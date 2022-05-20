Elon Musk sexually harassed a SpaceX flight attendant & paid out $250K

You know how Elon Musk is too broke-ass to keep Tesla, SpaceX and buy Twitter? You know how Musk is doing the most to tank Twitter’s stock price in an attempt to wriggle out of his proposed purchase? You know how he’s been throwing hissy fits about “social justice warriors” and the Democrats’ “dirty tricks”? You know how he claimed that “Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months”? Well, he tweeted that knowing full well that this story was about to break. In fact, I think this story – and the dozens of similar stories which are likely out there – is why Musk didn’t want to be on Twitter’s board in the first place. It’s because he knew he couldn’t pass a background check, and as soon as anyone started digging, they’d find a bunch of sh-t. What kind of sh-t? Elon Musk sexually harassed and abused a SpaceX flight attendant and SpaceX paid the woman a $250K settlement. The incident took place in 2016, on a SpaceX plane, in a private cabin used by executives.
The harassment: The flight attendant told her friend that the billionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder asked her to come to his room during a flight in late 2016 “for a full body massage,” the declaration says. When she arrived, the attendant found that Musk “was completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower half of his body.” During the massage, the declaration says, Musk “exposed his genitals” and then “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more,’ referring to the performance of sex acts.” The attendant, who rides horses, declined and continued with the massage without engaging in any sexual conduct. The attendant “is not for sale,” the friend’s declaration said. “She is not going to perform sexual favors for money or gifts.” The incident occurred during a flight to London.
After she refused, she was punished at work: “She figured things could just go back to normal and she would pretend like nothing happened,” the friend told Insider. “However, she started to feel as if she was receiving some sort of retaliation where her shifts were cut back, and she was starting to feel really stressed.” Eventually, the declaration says, the attendant felt “she was being pushed out and punished for refusing to prostitute herself.”
The settlement: In 2018, after becoming convinced that her refusal to accept Musk’s proposal had diminished her opportunities at SpaceX, the attendant hired a California employment lawyer and sent a complaint to the company’s human resources department detailing the episode. Around that time, the attorney’s firm contacted the friend and asked her to prepare the declaration corroborating the claims. The attendant’s complaint was resolved quickly after a session with a mediator that Musk personally attended. The matter never reached a court of law or an arbitration proceeding. In November 2018, Musk, SpaceX and the flight attendant entered into a severance agreement granting the attendant a $250,000 payment in exchange for a promise not to sue over the claims.
Musk’s response: After Insider contacted Musk for comment, he emailed to ask for more time to respond and said there is “a lot more to this story.” “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he wrote, calling the story a “politically motivated hit piece.” Insider extended the deadline and reiterated the offer to Musk to comment on the claims. He did not respond.
Musk “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more.’” I cannot. Imagine asking your female employee to prostitute herself FOR A HORSE. And then punishing her for saying no. This is so disgusting, and SpaceX and Musk totally got away with low-balling her in the settlement. She should have gotten $500K or more, especially since SpaceX also got her to sign a non-disclosure agreement too. SpaceX wasn’t merely paying off an executive’s victim after he molested her and harassed her, the company was paying for her silence. How many more victims are out there?
Does this alone disqualify him from purchasing Twitter? Remember, he had no personal background check yet.
I wish the epstein case could have released all the dirt on him and other fellows from the billionaire and multi millionnaire boys club who socialized with the pedophile convict.
He made his second ex wife write she was the one wanting meetings with Epstein, when he ‘s the one in a photo with Ghislaine Maxwell.
Between the the crass racism in Tesla factories, his apartheid background, his nasty father, etc., the problems are to keep rising and rising
He’ ll become trump 2.0 minus the possibility to reach the White house
He doesn’t need the Whitehouse. A single tweet from this man is enough to wipe millions off the value of shares. He has immense power on Twitter – just look at all the people who cape for him and his “hard-earned” wealth
@Blinkb
But he needs the authority to succeed in his own” coup ‘d’état “, as his own money dwarfs any means trump may have had.
Some one on Twitter says he has given money to the GOP, on the 7th January 2021….
With professional afrikaner mercenaries, last year debut would have been apocalyptic
For what it’s worth – he wasn’t born in US (or on a US military base) so he cannot become POTUS. He will however remain forever POS.
Musk is not buying Twitter he was just trolling. Same thing Trump was always doing making a spectacul to distract away from problematic personal things. Tesla has multiple lawsuits being brought against it and now this . He knew this was going to become public so he got out ahead of it
As pathological liars often do without realizing their folly, he tells on himself and reveals the truth with his denial: “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.”
Right. But since all the women signed NDAs, he doesn’t expect any more victims to come forward. But it looks like we’ve found a loophole, folks. The people you told before you settled didn’t sign NDAs. Open the floodgates!
I was just wondering if whoever was told before had to sign NDA’s also. And maybe a small pay off.
If the NDAs were signed in California I don’t think they’re legal anymore. I may be wrong, or dreamed it, but I though a law was passed invalidating all NDA’s associated with sexual harassment.
This could be one reason why Musk moved his HQ to TX.
I’m not surprised at all about this revelation. I know it’s a private jet but it just seems wrong that flight attendants are required to give massages.
The flight attendant could have several qualifications and diplomas which could have help her for getting this job.
i ve heard a podcast about a woman Who worked on a luxury yacht and she had exactly the same accident with her boss. She learned then he tried the same antics with all the female staff.
Some of her coworkers had complied and all were paid accordingly.
All this system is a mess
Pretty sure an NDA standard with this kind of bullshit settlement.
Oh I’m sure there are more stories that he’s paid to silence, just gross and entitled.
