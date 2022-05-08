A note on Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett & the ‘domestic supply of infants’

It’s both deeply unsettling and completely unsurprising to watch the conservative justices on the Supreme Court assume an air of wounded grievance in the wake of the “leak.” Less than a week ago, Politico reported that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. The opinion was not due to come out until late June or early July, so the only thing that’s happened is that all hell broke loose a little earlier than previously scheduled. Chief Justice Roberts then whined that “one bad apple” (meaning, the leaker) should not make Americans lose faith in the Supreme Court, like they hadn’t dismantled the reproductive rights of tens of millions of women and shredded the legal principle of “right to privacy.” Well, now repugnant degenerate Clarence Thomas has some thoughts to share:

Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday told a group of judges and lawyers at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta that “the events of earlier this week” show that if people cannot “live with outcomes we don’t agree with,” then the integrity of the judicial branch of government is undermined. Thomas, whose wife urged the Trump administration to work to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, decried what he perceived as a lack of respect for institutions. “It bodes ill for a free society,” the justice said in a question-and-answer session conducted by one of his former clerks, adding that it is not right that these institutions “give you only the outcome you want, or can be bullied” into issuing a desired ruling. Thomas, 73, also lamented the “different attitude of the young” toward these institutions.

[From The Daily Beast]

Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni helped organize the January 6th insurrection because she didn’t like the outcome of a free and fair election. She, along with thousands of other Americans, decided to “bully” elected leaders by committing acts of terrorism in and on the Capitol Building. In addition to that, since the Politico leak, there have been additional barriers and fences added to the Supreme Court building – a reminder that the Supreme Court said that buffer zones around abortion clinics infringed on free speech.

Meanwhile, people have been reading through the 98-page opinion overturning Roe, and there is a reference, made by Amy Coney Barrett, to the “domestic supply of infants.” The passage: “Nearly 1 million women were seeking to adopt children in 2002 (ie, they were in demand for a child), whereas the domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life and available to be adopted had become virtually nonexistent.” As in, the Supreme Court is gutting reproductive rights so that women will have more babies to replenish the domestic supply of infants available for adoption. It’s sickening. Stomach-churning.

Feels like this has been largely overlooked, but Alito's draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion uses the phrase "domestic supply of infants." It's real, on page 34. DOMESTIC SUPPLY OF INFANTS. pic.twitter.com/VuQWTJ4NHd — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 6, 2022