Duchess Kate is being praised by stylists for doing a center part with straight hair

Are we devoting yet another post to the Duchess of Cambridge’s hair? I guess. Kate really has changed up her hair in recent years. Sometimes she’ll backslide and do sausage curls, and sometimes she’ll just plop her half-wig “fall” on the back of her head without blending. But in recent months, Kate has been copykeening Meghan’s hairstyle, because of course. Granted, Meghan is not the first woman to do a center part with long, straight hair. Many women do that. But it feels notable that Kate rarely did her hair like that until recently. And we know perfectly well that Kate has an extremely creepy Meghan lookbook. Well, look at Kate, getting credit for wearing her hair just like Meghan:
While she no doubt has the world’s best facialists and beauty advisors on speed dial, the Duchess of Cambridge has discovered a fuss-free way to rock more youthful appearance – with a simple change of hairstyle. Kate’s bouncy blow dry has been her signature look, ever since she first joined the royal family a decade ago, but on recent engagements, she’s been sporting a sleeker style with her hair elegantly tucked behind her ears. The style was first spotted on the Duchess during her royal tour of the Caribbean and at the time, it seemed like a clever way to beat the frizz in humid temperatures. However, she’s carried on the look at home, most recently while presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum in Kensington last week.
Speaking to FEMAIL, Lily Jeffreys, Senior Stylist and Colour Technician at Taylor Taylor London explained that Kate wearing her hair tucked behind her ears is a subtle way to open up her facial features. ‘Tucking the hair behind the ears also helps to make her cheekbones and jawline pop, showing off her luminous skin and bringing attention to her eyes, which really elevates her face and gives her a youthful glow,’ she explained.
Similarly, Master Stylist Nick Willis at Charles Worthington Salons has also noticed Kate wearing her hair straighter, longer and with a centre parting. Nick said: ‘She is effortlessly tucking her hair behind the ear for a sophisticated yet casual look. This Seventies longer hair vibe is massively on trend for summer, it’s easy to maintain and looks classy for any occasion and on Kate is sheer elegance… ‘By tucking her hair behind the ear, Kate is revealing her strong bone structure. This is a great trick to show off your eyes and cheekbones and in turn is a fabulous anti ageing tip.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m pretty sure that a lot of time and fuss was devoted to how Meghan’s center part and long, straight hair was disrespectful to the Queen and “against protocol,” but I won’t bother to look up all of that sh-t. Suffice to say, the British papers are going to continue to praise Kate for copykeening and style-stalking Meghan. Also: I don’t even think this style is all that flattering on Kate. Yes, it’s easier for her and it’s probably less time consuming. But I actually think Kate looks younger when she has a fluffy, wavy blowout (and shorter hair).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.

Meeting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Their Royal Highnesses will hear about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it's most needed. As part of this The Duke and Duchess will be invited to help with some of the sorting and packaging of items donated.The Duchess gave homemade cakes to the workers ,The couple where shown around by Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.
London, UK, 4th May 2022. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge attends the Design Museum in Kensington, London, to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to an emerging British designer. The event is hosted by the British Fashion Council. Now in its fifth year, the award aims to provide continuing recognition of the cultural and trade role the British design and fashion industry plays.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with British Fashion Council (BFC) NEWGEN recipients during an event held at the Design Museum, in London, Britain, May 4, 2022.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends an event held at the Design Museum, in London, Britain, May 4, 2022.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Saul Nash, during an event held at the Design Museum in London, Britain, May 4, 2022.
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize's unique marine environment.

Pictured: Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Pictured: Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are treated to a parade at Nassau, Bahamas during the Royals 3rd and final stop on their 2022 Platinum Jubilee Caribbean Tour.

Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas' many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Their are trying to make fetch happen, the Dailyfail even photoshopped Unable’s neck onto a doctored picture of Meghan’s face to make her look like a hag.
When i saw that i felt disgusted. The daily fail and mugxit trolls really are one and the same. We might laugh about it but this is what people will find in the future when they are spitting through old articles. And they sell it as genuine news
Does anyone have a link
In my day, long before Marcia Brady, it was the folk singer, Joan Baez, w/ long straight hair parted in the middle. Later Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas.
So there are big limits on photoshopping by companies in ads in the UK but it’s okay to do so in newspapers?
That’s taking a risk there for getting sued again. but it is kind of sad that they are so jealous that they can’t find a single unflattering photo that they had to make one up.
