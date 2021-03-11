Khloe Kardashian’s latest face work includes some really crazy lips

For much of Wednesday, “Khloe” was trending on social media, and I didn’t even bother looking to see why for the longest time. I thought, wrongly, that people were probably talking about the big reveal of Khloe’s first attempt at IVF failing, and that she was still going to have more babies with Tristan Thompson, a man who will absolutely cheat on her again, and probably is cheating on her as I write this. But no, that’s not why people were talking about Khloe Kardashian. The reason why she was trending? Girl got a new face. This is like her fifth new face in two years.

So, what’s different? I mean… she got her lips done. Again. She’s been getting her lips done for years, and every time, it’s a new atrocity. Some months, she’s gotten her lips overfilled to the point where she can’t even close her damn mouth. This time, her lips are so f–king botched that the whole right side is completely uneven. Her lips also touch her nose now, and we should talk about that f–ked up nose job, my God. This whole thing is a mess and it’s sad. Why does she keep doing this? Like, maybe there’s some desire to “fix” bad work, but this is actually drawing attention to the really budget plastic surgery that she’s already had.

AAFCA TV Honors Awards 2019

AAFCA TV Honors Awards 2019

Photos courtesy of Khloe’s video.

102 Responses to “Khloe Kardashian’s latest face work includes some really crazy lips”

  1. Oh_Hey says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:24 am

    She’s the one that keeps making the head transplant jokes herself so…
    But in all seriousness Khloe should stop but I don’t think she can. This is years of being “the ugly sister” out of the older three. The family and media learned nothing and the same thing happened with Kendall vs Kylie and the plastic surgeon. They need a good family therapist and individual counseling not more knives to the face.

    Reply
  2. Case says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Oh god, her lips look lopsided. What really gets me is her nose, though. It’s practically gone and I doubt there’s much she can do about it now.

    I feel for their children who will grow up looking nothing like their moms and thinking it’s normal for their mothers to have these unattainable looks. All the Kardashian kids are adorable and it makes me so sad to think they’ll grow up around this mentality.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      March 11, 2021 at 8:49 am

      Your first paragraph gave me such a jolt. Long story short. My beautiful daughter, cancer free for 6.5 years, but with a severely compromised immune system. Chemo iast year to destroy what was left, and 2 stem-cell transfers in December. Awful side effects. New antibiotics and anti-rejection drugs. Still bad. Last week, neurologist, of all,people, picks it up. Confirmation today: nasal cancer, and possibly lymphoma again. We are just absolutely gutted. Biopsy in a few hours. I look at KK’s nose, and think what’s likely in store for my daughter’s beautiful face, through no fault of her own.
      I’m so sorry. I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        March 11, 2021 at 8:59 am

        I’m so sorry @AnnaKist. What a terrible thing to go through. Sending best wishes to your daughter.

      • MaryContrary says:
        March 11, 2021 at 9:13 am

        Oh, AnnaKist-I am so, so sorry about your daughter. I’m thinking good thoughts for her and for you. What a horrible thing to be navigating.

      • Case says:
        March 11, 2021 at 9:20 am

        I’m so sorry to hear that and wish your daughter the best. Cancer is truly the most horrible thing.

      • Noodle says:
        March 11, 2021 at 9:28 am

        @annakist, how absolutely terrible for your daughter and family. I’m so sorry. To have gone through all that, and then to get news that cancer is back – absolutely heartbreaking. I’ll be saying some prayers for you and your daughter today.

      • JanetDR says:
        March 11, 2021 at 9:43 am

        So sorry Annakist. Best wishes for her recovery.

      • Commonwealthy says:
        March 11, 2021 at 10:10 am

        I’m very sorry about your daughter’s diagnosis, I wish her full healing.

      • nicegirl says:
        March 11, 2021 at 11:09 am

        Oh Annakist, my heart is with you and your daughter. I’m a cancer survivor myself but my worst fear is my children becoming ill. I’m wishing your girl a full and fast recovery. Will be working to manifest health in your family. Sending loving support your way.

      • LightPurple says:
        March 11, 2021 at 12:14 pm

        Sending prayers and healing wishes and thoughts to all.

