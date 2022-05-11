Duchess Meghan would be a good presidential candidate, says Pres. Biden’s sister

Remember when everyone swore up and down that George Clooney only married Amal because he needed someone smart and strategic on his arm when he ran for office? Yeah, Clooney’s not running for anything. Why would he when his power is best used behind the scenes? Which is exactly the same situation for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. She’s smart, she’s organized, she’s politically active… and none of that means that she will run for governor of California or president of the United States. This is all just some idiotic fiction cooked up by the British media. Speaking of, President Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens was being interviewed on Good Morning Britain and of course she was asked about Meghan! Is Meghan the first American woman Salt Islanders ever encountered? My God, Meghan lives in their heads rent free.
Valerie Biden Owens says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could go from Buckingham Palace to the White House, making for a good future presidential hopeful. Asked Tuesday during an interview on “Good Morning Britain” if the California-born former “Suits” star would make a “good potential candidate” for president, President Biden’s sister replied, “Yes, perhaps. Of course she will.”
“It’s wonderful to have women in politics,” Owens, who ran Biden’s Senate campaigns and served as a senior adviser on his presidential campaign, said. “The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work. A better point of view, a different point of view. We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party.”
A spokesperson for Meghan didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment about Owens’s remarks.
[From The Hill]
So this is why there are twenty million British articles about how dare Meghan run for office, how dare an American woman be active in American politics, how dare Meghan – who did not say one f–king thing – launch her campaign for presidency by sending out Joe Biden’s sister on British television! Just waves and waves of bullsh-t. On Tuesday, the British media was more focused on this than the fact that the Queen skipped the opening of Parliament!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Archewell screencaps and Instar.
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335774.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335626.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.,Image: 540840606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
(200310) — LONDON, March 10, 2020 () — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, Britain, March 9, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/),Image: 563914158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Han Yan / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – Campaign chair for the event,
Global Citizen “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”,Image: 610007529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Benetti / Avalon
-
-
Well, Harry would be a most excellent first husband. 🙂
First Gentleman
AS IF Meghan would expose herself, her husband, and her kids to that cesspool, and put even larger targets on them all.
I feel confident to say this will *never* happen. Meg and Harry seem to be quite happy affecting change “behind the scenes”, through service and philanthropy.
Exactly, among other things, she’s an activist and a phylantropist. Positioned from which she can achieve more, by choosing who she wants to partner with and to set goals with. Politics is
oportunistic, dirty and often one needs to compromise to only just achieve little (too late). She fine where she’s now.
As much as I like Meghan – Nope. She’s not qualified. No more celebrities, actors or reality stars in the White House EVER AGAIN.
Love her too but I completely agree.
No, she won’t run. She doesn’t need to. She has other projects.
Now, if she had held a public office before, then perhaps. But no.
Agreed! I adore MM, and I think she can and will do a lot of good in this world. But please, not as president. She’s an actor with a great work ethic and huge heart, that does not a president make.
Totally agree. She’s about as qualified as the other hundreds of millions of Americans over the age of 35 who were born in the U.S. and are technically qualified to become president. It doesn’t mean that we’re equipped or likely to become president.
It’s funny the things the British press will do for clicks.
Meghan undercover haters always start with: I love her but………LOL. If Meghan decides she will run for any office she will WIN. In the US you can work at McDonald’s or be a former football player it doesn’t matter, you can run for office.
It’s hardly being an “undercover hater” to think that Meghan running for office isn’t maybe such a hot idea.
I think she would be an EXCELLENT POTUS. I for one am tired of watching old white men ruin the world.
not an undercover hater, @LoveGossip, but also not a fan of celebrities without experience as politicians That is how we’ve ended up where we are today.
thank you for calling out the Meghan haters. Meghan is an international humanitarian, she was an intern at the US embassy in Argentina and a graduate (with a double major) from the prestigious Northwestern University. Meghan is more than qualified to run for President. She is so kind and loving I pray she does not.
@Susan do you honestly believe that the state of the world is due to former celebrities that became politicians? Seriously it is the CAREER politicians that should be the blame.
