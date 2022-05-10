When did the Cambridges begin planning this week’s two-day trip to Scotland?

The artists formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – aka Incandescent Bald and Call Me Buttons – are being sent to Wales at some point during the four-day Jubbly weekend. We learned that on Sunday, and it absolutely read like a tit-for-tat, with Bald & Buttons getting one thing they wanted (a balcony without the Sussexes) and one thing they didn’t (a day trip to Wales, all while the Sussexes hang out with Charles and the Queen). As it turns out, Bald and Buttons are also being sent to Scotland. This week! It was some kind of Keen Emergency.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading off around the UK after announcing two exciting new trips. It has been revealed that later this week, they will head north of the border to spend two days in Scotland. Meanwhile, during the bumper bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the pair will be spending some of it in Wales.
Their engagements in Scotland will take place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week and will see them focus on the topic of mental health. They will visit the University of Glasgow, where they will chat with students about they managed their mental health during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Prince William will make a solo visit to Hearts Football Club in Edinburgh to hear about the ‘Changing Room’ programme, which uses football as a vehicle to help men aged 30 to 64 talk about their mental health.
Also in Scotland, both William and Kate will go to Kennishead to see how the Wheatley Group is helping the homeless and disadvantaged.
Okay, this sounds like it’s less about the Jubbly and more like standard busy work for William and Kate. The only thing suspicious is that the trip sounds very sudden, almost like it was thrown together over the weekend… soon after Prince Harry confirmed that he and his family would visit. William and Kate wanted to look busy and important. Plus, it’s been clear since their Caribbean Flop Tour that it will be a while before they’re sent outside the UK. There will be no “overseas” tours for months, probably. It’s hilarious to me that it really just took Harry confirming his family’s presence in a matter of weeks to send Will and Kate into a flurry of keen planning.
I hope this Scottish trip goes better than their last two Scottish trips. Their trip to Scotland just before Christmas 2020 was a complete disaster, with Bald and Buttons breathing all over children in a pandemic, Scottish people calling the cops on them and Nicola Sturgeon being formally displeased with their presence. There were even Scottish commentators blasting William and Kate and saying that their stupid Covid Choo Choo Tour would end up hastening Scottish independence. Then Bald and Buttons went to Scotland last year and William looked disgusted with Kate during every event! It was ridiculous.
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
The Duke of Cambridge arrives for the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland
The Duke of Cambridge chats to resident Betty Magee(96) and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson during a visit to the QueenŐs Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on board HMS Puncher during their visit to the Orbital tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Centre, Orkney
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the European Marine Energy Centre in Kirkwall, Orkney
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walk at the beach at St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, May 26, 2021.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive to visit the University of St Andrews in St Andrews on May 26, 2021.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak with local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities on day six of their week long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Fife, Scotland.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Didn’t TOBB meet “secretly” with Gordon Brown on that last visit? But the BRF is apolitical, of course. There will be flag cosplay! There will be gaffes! Can’t wait.
Back to Tartan Disneyland, eh? I’m surprised; I thought that Anne was dispatched to Scotland because the Cambridges made such a hash of it last time….
Anne clearly drew the short straw and has to bat clean up after the dolittles leave Scotland.
I have to commend Kaiser for her choice of photos!!! They always bring me such joy!!! 😌
I agree bothsidesnow the photo choices are hilarious. I am dismayed to see that the Daily Fail seems to be copying Kaiser and using unflattering pics of Meghan and Harry in their stories lately – I suspect they’re photoshopping them to look worse though and have pointed it out in comments.
Yes, he did. And about a few weeks after that he had to accompany the Queen when she went as part of holyrood week and it was clearly a “this is how you do it” kind of visit.
Yes. What an absolutely disgusting example of what TOB has grown up to be. Good luck to Britain once he becomes king.
And who writes these articles???
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading off around the UK after announcing two exciting new trips.“
Please tell me when have Baldy and Buttons EVER been concerned with mental health?? Shouldn’t the issue for children come at a time during the coronavirus epidemic? When the students were mostly affected and not 9 months after?