And on the flipside, they couldn’t find one single redeeming quality about Kate – her solid work ethic, a project she is passionate about , true style, some interesting and/or inspiring talent – that there is only her straight hair with the middle parting to praise her about? Pretty sad and pretty pathetic.
Thank goodness Kate invented the hair tucked behind the ear. It’s not like we have seen it before…EVER
Niaomi Campbell is who i think of with the centre part hair style, i remember because i used to copy it. i stopped short of having the blue contacts though. I feel sorry for kate that she has to twist herself into a pretzel to get praise and then for a hairstyle that she copykeened,
I think of the Kardashians to be honest. Although they don’t tuck it behind their ears
Same, all I see is the Kardashians.
I think of Marcia Brady! Been a style forever.
Thank you for giving me my first smile and laugh today! 🙂
What did we say last week ? Kate will chameleon herself into Meghans style by the time Meg does something similar SHE will get accused of drawing inspiration from her sis in law. These people are sooo Sick.
Yes!! I remember mentioning this a few months back. She takes different aspects of Meghan’s style and then copykeened the hell out of them so that everyone associates her only. It’s not so much about the copykeening itself, you want to show your desperation Keeny go right ahead, you do you, but what’s disgusting is that they all continue to allow Meghan to get smeared and abused for it and all Meghan is doing is just being herself
It’s actually quite disgusting. I think it was the Sussex Squad, got to love them, who did a comparison of the faux outrage of Meghan v CopyKeen. The insults were sickening, but here they are again praising her for copying something Meghan has done in the past but now it’s perfectly acceptable for CopyKeen. What makes it even more disgusting is the fact that they are talking about how much is showcases her beautiful bone structure and fabulous skin. 🤢
Kaiser, brava!!! You always have the most spectacular photos to showcase the all of the ugliness that is CopyKeen! I haven’t had my coffee yet, but that picture with her mouth unhinged certainly bolted me awake!!
It’s honestly not a good look for her. The straightness makes her look too severe because of how gaunt her face currently is. A bouncier blowout definitely suits her better.
It makes it look like she’s wearing a helmet
@EM, I also think her hair looks like it’s a helmet of sorts. It just doesn’t look natural or flattering.
It makes her look like the Disney villain she is – it also accentuates the gurning. She is very much a caricature of her former self.
Gurning is my word of the day!
I agree, it’s not a good look for her. I think it ages her.
Also, her “luminous skin”? Her skin looks rough because of the tanning and smoking.
Yes a hairstyle like this works better on a fuller face. This just makes her look older.
It’s not a good look, I remember her doing a center part during one of her pregnancies (with a shorter bouncy blowout) and it wasn’t a great look then either.
That dark green dress is hideous. Agreed she needs to try shorter hair. Poor fool will never reach Meghan’s level of style in clothes or hair. Or intelligence or generosity or compassion or humor or anything really.
You know you are right. Kate would look far better with a shorter hair like a bob cut. I wish she would try it. it would give her a modern look and help her look younger.
^^ Katie Keen actually did try a shorter, shoulder-length cut, at 2017 Wimbledon. She was trying for a fresh look to distract from the media’s obsession with whether or not Meghan Markle would show up again at Wimby in 2017. The tabloids kept printing old photos of Meghan’s 2016 visit to Wimby, and speculating.
No one knew who Meghan was in 2016. She had been there to support her friend, Serena. Everything was different in 2017. Meg was busy winding down her acting career, and enjoying her sweet romance with Prince Harry, largely undercover. Plus, Serena was on maternity leave that year, so there was no pressing reason for Meg to show up.
So, Khate had the Wimby stage all to herself in 2017. She was reveling in it, as that year she got named Patron of the All England Club, or something. The Midds have always been tennis groupies, so Khate was in her element. Her new, shorter hairstyle looked fab on her. But since she has no true style or unique sense of herself, she constantly changes hairstyles, clothing styles, etc. She never settles on anything distinctive, aside from being a co-splaying diva exemplar, with the occasional trademark frump, buttony excess, and frilly bows.
Here’s a link to Khate’s 2017 Wimby shoulder-length cut, which was a new reveal, along with her officially taking over as Patron of the All-England Tennis & Croquet Club, from the Queen.
https://hips.hearstapps.com/hmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/images/gettyimages-806797690-1499287059.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=320:*
^^ There’s a bit of a softer, straighter wave style to this look that copies Meghan’s 2016 Wimby look, except with shorter hair length. 😉 This shorter style looks great on Khate, but she didn’t stick with it.
