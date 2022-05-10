The royal great-grandchildren will be part of some kind of ‘pageant’ at a horse show

Commenters kept talking about the royal great-grandchildren getting some kind of special Jubbly parade or pageant and I honestly thought you guys were making it up? I was like “that sounds kind of stupid” and “what a weird thing to organize, they’re literally going to put children on parade?” Yes, they’re truly going to put the royal (and royal-adjacent) children in some kind of pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. This is not exactly Jubbly-related, but I guess it could be some kind of preview of how Queen Elizabeth expects all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to be front-and-center over the next month.

Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren are getting in on the Platinum Jubilee fun! Most of the monarch’s 12 great-grandchildren will participate in a pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday, according to a new report in The Telegraph. The little royals will ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the “Gallop Through History” gala performance. Expected to participate are Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. They’ll be joined by Peter and Autumn Phillips’ two daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10; Zara and Mike’s Tindall’s three kids Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son August, 1; and Princess Beatrice’s 7-month-old daughter Sienna with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. It’s unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children — Archie, who turned 3 last week, and 11-month-old Lili — will be part of the celebration. The family of four is expected to visit the U.K. from their home in California in June for a weekend of Platinum Jubilee festivities, marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, but they are unlikely to arrive in time for Sunday’s event. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, will also participate in the show. The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will drive the carriage once owned by Prince Philip in tribute to her late grandfather, who died in April 2021 at age 99. Lady Louise has picked up the Duke of Edinburgh’s passion for the sport, participating in competitions.

[From People]

Yeah, I’m not mad about Archie and Lili not being included? It’s clearly something special for the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which is this weekend. Meghan and Harry would be insane to fly in just for that. Meanwhile, I think Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara are completely insane for allowing their BABIES to participate in something involving carriages and horses. August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall and Sienna Mozzi are way too young for any kind of horsey pageant.