The Sussexes ‘are clearly desperate not to be excluded’ in the Platinum Jubbly??

Did anyone get the feeling that the British royal commentators were actually quite surprised that the Sussexes confirmed they would attend the Platinum Jubbly with their children? They had all of their “why won’t they come back/they’re scared/they’re disrespecting the Queen” talking points ready, so they had to reel themselves in and come out in full blast for “why it’s a bad thing the Sussexes are coming, actually.” The reason for why it’s “bad”? Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili will get too much attention! They’ll overshadow the Queen! Those same people are gleeful at the idea that the Sussexes are being “snubbed” for the balcony wave sh-t.
Tom Bower told MailOnline: ‘They have been forced to accept a downgraded role – grouped with all the other VIPs – but are clearly desperate not to be excluded. If the Palace is not remarkably careful, the Sussexes will milk the celebrations for their own benefit. Hopefully, the Sussexes will be kept firmly in check to avoid their selfish interests dominating the celebration of the Queen’s awe-inspiring service to Britain.’
Royal author Angela Levin said the Queen had made a ‘great decision’ to restrict the balcony to working royals, adding: ‘It will have such a different positive atmosphere if there are working royals who support Her Majesty.’ On the Sussexes’ decision to attend other events she said: ‘The focus will be on them and how they behave, which the Jubilee shouldn’t be about’.
Richard Fitzwilliams, another commentator, added: ‘There was [a danger] in the run up to it if this hadn’t been settled. I expect there will be an element of this in the US coverage. However though there will still be a lot of speculation about what they will attend and what they will do, this is about one person. It is the Queen’s wish that they attend. Although when they planned to do the Oprah interview they didn’t know Prince Philip would be ill, they nonetheless went ahead. That won’t be forgotten. But the Queen wants the family to put on a united front. A huge amount has gone on behind the scenes to achieve this.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Clearly desperate not to be excluded” – the Queen personally invited them and there have been moves, behind the scenes, to guarantee their protection while in England. This isn’t Harry and Meghan throwing themselves at the Queen, begging for her acceptance. This is the Queen requesting their presence and doing the most to ensure their presence. “I expect there will be an element of this in the US coverage.” Paranoia, thy name is the Daily Mail. Another royal commentator pointed out that given Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a massive renovation, it’s simply wise to not have too many people trampling around an active construction site, and that’s why the Sussexes were cut from the Trooping balcony. Which makes so much sense, it hurts.
I still believe that, given the timing of the two announcements, Harry likely refused to participate in the fakakta balcony wave, and Buckingham Palace is spinning it as “he wasn’t invited.” Harry has made it abundantly clear that he’s coming back for his grandmother, and all he cares about is getting some time with her and introducing his children to her. Which isn’t to say that Harry and Meghan won’t make *any* public appearances. Palace sources have told royal reporters that the Sussexes are invited to the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. They are likely to be invited to the Derby at Epsom Downs (a horse race). And it’s likely that the Sussexes – plus the York princesses – will take part in something for the final Jubbly day, Sunday, June 5th, where there’s going to be some kind of pageant or parade or something.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018
Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, on 16th April 2022
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17042976
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17043891
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force, Buckingham Palace, London, UK on Tuesday 10th July 2018
this is exactly what they wanted. the return of the sussexes who are publicly shown to be in a lesser position in an attempt to humiliate and put them in their place.
Harry and Meghan are well aware of how the RRs will spin this. They’re still coming for the Queen because they know she’s not long for this world.
They could have gone privately then. And confirmed their visit after they already left.
I don’t think they would have been able to sneak in and out again without anyone noticing twice. Everyone would have been on the look out for it.
Also, I suspect there is going to be a big family portrait taken and Gam Gam wanted them included.
@Chloe They could have. Perhaps the Queen wanted them to announce. Or the announcement may be like the IG thing where they had people looking in one direction at a certain time. The plan may be to come in earlier and the polo game announcements and this one was to make the BM think the timeline was different. Either way, it’s their lives and their decision to announce or not.
Chloe
They couldn’t have gone privately to a huge event. It would have been noticed. This isn’t the same as sneaking in for tea at the request of TQ.
It’s amazing to me people don’t understand this visit wouldn’t be happening if Charles and Liz weren’t wanting it to. Too many are letting the vipers den and the BM tell them what they should think while the actual BRF members at the top are not aligning with the “bossy Harry” narrative.
But who cares about the headline?They’ve been headlines like this since Harry and Meghan left. This is nothing new. If it wasn’t this it would have been Phillips memorial all over again. “Harry and Meghan snub the Queen..” blah blah.
If Harry and Meghan lived their life based on what headlines said it would a horrible existence.
@Kels: That was the life that Harry was forced to live before. He’s not doing that anymore. He knows either way the press is going to attack him so now he chooses to live his life the way he wants to and not what the press expects of him. If my suspicions are true the press is going to upset when he and Meghan only attend the Thanksgiving service.
@amybee exactly!! They are living free of what the British press and tabloids say about them. Harry’s said that multiple times. I applaud them!
And I hope they show up and show out. No hiding but being fully themselves shining like they always do. Let the BM or world press take pictures so they can what bad b*tchs the Sussexes are!!!!
Kels, I was thinking along the same lines. Also, the , bit about the Sussexes grabbing all the attention for themselves, and away from the queen, the Cambridges etc… How does this work? They cannot force people to take any notice of them. The only way that can happen is with the bloody royal hacks themselves! Are they deliberately obtuse? My guess is that there are enough stupid people to swallow every idiotic – especially the nasty – thing that they churn out They are the ones that keep speculating and writing about them. They are the ones who write true or false or imaginary or fantasy drivel about Harry and Meghan, because that’s how they earn a living. If they didn’t write about the Sussexes, The Sussexes wouldn’t get any attention at all. Oh, that’s right – they’d be out of a job. Can’t have that. So they will go on writing their disgusting articles and blaming Harry and Meghan for anything that goes wrong, or could go wrong , real or not, in all the palaces and castles. These royal “reporters” are grubs.
