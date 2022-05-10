Prince William is very worried that Harry & Meghan will ‘pull a stunt’ at the Jubbly

As I’ve noted before, the vibe I’m getting from Buckingham Palace and Clarence House is that they’re doing a lot to ensure Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lili’s visit to the UK in June. While random “courtiers” are leaking random things, what’s been especially notable is the lack of self-serving bullsh-t from Prince Charles and the lack of “disrespecting the Queen” narratives. No one is pushing those talking points (so far). Instead, it feels like everyone is acknowledging the fact that the beef was always between William and Harry. The once-close brothers are so dysfunctional that extraordinary steps are being taken to “manage” their inevitable drama. And no surprise, all of the current leaks and narratives are coming straight out of Kensington Palace. Speaking of:
Prince William fears Harry will use details of chats they have at the Platinum Jubilee on his Netflix shows. Sources say Wills is “wary” of his younger brother’s decision to attend the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebrations. He and Kate, 40, are said to be concerned that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, could pull a “stunt” to try to steal the limelight during next month’s extravaganza.
Wills was said to be deeply hurt after the Oprah Winfrey interview in which the Sussexes alleged racism against an unnamed royal and said Kate made Meghan cry. He has not seen Harry since last July’s unveiling of a statue of their mum, Princess Di.
A source said: “William wants to talk to Harry to try to heal the rift between them but he’s fearful it will find its way on to Netflix, Oprah or into Harry’s upcoming book.”
Royal biographer Tom Bower said: “William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight. Kate and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”
Stunt-queen, thy name is William. HE is the stunt-queen. So is Kate. They both love a good stunt. They love to set up suspicious pap strolls and leak about their keenness or incandescence. And it has to be said that… William is leaking sh-t about how he’s worried that Harry will speak to Netflix. William authorizes staff to run around smearing Harry and Meghan constantly, to this day, and then William assumes an air of wounded innocence, like he’s just so worried and upset at the very *idea* that Harry might say something.
Also: I hope Harry and Meghan DO pull some stunts. I hope they are seen doing charity work and I hope they launch some big new project. That would be great!
Nah, he’s worried they’ll get too much attention is the problem. Who is he kidding? Bloody laughable.
“Pull a stunt” = show up in well fitting clothes (no moose knuckles or biscuit slips), smile normally at people (no rictus grins or jazz hands), look as if they genuinely like each other
THIS!!!!!! You are exactly right.
How dare they?!
Meanness can truly age a face. Baldy and Buttons look haggard AF.
He looks like the Duke ok Kent..dude is going down south fast
That final picture, wow what ugly people. Less in the aesthetic sense but the ugliness of their characters seems to show though in pictures. It’s like the picture of Dorian Grey, you see the truth about them.
Wills? So he’s just Willy from the block now?
Lol!
This is the most chicken-sh*t group of people I’ve ever heard of. Always “afraid” and “fearful” of what others might say that might expose wrongs, or do that might expose laziness. Thank goodness they’re not *real* kings with any power to do anything, for they’d be too afraid of their own shadows and paralyzed with fear about potential rumors. YOU. ARE. COWARDS!
Exactly. All they have to do is be polite and not smear H+M while they are in the UK. That seems pretty easy to me.
He can, once again, inform the producers to focus the camera on him as per instruction(s) at the unveiling of their mother’s statute.
Instead Bill chose to leak the whinge.
Does Bill really want to speak to his brother or to continue to speak at his brother?
According to Tina Brown, “they” want “to reel” him in by appealing to his sense of duty.
( She stressed in interviews and allegedly is in her latest book).
One assumes that bi-country living will ruin his marriage and Harry will return to resume his position as “whipping post” for whenever Bill needs to feel good about himself.
Should Harry choose to return, he will be rewarded by being able to do royal service.
To the question of:
What about Meghan, Archie and Lili Diana?
Hypothetical response –
No humans involved.
When Bill is “happy” every one is allowed to be???
