Khloe Kardashian’s latest face work includes some really crazy lips

For much of Wednesday, “Khloe” was trending on social media, and I didn’t even bother looking to see why for the longest time. I thought, wrongly, that people were probably talking about the big reveal of Khloe’s first attempt at IVF failing, and that she was still going to have more babies with Tristan Thompson, a man who will absolutely cheat on her again, and probably is cheating on her as I write this. But no, that’s not why people were talking about Khloe Kardashian. The reason why she was trending? Girl got a new face. This is like her fifth new face in two years.
So, what’s different? I mean… she got her lips done. Again. She’s been getting her lips done for years, and every time, it’s a new atrocity. Some months, she’s gotten her lips overfilled to the point where she can’t even close her damn mouth. This time, her lips are so f–king botched that the whole right side is completely uneven. Her lips also touch her nose now, and we should talk about that f–ked up nose job, my God. This whole thing is a mess and it’s sad. Why does she keep doing this? Like, maybe there’s some desire to “fix” bad work, but this is actually drawing attention to the really budget plastic surgery that she’s already had.
Khloe who did this to you ☹️ pic.twitter.com/YFUL9CtqkV
— sen (@sokkasdaughter) March 10, 2021
It took me watching this ad 2 times to realize this was khloe kardashian. pic.twitter.com/o9a9QAfyu3
— 🌸 alayna 🌼 (@belaynaa) March 3, 2021
Khloe kardashian reboots her face every 2.5 months and I am always stunned at what the new update gives. pic.twitter.com/aI7lVRuS5U
— stallithehooch (@capotwomuch) March 10, 2021
The devil works hard but no one and nothing works harder than Khloe’s FaceID pic.twitter.com/l6aQprkZvL
— IGZ (@igzrap) March 10, 2021
She’s the one that keeps making the head transplant jokes herself so…
But in all seriousness Khloe should stop but I don’t think she can. This is years of being “the ugly sister” out of the older three. The family and media learned nothing and the same thing happened with Kendall vs Kylie and the plastic surgeon. They need a good family therapist and individual counseling not more knives to the face.
her face does not match
They need in-patient treatment at this point. Khloe has now botched her face and will be waiting on advancements in the field of plastic surgery before she can try fixing what she’s done. At least she’s got money and fame, I guess.
Absolutely. She needs to talk to someone NOW. This is so unhealthy.
Oh god, her lips look lopsided. What really gets me is her nose, though. It’s practically gone and I doubt there’s much she can do about it now.
I feel for their children who will grow up looking nothing like their moms and thinking it’s normal for their mothers to have these unattainable looks. All the Kardashian kids are adorable and it makes me so sad to think they’ll grow up around this mentality.
Your first paragraph gave me such a jolt. Long story short. My beautiful daughter, cancer free for 6.5 years, but with a severely compromised immune system. Chemo iast year to destroy what was left, and 2 stem-cell transfers in December. Awful side effects. New antibiotics and anti-rejection drugs. Still bad. Last week, neurologist, of all,people, picks it up. Confirmation today: nasal cancer, and possibly lymphoma again. We are just absolutely gutted. Biopsy in a few hours. I look at KK’s nose, and think what’s likely in store for my daughter’s beautiful face, through no fault of her own.
I’m so sorry. I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer.
I’m so sorry @AnnaKist. What a terrible thing to go through. Sending best wishes to your daughter.
Oh, AnnaKist-I am so, so sorry about your daughter. I’m thinking good thoughts for her and for you. What a horrible thing to be navigating.
I’m so sorry to hear that and wish your daughter the best. Cancer is truly the most horrible thing.
@annakist, how absolutely terrible for your daughter and family. I’m so sorry. To have gone through all that, and then to get news that cancer is back – absolutely heartbreaking. I’ll be saying some prayers for you and your daughter today.
So sorry Annakist. Best wishes for her recovery.
I’m very sorry about your daughter’s diagnosis, I wish her full healing.
Oh Annakist, my heart is with you and your daughter. I’m a cancer survivor myself but my worst fear is my children becoming ill. I’m wishing your girl a full and fast recovery. Will be working to manifest health in your family. Sending loving support your way.
Sending prayers and healing wishes and thoughts to all.