@Lovegossip, well, yes I actually do. With Trump using his celebrity to garner the votes of the ignorant/less educated, and then appointing Supreme Court Justices that are anti-woman, yes we are in a terrible situation. We are on the verge of losing female bodily autonomy. I’m a bit of a Biden apologist, but lest we forget, very few of us were excited at the prospect of a president Biden prior to the primaries. Again, he has served his purpose and done the best he can with a bad situation, but are we completely immune to a Trump 2024 nightmare? I wish I could say we were safe but from my vantage point in suburban Virginia (where Trump acolyte Youngkin just got elected governor), I have concerns.
Trump’s entertainment background has nothing to do with the harm he has caused. It has everything to do with the fact that he concentrated the harmful hateful political rhetoric that has already existed and was promulgated through politicians who never had an entertainment career. And look at the people who have taken up his gauntlet politically who we are facing in these midterms. They aren’t reality TV stars.
And mentioning Meghan in that context (that celebrities without experience is why we are where we are today and that means she’s unqualified) is completely unfair given her own record.
Totally and forever team Sussex, but Meghan is in no way qualified to be President. This is just a fever dream of the British media anyway. I think they’ve spent so much of their lives making up ridiculous lies that they can no longer distinguish reality from fiction.
So you think this gonna happen? Or just adding an opinion to the discussion? Cause this is not very likely.
She is indeed qualified. She has international experience, she has run international organizations, she has experience with working within the UN structure… which is more than most of the usual suspects who ran or are currently considering a run, had or has.
Further, no one has the qualifications until they have served at least one term as president.
She has not “run” international orgs. She has assisted. And that is a great strength of hers.
That’s a case of taking a village and you can’t credit 1 person as the run/operator.
@Wiglet Watcher. Last time I looked their foundation is an international organization, They have provided aid and assistance all over the world. Or is there a size requirement before an organization qualifies as an international organization. Also she satisfies the three requirements to run: Over 35, born in the US and is still a citizen. Everything else is just gravy.
But we are debating pie in the sky because she has never expressed an interest in political office.
Not sure why that’s the stance you’ve taken, as if Meghan herself has stated she is qualified (she hasn’t, and she probably would agree she’s not, for the simple reason that she doesn’t want a political career and thus hasn’t pursued it).
She’s more than qualified to build up a political career if she chooses and then run for President, though. She absolutely won’t, because she hasn’t lost her mind, but yeah.
As someone below stated, she doesn’t want to run for office so debating whether she can or can’t just validates a tabloid talking point.
Look, Zelensky was an actor before he became the President of Ukraine. I won’t dismiss person based on one’s current occupation only.
Though I think Meghan isn’t interested in this position and the cesspoll included in it as part of the job description. I think she had enough.
And there are a lot of non-celebrity politicians who have done more damage than people who shifted from entertainment to politics, honestly. Trump is an aberration of an example in more ways than one.
She is qualified. She is a natural born American citizen over age 35. I would tend to agree that she won’t run but she is qualified to run
She is more qualified than the average politician. Besides Theatre, she studied Diplomacy/Politcal Science, with a Degree in International Relations, she interned at the US embassey in Argentina. She spreaks a few foreign languages, she paid her dues as an activist, i.e. environment, campagning for clean water, rights for edulation, equality, political participation for women, girls’ rights, against racism, and now for payed leave and child care. And she really cares for people and wants to make their lives better.
That said, I think a role in international diplomacy, to the USA gov in the futures, when the kids are a bit older – like an envoy/ambassador with a special timely mission – would suit her beter than her involvement in hard core domestic politics.
I wish that someone as influential and connected as Valerie would have realized the optics and machinations involved in a question like this and offered a more savvy response that wouldn’t have opened Meghan up to more hate. She could’ve simply pivoted to the importance of women in politics (maybe even with a nod to the impact of the queen), point out that it’s important for women to get involved in politics as a citizen too, not just a candidate, anything. This isn’t some bumpkin or vapid celebrity, she’s a campaign manager and senior adviser to the freaking president and she’s getting rope-a-doped into making statements the British media can use as cannon fodder for their racist, xenophobic agenda. It’s so frustrating.
And no, Meghan is not and would not run for office, and engaging in why she should or should not just validates the question. It’s the same as when well-intentioned Democrats try to dispute the right wing by engaging with their framing – the second you accept their framing, they’ve already won because you’ve validated the entire argument. The proper response is to reject the framing entirely as invalid and redirect the onus onto why they’re pushing their false narrative in the first place.
