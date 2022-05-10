Prince William is very worried that Harry & Meghan will ‘pull a stunt’ at the Jubbly

As I’ve noted before, the vibe I’m getting from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House is that they’re doing a lot to ensure Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili’s visit to the UK in June. While random “courtiers” are leaking random things, what’s been especially notable is the lack of self-serving bullsh-t from Prince Charles and the lack of “disrespecting the Queen” narratives. No one is pushing those talking points (so far). Instead, it feels like everyone is acknowledging the fact that the beef was always between William and Harry. The once-close brothers are so dysfunctional that extraordinary steps are being taken to “manage” their inevitable drama. And no surprise, all of the current leaks and narratives are coming straight out of Kensington Palace. Speaking of:

Prince William fears Harry will use details of chats they have at the Platinum Jubilee on his Netflix shows. Sources say Wills is “wary” of his younger brother’s decision to attend the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebrations. He and Kate, 40, are said to be concerned that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, could pull a “stunt” to try to steal the limelight during next month’s extravaganza. Wills was said to be deeply hurt after the Oprah Winfrey interview in which the Sussexes alleged racism against an unnamed royal and said Kate made Meghan cry. He has not seen Harry since last July’s unveiling of a statue of their mum, Princess Di. A source said: “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.” Royal biographer Tom Bower said: “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight. Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”

[From The Sun]

Stunt-queen, thy name is William. HE is the stunt-queen. So is Kate. They both love a good stunt. They love to set up suspicious pap strolls and leak about their keenness or incandescence. And it has to be said that… William is leaking sh-t about how he’s worried that Harry will speak to Netflix. William authorizes staff to run around smearing Harry and Meghan constantly, to this day, and then William assumes an air of wounded innocence, like he’s just so worried and upset at the very *idea* that Harry might say something.

Also: I hope Harry and Meghan DO pull some stunts. I hope they are seen doing charity work and I hope they launch some big new project. That would be great!