      • Aphra says:
        March 11, 2021 at 12:19 pm

        Your precious baby is lucky to have you as her main support. Wishing you both all blessings and best.

        We joke about this with KK because it is self-inflicted and punching-up. Of course your darling girl will always be beautiful, no matter how her nose will end up shaped.

      • UptownGirl says:
        March 11, 2021 at 2:14 pm

        Annakist, I am terribly sorry that your daughter is going through awful cancer again. My thoughts are with you and your lovely family. There is no reason to apologize for being a Debbie downer because you are experiencing a mother’s worst nightmare, the fact that your daughter is ill again with cancer and it is truly gutting and breaking your heart. No mother wants to see their child hurting in any situation. Your love and devotion to her are apparent and she is a lucky lady to have you as a mother. Thoughts and prayers to all of you during this difficult time.

      • lucy2 says:
        March 11, 2021 at 3:16 pm

        I’m so sorry, no one should have to go through that, especially kids.

      • Emm says:
        March 11, 2021 at 4:06 pm

        Sending many prayers and thinking of your daughter. I’m so sorry you and your family are going through this on top of everything else.

      • FHMom says:
        March 11, 2021 at 5:45 pm

        I am so sorry for your family. I can’t even imagine what you are going through. Your daughter is very lucky to have you as a mom. She will always be beautiful. I will keep your family in my thoughts. ❤️❤️

    • kelleybelle says:
      March 11, 2021 at 9:27 am

      One more rhinoplasty and she’ll resemble Voldemort, much like Ivanka Trump. The nostrils are too exposed. Not good work. My first though was “yikes.”

      Reply
    • Jules says:
      March 11, 2021 at 12:10 pm

      Those photos are frightening.

      Reply
      • UptownGirl says:
        March 11, 2021 at 2:09 pm

        I know!! If we needed ideas for Halloween, we could just look to the Kardashian or Jenner sisters for inspiration, yikes!!

  3. Jessie Quinton says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:25 am

    I don’t want to come across as I am face shaming her, but cheese and rice on a cracker, she’s giving me Grinch vibes….they really need to have a break from the fillers.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      March 11, 2021 at 8:44 am

      My first thought at seeing the header pic was Smeagol

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      March 11, 2021 at 8:56 am

      I have no issues with plastic surgery in general (IMHO some people go way too far, but hey, it’s their body) but I honestly said ‘oh good god!’ when I saw her mouth. It looks painful, like it would hurt to eat or drink anything.

      Reply
    • Emm says:
      March 11, 2021 at 8:56 am

      I was thinking her lips looks like that wrestler’s, Chyna? Remember her? When she was talking that’s what it reminded me of.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      March 11, 2021 at 10:26 am

      She’s starting to remind me of Jackie Stallone, regardless of whether you find the lips aesthetically pleasing, at this point the work on them really ages her.

      Reply
  4. Lauren says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Is her iPhone’s face id even recognizing her?

    Reply
  5. Noki says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:26 am

    The poor girl was called Princess Fiona, China the wrestler,the ugly fat one etc So from her stand point I get it,especially earlier on when Kim was getting all the attention. Whats sad is that clearly these hollywood people never know when to stop.She even switched pff her IG comments.

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      March 11, 2021 at 9:12 am

      I do not wish ill of her, but i think she must hate herself, and this seems to border on self harm and addiction. And frankly, i am concerned that she will one day take her own life.
      It is really sad.
      She needs a team of therapists, no more plastic surgeons.
      Someone should lose their license to practice over this lady.

      Reply
    • Tigerlily says:
      March 11, 2021 at 1:09 pm

      I wish her plastic surgeon would insist she see a psychiatrist instead of going for more plastic surgery. She obviously has issues and is trying to compete or fit in with her sisters.

      Reply
    • Renee says:
      March 11, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      I remember yeaarrrs ago, Kaitlyn called her fat, on national tv. I can’t even imagine what that must be like.

      Reply
  6. Izzy says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Honestly hearing her speak, it’s so nasally, I wonder if the bridge of her nose is going to collapse.

    Reply
    • Va Va Kaboom says:
      March 11, 2021 at 9:29 am

      It reminded me of the rumors that Ivanka Trump has to put straws in her nostrils to breathe at times. Hopefully, the work is still settling or she’s congested because it sounds like she can barely breathe.