I hope there are NO pictures of the kids and Meghan
Meghan should be seen imo
Harry is just trying to introduce his kids to Gam Gam before she dies.
Also:
“ Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a massive renovation, it’s simply wise to not have too many people trampling around an active construction site, and that’s why the Sussexes were cut from the Trooping balcony. ”
Am I the only one who has a pervasive fear of so many people gathering on a super old balcony that probably hasn’t been properly maintained in decades?
Yeah, the RF better hope they don’t have a tragic reenactment of the opening scene of the John Goodman classic, KING RALPH.
IYKYK
If that happened, that would make Harry and Meghan King and Queen Consort. I can’t imagine they’d be happy to be put into those roles.
I’d be terrified to be on that old, dilapidated balcony that could wipe them all out at once (Queen, FK, FFK & FFFK/Q/K).
You’re not the only one. That was also my immediate thought.
Snuffles, I wonder if this was put out to reinforce the idea that the brf told H&M they couldn’t be on the balcony, rather than have people speculate that Harry said NO they were not going to be on that balcony?
I’m sure that if there was any issue with the balcony they would have an engineer take a look. That balcony will be fine.
I think the whole “balcony is for working royals” was done so that andrew wouldn’t make an appearance. As usual the blame is put on the sussexes
It said working royals and their kids. Isn’t H, Charles’s kid?🤔🤯
good point, which only confirms in my mind that the sussexes said no to the balcony and for all we know, a bunch of other stuff.
They mean the young children. So Lady Louise (still in school) and below. Anne’s children will also not be there.
The York Princesses are not going to be on balcony.
Is Lady Louise done school this year? I’ve assumed that with a few exceptions, most graduate at 18 in England.
Key difference this year: as royals who are no longer working for the Firm, the Sussexes also aren’t required to take part in public photos.
Yes, the battle over Andrew was settled. Charles won, but TQ convinced him to spin it so Andrew isn’t specifically excluded.
From the timeline of announcements it appears more that H&M weren’t over-eager to attend but the Queen, and maybe PC, persuaded them to be there. And, sure, H&M are the ones who don’t know how to behave in public. They should be more worried that Will can put on a pleasant face toward Kate and that all of them can act like decent people in any type of family gathering, especially at a church. And worry about what type of stupid statements will come out of Will or Edward. Perhaps keep an eye on C&C also for laughter at inappropriate times.
No way would tampon persuade them to come.
He didn’t even know they were visiting the Queen, because he and his nag leak like sieves.
PH did say himself that he wished to work on his relationship with his father.
@Equality: A lot has happened since Harry said that including Charles trying to throw him under the bus for his cash for access scandal. I’m not sure Harry is so eager to repair that relationship anymore.
@EQUALITY Harry recently dodged answering Hoda’s question about missing his father and brother.
So Harry is willing to overlook years of PC using him for good PR and throwing him under the bus but suddenly one thing stops that? Not answering a question shows nothing. He is also overlooking the Queen never lifting a finger to help him or Meghan. Makes me wonder how horrible whatever (presumably Will) said was that PH won’t repeat and won’t speak to him because of since, in general, he has been the scapegoat for most of his life and seems to give others a pass about it.
I thought that Harry met with Charles before meeting with the Queen.
Speaking of not knowing how to behave in public, this from Angela Levin:
“The focus will be on them [working royals] and how they behave, which the Jubilee shouldn’t be about.”
Yes it absolutely SHOULD be about that. With all the examples you mentioned (and so many more), this isn’t the gotcha toward H&M she thinks it is.
That line drove me crazy. If the press chooses to focus on H&M, they can’t blame H&M for that (I mean they will anyway we all know that). But the Sussexes aren’t holding a gun to Angela’s head and making her write about them. She’s doing it bc it means $$ bc no one actually cares about the jubbly overall.
Lol, poor Angela, inexplicably required to cover the “irrelevant” Sussexes instead of her dear old queen. She should return every penny she’s paid for these articles, since she obviously must consider it filthy lucre.
The British media and Rota Rats are insane. The way they can conjure up nonsensical fan fiction and spout it out as if it’s truth is mind blowing. To anyone with a rationale thinking mind, it’s obvious that the Sussexes waited for BP to make its announcement first. No way was Harry going to allow his family on that balcony. I also believe that there has been a lot of behind the scenes negotiations between the Sussexes and the Queen/Charles. Since there were no leaks about the Sussexes attending the Jubbly, it’s safe to assume William/KP have been kept in the dark about the negotiations. Also, given the two disastrous Caribbean tours by current working Royals, I’m sure Charles and the Queen are desperate for H&M to appear. Sadly, the Sussexes are being used to show “the Royals are not a racist family” but I guess Harry’s love and devotion to his grandmother outweighs everything else. Families are complicated and many of us have had to put our game faces on and suck it up and bear it when attending family events we’d much rather be miles away from. It will be interesting to see how much of a frenzy the BM gets itself into over the next few weeks. After all they keep harping on about the Queen’s jubbly being over shadowed by H&M yet they won’t shut up and stop talking/writing about them. How sick is that?
I just commented about this but it’s hard to play off that you’re not a racist family when the papers are also proclaiming that “Harry and Meghan were snubbed.” They are coming off petty.
Also they are having an event next week with all the great grandchildren of the Queen riding in a carriage. Guess who won’t be there? The Sussex kids. (Though I don’t think they would want their kids doing it) it just all comes off as “punishment or exclusion.”
I feel for the kids who are being used and trotted out in public also. Why is a public carriage ride for them necessary?
Will the general public care about this elitist carriage ride with the great grand children whose identities are probably a mystery to most people?
@equality They need to feed the tabloid beast. Their money well is drying up.
So they were “practicing”!! OH…so THIS is what they released this vid for:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4idvL-TQjXw
It was made to appear as if it was taken by a bystander (shaky, and out of focus), but this is a much better copy, so you *know* they wanted this to get out.