I agree completely
I do too but it is GMB and they love to create a frenzy to “justifying” their lies. Unfortunately, Valerie fell for it. She was there on her book tour, I am assuming, so they took the opportunity to plant a “gotcha ya” scenario.
GMB is still as vile as it was when Piss was on staff, but a little less screaming and storming off.
I think that’s what she thought was doing. It sounds like she just said “yes perhaps of course she will” and then pivoted. Could you imagine the outcry if she hadn’t said “yes” before the pivot? Its also possible that she may not realize how insane the british press is over Meghan (wtf are they doing asked her about Meghan?? they’re obsessed) so just glossed over the response and went into the whole thing about more women as candidates etc.
I agree. Why would Valerie stay up to date with the shenanigans in Britain against Meghan with the BM. She was trying to be diplomatic as she was clearly caught off guard, but I can’t blame her. Why would she think that they would ask her about Meghan?
Plus, does Britain think that all of the famous people know each other’s deep and dark secrets?
sarcasm, obviously
This whole thing was twisted to make it look like this Valerie Biden Owens person initiated a discussion about Meghan running for President. The media are awful manipulators.
@Sunday
Couldnt. Agree. With. You. More.
I guess, first I’d wonder why Biden’s sister is on GMB. I know she’s written a memoir, but why would the UK care about that? And then I’d think that Owens would be pretty annoyed if the promo of her book was derailed by the BM obsession with Meghan. Her response sounds like she was completely unprepared for a random question like that.
She will go on any show that will have her to sale her book. That’s how it’s done. It’s not her fault that the Brits have an obsession over Meghan. IMO, her answer was great. Let the British Press do what they do…cry salty tears over everything Meghan..
My question is why would a UK breakfast show care about a Biden memoir? And I’d hope that Biden’s sister would be pickier than just going on any show that would have her. In any case, I’m not faulting her for being unprepared for a question about Meghan – generally, Harry and Meghan aren’t a prime topic of conversation here in the US. I just think it’s an unsuccessful interview if all that comes of it are a lot of headlines about whether Meghan should be president – it feels like Owens got sandbagged.
Because she is trying to get press for her book. That’s how it’s done. The problem here is that the UK salty media can’t keep Meghan’s name out of their salty mouth
@LoveGossip – yes, I understand how “it’s done” from Owens’ marketing POV. What I’m trying to understand is why GMB thinks its audience would care about a Biden memoir
Someone screwed up in her media prep. They should have known they’d get at least one clownish question about Meghan, given their level of obsession with her.
I really wish Biden’s sister had just said “I can’t say whether any particular person would make a good candidate without knowing where they stand on a wide number of issues, so you should ask Meghan directly about this, but it’s always good to see more women involved in politics,” and then just shut her fkn mouth about it. It’s not like it’s a surprise that the British media would take any other answer and twist it, she had to know what the repercussions of this would be.
She neednt even be that specific. She could easily say she is all for more women in politics in every Democratic country in the world; and then pivot to british women in politics by, for eg. asking the interviewer if s/he wd say there are enough british women in politics, thereby moving away from giving them fodder abt M.
100%!!!
i think it will be great she is president when charles becomes king, then Archie or Lili when william is king lol that would be too funny
First — goddamn, is there NOTHING going on in Britannia deserving of media coverage?! How about the septuagenarian FK, clad in an impressive array of faux military regalia reading a Bojo speech to Parliament, while his sulky 40-yr old man child sits by and said sulky man child’s mistress’s husband stands by looking like a debauched, aging snack. Or, the fact that the Queen may not make any public appearances during her Big Platinum Jubbly? Or, the British economy on the ropes. Or, Khate’s center part? My god.
Second — Valerie Biden Owens is a distinguished woman with a vast experience of US politics AND SHE’S THE FREAKING US PRESIDENT’S SISTER AND SENIOR ADVISOR but let’s do quiz her about the fan fiction of Meghan’s nonexistent plans to run for any office whatsoever, let alone the Presidency. This is insulting.
