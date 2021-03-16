Seth Rogen on why he designed an ashtray: ‘I smoke weed all day every day’

Embed from Getty Images
Seth Rogen has been open about the fact that he’s high all day, all the time. As someone who is groggy and feels hungover after two droppers of hemp oil, I cannot relate to that. Some people just function better that way, although I do wonder if his lungs are ok. He’s making ashtrays and talking about the ideal ashtray shape so you know he’s smoking it. Seth was on Jimmy Kimmel promoting his new legal weed business, Houseplant, which is currently shipping within California and in Canada. His company also has an ashtray set and giant lighter he designed as well as a two record set, all of which are sold old. You can still get his weed if you live in California though. I checked using Hecate’s zip code and she can order some to her house now, although that’s surely the case for so many other types of weed. I would like to thank her for working so consistently and not getting blotto while moderating comments, which I would completely understand. Here’s some of what Seth told Kimmel and you can watch the video below.
On Harry and Meghan’s interview
I did watch [it]. I get mistaken for Harry every blue moon. If they want weed, hit me up now that that they’re here. They’ve got a lot stress.
On people appreciating his ceramics
I’ve made so many movies. Nobody has seemed proud of me afterwards. People seem genuinely proud of me. I love it. I really love ceramics and I’ve found that I can express myself through ceramics.
On designing an ashtray for his business
I was working on Houseplant already and I also started doing ceramics. I smoke weed all day every day. I really wanted an ashtray that kind of functioned in the way that I thought an ashtray should.
On Seth and his partner trying different strains of pot
We found that [we're affected by pot strains] mostly the same. We were generally on the same page as [for how] strains affected us. Our indica really will zonk you out. We [wrote the descriptions] and named the strains. When we came up with pineapple express years ago it was just kind of
a joke. Then it became a strain of weed after the film. It was based on a weather system which hits the Pacific northwest. We named all of our strains based on weather systems.
[From Jimmy Kimmel live on YouTube]
While part of me wants to throw shade that this guy 1) got a coveted marijuana license in California and 2) had the opportunity to go on Kimmel to promote it, so many other celebrities run businesses that average people cannot break into or promote as easily. I don’t blame him for doing this and he clearly loves pot and put a lot of thought and work into this business. We know he’s accomplished at making ceramics too. Plus he’s a decent ally, all things considered. I like how kindly he spoke about Meghan and Harry too. The last time I covered him saying he smokes pot constantly, in 2019, it turned into a debate in the comments about alcohol vs. pot. I agree with most of you who commented that pot is so much gentler on the system and psyche than alcohol (source: am recovering alcoholic), however smoking it constantly cannot be good for you.
There was also a long discussion on that post about whether the differences between pot strains is legitimate, with some arguing that it is not and you have to go by how it makes you feel. I’m wholly unqualified to comment about any of that, but I do think it’s clever that he and his partner, Evan Goldberg, named their strains after weather systems. After seeing this interview I’m putting “smoking pot” on my post-quarantine to-do list, but given the way it affects me I’m sure it will be a one and done.
I love Seth. He seems like a genuinely good guy. As a pretty prolific weed smoker myself, I would love to have one of his ashtrays and I’d love to try his indica, but I’m in a non-legal state unfortunately. I used to drink and it absolutely wrecks my body and I hate the way I’ve acted when drinking. I can function perfectly on weed and be very productive.
States are coming around to med pretty fast. Hope yours does soon!
Ugh, I have to rant here.
Seth knows and has spoken about when celebs start their own cannabis lines. It’s never good. It becomes less about quality by a large margin. They spray pesticides and will “blast” whatever won’t pass an inspection To sell on the black market.
It’s a long ways away from the smaller craft cannabis folks that push for quality.
It’s a cash grab with his branding and patients and rec users do get sick.
Indica = “in da couch” aka sleeeepy time
Sativa = “happy happy fun feelings” aka mellow but mentally active time
That’s how the main differences in marijuana were explained to me at a dispensary years ago in Oregon and I’ve found that to be accurate for me.
Indicas will knock you out and they’re the most common because easiest to grow.
Sativas will give you that energized high, but also some people get anxiety and insomnia for inexperienced users.
Someone told me sativas were for the creative mind and those with adhd. It’s tougher to grow though so not many have it.
I use weed all day, everyday for my fibromyalgia. If I didn’t, I’d be dead. My health is better bc I can actually eat, work out, sit up when I’m on weed. Whereas muscle relaxers don’t do anything but put me to sleep.
