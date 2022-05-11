“Will Taylor Swift announce something major on Friday the 13th?” links
  • May 11, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Will Taylor Swift make a big announcement on Friday the 13th? The snake fam believes that Tay is about to drop more re-recorded albums. [LaineyGossip]
Azealia Banks took down Lana del Rey & Lady Gaga in one quote. [OMG Blog]
NBC renews Law & Order and L&O: Organized Crime. [Seriously OMG]
Dakota Johnson keeps her mask on. [Just Jared]
The WAGatha Christie libel trial has begun! [Dlisted]
A TV show about Deuxmoi? Eh. [Pajiba]
Michelle Dockery can wear anything and often does. [Go Fug Yourself]
Buzzfeed is doing staff buyouts? [Gawker]
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at a stalemate? [Towleroad]
Scary stories about the ocean. The Bermuda Triangle story freaked me out! [Buzzfeed]
Did Joe Gorga really quit RHONJ? [Starcasm]
Louis Vuitton hired Deepika Padukone as a brand ambassador. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Will Taylor Swift announce something major on Friday the 13th?” links”

  1. GR says:
    May 11, 2022 at 1:05 pm

    I don’t know much about Azealia Banks, and I dgaf about Gaga or Lana Del Ray, but calling us “the gays” is not cool.

    Reply
    • Div says:
      May 11, 2022 at 1:20 pm

      She’s an awful mess who has basically gone after every female celebrity at this point. The cruelest bit was when she fat-shamed Lizzo among other stuff a while back. I can’t believe some people buy her rant that Gaga wanted to drink Nicki’s blood…it’s like all the old “satanic” rumors about Gaga that were big a decade ago.

      Reply
  2. Div says:
    May 11, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    I really hope Taylor releases some new, original music.

    RME. Azealia accused Gaga of wanting to drink Nicki’s blood. Also the idea that Gaga wanted to “beef” with Nicki? Like…they have almost no crossover besides being a bit camp and having some gay fans, but that can be said of nearly every female musician. If Azealia had accused Gaga of wanting to beef with Rihanna or Katy (she did with Katy in a mild way in the past) it might have been more believable.

    That said, Azealia’s been caught out lying multiple times, is a Trump supporting transphobic mess who has attacked every single female singer (including Beyonce), and more….so I don’t find anything she says to be particularly believable.

    Reply
  3. Evening Star says:
    May 11, 2022 at 1:52 pm

    If Azealia Banks ever talked sh*t about me, that’s how I’d really know I’m doing something right. Few people have so thoroughly ruined their own careers and hype like she has.

    Reply
  4. Div says:
    May 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    WAGatha Christie is so funny. Someone needs to make a dark comedy about the situation.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 11, 2022 at 6:11 pm

      It is hilarious!!! Rooneys plan worked brilliantly? They should definitely create a mystery movie with Christie’s genre to make this into a movie. Life creates opportunities for us to base the best plot line!

      Reply
  5. lucy2 says:
    May 11, 2022 at 3:11 pm

    The ocean stories are scary to me too, I don’t know how anyone can night dive! I was snorkeling near one of those super deep drop offs one time, and the way everything changed color and the bottom just disappeared was terrifying.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 11, 2022 at 4:13 pm

      I love diving but shipwreck dives are kind of creepy. I wish I had done a night dive but never did. It was only terrified of barracudas as they swam in large pools and they are attracted to shiny materials. The sharks off of Florida were mostly nurse sharks. The first one startled me but not the others.

      We don’t know whats at the bottom of the seas floors. There was a discovery about two years, off the coast of California that hadn’t been spotted in over a hundred years that they speculate are from the prehistoric period.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment