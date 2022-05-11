Scobie: Prince Harry said ‘some time ago’ that he wasn’t doing the balcony stuff

Omid Scobie’s latest column for Yahoo News UK is “The Queen deserves better for her Jubilee than obsessing over family drama.” LMAO. Scobie’s thesis is basically: the British media is obsessed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the media’s obsession is overshadowing the Queen’s Jubbly. Scobie once again throws some verbal punches and there was one “incandescent” section which made me chuckle. Scobie makes some news too, with his sources telling him what was going down behind-the-scenes with the decision to not have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the balcony for Trooping the Colour. Some highlights:
The balcony decision was mostly about Prince Andrew: Impatiently waiting for a comeback moment, sources say Prince Andrew was eager to stand by his mother during such a poignant and sympathetic scene. Instead, the appropriate image being presented on June 2 is a lineup of part-time and full-time working family members who are all responsible for continuing the Queen’s legacy beyond her reign.
The media’s focus on the Sussexes being “snubbed” for the balcony: Given the ongoing negative narratives about them in the British press – often spurred on by gossipy palace aides still incandescent about the couple’s decision to leave or speak out – stories about Harry, Meghan and their kids being “DRAMATICALLY CUT” would have probably felt believable to any tabloid reader.
What really happened: As is often the case, the reality is much less severe when you hear that Prince Harry had already spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before last week’s announcements. I’m told by a source that the Duke of Sussex had actually expressed some time ago that he and Meghan were very keen to be a part of the Jubilee engagements, including the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, but less so for the formal balcony moment, which was felt on both sides to be more appropriate for their lives prior to stepping back.
This whole section, OMG: Pot-stirring polls already include asking members of the public if they planned to boo Harry and Meghan, and you won’t be hard pushed to find fantastical commentary speculating that evil Netflix cameras might swoop in and gatecrash events (for what show I’m not exactly sure, given that the only Archewell production currently in development is a documentary about the Invictus Games). You will struggle, however, to find much said about Andrew though, but I suppose his recent multi-million settlement with a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her at 17 years old is nothing compared to the audacity of two people who moved abroad.
The media is to blame: Right now, the biggest threat to the jubilee isn’t coming from within the Windsors or House Montecito, it’s the sections of media hellbent on joyriding the focus towards soap opera-style drama and embellished tales. Whether you are a royalist or not, Her Majesty deserves better than this.
Love the reference to “gossipy palace aides still incandescent about the couple’s decision to leave or speak out.” Also love “the audacity of two people who moved abroad.” Scobie could tell some tales, my goodness. Scobie is basically confirming (via a “source”) what was widely assumed by Sussex supporters and nearly anyone paying attention to how the Sussexes operate these days. Of course the Queen and her people wouldn’t announce that Harry and Meghan aren’t “allowed” on the balcony before there were discussions with Harry and Meghan themselves. And I still believe that Harry was the one to ultimately say “no thanks, we’re not doing that.” What the British media seems unwilling to admit or report on is the fact that Charles and the Queen have taken extraordinary measures behind the scenes to ensure the Sussexes come for the Jubbly. I’ve yet to see any Royal Rota reporter comment on the significance of that.
I love the sly reference to “part time” working royals. Essentially what the Sussexes wanted to be and what we were told didn’t exist.
Well Jane Goodall said she went to visit the Sussexes and when she carried Archie she made him do a wave and Harry said something along the lines like “he’s not gonna do that” . So it is expected that their children won’t be doing any of these activities
I wish a huge crowd would show up, shouting, “We want Harry! We want Meghan!”
Thanks for pointing that out – I just read it as the Gloucesters and Kents. But yes absolutely the shade.
And the stupid loss. I think there’s only one responsible for what happened and continues to happen.
I guess that wasn’t an option for the Sussexes because you can’t devour and destroy someone with one foot out the door, who is part-time and has other things to keep them going. Shows that they wanted to completely control them. That was something that constantly came up in the news coverage of them before they left, this anger of them doing well and the need to control them, take back the spotlight. Apart from the feeding frenzy of the press and the deranged haters, I assume most Brits will just enjoy the long holiday and not get caught up in this royal nonsense, and hope the Sussexes do what they can to get through this in a healthy way.
I read that as Will & Kate being part time 🤣
Part-time royals? Reporting is finally getting accurate when describing Will and Kate.