Are they really going to trot out the grands/greats and exclude Archie? Lili, of course, is too young to be on the carriage if not held in a lap (as is Sienna), and I don’t think M would do this.
The Sussexes are attending the Jubbly at the Queen’s behest. But I also wonder if it’s them also facing down their demons. It’s like they’re staring down the Royal Family and saying “we’re thriving and surviving” in-spite of all your efforts to tear us down. Have you ever gone into a toxic environment where all eyes/ears are trained on you, but you rise above and give off the vibe that yeah, I’m here b@tches, suck it. Perhaps that’s H&M’s mind set. Who knows? I just Pray they stay safe and enjoy their visit with the Queen.
I had a friend who did this for her wedding. Not only did she invite her abusive ex-boyfriend to her wedding, she hired him as a DJ. I asked her why the hell she did it, she insisted that she needed to, for closure. To show him that she was happy. (I’ll just skip the fact that the man she married was also an abusive asshole).
@ Guest, I recently did this and it felt beyond wonderful! At the time, I didn’t think much about it but you’ve reminded me that it was indeed a brave action to take, so Thanks!
I agree, Guest. Harry and Meghan are in a MUCH different space than before. They are happy, thriving and seem peaceful and content. That’s why I’m fine with them going. Show that nasty family how good you are doing. Plus, Meghan is going to look amazing with her fashion. She doesn’t have to wear certain boring clothes so Kate can look “oh so amazing”
Agree that William and KP were probably kept in the dark. Which makes me laugh. Imagine how Will and Kate felt when they found out, probably not much earlier than anyone else.
Oh, the money I would pay to have seen their faces when they found out…
They’re not insane; this is a very rational, calculated and successful propaganda campaign. Sure, there’s a lot of 180 degree veering back and forth, but facts and accuracy aren’t the point. The point is to keep negative stories about H&M front and center, all the time. This is beyond racism now – it’s about using H&M as human shields for the RF, to deflect from the Queen’s imminent passing and to cover up the next generation’s obvious irrelevance and inadequacies by generating sympathy for the RF.
“The poor beleaguered RF is being victimized by the unscrupulous H&M!” “The very symbol of our nation is being attacked!” “Rally round!!” This collaboration between the RF and the BM has been very effective.
IMO the British media and their sycophants are coming across as unhinged. The global community is watching this from afar and are probably chuckling because of how the British media has enabled the Sussexes to trump this Jubby. Pretty sure Harry has a well planned itinerary for his family. As Harry has indicated multiple times in print he wants his children to meet his grandmother. Hopefully he will be able to accomplish this and per Harry, they are a team (him and his wife). As unpleasant as this is for many supporters to reconcile, this is his grandmother their children and their choice. Going back into an environment that created such emotional distress is not for the faint of heart. But at the end of the day, Harry wanting his children to meet his grandmother is that important to him and he wants his wife by his side. I wish this family well and I will continue to support them.
@Maxine Branch – Oh, I agree about H&M and their motivations about the Jubbly visit – I’ve posted much the same thing and I wish them the best. And I agree that the BM comes off as being unhinged. I just don’t believe they are actually unhinged. The BM, the “royal experts,” even the RF, are all corporations with corporate interests. They aren’t sentimental and their alliances are all about survival – in this case, survival of the monarchy. Harry exposed this in the Oprah interview and we’re watching it at work every day. The way to create support for an institution that is basically useless is to create an outside enemy – Meghan the ultimate outsider and Harry, the traitor insider who always wanted to get out – and this will continue no matter what Harry and Meghan do.
Absolutely.
—and, I would add (per your comment, below): an institution that is not only useless, but actively harmful to British society, as a whole.
IMHO these RR and their sources are making themselves look sillier and sillier with each article they write. Most of their “exclusives” are opinion pieces being passed off as “facts”. H&M are coming but, unfortunately for the RR none of their “sources” can supply them with credible information which can be verified. As a result they keep printing “uneducated” guesses in the hope that they’ve got it right this time.
It’s all the same three bitter commentators twisting in the wind to figure out what narrative they want to push after they said the opposite. From this article it doesn’t sound like BP pushed this but more royal rota pushing the snubbed narrative.
Though I’m sure there’s some in BP (Angela Kelly? Edward Young?) that want to make it seem like the Sussexes were snubbed.
My dad knows I’m a fan of Harry and Meghan but it’s not his topic of interest. he saw they were going on the news but won’t be on the balcony. He later commented to me that he thought the RF were trying to purposefully exclude Harry and Meghan.
So let them keep declaring they are snubbing H&M. It ain’t a good look.
This notion of “snubbing H&M” keeps getting press, but no one says anything about Andrew not being on the balcony. Why isn’t the press crowing about Andrew being snubbed? After all, Andrew was front and center at Phillip’s memorial.
@Guest: This is why I believe the real story is Harry and Meghan said no the balcony. If it was true that they were banned I think there would be more talk about Andrew being excluded too.
No one was paying attention to the Jubbly, now it is getting attention, Wait until they find out the Sussexes children will not be on display.
I read somewhere they were not invited to the church service.
Harry and Meghan are kind people, and if he want to introduce his children to their great-grandmother, good for him, he knows he have to do it soon.
I think H&M made the decision to not attend the church service. William and Kate would likely put on another display of spiteful f*ckery like the one at the Commonwealth service and we all know that Harry doesn’t have the time of day for William anymore. This Jubbly visit will be filled with potential land mines and the Sussexes will studiously avoid them. Their attendance is based around showing their respect for TQ, Gran getting to meet their kids, and a final, happy visit with her before she passes.
Nothing says church leader and future church leaders like excluding “much loved” family members from a church service.
Nah, they’ll definitely be at the church service. It’s probably the one event that the Queen cares about the most. The other events I’m not sure about and it more likely that the Queen won’t be there either.
I suppose there’ll be some interesting photo ops. The Sussexes with the Queen, and maybe Charles lurking on the edges. Possibly some public appearances with the Cambridges and Wessexes snubbing them. What do you bet the Sussexes also do a charity appearance while they’re in town?