      Reply
  7. Wiglet Watcher says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Drugs. She must be so heavily medicated to not notice how off her appearance is!

    Reply
    • WingKingdom says:
      March 11, 2021 at 8:57 am

      That is such a sad thought but almost certainly true. I’ve never watched the show but have always felt so sad for Khloe.

      Reply
  8. My3cents says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:28 am

    Are all the good surgeons still in lockdown so she had to get Michael Jackson’s out of their nursing homes?

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      March 11, 2021 at 9:35 am

      I’m glad I scrolled before posting- I was going to say she’s a bit Miss Piggy-ish, and really should drop Michael Jackson’s surgeon.

      Reply
  9. Snazzy says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:29 am

    It must be terrible to hate yourself so much to have to do this …

    Reply
  10. cherry says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Is this plastic surgery though? Looks like a really bad make-up job to me. She’s been doing this before, basically contouring her nose off and people freaked out. So she got attention. Simple and effective.

    Reply
  11. Eleonor says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:32 am

    I know it’s internet, and I know I am not a professional but if this is not body disphoria I don’t know what it is.
    And whoever was who did the procedure should loose the licence and get arrested.

    Reply
  12. mtec says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:32 am

    The only thing on her face that moves now is her bottom lip/jaw.

    And her nose is veering more into Jackson family territory rather than Kardashian 🥴

    Reply
  13. S808 says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Her top lip, oh my gosh.

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:35 am

    Can we be frank here? Khloe, Kim, and Kylie are trying to look like sexualized caricatures of a black woman. They have surgically reshaped their bodies and their faces and used fake tan to look like they aren’t white, like they’re Latina or light-skinned Black women. They have built their brands and personal lives around this caricature.

    This. Is. Racist.

    Reply
    • kif says:
      March 11, 2021 at 9:32 am

      Agree 1000%. This is why I will never respect these women. They are purveyors of the most insidious kind of abuse against black women. It is only after their family became popular, especially the youngest one that blackfishing became a thing and more prevalent among young, female influencers. To those who say, “their body, their choice” – you could not be more wrong. Cosmetic surgery is not the same as reproductive rights. Its like those maga types saying “my body, my choice” and not wearing masks. There are so many implications with society’s normalization of cosmetic surgery (unless for physical health – i.e. burnt victim, etc). All these women who choose to redo their noses are part of the problem that says having a flat, wide nose is ugly. It’s not surprising that cosmetic surgeries are all about western beauty standards and then choice black features that were demeaned in black women but admired in white women. Most white women choose to have the ample butts and large lips but not the wide, flat noses – why is that? We are telling young girls to love and accept themselves one minute and show them “hey, you don’t like your lips – have surgery. your body, your choice” the next. That they are only acceptable if they conform to the prevailing (most likely western & white) beauty standards. As for Chloe being the ugly one – if her family, her mother most especially was a decent kind of person, she would have removed Chloe from public eyes nd social media and simply showered her with love and acceptance in private. But no – they had to monetize everything.

      Reply
      • Anoni Mus says:
        March 11, 2021 at 7:02 pm

        Amen to your whole post! It is not ok for girls and women to change themselves so drastically to achieve a ridiculous standard of “beauty”, which is in the eye of the beholder anyway. I fear for their kids.

  15. JT says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Are really calling what Tristan did “cheating?” I personally don’t think they were even in a real relationship. He wasn’t even trying to hide it, he was extremely bold and he continued to date around while he was “with” her. I say Tristan was completely innocent. Lol.

    Reply
  16. Trix says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Those look painful. I hope they settle but I hope she stops now.

    Reply
  17. Maddie says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Looks painful.

    Assuming they all see the same doctors, why does her PS always look so much worse than her sisters’?

    Reply
  18. Lawcatb says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Good Lord! Why does this woman hate herself so much? And the lopsided lips are giving me shades of a stroke victim.

    Reply
    • Comfortably Numb says:
      March 11, 2021 at 3:31 pm

      I think because those fillers nicked a facial nerve and she may have permanently damaged her mouth. Similar to Brandi Glanville. Just my uneducated opinion.

