Mexican Gothic, The Vanishing Half and reviews for other favorite books

I’m switching it up a little today and making this a book review post. In honor of National Women’s History Month, the links are to women-owned independent bookstores throughout the country. We have no affiliation to them but encourage you to support them or any independent and/or woman owned business of your choosing.
I’ll post my spoiler free reviews below, but you guys can post spoilers in the comments because I know you want to talk about some of these, specifically Mexican Gothic. And OMG – Mexican Gothic! Depending on how crazy the day gets, I’ll try to jump in and join you in the comments when I can.
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
I think I might be the only person who actually liked Brit’s book The Mothers slightly more than The Vanishing Half. But that speaks to how much I loved The Mothers. Brit has an incredible way of writing relationships as if the reader is a part of them. She is so good that you get overly invested in the characters and they break your heart when they expose their flaws. The Vanishing Half is about light-skinned black twin sisters growing up in the ‘60s in a town inhabited by light-skinned residents. After their father is lynched, they run away to New Orleans where one of the twins realizes she can pass. She spend her life doing that and leaves for California. The story is a fascinating look at race, sexuality and deception. Brit is fantastic about not giving you white hats and black hats. She shows you how much grey area there is in the choices people make. She also doesn’t answer all the questions, letting the reader make their own determination, which I appreciate. (Featured bookstore: The Black Pearl )
Trouble the Saints by Alaya Dawn Johnson
I loved this book but it’s a hard read. You need to free yourself from distraction when reading this lest you get completely lost. It’s fantasy that takes place in the 40s that deals with the war, the mob, race, unrequited love and dark magic. It’s violent, but the violence is a natural part of the story so it’s not offensive. It was recommended to me because I loved The Night Circus. It’s nothing like the Night Circus, except that I couldn’t figure out what was going on for a bit. The story centers on Pea, who has a supernatural way with knives and is hired by a Manhattan crime boss to carry out his whims in return for protection and wealth. She forms friendships with the others in his crew and when she learns what’s really going on, she takes control of her destiny. It’s a compelling story that doesn’t let you take much of a breath throughout. Like I said, it’s a tough read, but it’s worth the work. (Featured bookstore: Books and Crannies)
Cinderella is Dead by Kaylnn Bayron
I got this recommendation from a Book Riot post, I think. If you are new here, let me restate that I love fairytales and will read almost any form of fairytale so I was quite intrigued by this story. It takes place 200 years after Cinderella has died and her Ball is now an annual ritual in which wealthy men select the available girls for their mates. The protagonist, Sophia, wants no part of it, but her whole family will be punished if she doesn’t concede. It’s YA and YA is not my genre, so consider that when I give my critique. I would have loved this book if it had been written by a more mature writer or even edited a few more times. But Kaylnn’s story is so good: the twists are shocking, the classical tie-ins are clever, the reinterpretations are deft. But she’ll have the reader racing through a forest with blood pumping, tension mounting and all of a sudden, we take a pause to describe an outfit in unnecessary detail. There were too many winks and nudges to convey relationships or characters which were established several pages ago. I loved the story so much, I want to forgive its flaws. It’s great, it’s just young. (Featured bookstore: Antigone Books)
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
This was highly recommended to me and it’s well written but for some reason, I never connected with the story. My mother loved it, though. Washington is a young slave on a sugar plantation in Barbados who is taken under the plantation owner’s brother’s wing. The brother, who I found slightly unbelievable, is obsessed with flying machines and enlists Washington as a manservant. A bunch of unfortunate events happen that lead to a worldwide adventure for Washington, but being a slave, he spends most of his life looking back over his shoulder. The descriptions are beautiful and I enjoyed the mental traveling as I read them. But that’s all I really enjoyed about it. (Featured bookstore: Books Are Magic)
Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth
This is about a girls school which was the site of several grisly deaths. When the school closed due to the scandal, it caused a decades long fascination with the assumed cursed buildings. But the real story is about the people who owned the land, the book that led each girl to their death and those who were chosen to tell the story to others. I recommended this on my birthday post but I hadn’t read it at the time. The author bit off a lot more than she could chew with all the different stories she tries to tell. It had moments, but overall the story is bloated. However, it does have history, the supernatural, modern day Hollywood/influencers, forbidden literature and a bunch of yellow jackets – so something for everyone. The same things that put me off Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell put me off this book, although at least I finished this one. (Featured bookstore: The Ripped Bodice)
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
My gawd I loved this book. It was so weird and wonderful. I am going to be annoyingly vague here because if I’m not, I will get excited and spoil things. Briefly: glamorous and privileged Noemí Taboada is sent to check on her beautiful, sweet cousin who sent a disturbing letter to Noemí’s father about her new husband and her living conditions. Once at High Place, the home of her cousin’s handsome English husband, sh*t’s not right. But just when you think you’ve figured out what’s going on, you so haven’t! The writing is solid. The characters are creepy, lovely and provacative. The story wraps you up and just kind of strangles you. And the house! Thornfield has nothing on High Place. (Featured bookstore: Nowhere Bookshop)
A book post, yay! I’ve recently been devouring audiobooks. I didn’t think I’d like fiction on audio — I thought it would be difficult to follow who is saying/doing what, but it’s really not. I just listened to The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and WOW. It’s a few years old now, but I highly recommend it. Beautiful story.