The patronage announcement had been made in 2016, but Khate’s tenure did not start until 2017. Some sources say Khate was named patron in May 2016, while other sources indicate December 2016, when it was revealed that the Queen was stepping down from at least 25 of her patronages.
The December 2016 announcement date would coincide with all of the burgeoning interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dating. LOL!
That hair looks good on her! But apparently she started growing it back out after long haired Meghan came on the scene. Quelle surprise.
This woman/child does not have one original idea of her own. She has to copy everything. She must know how it makes her look, but she just does.not.care.
No, she doesn’t have an original thought or sense of self. How exhausting it must be to be her, though she chooses to be a shell of woman that spends her life CopyKeening women within the royal family.
She looks dreadful with straight hair and it’s too long!! I wish someone would accidentally snip it off.
I am no Kate apologist, but I read a stupid article somewhere that nothing ages you more than a side-part. Subconsciously I started doing the center part more often again (which is my usual TBH). So she could be a 40 year old woman who doesn’t want to look like a “boomer” to Gen Z. *raises hand*
I think that article was more about trends, as in this style is trendy with the young people while the older generation preferred the side part. Did gen x do the side part? Lol I don’t even know. I’d imagine that a person’s face shape should determine how they part their hair and what looks most youthful for them, regardless of trends. Idk, I’m over 40 and at some point, I’m not sure the hair part makes that much of a difference? The face ages, period and done.
I know that a lot of Gen Z’s think center parts are always flattering but they just aren’t good on everyone.
As a younger millennial I don’t care about not being on trend; I never was in the first place, lol. I just know what works for me.
I think she’s just copying Meghan, honestly. If she cared about Gen Z trends she’d ditch the jeggings.
I spent my youth in baggy jeans with a center part in my hair and bangs. No thank you. I will never give up my skinny jeans and side part, even if it makes me “old” lol
Boomer here, was in high school in the 70’s. Parting your hair in the middle was all there was, think Marsha Brady. Part was in the middle or just oh so very slightly to one side. But it doesn’t look good on everyone and as you age it can look very severe and drag your already sliding face down. GenX went with the big curly hair for a bit, that countered the long straight of 70’s. I don’t think GenZ gets to claim middle parts, but it looks good on younger people and you should rock it while you can. Some women can wear it as they age and it’s nice to be able to change it. Kate is getting to the age you should start to wear shorter hair and not need fake attachments. She has a right to change it up as much as she can because she is photographed so much but she just continues to give off SWF with her cosplaying and it is disturbing.
It’s interesting how trends simply rotate back through generations. In the 70’s the middle part reigned, in the 80’s the side, in the 90’s the middle, in the 00’s the side, now the middle again…
Boomer chiming in too. Wore my hair in the center part during my formative years but now I allow my hair to part where it wants to part. All of my cowlicks have taken over.
@ ecsmom, fully agree on your comments regarding CopyKeen and her rats nest. As the years go by, her hair looks much worse year after year.
I grew up with a middle part (xennial/older millennial here) and I changed it around 7th grade bc I thought it looked too Marcia Brady, lol. I’m actually going back to it now just bc it makes my hair look fuller since my part has been in the exact same place for almost 30 years, so this gives my hair some lift bc it changes how it lays.
I referenced Marcia Brady above and I’m so glad to see these comments. My people 🙂
“It’s interesting how trends simply rotate back through generations. ”
Seriously!
The waist on pants go up, they go down.
Pant hem lengths go up, they go down.
Pant legs get wide, they get skinny.
Everything cycles until new technology allows for a different option.
Actually the daily fail commenters were not kind to kate on the center part. She got bashed pretty good.
Good!!! For all of their flagrant puffing her up on every single thing she does, whether it be her incredible photography skills or honey bees, she is certainly not worthy of ANY compliments.
Agree, @Mls428. As a 40 something, I have read/heard several times in the past year that side parts and skinny jeans age you and are “out.” Now again, my complaint is that a center part is not for everyone; I’m personally happy skinny jeans are moving out (short thick legs gal here) . Also not for me are those voluminous sister wife dresses that are all the rage right now. I was talking to my 21 yr old niece (who is the prototypical beautiful tall thin Gen Z gal) and she says even she can’t pull off the voluminous shapeless dresses these days.
My stepdaughters are Gen Z, and I am an elder millennial. I have explained to them that center parts are all well and good until you have gray hairs to hide. Then a side part can be your best friend!