Your precious baby is lucky to have you as her main support. Wishing you both all blessings and best.
We joke about this with KK because it is self-inflicted and punching-up. Of course your darling girl will always be beautiful, no matter how her nose will end up shaped.
Annakist, I am terribly sorry that your daughter is going through awful cancer again. My thoughts are with you and your lovely family. There is no reason to apologize for being a Debbie downer because you are experiencing a mother’s worst nightmare, the fact that your daughter is ill again with cancer and it is truly gutting and breaking your heart. No mother wants to see their child hurting in any situation. Your love and devotion to her are apparent and she is a lucky lady to have you as a mother. Thoughts and prayers to all of you during this difficult time.
I’m so sorry, no one should have to go through that, especially kids.
Sending many prayers and thinking of your daughter. I’m so sorry you and your family are going through this on top of everything else.
I am so sorry for your family. I can’t even imagine what you are going through. Your daughter is very lucky to have you as a mom. She will always be beautiful. I will keep your family in my thoughts. ❤️❤️
One more rhinoplasty and she’ll resemble Voldemort, much like Ivanka Trump. The nostrils are too exposed. Not good work. My first though was “yikes.”
Latoya Jackson!!!
Those photos are frightening.
I know!! If we needed ideas for Halloween, we could just look to the Kardashian or Jenner sisters for inspiration, yikes!!
I don’t want to come across as I am face shaming her, but cheese and rice on a cracker, she’s giving me Grinch vibes….they really need to have a break from the fillers.
My first thought at seeing the header pic was Smeagol
I have no issues with plastic surgery in general (IMHO some people go way too far, but hey, it’s their body) but I honestly said ‘oh good god!’ when I saw her mouth. It looks painful, like it would hurt to eat or drink anything.
I was thinking her lips looks like that wrestler’s, Chyna? Remember her? When she was talking that’s what it reminded me of.
She’s starting to remind me of Jackie Stallone, regardless of whether you find the lips aesthetically pleasing, at this point the work on them really ages her.
Is her iPhone’s face id even recognizing her?
The poor girl was called Princess Fiona, China the wrestler,the ugly fat one etc So from her stand point I get it,especially earlier on when Kim was getting all the attention. Whats sad is that clearly these hollywood people never know when to stop.She even switched pff her IG comments.
I do not wish ill of her, but i think she must hate herself, and this seems to border on self harm and addiction. And frankly, i am concerned that she will one day take her own life.
It is really sad.
She needs a team of therapists, no more plastic surgeons.
Someone should lose their license to practice over this lady.
I wish her plastic surgeon would insist she see a psychiatrist instead of going for more plastic surgery. She obviously has issues and is trying to compete or fit in with her sisters.
I remember yeaarrrs ago, Kaitlyn called her fat, on national tv. I can’t even imagine what that must be like.
Honestly hearing her speak, it’s so nasally, I wonder if the bridge of her nose is going to collapse.
It reminded me of the rumors that Ivanka Trump has to put straws in her nostrils to breathe at times. Hopefully, the work is still settling or she’s congested because it sounds like she can barely breathe.
Drugs. She must be so heavily medicated to not notice how off her appearance is!
That is such a sad thought but almost certainly true. I’ve never watched the show but have always felt so sad for Khloe.
Are all the good surgeons still in lockdown so she had to get Michael Jackson’s out of their nursing homes?
I’m glad I scrolled before posting- I was going to say she’s a bit Miss Piggy-ish, and really should drop Michael Jackson’s surgeon.
It must be terrible to hate yourself so much to have to do this …
Is this plastic surgery though? Looks like a really bad make-up job to me. She’s been doing this before, basically contouring her nose off and people freaked out. So she got attention. Simple and effective.
makeup doesn’t stop your face from moving.
I know it’s internet, and I know I am not a professional but if this is not body disphoria I don’t know what it is.
And whoever was who did the procedure should loose the licence and get arrested.
I agree. She is a sad, sick woman. She needs therapy, not more procedures.
The only thing on her face that moves now is her bottom lip/jaw.
And her nose is veering more into Jackson family territory rather than Kardashian 🥴
Her top lip, oh my gosh.
