Those palace aides are actually detailing the way they sabotaged Duchess Meghan

I didn’t get a chance to cover this Times of London story before the Oprah interview aired, but tons of people were talking about it. It was yet another character assassination of the Duchess of Sussex from palace aides who were hoping to get their hits in before the interview and drive a narrative about how Meghan was “demanding” and “dramatic.” The Times piece was called “How Meghan Became the Unmerry Wife of Windsor,” and as you can imagine, the onus was put entirely on Meghan for how these snotty, racist folks were treating her. We don’t have to talk about the whole thing, but these were the sections that came up for discussion:
People hated Meghan from the start: There was widespread concern and sympathy for Meghan as she entered the lion’s den of royal girlfriend territory. But even before the wedding the excitement of Harry’s engagement had worn off at Kensington Palace, then the prince’s home. “Half of the staff threatened to quit,” a former aide to one of the most senior members of the royal family claimed. Another Palace source claimed with uncharacteristic hyperbole that “the entire household was on the verge of quitting … it was drama, drama, drama with those two.”
Meghan was “unkind”: After the wedding, early sympathy for Meghan gave way to alarm. “The family have tried to be welcoming,” a former aide insisted at the time. “All the staff and principals have genuinely tried to be kind, but she is genuinely unkind back, pitting Harry against them.” A lifelong friend of Harry’s observed: “She’s changed him. He’s disappeared, he’s a caged lion.”
The Palace was already worried about charges of racism: There is particular resentment at suggestions that because of Meghan’s African-American heritage, racism may have been a factor in the attitudes of royal household staff. “The diversity policy in the households is exemplary,” one senior source insisted. “Because of the Queen’s links with the Commonwealth, and her desire to represent all Britons, they have bent over backwards to be inclusive. It is absolutely wrong to say the Palace is institutionally racist. It really isn’t.” But the households have a way to go in making diversity visible: people from black and ethnic minorities in senior roles are few and far between.
They got one Black guy to help Meghan: Meghan was also said to feel that no one tried to help her to adjust to the regimented requirements of royal and constitutional protocol. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” an aide said. Another Palace source insisted: “Everyone bent over backwards to accommodate her — now they feel they’re being totally shafted and collectively made to look like racists.” Another courtier revealed that the Queen’s then equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, the first black man appointed to the role — who himself may have once felt like an outsider finding his way — was deployed to help “mentor” Meghan.
It’s Meghan’s fault for not understanding that she’s not important: Yet behind all the allegations of the Sussexes behaving shoddily lie awkward questions for an institution that seems to have had a shrewd idea of the reasons for Meghan’s misery, yet appears to have been unable to address them. “She has no idea about the institution she has married into … she thinks she should be on a level playing field with the Queen and the Duchess [of Cambridge], that the world revolves around her,” a royal aide said when the wheels started to fall off. “What she doesn’t understand or accept at all is the pecking order.”
A Beyonce way of life? “Why is Meghan the way she is?” asked a senior royal source. “A very weird childhood is definitely part of it. She raised herself for much of it, living with her father for a long time and looking after him. The no friends at the wedding was quite a telltale sign. She’s really smart, if she could have seen the use of that inside the institution. She wanted to be ‘A’ list — the royal family is beyond ‘A’ list — but she wanted it the Beyoncé way, without restrictions. She was never up for royal life. Right from the start, she courted rejection.”
So, this was the narrative pre-interview. Meghan is terrible because her parents were divorced and she “raised herself” and she wanted things done the “Beyonce way” and look, we gave her a Black equerry for support, and everyone hated her from the word GO but the staff really supported her, we promise, you guys. So, just… rank amateurism, yet again. They can’t even get their stories straight and the racism leapt off the page.
I was thinking of this story as I read this asinine Becky English story at the Daily Mail this morning. English is getting briefed from those same palace aides – the ones who threatened to quit as soon as a Black woman came onboard, the same ones who thought it was appropriate to single out one Black equerry as a mentor for Meghan – that Meghan had tons of support from the very beginning. One insider tells Becky: “There was a brilliant team of very experienced and loyal aides to help them. Sadly, she and Harry were willing to listen to no one. And that is the honest truth.” A brilliant team who began leaking sh-t about ME-Gain just a few months after the wedding? That brilliant team? The brilliant team who threatened to quit en masse after the wedding, according to the same Palace sources? Anyway, yeah, whatever. They set her up to fail and when she didn’t fail, they sabotaged her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
So the British media are determined to persuade the rest of the world that they and the monarchy are symbiotic racists. Done. The whole world sees you.