In all seriousness, why does Bill complain about Harry’s oncamera interviews, whilst he constantly ‘leaks’ and tells on himself?
This is that guilt paranoia. Everything they are preempting the Sussex will do never comes to fruition so just give it a rest.
This preemptive squirming! Baldy and Buttons are getting themselves so worked up over the “scene” that Harry and Meghan almost certainly WON’T make that they’ll end up making even bigger asses of themselves than usual.
Once again, William wants to take something away from Harry. Instead of a nice visit with the queen, its got to be “What if Harry pulls a stunt?!” Too bad they can’t send William and Keen away for the whole month!
Yes, William is worried that Harry will publicly leak potentially harmful personal information just like he, himself has been doing for decades. Even in this, he continues his efforts to scapegoat Harry —and Harry’s family —for his own benefit.
Is he really too dim to realize that the world is watching — and evaluating William’s own fitness as a potential king and as a human being? He’s losing the sympathy support from those who admired Diana, losing the benefit-of-the-doubt support from those of us who, inspired by Meghan, paid more attention to the BRF and now view him as being very much a racist, and losing the support of tax payers who look at William’s extravagances and don’t see him as providing good value —or modeling good values— for their money. Really, he doesn’t have much to offer, and every time he flaps his mouth it gets worse.
Oh for goodness sake. The man is sounding more paranoid by the minute. I can’t believe he’s letting his “sources” put this kind of nonsense out there. What on earth does he think this will achieve? Who on earth is advising him. Everyone knows by now the brothers have had a massive falling out but, as far as I can see there’s only one who just won’t let it go. Seriously, if anyone from KP is reads this you really should be telling him that unfettered jealously really isn’t a good look, especially if you’re second in-line to the throne.
I’m wondering if Meghan will visit mayhew. IIRC she donated money for a new wing, in honor of her friend that passed. The one that watched her dog when his legs were broken. I don’t know what security will be like so only if it’s something they can do safely. I could see it being done privately and hopefully not leaked. Maybe pics later. Actually, I feel like the BM will be staking out any place that has an association with her. Ugh.
What THEY don’t understand…is that Harry & Meghan ARE THE STUNT❣ The limelight will ALWAYS shine on them…cause that’s just the way THAT goes…So instead of hating the game…they NEED to learn how to play…but they don’t have the ABILITY to EVA do that….
So let the hate continue 🤣😡😒
Exactly LALA!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Spot on, @Lala!
Yep.
All they have to do is show up and they will create excitement. It didn’t have to be that way. If they hadn’t run them off, everyone would be used to seeing them out and about doing royal functions and so forth. No special excitement, but nooooooo….as the saying goes, If you want to make something valuable, make it scarce. That’s what happened.
More projection. It’s more like H&M or Charles/TQ are afraid the Cambridges will pull a stunt like the Commonwealth service. Hence the Wales trip.
Yup. I think its obvious they are being sent away to minimize the interactions between the Cambridges and Sussexes. and its not Meghan they’re concerned about. (Harry, god bless him, does not have a poker face, remember his expression walking out of the service two years ago lol.) Although he was able to fake pleasantries for William long enough at the statute unveiling. So it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
He looks like the Duke of Kent..dude is going down south fast
Stunts? Like when Keen Jowls Wiglet turned Phil’s funeral
Into her own personal 80’s Soap Opera Grieving Widow Photoshoot?
Maybe a stunt like getting an empty aircraft flown in so they can pretend they are going to fly commercial using Flybe,
Or the “pub lunch” photo that was not at all staged.
Or letting staff break NDAs to talk shit in court about your SIL.
Or reversing roles and leaking that you were the victim when you were the bully.
Or wearing white to someone else’s wedding.
Or buying Instagram bots so your follower count isn’t surpassed.
Or playing chopsticks on piano, pulling focus away from whatever the concert was supposed to be about/for.
Or “winning” an award from the very organization that you’re the president of.
