Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen: Overturning Roe will be ‘very damaging’ to the economy

In about six or seven weeks, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade will be made public, and all hell will formally break loose. It will be open season on women’s rights within hours, especially in states with complete Republican control. We’re looking at more than twenty states passing not only total abortion bans, but bans on Plan B, bans on birth control and bans on IVF. They will absolutely criminalize miscarriages and thousands of women will be immediately affected, not to mention the tens of millions of women who will be affected in the months and years to come. Keep in mind that the SCOTUS decision – if the Alito draft is correct – cites a witch-burning misogynist (Matthew Hale) and it also makes reference to the “domestic supply of infants.” But apparently Republicans think it’s “callous” for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to make a qualified, expert statement about how the subjugation of American women will negatively affect the American economy.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday argued that banning abortion would be “very damaging” for the economy by reducing women’s ability to balance their careers and their families.
“I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” she said in response to a question at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.
In her comments, Yellen said the 1973 Roe ruling helped allow women to finish school and increase their earning potential, leading to higher participation in the workforce.
“Research also shows that it had a favorable impact on the well-being and earnings of children,” she said. “There are many research studies that have been done over the years looking at the economic impacts of access or lack thereof to abortion, and it makes clear that denying women access to abortion increases their odds of living in poverty or need for public assistance.”
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) later in the hearing pressed her on her answer, arguing that framing the issue of abortion around labor force participation “feels callous to me.”
“It means that children will grow up in poverty and do worse themselves,” Yellen responded. “This is not harsh. This is the truth.”
Scott said there was plenty of room to discuss child care, financial literacy and child tax credits to improve outcomes for American kids.
“Scott said there was plenty of room to discuss child care, financial literacy and child tax credits…” Oh, so women should be happy about the state forcing them to carry pregnancies because there’s room to talk about child tax credits? Yellen’s comments were entirely factual and sensible – Roe and Griswold are a huge part of why women could complete their educations and join the work force. Abortion, birth control and the right to plan their families in their own time. I don’t think Republican men truly understand what kind of hell is about to break loose.
Thank you, Janet! If this idiotic decision comes to pass, I hope all those Republican states quickly lose corporations and people as they move away from such draconian laws. I am so angry and frustrated that I can’t see straight. I think more comments like these, from economic leaders, may sway those idiots on the SC as we know they care very much about their finances.
It’s a feature, not a bug. They don’t want us in the work force; they want us to busy birthing & raising to exercise any power in society.
Next will be banning women from serving in the armed services. They were talking about it when Trump ran in 2016 and if the GOP get their way, it’ll happen. Why any woman would vote for the GOP is insane. Who wants to be pregnant every year with no chance of getting out of that hellish life with no birth control and no ability to stop an unwanted pregnancy?
Animals can get abortions at the vet’s office if their life is in danger, but the GOP prefer to let a women die and save the baby. This is straight from the Catholic Church mantra which has always been, save the child and let the mother die. If you care about your rights, vote Blue to save them and your life.
this is definitely a feature- they want a desperate populace stuck in the throes of poverty
This OPED in yesterday’s NYT is from a guy that basically confirms he’s aware that banning abortion hurts not just women, but families; it hurts the economy and children will live in poverty & misery and he’s OK with that (because he will not be affected, of course). His own words indicate that he’s fully aware of the impact of banning abortion:
“No matter what we do, in a post-Roe world many children who would not otherwise have been born will live lives of utter misery, and many of our fellow Americans will be indifferent to their plight”
the very fact anti-choice advocates know this and are not willing to work to further reduce the need for abortions by improving healthcare access for everyone, improving access to contraception, comprehensive sex education, providing greater society support for pregnant people/families/children says so much about how this is about subjugating women & not about saving babies.
More women than men are going to college. I think that a lot of men are worried that women will eventually take over at the top of companies while the men will be relegated to blue collar jobs. This will mean women will have a lot more pull in Congress and that scares them.
Some Incel on Twitter actually had the idiocy to tweet something along the lines that since Roe, women *don’t have to marry us and depend on us for anything”. My head EXPLODED!!!
But this IS what these neanderthals are thinking. They won’t ever have a “chance” with a real, live woman unless the woman didn’t have any other choice for her own survival.