We do. This is all just noise orchestrated or signed off on by the BRF and staff. They want this attack focused on Meghan. How dare the black women feel like she can enter the BRF and live a life of service! We will all quit if we have to work with a black woman! She must be told her place! BTW we’re totally not racists!
So much time spent whitesplaining, so much time and energy. I’ve been thinking about it and I think one of the reason these Brits are going bat shit crazy a la Piers and the RR, Sharon Osborne, is because how dare an American who knows nothing of monarchy come in here and try to tell me that my royal family is not perfect. I think a lot of Brits, which has been said on here before, have Stockholm syndrome when it’s comes to the monarchy. I think it’s also a case of like when you can make fun of your sister or brother but no one else can right?
The Times could have saved a lot of ink by saying racist staff were appalled they had to work with a Black woman and did everything to sabotage her to protect their fragile white egos.
how can we be racists? some of the people who work for us are black! and we gave the queen’s black horse guy to train megan!
“We’re not racist. We literally have a rule that says we have to hire some black people now and then to be in compliance with our diversity policy! Meghan was a token black person diversity hire herself that we allowed! And we set her up with our only other token black person diversity hire, who is actually a man and an equerry and a member of staff to mentor her on how to be a female member of the family and a working Duchess! We consider it ‘bending over backwards’ when we have to be inclusive. We’re so not racist, and so don’t have a history of racism to combat, that we literally had write out a policy that says we have to at least consider having black people on staff. But just for lower level staff.”
Have you heard the newest reports, from Max Foster, saying that no one has been fed any leaks or side conversations about Meghan in the last week. He said it out of his own mouth on CNN this morning. So basically, the Sussex squad was right when they said that those leaks were coming from Buckingham / Kensington/Clarence.
The tea is running down the table runner!
Nailed it!
This is the classic characteristic of a British institution, IMO. It says, “No, no. We tell you who you are. We will put you in your place. You don’t tell us. YOU change, not us. We don’t change. This is how it’s done, and this is how it will always be done. We make way for no one, and least of all you. Also, WE HAVE A BLACK FRIEND.”
And then, shock of all shocks, these institutions prove to be incredibly archaic and conservative to an extent that is no longer socially acceptable. I can’t fathom why.
“Everyone bent over backwards to accommodate her — now they feel they’re being totally shafted and collectively made to look like racists.”
Well, if the crown fits…
That firm is a disgrace. The courtiers just dreadful. They ooze condescension, racism, sexism and xenophobia from every pore. Long may their crap continue as they don’t even see the danger of irrelevancy and extinction ahead of them.
My gosh. I can only imagine what she must have been through! They set out to make life miserable for her from the very start and when she wouldnt crumble and tried to stand up for herself they called her difficult and demanding. Words cannot begin to describe the emotions these stuffy palace aides and the so-called royal family stir up in me….it must have been unbearable for Meghan.
These fools really want us to believe Meg’s master plan was to be rejected by her in-laws? Cut off financially? Turned into the gold digging villain?
I’ll say it loudly for the people in the back: NOBODAY SCHEMES TO BECOME A PRINCESS AND THEN GET TOSSED OUT OF THE ROYAL FAMILY!! Sorry to yell, but this is just downright offensive to the intelligence, ya know?
And she courted rejection? By working? By being so good she outshone folks? Or did she court rejection when she asked for lies to be corrected? For her baby to be treated fairly and not judged by the color of his skin? Maybe she courted rejection when she asked for help with feeling suicidal? Yeah, that must be it.
Right? That’s a pretty common narrative here: Meghan is a gold digger, who conned her way into the royal family, to achieve her master plan of making Prince Harry quit, in order to live next to Oprah? I am so confused how anyone thinks someone would think this was planned.
Yes, the biracial black woman, who has always been kind to everyone, mysteriously became rude when she joined the family at the age of 36. Those poor wittle aides were so nice, so welcoming that they introduced her to another black person because none of them wanted to work for her as they had decided to quit even before she joined. Nothing to do with race of course as they are very much not racist at all.
Yep – that about covers it.
All I got is I am so glad the Sussexes ESCAPED. The more the various palaces and their aides and staff leak BS, the more they reveal about how racist and unprofessional they were and are. Meanwhile, I hope the Sussexes are thriving and living their best lives away from this toxic quicksand. They all act like Satan himself in the form of Meghan swooped down on their tiny little island of white and twitched her nose and rained hellfire down on everything. Meghan seems to have become the alpha and omega of all evil and wickedness in jolly ole England.