Stunts? I don’t know her.
Or getting papped wearing blue, just like your sil in the famous rain shot, as you’re randomly buying books. Please, Kate should get a shirt that reads stunt queen for life.
William, Harry doesn’t need to leak recent conversations to drag your ass for filth. He’s got 37 years of material to draw from.
And it sounds like you won’t get anywhere near Harry and Meghan during this visit seeing as you and your idiot wife are being sent away to another country.
Boom!
LMAO
It’s really so obvious who’s the outlier in this situation, the pot-stirring petulant prince who’s always worried and leaking about something. He sounds more out of control than ever.
The ‘stunt’ will be Harry and Meghan and kids oozing charisma, freed of the toxic nonsense, and looking like the close and happy family that they are.
You mean he and/or Keen McMutton will pull a stunt – there is NO WAY either of them will allow themselves to be outshone at this event. I fully expect their PR stunting to be turned up to 11, esp hers. She will be much worse than she was at Phil’s funeral.
Kate might hit a few chords on a piano or slide down a slide and wear a gold gown for her stunt
I expect her to sky dive from a plane wearing a union jack parachute and flashing the population ; so classy!
And he called Diana paranoid.
Somebody get Egg a mirror, quick! I do believe that W&K are genuinely worried. Why? Because people always project their own behaviors on others. They assume that their own behavior is normal, and whatever they would do,, expect others to do as well.
So, yes. William is the one constantly pulling ‘stunts’, scheming and underhanded, and leaking (gushing, really) negative stories to the tabloids.
And I’m so surprised he was upset by the racism comment since it ‘wasn’t him’. And it didn’t seem to bother him for all those years Meghan was being attacked for making Kate cry when it wasn’t true. It wasn’t a big deal then.
Baldemort wasn’t upset by the the racism comment for its implication that it was him who made it. He was upset because it was indeed him who made it, but he never expected that anyone, let alone Harry or Meghan, would call him on it. And now he’s terrified that H or M will name names.
Can you imagine the scene at their home? Kate has probably held several all hands on deck conference calls with her family. Both Kate and Wills with their heads together trying to figure out how to steal the spotlight from H&M. I’ll bet it’s a real shit show. They’re so shook about the Sussexes coming and don’t know how to deal with it.😂
I would be really surprised if Harry and Meghan don’t do some charity work while in the UK. There will be outrage from the press and KP about Harry and Meghan overshadowing the Queen. I can’t wait for the meltdowns.
Will and Kate the formerly known as duke and duchess just have a really hard time understanding why the world is just not that into them.
@Over It…..and there we have it!
Certain they just can’t work out why the world isn’t as into them as they are into themselves.
This doesn’t even make sense. So now he’s like he will steal the spotlight but also if I talk to him he will tell Oprah (why would she even freaking care???) Netflix (you are not part of Invictus!) or be in his book (boy, I think at this point everyone needs to let go Harry torching his family in a book, it’s not happening). William is a mess. Per usual.
I wonder when Baldermort and Copy Keen will come to understand that Harry and Meghan don’t need them to propel themselves into the media (and business world)? That they are not riding their coattails, they are the ones wearing the coat. That’s going to be a tough day at KP when they are told Harry and Meghan have independent star power. They generate their own limelight. They don’t leak to the tabloids because they are above the tabloids. They are interesting, passionate, and tuned in to the pulse of the people. Basically the opposite of W&C.
Like the stunt he and Kate pulled of cosplaying colonialists in a jeep on their disaster tour to the Carribean? Like that?
Exactly.
Lol forever.
I do love a good Harry and Meghan stunt because it always ends up attracting so much attention and so many donations to a worthy cause, plus they always look good doing it.
William and Kate stunts are just stunted and sad to see.
