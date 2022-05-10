The royal great-grandchildren will be part of some kind of ‘pageant’ at a horse show

Commenters kept talking about the royal great-grandchildren getting some kind of special Jubbly parade or pageant and I honestly thought you guys were making it up? I was like “that sounds kind of stupid” and “what a weird thing to organize, they’re literally going to put children on parade?” Yes, they’re truly going to put the royal (and royal-adjacent) children in some kind of pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. This is not exactly Jubbly-related, but I guess it could be some kind of preview of how Queen Elizabeth expects all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be front-and-center over the next month.
Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren are getting in on the Platinum Jubilee fun! Most of the monarch’s 12 great-grandchildren will participate in a pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday, according to a new report in The Telegraph. The little royals will ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the “Gallop Through History” gala performance.
Expected to participate are Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. They’ll be joined by Peter and Autumn Phillips’ two daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10; Zara and Mike’s Tindall’s three kids Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son August, 1; and Princess Beatrice’s 7-month-old daughter Sienna with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
It’s unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children — Archie, who turned 3 last week, and 11-month-old Lili — will be part of the celebration. The family of four is expected to visit the U.K. from their home in California in June for a weekend of Platinum Jubilee festivities, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, but they are unlikely to arrive in time for Sunday’s event.
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, will also participate in the show. The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will drive the carriage once owned by Prince Philip in tribute to her late grandfather, who died in April 2021 at age 99. Lady Louise has picked up the Duke of Edinburgh’s passion for the sport, participating in competitions.
Yeah, I’m not mad about Archie and Lili not being included? It’s clearly something special for the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is this weekend. Meghan and Harry would be insane to fly in just for that. Meanwhile, I think Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara are completely insane for allowing their BABIES to participate in something involving carriages and horses. August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall and Sienna Mozzi are way too young for any kind of horsey pageant.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall, The Queens great grand-daughter seen attending the Festival Trials Day, Cheltenham Racecourse 2022,Image: 657443515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
(L_R) Prince George, HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, HRH Katherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and daughter Princess Charlotte attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673787487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
(L_R) Prince George, HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, HRH Katherine, The Duchess of Cambridge and daughter Princess Charlotte attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673787498, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
(L-R) – HRH Prince William – The Duke Of Cambridge, son Prince George, daughter Princess Charlotte and HRH Katherine – The Duchess of Cambridge depart a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673801180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
(L-R) – Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673802088, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
Princess Beatrice departs a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673802114, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 673819459, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
Peter Phillips and daughters Savannah and Isla attending a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.,Image: 674182452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
Parading babies? That is a new level of crass. They’re going to have a TLC show at this rate.
If you do a Google search you will find a vid “leaked” with the kids practicing getting in the carriage at Windsor.
This is really going to be a sh*t show on every level.
I can’t find any links regarding the video.
The video can be found at MyLondon.com.
You can see Kate with their dog and that could be Eugenie holding and walking her son! There is a female taking photos that is not Kate.
If I were a royal kid – I hope I would demand payment for this *work* and for having my photos distrusted, and my loss of privacy. If not now, when I gained some sense as I got older.
These kids are *working*, just like their parents.
Harry should have been paid for walking behind his mother’s coffin.
When all else fails parade the babies around for some good PR…..
I hope the Sussexes block and veto any potential money shots all the way through. Dont give the BM scums anything to use.
A carriage full of pampered, tax-payer-funded royal children? Lol, no. This is not the image they should be going for under the present economic situation.
Parading only the white babies looks worse!! They seriously can’t help themselves!
It only that but these babies are infants!!! Their poor little bodies will be hot and in the sun. I hope that they at least are wearing bonnet’s.
This is low, even for the BRF!! But at least they are going to allow Louis out of his cage for a day. He will be thrilled!!!
Both Sussex kids are white.
Not to the racist people of that island.
That’s how you appear when you’re 75% white.
Too bad William didn’t realize this when he fretted and worried about how dark Harry’s children would be.
Now William just looks like the toxic, racist uncle from whom the Sussex children must be protected. I hope H&M never let Archie and Lili be anywhere near His Royal Incandescence, not even in the same building.
@OnTarget, if you are 75% white and want to call yourself ‘white’ to the world, that’s your decision.
For other mixed race folks, that’s up to them how they call and see themselves. In the meantime, these are very young children, far better and kinder not to target them with your label.
Not to that family!
“Both Sussex kids are white.”
NOT under Jim Crow.
NOT under the one-drop rule.
And NOT when it’s important to maintain white supremacy, so important in fact that English common law was turned on its head – https://lithub.com/how-the-one-drop-rule-became-a-tool-of-white-supremacy/
Denying POC’s existence again. That’s what you folks do. As if granny Doria did not exist? Shame on you.