Every accusation is a confession. This man attacked a Thai rescuer and called him a pedo and now is stating that if he was a sex perv he probably has lots of other victims….. women are probably on their way to their lawyers as we speak….unfortunately they are stuck in traffic behind broken down Teslas.
perfect post. broken-down Teslas indeed.
Reaction to the headline – oh, nice, it’s terrible but she got paid, better than it used to be. Reaction to the full story – oh hell, she did not get paid even close to enough, and this is not okay and you cannot just pay it off. And what’s terrible is that this is happening to other women all over the world right now((( And worse(( Will we ever be a better society?
This is just the tip of the iceberg for this trash heap. This isn’t the only woman he has harassed, more will come forward. I hope that he’s ready for his reckoning.
@girl_ninja Agreed – these guys never do it just once.
Yup!! This is the classic tale of a sexist, misogynistic pr!ck who believes his own hype.
We have seen this movie before…..
As each day passes, the uglier Musk is exposing his true self.
No doubt in my mind Musk leaked it himself. He wants out of that twitter deal any way he can get it. He way overpaid and knows it. Legally, he apparently can’t get out of his offer, but if he can’t pass the background check he can’t buy it.
There’s a story about a female engineer too. He’s trash. I hope SNL and Anna Wintour and the rest of the celebrities hanging with this POS feel great about beclowning themselves to kiss his butt.
“beclowning themselves” – LMAO. Love it.
This is so not surprising and I am very happy to see news like this finally coming to light. But (IMHO) suggestions that he leaked this himself don’t make sense to me. His ego is just too big to leak something pathetic. Sadly, being an A-hole hardly disqualifies him from purchasing Twitter. Hell, he’s been an A-hole his whole life and the Tesla board never tossed him out.
If the Twitter deal is made to go through he will be overpaying by BILLIONS.
And since crypto and Tesla have both tanked, he might not be able to get the loans he needed to do it
If he pulls out it will cost him a billion dollars , if they pull out they pay him a billion.
But if he can’t pass a background check, it looks like it might nullify the sale.
So it might be worth it to him
And he already paid her off so she can’t come after him for any more money. I absolutely believe he leaked this himself to get out of that twitter deal.
With this many payouts, how can Tesla remain profitable? Since February Tesla has been fighting a California lawsuit (hundreds of allegations of racial discrimination & abuse from current & former employees of its flagship Fremont plant). On April 11, Tesla’s request for a new trial was denied, but the judge agreed to cut an employee’s payout from $137 million to $15 million. On the morning of April 16, per The Guardian, Tesla filed to pause the lawsuit. Yesterday, it was reported that a Tesla vehicle’s autopilot feature was responsible for a 2017 crash (the subject of another lawsuit). It was also reported yesterday that the feds are investigating a more recent May 12 crash involving a Tesla, which killed 3. This company is beleaguered af.
(Musk entered his bid to purchase Twitter on April 14. I genuinely believe Musk DOES want to purchase Twitter, because he’s seen just how effective bot-disseminated disinformation can be at swaying popular opinion — the only court that really matters, at least when it comes to selling cars)
1. Luckily, he wasn’t born in the US or to American parents so he can’t be president.
2. “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he wrote…”. Whew. Talk about projection. There are definitely more women who could come forward and tell some stories about this asshole.
Just because it’s the “first time it’s *come to light*” doesn’t mean it’s the first time it’s happened. This douche is a huge creeper of the Trumpian kind.
No one is surprised by this. He’s just another rich asshole that has no respect for women. Of course he’s a republican lol.
Shocker. Scion of a wealthy family who grew up in apartheid South Africa? He is a younger, more tech savvy version of Trump.
Of course he did. I’m sure he’s a charter member of the “Grab ’em by the p—y” club. What a tool.
I’m starting to think he might have been cynically started courting Republicans as he would be in a need for allies.
He probably knows Democrat-leaning/sane people wouldn’t likely be his friends after this came out.
His recent comments about no longer supporting Democrats and “look out for the smear campaigns” were to pre-empt this, but he has been cozy with the fascists for awhile. Beyond this, he gains a lot by getting in bed with the GOP as they continue to take a sledgehammer to our democracy and push further us into a capitalistic hellhole.
Right! It was two years ago that Musk tweeted “take the red pill” to his however-many followers
This stuff is so infuriating (at first glance), because the guy could clearly find and afford a sex worker’s services. He doesn’t need to harass anyone.
But then I remember it’s the power rush of harassing someone that he wants. It’s not about sex; he gets his boners from the abuse of power.
So it’s infuriating at second glance too.
No wonder he wants to be a republican. He fits right in.
This guy… I hope this goes all over Twitter and he’s tagged by everyone (and then he can block them all)… because free speech – that’s what he wants on the platform. Goes when they talk about you too, buddy!
There’s going to be a tsunami of women coming forward with their own horror stories to tell. I hope he loses everything.
This entire story is disgusting from top to bottom, and I fully support and believe this woman.
That being said, I find it hilarious how out of touch the fabulously wealthy really are with normal people’s lives. He offered her a horse? A horse?! How the hell would a regular, non-billionaire, working woman take care of a horse?!?! Did he offer he that just believeing she already had the time, money, and resources to properly care to a horse? The 1% are ridiculous.
Right?! Like an average person would be happy to receive a multi decade, hugely expensive commitment as a gift 🤣
I finally figured out who he looks like, Mr. Toad, from the Disney animation. Apologies to all Wind in the Willows fans.
I don’t understand why the hell a flight attendant was even expected to give a massage?! Isn’t that in and of itself sexual harassment?
My god, he is unfortunate looking.
Two observations:
No one is surprised to hear this. If anything, it would be a shock to find out he was a squeaky clean boy scout.
And…..gross.
Maye needs to give him a swift kick in the ass she should have done years ago.