Yeah I agree with your intent. I think I’d rephrase bc what these petty assholes call “stunts” are actually ideas. Like Megan’s 40×40 birthday mentorship. On paper, or executed poorly, it could be seen as a stunt – “celebrate ME and my 40th birthday by YOU spending 40 minutes helping other women”
… But the details, the thought, the execution – “as women drop out of the work force let’s mentor each other to network and help pull other women up the career ladder, and I’m going to shake my own network of influential women to kick this off by reaching out to them directly and getting everyone involved so the onus isn’t just on YOU, Jane Q Public, but also on me and my friends to lead the way so it’s not just for show.”
Willnot and Cannot simple won’t and can’t see the difference.
Thats it right there!
Its the attention to detail that is in M’s DNA. And her intuitive as well as deliberative ability to create synergies. All her friends and colleagues refer to this character trait of hers. And its also something she enjoys doing – you cant beat that combination.
I recall a past producer of Suits relaying a story of how, in the first season of Suits, craft services had a lot of food left over and they would just dump it. But M was aghast and asked if it couldnt be given to the homeless and the hungry. But something about insurance etc prevented them from being able to give away leftovers. But then, he said, he doesnt know how she did it, but the next thing he knew, M had not only gotten permission to give the food away in a manner that was careful and sanitary (i:e she made a very convincing argument to the powers that be) but she had also worked out the logistics of it all. And giving away food to homeless shelters etc became a thing for the Suits team.
I also rmbr M saying in the O interview that one of the reasons she kept her distress from H for as long as she could, was that she didnt wish to burden him, given all the other things he was having to deal with, saying: “I bring solutions, rt, thats what I do.”
Obviously the palaces hv the know-how to plan a program and an itinerary, including logistics…..theyve been doing it for centuries. But they dont hv the skills or emotional intelligence to form linkages and create synergies and thereby, bring solutions and hope and opportunity to the people they visit……wanna know why? Its because their PR planning etc is all abt noblesse oblige…..all about the royals’ patronization of the hoi polloi. The royals “grace [the hoi polloi] with their presence”……..they dont bring gifts, they dont give
– they take.
So, Tom Bowen is Bulliam’s mouthpiece now? Where’s Wootton? As everyone has said, this is some primo projection right here. No one has more stunts to their name than the Lamebridges. Even their “work” events come off like stunts because there is no there there. They’re lousy at the performance, and incapable of executing.
Wootton is too busy trying to withdraw his Jubbly invitation to Tom Markle.
😂😂😂😂😂
One of the biggest differences between the brothers is clear purely from the existence of Invictus Games. Harry saw a need and a cause he wanted to support and built something from scratch. William has all the money and connections in the world to build something but he stays with the status quo.
I’m nervous about toxic Tom showing up and causing an issue.
He is quite a coward and makes a lot of noise and threats from his own sofa but lard ass will NOT get anywhere close to them even if he does show up. Yes I’m sure GB news or Piers Moron might pay for his trip but he hasn’t anything new to say and can’t add anything to the Jubilee commentary, can he? Also ratings for Piss poor’s new show have dropped by 80% because no one wants him shouting at them for an hour each day on wokeness!
No one knows when or where the Sussexes will appear. So I guess the plan will be for Toxic and Wootton to drive around looking for Harry and Meghan. I hope they film that, it would be comedy gold!
Maybe they’ll do car kareoke.
He won’t be allowed anywhere near the Sussexes.
The “stunt” will be with the RR & actual media obsessively reporting on every little detail about H & M they can get their hands on while giving only rote lip service to the Keens. THAT is what WILL happen, and not a damn thing he can do about it. 😂😂😂
Telling that he’s not worried Harry will LIE but that Harry will tell the truth.
Are we sure that all of these articles are coming from Wills? Is it possible that Katiedidn’t and Ma are pushing out some of this for their own purposes? We’ve been told enough times that Kate is the important one in that relationship and she’s needed for every reason under the sun including keeping Wills calm, etc. I assure you that I’m not saying that Wills isn’t everything that you have all stated, but I just wonder if this is being helped along.
