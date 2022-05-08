A note on Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett & the ‘domestic supply of infants’

It’s both deeply unsettling and completely unsurprising to watch the conservative justices on the Supreme Court assume an air of wounded grievance in the wake of the “leak.” Less than a week ago, Politico reported that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. The opinion was not due to come out until late June or early July, so the only thing that’s happened is that all hell broke loose a little earlier than previously scheduled. Chief Justice Roberts then whined that “one bad apple” (meaning, the leaker) should not make Americans lose faith in the Supreme Court, like they hadn’t dismantled the reproductive rights of tens of millions of women and shredded the legal principle of “right to privacy.” Well, now repugnant degenerate Clarence Thomas has some thoughts to share:
Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday told a group of judges and lawyers at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta that “the events of earlier this week” show that if people cannot “live with outcomes we don’t agree with,” then the integrity of the judicial branch of government is undermined. Thomas, whose wife urged the Trump administration to work to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win, decried what he perceived as a lack of respect for institutions. “It bodes ill for a free society,” the justice said in a question-and-answer session conducted by one of his former clerks, adding that it is not right that these institutions “give you only the outcome you want, or can be bullied” into issuing a desired ruling. Thomas, 73, also lamented the “different attitude of the young” toward these institutions.
[From The Daily Beast]
Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni helped organize the January 6th insurrection because she didn’t like the outcome of a free and fair election. She, along with thousands of other Americans, decided to “bully” elected leaders by committing acts of terrorism in and on the Capitol Building. In addition to that, since the Politico leak, there have been additional barriers and fences added to the Supreme Court building – a reminder that the Supreme Court said that buffer zones around abortion clinics infringed on free speech.
Meanwhile, people have been reading through the 98-page opinion overturning Roe, and there is a reference, made by Amy Coney Barrett, to the “domestic supply of infants.” The passage: “Nearly 1 million women were seeking to adopt children in 2002 (ie, they were in demand for a child), whereas the domestic supply of infants relinquished at birth or within the first month of life and available to be adopted had become virtually nonexistent.” As in, the Supreme Court is gutting reproductive rights so that women will have more babies to replenish the domestic supply of infants available for adoption. It’s sickening. Stomach-churning.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
-Washington, District of Columbia – 20210423-Supreme Court of the United States 2021 Group Photo
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
-PICTURED: Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett
-PHOTO by: Erin Schaff/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-042321_Supreme-Court-Pool_016
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for a group photograph at the Supreme Court building on June 1 2017 in Washington, DC.,Image: 513106017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Douliery / Avalon
-
-
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas waits to administer the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, October 26, 2020. US President Donald J. Trump and her husband Jesse M. Barrett look on.,Image: 565706222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Kleponis / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Washington, D.C. – United States Senator Ben Sasse (Republican of Nebraska) speaks as Judge Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on day three of her confirmation hearings to become an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The hearings are expected to last four days. If confirmed, Barrett will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
Pictured: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings
BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: President Donald J. Trump, Amy Coney Barrett
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Clarence Thomas administers the oath of office to Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
Pictured: President Donald J. Trump, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
We knew the supremes were compromised but it’s just so shocking as more and more details come to light to slap us down, down to the ground. Domestic supply of infants keeps us down adding hard kicks to the gut. We are having trouble processing it. Our family is ready to hit the streets.
Problem is that not enough WHITE women in 2016 voted for Hillary Clinton. To all women of child bearing years who voted for Trump, Jill Stein, write in Bernie Sanders or didn’t even vote! F—k you all! Hillary was considered to be hysterical when she raised the possibility of Trump winning and getting 3-4 SC justices. We would/could have had a super majority in the opposite direction right now. I became eligible to vote in 1988. Have voted/donated/protested/volunteered as a Democrat all these many years. I have never gotten my magical unicorn but thought we could always build/improve on each successive Democratic administration. But no, people listened to Susan Sarandon and Maureen Dowd in 2000 and many voted Ralph Nader. We got 20 years of war and an economy in the tank which Obama had to fix. In 2016 Susan, Nia Turner, Cornell West and Maggie Haberman (NYT) vilified Hillary Clinton and either voted for Putin patsy Jill Stein (sitting at the same Russian Times Gala table with Mike Flynn and Vladimir Putin) or, in the case of Maggie Haberman, told the LGBTQ community they had nothing to lose by voting for Trump. Maggie, who’s own mother works as a VP for the PR firm that handles the Kushner real estate empire portfolio.
