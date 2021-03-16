Strategists insist that Duchess Meghan will likely run for political office

I follow a certain royal reporter who almost always has some of the worst tweets on any given story. He twists himself in knots to justify his hatred towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Recently, he was tweeting about Meghan’s legal victory over the Daily Mail, and he indicated that this was all about Meghan being thin-skinned and that she would not last long in the political world, which is apparently where this reporter thinks Meghan will end up. It’s a reminder – to American readers – that the Royal Rota operates much the same way that the right-wing media behaves here: an echo chamber full of references to their own dumbass fake stories. The Royal Rota is obsessed with the idea that Meghan will use her duchess title as a launch pad to… run for office in America, and become a “political figure,” which as we all know, is bad because she’s not Petty Betty, Charles, William or Kate. The British press is so obsessed with this idea that they’re interviewing American politician strategists and trying to make it sound like Meghan is going to run for governor of California.

Meghan and Harry’s private meeting with Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, prompted speculation that Meghan was eying Kamala Harris’ vacant senate seat. Sources close to the Sussexes were quick to crush such speculation, but now Democratic strategist, Mike Trujillo, says he believes Meghan could yet “do an Arnold Schwarzenegger” and run for office in America. Trujillo told The London Times that Meghan was following a “well-worn path”, adopted by Arnold Schwarzenegger ahead of his foray into politics. “She’s doing everything that’s appropriate and allowed given her new position but she’s definitely putting her toe in the water,” he said. “And once your toe is in the water your whole foot is in and next thing you know you are knee-deep and then you are fully in.” Trujillo added: “Everything she’s doing is similar to what other folks have done before they run for office. Arnold Schwarzenegger, before he ran for governor, had a big after-school foundation that promoted opening after-school clubs, that was called Arnold’s All Stars. He used that as a vehicle to talk about the need for tutoring and after school care. Really easy stuff. That’s what introduced him to politics.” Another Democrat strategist, Roger Salazar, who worked in the Clinton administration, told The Times: “California is one of those states that welcomes fresh perspectives. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Prince Harry getting more involved.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Schwarzenegger did a lot more than just that one program before he ran for governor? Arnold had shown an interest in politics for decades before he ran for office. He worked with Republican presidents, showed up for RNCs, fundraised for the party, did a ton of charity work and he married someone from the Kennedy family, for goodness sake! My point is that British reporters cannot fathom how Meghan could be politically active and well-connected in the political world without… running for office. They just can’t wrap their heads around it, and now they’re getting Americans involved in their delusions.

And British outlets think Meghan is preparing for a damn presidential run too.

Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumours circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate. One senior Labour figure – a veteran of Tony Blair’s Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington – claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency. Last night, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment, but the couple have made little secret of their political beliefs. A source said: ‘The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers.’

[From The Daily Mail]

For the love of God. She’s not running for president! Five years from now, if she announces a run for office, you can officially say that I’m an idiot. But I swear to God, Meghan isn’t running. She’ll be politically active, for sure. She’ll fundraise for Democrats, maybe. But more than anything, she’ll raise money for CAUSES that she cares about, and she’ll use her political influence to work behind-the-scenes.