😉
I respect Scobie as a reporter mainly because he seems to be the most neutral of all.
But i am going to call BS on this one. I don’t think he actually has any “sources”. They were probably people on twitter (sussex squad) guessing that harry probably didn’t want his family on that balcony.
I agree. Omid’s ‘source’ is likely guess work or based on Harry’s conversation with jane Goodall about Archie not growing up like that.
Is it far fetched to suggest that Scobies source could actually be H & M?I mean he was one of the few who was fair to them and they did communicate for Finding Freedom.
It is far-fetched at this point, because now they have said they do not use royal reporters or anyone else as sources.
The court case showed that the palace cooperated with Omid & Carolyn on their book. It also showed that in 2017/18 Meghan didn’t trust Omid as he made up a basic fact. I also remember him saying that Doria was in London getting ready for the wedding when she was then papped in LA. Her thoughts on him may have changed but just saying that Omid isn’t above reporting things with no factual basis.
I don’t have anything against him & glad someone who didn’t join the pile on secured the bag& is expanding his profile. but I think all royal reporters dabble in fan fiction & guess work because they are rarely checked on their reporting.
Omid was one of the very few people invited to be present at one of, or IIRC possibly the last of Meghan’s official royal engagements. So presumably her opinion of him was different by 2020.
I’ve come to the following conclusion about RRs. They know a LOT of shit that they just can’t report for fear of being sued or losing access. So they either make shit up or talk in code hoping the public figures out their signals. And the more sycophantic ones just act as PR for whatever royal they support.
Scobie has sources. I don’t know why people assume that he doesn’t have any sources. Does that mean his sources are H&M? Of course not. It doesn’t even mean his source is H&M’s best friend or whatever. here, it just says that he’s told by a source that Harry had already talked to his grandmother about skipping the trooping. That doesn’t mean the source was Harry or Meghan or even anyone in their camp. It could have been a palace staffer who isn’t 100% anti-Sussex, and I wouldn’t be surprised if other RRs have the same source and have heard the same thing and just have a different narrative to push than Omid.
We know that not everyone who worked with the Sussexes in the UK hated them or thought they were the worst bosses, thats just what the RRs have been running for years now. They’re clearly picking and choosing what to talk about and I think here, Omid is just calling that out.
A lot of the rest of what he says is just what anyone who isn’t blinded with hate could see.
I agree. Don’t see how it would help his rep at this point to claim sources he doesn’t have. Unlike many other RR’s, he has some financial independence from the success of FF, and he’s one of the very few to cover events by the other main working royals that otherwise seem to pass unnoticed, so I doubt he’s hated by everyone in the Firm. This info sounds like it could have come from a palace source (not KP!) wanting to make the point the balcony issue is really about Andrew, and H&M aren’t being snubbed as per the what the BM are saying, but in fact talked to TQ some time ago about what they’d like. If it’s true as people have suggested that TQ – and Charles – both want H&M present for the Jubbly, it makes sense to put this out there.
Agreed Becks. He does have sources but that doesn’t mean it’s H&M. It’s probably someone from the palace. I do believe that Harry told them no to the balcony appearance.
His reporting with Yahoo is very different than with Harpers ( even though he still works for them) He calls the RF out and doesn’t care. It’s pretty refreshing.
Maybe it’s the Queen herself. Who knows how many burner phones she has stuffed down her bra. The ol’ girl needs to get her kicks somehow now that she’s castle-bound. 😉
@Becks1
I agree as well. I have thought that maybe, just maybe there might be one or two “sources” in the palaces that actually liked H&M and were sorry they left, so they talk to Scoble on the extreme down low.
I’ve read before that it’s the RR and BM that stoke the flames (with input from the RF) against the Suxxesses. Seeing how it’s biting them in the a** the narrative is shifting to more and more “positive” (ish) and sources are talking more with permission from QE2 and Charles camps
My take only for what its worth
Yup. Everyone here on this site knew this. Glad to see an “official” royal reporter verifying it. Would be great it he could name his source, since I’m unimpressed with any anonymous source these days, but still. The truth couldn’t have been more obvious.
I doubt he has a Sussex source. I think he’s just writing plausible theories which we also talk about here. Harry has always expressed his feelings about being a working royal quite clearly and you can deduce his thoughts from such interviews. Omid’s speculations certainly sound less far fetched and fantastical than what the rest of the rats reach for and lie about. I think with their brain disorders and lack of English comprehension, they might also have spinal problems from all the reaching.