Can we be frank here? Khloe, Kim, and Kylie are trying to look like sexualized caricatures of a black woman. They have surgically reshaped their bodies and their faces and used fake tan to look like they aren’t white, like they’re Latina or light-skinned Black women. They have built their brands and personal lives around this caricature.
This. Is. Racist.
Agree 1000%. This is why I will never respect these women. They are purveyors of the most insidious kind of abuse against black women. It is only after their family became popular, especially the youngest one that blackfishing became a thing and more prevalent among young, female influencers. To those who say, “their body, their choice” – you could not be more wrong. Cosmetic surgery is not the same as reproductive rights. Its like those maga types saying “my body, my choice” and not wearing masks. There are so many implications with society’s normalization of cosmetic surgery (unless for physical health – i.e. burnt victim, etc). All these women who choose to redo their noses are part of the problem that says having a flat, wide nose is ugly. It’s not surprising that cosmetic surgeries are all about western beauty standards and then choice black features that were demeaned in black women but admired in white women. Most white women choose to have the ample butts and large lips but not the wide, flat noses – why is that? We are telling young girls to love and accept themselves one minute and show them “hey, you don’t like your lips – have surgery. your body, your choice” the next. That they are only acceptable if they conform to the prevailing (most likely western & white) beauty standards. As for Chloe being the ugly one – if her family, her mother most especially was a decent kind of person, she would have removed Chloe from public eyes nd social media and simply showered her with love and acceptance in private. But no – they had to monetize everything.
Amen to your whole post! It is not ok for girls and women to change themselves so drastically to achieve a ridiculous standard of “beauty”, which is in the eye of the beholder anyway. I fear for their kids.
Are really calling what Tristan did “cheating?” I personally don’t think they were even in a real relationship. He wasn’t even trying to hide it, he was extremely bold and he continued to date around while he was “with” her. I say Tristan was completely innocent. Lol.
Those look painful. I hope they settle but I hope she stops now.
Looks painful.
Assuming they all see the same doctors, why does her PS always look so much worse than her sisters’?
Due to different DNA
Good Lord! Why does this woman hate herself so much? And the lopsided lips are giving me shades of a stroke victim.
I think because those fillers nicked a facial nerve and she may have permanently damaged her mouth. Similar to Brandi Glanville. Just my uneducated opinion.
Holy moly her face is really jacked up now. Bad. She’s starting to look like a Picasso.
Snort. I shouldn’t laugh because clearly she is emotionally struggling, but that is a truly apt description.
She likely has body dysmorphic disorder so comments like this are not helpful. BDD is a mental illness.
Surgery is a personal choice but I have the feeling that you re never happy when you do that much
She must be so broken inside for this to have happened. She looks more and more like Michael Jackson post botched surgery – the eye lift, the nose, the lips (OK, MJ’s lips were so much better)
She never accepted herself and this is the result of that. Therapy would have been cheaper and better in the LR.
Yikes!!!!!
I will continue to pray for her healing.
I know people have talked about her using filters to distort her face because she’s messing with people, but I don’t think you can do that with a video like that? I don’t know.
That being said, years of the internet labeling her the ugly sister (when she wasn’t, not at all, she had an adorable natural face) have damaged her. The internet is gross. Society is gross.
I agree with all of that, but also think there is a ton of internal pressure from her mother and the rest of their family. And she gets the most attention for stuff like this, so it’s a vicious cycle.
I can’t stand any of them, but I do feel bad for her. No one does this to themselves without having serious issues and unhappiness. I also really feel for her kid, who is growing up seeing her mother put herself through painful procedures and change her appearance over and over. That has to be very damaging to a child.
Oh, I totally agree the family doesn’t help at all. Two of her sisters have the most distorted looking bodies now. They were already beautiful before all that. Her brother seems to have gone through some very serious issues too.
And agree regarding her little girl. I have a friend whose stepdaughter’s mom has a really unhealthy image of herself too. Always with the fad diets. The stepdaughter is 16 and is having self image and eating issues. The poor girl.
I believe it started with her mother saying she needed a nose job when she was a small child. When I was bullied about my looks, I survived because I was loved and accepted and told I was beautiful by my family. My home was a safe haven from school and everywhere else.