100% this. Combined with terrible work life policies. Unemployment isn’t a problem any longer if women are forced out of the workforce completely, or into the gig economy. Sure seems like a feature, not a bug.
If the SC and GOP want to ban women from having abortions, access to contraceptives and the right to their bodies than it is time for ALL WOMEN to ban together and ban sexual intercourse with every man (whether or not the man supports Republicans or Democrats)! Time to stock up on vibrators, ladies!!! F*ck the patriarchy!!!!
Yep. The economy is going to pay out through the ears. They are going to lose people big businesses and $ and slowly dwindle. I don’t get it why fix something that ain’t broke, why just to get back at women? This is petty. Never again!
Go Janet!
Next, most first world countries have child tax credits and provide decent and affordable child care IN ADDITION to allowing pregnant people to have autonomy over their own bodies. Eliminating RvW should not be the reason we start talking about investing in society ffs. Parents should not need to choose between being forced to stay home so their child has care and having a career. And it is a totally separate issue from having or not having birth control and body autonomy.
I still feel sick to my stomach about people’s rights being violated due to the Supreme Court and having no power to prevent any of this from happening.
Population control. They know the global population of white people is on the decline and they need white people to stay in power. And the population of POC will decline in the next 100 years too, but they need POC to be shat upon and be subjugated so they have to do the peon work. What will the rich do without an impoverished working class to do the manual labor they’re too lazy and incompetent to do themselves? And they need a prison population to help bolster state economies and line the Koch brother’s (since one is dead, ha!) pockets since prisons buy up tons of Brawny paper towels and Angel (Devil) Soft toilet tissue. Women are the means of (re)production, apparently, and must be controlled to serve men’s craven purposes.
Hmm, may have to stock up on Plan B while it is still available. I am 56, but I have nieces. Screw this decision, screw republicans for this odious attempt to degrade women to mere chattals, and screw the not so supreme court. We need to take to the streets, en masse. The streets, the supreme court’s, state legislatures, halls of Congress, even their HOMES if necessary. Y’all, this is NOT a drill. FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS. 😠😠😠
Yeah, and I have for years heard about the nursing shortage as the baby boomers retire, while we do have a few males in our nursing class (3), the rest are young to youngish women of childbearing age… so, that’s one field that will suffer.
*Is* all hell going to break loose? I mean, I want it to. But I have this awful feeling it won’t, and that it’s going to be more like the handmaids tale — where rights are taken away from us slowly and repeatedly, and out of incredulity/ complacency/ exhaustion/ disbelief we fail to act, until all of a sudden… we’re wearing bonnets and bearing progeny for our masters.
Someone please tell me I’m wrong. (I mean that — please)
I keep hearing commentators saying that the midterms will be all about the economy and that R’s will still have the upper hand at the ballot box and I think people don’t realize how this will produce a major tsunami of women voting against this. I think they are totally underestimating HOW MAD women are about this-theres is not a life in this country that will be adversary affected by this reckless decision. I mean this will effect young men too…. if they get rid of abortion AND Birth control there are going to be serious consequences for everyone and every thing in this country, I don’t think they are getting this…I pray I’m right….
My SIL had a vasectomy and now my daughter, 42, is going to get her tubes tied. She really doesn’t need to do this, but if she were to get raped and become pregnant from rape, she’d be forced to bear this child of rape. That’s why she’s going to get an unnecessary tubal ligation. This is insane. I’m going to stock up on abortion pills and plan B and refresh it yearly. I have two granddaughters age 9 and 11. I would fall apart if these two sweeties were to get raped and be forced to carry a rapist’s child. Any woman who votes for a GOP candidate isn’t thinking clearly.
“I think they are totally underestimating HOW MAD women are about this”… but are any of these women republican voters? Women who previously voted for Trump even after seeing who he put on the SC? Women who have consistently voted for reps who specifically said they wanted to end Roe.
Republicans have been talking about overturning Roe for 50 years so I really don’t see how anyone is just waking up over this and saying oh I can’t vote for a republican now.