I hardly actually smoke marijuana. I’m an edible and concentrate girl.
I’m a daily smoker for decades now and have found that my favorites are blends, heavier on the sativa side. I like to DO things while I’m high, but straight up sativa can actually get me too hyper to focus on anything.
My doctor says if you suffer from anxiety/depression you should stick to indica because Sativa can actually make your anxiety worse.
I love Prozac. Twas prescribed for PMDD & it really helps both the pms obsessive thinking and also no more cramps
Helps w emotional regulation in general. Simple & CHEAP
Same
Hybrids are my usual go to with most of them being indica dominate and not all of the hybrids put you ‘in da couch.’ We found some really nice ones that give you that energy at the start to get all the things you want done and then end with a mellow high to relax when you’re done all your activities.
NEWBIES – Start low (THC %) and slow! That’s the motto at any store in Canada.
I can NOT comprehend how people are still in jail, even though the reason they’re in there is not a crime anymore. Please. Make up a new law to set them free. It is beyond me how this is still reality. It makes no sense.
I think it’s been clear from his whole career that this was the path he really wanted to be on so I’m happy for him. That said, I simply cannot with these white celebrities and even regular white folk who are building generational wealth on pot while Black and Brown people sit in jail for decades for selling a dime bag or some such. Until every single BIPOC is released from prison and *compensated* as best possible for their lost time, lost life, then I don’t want to hear about the new weed entrepreneurs. Legalization and industry must go hand-in-hand with restitution. And yes, I know Oakland is doing something so is the state of Illinois but it’s a drop in the bucket. People need to be released *now* and people like Rogen have the potential to actually mobilize and do something about that. Sick of the white privilege.
He is an activist for expunging weed convictions. https://www.marijuanamoment.net/marijuana-enthusiast-seth-rogen-releases-psa-promoting-national-expungement-week/
Then Seth can do what many on the industry do and donate a good portion of his profits to The Innocence Project. With profit margins like the cannabis industry has even 1% would be a large amount.
@Wiglet Watcher – I don’t mean this to sound snarky at all, want to make that clear up front…but are we sure that he DOESN’T? he may donate and we just don’t know.
and, I agree with you that EVERY person making bank off of legal weed should be donating to that cause.
What what?
Not snarky at all!
I meant to donate via his cannabis business.
Seeds, concentrates, flower, devices and all other parts of the cannabis industry explicitly announce within the industry that they donate (If they donate) because it is such a big deal in this world. It’s a tradition of sorts.
I tried to find if his company does and couldn’t. Sounds like he’s breaking away from tradition in general. Strains should be named for their lineage so people know the quality. He’s naming them after weather systems which makes no sense.
thanks for the info!
agree 100%. I’d agree even more if I could. with legalization MUST come exoneration.
Anna
It’s tough because the rich white men run that industry. Yes, the profits are high, but the work is complicated and tough. The supplies are expensive. The upkeep is nuts and you never get a day off if you run your own. And running your own is the easiest way to amass wealth. So, rich white men invest and have others get paid to run it, but never enough to save and start their own. Generally speaking.
I don’t care if people smoke weed, as long as you’re considerate of others, like smoking cigs. I live in an apartment building and had new people move in above me. They smoke cigs and weed all day and it wafts down into my apartment, making it smell and giving me migraines. Plus I found joints and butts on my balcony from above. I’ve found weed smokers to be mostly inconsiderate, especially living in a city where it’s legal.
Same here. I’m extremely sensitive to smoke – it’s controlled burn time here and I’m a freakin’ wreck, so people can do as they please, just not around me please!
Totally agree. Weed smells worse than cigarettes to me tbh. If you want to smoke, go outside.
I feel you Seth, 2020 has unleased the gates of hell and they will not close. I find him hilarious and real.
I work for a ceramic art residency center. Unsurprisingly, we’re not exactly flush with cash. In the past we’ve floated the idea of turning our acres of fields into medical weed production to support the art center (there is also plenty of non-medical partaking by artists when they’re here as well). At the last board meeting we floated the idea of inviting Seth to come do a residency since we really specialize in his two biggest passions with the hope that he’d become a donor!
I have absolutely no problem with weed and it’s long past time for it to be legalized as long as the black and brown people jailed for it are released and given priority in the business of growing and selling. I mean come on, why is this still even an argument? The only thing that stresses me out about Seth is that every time he laughs, it sounds like he can’t breathe. It’s getting to the point where I can’t listen to him talk anymore because it gives me such anxiety. Too much smoke in your lungs will do damage no matter what it is (though I’m sure cigarettes do far more damage). Can he transition to edibles or something? I could be entirely off the mark and that’s just how he sounds, but I just can’t handle what sounds like someone gasping for breath.
