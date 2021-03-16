John Oliver on the Sussexes’ interview: ‘I didn’t find any of it surprising’

Last week, a 2018 clip from The Late Show was making the rounds on social media. Stephen Colbert was interviewing one of his favorite people, John Oliver. Oliver is British, but he moved to America more than a decade ago to work here. He ended up marrying an American woman and becoming an American citizen. He’s always made fun of the Windsors in his comedy, and in 2018, he said that he wouldn’t blame then-Meghan Markle if she backed out of the wedding because of the horrid nature of royalty in general, and the Windsors in particular.
A resurfaced John Oliver prediction about Meghan Markle and the British Royals seems stunningly accurate https://t.co/wxC6B6gMxCpic.twitter.com/gIfrizlgOi
— UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 8, 2021
As I said, that clip went viral last week, so little surprise that Jimmy Fallon booked Oliver onto the Tonight Show to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview and all of the fallout from it. Some of what Oliver said:
“It was amazing,” John shared about the explosive Oprah interview that led to a litany of headlines. “I mean, I will say, I didn’t find any of it surprising. That was kind of what I felt, sadly, her experience was going to be going in because, you know, I grew up, I know the royal family from a distance and they seemed like flawed people. That’s literally the kindest way I can possibly put it.”
During John’s’ new appearance on The Tonight Show, Jimmy asked John whether he thinks that Meghan and Harry’s recent comments could lead to any change for the royal family.
“It’s hard to say, isn’t it?” John replied. “Because the royal family, its whole selling point is that it doesn’t change. That was kind of the point of it over centuries, that times come and go, governments rise and fall, but the royal family will always be there, unyielding. The stiff upper lip that doesn’t wobble. So, that’s their selling point…. As years go by, you realize that not changing is not entirely a good thing. Because that means the times might be changing around you, and you are refusing to evolve. So I don’t think they will change because I don’t think they have the capacity to. But they obviously should.”
I understand Oliver’s reticence to say whether or not he thinks the Sussexes’ interview will fundamentally change the institution of the monarchy. I have my doubts as well – clearly, the interview has damaged the Windsors’ reputations. We’re in a different (and unprecedented) cultural moment with social media and more people calling out royal behavior and royal sensibilities. But John’s sort of right – this interview wasn’t enough to make the Windsors change at any fundamental level because they’re not really capable of it. Change would have to be implemented ON them.
Here’s the video – John and Jimmy start talking about the Oprah interview around the 2:50-mark.
Photos courtesy of CBS and NBC.
He’s always a really great guest.
He is right! Their claim to always stay the same will be their undoing. SMH.
Is it too early to call the Oprah interview a cultural reset?
No it isn’t. I watched Diana’s interview which came a full 18 months after Charles admitted adultery on TV. His interview was swept under the carpet out of the embarrassment it caused to the RF. Diana’s interview exposed the can of worms and was the cultural reset we didn’t know we needed.
Unfortunately I don’t think it will do much in the short term.
The RF demise will be death by a thousand cuts. They will lose commonwealth countries first. The small ones now, but soon it will be bigger ones. Australia will be first I think. They lost the last referendum because they had too many voters who were actually born in Britain. But those are aging out. Another 10 years max, and they will be out. India too will disengage at some point. The rest will follow. As the commonwealth disintegrates, there will be a chance for the monarchy to disappear as well.
If the commonwealth does disintegrate eventually I unfortunately don’t think this will be the thing to cause it. All of the Commonwealth citizens I know personally (non-Brits) are either quite anti-Meghan or simply do not care (mostly the latter). Obviously that’s a very small sample but I cannot imagine the general mood is that much different.
my thought is that if anything does the royal family in in the near term, it’s going to be Brexit related more than anything else. If the country doesn’t do anything to alleviate the economic and customs border hash they’ve created by going hard, no-deal brexit, by the time William assumes the throne, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the United Kingdom is just England and Wales at that point, and in a much more precarious economic situation that will make people really not appreciate the taxpayer funded opulent lifestyle of these people who don’t actually do anything.