I don’t think Yahoo News is going to hire a reporter who makes up sources. Despite its silly name, it’s considered a relatively reputable news source.
By who, SusieQ? I don’t know a single person that takes Yahoo news seriously. I’m sure Yahoo has millions of fans, they wouldn’t exists otherwise, I’ve just never met anyone that turns to them for information. Do you know if Yahoo is more popular in the States?
The Sussexes want to protect their kids. They have hid the children’s faces as much as possible. There is no way they want Lili and Archie on the balcony for all the world to see. They are probably torn on whether to have the kids in public at all during the Jubbly.
I will be shocked if the kids are seen out in public. They will make private visits to Liz and to Chuck and be kept far out of the public eye. Only H&M will be seen at any public events, like the Thanksgiving Service.
They might agree to making some photos available after the fact (like the photos from Archie’s christening). They allowed the Christmas photo with Archie’s face to go public and babies change so quickly that Lilibet in June will look different from Lilibet in December.
Clearly Call me Catherine IS a part timer hence all the tabs fan fiction about her COMPLETE devotion to her brood and giving more when they are grown up!!
LOL Does Scobie read Celebitchy!? I have to admit i learned the word incandescent here.
I suspect so and why not? There’s plenty of good analysis here.
Never said it was a bad thing. *viola davis eyeroll gif *
That was my first thought, lol. Hey Omid!
I’m sure he does, but that term became infamous after the Sussexit news was announced, it was one of the leading themes – that someone was incandescent with rage – and Omid went on one of morning shows and specifically laughed that off, that no one was incandescent with rage, this had been in the works for month, etc.
But like I said I know he interacts with a lot of squaddies and I’m sure he reads this site as a result, and the term does get a lot of play here. Once there was a twitter thing going around like “tweet something that your followers will get but others wont” or something and Omid’s was “incandescent with rage” lol.
it would not even shock me if Harry reads Celebitchy
I think that Meghan may read it, not sure about Kate but her media people will surely keep tabs on a site like this.
it would shock me. they don’t have the time and there’s too much toxicity.
I think Kate’s people probably do read stuff like this, to read the room. but I bet they don’t pass on much. and I totally don’t believe the Sussexes even want to know what random internet people think.
RR’s do. I think Emily Andrews follows Kaiser on twitter.
You learned the word ‘here’ because ‘here’ often reports on danwooten’s fantastical sycophantic rants in favor of Bullyiam and with rage against H&M and its wooten’s favorite word to describe Bullyiam’s epic man-baby tantrums.
“ You will struggle, however, to find much said about Andrew though, but I suppose his recent multi-million settlement with a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her at 17 years old is nothing compared to the audacity of two people who moved abroad.”
Thank you Scobie!
Also: I hope Andrew weasels his way onto the balcony. I believe strongly that The Queen should have her favorite son around her during these events. Let them show who she is and let the public never forget what the Crown did to Virginia Giuffre.
I concur.
In fact, I believe its logical to say at this point that betty will not make the balcony. And in her absence, I believe pedoAndy will shoehorn his way up there. LMAO And then watch as the Rats scurry as they try to behave like reporters covering the main event or will they do what they do best: speculate and fantasize about the Sussexes.
Keeping fingers crossed.
@ Queen Meghan’s Hand, I can certainly see Pedrew now crying on his Mums dress now and has been since the announcement was made. I mentioned it the other day and I wouldn’t put it past TQ to have him standing next to her. We know where her loyalties lay and it is her Jubbly!! TQ might have already made arrangements, for all we know as she doesn’t care what the public thinks, as evident in PP Thanksgiving service.
As for Omids declaration, I would trust that he has an inside source somewhere. There were many staff members that cried during their departure luncheon, so there is probably more love for Harry and Meghan than TOBB and CopyKeen.
Plus, it was a non-negotiable term for Harry and Meghan NOT to be on the balcony. They have no desire to be with their vicious family members and have made that clear. Harry and Meghan are coming solely as to support to his grandmother and her celebrating the Jubbly, end of story. These terms were presented to Charles and the acceptance shows that he also wants Harry and Meghan there. For numerous reasons, some of which are purely selfish ones, but I digress.