Maybe Charles will get a clue and see that when it’s announced that Harry and Meghan are coming, Dumb and Duller actually perform work engagements and he can pull out of his hat of many lovely tricks stating that the grand Sussex’s are coming!!!!
Please accept my apologies as I didn’t read further on to see that I wrote the same messages as others.
That’s right, Becks1! I’d forgotten about the follow up with the Queen leading him around like an errant schoolboy. A 40 year old school boy. Charles has his hands full with a slimmed down monarchy when someone always has to bat clean up for this incompetent dolt.
When they saw how the election results were going. They just don’t understand that their visits are pointless.
No, no let them! So when the time comes that NI reunites with the rest of Ireland, and Scotland and Wales are finally independent, the monarchy, its press and little-Englanders can finally shut up! I have been waiting for this day for so long and will probably spend it by laughing my @$s off!!
I actually hope this visit does NOT go better than the last two, but they give even more ammunition for Scottish Independence.
The fact that Harry and Meghan are the only ones who can get Will and Kate to do work is quite impressive for H and M. They control the future future king and queen without even trying.
Will & Keen have shot themselves in the foot and I love it. They thought they could chase out the star players and still continue on being their lazy selves. Now all H&M have to do is blink and the Keens are marching out like little toy soldiers.
I’m loving how the DM is trying to drum up interest – “two exciting new trips”!!!
Right? I want them to show me just ONE person who is excited for this.
Maybe not excited, but I imagine there’ll be some who’ll be relieved to have them gone, even for a few days.
Well, I must admit: it’s my first time looking at these pics, and I gotta tell you, while i wish for no one that their partner displays such an impressive amount of contempt for them, I can’t WAIT to see the Wales pics!!! Baldy really does hate Buttons, I feel kinda sad for her :S
That part caught my eye too. Exciting for the Scottish and Welsh? Who on earth would be excited to see these two scroungers? they are nothing but reminders of past atrocities committed on their land.
is it exciting for the Cambridges? of course these joy rides are fun. they get to be fawned over and select new clothing and hairstyles and attend banquets. it’s nothing but a holiday under the guise of charity work where they show their faces once every few years.
I doubt this trip was hastily planned since it takes a week of conversation about a visit to a local charity. I think they announced it at the last minute to limit the amount of commentary on how badly the Caribbean tour went.
When was the last time they were in Glasgow? Assuming they’ve been before?
They were in Glasgow on their last visit to Scotland. The only reason I know this is because they were visiting a local initiative literally five minutes from where I live. Not that I noticed, I only found out the next day through Facebook.
Thx! I’ve heard of them being in Edinburgh multiple times but not as much Glasgow.
Weren’t they at the G20 in Glasgow last year? Remember when Kate was photographed manically pushing grubs in everyone’s faces and was guffawing with her unhinged jaw? So regal!
Are those photos in the (to die for) tartan coat just from last year? Her face looks so different!
Good luck to them, I think the Scottish independence movement will welcome the visit to hasten their cause frankly.
Just popping in to co-sign the love for that coat. I wish I had a reason to wear a coat like that.
Maybe they wanted another attempt at a charm offensive to bring the empire together. If they F*up, Anne follows. Surprise the will tackle mental health, because it brings up Keens insensitivity to Megan in media, like last t week .
I see we have yet another listening and learning tour. The Cambs are basically children. Although that’s not even fair because children are much more curious and engaging than these two dolts.
The fact that they continue talking about mental health is just so disgusting after what they did to Meghan (and Harry as well). I really wish one of the students would ask them what they did to support Meghan when she was feeling suicidal.
And their faces in those last 2 photos ! So insincere and grotesque.
I love the fact that they’ll have a “chat” about how the students managed their mental health. You know just a casual check-in by the BRF. All they do is listen, learn and hear. All the coverage is congratulating them in wearing expensive clothes and showing up and three sentences for the actual cause. The actual people doing the work. What a waste.