Khloe didn’t have that. I think thats also the reason kourtney hasn’t changed as much and is more comfortable with herself. She seems to have always disliked kris and doesn’t care about her opinion and she seems to be better off for it.
Khloe needs therapy and a break from her family and social media. Because of her mother, she obviously can’t handle social media comments.
Her mother’s face is bordering on Michael Jackson territory too.
She’s so young and already she can’t even move her face. Like…this used to be territory reserved for aging women. She’s had so much work done that she can’t even emote her face anymore in videos. I just have no words…
Irrespective of how much of this is surgery vs. make-up vs. editing I really wish these women would spend a fraction of what goes into those three things on decent therapists to help work through what in their minds is leading to this behaviour. It’s horrifying.
Goodness, that looks bad… I never thought any of those girls were “ugly”, they all looked perfectly fine before all this plastic surgery. BUT, they looked like normal, natural girls, I just wouldn’t want to try and keep up with all those fillers, that’s really going to be a mess someday. I feel sorry for her.
Her nose is approaching Michael Jackson territory. But despite all the surgeries & procedures she’s still homely. What a pathetic woman.
She was taunted for her looks very publicly and mercilessly for several years when the show first started. Couple that with very public speculation about her who her father is, and it’s no wonder that she always trying to “fix” her appearance. For a while, she seemed to find the right combination and looked quite pretty (except that enormous fake butt, that never looked normal on her). I think she even stopped making drastic alterations for a few years. But the last year she’s ramped it back up again. Changing things with invasive and non-invasive procedures. I’m doubtful that it’s a coincidence that she’s been back with Tristan during the same time frame.
I have some pity for this woman, but not that much to be honest. She’s been a bully for a very long time. So maybe she’s getting the face she deserves.
Love this comment. Every word.
These people have all the money in the world and I’m just bewildered as to how the work they insist on having done to their face isn’t better than this. Do what you want but gawd, make it look good.
Aye, mija, no. Her bad lip job makes her look like she was punched in the mouth resulting in swollen lips and a couple of teeth being knocked out.
That is 17 tons of contouring, and overlining, on top of the injections. .. for the most part.
Her nose though.. its like permanently turned up exposing her nostrils which is no natural nose shape to have. She wanted to make the bridge of her nose even smaller but now she has this permanently “Pee Wee Herman with tape on his nose” look.
At this rate, she will never be happy– and with good cause. The last cut was not a good one.
She is the spokesperson for Nurtec, which is a new migraine medication that both my daughter and I take for chronic migraine. My 16yo daughter doesn’t know Khloe in any other capacity, apart from being the Nurtec spokesperson.
That said, migraines can do a number on peoples’ ability to speak, think clearly, or function normally. I wonder if some of her odd behaviors and mannerisms (where she is acting off) are a result of a migraine, or post-drome.
I have seen her commercials many times and noticed her lopsided mouth. I also noticed they had to include her being photographed
IN the commercial, like a photo shoot; it’s unfortunate the family has structured their lives around the camera. That’s their self-worth, or lack of it. I have had migraines for almost 20s years and they’re so horrendous… 😫 ironically in 2008 my neurologist suggested Botox injections – they really hurt, and I enjoyed my smooth forehead for a few weeks, but it didn’t work. I DID go to a new neuro a few months ago and she prescribed Frova – it has worked pretty well. There are a lot of new meds out which hopefully will help more sufferers.
I played the clip and she can’t even talk. Definitely not just makeup. She also kept bopping her head to the left and write and she kinda looked like Kim (a distorted or even more distorted Kim) with the hair and overall face. She also sucks up to Kim so much and hides her passive aggressive behavior towards others under the guise of ‘wisdom’.
I agree with the people who feel sad for her and hope she gets a therapist or some kind of intervention…but also that she’s gotten the face she deserves and how horrible a role model for her daughter…all the Kardashian/Jenner kids.
Body Dysmorphia is deal, not going to lie, these pics of Khloe make me sad for her and her daughter. I used to love the natural Khloe, to me she was the most beautiful Kardashian. If she had not said “this is Khloe”, I wouldn’t have known. Hope she gets the help she needs, and I am not talking about another plastic surgeon.
I think she’s trying to turn herself into Kim.
I think she’s been doing that her whole life.