Yes Rapunzel, please yell because apparently the RR’s, the staff, BP, CH, and TQ think that if they repeat these ludicrous lies consistently, they will become fact!! We all watched it play out BUT we aren’t racist because we all refused to work with her and started calling her names behind her back, calling into the rats that love to spread lied from “palace source”, “former palace source”, and “senior source”, but we were all gracious and pulled out all the stops to make her welcome. When we introduced someone of the same skin color to attempt to make her at ease, she bullied us and was vile to everyone. Even though we continued to leak information about her and Harry. But we really tried!
“The no friends at the wedding was quite a telltale sign. ” – Huh? Did they watch the same wedding I did. Both Harry and Megan both had friends in attendance. Some of their assertions really make no sense.
They’re hoping no one is paying attention because the facts are not on their side.
Just commented the exact same thing. I mean… what!?! It’s so f’ing bizarre.
Exactly. The gaslighting is ridiculous.
Basically what we learned since Monday is they (the royal family and media) are as horrible as we all thought and they aren’t going to do anything about it.
How many friends did Kate have at HER wedding to William? My understanding was none of her own, just her family and randos like the butcher from Bucklebury. And Meghan had at least one of her co-workers from Suits, correct? I mean, okay, H&M had some wedding guests who seemed to be more “Meghan’s” and seemed kind of random and likely recent acquaintances at the time (Oprah, the Clooneys, Serena Williams) , but if they’re going to say “no friends at the wedding” was a sign of trouble they should absolutely be saying the same about Kate.
Meghan had most of the cast of Suits at the wedding, Serena Williams is not a recent friend, they’ve been friends for years, she had friends from college and from her life before Suits at the wedding. And this BS about her raising herself? I’m pretty sure mama Doria would have something to say about that nonsense. Meghan spent a great deal of time with both of her parents.
Meghan and Serena Williams had been friends for years. There was nothing random about her invitation.
She had co-workers from Suits and at least 2 college friends who barely made the news. And Serena Williams. That’s just the ones I can come up with off the top of my head.
First they complain she didn’t have family at her wedding after actively searching for and targeting them for months before the wedding. And just because she invites some celebrities she only recently met that negates her entire guest list of friends, one of whom I personally know and who has spoken out about her decade long friendship with Meghan. She invited ALL of her Suits coworkers/friends whom she has known for a decade. So F-off with gaslighting there are video receipts and and a barrage of testimonials from life long friends to counter this narrative.
And Janina was on Good Morning with Philip and that blonde lady. She told them she has been friends with Meghan for SEVENTEEN YEARS!!
Janina, her college friends, all of her work friends including Abagail Spenser who she has been close with for years. But yeah, let’s push the Duchess has no friends narrative.
God, these people are so vile.
They did say the same about Kate, how else would you know to make the butcher dig? I’m fairly sure this very site mocked Kate’s Mom for inviting just about everyone, because they didn’t have enough actual friends to invite.
I guess they mean the “no friends” who are now speaking up and roasting their asses? No what they mean is “no friends of any consequence”, I.e. the white aristocracy. But nooo, we are not racist over here.
The “no friends at the wedding” gets a lot of play and it annoys me so much. Meghan had a TON of friends at the wedding – some of her Suits cast, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, and I know she’s problematic AF but Jessica Mulroney (and they’ve been friends for years), Benita Litt whose daughters were bridesmaids, I’m assuming Lindsay Roth was there, etc. The press just doesnt mention all those people because it goes against the whole “Meghan has no friends” narrative.
Hmmm…. I’m not sure they meant actual friends. With some racists, you have to read between the lines. I’ve gotten some shady statements from white colleagues that immediately made this statement perk my ears. I think they’re throwing shade at Meghan but cannot come out right and say what they mean. A coworker said to me “she herself doesn’t have many black friends, and besides her mother, none of her black family were present. It seems she has a problem with her black side than anything else.” I was floored and said she had the most important person in her life, her mother with locks and a nose ring. She is good. I think that’s going to be the BM’s next talking points. Meghan is anti-black too. Watch.
They got the Duchesses mixed up
Ha. I think you’re right! Wasn’t there something in the Tatler article that says Kate has a small circle of loyal friends, small suggeting few. I don’t think Kate got an official apology from Tatler on that point, which suggests she couldn’t counter argue or just let it go and hoped it would disappear. She didn’t seem to get an apology on how she is “bland”, either, from memory.