I actually haven’t read any of these yet, but The Vanishing Half is on my list. Mexican Gothic is now, too — I love “creepy and lovely” characters!
I love audiobooks – I can do other stuff and listen to a great story at the same time, especially when I’m busy and don’t have much time to read.
I really liked the Vanishing Half, so I will check out the Mothers too, as well as a few others on this list. And thanks Hecate for linking to indie bookstores!
Audiobooks are seriously the best. I love reading but it makes me so sleepy, and so it takes me forever to get through a book. I love that I can listen and basically have a movie playing in my head while I’m washing dishes, driving, etc. I started off by listening to a lot of nonfiction on audio — I particularly loved Sitting Pretty and I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness, which were both read by the author. But now that I’ve realized how great fiction is on audio too, I can’t believe how fast I’m getting through these stories!
I loved Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. She has another book called “Maybe in Another Life” and I LOVED that one even more.
Ooh, I have Maybe in Another Life on my list! I want to read Daisy Jones and the Six, too. Her writing style is fairly simplistic but she’s such a wonderful storyteller! I’m glad she’s already written so many books for me to check out.
oooh, loooved Evelyn Hugo.
I JUST read that book! It was SO good. I also read Daisy Jones and the Six by her which was also excellent (and being turned into an Amazon miniseries I believe).
I didnt like Daisy Jones and the 6, but I’m too much of a Fleetwood Mac fan. I knew what she was trying to do with it but it fell completely flat for me.
I loved Maybe in Another Life! Highly recommended!
Loved that book, and I love that author! Daisy Jones and the Six is also great. I just got approved for an ARC of her newest and I can’t wait to get into it.
I also love audiobooks, they are great for long drives and doing chores and I typically “read” my nonfiction this way. The good thing is, you can’t get sucked in so quickly you burn through it in one night because it goes at its own speed. But that also means I’ve been listening to Obama’s 40 hour audiobook since it came out in November.
Loved Evelyn Hugo I Recently read The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue (recommend! ) and it reminded me of That book.
Mexican Gothic wasn’t my thing but it was different.
Loved The Vanishing Half.
Ha! I’ve been wanting to get Obama’s audiobook. I love that he reads it himself. But it’s SO LONG and hard for me to commit to! I’m sure it’s amazing, though.
@Msmlnp I’ll have to check out Addie LaRue. I keep hearing about it!
I am obsessed with audible (makes me love forward to my walk with my dog everyday!) and my memories of books now have to do with the book and the narrator and how good or bad they are. I listened to the Dutch House last fall and Tom Hanks narrated. At first was distracting but after awhile he became just another voice!
I especially love memoirs when the author narrates. Becoming narrated by Michelle O was wonderful! Also loved Carly Simon’s Boys in Trees. She sang in between each chapter. She has had a really interesting life and I highly recommend.
I LOVED mexican gothic! I saw that jenny lawson recommend it for her fantastic strangelings book club.I highly recommend checkin them out for book ideas, you can find them on the nowhere page. Aldo anything by Jenny Lawson IS SO AWESOME. And that ending….
Mexican Gothic is amazing. I love a good slow-burn gothic tale – and this fits the bill. And Silvia Garcia-Moreno is an author I can really recommend. She’s an incredibly diverse and skilled writer who delves into very different genres. Her back catalogue is being re-issued and I’m stoked for both her fantasy of manners titled The Beautiful Ones as well as her vampire novel Certain Dark Things. Her historical fantasy Gods of Jade and Shadow is on my shelf and I really enjoyed her near-future sci-fi novella Prime Meridian.
oh I will look for those! I really enjoyed her style though I keep readng that she constantly changes that up depending on the book.
I’m a huge fan of bios (especially celeb bios) on audiobooks but Mexican Gothic may be my first fiction book to try. It’s on my list now!
It’s really good, but it is weird (in a good way, IMHO.) I think I read it in less than a week, and it definitely goes places that I wasn’t expecting. It’s not often that I want to reach into a novel and punch someone, lol. I won’t say more because I obviously don’t want to spoil things.