Yes to everything you said above. Yes. Yes. & Yes, Eurogirl70.
Women as baby factories.
Blessed be the fruit.
Surrogacy is easier than adoption, due to bureaucracy. Watch the wealth gap widen & the “domestic supply of infants” w this “rent a womb” industry.
Yes to every single word of this.
Under his Eye.
And men. Men on the left. Democratic men. Men who felt supporting Barack Obama was a matter of advancing Justice and history but who developed ulcers at the thought of supporting a woman who declared women’s rights are human rights. Men who called Hillary “neoliberal warmonger,” or “that woman,” or “corporate shill,” or “not a real woman.” Bernie bros who thought women’s rights were a distraction from the real issues. The resentment of women whose right to a safe and legal abortion was considered an election-loser was palpable from the men. At least conservative men are right up front about hating women. They own it and you know where you stand with them.
Yes to all of this. Fuck. Them. All.
“Domestic”…..White. She means White.
And I can’t tell if these monsters really are stupid enough to think there is going to be some major uptick in healthy white infants available for adoption. Because no….no there won’t be. Going to be a lot more dead women though, so I guess that will please them.
So sorry for American woman. Those of us fortunate enough to still live in sane (for the moment) places will do all we can to help.
White is the first thing I thought too! Rich, white couples wanting white babies. All the “other” forced birth babies will be shunted into foster care, bouncing around foster homes until they’re traumatised and turn 18.
And then they’ll be arrested and jailed for some trivial offense that white teens/young adults are never even stopped for. (and that white people with rich parents would never be prosecuted for if they happened to be stopped)
And spend decades locked away in some gross for-profit prison.
No, they’ll be shunted to the child labor system. Remember: they’re working to gut child labor laws, too.
I actually gasped when I read that – it’s so blatant! That’s some real white supremacist “preserve the master race” sh!t, and I can only hope that the fact that they are so unabashed about it proves their undoing.
She so obviously means white, adoption ~worthy babies. It’s sickening.
Amy Coathanger Barrett is beyond an abomination. She has no right on the court as her previous seat at the appellate level was also a stolen seat from Obama. She lied under oath (as did Alito, Kavanaugh & Gorsuch) & should be prosecuted. Loss of seat & pension is a start
This exactly this. Don’t let anyone ever tell you there is a lack of adoptable kids in this country. There are a ton in foster care. Speaking from experience with a family member who adopted…the only shortage is of white kids.
It also means actual infants as closed adoptions from birth. Not children that have aged at all. There is a huge supply of that within the US. Even a few months old is too old for some.
Adopted a child through the foster care system in the nineties in a big city in the Deep South. All white children over the age of seven were considered “special needs” adoptions solely for being “too old”. No other “special needs” were required, just over the age of seven. You received an additional stipend if you adopted them.
Black children? All were considered “special needs” if over the age of one. Just for being over one.
That tells you everything you need to know RE Comeys ick.
She doesn’t mean white. The majority of low income women in America is not white and they are the most likely to seek abortions for their own reasons. They are the most likely to not have access to birth control methods.
She’s adopted non white children.
I’m not defending her. I’m just giving facts.
I hate all of this.
No, she means White.
“She’s adopted non white children”
Yeah I know. I saw her speak about her non-white children. She seemed very proud…of herself for having adopted non-white children.
She means White.
Yeah, and she’s publicly stated praise praise for the cognitive skills of her white kids and the athletic skills/ agreeableness of her black kids. I bet her ancestors thought they treated their slaves as “part of the family” too.
I agree that she wants kids of color to be adopted by “good christian” (ie. white) families. The adopters will definitely be white. The kids? She knows it will be non white children. And she thinks that we can solve our “race problem” through cultural assimilation. She and her ilk see poverty as an issue of bad morality and laziness. Teach children of color how to act white by having them raised by whites and they will grow up to be faithful christians and productive workers for the capitalist machine. My great grandmother and her siblings were taken from their home on their reservation and sent to a residential school. There they were forcibly converted to Christianity, taught “white” values, and stripped of their language. My great aunt never made it back home, she died of tb at age 11. It is why they don’t want gay couples to be able to adopt, and why they want trans kids taken out of supportive homes. Why they want schools to pretend homosexuals, socialists, and enslaved people don’t exist. They want children indoctrinated into their christian worldview. And what better way to raise an army of christian soldiers than to force marginalized women to give birth, steal the babies, and brainwash them.