IF they do a charity appearance, I’m banking on it Harry appearing at a Well Child event. That’s what he arranged when he can to Philip’s funeral. I wouldn’t expect Meghan do to much, and certainly not alone.
I don’t see H&M allowing themselves to be put in the position of being snubbed by the Cambs/Wessexes.
Exactly. But the Cambs and Wessexes are too stupid to realize the Jubbly is NOT an appropriate time to act like spoiled brats à la Commonwealth church service. I’m sure the Sussexes will avoid having to spend time with them, especially in public, to avoid a reenactment of the Great Snub.
@Bettyrose: I would be very surprised if they didn’t do any charity events while they were in the UK.
Yeah, I’m curious about the behind the scenes negotiations. Maybe Meghan will visit mayhew or friends outside of the palace and be given security?
IDK if that’s the case and I’d then wonder about leaks. Or maybe they’ll literally chill at frogmore cottage and Windsor, attend one or two events and then bounce home.
Why should they?? They’re returning to the UK for a family event with their grandmother. Not to parade their kids at public events.
They will be restricted to stay on protected Crown Properties, I think. Last time H was there & no security, his car got rushed … putting not just Harry, but every other commuter at risk. I don’t think they will leave palace premises UNLESS security has been resolved…and it’s NOT the Met police guarding them as (a) they cannot tell the difference btwn DofC and DofS (HA!!) and (b) they are racist little insects, so may actually be working AGAINST the Sussex’s safety. Their personal security and Scotland Yard then maybe they’ll leave the properties.
They could theoretically host a charity event on palace grounds?
Two weeks ago the press was reporting that Harry and Meghan were invited to join the family on the balcony. Now the same press is saying they were banned. Nah, Harry told his grandmother that he and his family will come but won’t be on the balcony. I suspect the only public event they will attend is the Thanksgiving service. Hopefully while they’re in the UK they’ll to do some charity work.
Didn’t the palace put out those UN women, blood diamonds & bullying stories when Philip was in hospital? Guess that’s forgotten though.
The press & palace can spin it anyway they want but news that H&M are attending is the most this jubbly has been reported about internationally in ages. And I don’t think putting out there reports focusing on Harry Meghan being excluded from the balcony with Andrew is as helpful to their ‘very much not a racist family’ as they’d like but please continue.
I personally think h&m opted out of things like the balcony but said they would attend AND the palace saw backlash to Andrew escorting Betty at Philip’s memorial so it’s way of dealing with that issue too
@ABritGuest — the US media is reporting on this, now, and ONLY because the Sussexes have announced their attendance (at unspecified Jubbly events). The 🐀🐀🐀 can spew their bile over the snubs and overshadowing, but the US media is just breathless over the possibility of the Sussex family being seen in public. The cognitive dissonance makes my head spin sometimes.
I think they were fine doing the “under the radar” visit thing for themselves but want proper security before bringing over the kids. I think they negotiated that proper security in exchange for doing a few Jubbly events. My guess is they’ll introduce the kids, visit their patronages, have Lili christened etc. all in this visit. A ton of birds with one stone. Then they do t need to return until the Queen passes.
I just hope they also negotiated closing the bullying investigation with full exoneration, as part of the deal. Though I suppose fear of Harry’s memoir/fear of more Commonwealth fallout will also ensure that.
I think I read an article that said they would release their report on how to better the HR environment after the jubby. So I honestly doubt Meghan will justice. They’ll just try to cover it up and pretend it never happened. Which honestly with how fast the news cycle moves most people have forgotten about it….Atleast those not closely following royal news.
@Smices: No doubt Harry and Meghan did some negotiating to agree to attend the Jubbly including the bullying allegations. I have hard time believing that they would agree to participate without that issue being resolved.
It’s the first and probably the last platinum jubilee for almost everyone alive so it makes sense that they’d want to be included. Harry and the kids are still in line to the throne and they’re the grandson/son/grandkids of the current and future monarch so they’re going to remain forever tied to the royals and the institution, whether fans like it or not.
But I think H&M are going to celebrate “grandma Lilibet” more than celebrating the royals themselves.
Well, they assembled the absolute worst 🤡🤡🤡 for this article, didn’t they? Personally, I’m glad the Sussexes are taking a miss on the balcony display — avoiding all the body language analysis and lip readers putting words in everyone’s mouths. I’d bet big money Harry made this a condition of their attendance at the Jubbly. I’ve been pretty shocked at the indignation of the Sussex Squad at the Sussex’s announcement of their “excitement” at attending. The Sussexes know all the facts, they’ve made good decisions about their lives and livelihood so far, and they’ve both been clear about how they feel about Harry’s grandmother. I’m baffled at the second guessing going on.
Some people always want to tell others how to run theirs lives, while the can’t control their own.
I’m surprised by some of the responses too.
Harry and Meghan made it clear they were on good terms with the queen and even named their daughter after her. Why are they outraged that Harry and Meghan are going to take their children to meet her?
It’s the sense of ownership some of their supporters have over them. At the end of the day, they don’t own them. Harry and Meghan are free to make their decisions. We’re only mere spectators in their lives.
While overall I believe the Sussex Squad is great and really has good intentions, there are a few squaddie accounts that are a bit…..much. In some ways they’re no better than some of the detractors, thinking that THEY know better than two grown adults who are intelligent enough to make decisions for themselves and their children. Folks can be weird.
Let’s remember the Sussexes are not working members of the BRF, so doing anything the RR is covering may not be happening.
The RF want the Sussexes around to distract from their messes and as scapegoats. Full stop.
The Sussexes only have to exist to overshadow them.
@SydneyGirl…exactly!
Given the timing of the announcements on Friday, there certainly must have been some coordination between the Sussexes and BP. It felt to me that Harry and Meghan had their announcement all ready to go once the “working royals only” rule was in place. ?
Otherwise, we would have had the unseemly situation of H and M rsvp’ing to the jubbly swiftly followed by an announcement that they would be banned from the balcony. Not a good look.