And they’re going to learn how people managed their own mental health during the pandemic. And since it seems likes the Cambridges have decided the pandemic is over, they’re learning about what some people did during the past. During a once in a lifetime event. ??? Why? How does that help them help people in the future? They’re not even learning about some charitable or mental health things that’s taking place now or in the future that they could pretend that they’re going to help with or care about or raise awareness for.
Ugh, YES! I hope one of those kids puts them on fucking blast.
Tartan Disneyland!!!
What Meghan outfits do we think will be copykeened next?
Lol, sounds like Changing Room is Invictus in the Locker Room. Smh, never an original idea, these Cambridges.
Sad trombone.
It’s nothing to do with the Cambridges – they are just visiting. It’s a Scottish government funded initiative. I’ve checked the website and the Cambridges aren’t mentioned so they aren’t patrons.
Good for Scotland!
Ah, just what the Scottish people were hoping for! Hopefully this jaunt around “tartan disneyland” will be just as successful as their Caribbean tour.
Do the Cambridges think that they can avoid questions about the Sussexes coming to the jubilee or Will meeting with Gordon Brown last time? Cuz I don’t think they will.
Or maybe William the “PR genius”actually has a prepared line about his brother and he’s waiting to be asked, along the lines of ” very much not to a racist family”.
Ok, fine. So the love is gone from their marriage. That’s okay, no shame in that. But the open disdain and fakery competing with each other, Willnot’s disdain unable to be hidden and Khate’s fake lovey dovey mess so unconvincing, it’s giving me whiplash. Just separate already and get with the times. It’s okay to have grown apart and it’ll bring you peace if not a bit more happiness. Those photos have too much rage and “patheticness” in them for the public to be able to trust you as supposed leaders, since all we see whenever they’re together is them peeing on our legs and telling us it’s raining. Stop!
If Will couldn’t hide his distain for her the last time they visited Scotland, this time is going to be even worse. It’s like the country is a bad memory for him because it’s where he was first entrapped by the scheming Middleton’s. These two are throwing stuff at the wall to see if it sticks, not realising that with every throw, they’re sowing the seeds of even more trouble for them both down the line.
I will lol forever if someone lays it on thick for the Keens that Scotland is where they fell in loooove. I bet those reminders are sore spots.
The Cambridges are getting beat up for this tour.
William really needs to work on his own mental health. Photos of him show a man who is full of rage and resentment.
The trip is honour of Mental Health Week according to KP.
I guess the only thing that would be more ironic is if they were honoring Anti bullying week.
😂😂😂😂
“…announcing two exciting new trips”. Who writes this crap, seriously? These pieces are clearly written/published for the blue hair set because there’s nothing exciting about these two trips. I’d rather watch paint dry.
What has my homeland done to deserve this?!?!?!
Anne would have been more welcome than these 2 useless twats.
Agreed!! At least Anne listens to what others are saying and hold conversations with people, unlike Dumb and Duller. It’s such insult to those that are there to discuss the issues at heart when those that are supposed to be listening don’t care to interact. It’s just upsetting to me. They waste everyone’s time that need the help the most.
So they’re going to Scotland for two days and there will be a grand total of *checks notes* three engagements? (I think there might be 4 bc I think Omid said one was embargoed). Well I guess its more work than they did in the Caribbean.
It’s another tax-funded holiday for them both. I’m absolutely dumbfounded that the people of the UK still put up with this nonsense, but then I realise the majority of them are brainwashed.
She is a wackadoodle picture poser. I hope Scotland finds independence after these two useless twits plague yet another country. After that pitiful Carol Middleton book written by TB and the very expensive racist colonial tour, I only have disdain for these two idiots.
nice to see they are sending them to Scotland and Wales to speed up the independence movements.
Again?? Great, so that means we can expect to see another obscenely expensive, hideous plaid coat or another Catherine Walker coat-dress that would cost a peasant 6 months’ salary?