      Reply
  19. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Holy moly her face is really jacked up now. Bad. She’s starting to look like a Picasso.

    Reply
  20. Coolitude says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:55 am

    Surgery is a personal choice but I have the feeling that you re never happy when you do that much

    Reply
  21. Cee says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:56 am

    She must be so broken inside for this to have happened. She looks more and more like Michael Jackson post botched surgery – the eye lift, the nose, the lips (OK, MJ’s lips were so much better)

    She never accepted herself and this is the result of that. Therapy would have been cheaper and better in the LR.

    Reply
  22. Hell Nah! says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:56 am

    Yikes!!!!!
    I will continue to pray for her healing.

    Reply
  23. Sandra says:
    March 11, 2021 at 8:59 am

    I know people have talked about her using filters to distort her face because she’s messing with people, but I don’t think you can do that with a video like that? I don’t know.
    That being said, years of the internet labeling her the ugly sister (when she wasn’t, not at all, she had an adorable natural face) have damaged her. The internet is gross. Society is gross.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 11, 2021 at 9:14 am

      I agree with all of that, but also think there is a ton of internal pressure from her mother and the rest of their family. And she gets the most attention for stuff like this, so it’s a vicious cycle.

      I can’t stand any of them, but I do feel bad for her. No one does this to themselves without having serious issues and unhappiness. I also really feel for her kid, who is growing up seeing her mother put herself through painful procedures and change her appearance over and over. That has to be very damaging to a child.

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        March 11, 2021 at 9:28 am

        Oh, I totally agree the family doesn’t help at all. Two of her sisters have the most distorted looking bodies now. They were already beautiful before all that. Her brother seems to have gone through some very serious issues too.
        And agree regarding her little girl. I have a friend whose stepdaughter’s mom has a really unhealthy image of herself too. Always with the fad diets. The stepdaughter is 16 and is having self image and eating issues. The poor girl.

    • JennyJazzhands says:
      March 11, 2021 at 10:50 am

      I believe it started with her mother saying she needed a nose job when she was a small child. When I was bullied about my looks, I survived because I was loved and accepted and told I was beautiful by my family. My home was a safe haven from school and everywhere else.
      Khloe didn’t have that. I think thats also the reason kourtney hasn’t changed as much and is more comfortable with herself. She seems to have always disliked kris and doesn’t care about her opinion and she seems to be better off for it.
      Khloe needs therapy and a break from her family and social media. Because of her mother, she obviously can’t handle social media comments.

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      March 11, 2021 at 1:20 pm

      She’s so young and already she can’t even move her face. Like…this used to be territory reserved for aging women. She’s had so much work done that she can’t even emote her face anymore in videos. I just have no words…

      Reply
  24. SarahCS says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Irrespective of how much of this is surgery vs. make-up vs. editing I really wish these women would spend a fraction of what goes into those three things on decent therapists to help work through what in their minds is leading to this behaviour. It’s horrifying.

    Reply
  25. mellie says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:11 am

    Goodness, that looks bad… I never thought any of those girls were “ugly”, they all looked perfectly fine before all this plastic surgery. BUT, they looked like normal, natural girls, I just wouldn’t want to try and keep up with all those fillers, that’s really going to be a mess someday. I feel sorry for her.

    Reply
  26. ChloeCat says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:12 am

    Her nose is approaching Michael Jackson territory. But despite all the surgeries & procedures she’s still homely. What a pathetic woman.

    Reply
  27. Kyla says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:14 am

    She was taunted for her looks very publicly and mercilessly for several years when the show first started. Couple that with very public speculation about her who her father is, and it’s no wonder that she always trying to “fix” her appearance. For a while, she seemed to find the right combination and looked quite pretty (except that enormous fake butt, that never looked normal on her). I think she even stopped making drastic alterations for a few years. But the last year she’s ramped it back up again. Changing things with invasive and non-invasive procedures. I’m doubtful that it’s a coincidence that she’s been back with Tristan during the same time frame.

    I have some pity for this woman, but not that much to be honest. She’s been a bully for a very long time. So maybe she’s getting the face she deserves.

    Reply
  28. HK9 says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:23 am

    These people have all the money in the world and I’m just bewildered as to how the work they insist on having done to their face isn’t better than this. Do what you want but gawd, make it look good.