I switched to a center part due to thinning hair as I age. No grays yet but the side with the part had barely anything there! It just depends.
And, that green dress is a copy stalking of Meghan’s burgundy dress that she wore in Australia. Of course Kate makes it look cheap and ugly, SMH. And I won’t even get into the hair style that the rabid gogs at the BM used to bash Meg for but are praising KKKHate for, RME
Didn’t TB say Kate felt like she worked really hard to become a style icon and then Meghan came on the scene, immediately getting so much praise? There’s just no shame there cuz I’d be embarrassed to copykeen so blatantly.
These “OMG STYLE ICON” pieces that we keep seeing about Kate are really grasping at straws, right? It feels like people are conceding that she’s lazy and useless, and her appearance is the only notable thing about her (and even THAT was appropriated from a WOC. But cultural theft is kind of a royal tradition, isn’t it?).
Yes, the BRF are habitually stealing from other cultures so it’s perfectly acceptable that CopyKeen does it as well and isn’t shy about it as well. It has become blatantly obvious that she desperately wants to have what Meghan has and she isn’t shy about positioning herself as such. You are right though as CopyKeen has nothing to offer anyone, including her husband, so they go with the only thing she has which isn’t anything. “Style Icon” hasn’t and will never happen. She will never have the style, elegance, influence OR impact on the world that Meghan has.
Also media giving Kate kudos for being able to sorta dress herself like a child being able to put on clothing and do their hair like a big person.
the hairstyle ages her so much. it makes her already thin face more angular and emphasizes her botox. a hairstyle like that works better on a fuller face.
goodpuff, ITA. I think the middle part and straight hair simply elongates her face more. Someone is doing her a disservice by not telling her to do a side part with some volume. I, too, think she should try a shorter cut. I’ve always had a side part. The few times that I tried a middle part I immediately changed it back. Some face shapes just don’t look as good–Kate has one of them.
The short cut pictured above at Wimbledon was really flattering. She really needs better stylists.
To comment and say she looked good would be one thing but for people to go on and on like she invented something when she just parted and straightened her hair feels like saying “she’s a big girl now and combs her own hair”. They are over-doing the praise and gushing over something minor.
But have others done it effortlessly? I think perhaps that’s the key to her enormous success. The lack of effort – as in all the things she does.
She also pushed her hair behind her ears!!!!! Give her some credit, @Equality!!!!!
/s
@BECKS1
Give her credit.
Yes, the queen should give her medals just like she give her sons: medals of participations.
It is really hard to study meghan styles and copy all her clothes.
Hei queeny, kate wants her medals.
Ha ha!
*rushes to send Kate college pics from 1998 with my center part straight hair tucked behind my ears*
I think the Queen told Kate her efforts would be measured on a “sliding scale” from now on.
Kate needs to lose about 6 inches or more from her hair, regardless of whether it’s straight or wavy. Long hair suits some 40+ women but not all and certainly not Kate. I think she looks best when her hair is up or tied back.
@jj Can white people be racist to other white people? This is an aging 40 year old woman who has privilege at her disposal and felt the need to climb over the back of her new sister in law being praised for her hairstyle which she employs the best stylists for. Pardon me if I don’t feel sorry for duchess keen. She’s no visionary, rather a jobless, talentless hack who is only where she is because no one wanted to marry her equally dull and talentless husband. William buys himself a bafta award while Kate buys herself positive column inches.
It’s too severe for her. Meghan is able to pull this look off, but not Kate. She looks haggard.
Meghan has been wearing a center part for years. Prior to becoming a member of that family, her signature look for her hair was the center part. On Meghan the center part complements her face. She has one of the the best side profiles and a luscious head of glossy hair. Happy to see her letting it grow out to her Suits days.
The long straight hair is so unflattering on her. Wish she would cut that mess.
Agree with Kaiser it doesn’t exactly flatter her. Also the color is very flat, needs more highlights. It’s very disturbing how she lifts Meghan’s entire looks down to details like accessories, and everyone acts like she just decided to try a new, youthful approach. Why copy someone you so blatantly dislike? It’s like trying to erase her. Meanwhile the press over there is so complicit in it. It’s disgusting.
There’s no doubt about it, Kate is copying Meghan. Problem is this hairstyle doesn’t suit her face.