I guess I’m giving her more credit than she deserves here. I’ll take that.
My point in my mind was to say it’ll backfire if that is how she feels. Because yes! There are so many non white infants and children that need adoption. There is nothing wrong with them. They are worthy of loving homes and parents. All of them. But that is not the “domestic supply” ABC is speaking of.
I misspoke. Thank you for correcting me.
What a reprehensible, incomprehensible line of thought. So girls & women have to go through with unwanted pregnancies so that other women have access to a ‘supply of infants’ to adopt? Is she serious with this??? Because adopting from the ‘foreign supply of infants’ is what? Expensive? Unthinkable? ‘Buy American’, is that what she’s really saying? Gross gross gross.
Yep. I’m not even American, and the white babies for adoption/sale message comes through loud and clear. We know how this works, when abortion is banned and women are forced to take unwanted pregnancies to term. We’ve seen it before, in Ireland, Canada, Romania, the USSR, and most of the 19th century West. It’s horror orphanages crowded with emaciated, neglected children, physical, emotional and sexual abuse on an industrial scale, babies stolen and sold, openly or for back-handers and donations, traumatised mothers, mass graves of maltreated children, baby farming, abused children kicked out on the streets with no support at 16. It’s going to be even more of a horror show than it is now.
What irony. These “institutions” ultimately work for the people so are accountable to the people. Nobody has tried to storm the Supreme Court. People have taken their legal right to protest peacefully. Courts aren’t supposed to make law; they are supposed to enforce it.
Adoption can be traumatic, for both the adoptee and the birth mother. Many women are giving up much wanted children that they can’t afford or are too young to have. My own mother felt forced to give up a child at 19 because she had zero support from the father or her own family, and couldn’t afford it. What should really happen is women should have better access to resources like healthcare, universal childcare, child tax credits, etc… so birth mothers don’t feel forced into it because of financial circumstances.
Not to mention women are not incubators for the world’s Serena Joy’s.
Your last sentence is spot on – Handmaids is EXACTLY what they want, they want poor white women to pop out babies to give to the wealthy to solve male fertility issues (as lets face it in most cases the fertility issues are with the man and the quantity/quality of his tadpoles).
I shudder to think what they have in mind for babies who are not white.
The evangelicals really really really want to create Gilead.
Statistically, the split on fertility issues is basically 50/50 between men and women. But the end result is the same. They want more white babies in rhe adoption stream, as if children and the women who give birth to them are commodities.
As I saw someone say-adoption is about parenthood, abortion is about pregnancy. People shouldn’t put on up as a solution to the other.
These judges are just terrible people.
Interesting that she specified babies given up for adoption in their first month of life. There are plenty of kids available for adoption, but they specifically want White babies that can be molded and indoctrinated into the cult of Christian nationalism.
^^^THIS. There are so many children in our sad system available for adoption, just as there are so many dogs available at the pound for adoption. However, Christian Karens want a purebred puppy, and there’s not enough of those to feed demand. Women are nothing more than breeding bitches for the Evangelicals. Disgusting.
I despise dog breeders and I hate this. A life is not a commodity. You should never treat one as such.
You want to adopt? You have space and income in your home for another life to raise? Plenty of animals and children out there for adoption that would love you to the bitter end. If it’s not about that then I’ll judge you harshly.
Reminds me of some radio talk show I happened upon last year. Two ‘religious’ men were talking about the challenges of employers finding workers, and how the US population was projected to decline over the coming decades. They were adamantly opposed to allowing immigration, developing paths for people to come to the US and become citizens. (which is the most obvious solution if someone truly thinks declining population is a ‘problem’)
Their solution? Ban abortions and birth control … because more unwanted babies is a ‘good thing’ in their books. This is the perverted, distorted mindset many of these people have.
This is true and I brought this up on the initial thread.
Our population for disposable workers is way down and we are not treating out current population well enough to support reproduction.
I’m a small business owner and I can’t find help. Plenty are unemployed and I pay $5 over minimum starting with great working conditions. No one really wants to work hard. It’s insane.
But the solution is not a greater population. These judges are morons of the highest order. I hope Justice Roberts understands this is his legacy.