    Reply
  29. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Aye, mija, no. Her bad lip job makes her look like she was punched in the mouth resulting in swollen lips and a couple of teeth being knocked out.

    Reply
  30. teehee says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:30 am

    That is 17 tons of contouring, and overlining, on top of the injections. .. for the most part.

    Her nose though.. its like permanently turned up exposing her nostrils which is no natural nose shape to have. She wanted to make the bridge of her nose even smaller but now she has this permanently “Pee Wee Herman with tape on his nose” look.
    At this rate, she will never be happy– and with good cause. The last cut was not a good one.

    Reply
  31. Noodle says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:32 am

    She is the spokesperson for Nurtec, which is a new migraine medication that both my daughter and I take for chronic migraine. My 16yo daughter doesn’t know Khloe in any other capacity, apart from being the Nurtec spokesperson.

    That said, migraines can do a number on peoples’ ability to speak, think clearly, or function normally. I wonder if some of her odd behaviors and mannerisms (where she is acting off) are a result of a migraine, or post-drome.

    Reply
    • NYC_Girl says:
      March 11, 2021 at 11:32 am

      I have seen her commercials many times and noticed her lopsided mouth. I also noticed they had to include her being photographed
      IN the commercial, like a photo shoot; it’s unfortunate the family has structured their lives around the camera. That’s their self-worth, or lack of it. I have had migraines for almost 20s years and they’re so horrendous… 😫 ironically in 2008 my neurologist suggested Botox injections – they really hurt, and I enjoyed my smooth forehead for a few weeks, but it didn’t work. I DID go to a new neuro a few months ago and she prescribed Frova – it has worked pretty well. There are a lot of new meds out which hopefully will help more sufferers.

      Reply
  32. Jules says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:33 am

    I played the clip and she can’t even talk. Definitely not just makeup. She also kept bopping her head to the left and write and she kinda looked like Kim (a distorted or even more distorted Kim) with the hair and overall face. She also sucks up to Kim so much and hides her passive aggressive behavior towards others under the guise of ‘wisdom’.

    I agree with the people who feel sad for her and hope she gets a therapist or some kind of intervention…but also that she’s gotten the face she deserves and how horrible a role model for her daughter…all the Kardashian/Jenner kids.

    Reply
  33. Scarlett says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Body Dysmorphia is deal, not going to lie, these pics of Khloe make me sad for her and her daughter. I used to love the natural Khloe, to me she was the most beautiful Kardashian. If she had not said “this is Khloe”, I wouldn’t have known. Hope she gets the help she needs, and I am not talking about another plastic surgeon.

    Reply
  34. MsIam says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:02 am

    I think she’s trying to turn herself into Kim.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      March 11, 2021 at 3:21 pm

      I think she’s been doing that her whole life.
      I bet on many occasions, her awful mother said “why can’t you be more like Kim?”

      Reply
  35. Sam the Pink says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:04 am

    I mean, I get that she took a lot of abuse for her looks, and the cheating doesn’t help, etc. – but at some point, you need a therapist before you need a surgeon. I do know that surgeons are supposed to decline to work on patients who they suspect have mental health issues and dysmorphia, so that begs the question as to why she can still find people to work on her – I guess money talks.

    Reply
  36. Cassie says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:29 am

    Dude, I don’t think it’s right to keep posting about Khloe’s face as if she’s some sort of freak show. It’s very likely she has BDD, which btw, is a mental illness. Post about her and her family’s problematic choices and advertisements, but not this. It’s gross.

    Reply
    • Jules says:
      March 11, 2021 at 10:38 am

      Stop it, she is the one who keeps putting herself out there all over social media. It’s not like she’s hiding from the camera and these photos were confiscated.

      Reply
      • Sandra says:
        March 11, 2021 at 12:21 pm

        She needs help, not blaming.

      • A says:
        March 11, 2021 at 5:34 pm

        She is the one putting herself out there, but we can, and sometimes should, learn to look away when it’s clear that doing so is helping someone to self-harm, which is likely the case here.

        We live in a society. It’s okay to help someone who isn’t making an effort to help themselves every once in a while. That’s not a bad thing.