Meghan has really shiny, glossy hair and her features are suited for a middle part. A middle part IS much more on trend right now but it doesn’t work for everyone. I think Kate’s hair doesn’t look as healthy and her features aren’t suited for a middle part. But I almost never like her hair; I just can’t say this copied style is an improvement.
i wonder whether it does actually take work to do this with Kate’s hair? i know that people with curl or texture to their hair do need to use straighteners and products, but i always thought Kate’s hair looked more like mine (because of the way the curls sit in it), and all i have to do to get this look is wash my hair and then brush it…. either way, it’s silly to make such a big deal about something so minor
Does not look good on her at all. Some people cannot do this center part – I am one of them. Stop trying to morph into Meghan!
The KopyKeening is a real-time case study in how appropriation works. A WOC does something and gets criticized for it. A white woman copies her and gets praise and official credit. When the WOC does that thing again it’ll be attributed to be “inspired” by the White woman.
I think it would look better if she had more volume near the roots, but she does need to lop off some inches. As is, it makes her thin and long face look even longer. Very unflattering, but I seem to recall something about William prefers her hair long? She’ll never cut it if that’s the case.
Maybe all these hair articles are to cover up the ramp-up in botox and fillers, so that they have an excuse for her ‘youthful’ look?
Somewhere beyond Joan Rivers is screaming, Meghan that B keeps stealing your looks and takes great joy in getting praise for it.
Gotta love Joan Rivers!!! She was such a class act!!! I read your comment in her voice and it’s brilliant!!!
Yesterday PC read TQ’s speech in the presence of PW and it is clear this will become normal from now on ie both stepping up and yet Rapunzel wasn’t present and all the tabs can PRAISE her for is her hair? Rapunzel should be dedicating more time and energy into her charity work and far less into hair care!! She is also on the cusp of becoming POW so will need to deliver and not just toss her locks at the peasants!
I’m choosing to read that Keen “has the world’s best facialists and beauty advisors on speed dial” as capital-S SHADE from the fail.
Hah this too!! The world’s best facialists and advisors and this is the best they can do. Again, no shade to women aging or having to be photographed all the time and what that might do to their mental health. But it’s mighty shade to a white woman who gets praised for something a WOC was criticised for, it’s mighty shade for someone with nothing better going on to speak about, and mighty shade for someone who was so adamant about not having hair extensions or botox that she had the palace deny both those things on her behalf.
Hmm… I don’t think the centre parting ages her. She looks pretty much the same age as when she has her usual King Charles II-esque long curls. She looks her age and there’s nothing wrong with that.
It’s a less dated look though. I don’t know that it flatters her as such but it’s a less frumpy look. Obviously it looks far better on Meghan.
In the third picture Kate and William are holding hands — I thought that was against protocol!
I don’t think Kate suits this style. It is much too long and harsh for her. She suits it shorter and curlier.
In my opinion it looks more professional this way as opposed to the blowout. This is better work hair, especially since it seems to be secured in some way behind her ears. Nothing to fuss with. And she has a long neck so the mock collar and long hair work for her. If I tried that my neck would disappear.
God. Is that all these women can talk about with Kate. Who the hell cares. Breaking news I haven’t changed my part in 15 years who cares.
There’s nothing else to talk about with her. It’s either her hair or her clothes, she doesn’t do much else. She’s not a woman of substance as far as she’s let anyone know or as far as the media portray her as. She also doesn’t do the meet and greets/bread and butter royal engagements that, say, Anne or Charles do so there’s really no work to talk about. When she does put forward a project, it’s usually some token half assed project or a completed project she had little to do with but slapped her name on it anyway. I wish she’d give us something else to talk about.
I like her look here, much better than the 80’s secretary look she usually has going on.
“Duchess of Cambridge has discovered a fuss-free way to rock more youthful appearance – with a simple change of hairstyle.” What?!?! 🤣🤣🤣
All I’m reading is that the Botox is not working all that great and that this “look” assists with a more youthful look. After all. Women cannot just age, they must look younger than their actual years. She sucks and so does the BM with their misogynists trash takes.
What did the stylists say about that frizzy dead animal hanging on the back of her head? Seriously, the wiglet has its own life at this point. It deserves a Twitter feed.
LMFAO “effortlessly” tucking her hair behind the ear – like it’s work not to tuck? What does this even mean? Meanwhile, notice how each of the three quotes in the DM article mention “youthful” or “anti-aging”. Shade, shade, shade! I suspect the British tabs will come hard for the Duchess if the marriage fails. Not going to be pretty. Effortless, perhaps.
The marriage failed some time ago. I suspect it will be more apparent once the queen passes. The centre part is too severe for her aging, sagging face and only further emphasizes her extreme thinness. In short I think it looks like hell. A haircut would make her look younger, no?