Yes, thank you Omid. I agree with everything that you have written. Especially that the press are the biggest threat to the success of the Jubilee.
As I stated in another post, I think there are many reasons that Harry and Meghan are fine not being on the balcony. One of the many reasons that people are not talking about is the fact that Harry is not allowed to be in uniform. The only senior member of the royal family (other than Andrew) to have served two tour during wartime in Afghanistan, a 10 year veteran, coming off a very successful Invictus Games, and he is on the balcony wearing a suit while all the other royals are wearing their performative uniforms?!? Even Andrew still has the option to wear a uniform because of one remaining title. It’s not a good look for the family and Harry deserves better for all his service.
I would LOVE to see Harry in Civvies standing next to Edward Wessex decked out like Muamar Qaddafi. Even though I equate the term royal courtier with stuendously incompetent (SUCH a great interview, HRH Pedrew!), even they realize what a PR nightmare that would be.
Then again, these folks thought that Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos cosplay was a great look for Cain and Unable in Jamaica.
My first thought was Juan and Eva Peron.
Omid is confirming a lot of what we’ve been saying here. No balcony was Harry and Meghan’s call and that they would most likely only go to the Thanksgiving Service.
Not the point of this post but I absolutely love the way Harry looks at Meghan, it’s like she invented butter and he will love and admire her for life for it. Lol. I Love butter so that would be my look .lol.
I hope millions of people are reading scobbie yahoo articles because I think it’s important that people stop believing the British media nonsense. I even saw this totally misleading headline on e news daily pop about the snub and that Justin man clearly believes all that nonsense but then again he seems to have the most negative opinions about Meghan. It makes me mad when people don’t think with the brains they were born with.
I am with you @over it, Justin always does that, and that’s why I stopped listening and watching his show. He is desperately trying to be a household name, and you can tell. I love how Harry looks at her also, and it’s so genuine, unlike the other two.
It’s an exceptionally beautiful sight to see how much love there is between Harry and Meghan! Their love is supportive, caring, authentic and purely unconditional. Their ease with each other is also a lovely sight as they seem so happy now and deserve all of the happiness that is possible! They have endured so much for newlyweds that many may not have been able to endure but their love and commitment has proven to be secure.
As for the British public, I do hope that we will see more Brits reading these articles that Omid, and Hunt, are writing with regards to the unrelenting hatred that they are creating solely for the purpose of wanting to punish Harry and Meghan. The power that the RR’s have over the BRF is not healthy nor is it a healthy temperament for the country. Allow citizens to make up their own minds as to how they feel and stop flaming the flames of lies and hatred. It causes such a hateful undercurrent that translates into their daily lives. We should know here in America as we are still suffering from the damage caused from that narcissistic, delusional and destructive criminal. It has severed all forms of decency in America.
Agree on all counts.
“Whether you are a royalist or not, Her Majesty deserves better than this.”. Give me one good reason why. Like seriously I want to know why royalist talk like this I don’t understand them. They push someone or a concept on you, it’s like they sold their souls for another human being. It’s sacriligious if anything. I’ll never understand.
This. I’m still waiting for this explanation, WHY does she deserve better?
I’m a die-hard H&M supporter and have nothing but contempt for the UK royals.
In fact, I am particularly disgusted that betty, as a woman in a position of great influence if not power, for nearly three-quarters of a century, has NOT used that influence….that bully pulpit….. to help empower/speak up in support of, the women of her ‘kingdom;’ as well as the poor; the marginalized; and other vulnerable people.
Seen strictly thru the lens of her as a woman who has carried herself with dignity and with exemplary social manners who, thru no action on her part/no fault of her own, was thrust into the role/burden she has borne for 96 years, I can see how some would believe that she: “…..deserves better than this.”
I think she is directly responsible for the rota and the “invisible contract”, so she’s getting exactly what she bought, so to speak.
Even 10 years ago, I would have agreed that she deserves better. Now? Nope.
“(for what show I’m not exactly sure, given that the only Archewell production currently in development is a documentary about the Invictus Games)”
OMG, THANK YOU.
Yes!! Thank you indeed!!
The RF definitely wanted that balcony moment, no doubt. The press could use those photos for years. It would also push a narrative that all is forgiven. I’m SO glad they won’t be on that balcony.