This is exactly what Romania’s Nicolae Ceaușescu did: banned abortion and birth control, resulting is an explosion of unwanted kids just huffing paint in the subways. If I were uncivil, I’d pray to God that the same fate that befell him happens to ACB, SO, BK, & CT.
Not sure if this will comment in the right place but here goes.
“ Plenty are unemployed and I pay $5 over minimum starting with great working conditions. No one really wants to work hard. It’s insane.”
WingletWatcher I hope you weren’t critical of KimK for saying this recently.
$5 over minimum wage may not be worth the job requirements. If it’s a fantastic place to work and is priced competitively for the labour involved I would think there would be little issue finding employees – all we hear about is the great resignation where employees are leaving their jobs for new ones that better align with their values or where they’re being paid better for their time.
Erinn
For where I am based and where I operate the $5 over the minimum $15 is livable wage. And we go up as that is starting. The job requires no diploma. You learn on the job. It’s all simple work. It’s gardening. No heavy machinery. No long hours. Always understanding for childcare and do allow dogs. But sometimes imo it’s more enticing to work a cashier position for some. Or a job you can hide away in and slack off.
“The domestic supply of babies” as though babies are commodities, not human beings, but commodities to be traded on the open market cause some white women don’t have some babies. With all of my being I hate these people. These are the same folks who thought slavery was just f’ing fine.
I’ve noticed how many pro lifers say things like, “I know couples who can’t have children and they’d love to adopt a baby”, a BABY. It’s always been about the fresh newborn babies, they bring in so much money but are hard to come by in this country. They get snatched up quickly while millions of older children across the world remain without homes, parents, food, etc. It’s sick on so many levels.
My cousin and his wife adopted 2 ‘older’ children. Their daughter was about 4 when they fostered then adopted her and their son was a toddler who again they fostered while the adoption process was going on – while there were issues with both children (I think they are biological brother and sister) from being with their birth parents (addicts) and then separated from them/the wider biological family, with a lot of love and patience things improved and the children are very happy and flourishing.
” I’ve noticed how many pro lifers say things like … ”
Clarification: these people are NOT pro-lifers. They are anti-choice.
The tell? Ask them how they feel about aid to families with dependent children, the SNAP program, Head Start, public funding and support for post-natal health care for women, and pediatric care for all. Ask them where they stand on gun-control, on the death penalty, on humanitarian aid, comfort, support for displaced refugees. Ask them what they think about health insurance plans providing coverage for birth control like it does most other effective medications … which BTW is necessary for women with certain health conditions to have any quality of live and to avoid life-threatening diseases. Based on that answer, ask “then what about Viagra?” Yeah, you’ll likely find they are not “pro-life” at all.
Reminds me of the t-shirt slogan “Republicans want a government small enough to fit in a woman’s body”
Just disgusting.
The SNL skits about Roe (Kate M as Coney and the medieval one) were spot on. Kudos to the writers who made it funny, sad and poignant at the same time.
Oh, so from now on, I guess maybe don’t think of it as rape, think of it as restocking the shelves! “Domestic supply of infants” is a deeply disturbing way to refer to human beings, as if they’re a commercial product. Also, we already have a Babies On Demand service: surrogacy.
Watch our suicide/DV rates go way up too.
And death row inmates/ murder. You want to make a murderer? Make him feel unloved and unwanted as a child!
Um…I thought this “decision” was about “sanctity of life, protecting the unborn”, etc. So ABC wrote as part of her opinion (??) her concern includes the domestic supply of infants??? WTActualF?? We should be fixing a sad foster care system, not mandating pregnancies replenish a shortage?? JFC!!
If there is ANYTHING worthwhile to come out of this horror story, it’s that the opinion is out there to be dissected and exposed for the vile attack on humanity it is. Not that it will change anything, but at least we see the freight train coming for us.
You do have to wonder if they’ve overplayed their hand a bit here with this Handmaids Tale-like opinion. 70% of this country wants abortion to be legal in at least some circumstances, and religious affiliations are plummeting. “Because God says” isn’t going to be a good enough reason for long.
I’d like to know where in the constitution it talks about a persons right to adopt an infant? And how insulting to the ‘domestic supply’ of children who already exist here in the good old USA who are already without a family and waiting to be adopted!
This!
The phrase domestic supply of infants makes my skin crawl and stomach turn.
These people are monsters. What they have done our rights and liberties is sickening, but they are proud of it.