65% of voters (not just Americans, but voters) support the right to abortion. The decision to overturn Roe (if Roberts is unsuccessful in swaying one justice) will undoubtedly create a lot of single issue voters, regardless of if they’ve supported legislators who said they supported overturning Roe in the past (bc that wasn’t necessarily on the ballot). Claire McCaskill won a second term in MO based on her opponents “legitimate rape” comments. But SCOTUS overturns Roe in July and effectively turns women into second class citizens, there’s no way that isn’t on the ballot in November. And lots of other rights are protected under the right to privacy and those will also be imperiled. I also want to be clear that the only reason Rs have an electoral advantage is because they cheat. They gerrymander and their R controlled state courts and R appointed federal judges uphold it. Rural Red America should not be controlling our national agenda but it is because of the cheating with congressional maps. So let’s hope Americans do what they need to do in November and actually show up to vote in the midterms.
So, should we start building the Ceausescu orphanages now for kids that will be abandoned by parents who can’t afford them? You know, get a head start? Because that’s what this road leads to.
And it won’t stop there either. The Repugnant’s have been chipping away at public resources for childcare, education and basic assistance for decades and it will become much, much worse. Abolishing abortions and eliminating the freedom over our bodies will destroy the country, not just economically either.
I applaud Janet Yellen on delivering the ramifications of abolishing abortion, BUT her statements are falling on deaf ears!!! The refusal of Repugnant’s to acknowledge the impact is unacceptable and disgusting. The sole purpose of reversing Roe v Wade is ALL about POWER and nothing to do with the sanctity of pro-life.
It’s critical that we let everyone in the SC, House and Senate that we are NOT going back!!!
It’s callous to criminalize and legislate away access to a legal and safe medical procedure.
It’s callous to force girls who were raped by their family members to carry out subsequent pregnancies against their will.
It’s callous to force women to give birth in a country with one of the highest maternal death rates.
I truly, truly hope that if (who am I kidding, when) this ruling comes down we are correct in our belief that the Republicans will rue the day they effed with women. I’m so scared that it won’t matter. The nu.ber of people who came out to vote who are now saying why did I bother, we have a majority and it means nothing. The level of ignorance is astounding.
I will always vote Blue. That said, I have worked in politics and the lack of actual work done by Democrats in this area is disheartening. You only have to look at the support they are giving politicians like Henry Cuellar who is adamantly anti-choice and Nancy Pelosi’s remarks in 2016 about how she didn’t believe abortion is a form of birth control or contraception to see how much work needs to be done.
Yeah, the dems gave up on this issue a long time ago, but sadly they’re the only group with any power to do something.
Democrats are pushing to pass the bill to codify Roe but lack senate votes and they’ve put forth similar bills for years. Biden working to find a way to protect women from executive branch.blue states are taking action to protect Roe as well.
it’s not accurate to say they haven’t done anything.
As for Pelosi, her comment was taken out of context, and you should know that since you work in politics and all she has ever done is push to protect women. She was defending planned parenthood and arguing republicans wanted to take birth control away (she was right), the interviewer pushed her by asking if she was saying there should be no limits on abortion. Her point was there already are limits on abortion.
She clarified: “ Pelosi spokeswoman Evangeline George issued a statement of clarification: “Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions. Leader Pelosi was referring to the fact that abortions later in pregnancy are not guaranteed under Roe v. Wade, with limited exceptions such as protecting the mother’s life or health. In an attempt to chip away at a woman’s right to choose, House Republicans voted to impose a nationwide ban on abortions after 20 weeks with no meaningful exception to protect the health of the mother.”
First: remember that even women with IUDs can have ectopic pregnancies. Is it time for a vasectomy in your household? Can’t afford to bleed out and die, leaving behind children and other responsibilities? Time for us all to plan accordingly.
Second: what the hell are businesses going to do about their female employees once interstate travel is seriously messed up because of this stuff? If half their staff need to move out of state on an emergency basis because they are will be forced to DIE if something goes wrong with their pregnancies? I’m betting all those tech workers didn’t have forced death via miscarriage/ectopic pregnancy when they took jobs in Austin or Nashville.
I am someone who can’t carry to term. My health would be compromised. I could die. And it would be hell the whole time. There is no chance a life I carry would be viable.
But if I lived in a southern state I would be charged? Jokes on them. My body cannot survive full term pregnancy.