Not to mention the bs of Meghan raising herself—even from my limited knowledge of her, I know that Meghan is very close to her mother and primarily raised by her.
@GREYLING Because apparently marry-in duchesses should be entirely co-dependent on a Ma Middleton style mother, who wears your clothing, ignores your siblings, and acts as in-house marriage counselor when your husband can’t overcome his rose bush trimming tendencies. Oh, and who is probably more invested in maintaining her daughter’s marital relationship than the actual duchess. That’s what we should be aiming for here.
Waiting for this nugget to play on CNN. It will not go over well.
The more the BRF “leak” stories, the worse it gets. They sent the black guy to help the black woman!? They don’t have anyone there to tell them to stop digging?
That they think this will paint them in a helpful light is absolutely jaw-dropping. “We sent the one Black servant we have to teach her to know her place.” Just disgraceful.
These people are idiots and complete amateurs.
This whole piece is a total mess but what even is that last paragraph… “ The no friends at the wedding was quite a telltale sign”. What?? I mean seriously what are they even talking about? This is just a total reimagination of history THAT WE SAW WITH OUR OWN EYES and was documented by thousands of journalists and photographers! It’s almost shocking to see such blatant gaslighting.
The girl is friends with BEYONCE AND SERENA WILLIAMS I don’t know how much more you could possibly ask for???
They’re reaching now and they’re not smart enough to realize they’re telling on themselves. I don’t believe a word of this. If their response is to continue to keep smearing her, they prove they are the problem.
Is it just me, or does anyone else think “raised herself” sounds racist? I was raised by a single dad who allowed me a great deal of independence at a young age, especially in comparison to the helicopter-parenting that was typical of the mostly upper- and upper-middle class parents of other girls at my private school. I was taking the subway uptown to school alone when I was 7, and returning to an empty apartment until my dad came home around dinnertime. No one ever said I, an upper-middle class white girl, “raised myself”.
That comment completely erases Doria from the picture, which is totally unintentional, I’m sure (eyeroll).
She must have raised herself , right? Because her mother isn’t white and therefore incapable of raising a child. And her white father had to be forced to be on her life via child support.
My goodness the BM are horrible at their jobs.
And even if she did “raise herself”, given that she turned out to be intelligent, accomplished, and hardworking, why would that really be a problem? And who exactly raised QEII, Philip, or any of their kids? My understanding is that none of the royals were really raised in a stable nuclear family with super hands-on parents. Wasn’t Philip kind of shunted around to different places until he wound up in the Navy? The number of double standards being trotted out in these stories is just crazy.
Yes, I think it definitely has racist and classist undertones.
Meghans parents get divorced — “she raised herself” and had an unusual childhood.
Harry and William literally have a parent pass away — I guess their childhood was totally normal and beyond reproach?
Raised herself = she wasn’t raised by a flock of nannies.
Unusual childhood = not sent off to boarding school.
Definitely. Its like all these white commentators who say she’s estranged from her family or has no family, completely ignoring Doria. Or how they always bring up Doria ‘s name in connection with babysitting Archie like she’s hired help and doesn’t have the right to belong there unless its in some type of servant capacity.
I think I saw somewhere that Samantha Markle literally referred to Doria as “the help” when she and Thomas were together. I could be imagining that, but I don’t think I am, because it sounds 1000000% plausible.
Yes, it’s an “unpedigreed” side swipe, and by American standards, falls into the broken black family trope (but it’s noble if a single mother is white).
Given comments that both Willileaks and Top CEO have said before in speeches they pretty much think working parents are bad parent, esp if they are not as financially well off as the upper classes (or the new money Middleton types).
William has whined many times about how his parents were never around, they were always off on tours etc.. Top CEO can’t take a piss without Mummy. Neither of these 2 twits have an independent thought in their heads.
I think it’s also classist as in “she didn’t even have a nanny or a governess!”
Gahhh. Yet another racist/classist dog whistle. “Raised herself” means 1) if she was a white girl, she’d be a feral East End street kid; 2) since she’s black, she was practically a welfare kid with no mother or father; practically ate wallpaper off the walls; and has no idea how to be a part of a “good” family.
They sure love digging their grave deeper and giving the world more ammo against the royals.
