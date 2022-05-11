“Will Taylor Swift announce something major on Friday the 13th?” links

Will Taylor Swift make a big announcement on Friday the 13th? The snake fam believes that Tay is about to drop more re-recorded albums. [LaineyGossip]
I don’t know much about Azealia Banks, and I dgaf about Gaga or Lana Del Ray, but calling us “the gays” is not cool.
She’s an awful mess who has basically gone after every female celebrity at this point. The cruelest bit was when she fat-shamed Lizzo among other stuff a while back. I can’t believe some people buy her rant that Gaga wanted to drink Nicki’s blood…it’s like all the old “satanic” rumors about Gaga that were big a decade ago.
I really hope Taylor releases some new, original music.
RME. Azealia accused Gaga of wanting to drink Nicki’s blood. Also the idea that Gaga wanted to “beef” with Nicki? Like…they have almost no crossover besides being a bit camp and having some gay fans, but that can be said of nearly every female musician. If Azealia had accused Gaga of wanting to beef with Rihanna or Katy (she did with Katy in a mild way in the past) it might have been more believable.
That said, Azealia’s been caught out lying multiple times, is a Trump supporting transphobic mess who has attacked every single female singer (including Beyonce), and more….so I don’t find anything she says to be particularly believable.
Why is Azealia rehashing old feuds in 2022?
If Azealia Banks ever talked sh*t about me, that’s how I’d really know I’m doing something right. Few people have so thoroughly ruined their own careers and hype like she has.
WAGatha Christie is so funny. Someone needs to make a dark comedy about the situation.
It is hilarious!!! Rooneys plan worked brilliantly? They should definitely create a mystery movie with Christie’s genre to make this into a movie. Life creates opportunities for us to base the best plot line!
The ocean stories are scary to me too, I don’t know how anyone can night dive! I was snorkeling near one of those super deep drop offs one time, and the way everything changed color and the bottom just disappeared was terrifying.
I love diving but shipwreck dives are kind of creepy. I wish I had done a night dive but never did. It was only terrified of barracudas as they swam in large pools and they are attracted to shiny materials. The sharks off of Florida were mostly nurse sharks. The first one startled me but not the others.
We don’t know whats at the bottom of the seas floors. There was a discovery about two years, off the coast of California that hadn’t been spotted in over a hundred years that they speculate are from the prehistoric period.