I just can’t handle this. They’re monsters.
Yes, it IS time for vasectomy en masse. I used IUDs for years but after Trump was elected, my husband got the snip. We don’t want more children and he doesn’t want me to die. All the men out there that are angry about what is happening that don’t want any or more children, should get a V. Especially since BC is on the chopping block. These deplorables want to increase the “supply” of babies? Let’s see what happens if they try to ban vasectomies. It will never happen, of course, because they would NEVER tell men what they can and can’t do with their bodies.
Slightly off topic but touching on child tax credits. The Indian reservation on which I was born has a UBI. In 2000 they built 3 casinos that rake in $$$$$$$. Each enrolled member gets $10k a year, including children. For kids 1/2 goes to the parents and 1/2 is put in an investment account. So a family of 4 would get $30k a year UBI plus whatever money they make at work. So a $15 an hour job added to that puts the family solidly in the middle class. And when a child is 21 they get a huge lump sum to help them start out / pay for education. I can not over state how this has changed the lives of the community. When I was a child it was full on poverty. We lived in a trailer, we relied on government commodity food and my dad hunted to supplement that. I fell out of our car when it was moving because it had no seat belts and doors that didn’t close properly. I have memories of waiting for the food box to arrive so I could have a sandwich. Now people live in decent housing, drive safe cars, have money for good food. Kids have access to normal things like band, sports, and dance classes that were out of reach for my generation. Substance abuse and domestic violence rates are down. Marriage rates are up. And kids can grow up knowing they have the option to go to college. If they want to reduce abortion rates give people money to live a decent life.
Thank you for sharing your personal life’s story with us. I’m so sorry to hear about you falling out of your car and how your father tried to supplement your family’s food by hunting. I’m glad that due to the casino, life has changed for the better for your community, your loved ones and yourself.
If women are forced to have babies they didn’t plan on having then employers in red states need to be prepared for the loss of many employees. And since these same states tend to have no maternity leave provisions, it will be a mess.
While some industries may simply try to avoid hiring women, there are many occupations that are female dominated and it will create chaos, starting in health services and education.
The christo fascists are no different than other theocratic regimes.
They also think it’ll force adoptions. It won’t.
This. The drop in adoptable babies came when it was made illegal for parents to force their underage daughters to give up their babies. Happened about the same time as Roe, so the adoption crazies jumped on that.
We really need to reset adoption to be about kids finding new families, not adults wanting to be parents.
“The State” will claim MANY women “can’t afford” to take care of a child, or as soon as a woman applies for any kind of help, they WILL swoop in and take babies.
I’m kind of worried it’ll turn into something like the Catholic Church did, running “homes” for pregnant women, then giving away/selling the babies to the highest bidders, even when the mothers wanted to keep the child.
I’ve been thinking the same thing Jan. This is where this is leading, ACB told us so in the leaked opinion. Your comment made me shudder with fear because you are SPOT ON.
The economic message needs to be made louder. Basic economic facts of life when women don’t have control of their reproductive health.
I believe in giving women unrestricted access to birth control and abortion services. The Bible does not guide my life and I’m not going to apologize for that anymore. My dignity as a human being includes my right to live my life fully in control of my body and that is my core belief system.
Canadian here. I have a question about the US legal system. Roe is being struck down because apparently there isn’t a right to privacy. Are there other legal grounds abortion could be challenged on, like health and wellbeing of mother’s, bodily autonomy, medical grounds (people suing doctor’s for negligence if they don’t save a woman’s life) or the economic justifications? Privacy can’t be the only constitutional argument or is it?
Hoping if this goes through, abortion bans are struck down for another reason.
Another Canadian here. I thought this was the case also until I read several discussions about the history of the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, and one of the best articles I’ve read about this is here: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/the-alarming-implications-of-alitos-domestic-supply-of-infants-footnote.html
Perhaps Roe wouldn’t have been overturned if it had also been grounded in equality rights but unlike Canada’s constitutional documents, this right isn’t in the American constitution (ref.: the failure to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s). A woman’s equal right to control her destiny in the same manner as a man was key to overturning Canada’s abortion laws in the 1988 Morgentaler decision.