If I was Wills, I would be worried about what stunt(s) Katiedidn’t will do. I’m sure she’ll be determined to be front and center on the balcony and wearing a color that makes sure all eyes are on her. I expect to see many more articles negative to Meghan and positive to Kate when the Sussexes are in town. The only way I don’t see that happening is if TQ and PC shuts them down beforehand.
Everyone is on to Mr Incandescent and his sneaky, leak-like-a-sieve, jealous-of-his-brother, hate-his-brother’s-wife’s ways. This is the thinly veiled shade from Omid Scobie in his latest weekly-Tuesday missive in yahoo.:
“Given the ongoing negative narratives about them [i:e the Sussexes] in the British press – often spurred on by gossipy palace aides still incandescent about the couple’s decision to leave or speak out -…..”
“…..still incandescent…..”
Yes, we know who.
How long will Prince Harry and family be in the UK before it’s outed? I imagine they will come in much the same as their pre-Invictus Games visit and stay quietly. Their purpose is to see a frail grandmother and avoid the Firm. He is separating family from state but no one wants him to.
Remember folks—— We have zero idea if any of these “fears” or “concerns” are remotely true. This is just narrative garbage reported by gossip sites, pseudo ‘insiders’, and those with opinions. We have no idea what William and/or Kate actually think about anything! Just because someone writes it, doesn’t mean it’s remotely true.
As H&M said, the britshidtmedia dont report the news, they create the news, so I agree with you to that extent.
HOWEVER, theres a reason H doesnt speak to his brother anymore. And a reason he will “never share” who the person was who expressed concern about how dark their child might be and what that will mean and how it will look for the monarchy.
– Bullyiam gave permission to jasonknauf to VOLUNTARILY give dailyFAIL information to use against his brother’s wife in court.
-kp mouthpieces in the britshidtmedia [see danwooten] revealed that their ‘palace sources’ are from kp.
– several sycophantic ‘royal biographers’ cite their ‘palace sources’ as being from kp and they present Bullyiam’s POV.
– etc., etc., etc.
So yeah, we hv much more than “zero idea if any of these “fears” or “concerns” are remotely true.”
And yeah, we have a pretty good idea what William and/or Kate actually think about many things!
@Stacey
Very true but, the same people seem to want us to believe all the horrible stories about Meghan and Harry. If the palace had stopped the media when all this feud nonsense started then maybe they wouldn’t be able to quote all these unknown sources who now think they’re speaking on behalf of William.
Personally, I do think William is worried about Harry and Meghan coming back because (love them or hate them) they will garner most of the media’s attention – especially as they’re bring the children.
So yes, he may not have said it but, there again Meghan didn’t make Kate cry so, like it was expected of her, he’s going to have to do the same. You know the “never explain, never complain” mantra which is so important in maintaining the “mystique” of the RF.
William has worms in his brain.
Well said, Charm. I agree. I think the discovery phase of the lawsuit was a real eye-opener for Harry, as he got to see that MOST of the bad press was coming from KP, and William himself. What a gut check that must have been. To suspect there was an element of Will’s involvement was one thing, but I think he may have been shocked to know the extent of it. His brother is just not a good person, and that’s a bitter pill.
Yes, this is a painful truth, and I don’t think William expected to be found out.
Yeah, it’s his hubris that gets him every time.
The only stunt William is afraid of is Bad Dad spilling the stop the wedding tea in front of media they can’t control. Or worse, TT and his spawn go to KP and straight up blackmail Bulliam. After 4 yrs of harassing Meghan the Markles are getting peanuts from the tabloids; their standard of living hasn’t changed. I can see Sr and Jr roll up to KP yelling through the gate “Can we crash here for the Jubilee? We’re family and you owe us!”
Bless his heart. He thinks he’s popular and valuable to Netflix! LOL. I feel like someone should reassure him that Netflix is not interested in whatever brief conversation he might have with Harry.
By “pull a stunt he means” Be more popular and beloved than me and my practically speaking, useless wife, thereby showing us both up.