I bet on many occasions, her awful mother said “why can’t you be more like Kim?”
I mean, I get that she took a lot of abuse for her looks, and the cheating doesn’t help, etc. – but at some point, you need a therapist before you need a surgeon. I do know that surgeons are supposed to decline to work on patients who they suspect have mental health issues and dysmorphia, so that begs the question as to why she can still find people to work on her – I guess money talks.
Dude, I don’t think it’s right to keep posting about Khloe’s face as if she’s some sort of freak show. It’s very likely she has BDD, which btw, is a mental illness. Post about her and her family’s problematic choices and advertisements, but not this. It’s gross.
Stop it, she is the one who keeps putting herself out there all over social media. It’s not like she’s hiding from the camera and these photos were confiscated.
She needs help, not blaming.
She is the one putting herself out there, but we can, and sometimes should, learn to look away when it’s clear that doing so is helping someone to self-harm, which is likely the case here.
We live in a society. It’s okay to help someone who isn’t making an effort to help themselves every once in a while. That’s not a bad thing.
This family is full of parasites that feed and live off of other people for attention and money. She’s got you all fooled pretty good.
The video is just so sad. As someone said above, the only things that move are her neck and jaw. And she says, “When you grow up with a mom and sisters as glam as mine” I thought she was going to stop and cry.
Stop!! Get away from all those people who tell you that would look better.
She’s starting to look like Michael Jackson.
I hate to see this. I always feel so sad for Khloe. When they first became famous she really seemed like the balance to the over the top ridiculousness. She seemed funny and smart and genuine and now it seems like all that is gone. All that’s left is a near non- existent nose and an out of control upper lip. Girl needs help.
Everyone, your face is perfect. Just as it is.
And what is going on with Kylie? You see pics where her face looks really round and puffy and her body looks ummmm thick. Then you see another and she looks thin? Did she have a procedure…during a pandemic?i actually I thought she was knocked up again then nope looked normal (well her normal)
No Khloe! She used to be the best because she was funny. Now she’s more obsessed with her looks than any of them. And that’s saying a whole lot. So sad that she is this insecure.
There is a lot of cartoonish contouring going on there but YIKES
What the hell did she do to her mouth and nose
This is starting to look Michal Jackson bad
I’m not gonna say anything bad, it is not nice to criticize someone with obvious addiction to cosmetic surgery. But still, the plastic surgeon must hate her.
She’s definitely had surgery, botox and fillers but if you look at old photos of her, she’s always had a lopsided upper lip/smile. I am not sure what she did here…she may have had some sort of surgery to correct her “gummy smile”. A lip flip (a tiny amount of botox in the upper lip) can somewhat correct a gummy smile but it doesn’t end up looking like this. I’m extremely curious as to what she’s gotten done – it looks like her upper lip has been flattened and surgically pulled down and it makes the lopsided-ness more prevalent. Additionally, when you look at the videos that have less of a filter, you can see that she’s definitely overlined her lips and the top lip is not as big as she makes it look although there is for sure a change – no denying that. Ultimately to each their own (in my opinion!), it’s her face, and I’m not judging. I am more so just extremely curious as to what procedure she had done.
Omgosh, what the heck happened?
Please y’all. Leave your faces alone. Rather naturally ugly, than unnaturally ugly, having paid $$$ for it. I bet if she would just chill with the lip fillers, STOP contouring her nose, her features would look a lot more soft and natural. My advice is to focus on whatever positive features god gave you. All of us have something off, and all of us have something beautiful. Enhancing what beauty we already have is better than trying to conceal whatever “flaws” our genes passed on to us.
I saw a picture of Khloe from 2007, and she’s posing in a leopard dress with Kim, and Khloe is STUNNING. Little make up, effortless har. She has beautiful eyes, amazing legs, and naturally round lips. Work on enhancing that and let the rest be.
I also want to add, do whatever you want with your body, lmao.
I just can’t believe how much work she has done to her face. I remember when KUWTK first premiered, and to see where she is now, I just think it was all so unnecessary.
She’s clearly addicted to getting work done.. it’s a shame
I can’t image hating yourself so much that you’re constantly changing how you took. Just tragic.
Does she not see how God awful she looks? She looks so bad!!