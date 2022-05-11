Carole Middleton is ‘a very pushy mother,’ Will & Kate told her to ‘back off’?

Carole Middleton’s presence is felt throughout Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers, likely because Carole was probably one of Brown’s sources. Under the guise of praising the “normal” middle-class home life the Middletons provided Prince William, Brown did make Carole and Kate both sound like stalkers. Once Kate and Carole got their hooks into William, they were never letting him go. What’s interesting about that is I’ve gotten the feeling, especially in the past year, that William has really begun to distance himself from Carole in particular.

I don’t know when this “distancing” started, but I realized something was going on when William flatly refused to allow Kate to come to the unveiling of the Diana statue, and Kate and Camp Middleton basically threw a two-week-long tantrum about it. Part of that tantrum was Carole running to Angela Levin (of all people) in an attempt to keep William in line. Levin wrote a sugary piece about how Carole was William’s second mother and a better mother than Diana. I sh-t you not. Well, now there’s curious piece in OK!/Star Magazine about Kate AND William having some kind of falling out with Carole because Carole was over-involved in their marriage and their lives.

It looks like the royal’s family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William’s kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies’ relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge’s mom has become a little too involved in her daughter’s personal life. “Carole is a very pushy mother,” the insider said, adding that the duo haven’t talked in three months after Kate told her “to back off.” The tension reportedly started during the early days of the pandemic, when Kate, 40, and William, 39, quarantined with Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 4. Much to their surprise, they realized that they were capable of handling the tots without extra assistance. “It was the first time in Kate’s life that she got to be with George, Charlotte and Louis full time,” noted the source. “The Duchess embraced every minute of it and realized she can do without her bossy mother trying to take over.” Before she sat her down for a chat, Middleton, 63, used to just show up unannounced at the mom-of-three’s door. “Kate would be in the middle of a Zoom call or homeschooling the kids, and it would be Carole with a suitcase expecting to stay over. She’d walk into the house like she owned the place and try to take over the homeschooling and tell Kate how to dress the kids,” the insider recalled. “It irritated William to no end.” “William didn’t want Carole there at night after the kids were put to bed. It’s the only quality time he gets to spend with his wife,” the source pointed out. And while “most grandparents can’t get enough of their grandchildren, Carole is bordering on obsession.” The Cambridges are also annoyed at how Middleton — the founder of Party Pieces supplies company — takes advantage of her royal ties, as she reportedly “reminds customers she’s related to the Queen” all the time. In fact, her business is now offering Platinum Jubilee-themed products, which most people see as “tacky.” “Kate can’t take anymore humiliation and told her mom to stop pushing her products onto William’s family,” the source shared. “William offered Carole an ultimatum. Now time will only tell whether they can repair their relationship.”

[From OK! Magazine]

Well, dang. Weird how the American tabloids have a more interesting take on the Carole/William dynamic than all of the British media put together. Honestly, I do think there was some kind of significant shift during the pandemic, when the Cambridge family was mostly at Anmer Hall. Remember how the Queen told William he could use the Sandringham main house? I always believed that was when they started living apart for real, with William in the big house and Kate at Anmer. And Carole probably did barge in, but she’s always done that. She’s always stage-managed William and Kate’s relationship and William liked it… until he didn’t. Hm.