Ok can someone spell it out for me, what are the extraordinary measures being taken behind the scenes to make this happen? Other than booking a plane and staying in their own home what did H&M need? I can think of security but that might not need any negotiation if they’re staying on royal grounds, right? So the Cambridges being sent out of town for a bit comes to mind. Staying off the balcony actually works for Charles because it keeps Andrew away. They’re not working royals so they’re not obligated to make official appearances. I guess I don’t see where negotiations were required or I’m being obtuse
For one thing, there are the bullying charges still pending against Meghan and I hope the Sussexes negotiated a retraction for coming to the Jubilee. And if it were me, I’d want it done before they come, not afterwards.
Security was Harry’s number one issue for not visiting. He was not ok with the just on royal grounds. They must have severely walked back in that.
Also it feels like everyone (aside from kensington palace) is keep a much tighter hold on the leaks. also sending the possible problematic couples away is interesting. No leak on the H&M appearances either.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I guess things are way more tense than I appreciated
Nobody wants a repeat of the Commonwealth church service where the Cambridges and Essexes blatantly snubbed Meghan and Harry. In fact Khate had such a disgusted expression on her face it was like daggers were coming out of her eyes.
One think that will be very telling will be the order of procession into St Paul’s. It is a long time since a large group of royals have gone to St Pauls, I would guess the last time was Charles and Diana’s wedding. I hope that the Sussexes will be given their rightful place in the order of succession entering and leaving the Cathedral.
Agree a lot of this is being drummed up by the media, and seems BP is hoping to negate some of that, hence sending the thirsty Wessexes and incandescent Cambridges to the hinterlands and the Sussexes not doing the balcony. The way vile Dan Wooten was/is planning to bring Thomas Markle over showed how desperate the media are to create drama and chaos. Everyone wants the additional attention the Sussexes will bring to the Jubilee, but still want to attack them. The immaturity and pettiness on display from over there is embarrassing. I hope we see very little of the Sussexes on this trip and they come and go in stealth mode.
Agreed!! How convenient too that TOBB and CopyKeen will be conducting business elsewhere. Anyone who saw their behaviour at the their last CW service that has eyes could clearly see how brutally Harry and Meghan have been treated. It confirmed their claims, to me at least.
Whatever Scobie’s source(s) might or might not be, his yahoo news columns are wonderful to read. He has a deft touch with shade LOL, and his analysis is dead on, even if it’s just his own speculation based on experience and what’s out there in the public domain. The RR could do the same, but have put all their eggs in the KP smear basket. That’s what makes Omid’s pieces so refreshing.
He’s in a small class — Peter Hunt and James O’Brien among a very few others among them.
@C-Shell thank you for saying that. Yes, there is a small class. James O’Brien can wipe the floor with anyone in a debate about the Sussexes. But I don’t know Peter Hunt.
Agree 100% about all 3 people you mentioned @cshell.
Wtf is a jubbly?
Some commemorative stuff was manufactured in China for the Jubilee but they misspelled it as “Jubbly” so of course everyone here jumped on it as the new *unofficial* name.
At this point I sometimes forget that it’s not the right word for it 🤣🤣
Oh that’s funny! I didn’t know where the name came from, thought maybe Kaiser made it up to riff on posh British accents. It’s funnier this way!
Wouldn’t it be ironic if Andrew bolted onto the balcony only to find nobody there. I mean who on earth would want to stand near him and be tainted by association?
I think Harry told them from the start he wasn’t doing any balcony. Which would have left Andrew as a major solo spectacle up there… so they cast them “both” out with the working angle, saving poor Andy’s pride instead of being booted on his own.
So glad the Sussexes won’t be on the sideshow balcony. So glad they’re likely to keep their youngsters out of the RR’s reach and away from their vicious family members. Racist Uncle Baldy and Aunty Kkkhate are too toxic to be allowed anywhere near those precious children.
Scobie made an excellent point. It surely does seem like being a Black Duchess who “doesn’t know her place” is a far greater offense to the British public than Prince Andrew’s pedophilia and friendship with child traffickers. It’s mind-boggling!
The canny little “incandescent” line has me rolling. We hear you, Scobie. William’s the leak for all the bad stuff. We know. But keep telling it to the deluded people in the back!
Over It, the picture you refer to of Harry looking at Meghan, in my opinion, is the hottest, most beautiful picture of married love I have ever seen. That picture is iconic.