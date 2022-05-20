Anne Hathaway in Armani & Bulgari at Cannes: stunning or too undone?

Anne Hathaway is in Cannes for the first time in several years. She’s in Cannes to promote and premiere Armageddon Time, director James Gray’s autobiographical look at Queens in the 1980s. The film stars Anne, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (who was not in Cannes). The Cannes audience seemed to like/appreciate the film but it wasn’t a huge slam-dunk.

Anne Hathaway was a slam-dunk on the red carpet though. It’s been forever since she’s done a huge premiere or big promotional push. She’s been working, for sure, but she’s also taken some time away from the Hollywood grind and given birth to two sons (Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman). Anne wore this Armani Prive gown which – I believe – is actually three pieces. The gown is basically a high column skirt, a bandeau top and a stole which acted as “sleeves” and a train. The gown is sort of plain/beautiful, but what I like is that Anne decided to go super-undone with her styling. She looks like she’s barely wearing any makeup, her hair is so simple and almost bedhead-y and she looks so young and fresh.

Her look is also notable because she got to wear a very special Bulgari necklace, the Mediterranean Reverie, from one of Bulgari’s latest collections. That is a 107.15 carat sapphire. Stunning. Her sapphire ring is Bulgari too, I’m sure.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

56 Responses to “Anne Hathaway in Armani & Bulgari at Cannes: stunning or too undone?”

  1. Haylie says:
    May 20, 2022 at 7:49 am

    I like her gown, her and her makeup and her overall look, but I thought Rose threw that necklace in the ocean at the end of Titanic? I guess Bulgari found it.

    Reply
    • BlinkB says:
      May 20, 2022 at 8:26 am

      I came here just to say the same thing lol. I’m not keen on her styling, think more could have been done with hair and makup, but this is a nice dress on her. Always bothers me when hair looks unkempt when the rest of the look is working to achieve something

      Reply
    • Kate says:
      May 20, 2022 at 10:54 am

      Haha! Britney found it and I guess passed it on to Anne.

      I like the casual styling of the hair and makeup, but think a loose updo (maybe a low, messy bun?) or something to pull back her hair a bit would show off the necklace better and keep the same vibe.

      Reply
  2. LightPurple says:
    May 20, 2022 at 7:50 am

    Simple styling to draw attention to the necklace. She looks great.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      May 20, 2022 at 9:42 am

      Agree. She looks stunning in the simplicity of the white and the highlighting of the necklace. I *do* think the edging of the pieces looks a bit “sloppy/choppy”, but I guess it’s the sequins? Should’ve been finished better (I say this as the granddaughter of a tailor lol)

      Still… she is a gorgeous woman, and I think she looks amazing.

      Reply
    • C says:
      May 20, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      I really like it. It’s easy for necklaces to get lost with long hair but this is a beautiful example of how to make it work.

      Reply
    • Amy T says:
      May 20, 2022 at 1:47 pm

      What @LightPurple said.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      May 20, 2022 at 5:30 pm

      She looks so good!

      Reply
  3. Lusaka mummy says:
    May 20, 2022 at 7:57 am

    Love her look.

    Reply
  4. Minnieder says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Gorgeous! Head to toe beautiful.

    Reply
  5. Ocho says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:11 am

    LOVE this! Huge props to her stylist, make-up artist, hair stylist, the whole team.

    ps Her pose in the pic with her husband about midway down is very Amal Clooney-esque. And I’m good with that.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:12 am

    I think she looks stunning. Love the dress, love the necklace, love the hair. I’m a big fan of hers in general and I love seeing her on the red carpet.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 20, 2022 at 9:35 am

      I do too!! I have missed seeing her!! She and her husband look like a lovely couple!!!

      The only thing I can’t get past is her hair. Her makeup is stunning as it brings out her beautiful face, but I am stuck in the hair. I would have like to have seen a low chignon that had loose look, nothing severe.

      Reply
  7. JRenee says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:12 am

    She looks good.

    Reply
  8. Nadine says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Probably my favorite Anne look ever.

    Anne, Meghan and Kate are basically the same age (39/40) and yet Kate looks a decade older. Happiness is better than Botox.

    Reply
  9. Harper says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Absolutely love her look. Fresh and beautiful.

    Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Anne looks luminous is absolutely glowing. I think Jennifer Connelly should take note from Anne and her makeup choice here.

    Reply
  11. SAS says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:16 am

    J’adore!!! Dying over that necklace.

    The closer I get to 40, the more I realise a fresh face is the best way to look younger (if you wish to). I wonder if her hair and makeup team were French?