Finally, while Meghan would be an earnest, well-prepared public servant for sure, there’s NFW she’s going to ruin her beautiful life with Harry and her children by running for office. Ever.
Rant over. For now.
With all of what you said about Valarie, lets be clear: She received more media attention about her book because of her response about Meghan. Additionally, Meghan is perfectly qualified as anyone else to run for POTUS.
I’m very happy she is getting attention for her book. That’s great. To be clear, I have no quarrel with her comments about Meghan. It’s all true. I’d go so far as to say Meghan is far *more* qualified than many of our representatives.
Here you go………………..The Constitution lists only three qualifications for the Presidency — the President must be at least 35 years of age, be a natural born citizen, and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. Civics 101
“debauched, aging snack”
That took a turn! 😂🤣
I’m not against anyone throwing their hat in the ring for office. It doesn’t make it easy or likely. People also do run to highlight issues w/o an expectation of winning. If Meghan wants to enter the ruthless political world, then I would expect she would start by repping CA first.
Honestly, I think the UN or an Ambassadorship may be more her style.
I doubt it. Having had a taste of the violence of tabloid media, I don’t think she would willingly expose herself or her family to that again.
Who knows. She is a lot better that what we’ve seen in the previous 4 years. She would be on the right side of issues. She could really do a lot of good. She has a good moral compass..
Meghan 2028? Lord, that would end a bunch of people, wouldn’t it? Ha!
Any response she gave would be an excuse to write a million negative articles about Meghan. I like how she doesn’t automatically assume Meghan is a Democrat. Also, when did Meghan ever say she wanted to go into politics? After seeing the very effective decades long smear campaign against the over qualified Hilary Clinton, what Black woman in her right mind would run? They tried this same tack trying to get Michelle Obama to run.
Unfortunately, Meghan running for office, especially winning, would feed and legitimize the RR and her hideous M relatives for years because of even more hit pieces. Of course, per our Constitution, she would have to give up her title, which as we all know, the anti-Meghan brigade wants more than almost anything. Besides, everyone knows true power lies behind the scenes. M&H appear to have finally found some semblance of peace. Why would they give that up?
There’s 0 need for her to run for office and it’s never something she’s even hinted at being interested in.
Actors who think they can be President tend to be total narcissistis (Trump, the Rock, Matt Macconahey). Megan is not.
Poor lady needs more media training, there was a way to answer to that question that doesn’t involve crapping on Meghan, but that also doesn’t support ridiculous claims that completely unqualified people (and that’s not besmirching Meghan, MOST people are highly unqualified for the job!) would make good presidents just because they are high profile.
Agree
The difference between the two Duchesses is highlighted clearly in the headlines on this page.
Duchess of Cambridge (Kate) – Praised for parting her hair!
Duchess of Sussex (Meghan) – Would make a good presidential candidate.
Yet, the tabloids would have us believe that Meghan is the Duchess of very little substance.
PS: I think Meghan should stick with what she’s doing. The way the system is set up Presidents very rarely get what they want through both the Senate and the House. As someone posted, an Ambassador or the UN is where she could probably do the most good.
@Laura D – Thanks for the simple, but effective compare and contrast. 😂
I hope she never runs for office Being tied to the constraints of any given political office will limit her philanthropic and humanitarian work and goals. Most if not all US presidents who become noted humanitarians do so AFTER office. Usually the platform and visibility of high office lends itself well to that. Think Jimmy Carter. If he hadn’t been president, he wouldn’t have the name recognition he has now. Meghan already has that name recognition and platform. As a private citizen she can have far more reach and impact.
Who would have thought, that the cast members of Suits saying Meghan was the best person to become President during a fun Q&A session would lead to so many articles on her potential political career?
The British media busy themselves with gossip, while Duchess Meghan is involved with the real work of achieving meaningful change in people’s lives.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-marshall-plan-for-moms-study-finds-child-care-benefits-key-to-attracting-retaining-and-advancing-women-at-work-301544991.html
The obsession with Meghan running for office, even though she has never given any inclination of wanting to do such a thing, is SO revealing. They are terrified of her because what really scares them is the idea of losing power.
The Meghan haters are all old, white, uppercrust racists terrified of change, terrified of losing status and wealth in the shift to a new, younger, multicultural society. They are terrified of being treated as they treated others for so long.