If you aren’t mixed race, kindly remove yourself from this conversation. The only one of you making a lock of sense is @kitt1. It’s for us to decide how we identify.
Riding in a horse drawn carriage doesn’t seem like an inappropriate activity for a 1-year-old? I’m sure the babies aren’t going to be sitting by themselves and will be accompanied by their parents or their older cousins.
I was in the Royal Enclosure at Ascot one year and the parade was just a bunch of open horse drawn-carriages (two bench seats facing each other) with the Queen/Prince Phillip and other random people I didn’t recognise. They went by fairly quickly, they didn’t even bother to wave. It was from the one end of the bandstand to the other and passed between the ends of the two enclosures. There were guards on horseback riding alongside.
It would be an easy thing to bring the kids on, they literally just have to sit there or for the babies, be held. They are not close to the horses, just sitting in a gilded carriage. My kid would love it.
Yeah, that doesn’t seem like too big of a deal, Ova! All of these people are horsey. I’m sure the kids have been around them before anyway, even the little ones.
Unless those babies are in the arms of, at minimum, their nannies, that part of this story is, erm, horse shit. I believe this event was created to ensure that the Sussex children would not be available to be included. Overshadowing and all.
I believe you are right, C-Shell.
I am so glad Archie and lili aren’t a part of this stupid clown show. You know they’d be forced to partake of Meghan and Harry were still working royals
+ 1
There was a clip recently of some of kids in carriages and horses with their parents looking on. Maybe it was a rehearsal.
My guess is the older children will hold the babies? But this sounds like asking for trouble. The poor babies.
I cannot imagine whose idea this must have been. That many young children and carriages sounds like a nightmare. And TQ doesn’t like little children enough to have personally demanded it, imo.
This is so bad, especially in this day and age. People don’t expose their children like this anymore, it legit isn’t safe
Since when has the British royal family ever been the voice of reason and common sense?
I don’t get it – are the older ones going to “hold” the babies or something? Because that doesn’t sound safe. Or are the adults going with them? Or nannies? Ugh.
It says Sienna’s dad will accompany her. I think there are a 10 and 11 yr old going. Maybe they’ll hold August?
They need those children and babies for PR, it’s not surprising.
I imagine the older kids will hold the younger ones….but that sounds like a disaster waiting to happen so hopefully that isn’t the case
The options are, turn the buggy into a playpen with mesh, or strap the bebops into their booster or car seats.
A Gallop Through History” gala performance – so a walk down racism memory lane, lovely.
That’s such a ridiculous title since those horses will walk at a sedate pace, not galloped. And let’s hope they don’t have children taking care of babies, they need an adult in that carriage. I’m glad Archie and Lili aren’t involved in this.
Zara looks like a bit@h. Like a seriously not nice person. I will never EVER forget her smirking about the preacher at H&M’s wedding.
They all behaved abhorrently in my book @ Ang. They couldn’t be bothered to act respectfully and with decorum. These people are the literally scrapping the bottom of the barrel.
Anointed by God, my ass!!
I second your observation, that’s why she and her husband deserve each other
But if they don’t allow the representatives of the Holy Roman Empire and the Kingdom of Naples to observe the princesses, how will they form useful marriage alliances?
LOL
@CC Hilarious!!!
LMAO!!!! I’m dying!
Oh I thought this was a Jubilee thing not this weekend so the article confused me when it said it didn’t think Meghan and Harry would be there because I was thinking, didn’t they just confirm they would be there? If any of these babies are participating, the moms will definitely be in the carriage holding them. I doubt it’ll last very long.
Thought y’all would appreciate this: Audio of BBC coverage of North Korean military birthday parade combined with footage of royal family military birthday parade (plus balcony appearances). Too apt.
Did zara leave her neck pillow on in that top pic?
OMG!!! Now I need to change my clothes after I read your comment!!!
The only kids the press want to see are Archie and Lili.
Yup!!! They don’t care one bit about the others and it takes their mad with jealousy up several notches. They are clueless.
This seems to match the leaked video footage of the kids in a carriage on Windsor castle grounds. Except there were no young babies in the carriage. Louis seemed to be the youngest one.
The memorial photos really show the contrast between Kate and her costumes and the rest of the family dressing appropriately at a memorial. That hat remains absurd especially when she would be blocking the view of everyone sitting behind her at the church.
I thought the same thing about the memorial service….look at how everyone else is dressed and then look at Kate. It really is a contrast.
Eh. They are very much a horsey family. At least some of the kids will (will be expected to) spend significant portions of their lives on public display, so this seems like a relatively supportive, fun way of getting in some practice with that while trying to increase public support for continuing the monarchy.
There is something about Zara’s face…I can’t put my finger on it. Just ughhhh.
I personally think not like I have ever met her , but I think Zara is not a pleasant person at all.
Y’know……..I had this same thought abt her. But then, I think of little dipshidts like eammon-whoever……that old racist on brit teevee who said the very same thing abt M.