You know, I’ve known the type of person they’re describing — narcissists who change their spouses and turn them against their families. They’re awful people to deal with. Meghan is absolutely, without question, not one of those people. I don’t get even the slightest whiff of that from her. These courtiers are cruel and 100% the bad guys here.
“She has no idea about the institution she has married into … she thinks she should be on a level playing field with the Queen and the Duchess [of Cambridge], that the world revolves around her,” a royal aide said when the wheels started to fall off. “What she doesn’t understand or accept at all is the pecking order.”
See, there it is again. The implication that she was “uppity,” that she was supposed to “know her place.”
Behind the scenes, I bet they tried in all sorts of cruel, petty, little ways to put her in the place, all because they were jealous of her star power.
Not to mention: since when is it an employee’s job to remind their employer of the pecking order and their place in the hierarchy? These aides work for the royal family– why are they allowed to put a royal “in her place”? That’s their boss!
No wonder these peeps didn’t want to work for Meghan: she was insisting on a professional work environment.
Yep, I bet a lot of it when down like this:
Meghan: “Can you please do this work thing?”
Staff: “That’s not how we do things.”
Meghan: “Yes, but I need you to do it because I’m your boss and that’s how I do things.”
Staff: “hOW dArE ShE tEll uS WhAT tO dO?!?! DOESN’T SHE KNOW HER PLACE?? WE WILL NOT TOLERATE THIS BULLYING AND ABUSE!”
MF1, I think that’s exactly what went down. Remember, KP staff were used to Willnot and Cannot, who check in only once a month, if that. Then along comes Meghan, who checks in every day, asks her staff to do things, and follows up. You know, expects them to WORK. They were angry that they had to get off their lazy azzes and actually DO something.
Plus Meghan literally ran her own successful business for years: The Tig. If she was the employer from hell, surely one of her employees from that time would have said something about it by now?
Don’t forget that even before the wedding Harry issued a statement condemning the racist coverage of Meghan in the press. So we’re expected to take the staff’s word for it that SHE was rude and they all wanted to quit because it was so bad when in reality the pushback Harry got surrounding that first announcement was probably HORRIFYING, which set the tone for the rest of the working relationship between the sussexes and their staff.
I think the reason why they’re characterizing Meghan as mean and rude is exactly because Harry started standing up to them. They just assumed that it was Meghan’s fault, that she was manipulating him to go after them.
Yup. My guess is Harry put up with a lot of their bullshit previously because 1) he didn’t realize there were other options and 2) it wasn’t hurting him so much. Once he met Meghan, she probably started to point out how crazy some of the BRF practices were AND he probably realized that continuing to just go along with their bullshit would make his marriage miserable or end it completely. Of course the BRF sees this as “Meghan turned Harry against us” or “Meghan is driving Harry to do these horrible things” because they don’t see that THEY have actually been kind of horrible for years and Harry finally got pushed to his breaking point by THEM refusing to stop being horrible.
I’m quite sure that Harry told her to let him know if they started giving her any shit because he would not stand for it. He knew from his mothers experience and Fergies experience how horrible those people are. And true to form they showed who they are.
They “bent over backwards to be inclusive” is only said by people who consider inclusion to be a chore.
well said.
SO true. If you’re actually excited about adding new points of view, it would be something like “welcomed with open arms”. Again, they’re telling on themselves.
And when is it the hired staffs’ role to bend over backwards to be inclusive of their employer?
I think there’s an abhorrent mixture of racism, misogyny, zenophobia and classism involved. See how hysterical people are about Meghan’s race, nationality, divorce and outspoken feminism.
For some reason a lot of people in the UK are more than happy to be inferior to those seen as more elite (breeding, titles and money), just so long as there’s someone more inferior to them. So long as we enjoy our poverty pr0n tv shows about people on benefits but doth our caps to those who by accident of birth we consider to be better than us; we will never live in an equal society. Our history and democracy was built on the foundations of a class system. The uk is not a meritocracy, just look at the background of most senior politicians. We won’t be a meritocracy until we get rid of the monarchy, aristocracy and unelected House of Lords. Burn it all down I say.
jfc, just as with the most recent BRF story (charles is so disappointed- waaa), in this one they again throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. The quotes are all over the fkn place. They are so undeniably transparent in their stances.
How sad that both of these good people have so many toxic family members between them, and with whom they must create boundaries or simply remove from their lives.
Thank god they have Doria.