Side note: Canada’s majority Christian religion is Roman Catholic. Canada’s prime minister – who stood up in the House of Commons last week to talk about how we value women’s access to abortion – is nominally Roman Catholic. American friends, stop blaming the Church and start blaming your batsh!t politicians who don’t understand and have no regard for social justice. The plantation mentality (white men hold all the wealth, white women are inextricably attached to their husband’s social standing, black lives don’t matter, indigenous lives are irrelevant, etc. etc.) runs really, really deep in the USA.
As an American whose teenager will be attending university in Canada in the fall, I am interested in hearing your perspective and learning the specific differences in the law. I am fully aware that I am woefully ignorant of Canadian law on these issues. So, thank you.
As for other possible arguments beyond privacy – the US Constitution is full of holes, some intentional – the lack of discussion of rights for basically anyone other that white, male property owners – and some not – there was no way the Founders could have contemplated mass communications in the form of the Internet. There is no actual right to health care or even bodily autonomy in the US Constitution.
I doubt that a malpractice or wrongful death case against a physician for failure to terminate an ectopic pregnancy in a state where there are no exceptions to a ban on abortion would get anywhere. Following the law as written would be an absolute defense.
“American friends, stop blaming the Church and start blaming your batsh!t politicians who don’t understand and have no regard for social justice”
Um, no!
Evangelicals in the United States have been working against abortion rights for a looooong time. It IS their church that guides them to the idea that abortion is the #1 issue above all else. The evangelicals have strong POLITICAL power in the United States because they are reliable voters for the GOP and they donate. You can’t remove the politicians from power without addressing the “batsh!t” religious people who voted them into power.
For example, take Trump. He put extremist judges on the Supreme Court with the intention to over turn RvW, but he isn’t religious himself. It’s the “wag the dog” scenario. The politicians support extremist laws because their constituents are extremists. The constituents are extremists in large part because their churches train them to be.
We been knew, but it is nice to hear a professional like Secretary Yellen say in point blank, on the record.
DUH
A neighboring state is already proposing a ban on IUDs. People still supporting pro-life politicians are in for a rude awakening once they found out just how this ruling will affect their future. I’m terrified.
It is very scary. With states like Louisiana proposing that conception starts at fertilization, they will call every type of birth control that prevents implantation “homicide”.
And because they don’t understand science, they also call birth control that prevents fertilization “homicide”, because they think it *may* also prevent implantation, so they are trying to expand the definition beyond their own understanding. This includes IUDs, rings, etc.
Pretty soon, it will be illegal to be a woman and not pregnant. (I’m kidding of course…but it feels like we are sliding down into the unreasonable).
No matter what they will just keep on blaming Joe Biden for the economy.
Does anyone here have family / friends who previously voted Republican, who voted for Trump but is now planning to vote Dem because of this? I honestly don’t think many (if any) are changing their vote. It’s not like republicans haven’t made it obvious for 50 years that overturning Roe was their end goal.
I know quite a few people that were entertained by Trump, but fear what’s coming. They’re apologizing(too late) and now voting democrat to hopefully save their rights.
Others never voted. Didn’t see how anything affected them personally. But now it does. Now it’s scary. Now they worry for their wives, daughters, themselves, communities and so on.
And that’s the rub…by the time it affects YOU and not just THEM it’s too late.
Every day in the last 4-5 years I have noticed America getting more idiotic.
I’m serious.
Can we please move Forward? Forward. Not backward.
I am so frustrated on how we are constantly Not.Making.Progress on so many, many things.
In the ’60’s-’70’s, social change was huge in so many areas.
The war on poverty, women’s lib, racial injustice, workplace and consumer safety, the environment, etc., etc., etc.
What kind of fools, crooks, sell-outs are the current members of SCOTUS?
I’m so angry. I can’t try to make sense. Womens Rights!! Can we get some?
I live in Illinois and I’m afraid of what that means for my state and all of us who live here if those idiots take back Congress and get a stronger hold on the Senate and God forbid, make it back into the White House in ’24. I have no idea what that will mean and what they are capable of doing in order to “punish” Illinois for being a blue state and also for providing people a choice.
People should be scared. Half the country is losing their evangelical minds and praising Jesus in a political bath of misinformation. No longer the price of peace, he’s the political figure of fear and civil war. Can I get an amen?