And I agree that the Commonwealth will have disintegrated into loosely aligned republics as well by that point. Probably most of them are gonna bounce as soon as the Queen dies, and have only stayed for as long as they have out of respect for her and cultural inertia because she’s been the “head of state” for the entirety of the living memory of most people there. And no one likes Charles and would want him as their head of state if they didn’t have to have him.
But I don’t think losing the Commonwealth is the death knell of the royal family; I think it would definitely be something major that is much closer to home, like Scotland going independent so that they can rejoin the EU.
Yep. I’m very close to my boss and her husband, who are Indian, and hear about Indian politics constantly. Nobody in their circles knows or cares anything at all about Meghan Markle whatsoever. Honestly they have way more important things to worry about in India like the rising of Hindu Nationalism, that’s what I hear a lot about. Her circle is mostly made up of very wealthy and high-powered Indians working in the US and Europe who are in their 40′s and 50′s. I don’t think the majority of them have even heard of Megan Markle.
That demographic you mentioned is notoriously & infamously known for their snobbery and for their perpetuation of the India-style caste system, irrespective of where in the world they live. Such a group, that reveres what they would consider to be the highest caste evah! – british royalty – would naturally NOT support M and what they would consider as her temerity.
They happen to be born as high-caste people but they are extremely liberal and against the caste sytem, against anything British, and against Hindu nationalism.
I honestly don’t think you know much about modern Indian elites if you think they revere the British. The animosity towards the British is intense and they view the British as anything BUT superior.
.
I don’t think the Sussex interview will change anything to do with the British royal family and their place in the world. I think the interview was cathartic for the Sussexes, but for the family it will just be a continual non-response and shutting the two of them out. I am just so glad Meghan and Harry got out and can live their best lives away from that “flawed” family and institution. I truly hope the Sussexes let go of any attempt to try to play in the royal playground and just let that sh-t go.
Sure, the RF will depend on their ability to bury their heads in the sand and count on this wave passing over them, as theyve done for centuries. But youd best believe that this particular disruption wrought by the Sussexes’ refusal to be the foot stool for incompetence, is already recognized as a watershed period for the british royals. There WILL! be a “Before” and “After” the Sussexes……already some RotaRats are pointing out the many ways in which the cambitches are following in the footsteps of the Sussexes and actually Praising! this appropriation while, when the Sussexes were in the fold, they (esp M) were excoriated for “breaking protocol” and “wanting to change the monarchy.”
He kinda predicted what would happen. Watching the RF destroying itself is sad.
The windsors don’t believe they did anything wrong hence their tone deaf statement and William’s comments. Change will only come when the majority of people realise that the royal family is a con.
Yes, why on earth would the royals change here when they dont think they did anything wrong?
My belief, as well. BAME people who are lending their voices in support of the RF are also hampering a moment for a true reckoning in the UK. The curtain has been lifted in the way the media operates and how the BRF legitimises such behaviour in order to gain positive coverage. People who step in with their “actually they were nice to me” are only blocking this inevitable change.
I think many of them are doing so because they have to–if you are the one black person in an office and you’re brought in to say how you were treated, you damn well better tell folks what they want to hear if you want to keep your job. And it’s one thing to be nice to BIPOC, it’s another thing to want a BIPOC to marry into your family.
The RF is not going to change.
No way.
I think you’re right. The commonwealth will retract, and the UK will have a Brexit style RF, which will make all the little Englanders very pleased. The RF itself will be scaled down once the Queen dies. William and Kate will be more than happy. They’ll still have a nice house and nice lifestyle but with even less demanded of them in exchange. Their public profile will diminish in tandem. I suspect that’s what Kate has wanted all along – to be royal in position and name but not in purpose or workload, ie to roll the clock back about two centuries. Amongst people in the UK there is too much apathy and lethargy to overhaul the system. The amount of work to get the Crown out of the constitution, as it is, and the legal process would be massive. They are sitting pretty, I’m afraid.
As John Oliver noted, they’ll have to have change imposed upon them. While I don’t think the Oprah interview would be enough on its own to force change, I do wonder if a one-two punch of Oprah and some new development with Pedo Andy might do it. Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is coming up (July, I think), and who knows what she’ll reveal in an effort to cut a deal for herself? *rubs hands with glee*
John Oliver is a really smart guy with a really good heart. I am delighted that he chose to become a US citizen.