The whole thing speaks to a high level of communication and planning that…dare I say it’s encouraging? I can’t imagine Harry would bring his family unless the security issue was satisfactorily resolved. And the relative silence about it in the press recently probably confirms that.
But anybody who thinks the Sussexes won’t still overshadow the entire RF, balcony or not, in the next few weeks, is kidding themselves.
Since there was no leaking before Friday’s announcements, KP was definitely not in the loop. More evidence of where most of the leaks were coming from.
I think it’s like the Leah Ramini situation. They are making this a very public situation to ensure the safety of their children. This is an event that will be globally covered after Harry and Meghan confirming their attendance. The expectation now around the world is that the queen will meet her namesake and Archie. Charles and William can’t prevent it now without exposing themselves.
Also, announcing it as publicly as possible for such a widely covered event means the palace and police cannot play games with their security or they will face the blame if something bad were to happen.
I assume it means a lot to Harry to introduce his children to the queen.
Suggesting they go in April doesn’t make sense to me. I think announcing it as publicly as possible puts people on notice to not try anything. The palace cannot afford harm to the Sussexes especially during an event they’ve placed so much hope on to right the ship after all the bad press they have been getting complete with 2 failed tours.
I think Harry and Meghan will introduce their children to the queen, to the Spencers, also maybe if they haven’t already, they will christen Lili and maybe attend a Well Child and Luminary bakery event.
I believe that’s the same reason Harry made the pointed remarks to Hoda Kotb, too. Also, the conversation about racism, mental health, lies and smears with Oprah. Laying the truth out there in the open puts all the bad actors on notice. That’s why the BRF/RR are still whinging about the Oprah interview — they were outed and it drives them so crazy they ratcheted up the smears, which just adds fuel to the Streisand Effect — they just can’t help themselves. Cretins.
@ lurker8 -Agree 100%
I think this makes a ton of sense and agree totally.
I would suggest these royal commentators get professional help, something is seriously wrong with their brains .
Yeah I don’t know if it’s the water or mad cow disease plus long covid.
This announcement was made on Friday afternoon and may have been made to help the Tories who have just had a real drubbing at the local elections. A lot of right wing Murdoch owned tabs like the Fail support the Tories and loved this as a distraction to lead the front-pages yesterday as in Snubbed and Banned.
“The focus will be on them and how they behave which the Jubilee shouldn’t be about” sez Angela Levin about H&M attending some events. And who pray tell will put that focus on them? You tabloids rats. You laser focus on them then complain they are the focus. If they didn’t come they would be snubbing the Queen, a slap in the face to the Queen and a shock move and all their other favorite “s” words. If they do come they are taking all the focus from the Queen. Either way, the rats have something disparaging and insulting to say.
This might come off as childish, but I hope there will be no pics of nasty Andrew with the Sussexes.
I think that is the real picture that will make them money for the next two decades. They are beyond desperate for that picture to use against clan Sussex.
I wonder if they offered Andrew money to set up that shot? I wouldn’t put anything past him.
Nasty pedo Andy will do anything for money, including selling out his relatives, IMO.
We may forget the part of the Oprah interview where Meghan talked the palace trying to make sure Archie couldn’t become a prince. I doubt Meghan cared before about her child becoming a prince, but once some is actively trying to deny your child of something emotions tend to change. I thought the choice of Lilibet was in part a message reinforcing her lineage, especially with her being born in America making the desire of the palace racists to deny her that even stronger.
Harry primarily wants his children to meet his grandmother, but it wouldn’t surprise me in a world where racists create birther controversies to try and deny the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency and all the ways Meghan’s pregnancies must be fake if Harry and Meghan also want the photo of their children with Liz before she dies for the history books. A photographic statement that the Queen accepts Archie and Lili as her grandchildren for the history books.
This is 100% how I feel, SH. Harry grew up with these people – he knows he cannot count on his father and brother, and in their family, it’s all about power. He’s protecting his mixed race children’s future and security by aligning with the Queen. Legitimacy comes from her, never mind her age and health; she’s at the top of the pecking order, and the symbolism is what matters. By denying Archie the title, they denied him his birthright and protection. That’s in part why I think Lili was named Lilibet, because it signifies a personal tie to the Queen, and reinforces that Harry’s children are of royal blood and Windsors. That stuff means nothing to me personally, but the royal family isn’t like my regular family. I think Harry and Meghan know this is important for their children’s lives when those vipers Charles and William ascend to the throne. Meghan is too smart, and after what she experienced and knows about these people, there’s no way she would willingly go back if it wasn’t in the best interests of her family.
Didn’t Meghan say something during the Invictus Games about not robbing your children of their future? Perhaps this is to help Archie/Lillie make claim to their royal lineage. There are so many conspiracy theories questioning their legitimacy and wanting to remove them from the line of succession. Maybe Harry is doing this to legitimize his children’s standing as British Royals and their right to be in the line of succession.
Bonsai Mountain, well said…!
Ugh….I am anticipating quite the opposite scenario of “snubbing” the Sussexes, once they land there for the jubbly. Expect Cain and Unable to be all over the Sussexes like a rash for photo-ops and videos during their few appearances at public events. Just like Keen kept staring at Harry during Philip’s funeral and tried to sidle in between the brothers on their walk outside the church, we should expect the same being done to Meghan during public events. I don’t think there will be a repeat performance of Incandescent and SWF behaviour the last time all were together is going to be done.
And then there will be year-long stories about peacemaker buttons being the bigger person trying to heal the rift created by ‘bully’ Meghan; how the Sussexes are rude, arrogant, and evil incarnate not to come back even though the genteel, lily-white, innocent Mumbles has done everything in her power to placate them despite their heinous actions; how Katie is the ‘perfect’ mother who knows the role that bonding with one’s cousins can have in a child’s life, but Meghan being raised by a single black mother was never taught that thereby making her inadequate in understanding a child’s needs.
I know these train-of-thoughts seem astounding to any sane individual, but we should expect similar and even more outrageous stories by rota rats who will go into raptures if the Lamebridges crack just a smile while being in the Sussex vicinity. All it takes is a few-well-placed photographs and the stories will write themselves.