Yeah I do not believe one word of this. First of all, she had lots of friends at her wedding, they were in the bridal party FFS. These clueless, privileged asswipes have no idea what Americans let alone black Americans are like. First off, the idea of monarchy to most Americans is rather silly and we don’t think the royal family’s farts are the finest perfume like they do. The idea of worshipping them like gods is ludicrous and it isn’t going to happen. They made no effort to help her and she has the damn receipts. And If anyone had a fucked-up childhood it was Harry! The nerve of these people.
“Fine perfume”. That’s hilarious.
This same article also mentioned that weeks would go by before the staff saw either William or Kate but that Meghan and Harry were in the office all the time. This says to me that the staff got used to taking long lunches, going home early, and basically spending their days playing Candy Crush on their phones before Meghan showed up and expected them to do their damn jobs.
They never name these palace sources and royal aides, do they? Yet, they cast doubts on the veracity of the racist incident because Harry and Meghan won’t name the royal family member in question.
They also never give specifics. There is only vague “unkindness” and “drama”. A real journalist would get the entire story.
This is the nonsense that is uttered when you are not held accountable for the job you do. Keep talking Palace. Your ignorance is on full display.
We got the black staff person to show the Duchess how to be a Duchess. Were the other white Duchesses too busy?
My thought also. How do you mentor someone if you don’t have the same job description?
This reminds me of Queen Silvia of Sweden saying that Queen Ingrid of Denmark personally mentored her “because there are some things that only another Queen could know”.
Courtiers could explain protocol but not everything that that position entails. Problem was that one of the other duchess is lazy and has no concept of what work actually is since she has never worked a day in her life. And the other duchess probably just wouldn’t bother.
brilliant observation.
She wouldn’t stay in her place in the pecking order. She was visiting the Hubb kitchen and getting the ball rolling on the cookbook before the wedding. She reached out to organizations to research and pick patronages on her own. She would not work only within the lines that the palaces drew around her and they all knew what that meant, she wanted to work, she wanted the staff to work and it would threaten William and Charles. The hierarchy is really important here and the staff were in a panic, that I can believe. I believe that staff person when they say Harry and Meghan would not listen to the advisors because the advisors wanted H and M to back way, way off and not threaten W and C
Interesting that you say she was threat to William and Charles when Harry was traveling the world with Invictus and his other work but yet was not deemed a “threat”. But a cookbook was a threat to William and Charles? Helping a women’s charity and a pet charity was a threat to William and Charles? No dear, we know who Meghan was a threat to, it was that lazy stone faced Karen. The one who’s always so keen about everything but doesn’t seem to do much else. But next year will be her year, for sure!
The threat is how wildly popular she was from the jump. Every headline was about her. The crowds were enormous. Every project turned into gold. I can see how that would be very threatening to a couple of spoiled pompous gits raised to believe they were born to be the most exalted being the world. In the context of what they know, it was her or them. A zero sum contest.
She was a threat to William and Charles because she outshone Katherine and Camilla. They can only shine in a particular pecking order. The lesser Duchess cannot outshine the senior duchess and no Duchess can outshine her Duke! Hence the thrown together broken Britain announcement right before the cookbook launch.
Not listening to the advisors means it came down to ‘they wouldn’t stay in their lane’. I think Meghan was shocked at how slow those lanes were
Yes, she readily and easily outshone them all. But the ridiculousness of the pecking order would NEVER hold any ground…how many times have Keen’s buttons outshone the monochromatic Queen? How many times did Willnot’s incandescent bald bulb try to outshine his father’s “environmental advocacy” work?
Like many of you mentioned: she can’t do works of substance and make them all look bad. Meghan is shocked by this and I don’t doubt that her frustration rubbed the lazy staff the wrong way. How she overcame those snares and still did such meaningful work just shows unrivaled passion and resilience. If only her father in law had truly admired the Tungsten that she was.
It’s really amazing how brilliantly she shone and succeeded in light of all this. She’s the one who “never put a foot wrong.” I really wonder how she did it. I mean, we know how she did it-through sheer force of will. But it’s amazing she got the cookbook out, had so many successful appearances and meetings with them actively tanking her.
She raised herself? As opposed to being raised by nannies and footmen? As opposed to being brought down during tea time to see your parents as babies and then being sent off to boarding school before you hardly started puberty? Meghan came out more accomplished, confident, and emotionally stable than any of those inbreds.
We should all notice Harry is not part of their attack. I guess BRF still has hope of him returning alone.
Right? But when they do mention him, his stupid family and friends can’t stop referring to him as a caged animal dragged around by his ball-and-chain. That he could truly have his eyes opened and agree with the rest of the (sane) world regarding his family is beyond their comprehension.