Not for the first time, I’m wondering how Amy Coney Barrett’s two adopted Black children are really doing.
I come from a very small family. Many years ago, I made the painful decision not to become a single parent — because the chances of a non-infant Black child, however adorable, however wonderful, even with a small inheritance, getting adopted felt infinitesimally and unpredictably low. It feels tragic that the best parenting option I had if I wanted to be a good and loving parent, was not to become a parent at all.
It feels even more tragic today to know that I made the best decision possible, given the reality of Now.
Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day🌸
This doesn’t add up.
It sounds to me, like an “XY problem”– where instead of formulating that this is a clear removal of women’s rights, she’s trying to frame this as a solution to some other problem (adoption isn’t a problem- and ending abortion is not the solution even if it is!) So clearly, a mismatch of a “solution” and “problem” here.
She knows this is harmful but is doing “whataboutism” and “accidentally” sounding like babies are objects of a capital market– where you can just shop at a particular store and pick out the ones you happen to want.
Because lack of access to abortion is usually a poor persons problem, not a rich white persons problem. American citizens are Asian, European, Latin, and all sorts of races, colors, and kinds.
The word “domestic” means nothing here. Its just a decoy, to make the ban on abortion seem legit, in the face of a sham “problem”.
I think this is something Black women have been saying for a while. Most Black women don’t give their babies up for adoption; their rights are taken away by CPS. It’s so rare to adopt any healthy newborn in the US and other countries are cracking down as well. It’s going to get really ugly in the next decade or so.
What do you mean other countries are “cracking down” as well?
So gross. Doesn’t ACB have a bunch of adopted black kids she parades around? Is she salty she couldn’t adopt white kids from the US and had to outsource to Haiti? F these people so much and our stupid political system that allows the assholes to do this.
Is this like a baby domestic supply chain? Like a commodity? Gasp, what cold and awful language. And also WTH???
I am absolutely horrified!
I didn’t realize domestic babies are also a supply chain issue.
OT – My mother was also called Remy, and she very easily might have uttered this same comment in her dry, deapan style. I know you are not her, obviously, but for just a moment I wondered if she had posted from the beyond. This is all to say, thank you, your comment made my heart full.
Awww. Thank you!! I’m happy to know that once upon a time there was another Remy with a dry sense of humor. 🥰🥰
These conservative justices are straight up sick psychopaths.
I have never felt more scared and unsafe in the country I was born in my half century of life and that is after surviving and escaping an abusive and violent childhood then marriage.
I saw a video online (perhaps at Operation Jane?) where there was an explanation of a book written in the 80’s (1987?) called Birth Dearth. The author stated that 60% of abortions were white women and that if that trend did not stop then the whites in this country would be in the minority. Well, I guess we know how scared that made all of those white men. I have no idea if the stats are correct or not, but the whole idea behind this is pretty horrendous.
Babies are a commodity? Are they going to allow those white women adopt because they don’t want to ruin their figures? Are they going to be selling these babies? There are some really scary undertones to this whole thing, and that’s not even discussing the white supremacy basis for this decision.
I also found an interesting article for Aid Access or Access Aid, which will send the medications necessary to end a pregnancy. I can’t remember which country it is, but at this point they are legal. This needs to be spread far and wide.
The US Supreme Court has shown us what they are capable of and will do. The people in this country need to be sending a very clear message in return. I believe there is a march for May 14. Search for it, because they’re setting them up all over the Country. It’s a start.
This domestic supply crap is making my blood boil w incandescent anger.
The parallels to “Handmaid’s Tale” are obvious, but something about that chilling term “domestic supply of infants” also reminds me of reading Jonathan Swifts devastating satirical essay “A Modest Proposal” when I was in high school. “The Irish are starving and have too many babies, so they should just eat the babies, amiright? Hear me out…..”
Oh they want newborns, do they? What of the children in the foster system waiting for a permanent home? I’m old enough to remember pre Roe v. Wade. What a fucking nightmare.
This is abhorrent. Years ago when I was working in HR for a large media company, the VP of HR started using the term “human capital” for employees. I, along with the other HR managers and directors, finally had to sit him down and explain that referring to our employees as “human capital” was dehumanizing and insensitive, and not to use it anymore. “Domestic supply of infants” is wayyyy worse than that. FFS, does ACB think babies come off a factory assembly line?!