I am not sure that Kate will go near Meghan and Harry, under the circumstances. William would not be able to and he would clench his jaw and his hands and “pretend” to be nice.
I don’t think they’ll be doing anything that doesn’t involve the queen. I bet Betty doesn’t go on the balcony either. Lolol so it’ll just be the sad 7 plus the Kents, and no one cares about them. This will show how lackluster chuck and company are. I bet H&M do something with Well Child or WCK and that gets the press. H&M know this is Betty’s last ride so he wants his kids to meet her. I bet he visits the Spencers and enjoys his time with Gam Gam.
William and Kate are not going to go anywhere near Meghan and I don’t think they will get the chance. I can only see Harry and Meghan attending the Thanksgiving Service. I think they will keep their contact with Cambridges to the bear minimum. Just like Harry did for the statue unveiling.
I’m still tickled over how Harry shut down the planned Keen Peacemaker narrative at the Diana statue unveiling by having Kate benched. Carole is probably still fuming over that. Harry knows very well who was behind terrorizing his wife.
The Sussexes will steer clear of ANY unnecessary eventing — private or public — with the Lamebridges. W&K have proven, time and time again, that they are NOT to be trusted and will leak and lie and prevaricate to undermine them any way they can. They are poison.
I’m not a fan of m/h but the decision to attend and bring kids- presumably kids won’t be seen publicly and just private family events makes them look better then not attending- if grandma passes without seeing great grandkids it looks worse. If h/m actually want to be in balcony I’d disagree with them – it’s gonna be seen as a bad look for royals soon enough- the whole royal/ subject thing. Plus the royal press is presenting it as they are being snubbed. So it makes them more sympathetic they are still going even if they are being snubbed/ put into their place( and most people are going to wonder why are certain people born in first place anyway cause usually for everyone else it has to be achieved). As long as h/m don’t allow themselves to be pimped at certain events( look at how great a dad Charles is/ Charles playing with his grandkids. I don’t think Charles cares much how William appears in this case so doubt that kind of thing with W is going to happen much)
I am a fan of Harry and Meghan, and Jack and Eugenie. Jack and Eugenie won’t be on the balcony either so maybe they can spend quality time with their children during the balcony proceedings. AUgust can meet Archie and Lili (I think they already spent time when Eugenie and Jack visited) I think Harry and Meghan are a lot more guarded about Charles and William now. They will not play the “games.” Charles probably does not spend time with his grandchildren, except perhaps the direct heir, George. I doubt William will change.
When Hoda Kotb asked H if he was going to the Jubbly, he said: “I dont know yet….theres lots of things…..security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do….trying to make it possible that you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”
Based on this information, AS WELL AS THE FACT THAT THE BRITSHIDTMEDIA ARE STEERING CLEAR OF MENTIONING THE SECURITY ISSUE (bcos they know H won), it is obvious to me tht H has gotten what he wanted regarding independent security for his family.
Clearly, if the Sussexes are not going to be at every Jubbly event with the other royals, then theyll be off doing their own thing, WITH THEIR OWN ARMED SECURITY! Because theyre definitely NOT going to be holed up in FC waiting to be allowed to come out.
Therefore, the Sussex security team hv got the tools they wanted to be able to provide their own security for the Sussexes to go wherever they want to go for the brief time theyll be in the uk.
Its only the deluded who wd believe otherwise.
The britshidtmedia knows tht the judicial review thingy is over; Harry got wht he wanted (i:e for his security team to be armed & to be able to be apprised by the Met of security threats to H&M).
Perhaps betty intervened to give H wht he wanted, just as how she gave charles tht announcement abt camilla tht he wanted, in exchange for betty getting wht she wanted for her pedo-son.
LOL Looooooots of bargaining all around so H just tapped into that for his own family. Afterall, as he’s said: “Ive seen behind the curtain; I know how this operation works…”
And even tho he said he wants no part of it, he never said he wouldnt use it to his advantage.
Agree with your analysis. And it’s situations like this that make me wonder how in the heck the tabloid/RR can continue with their ‘Harry is a bit dim’ theme. Harry, and Meghan, is several steps ahead of these yo-yos.
It’s not surprising that Andrew is never mentioned much as being “snubbed.” Just Harry and Meghan. The media is relentless.
What this means is that weren’t snubbed. Harry and Meghan have chosen not to be on the balcony.
I agree. But the media keeps on putting out the “snub” headlines and they leave out the other people (and there are quite a few) and just Focus on Harry and Meghan. ANd the tabs are the ones drawing attention away with the coverage using “snub” and saying that Harry and Meghan will bring cameras from Netflix ( I for one don’t get how they can get away with that story of the cameras.)
The press was adamant that Meghan would never return to UK and she has and will again. They don’t care if they’re wrong every time about Harry and Meghan as long as they get clicks for their stories.
Andrew isn’t snubbed. He’s one of them and fits right in with the RF.
I think this is about getting as many photos as they can, while they can, of Elizabeth with the grandkids all together and the great-grandkids. This is the last time, really, they can do that. She’s holding on to cement a lot during this time period. I expect to see a lot of “happy family” shots for the history books. The truth is, everyone wants something and there’s always a deal to be made. H&M want their security to be settled so they can come back for charity work with the kids. Charles and The Queen need it to look like they do have some sort of bond with the Sussex branch – especially with the mess in the Commonwealth.
You know what so hilarious, the ones who are responsible for Putting all the attention on Meghan and Harry and beating their chests about how Meghan and Harry are going to steal attention. B*tch you’re the ones making the headlines. You’ve all proved your capable to keeping attention where you want it to when you all reportedly and keenly
ignored the backlash on the Keen Tour of the Caribbean, surely you can do the same thing for the struggle Jubby
Dear ROTA clowns who are lurking here,
Writing lies and making up bad stories about harry and meghan will only get you in british islands news only.