    Reply
  12. emmi says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:17 am

    She’s gorgeous, one of my favorite actresses. I love every style choice individually but for me, the massive rock doesn’t go with the very simple hair and make-up. One or the other but hair and make-up styled like she’s on a beach in Greece is a bit too minimalist for me. Like she ran out of time.

    Reply
  13. MellyMel says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:17 am

    She looks fantastic!

    Reply
  14. Cel2495 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:21 am

    She looks great!

    Reply
  15. Gina says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Just gorgeous!

    Reply
  16. HandforthParish says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:31 am

    I love this too!
    The dress fits perfectly and the loose hair and makeup makes a lovely contrast with the necklace’

    Reply
  17. MsIam says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I think she looks great but what kind of fabric is that dress made from? Up close it looks like paper towel. I like the style, and I like her hair and make up, she looks so young and fresh. That necklace though, ugh, its a waste of a good sapphire.

    Reply
  18. Kitten says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:55 am

    Perfection. Absolutely love this look on her.

    Reply
  19. Ann says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Love, love, love. Fresh and stunning and she looks so at ease.

    Reply
  20. Twin Falls says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:14 am

    She looks gorgeous.

    Reply
  21. Liz Version 700 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:17 am

    She looks stunning really stunning. Agree with others that the necklace is odd, but she is gorgeous. That necklace reminds me of the candy rings I loved to “wear” as a kid lol.

    Reply
  22. Southern Fried says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:22 am

    And Anne delivers again. Gorgeous! Not surprised though since she’s done it right almost every time. Classic example of a woman wearing a dress rather than a dress wearing the woman.

    Reply
  23. Sarah B says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:29 am

    Effortless elegance.

    Reply
  24. Watson says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Girl looks good!!!

    Reply
  25. Kit says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:32 am

    Stunning.!

    Reply
  26. death by bacon says:
    May 20, 2022 at 9:49 am

    that rock goes with everything I’d wear it with jeans, lol

    Ann looks great.

    Reply
  27. Tee says:
    May 20, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I love everything about this look. I was in awe of her last night, she’s always glowing.

    Reply
  28. lucy2 says:
    May 20, 2022 at 10:12 am

    She looks gorgeous! That necklace is reminding me of the Ocean’s 8 plot, LOL.

    Reply
  29. candy says:
    May 20, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    Her husband is giving off some silver fox realness. They both look great.

    Reply
  30. Margot says:
    May 20, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    She looks beautiful!

    Reply
  31. alexc says:
    May 20, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Really beautiful, love the stole thingy.

    Reply
  32. Case says:
    May 20, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    She looks beautiful head to toe here. She’s really only become more gorgeous as she’s gotten older!

    Anne and Daisy Edgar Jones look SO similar, they should play sisters at some point.

    Reply
    • Green Desert says:
      May 20, 2022 at 3:06 pm

      Agreed with all this. Every time I see her I’m like dang, she keeps getting prettier!

      And she and Daisy will definitely have to play sisters at some point.

      Reply
  33. Embee says:
    May 20, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    She’s luminous…stunning. I introduced my 12 yo to Devil Wears Prada the other night and she hardly looks older. And this woman can wear the hell out of clothes!

    Reply
  34. tuille says:
    May 20, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    She looks great, even though white / off-white isn’t her best color. Glad there’s only the tiniest smidge of midriff showing. Many of the recently-bared middles should be kept under cover.

    Reply
  35. Murphy says:
    May 20, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    Her hair looks like the before-hair in Devil Wears Prada. But she still looked great over all.

    Reply
  36. Caroline says:
    May 20, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    She looks a bit like Camilla Morrone here!

    Reply
  37. SIde Eye says:
    May 20, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    This is absolutely amazing. She looks stunning.

    Reply
  38. Bdog says:
    May 20, 2022 at 3:16 pm

    Stunning. She looks perfect, makeup is on point, hair, and everything! She deserves it and is finally looking like a Queen instead of an anxious princess in her photos (see what I did there).

    Reply
  39. Renee' says:
    May 20, 2022 at 5:44 pm

    She was flawless in We Crashed on Apple. She has always been a good actress but she was incredible in that series.

    Reply
  40. Lux says:
    May 20, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    Big fan of the look and her low key presence nowadays. I feel like Anne is the type who looked more mature in her teens and more youthful in her thirties? Or maybe she just looks like she’s perpetually 27 😂

    I think AH, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lawrence have all learned that less is more when it comes to exposure and are so much more respectable as a result (but less good for gossip, haha). There is something inherently repellent about attention-seeking 24/7 but some people will never learn (ahem Kardashian-Jenners).

    Reply
  41. eliza james says:
    May 20, 2022 at 8:44 pm

    Stunning! And her husband looks very dashing as well.

    Reply