Yup!! I am reading that people don’t have the money to pay to cook their own food, with what little money they had. And Duller walks around in multi pound clothing without one thought of those that are suffering the greatest. I am not suggesting that she shop at H&M, but my gawd woman, wear repeats!! You have enough for the next 4 decades of clothing!!!! It’s not Duller had gained any weight either!!!
I think she’s lost more weight. There is muscle but no body fat. That being said, I heard about a senior woman who rides the transit all day in London because she can’t afford to pay for heat 🙁 So I hear you. And they’re trying to be relatable, as in “Just William?” LMAO
Tartan Disney here they come
The Wales connection makes me wonder if they are gearing up to take the Prince and Princess of Wales titles when Charles becomes king
Charles has to confer that title on them — if he doesn’t feel Wm and Khate are capable of the roles (and we all know they aren’t) he can withhold it and use it as a carrot/stick tool to kick their a$$es into high gear.
I truly hope he does hold back the title, for many reasons but the strongest reason being the entertainment value of watching them sing for their supper. Finally.
I would love for one of the college students to ask them about Meghan’s struggle with mental health and why they still had not reached out to her days after the Oprah interview. And seeing all the horrible lies being said about Meghan, why didn’t the family or more specifically Harry’s brother show support for Meghan? Yes, someday I hope to see someone with enough moxie to question their behavior especially as they are trying to set themselves up as MH and childhood experts.
I can hear it now… “So tell me what did you do to help your sister-in-law deal with suicidal ideation? Oh right, you chased her, Harry and their baby out of the country.”
I’ve seen this line gaining some traction and while I think Harry said he did not approach his family initially, they definitely knew at some point. we know Meghan went to the courtiers to get help and asked to go to a in patient center and she was told no. and we know that journalists like Valentine Low knew about her suicidal thoughts as far back as the summer of 2019, when they were destroying the Sussexes on a daily basis for private jets, something that 100% was done with the support and encouragement of the Cambridges.
Why would Harry or Meghan need to alert anyone? This doesn’t make sense. Harry had already had therapy and had access to mental health professionals. Meghan was under the care of her hand-picked OB and mid-wives. In the U.K., new mothers receive a lot of aftercare. These people are trained to check for post-partum anxiety and depression. They would have been able to refer therapists that specialize in
post-partuum issues.
@OnTarget — it wasn’t post-partum depression that was causing suicidal ideation with Meghan, it was the constant unrelenting tight fist of control The Firm was inflicting on her coupled with the unrelenting bashing and threats she was getting from the gutter tabloids. Oh, and let’s bring in the spite, jealousy, leaking and blatant racism Harry’s family was actively participating in as the icing on the depression cake.
Well COVID is still everywhere, though in more more mild form. My dad tested positive last week for the first time but he seems to be doing okay and has been on Paxlovid, his biggest complaint being a sore throat. I live with him and I’m still paranoid I’m going to get it even if my first PCR was negative and I have no symptoms for now (we are wearing masks around each other and I stay far away from him as much as I can).
But back to the Keen Cambridges. I could see them never touring again outside the UK. What’s the point? Maybe the majority “Anglo” countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand. But the small island nations and all the countries in Africa? Yeah I doubt that’s happening ever again. And if it does, they are going to have to completely rehaul their walkabouts and vague “let’s have mental health” discussions, light work that they get away with in the UK.
With his frequently clenched fists – often both at once – and the constant hard set of his jaw, TOB always seems like he’s winding up for a lethal heart attack. One cannot hold such ongoing tension in one’s body without eventually succumbing to the stress. He’s gotta realize he’s no spring chicken anymore and his body can’t process the rage as efficiently as when he was younger. William, you in danger, boy! Chill out sometimes!
Gosh, Kate’s outfit for the movie in a Scotland was bizarre. Coat dress and heels at a drive in? Perfect occasion for a cosy sweater and her trusty jeggings.
These two have been joined at the hip since returning from the Caribbean tour. I thought Kate was going to be doing more solo engagements.
Sounds like more “listening and learning.” Rinse. Repeat.