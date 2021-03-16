A renewing facial toner with vitamin C, a glass teapot and thermal socks



Last week we only posted Hecate’s book recommendations on Thursday as we were so busy with the news. These posts take longer than usual so I may cut back on them, I’m not sure yet. I got the soil moisture meter for my plants and it was so easy watering my plants this weekend! Some are waterlogged and I need to go easy on them. Before I had that I would have just kept watering them. Also the plantar fasciitis shoe inserts we featured last month are excellent. I ordered three of them and put a pair in my slippers, a pair in my favorite flat sneakers and a pair in some new hiking boots. (I talked about that in a post yesterday!) My foot is so much better! I also got a pair of the foot compression socks and they seem to work pretty well too. Here are some more things I’m looking at on Amazon. I’m embarrassed at how much I’m ordering lately, but it’s the end of a pandemic and online shopping is getting me through.

A facial toner with glycolic acid and vitamin c



I love spray-on toners as they’re so easy and you can use them throughout the day. This spray-on toner by Eva Naturals is alcohol free and has vitamin c, glycolic acid, witch hazel and carrot seed oil. It has 431 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say that this toner reduces both acne and fine lines and makes their skin feel smooth and refreshed. “I’ve been using this toner for about three weeks now and I’m impressed. It’s highly moisturizing and doing wonders with unclogging and shrinking my pores and reducing redness and hyperpigmentation.” “This stuff is amazing makes your skin clear right up and gives you a glow.” “After only using it two days. I’ve noticed major pore reduction.”

Affordable gold plated sterling silver earrings that look expensive



I enjoy buying new jewelry for spring and these pretty 3/4 inch latch hoop earrings caught my eye. They come in silver, gold and rose gold finishes, all under $14. They have over 7,200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re pretty everyday earrings that stay on. “Very cute earrings – not heavy and the gold does not appear to tarnish. The metal is not flexible which is good as the clasp fits snugly.” “Beautiful and just the right size for everyday wear. They are exactly the right color of 14K gold, and a good value too.” “I love these earrings, they are sturdy but also light weight, the clasp is great and I’ve been wearing them everyday and they still look brand new!”

Thermal socks that are specially designed to keep your feet warm



My feet are always cold so when I heard about these thermal socks I was very interested. I only wish I’d heard about them sooner. These thermal socks have 721 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. They come in sets of three, in pastel or dark colors, and in women’s sizes 5 to 9 or 8 to 13. Reviewers say they’re soft, comfortable and that they really do work to retain heat and keep your feet warm without holding in sweat. “I do outdoor safety at a school and it’s been -20 on a regular basis this winter. I have tried foot warmers, wool socks, multiple pairs of socks WITH foot warmers, and my toes always froze. I tried this outside this morning at -24 to shovel and absolutely kept my toes and feet warm.” “So soft! These are really comfortable with shoes but really make the best sleep socks. They are soft and fluffy inside.”

A stovetop safe glass teapot and cups to make beautiful blooming tea



This lovely glass teapot by Kitchen Kite comes with an infuser to make loose tea or you can put blooming tea in the bottom for a pretty treat. It’s stovetop, dishwasher and microwave safe and comes with four double wall glass cups. I looked through so many glass teakettles to find this and most had reviews saying the teakettle broke easily, but not this one! This has over 2,800 reviews, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it makes tea drinking a special experience and that the customer service with this company is very good too. “This teapot is pretty and practical! I love how nicely it pours! Clean-up is a breeze. The addition of the 4 little cups helps turn tea drinking into a mindful sharing experience.” “This is absolutely beautiful. I loved the kettle and glasses. It’s delicate but durable. I can see myself making tea often.”

A bleach-free shower cleaner you spray on and don’t have to wipe



Wet and forget shower cleaner is a product you just spray on that helps clean your tubs, shower doors and tile with little to no effort. This has 4.2 stars, over 13,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People are astonished at how well it works without scrubbing. They also say it doesn’t have harmful fumes like similar products. They do say it can take a few days to see the full effect. “This product has made our tubs look new. I don’t use it every shower…maybe every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it. You DO need to rinse tub before next shower due to the product making it slick.” “I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!”

A bold initial ring would make a great gift



This bold initial ring by GoldChic is just $12 or $14 with laser personalization inside. It has over 3,300 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. It comes in every available initial and in gold or platinum-look finishes, which are allergen and nickel free. Reviewers like that it’s adjustable and say it’s comfortable, pretty and gets compliments. “Very cute! Very similar to the one I found on Instagram [that] was 4x the price.” “Very impressed with the quality of this product! It’s sturdy and easily adjusted- but doesn’t stretch out to where it catches on clothes/hair.”

Bike shorts with a flattering control top



These bicycle shorts by Baleaf are the #1 best seller in women’s yoga shorts on Amazon and they have pockets! They come in multiple colors and prints and in sizes from x-small to 3x. There are longer and shorter versions at 8” or 5”, all under $22, with some under $17. They have 4.3 stars, over 45,000(!) ratings and a B on Fakespot. I’m pretty sure Hecate featured these before but now I’m interested in them for summer. Women say they’re very soft and comfortable and that the pockets work great for holding their phone. There’s also a hidden drawstring and a pocket at the waistband. “The shorts are soft and very stretchy, and as an added bonus they helped keep my belly under wraps as well.” “I love these, I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts. The pockets are what set these apart.” “I am a runner and appreciate that the legs of the shorts didn’t ride up as I ran.”