This why to them the word “woke” is a synonym for “evil”. They hate Meghan because to them she represents everything woke, even though she is super gentle and polite and always respectful. This is where the “bully” feverdreams come from; they simply cannot see her. They can’t see the actual, soft, funny, caring Meghan because they have this stereotype of the Angry Woke Radical BLM Feminists who want to burn everything down so firmly in mind. So they insist that she MUST be that, and if she doesn’t act like that, it’s because she’s being deceptive and lying about everything. They treat her with pre-emptive hostility because they think she is their enemy.
The sad thing is that she tried SO hard to reach out and build bridges and show them their fears are all imagined. She reached out so many times and every time they just tried to chop off another finger, so finally she had to back away or they would have killed her. They’re still trying!
Anyway yeah, the Meghan-running-for-office thing is just an outgrowth of that. These people can’t actually imagine living in a world where one group does not subjugate the other, so if they aren’t the oppressors then they figure they’ll be oppressed. As an oppressor figure, of course Meghan would seek power, right? It only makes sense, she’d have to! That’s why they’re certain she’ll do it.
And as a Californian I wish she *would* run for governor, and then we could secede from the United States and make ourselves a sovereign principality with an elected monarchy like Naboo, and elect Harry and Meghan to be our prince and princess forever. This fantasy of mine is about as realistic as the haters’ idea that she’s going to run for President–that is, they’re both absurd and will never happen.
@Poppy You’ve really nailed it. Totally agree with everything in your astute observations. The problem the haters have with Meghan isn’t her as a person, it’s the *idea* they’ve created of what she represents. She’s not at all an actual person to them. Just a symbol.
10000000%!!
I adore Meghan. But just no. No more actors or celebrities. Plus politics is just a cesspool. She is too good for it and can do more good from outside the corrupt system. At the same time …. She is pretty amazing!!!! So. Maybe????
I second all that has been said, that Meg is great but come on, she’s not an experienced politician. But for a moment two articles were one after the other here: “Meg should be president” and “Kate is praised for center part”, and I couldn’t stop laughing. Best summary for two ladies and their work (or lack of work).
I’m sure Joe Biden’s sister meant well, but I wish she would have just changed the subject. It is disgusting how UK media – particularly the Fail and anything on ITV always find a way to drag Meghan’s name into unrelated topics. I mean why on earth would they be asking such a stupid question. It’s just like the stupidity of assuming H&M will bring Netflix cameras to the Jubbly. They took Netflix to IG because they are producing a documentary on INVICTUS!
Sometimes the UK media act as ignorant and country as Goober in Mayberry!
Here are the qualification for POTUS:
The Constitution lists only three qualifications for the Presidency — the President must be at least 35 years of age, be a natural born citizen, and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.
100% certain that you’re qualified as well 🙂
I don’t know if Meghan has political aspirations or not. My only thought is that, if I were planning a political career, I wouldn’t start out by marrying into the British royal family, applying for British citizenship and having the intention of serving the Queen – so, that leads me to believe that Meghan wasn’t interested in running for office. And going by how she’s conducted her life so far, it seems to me that she’s more interested in helping people on a grassroots level in ways that can affect individuals directly – that also doesn’t look like running for president. But who knows, things can change.
This was a throwaway, polite response to a question but I’ll entertain. I’d rather have someone like Meghan than a Ted Cruz/Ron DeSantis nightmare. If someone can win a primary while on charges for killing his wife (a la Indiana) then yeah, sign me the f up for a Meghan presidency. Republicans are out of control.
British prince marries an American…American becomes president…prince gets kicked up the line of succession…and suddenly this was all a long term plan to get the American colonies back! (Although I probably shouldn’t joke because somewhere some RR is using this insane theory to hit their word count)
The UK tabloids have a rotating list of subjects to write about Meghan. Meghan running for political office is one of them, it comes up about every three months when the tabloids have nothing to write about. Has any one heard Meghan talk about entering politics?
Meghan has enough on her plate with her small chidren, husband; projects; charities; and business ventures.-any American who talks to the UK media have to know a question about Meghan will likely be asked-no matter how stupid it sounds-the Sussex family lives rent free in the heads of the UK media-get a real life.