Although if you look back as past Royal narrative, they ALWAYS painted Harry as the dim, party-loving one. Now they’re just reinforcing that image by saying “poor Harry is too feeble-minded to plan this on his own” when clearly they have been outplayed at every turn. I will say though, even if I believe the choice to leave was Harry’s, it was probably Meg’s strategical, long-term planning and real-life problem solving skills that allowed them to succeed so spectacularly.
According to Valentine Low, he knew about Meghan’s “state” when he wrote that article about MM being a bully, so HR or someone else briefed him on private conversations. Those people are purely disgusting. They all knew what she was going through but still tried to paint her as the bad one. Instead of someone deserving of sympathy.
When I heard about his comments on the podcast that he knew that she had gone to HR for help, I knew that the whole bunch was evil. First the HR person revealing that needs to be fired but also to continue writing these articles knowing that she was asking for help is disgusting.
My parents drilled into me that “actions speak louder than words,” growing up. As an adult it truly is one of the best things to keep in mind. I don’t begin to understand the interpolitics and pecking order of the royal family from their explanations. They back track and deflect with the best with a specialty of using scapegoats or more aptly sacrificial lambs.
Their actions and the actions of the staff that are obviously condoned if not encouraged is telling. They are beyond short sighted and can’t even keep up with their own “truth” which changes with the wind or news cycle depending on the issue.
The hate being generated for a woman (who they have made pains to say they could care less about) for finally speaking up for herself and for her family is mind boggling.
No one is perfect and the Sussexes don’t claim to be either. This was how they felt during that time and it was heart wrenching to watch. My husband said asked me why there was a pecking order or rank in a family. I mentioned titles and he shook his head. He said it was sad how much time they spend trying to cosplay normal families when they are so seperated and out of touch with the world and each other.
Meghan probably knew a lot more about Harry than she let on. I also think she may have ignored the gossip “news” about him. Meghan’s fault was wanting to do more. Thinking that was a good thing as opposed to trying to outshine the dullards. She wanted to be prepared and had the experience on how to get things done. She didn’t have to rely on someone else who drug their feet to get something done and it caused resentment she didn’t toe the line that was drawn for her.
This is a Shakespearean quality tragedy. I can’t even say modern day because I’m not sure they are even aware of that the world has changed.
I’ve not slept in two days and this may be a bit scattered but this has hit the point of ludacris proportions.
So “equality” means something revolves around you? And yet they mention the Queen and Kate in the same breath as if they are at the same level? This sounds like something put out by Kate’s PR. Also, how do they get that she wasn’t willing to live with restrictions? She stayed out of the public eye for months at their request.
Last time I checked Camilla outranks Kate and always will. Why is she never included in these groupings?
Because KP doesn’t have permission from CH to include Camilla when they plant these stories.
I doubt CH gave them permission to drag Chuck and Cams into this part of the hot mess.
So are people everywhere seeing this and getting just how bad it is? What was the reaction to the interview in other countries, especially commonwealth countries? We’re not just screaming into the void, are we?
Also, could Oprah do a follow up article on the British media’s nonsensical reactions post-interview?
That would be something I’d love to watch.
Many problems to parse here, but I’m genuinely confused by the claim that Meghan had “no friends” at her wedding. Or do they mean no titled friends?
ETA I missed that this was already mentioned above. Glad to see we watched the same event!
“she thinks she should be on a level playing field with the Queen and the Duchess [of Cambridge], ”
LOLZ!!!!
They are so BITTER that Meghan is/was so popular. They were really resentful of her shine. The monarchy can’t dictate popularity. The people set that value. Locking her away in solitude doesn’t change that.
So H&M wanted the same media protections afforded the heirs, and why not. Everyone knows the heirs are not prefect, their human. Why this need to pretend? If you do the crime and someone leeks it……….
I work in higher education and I just did a training on a concept that academics are starting to do real research on: racelighting. I’m sure I don’t need to define it. People of color know exactly what this feels like.
So now they are piling on because she had a “weird” childhood? Like the people in the BRF have remotely normal ones?
Sounds like a fairly typical American upbringing to me…not the ideal, certainly, but the reality.
Wow those pre interview comments aged like milk.
Can we get these people off of our money? -confused Canadian
I think the KP team just didn’t want to work for a black woman.