As Catherine Deneuve famously stated…“After a certain age, a woman has to choose between her fanny and her face.” No hairstyle is going to change what Khate has done to herself with extreme dieting, exercise, smoking and tanning. When you see unphotoshopped pics of her it’s shocking how haggard she looks. No amount of makeup, botox or injectibles are going to fix it, she has to stop starving herself.
A haircut might really look cute, but would she dare? Long hair is a shield. As is extreme thinness. I haven’t seen unphotoshopped pics but that waist is so tiny, I can’t imagine how little she eats in a day.
By marriage failing, I mean officially, via legal separation or divorce. Until then, Kate is the future queen and only the shadiest of shade will be allowed. If the Keenbridges publicly split, all bets are off.
I don’t know if anyone else has mentioned this I skimmed comments but didn’t see anything… Maybe y’all didn’t grow up in a house of petty like me lol because the repeated reference to her jaw line and sleek straight hair makes me think that the rose bush trimming is still happening – because that is such a pointed and repetitive dig at Rose Hanberrys features, zero jawline and flouncy hair. I told you I was trained in the house of petty- once you see it … lol
I hate myself . This dress is my Diplo lol
What stylists are praising this? Her own personal stylists?
“luminous skin” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I don’t get the hype about the middle part or the Royals to be quite honest but I love fashion so here I am lol. I will say while I love studying trends and their impact on pop culture, I’m still firmly team “Wear your hair however you want.” Life is too short to let trends and other people dictate how I should wear my hair.
“She is effortlessly tucking her hair behind the ear . . .” Writers and editors should be embarrassed to publish utter drivel like this.
couldn’t be any more sycophantic even if they tried. It’s like she’s the first woman with hair.
When she wears her hair in a center part you can see her roots and gray hairs. Just wear your hair shorter and with more volume, Khate!
I think a centre part with long, straight hair is definitely not for everyone. Like people above have said, it can be quite severe, particularly on older women. I think the side part aging you is about it looking outdated. I was WEDDED to my deep side part in my 20s and would have considered a centre parting outrageous. Now that I’m older I wear my hair naturally curly, centre parted, with a curly fringe. I find all the layers softens the centre parting which I think helps in your 30s.
Meghan looks lovely with a centre part but her face is still very plump and she has lovely cheek bones so it shows off her features particularly well!
I’m sorry, but her “luminous skin”‽ The only thing luminous about her are her glassy eyes. Those eyes cannot possibly be the eyes of an undrugged/heavily medicated person.
Why the dickens is a hair part either trendy or not? I mean, one parts ones hair either in the middle, or one side or the other, or even off-centre, whatever looks good or works with the hairstyle. I believe people have been doing this since people starting groom their hair, or doing something to get it out of their eyes. I personally believe that a side part works for most people and a middle part doesn’t work for everyone.
The bar is really low for her.
It is unbelievable to me what a low bar is set for this woman to be “praised” by the RR. A Centre part? Seriously? This family is the living embodient of privileged mediocrity.
I prefer the straight hair to the big barrel waves, which do nothing for her. But it’s still too long. I think keen has an emotional attachment to long hair, like Jennifer Anniston, but it really doesn’t look good at her age. Really long hair only looks good when your under 30. The few times I’ve seen keen with shorter hair, she looks so much better. But whilst Meghan and rose have long hair, so will Kate.
In the close-up maniac picture (I know you know the one) it looks like the skin under her eyes is collapsing/receding. Does that mean bad eye work, starvation, what? Really curious about it.
That picture should have come with a warning label! It looks demented!
The centre part might be Kate copying Meghan (or it could just be that centre parts are in right now, ugh) but the long and straight? Really? I did quick scan of Meghan’s archives on this site and when her hair is down its usually in soft waves not straight. And she tends to wear her hair forward over her shoulders, not pushed back the way Kate has been doing lately. And as for length, Kate’s been doing long hair FOREVER. I dunno, while I don’t deny that Kate does indeed try to copy a lot of Meghan’s looks I think the claim that she’s copying “Meghan’s” hairstyle is a bit a of stretch.
And as for centre parts in general again I say UGH. I don’t know why Gen Z has gotten it into their heads that a centre part is universally flattering because it is NOT. They can pry my side part from my cold dead hands. And given that I got hit on last week by a guy who couldn’t have been more than 25 (I’m almost 40) my side part clearly doesn’t make me look old.
