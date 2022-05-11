Countess Kate wore trousers & a Cefinn blouse for the first stop in Scotland

The only thing I enjoy about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s chaotic visits to Scotland is their Scottish titles: The Earl and Countess of Strathearn. I just think those titles are lovely. I’m sure the titles are soaked in blood and historical Scottish drama. Anyway, the Strathearns arrived in Glasgow today and their first stop was St. John’s Primary School. William and Kate participated in a Roots of Empathy session involving a baby. They will also visit the Wheatley Group in Kennishead today. I’m not going to go on and on about their activities, because I’m almost positive that this two-day Scottish trip was thrown together at the last minute as busywork.
As for fashion, Kate wore slacks and repeated a Catherine Walker coat, but she did wear one new piece: a “£170 baby blue blouse from Cefinn.” Cefinn is Samantha Cameron’s fashion line. SamCam is David Cameron’s wife, Cameron was the Tory prime minister who f–ked around and found out with Brexit. SamCam is English aristocracy… I wonder why Kate can’t seem to find any Scottish designers to wear. Oh well, at least she wasn’t in head-to-toe tartan (although she is wearing blue for, you guessed it, the Scottish flag).
There are already headlines happening right now about how Kate held a baby and how she’s feeling “broody.” It’s been clear for a while that Kate wants a fourth child… and William does not.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Her posture physically pains me
+ 100%! It’s awful. Ruins everything she wears and every photo taken of her.
Suddenly they are so handsy with kids. Still no photos of her letting a child of color sit on her lap though?
Remember when she could not touch the brown baby doll?!?!?!?!
She only looks comfy with those young white kids….,
They’re getting “handsy” with the white crowd as well. I thought they weren’t “allowed” to take selfies? Yet on The Fail, there are pics of both of them practically hugging people and taking selfies with them.
One rule for them… one for “the others” it seems.
How lovely! White children don’t get fenced. They are worthy and are allowed to sit along side the FFQ and FFQ.
Wonder if KKKhate recoiled from anyone’s touch.
What a great look for the “very much not racist” couple.
H & M were handsy and huggy at Invictus, so of course these two have to be handsy and huggy now. It’s all about showing up the Sussexes.
Haven’t even read anything yet but had to post about the header pic. ROFL. Brilliant choice as always. Thank you!
lmao they are all great choices
They are!!! I am surprised that none of the children needed therapy!! She looks scary to me and I’m an adult!!
My mother would tell me that if I kept my mouth open “like that”, I would start to catch flies!
photos are always perfectly chosen! LOL She has such botox forehead. She’s unable to raise her eyebrows so her surprised faces look so ridiculous and crazy.
I don’t know what’s going on but one of her eyes is larger than the other and I’ve noticed for a while that there’s a pocket of fat that tends to pool in the inner corners of her eyes, and that’s not usually where extra flesh pools, especially if one is not overweight. Strange.
Flag color? Check. Wiglet? Check. Manic expressions? Check, check, check.
What is with her FACIAL expressions?? They’re getting more deranged-looking by the day
This is what she thinks “excited” and “engaged” looks like.
There is a noticeable difference between the two sides of her face. I’ve seen it before and thought it was a flux , but now I’m thinking someone has gone botox overboard getting ready for the Jubbly.
She’s clearly self-medicating to get through these ‘work’ days. It takes a lot of effort for Keen to show up to an event that she has absolutely zero interest in. That’s why she seems more alive at events like Wimbledon & red carpets. It’s because she’s in her total element.
Wiglet ALERT!!!
Yet her eyes remain as dead as ever. The crooked mouth and lower face is too much botox.
It’s so weird isn’t it. I don’t understand why her team hasn’t had a word and got her to tone down the deranged expressions. It looks so unnatural.
She’s just so bad at being around members of the public.
Bell’s palsy? My god you’d think Botox would give better results
@hannah everyone who has watched any of the Real Housewives franchises is familiar with this robot-glitching-out face that the women can get when they over-inject and over-medicate. Kate is really reminding me of Taylor Armstrong or Ramona Singer these days.
@MY3CENTS & ONE OF THE MARYS whatever is going on, the asymmetry of her face is obvious and it’s getting worse. The centre-parted straight hair draws attention to this. If the face is a mirror, she has two faces.
Such over the top expressions. Is she trying to be child like in her enthusiasm? Because the kids didn’t even look that hyper.
Well, we knew there would be flag cosplay … and I guess that’s her schtick, but does anyone else find it offensive? Doesn’t rise to the level of cultural appropriation, I guess, but she’s so obvious and she’s so tone deaf. With Scotland openly addressing independence, this feels oblivious. At least this time she got the color mostly right. Probably.