When I see all these petty grievances issued, it seems the royals and the press want to keep this interview fallout just about Meghan, and her being “difficult” justified the scorched earth smear and utter disrespect. However, the results of the interview are starting to lead to bigger discussions about race and the role of the UK press, with stuff starting to happen there that is making people uncomfortable, especially if it moves beyond the Royal family . The royals don’t want this getting beyond Meghan, hence the whole staff wanted to quit , she doesn’t know her place BS. I definitely think there was tension with the staff, because they didn’t want to work with her and her not wanting to just suck it up, play nice and even push back is not the same as bullying. They seem to be conflating workplace issues with personal family issues and making it all into one big sludge to justify how they treated her and the press abuse.
I see that picture of Meghan above and think that one person pulled back the shield of secrecy hiding the rotten core of the monarchy. I hope she remains safe.
You know what the world needs more of right now? or rather, less of? Less defensive courses of action and MORE acceptance and apologies. The Monarchy could cut this shit right out by saying “sorry. we didn’t do well, we hear you, we are going to work on being better.” That is it!! THE WHOLE WORLD NEEDS TO DO THAT. For everything!! Racism, mental health, gender inequality, LBTGQA+, animal safety, EVERYTHING! And, then actually do it. Just start to listen and be better.
PS: we need to get rid of the GOP in this country to do that. So, let’s work on that collectively please
I don’t understand the comment about Meghan having no friends. I can name five close friends off the top of my head, but I can’t do the same for Keen.
Uncle Gary isn’t a friend??? What about Pippa? Her mom?
Seriously. On top of this three I can name her brother and I know she has a dad, but I don’t even know his name.
This is what I loved last week about EA and Becky English giving chapter and verse about crying staffers and complaining staffers calling them to complaint. I believe Becky even have dates and an incident. It proves Meghan’s entire point. The normal response of an employee of that “Household” when they didn’t get their way and get to dictate to THEIR boss was to run to the press. What an heinous toxic, disgusting environment.
What the hell do they mean Meghan had “no friends at the wedding”????? LOTS of Meghans friends were at the wedding!! I know because at the time i obsessively looked up pics of what everyone wore. And i can confirm that lots of her friends were there.
How could we be racist? We love the commonwealth countries. You know the countries that we conquered, subjugated, and plundered?
How could we be racist? We gave her a black horse guy to mentor her.
How could we be racist? We just didn’t want to follow the non-white duchess’ orders or work with her.
“She has no idea about the institution she has married into … she thinks she should be on a level playing field with the Queen and the Duchess [of Cambridge], that the world revolves around her.”
The jaw-dropping audacity of stating this shit with a straight fucking face. The fact that someone really said this, with the belief that a) someone should accept the idea that they are not equal to the Queen and Kate, and therefore, not worthy of the same sort of respect and consideration afforded to the two of them, and b) failure or refusal to accept the idea that you are NOT EQUAL to someone else, that you are in fact worth LESS as a person compared to other people, means you are selfish and think the world revolves around you.
People need to open their eyes and understand something crucial here, which is that this, right here, pretty much encapsulates the entire ethos of the British class system. This is what the people in service of this institution think. This is what people in the monarchy thing. This is what people who work for the monarchy think. They think that there exists a hierarchical system where in some humans are worth more than others, based not on your actions or your accomplishments, but because of your accident of birth. They think that if you are born into the wrong family, you are not a human being of equal value to the people in the royal family, you are worth less than them, and you shouldn’t dare ask for better treatment because you don’t deserve it, purely because you didn’t win the genetic lottery. These people would not throw water you on if you were on fire.
This is the institution that the British people have to represent them. This is the institution that the world sees. One where a 94 year old lady who, for no reason except for the fact that she was born into this family and nothing else, is considered so important that she gets millions and millions of tax payer money spent on her to house her and feed her, while children who committed the crime of being born into poverty have to starve, all while she has more money in the bank than her or her family could spend in a 100 life times.
And let me tell you, it does not reflect well on the country at all. The shenanigans of the last few days haven’t just damaged the monarchy. They’ve exposed the blind spot that exists in British society when it comes to racism, and the absolute, mind-melting RAGE that some white British people will dissolve into if you point out that they’re being racist. Like, the whole world knew that Britain is racist, and has been racist. But the fact that they will so ferociously defend against someone pointing out the reality, that they will get frothing at the mouth ANGRY when you tell them that hey, maybe ya’ll need to rethink your behaviour–yeah. That part is deeply eye opening. This is making Britain look extremely bad, and people will remember this shit.