The US has plenty of children waiting to be adopted and/or fostered. As it is, it doesn’t have enough foster parents and what the states pay for fostering is inadequate. Much has been written about how poorly and abusive poor children and their families have been treated by conservative legislators and judges. That’s no coincidence, but by design. These people write laws to punish and they rejoice in their cruelty!
These righteous religious freaks will hide behind their sanctimony and privilege to shackle women and children in poverty and misery. Compare ACB to Judge Jackson and you can see the difference in poise, experience, judicial independence and temperament. ACB is there because she’s a perfect prostrating handmaiden. ACB would have all women on their knees right next to her. F that!
Judge Jackson unnerves Alito and Thomas because she’s the opposite of ACB and more importantly, a far better judge than these sycophantic idiots. We need to elect more women like Judge Jackson.
It seems odd to celebrate Mother’s Day by donating to an abortion access fund, but I feel appalled that that so many of my fellow humans will be denied the choice of whether or not to continue a pregnancy.
Having my own (very wanted, prayed for) baby has only increased my awareness that not everybody has the choices and support I had, and they should have control over their own bodies.
I highly recommend looking at abortion funds dot org and take a look at the long list of organizations (many at the state level) who are still fighting. It definitely helped with the overwhelming rage and sense of powerlessness, anyway.
What did I just read. Welcome to Germany, circa 1933.
The next steps are to outlaw birth control, remove the social safety net and criminalize not being able to afford things for your child. They will get their domestic supply and remove the access to voting for their victims.
They’re creating a new serf class and deliberately pushing this country backwards so they can increase their power and control. It started with the shrinking of the middle class, wage stagnation, lack of affordable healthcare and childcare, making college an unnecessary requirement while raising tuition and saddling people with enormous interest laden debt.
In return, poor white people get to hate certain groups and feel superior to them.
Kalana Yes, banning birth control will have the ricochet effect on society which they are really after.
Yes! I totally understand you! Having my own kids helped me realize that ALL children who are born deserve to be loved and wanted. And one way to ensure that is to respect the autonomy of women who have abortions.(especially considering my mom’s abortion is the reason my kids are alive today!).
Yes. A state lawmaker in Idaho is already looking at outlawing Plan B and potentially IUDs, and the governor of Mississippi this morning wouldn’t say if he would reject any laws banning contraception if passed by the state legislature. So, basically these are Red state test cases for national laws if they take control. The Republican Party is run by religious extremists who believe any contraception method that is controlled by women is a form of abortion. We need to vote Democratic this fall like never before.
This has always been a class war.
If you look closely, that phrase actually comes straight from a CDC document. They didn’t come up with it.
The way the Christian right cites adoption is repugnant–make a woman carry an unwanted child so another woman can fulfill her greatest destiny. It’s disgusting beyond words.
Not to mention, adoption is very often problematic as f*ck. It is NOT a magic solution to various (very real and painful) fertility issues.
All of this takes the sideline when we’re talking about the basic human right to bodily autonomy.
I desperately want to see activists infiltrate events these justices are at and then scream in their faces about them stripping women of autonomy over our own bodies. The least these a**holes can face is discomfort and even fear right in their faces over this barbaric decision to turn women into second class citizens. F*ck them all.
Yes. Each and every one of them should be made aware of the repercussions of their life choices for every waking moment of their lives.
That weird, freaky feeling when your government literally tells you you ain’t nothing but a breeding machine…
Odd way to find out you have SOME brown woman, American-but-not-from-the-US privilege…
This truly is about making uneducated, poor White girls have babies for their rich and privileged counterparts, because no one is fighting to get babies of color out of the system.
Get utterly politicized or start fitting yourself for red robes, ladies. Shit just got realer than fiction :S
So Amy Coney Barrett thinks poor women are just incubators and that babies are economic products subject to supply and demand. Adoption makes a lot of money for agencies and she’s making this decision in support of the adoption industry, not in support of women or babies.
They’re just openly saying it now, but this was always their intent. They need women to be chattel to produce the wage slave class for the elites. That’s why discussions around it always involve economics. As soon as I saw birth rates were falling steadily in Millennials, I knew we were in trouble.
Women with the means and persistence to do it need to get out of the red states as soon as possible. Starve the beast. At least in a state with protections in place, you at least have the possibility of the state fighting for you if they attempt a universal ban. Don’t try to play it off as less serious than it is. Fascism is here, and women are the first in a long line of people it’s going to harm.