@Dee that is hilarious and everyone that posted under you, had me rolling. I needed this today!
I always felt the Scottich flag should have some red, maybe its the tartans embeded in my mind.
Scotland has another flag – the Lion Rampant (its red, blue and gold) and is the royal flag of Scotland.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/c/c5/Royal_Banner_of_Scotland.svg/383px-Royal_Banner_of_Scotland.svg.png
Yes thanks Digital Unicorn thats exactly how i would imagine it should be.
I loved Meghan’s response when she found out the national animal of Scotland is a unicorn “we’re all moving to Scotland”
https://youtu.be/trFWwBjdQFM – ‘Meghan Markle quizzed on Britishness’
(Plus her response to the lion being the national animal for England – “appropriate” especially when you know she was dating Harry during that time 😂)
That would make a beautiful scarf.
@ Layla, thank you for the link!! Unicorns!! I am definitely moving to Scotland!!
Roots of Empathy? Roots. Of. Empathy. These two. REALLY?!
They are shameless and the RR who promote them are worse.
Well In Wiglets case there no roots of course, as for baldy…..
I snorted water out my nose when I read that.
So what did TOB and Duller learn? As they certainly could have “learned” from this course? I wonder if they gave examples…..
nope, just crickets 🦗
@ MY3CENTS, oh my, you are utterly brilliant!!! BRAVA!!!!
Roots of Empathy is a school program that encourages empathy in classrooms. My son and I volunteered in his first year of life at a local elementary school. The infant and a parent are part of classroom sessions where kids are asked to imagine what the baby is feeling and learn about caring for babies (I.e. learning to consider the feelings of others, aka empathy). FFQ needs those lessons herself.
They are not even trying to blend that hairpiece in! Is she covering a bald spot or something??
It sticks out like a sore thumb, especially in that second to last photo with her open-mouthed gawp. Faux pas happen to everyone from time to time, but this woman literally has an entire keen preen team micromanaging every aspect of her image, so the fact that they continue to let this happen just baffles me.
She does have a known 3 inch scar on her temple, but i think the extensions are a personal choice.
The scar was an extension mark. It has never been seen again after the story about her “childhood operation” came out.
Yes, the extensions or wiglet are very obvious. I don’t think these things are good for anyones hair, it must put a lot of pressure on existing hair they are tied to. I suppose Kate uses the best conditioners and hair potions though. I think in a few years we may see her cut her hair into a much shorter style. The very long hair cannot last into her late forties surely.
I can’t stop laughing at the second image in this post. She looks…I don’t want to be unintentionally ableist (especially since I do have a mental illness) so I’ll just say Kate needs to decide between overemoting and getting the Botox. She cannot do both.
You’re right. At the second picture her eyes are totally off. I don’t know if it’s her botox or something else.
She looks high. That’s the word, high! The kids look like they have no idea wtf she’s making faces for, bc doesn’t she fake laugh with no sound for pictures? Anyway, she looks high and a bit scary.
her eyes are completely uneven. There’s having an asymmetrical face and then whatever is happening in that one picture.
I was going to say deranged. You’re much kinder.
none of her over expressions match the kids expressions. She is a complete fool. Did Will leave her with the kids to come down from whatever she took this morning …. “I down a couple downers, but nothin compares to these blue and yellow purple pills ….”
The length of that coat looks ridiculous with those cropped pants. This outfit should’ve had a blazer, or a the longest, a “car coat”, or longer pants to balance the length of the coat.
I’m also noticing that not only is she still copying Meg’s monochrome outfit look, there are some waves are creeping into her hair, making it even more like Meghan’s.
I agree she’s blatantly copykeening but I think this outfit looks great? (Facial expression another story.) No problem with coat length for me. I would not call that blouse “baby blue”, though. More of a medium dusky blue.
I actually think she looks lovely and grown up. I love blue, what can I say?
But no buttons, no sausage curls. She looks modern and professional and like she’s in a good mood/good head space.
I’m going to call it a win, sorry.
@Qsan this shirt is a real missed opportunity for Kate to have buttons down the back of her shirt 🙂
I think it looks nice, too, but can she not afford a manicure? (Catty of me, I know … but sheesh, if she’s going to wave those hands around to show off Big Blue, she ought to take better care of her hands. We know they’re not rough because of hard work.)
I’ve never heard car coat before. Where would the hem fall on one?
It’s a coat that ends somewhere between the hip and knees, sort of mid-thigh. The idea was that you could wear it while driving without a lot of fabric around your legs.
