes with everything I’d wear it with jeans, lol
Ann looks great.
I love everything about this look. I was in awe of her last night, she’s always glowing.
She looks gorgeous! That necklace is reminding me of the Ocean’s 8 plot, LOL.
She looks simply stunning…hair, dress and jewellery to die for!!!
Her husband is giving off some silver fox realness. They both look great.
She looks beautiful!
Really beautiful, love the stole thingy.
She looks beautiful head to toe here. She’s really only become more gorgeous as she’s gotten older!
Anne and Daisy Edgar Jones look SO similar, they should play sisters at some point.
Agreed with all this. Every time I see her I’m like dang, she keeps getting prettier!
And she and Daisy will definitely have to play sisters at some point.
She’s luminous…stunning. I introduced my 12 yo to Devil Wears Prada the other night and she hardly looks older. And this woman can wear the hell out of clothes!
How did your 12 yr old like it?
She looks great, even though white / off-white isn’t her best color. Glad there’s only the tiniest smidge of midriff showing. Many of the recently-bared middles should be kept under cover.
Her hair looks like the before-hair in Devil Wears Prada. But she still looked great over all.
She looks a bit like Camilla Morrone here!
This is absolutely amazing. She looks stunning.
Stunning. She looks perfect, makeup is on point, hair, and everything! She deserves it and is finally looking like a Queen instead of an anxious princess in her photos (see what I did there).
She was flawless in We Crashed on Apple. She has always been a good actress but she was incredible in that series.
Big fan of the look and her low key presence nowadays. I feel like Anne is the type who looked more mature in her teens and more youthful in her thirties? Or maybe she just looks like she’s perpetually 27 😂
I think AH, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence have all learned that less is more when it comes to exposure and are so much more respectable as a result (but less good for gossip, haha). There is something inherently repellent about attention-seeking 24/7 but some people will never learn (ahem Kardashian-Jenners).
Stunning! And her husband looks very dashing as well.