Look at Omid,
He has become yahoo royal editor, sold lots of his books, news in usa and abroad calling him for interviews.
But i guess your hate and short minded mentality can only get you this far.
Blah blah blah blah … I think most of us know that Harry and Meghan won’t appear for fear they’ll overshadow Dull and Duller. That’s why. “Working royals only” is a sly way of getting around that. William probably threw a tantrum. F**king snowflake.
I don’t think they fear overshadowing The Dullards, they KNOW they will outshine them and that Mean and Peen will take every opportunity to publicly snub them. The Sussexes understand that the Jubbly is all about TQ, it’s not an episode of ‘All In The Family’, and won’t allow themselves to be used as a public sacrifice to the Rota Rats. They will operate quietly in the background, spend time with Granny, maybe a visit to the Hub Kitchen and another charity or two, then bounce. No dramz.
You know what looks worse? Lili turns 1 during the Jubbly. No news of a small b-day party or shout outs will be bad. There better be a picture of Lili with a smash cake. Archie should get a belated party too.
They will make one or a few stories up for her birthday. Just wait. They read this site anyway.
The next few weeks will be gossip gold. What are y’all projections on how the Cambridges will play this? It’s obvious they were in the dark about the Sussexes coming to the Jubbly as there were no leaks.
So do the Keens do their best to put on a happy face and pretend everything is wonderful?
Do they show their true selves and let the world know they’re pissed the Sussexes are there?
Do they lean into their FFK/FFQ roles and try to rub in the Sussexes face? Does Kate go deep in Meghan mood board or cling to her coat dresses?
The possibilities are intriguing.
I’m with you. I expect Cannot will steer clear of Meghan, due to her general lack of a spine.
Willnot will probably try to get a photo with them that makes him look good, but since he can’t manage to ever take one with his own wife, he shouldn’t bother.
I think the real picture that will make them money for the next two decades is an Andrew/Sussex pic. They are beyond desperate for that picture to use against clan Sussex.
Agreed.
I think maybe some things were worked out behind the scenes and H and M feel better about visiting. We don’t know exactly what went down but they are adults who make their own choices and wouldn’t got to this jubby thing if they didn’t want to. I don’t get why this balcony wave thing is a big deal. It sounds pretty stupid and pointless (kind of like the BRF). I think H and M are carefully playing the game to stay relevant within the family but not be part of the shit show.
For spectators, on the ground, the balcony wave just ain’t what it’s cracked up to be. I went once, years ago, to watch the parade and ‘see the Queen’. From the ground, you can’t see much of anything; the RF is just tiny specks up there. You wait forever, they walk out, cheers, they wave, the jets fly overhead (once), they wave again, they go back inside. Doesn’t take long & you can’t really see anything (and the jets go by pretty fast). For folks on the ground, they could just as easily send out the casts from The Windsors or The Royals or The Crown & nobody would know the difference.
Ok, celebitches, talk to me. Why do so many of you think they’ll sneak in a baptism? There is nothing to say they are religious. They’ve only been spotted in church services for royal functions. What was it? Two months ago Harry said he wasn’t sure if his children would ever make it to Salt Isle. If a baptism was that important to them wouldn’t they have done it on American soil at that point? Do you think this is something important to the Queen being that she missed Archie’s? I’m really curious as to why so many of you think this will happen.
Meghan converted to the C of E prior to her marriage, and, I’m guessing, takes the connections between the BRF and the C of E seriously. I also think that both Harry and Meghan take their children’s positions in the BRF seriously. Given the inextricable connections between the C of E and the BRF , I could imagine Meghan and Harry wanting Lili to have a more traditional (BRF) christening similar to Archie’s, vs having her christened in California. This would also make it easier for the Queen, PC, and other members of Harry’s family to attend, should they wish to do so.
I also think that having her christened in California would be like drawing a line in the sand — which Meghan and Harry might want to avoid doing for activities centering on their kids.
I bet he would want his aunts to be there like they were for Archie’s.
I think some Harry and Meghan supporters are anxious for Lili to be treated equally to Archie in this matter. The Queen is head of the Church of England. Harry and Meghan are both baptized in the Church of England. Lili has been or will be christened and baptized in the Church of England whether in the US or the UK. Whether or not Harry and Meghan are overtly “religious” has nothing to do with it. It’s reasonable that Harry might want Lili to be christened in an actual church in the UK, or that he might want the Archbishop of Canterbury to do it, or to want her to wear the family christening gown. Harry hasn’t quit his family or its traditions. So I think the only thing we can assume is that Lili has already been christened or will be christened when her parents take her to England. There is also the matter of godparents. I wonder who they will be. Like Archie’s, we won’t know who they are.
For all the bad press the two disastrous Caribbean tours generated, I imagine the Lamebridges and Lessexes got read the riot act by Charles to NOT eff up the Jubbly by behaving like spiteful brats with H&M, that not only is this honouring the Queen’s 70 years of service, it’s an attempt (albeit futile) to put the BRF in a positive spotlight and right a floundering ship.
With them in the equation I will be watching for their appearances, which I think was partly the point of bringing them along: those of us who don’t care for the monarchy (among which stand out most of young Brits) will be watching for their appearances and appearances. Besides, with the stampede of countries in the Caribbean of Commonwealth the royal family needs the only mixed members of the family. I think both the Queen and Charles made it possible. Now I want to see the attitude of the Cambridges, i bet you they were told to shut up; the fashion and the roles they will be given.
I also think H&M will take the opportunity to christen Lily.
In my opinion, when Harry and Meghan met with the Queen in April, I believe their attendance at the Jubilee was confirmed and most likely Lilibet’s christening scheduled. The information leaked (as usual), and the Sussex communications person was obliged to verify.
Harry recognizes the Queen’s health is failing despite attempts to prop her up and use limited mobility to excuse her absences. The event may be the last opportunity to introduce his children to her, which means a lot to him.
I don’t believe Harry and Meghan are interested in standing on the balcony. I’m pleased that only working royals will appear, so the UK can see who their taxation covers; an all-white conservative team with the youngest being 40 and the oldest 96. Lord have mercy.
