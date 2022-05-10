Queen Elizabeth missed the state opening of Parliament due to mobility issues

Last week, two pieces of news came out within a few hours. One, Queen Elizabeth II would completely miss this year’s garden party season, which includes several garden parties at Buckingham Palace, catered by BP chefs, and given in honor of random British people, like teachers, artists, writers, engineers, etc. The Queen is said to enjoy garden parties a great deal, and it’s always a big deal to see which royals she asks to accompany her at which party. This year, it will be about which royals go in her place at the garden parties. Anyway, the second piece of news – somewhat buried on purpose – was that the Queen still intended to attend the state opening of Parliament, but would make her final decision closer to the day. Well, the state opening is today (it’s happening right now). And the Queen said “nope” on Monday evening.

Queen Elizabeth will miss the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday due to “mobility problems,” Buckingham Palace announced on Monday. Her absence marks just the third time she’s missed the traditional occasion during her 70-year reign. (Her first two absences occurred when she was pregnant.) Her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, will attend on her behalf. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will also be in attendance. “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. “At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance,” the statement concluded.

Is this the first time Prince William will attend the state opening? I think so. Usually, for years, the Queen would attend the opening with Prince Philip, with both of them in their full regalia. In recent years, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended, sitting off to the side. Last year, it was QEII, Charles and Camilla and that’s it. So… yeah. Curious about Prince Regent Charles’s speech. Curious about how Just Call Me William will behave. We’ll see.

"My Lords, pray be seated." For the first time, the Prince of Wales—one day King Charles—addresses Lords at the #StateOpeningofParliament. The Imperial State Crown (which still travelled to Westminster despite the Queen's absence) to his right, Camilla and William either side. pic.twitter.com/GHouYiJ0Lm — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 10, 2022