I love the little quip at the end about Prince Andrew being happy about all this
I love, love, love John Oliver! Ever since his days on The Daily Show. I was so excited about him getting his own show on HBO and have never missed an episode. His take on pretty much everything is so nuanced, insightful and intelligent. He infuses the right amount of humor without minimizing the issue, and I always come away from his show having had a good laugh and also learning something. John Oliver: British American Treasure
Great description, just right.
I love him too. He is the only popular celeb I know of to speak about China/ Uyghurs (a whole episode.) I hope he will speak about porn addiction and only fans etc next season.
Me too. He’s hilarious and his social commentary is razor sharp. His latest episode on Tucker Carlson is EXCELLENT.
I just watched the Tucker episode, and it’s a must watch for anyone whose family members watch Fox News.
And only in America could he have realized his dream. Britain is such a moribund place.
I mean, have you seen British comedy? It’s not exactly staid.
John Oliver for President! Except he’s not eligible. He’s the best!
I adore John Oliver. I doubt the Oprah interview will change the RF at all. He is correct that tradition is their brand, and by definition tradition does not change. All the interview did was bring up issues that most of us knew existed. The fall out, if there truly was any, will fade away.
There were floods of pamphlets and entire newspapers opposed to the Prince Regent back in the early 19th century. Letters between feuding members of the royal family were published regularly. This went on for decades. Nothing budged. The royals are too useful to conservatives, too rich, and too intertwined with Britain’s unwritten constitution. Maybe if Britain wrote down an official constitution, it could be more easily changed. But I think the only thing that’s going to happen is that women are going to be even more wary of marrying into the royal family.
With all we know now whose going to want to marry Prince George? Good luck to him and the girl that willingly goes into that marriage.
I have been quoting John Oliver regarding the MM situation since she joined the RF because I could never understand anyone who was or is surprised she was treated the way she was or is surprised at any royal behavior.
I started to watch daily pop today , an old episode and had to stop. That white girl was all piss Morgan has a point about how the royal family championship mental health so why would no one help Meg if she did come to them needing help? I think that woman has a problem with the black girl marrying the white prince but can’t say it because she doesn’t want people to see her inner Karen. I feel this because she always has snide things to say about Meghan. Look you don’t have to like, agree or believe Meghan but to see a point in anything piss Morgan says,really shows exactly who you are. Also Justin yeah he also annoys me for the simple reason they refuse to see the honest truth. Maybe s squad should enlighten them. Send them a copy of what valentine low admitted.sick of these idiots using their platform to paint Meghan in a negative light.
The royal family won’t change. The British people will.
Merricat, I think in addition to getting the true story out, Meghan and Harry wanted to make a statement about racism to a global audience. I saw a clip where India’s PM(?) was talking about racism and the UK and specifically that it was coming from the very top. I really believe this is part of what H&M wanted to happen. They’ve started a conversation worldwide. I’m cheering all of it and can’t wait to see what happens next.
I always enjoy John Oliver and his commentary! And who better to weigh in on this than a Brit with the clarity and distance to speak on the BRF and who they’ve always been for ages. Every word was spot on.
Judging by their response so far the Royals aren’t changing. They don’t even really recognize they did something wrong.
Agree. Oliver is spot on about this. These are deeply flawed and dysfunctional people who truly believe in their own exaltation. Meghan’s biggest flaw in their eyes was that she thought they were all equal in private, and that they would appreciate her hard work or efforts as part of the team, not as a rival. They will never change, no matter how many pantsuits Kate starts wearing. However, the press is getting some pushback, hopefully this will sideline the Rota and their coverage, which is basically fluff and viciousness. Other press should start paying more attention to the actual politics behind the royals. Even some, of. Armless defenders know that family has no interest in changing and sunlight will not disinfect them. Also, the royals always seem to have some generational crises, whether it’s Edward, Margaret, Diana , and now this. This is also part of their tradition.
*some of Markle’s defenders…autocorrect is dumb.