Amen.
But somebody will probably just cite Luke 12:51-52 or Matthew 10:34 where Jesus talks about coming to divide people.
‘Roe and Griswold are a huge part of why women could complete their educations and join the work force’
I buried my head in my hands and got emotional thinking about all the women in that exact situation. Jesus they want this to be a side effect of this bill, less women in the workforce
Has anyone been talking about a rise in paternity cases? There is DNA testing this time around not like pre 1970s. Are males still going to be responsible for child support or will the right wing also prevent that?
If there were room to discuss the financial implications, then let those who assert that explain why they haven’t done it in the last five decades.
“This is not harsh. This is the truth.” Preach it, Yellen!
AFAIK Connecticut is the only state in the nation that has law protecting medical providers and patients seeking abortions in CT who’ve traveled from other states. That’s significant because states have always cooperated with other states when seeking fugitives and states like TX rely on interstate cooperation to fully implement their abortion restrictions. Even if you currently reside in a blue state that’s been shoring up right to choose for residents, law enforcement will still be obligated to go after out-of-staters seeking abortions. So if you’re a blue-stater who doesn’t want your tax dollars spent on law enforcement of other states abortion bans, put a bug in the ear of your state senator / representative.
TX is a special case because of their extreme restrictions that even fall on people not seeking abortions (https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2022/05/10/1097734167/in-texas-abortion-laws-inhibit-care-for-miscarriages), their novel use of allowing civil suits that the Supremes have left intact, and their willingness to be test ground for other states draconian laws.
According to Wikipedia, eight states, including Michigan, “still have unenforced pre-Roe abortion bans in their laws, which could be enforced if Roe were overturned.” Gov Whitmer recently wrote NYT op-ed vowing to not sit on her hands waiting for Congress to pass Women’s Health Protection Act codifying Roe type protection at the federal level. If Roe falls, abortions in Michigan would be a felony without rape or incest exemptions.
I’m so sorry American women are facing this outrageous situation. I think it’s time to ask Rethuglican men and women how many disadvantaged children they personally are prepared to adopt, as well as asking them how they plan to feed said additional humans once global warming wipes out the Midwest farms.
As a side note, if every woman who is on birth control or has had an abortion shot 1 republican voter, how many Rethugs would be left?
Not even mentioned here is how many men–many of them who likely don’t even know it–have benefitted from abortion. Choosing when to become a parent also allows men to complete their educations, find successful employment, start their own businesses, etc.
except they don’t care because they can CHOOSE to walk away from it.
what needs to happen is a law that the father needs to start paying child support AS SOON AS the mother knows she’s pregnant, and back-charge from when it’s determined that she conceived…after all, that IS when life begins, according to these nut jobs. and, that father cannot get any kind of loan, line of credit, credit card, scholarship, buy/sell/trade stocks, or even be considered for employment unless all child support payments are up to date.
Women have to stand up and fight for their rights or the US will be going full Taliban. It is like too many are in denial that not only are women’s rights are being taken away your very democracy eroding and not enough Americans are alarmed by it.
It is like Ukraine, they didn’t believe that the Russians would invade even after all the tanks were lined up on their border.
It is red alert! All hands on deck and people just don’t care enough to do anything about it.
I can’t believe he threw out the option for child tax credits when the GOP just voted to END CHILD TAX CREDITS!!!!
They are straight up con men.
Part of me thinks that Republicans are underestimating the progress that has been made over the past 50 years. I don’t think they realize the level of opposition to this abortion ban nonsense, or the huge role women play in the economy.
Wouldn’t it be GREAT if we could count on the solidarity of women here to A) Go buy some vibrators and then B) not fuck ANY men until all this nonsense is settled? and believe you/me it WOULD settle this nonsense after awhile.
Well, as a lesbian, I’ve certainly done my part for this cause (lol!). However, I’m afraid any sort of sex embargo would just increase violence and sexual assault toward women. Incels are already terrifying, as it is!
Yes! Lysistrata that shit!
What are we supposed to do? It all feels so hopeless. Seriously considering buying a gun so I have a way to defend myself, should the need arise, and I fear it will.