I really like the blouse but hate the rest of the outfit. I agree that the coat is the biggest offender, but the blue pants also take away from the pretty color of the blouse. A wide-leg trouser in a different color would have been more modern and pretty.
I actually like the color of the blouse and dont mind it overall, but I don’t love the all blue look. I think that blouse with black pants or gray pants would have looked a lot better (or cream, but that would have been a bad choice for the floor lol.)
Some of the shots of W & K from this photo op are gold – bug eyes, awkward facial expressions and over acting hand gestures.
William’s “cute” faces are the stuff of nightmares.
I agree. There’s something very cringy about his cutesy faces with kids. Just..bad vibes.
I’m hoping she didn’t make yet another “broody” remark because I agree with what other posters have said – constantly making comments like that when your partner has established they are not interested in it is creepy and inappropriate.
She has this weird hairstyle where she wants to copy Meghan’s straight long hair with a center part but she just can’t give up the curls.
Oh, interestingly, apparently William himself made a comment “can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?”
Pre-emptive? LOL
The baby is trying to break away from her. The older children look bored, but kate is grinning like she on uppers. That is what I see.
She probably is. I’d bet 80% of her “emotions” are chemically induced.
That coat does not work with the rest of the outfit. All the pieces individually are great, but as an ensemble, it’s just so awkward. The slacks are too short for the coat? The coat doesn’t go with the blouse? The heels don’t match the slacks and the coat length?
It pains me trying to figure out what’s wrong
I think mostly it’s the coat – it’s too long and conventionally structured – but the whole look is kind of controlled and constipated and none of the pieces are “statement” around which you can build an outfit.
The boy who is sitting next to her in the top photo where their hands are raised and she has her finger in the air. His facial expression. Like he’s thinking this lady has to sit next to me?
So its Glasgow’s turn for the Keen show – the wegie’s (Glaswegians) won’t be long in telling them what they think. LOL
TBF she does genuinely seem to enjoy being around children.
The facial expressions get me every time – she’s really pushing thro the botox.
Also, they Meghan cosplaying train continues to trundle along.
So I thought all the coat dresses were about Kate’s FFQ look? She could have worn trousers this entire time?
In her heart, does Kate wish she had the bouncy hair back and a fit and flare coat dress?
Kate changed one of her most memorable features so she could copy Meghan’s hair. And it’s not flattering. On Kate, that style looks like aging earth mother who doesn’t wear deodorant.
Oh good one.
Is she wearing that blouse backwards??
I wondered about that too. Awkward.
It wouldn’t be the first time she did that.
The blouse itself isn’t very fussy but the way that it hangs on her makes it look a lot more fussy and prissy than it actually is. And the botox is screwing with her eyes more and more.
Kate’s wiglet needs its own Twitter account.
lol Do it.
I snorted when I read your comment Veda 😹
LOL, I needed a chuckle, @Veda! Thanks a million! 😂
I lived in Scotland for a year. There are sooo many young Scottish designers in Edinburgh and Glasgow that sew and construct their own clothes, sell them in their own boutique stores in the cities, and are very proudly Scottish. I LITERALLY can’t believe she didn’t wear a Scottish designer.
Tbh her handlers probably tried and she prob “didn’t like the look” of any of those designers. She’d rather have an English style than a Scottish one.
There’s plenty of anti-English sentiment in Scotland btw, politically and culturally. The children look uncomfortable and are probably all English because a lot of rich English move to Scotland for work and if they’re going to a rich school, there’s a huge huuge economic divide between the native scots and the imported English
In all the years I have followed her fashion, this is outfit is the first one I would actually wear myself. She looks good. Everything fits properly. Well done Catherine. She/we can all thank Meghan for showing her how it is done.
not surprised they sent them up there. Didn’t Nicola Sturgeon make some noise a few days ago about a new independence referendum?
stg the UK is just gonna be England and Wales by the time William becomes King, if the monarchy even outlasts Charles. which is doubtful.
So naturally she wears a shirt by David Cameron’s wife. Sums it up, really.
Also I just saw that today was the first garden party of the year and Anne attended with Charles and Camilla. That feels very pointed to me. Like it would have been natural IMO to have had W&K there especially for the first one with the queen not attending any but nope. They were sent to Scotland.
I’ve always thought “baby blue” was a paler blue. This is more of an azure blue, IMO.
Earlier this year, I sat next to a friendly Scottish couple in the plane after visiting my parents. One of the topics they felt strongly about was Scottish independence (they despised Brexit and felt that London was making terrible decisions for the UK’s northernmost inhabitants). After the Caribbean tour, I’m curious as to whether W&K will run into separatists on their brief Scottish tour.