The British press is more damaging to the British monarchy’s image than they realize. Without a direct link to Sussex information, we can look forward to unbelievable headlines for the entire month of May.
Well played, Queen Fixer! Elizabeth fixed all the loose ends just in time to rescue her Jubilee party, making compromises here and there like a real boss lady.
The Queen first compromised with Charles and Camilla in February, affirming Charles as her rightful successor (not William) with Camilla as his Queen consort (not princess title). Then she settled Andrew’s pedo lawsuit costing 12 million and rehabilitated him at Philip’s memorial. Next she (and Charles) sent Eugenie to the US to break the ice with the Sussexes (Superbowl attendance). But Harry set conditions, highlighting the lack of proper security as one of the stumbling blocks.
The spectacular failure of the Cambridge and later Wessex Carribean tours was a shock that made clear how much the continuity of the monarchy was in danger and gave the Sussexes an ideal negotiating position, esp. after Harry’s highly successful 5th Invictus Games that cemented the Sussexes’ independent global status. I assume all H&M’s wishes were granted. The balcony “snub” (William’s wish?) was probably swapped for an official drop of the “bullying”investigation against Meghan.
Hmm. I’ve imagined that Harry and Meghan would WANT the bullying investigation, but that’s because I also imagine that any truly thorough investigation would reveal that : Meghan was not a bully; that other members of the BRF were and are bullies; and that the accusations against Meghan were just one aspect of efforts to denigrate Meghan and were instigated by people from within the Firm. If any of this is true, it would be to Meghan and Harry’s advantage to have the truth come out and to have this serve as an impetus for improved workplace policies.
As to the “balcony snub”, I agree with others – that for a variety of reasons, Meghan and Harry would rather not be up there. So I’m wondering what compromises were made to ensure that Andrew would not be on that balcony.
I’m going to be watching for Pedo to sneak onto the balcony via one of the 800 windows.
She wasn’t affirming Charles v willnot, that wouldn’t occur to her as Charles is the heir. It’s not a popularity contest. It was affirming Camilla as QC but that was Charles input. The statement was parsed here and the language changed so other hands /writers. She signed it and agreed to that in (probably) in ex for pedo payment and probably pedo being looked after in some capacity as they happened at similar time, that was speculated here too and it makes sense. Also Harry has stated he’s been in touch with TQ via zoom/phone a number of times. Eugenie and the Sussexes are close anyway. They stated that they needed negation on security and I’m sure things like the balcony, pics, the rota and who /where they’re seen were included in the agreement to attend. I kinda imagine TQ saying get it done to her lackeys. But she never once stepped in and changed the M H and family stories, or prevented them from being human shields to the rest of them (increased now as they’re actually going) so i’m not giving her more than the merest credit.
It’s hilarious that the rota pretend that Harry would fly his young kids across a continent to the UK without having agreed to everything that will be taking place. If H and M really wanted to be on the balcony they wouldn’t be flying over at all. Not during the jubbly anyway. So it’s obvious that H and M did not want to be a part of the balcony for trooping.
^^^All. Of. This.^^^
So far Bad Dad hasn’t been dragged out to opine the Sussexes coming. Someone on Twitter thinks Toxic Tom and GBNews got a cease and desist order. I wouldn’t be surprised TT got placed on the fixated persons’ list to justify keeping him away from the Jubilee.
The on the balconey or trooping the colors does not interest Meghan Harry-the safety and well-being of their children is the upmost of importance-they plan to introduce their children to the queen especially Lillibet-they may have her christened-they will probably visit Diana’s side of the family-they may visit a charity or two and visit with a few friends-if they just did these things there is no fanfare and the Uk media mob can suck out their bowels with disdain all they want- I trust Hary and Meghan to make sensible and careful decisions–they are coming back as much loved family members as the queen stated-they will probably only involve themselves with the family side of things and put the Jubilee things to the side for working royals to appear in public settings that involve them at all-if they keep this mindset they will be okay and safe-God’s speed to the Sussex family.
They could have them sit around the commoners and that’s what anyone will talk about: Meghan and Harry. Who are we kidding, they’re doing their nana a favor.
The British press should really cut a check to these two, their mouths and their kids’ mouths are fed because of them.
Meghan and Harry, being charitable even when they don’t intend to xD
I think the idea that a family of four with two children under 4 could sneak in for a private visit without the courtiers or Charles and William knowing is ludicrous. There is no ability to go low profile with two babies lol. They will be having a private visit with the queen, and it boggles my mind that so few people have the imagination to understand that their public presence at the Jubilee was very likely a negotiation. They negotiated the lowest public presence they could (no balcony, etc) in order to get their kids in to visit with the queen one last time. The queen doesn’t appear to have a lot of time left. It wasn’t safe to wait it out until next year and try to bring the kids then. This seems basically like their last shot, so they took it despite the fact that they will have to endure some limited public events. Harry even said in an Invictus interview something like he was doing what was necessary to try to get his kids to see QE. In other words, it’s highly likely they were blackmailed into Jubilee participation because the BRF needs them there quite desperately, so everyone should calm down IMO.
I am concerned about what’s going to happen with Meghan. She has told the world that the BRF was racist and hounded her to the point of turning her suicidal, but now she’s going to events with the lot of them?? It doesn’t make sense to me. Why doesn’t Harry go by himself or bring the children another time?
I think for Harry, this is simply about making sure he has no regrets when QEII passes. I get a vibe of indifference to all of the pomp from Harry.
This was just announced by BP: the Cambridges, Wessexes, and Anne will be touring the UK over the bank holiday Jubilee weekend, while the Sussexes are in London. So the queen thinks her working royals aren’t mature enough to be civil to them she sent them out of town?
So the plot thickens! I see you, Lizzie. Lol
I’m sure the cambridges and wessexes are turning their noses up but between them they have lost most of the Caribbean commonwealth so I don’t think they are in the queens good graces.
I hope Megan greets Kate with ‘how was Trenchtown?’ Lol