Without going down the slippery slope of diagnosing…
The lungs are incredibly resilient. The tissue regeneration is amazing. Just look at imaging of a smokers lungs when they smoked to after.
Just speculating… It could be seth’s diet. Some people get the same phlegm cough that eat more dairy than their body would like.
Edibles aren’t the same as flower or concentrate smoking/dabbing. They’re made with processed ingredients like hash or distillate. You’ll get a different high and some people don’t like it.
Sure, I wouldn’t even have brought it up if he didn’t say he smoked every day and wasn’t going into this business. The lungs definitely are, but they can’t regenerate if you keep smoking everyday. That’s like saying it’s okay if drinking damages your liver, because the liver is good at regenerating. Don’t get me wrong, alcohol is way more damaging to a person’s health and their lives. I mean a woman died previously from drinking too much water in a short period of time, but that doesn’t make water itself dangerous.
It’s his lungs and his choice, but it’s just dishonest to pretend there’s no danger in inhaling smoke every day just because weed itself is incorrectly demonized. I wish we didn’t demonize it because it would be easier to do more research into it. I know people are big fans and have really benefited from smoking weed. It’s got a lot of untapped medical and mental health potential. That doesn’t change the fact that inhaling smoke is damaging to your lungs.
Chris
I think I used the wrong wording for my point.
Yes, the lungs can’t become healthier if still under the influence of the substance affecting them.
Seth has talked about vaporizers, live resin, live rosin, glass, etc… so, I do assume he takes it on all forms. Taking live rosin/dabbing is a cleaner way to use. And not necessarily stronger.
I am a licensed caregiver in my state and almost never smoke. Taking care of the whole process is too much to be high and function on that level.
My best friend smokes weed (and cigs) every day and has done so for many years. She coughs so badly it sounds like a death rattle. She can’t walk up a flight of stairs without wheezing. It’s a self-medicating thing, she suffers from depression and is on meds for it, but it’s basically turned her into a TV watching couch potato. It’s been sad to see, we’ve been BFFs for 45 years and she used to be such a dynamic person. Wish I could get her to cut back but she won’t. She’s already been hospitalized twice for major heart arrhythmia, she is so spaced out she has difficulty expressing herself as she forgets words all the time. So excessive pot use is not healthy and the lungs will only regenerate if you stop or cut down drastically.
Jaded
Sorry to hear about your friend. It sounds like the over indulgence in cannabis is the least dangerous thing on that list, but still not good. Cardiac issues. Respiratory issues. Maybe her meds are psychotropic or antipsychotic or both. That will drag a person down too. Along with poor physical fitness and cigarettes it’s so much to overcome.
I hope your friend gets help or heals from whatever put them down that path.
I too smoke a fair amount of weed throughout the day everyday. It’s not like you are high all the time. It’s basically just a mild baseline of mellowed. A regular smoker would need to elevate to dabs or high potency edibles to be high like a nonsmoker.
I would love to get some of Seth’s new weed strain but it’s not in my state. Some of the ashtrays he makes are really neat too. I’m happy he’s finding success in this business. Like it was meant to be or something
He’s cool. To each their own. I think that you should try just cbd something but if it’s not fully legal there then I’m not so sure, also indica will make you sleep & sativa can be tricky. I use a 1-1 indica tincture non alcohol base to sleep & for pain. I don’t smoke during the day but do at night to unwind. I’ve got a very intense thinking job so it’s nice. Also I have Ra and it’s the only pain medication that doesn’t make me vomit 🤢 so. I grew up with alcoholics and I would take a stoned person everyday over drunk. I don’t think you should drive on anything, including the phone. Weed needs to be legalized at the federal level, for study, because a job can fire you now if they drug test you as a doctor prescription doesn’t cover it. Also alcohol is legal so…
So he gets up in the morning and gets stoned and stays stoned all day? People who start drinking in the morning and drink all day would be considered sad damaged alcoholics and a risk to themselves and people around them. Unless you have medical issues, I don’t see why this adult man (and father, I believe) needs to be medicated all day. Like alcohol, have some in the evening when you’re at home socializing or relaxing. He reminds me of the immature man-child’s I knew in college and after.
I agree, self medicating by drinking or smoking weed everyday is not a good thing.
Doesn’t sound a very interesting existence. Certainly bad for your lungs. Ben Affleck’s boozing is deplored but somehow this is cool.