I also read Washington Black, and I thought it was just okay. I enjoyed the first third way more than the rest of it.
And now I’m going to add ‘Trouble the Saints’ to my Want to Read list ASAP.
LOL wow, I get to finally use my humanities PhD on this site : Mexican Gothic is a mixed-genre book. She combines Gothic, Weird fiction, and some surrealism or Magical realism in her narrative. So, when you say the book is “weird,” you’re exactly right!
“Weird fiction is a subgenre of speculative fiction originating in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.[1] Weird fiction either eschews or radically reinterprets ghosts, vampires, werewolves, and other traditional antagonists of supernatural horror fiction.”
Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Gods of Jade and Shadow was the book that I picked up on my last real trip to the library last spring. Excited to read anything by her. Her work has that wonderful combination of good writing and good storytelling.
Yes, it’s very atmospheric writing and I love that. I enjoyed Mexican Gothic a lot too. It was super out there – it’s a book I don’t even want to spoil because trying to explain what happens is will just trigger an, “lol, OK?? Pass” and I want everyone to read it!
Oh wow, book post finally! Love all of these recommendations
Thanks for the recommendations!
I’ve been meaning to read Mexican Gothic so thanks for the reminder. I recently read, and loved, Luster by Raven Leilani; that woman is a word goddess (and I believe that she was a student of Zadie Smith, another author that I adore).
I dont want to share spoilers of Mexican Gothic but even if I did it wouldnt matter bc you still need to read it to understand it lol. I read the book in a day and its been a long time since I’ve done that. It was so creepy and atmospheric.
Mexican Gothic was AMAZING! I just finished The Hazel Wood which is horror and fairy tale mixed together. So much good stuff out there right now.
Has anyone read the Secret Life of Addie LaRue?
Of these I’ve only read Mexican Gothic, which was great, so I’m excited to check out the rest of these. But while I’m here, l want to add Catherine House to the list of fabulous suspense novels by women authors.
I also loved The Mothers more than The Vanishing Half! But both are amazing books, such great stories and characters. And I am currently reading Mexican Gothic (so I will avoid the comments in case of spoilers). I don’t usually like scary books, but this one is more creepy and full of dread and foreboding (very atmospheric like Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights). I’m hoping it doesn’t get much scarier. Anyway, I highly recommend all three of these!
Thanks for doing this, I’m always looking for books to read.
Ooh nice recs, I have added them to my library wait list! I was about to say that I read about The Vanishing Half being made into a film, but I googled and it is actually a film called Passing, based on a novella with a similar story. Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson play the main characters.
Oooh, yay, a book post! Can’t wait to dig into some of these and I hope you guys continue with book recommendations! Also want to plug another independent bookstore. Women and Children First is a feminist bookstore in Andersonville- one of my favorite neighborhoods in Chicago.
In the mid-90s, I lived just down the road in Englewood by the Berwyn L stop. I’m glad Women and Children First is still going strong.
I personally loved Mexican Gothic’s reimagining of the colonial other (in the Gothic genre)! I also love the book’s influences: the Yellow Wallpaper, Rebecca, Wuthering Heights, etc.
Vanishing Half has been on my list for a while… I read mexican gothic and it really stuck with me. It took me a little bit to get into it, but once I did I finished it quickly. It really was shocking and unexpected
Another great book is Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid. It’s about a black woman who nannies for a white couple, and she is filmed at the supermarket being harassed by security because “why does this black woman have this blonde little girl”, and the fallout from that, including her relationship with the person that filmed it and her feelings about the incident in general, and what happens to the film. Her employers, especially the wife, have weird issues of their own on race to deal with, and the wife is really sort of “crazy” (not really, but she’s A LOT) and wants to be an author/influencer and is just soooo thirsty. I thought the characters were written so well and the main woman has a really great friendship with her bestie (this is going to sound cheese but in recent years I am all about strong female friendships!)
Liked Mexican Gothic a lot! Recently I’ve also read My Dark Vanessa (very heavy and deliberately Lolita-esque in a Me Too era), Saint X (a girl tries to solve her sister’s murder mystery that occurred on a fictional Caribbean island years after the fact, but it’s really about racial relations and unreliable narrators), The Antidote for Everything (what happens when a gay doctor’s hospital decides to legally stop treating transgender patients), Untamed by Glennon Doyle (I didn’t it, it was overwrought, sorry).
My FAVORITE written by a woman lately was Such a Fun Age – which profiled racism that you see (or I see at least) all too often, but it is written about almost never. But somehow, it was easy to read and expertly handled a very heavy subject. Please read, such an important book!
You and Manda above both recommended Such a Fun Age – I’ve had it on my TBR shelf for almost a year now, maybe I should prioritize it.