      • Jules says:
        March 11, 2021 at 7:21 pm

        This family is full of parasites that feed and live off of other people for attention and money. She’s got you all fooled pretty good.

  37. Chaine says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:30 am

    The video is just so sad. As someone said above, the only things that move are her neck and jaw. And she says, “When you grow up with a mom and sisters as glam as mine” I thought she was going to stop and cry.

    Reply
  38. Lainey says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Stop!! Get away from all those people who tell you that would look better.

    Reply
  39. Amy Bee says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:55 am

    She’s starting to look like Michael Jackson.

    Reply
  40. Elo says:
    March 11, 2021 at 11:03 am

    I hate to see this. I always feel so sad for Khloe. When they first became famous she really seemed like the balance to the over the top ridiculousness. She seemed funny and smart and genuine and now it seems like all that is gone. All that’s left is a near non- existent nose and an out of control upper lip. Girl needs help.

    Reply
  41. nicegirl says:
    March 11, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Everyone, your face is perfect. Just as it is.

    Reply
  42. JustMe2 says:
    March 11, 2021 at 11:42 am

    And what is going on with Kylie? You see pics where her face looks really round and puffy and her body looks ummmm thick. Then you see another and she looks thin? Did she have a procedure…during a pandemic?i actually I thought she was knocked up again then nope looked normal (well her normal)

    Reply
  43. emu says:
    March 11, 2021 at 12:59 pm

    No Khloe! She used to be the best because she was funny. Now she’s more obsessed with her looks than any of them. And that’s saying a whole lot. So sad that she is this insecure.

    Reply
  44. Kkat says:
    March 11, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    There is a lot of cartoonish contouring going on there but YIKES
    What the hell did she do to her mouth and nose
    This is starting to look Michal Jackson bad

    Reply
  45. luna says:
    March 11, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    I’m not gonna say anything bad, it is not nice to criticize someone with obvious addiction to cosmetic surgery. But still, the plastic surgeon must hate her.

    Reply
  46. Jen says:
    March 11, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    She’s definitely had surgery, botox and fillers but if you look at old photos of her, she’s always had a lopsided upper lip/smile. I am not sure what she did here…she may have had some sort of surgery to correct her “gummy smile”. A lip flip (a tiny amount of botox in the upper lip) can somewhat correct a gummy smile but it doesn’t end up looking like this. I’m extremely curious as to what she’s gotten done – it looks like her upper lip has been flattened and surgically pulled down and it makes the lopsided-ness more prevalent. Additionally, when you look at the videos that have less of a filter, you can see that she’s definitely overlined her lips and the top lip is not as big as she makes it look although there is for sure a change – no denying that. Ultimately to each their own (in my opinion!), it’s her face, and I’m not judging. I am more so just extremely curious as to what procedure she had done.

    Reply
  47. Kaykay says:
    March 11, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Omgosh, what the heck happened?
    Please y’all. Leave your faces alone. Rather naturally ugly, than unnaturally ugly, having paid $$$ for it. I bet if she would just chill with the lip fillers, STOP contouring her nose, her features would look a lot more soft and natural. My advice is to focus on whatever positive features god gave you. All of us have something off, and all of us have something beautiful. Enhancing what beauty we already have is better than trying to conceal whatever “flaws” our genes passed on to us.

    I saw a picture of Khloe from 2007, and she’s posing in a leopard dress with Kim, and Khloe is STUNNING. Little make up, effortless har. She has beautiful eyes, amazing legs, and naturally round lips. Work on enhancing that and let the rest be.

    I also want to add, do whatever you want with your body, lmao.

    Reply
  48. jbyrdku says:
    March 11, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    I just can’t believe how much work she has done to her face. I remember when KUWTK first premiered, and to see where she is now, I just think it was all so unnecessary.

    Reply
  49. Mimi says:
    March 11, 2021 at 4:16 pm

    She’s clearly addicted to getting work done.. it’s a shame

    Reply
  50. shanaynay says:
    March 11, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    I can’t image hating yourself so much that you’re constantly changing how you took. Just tragic.

    Reply
  51. Miss Margo says:
    March 11, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Does she not see how God awful she looks? She looks so bad!!

    Reply