And then I thought, no one who has ever heard M speak or read anything abt her life, even if theyve never met her, would say anything like what that old goat said abt her.
And I made a promise to myself never to hv that kind of thought abt people ive never met or learn abt their life/wht theyve said & done. However, you can bet I’ll hv an opinion abt them and their character if what i read or hear them say, is offensive to my sense of universal notions of truth and right and justice.
I have yet to hear zara spk and yet to read anything abt her life story, so even tho my gut reaction to her remains one of dislike, i will not say, like eammon-the-m0r0n said of M: “I dont know her & hv never met her but if i did, I think I wouldnt like her.”.
Charm, I think her behavior at Meghan and Harry wedding has tainted my opinion about her , plus I think considering she use to be close to Harry, she seems to have changed her mind but I could be wrong about that , but the wedding service behavior she and most of them were behaving horrendous
Glad it’s this weekend and Harry and Meghan won’t have to make show ponies out of their children for the locals amusement. This is beyond me, I am but a peasant.
Yeah I’m assuming at least one parent will be in the carriages, they’re not just going to throw Sienna or August at Isla or George and be like, GOOD LUCK! Have fun!
Anyway this is part of the contract, right? The press wants good pictures of the kids and at this point they need more than just George and Charlotte bc we’ve seen those two a lot over the past few months (relatively). So here we are.
I understanding putting Peter’s kids, Zara’s daughters, George, Charlotte and even Louis but yeah I wouldn’t have put August and Sienna because they are pretty young. I do think there’s going to be at least one parent (maybe even two) because I doubt they’ll want to leave the kids all alone in a carriage – with or without literal babies.
that Mapozzi fella has grifter written all over his face
This is a security nightmare. It sounds like a bad idea.
Maybe I’m paranoid but it would seem to me like having so many people in the line of succession in one spot like that is a serious security risk.
That’s what my morbid brain was thinking too but it will be crawling with security and monarchists who love the pomp and parade. I can see the older kids doing this but the babies seem a bit much. Lots of noise, big animals and unfamiliarity could result in lots of crying babies and toddlers. Lots of Benadryl bottles. The commentators already know that the Sussexes kids are not going be there for this so they just seem stupid to even bring it up.
This just seems unnecessary to me. Let those children enjoy life away from the spotlight. Even if Archie and Lili were in the UK at this time, Harry and Meghan wouldn’t put them in this.
If the Windsor horse show is anything like the one for the last jubilee, it will be a wonderful exhibition of horsemanship. If I recall, Edward and Louise appeared on horseback at the end of the show. I don’t remember if any other members of the family were in “the ring” so to speak. It was a stunning show with horses and riders from all over the world.
A horse and pony show! Lame and no different from Hollywood celebs parading out their kids on the red carpet, featuring them in their music videos.
Through no fault of their own, their entire lives are a pageant.
What is the value, exactly, of having infants paraded by inside a carriage? There’s something kind of unseemly about it all.
I’m assuming they will be with at least one parent in the carriage. It’s also a way to give some visibility to the lesser seen royals who might have otherwise been on the balcony this year.
How fitting that this is at a horse show since all these people care about is pedigree and “pure” breeding. Ughh.
These children need to be paid for their work and their work regulated. But oh wait, the Queen exempts the monarchy from needing to follow UK employment laws.
Face it, normal parents wouldn’t be allowed to use their minor children in this way. These children are trotted out for positive PR but once their cute days are gone, so are their usefulness to the royals. Meanwhile their privacy is shot. These children don’t have a say on how their images are used. They get no money/royalty for it. They have to grow up in the limelight, always vulnerable to friends, family or strangers capturing them in silly, objectionable photos/videos and selling them to the scandal hungry press. Remember when Edward tried to make a documentary about young Will and Harry without their permission?
It’s exploitative. What appears fun and carefree becomes a ball and chain later which follows them throughout their lives. They often have no privacy, especially if their parents are fixture in the tabloids.
If the BRF truly wants a slim down monarchy, then it’d be smarter to divvy up the pile now and let the lesser royals sort out future career and livelihood independent of the crown. Also pay them for their works when called upon. That’d bring more professionalism and allows these lesser royals to thrive independently.
The main reason why there’s so much backstabbing palace politics is the jockeying for money, freebies/subsidies, and manor houses etc. That’s why Edward and Sophie are so eager to be “working royals”. Who knows of course if this is what their children (they probably don’t know either as kids) want as they aren’t allowed to choose. It’s no wonder as adults, they end up in compromising business deals, with shady friends or stuck with using the family name to get jobs and party favors.
Speaking of stunts…..
Seaflower, yes and this is a bad one. I very much doubt that any of these children will see the day when one of them is on the throne. This baby parade is obscene in its own way.