Why are these two so adamant on using kids as a buffer between them? Are they that incapable of sitting next to each other for half an hour? Yikes. Everything about this 2-day long visit is screaming ‘thrown together’.
Meghan wore pants and sat on the floor with a baby and kids at Invictus. Cue KMart copykeen a couple of weeks later.
Oh oh oh, but they are not going to separate them from the children by a fence? What’s going on? Oh the kids are white, ok!
That’s also when she gets “broody”. I don’t remember any holding of babies and “broodiness” in the Carribbean.
Once again, her expressions are far out of sync with everyone around her. The one where she is feigning BIG SURPRISE is especially funny because the kids look either bored or mildly amused. She looks like a person who sucks all the air out of a room. An energy vampire.
I’m confused. Why are they visiting this school? What is going on? A baby race?
From what I can tell, they’re watching a single baby crawl about on a mat, maybe roll over. Not sure exactly what the point of that is, or how it engenders empathy; I find it a little weird.
Kate looks really manic in the head shot picture. Feel really uncomfortable seeing the picture of the poor little baby crawling all by himself on the mat. It’s like treating the poor thing as a speciman. The photographers must not be able to capture a shot of Kate showing interest without extreme expressions. Regarding the fashion, I think the coat is too long and drags the whole look down. All the blues work nicely together, though, and matches her ring. It would have been nice for her to feature a Scottish designer, or at least not so obviously an English one. All these missed opportunities to make connections. Her staff needs a tune-up.
I see I’m not the only one concerned about the baby, with everybody lined up on the sides just watching it. Close to putting the Dionne quintuplets on display, with people able to view them through a window.
I am the teacher in the last pic… hmmm 🤔
She is always so manic looking
She is cosplaying a kindergartner here. Why am I not surprised.
Like seriously, she looks like she’s doing Stewart from madtv “look what I can do” Ahahahahaaha
Did Kate suffer a stroke on one side of her face? It looks different.
Too much ‘tox.
I hate the shirt. It looks like it’s backwards.
That’s what I thought; I even double-checked the cuffs, to see if she wore it backwards like she did with that purple Gucci.
🤣 I forgot about the purple Gucci!
The children seemed puzzled by her odd facial expressions
Nothing to add on about the styling, but I do wonder about the seemingly “last minute” feel of these engagements. They work so infrequently that my first thought was they were assigned to x number of social engagements as some kind of penance.
Or that Charles gave them an ultimatum on getting the third house (and maybe the POW titles, when the time comes).
Or are the notoriously leaky Cambridges not welcome while preparations and discussions about the upcoming jubilee celebration are being had? Is this why there has been relatively few KP stories recently – they are being sent off to keep their idle hands occupied while the adults make decisions?
She looks maniacal and likes the kids not because she likes kids, but because she feels they won’t judge her, being so little and all. And the book reading reminds me of Meghan’s video of reading to Archie on his 1st birthday. You ask if Kate needs to cosplay reading a book to a kid and I say, yes, she does. Because it doesn’t come naturally to her–the nannies probably do that in her stead.
Her eye looks like it’s going to pop out any minute now.
I want that blouse!
Jazzhands, bulgy glassy eyes, gawping mouth, and surrounded by people who could not care less but are an acceptable colour…must be a day that ends in “y” for MadEye Meangirl.
It’s terrible, but true. I see her face and that eye and all I see is Mad-Eye Moody. Then, Catholic guilt floods away all reason, and I feel the need to say an Act of Contrition because of that eye.
Wearing Cefinn is such a political statement. I am actually quite shocked. I actually like a lot of the brands designs but I would never buy any because of who Sam Cam is
Why is her mouth hanging open in every picture? It disturbs me.
Hiding the jowls, babe.
Second photo from the top: Kate looks like she’s high as a kite and describing the purple hippo eating rainbows that’s right behind you in the room!
Last photo from the top: Little girl looks at the camera like “Dis bitch!”
Those exaggerated expressions again.
Kate hates kids but loves the cameras. That’s the only reason she’s smiing in these pictures. Remember her rolling her eyes stone faced when Meghan and Archie were looking so adorable and approachable at the picnic. That’s the real Kate, she knows what she’s doing.
I’ve never looked at her that long so, is one of her eyes more open than the other, or is that Botox or just when she’s making these maniacal expressions?
And I see now what they mean with the jazz hands. At least your limbs gotta be moving if your facial expressions won’t amount to much, huh?