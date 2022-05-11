Elon Musk will reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account, banning him was ‘a mistake’

Elon Musk is still “making plans” for what he will do when he takes over Twitter. There are many who believe the deal will fall through, or that at the end of the day, Musk will not actually have the money to buy Twitter. I have no idea what’s happening with all of that, but I do know that if and when Musk takes over, Twitter will become a haven for lunatics, Nazis and fascists, moreso than it is already. Speaking of, Musk said yesterday that he would absolutely reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account. Trump was permanently suspended and banned from Twitter in January 2021, when he was using his account to incite terrorism. I’m still haunted by the fact that whatever he was trying and failing to tweet after the insurrection was so bad that Twitter corporate decided to ban him rather than merely censor his tweets.

Donald Trump may be coming back to Twitter — at least, if Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform moves forward. On Tuesday, the 50-year-old Tesla CEO said that, if his deal to acquire Twitter goes through as planned, he would reverse the permanent ban against Trump that was put in place following the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Speaking at FT Live’s Future of the Car conference Tuesday, Musk said the ban on Trump’s verified account was a “mistake” and that he would “reverse” it if he owned the social media platform. “Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts … I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” Musk said, according to a CNBC report. “I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.” Musk was quick to note, however, that he hasn’t yet acquired Twitter. “I would reverse the permanent ban,” he added. “I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?” The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Twitter’s board, is expected to close in 2022 — though the terms of the deal could still change.

[From People]

This People Magazine article actually reminded me of something I tried to forget, which is that one of the tweets which got Trump a permanent ban was something about his refusal to adhere to an orderly transition of power on January 20, 2021. As in, he was trying to incite his terrorist supporters to overthrow the government again at Biden’s inauguration. The dumbf–ks like Elon Musk would have you believe that Twitter was merely “unfairly” censoring Trump for conservative political speech. No. Trump was using his Twitter to actively incite terrorism and communicate with the violent psychopaths that made up his MAGA Army. Anyway, Musk *thinks* he’s being trollish. He’s not. He’s planning to empower Nazis and fascists.