You should! Our library is crazy backed up with requests for it, and I didn’t want to wait 6+ months for it, so I found a used Amazon copy for $4. This is my new favorite thing for really popular books, and then I donate them to Little Libraries in my neighborhood.
Such a Fun Age was a great book and really made me evaluate my own privilege and view of the world as a white woman.
Oh wow, thank you! More book posts please. I didn’t know about Mexican Gothic I am ordering it now.
I literally just attended a livestream this week of Brit Bennett being interviewed for the Vanishing Half. My college has as a virtual alumni book club and managed to get access to it for the stream. It is now available on Youtube and it’s a really great interview, I highly suggest you check it out! Brit talks about the creative process of writing the book, the different characters, the inspiration, and it was just really, really interesting. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNccii9uwgk The book is being turned into an HBO miniseries and Brit is an executive producer.
I read the book last year when it was being heavily promoted during the Black Lives Matter resurgence in spring 2020. It was so good!
I’ve seen Mexican Gothic on a bunch of reading lists and been meaning to read it! Have not heard of the other books on this list but will keep an eye out for them.
Someone mentioned above The Seven Wives of Evelyn Hugo and I concur. Taylor Jenkins Reid also came out with Daisy Jones and the Six last year which was also a great read (and also being turned into a miniseries on Amazon Prime I believe).
I meant husbands, not wives. Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo!
I highly recommend Washington Black and The Vanishing Half.
Just to update everyone on my list lol –
I am currently reading Fellowship of the Ring since I’m about to read to the Hobbit with my kids, and its really good but so much of my reading is while we’re watching tv and its hard to do that with this one.
I have Four Winds, Mirror and the Light, and My Dark Vanessa up on my to-read shelf. I’ll bump Such a Fun Age up on that. I always want to read the Splendid and the Vile.
I really enjoyed Caste by Isabel Wilkerson – it really gave me such a different perspective on race in the US and while it is very much about the US, with comparisons to India and Nazi Germany, I can see some parallels to the UK and specifically Meghan Markle (who tried to step outside her “caste” by marrying a royal.)
I read the Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires and just wasnt a fan. Too much gaslighting for me.
We have a local bookstore in my town and I love going but damn if I dont walk out with 3 or 4 books every time that I dont even need. My piles are taking over the house lol.
Just finished reading Caste and what an eye-opener. Just got My Dark Vanessa on my Kobo and it’s lined up for reading. I just finished an amazing book, ‘Leadership the Eleanor Roosevelt Way’ by Robin Gerber. The author weaves Eleanor’s life story and words into empowering leadership advice for women today.
Speaking as a the offspring of two librarians, I hope book recommendations will be a regular feature! The Vanishing Half is already on my “to read” list, but thank you for the recommendations of books I didn’t know about
Same! They were both school librarians. We used to go the library every week and I would get a stack of new books. So appreciative of the love of reading that they passed down.
Loved Mexican Gothic! Another weird gothic—this one about the Arctic with bits from the Franklin Expedition— I read recently is The Snow Collectors. Similarly atmospheric and creepy but with lots of ice and frozen hinterlands.
Please keep the book reviews coming Hecate!! I liked Washington Black but I LOVED Half Blood Blues. It’s set in the aftermath of the fall of Paris in 1940. The protagonist, Hieronymus Falk, is a rising star on the cabaret jazz scene. He’s arrested in a cafe and never heard from again. He is twenty years old, a German citizen and black. I won’t give away any more of the plot other than fifty years later many secrets are revealed about his disappearance. BTW Esi Edugyan lives Victoria, BC, where I live, and she is a revered author here and all across Canada.
Love book posts!! I am so behind on my reading. Considering how much I enjoy reading your comments, I’m confident your book refs are on point for me!
LOVED Mexican gothic, highly recommend!! I plowed through it in like 2-3 days 😱 It’s one of two excellent books my sister recommended to me- the other is a b*lls to the wall mystery called The Last Time I Lied by Riley Sager, where an artist traumatized by the overnight disappearance of everyone in her cabin at a childhood summer camp decides to go back to the camp as an instructor, and not come back til she finds out what happened to the missing girls all those years ago. It starts a teensy bit slow but I was fully screaming at every twist before long! I finished the last page covered in goosebumps and threw the book at the wall, lol. Read this book!
Love the book post, I’m a long-time reader of this site but have never posted. I read around 100 books per year, so it’s great to get recommendations. I was turned off Mexican Gothic after reading some reviews but I will definitely read it now. I have read The Vanishing Half, I’m reading The Mothers at the moment and I’m absolutely loving it, love her writing style.
I recently finished Ask Again Yes by Mary Beth Keane, really enjoyed that too and would recommend.