This is the first time I’ve heard of a white saying they weren’t shocked by the interview and the claims made by it. Black people (Americans, at least) were disgusted but not surprised.
***of a white person *** omg, that typo sounded so gross. Sorry about that everyone.
I think part of it is that John Oliver grew up in a working class family in a not so prosperous area (which he reports as ‘significantly less white’), whereas most of the British media (and non-press public figures like politicians, authors, actors, etc.) is populated with aristocrat-adjacent members of the upper and upper middle classes.
They all went to the same schools as all those ‘top royal aides’ and ‘gold standard advisors’, they all went to the same garden parties and private balls (yes those still happen), they go to each other’s weddings and christenings and birthday parties. I think the main reason Oliver moved to the US for work is that it would have been INCREDIBLY difficult for even a very competent white man who is working class to break into the business…so of course he’s going to be relatively honest. Still guarded, because he doesn’t want the whole of the British press after him and his family either, but honest.
Just commenting to say the John/Jimmy interview just shows that John Oliver is a MUCH funnier person.
I believe the RF will change when the Queen dies. Neither Charles nor William have the character, charisma or capacity for sacrifice the basics of the job entails.
They are spoilt, privileged, players of the game who have relied on an elderly lady to carry virtually the entire weight of the crown all their lives.
They’re not going to change for the better. These people hold grudges and their goal has been to sabotage the Sussexes, since 2016. Charles has had a sense of grievance his whole life , and William thinks Harry stole his shine, even before Meghan. They are irredeemable. Unless the government or parliament forces change upon them ( not with this Tory, Eton right wing crew),nothing will change.
I COMPLETELY agree with you. When I said “change” what I should have said was “fail”…or “start to crumble on the way to utter failure”. I don’t think the public are going to take kindly to royals who sleepwalk their way through public duties while living like, well, kings!
John is so funny, his show is great. He’s told no lies they won’t change unless they are made to, or when they are.
The royal family may not change, but the world has changed. Their narrative isn’t the only one anymore. From this point forward, people will compare the work of Meghan and Harry to the work of William and Kate. Meghan and Harry’s work will continually eclipse the work of the Cambridges (what little they do). Meghan and Harry have no compunction to hold back and let the Cambridges step forward. The royals have set up a rival court that will contually dog their footsteps, not by intent, but by inevitability. William and Charles now have a variable in Harry that they can’t control, and they will never be able to let that go. This will leave both of them jealous and embittered, probably for the rest of their lives. They never learned to regulate their emotions, or to consider anyone else’s feelings, and so they will just stew in their anger, thinking “Meghan ruined everything.” The world will see this, and it won’t be pretty. The royal family may not be abolished, but they can be diminished. They can lose their funding, their ability to travel around the world, their social standing in the world. People wont likely be as eager to align their brand with the royals. They may get fewer invitations. Charles already hates when others step on his news cycle, and William is already jealous when Harry gets more attention. The public may be less likely to pay for the upkeep of their palaces, and the sovereign grant may be cut. Because of Mein Knauf (thanks twitter for that) bungling, Camilla and Kate will have their jewels policed.
The royal family can’t lose their place as Heads of State. They can lose the “awe and wonder” that they expect the public to have for them, and that’s going to just kill both William and Charles. There was a situation where Andrew entered a room (this is a while ago–pre-interview) and no one stood and clapped, so he insisted on entering the room again. I can imagine this scene playing out with Charles and William. It’s worse than losing their heads of state position. William likely doesn’t care about that (Charles does). William cares a lot about people not fawning over him and saying, “Oh, hey Will.”
The RF has neither the empathy nor the compassion to change.
I love the way he says things. Not just the accent but that too. I’m sure I saw that clip about Meghan’s wedding at the time and laughed but mygawd. He certainly called that one correctly. And It is so weird for a family to have this much relevance just for existing.
(Side note: in the Daily Show years I crushed on Jon Oliver and my BF was always like “It’s just the accent. he’s not hot.” But yeah he’s hot. I’d still hit it.)
When QE dies so does the Royal Family. I’m hoping, in her will – she claims William to be just a fancy boy who reps the former Royals, Chuck & Cammy are sent packing and Andrew goes to prison. But that’s just me.