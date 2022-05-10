Hilaria & Alec Baldwin announce that they are expecting another daughter

In March, Hilaria & Alec Baldwin announced that they were expecting another child. This will be their seventh child together, and eighth for Alec overall (he is also father to Ireland Baldwin). Notably, before this pregnancy, Hilaria was last pregnant in 2020, when she gave birth to bebe Eduardo. Six months following Eduardo’s birth, Hilaria and Alec welcomed Lucia via surrogate. Meaning, as soon as Hilaria found out she was pregnant with another boy, she organized a surrogate to carry her much longed-for second daughter. It was, how do you say, loca. Lucia was their sixth child and everyone hoped they would just stop. They did not. Part of me wondered if Hilaria would be disappointed if she was carrying another son. Well, guess what? She is expecting a daughter. This will be the third Thomas-Baldwin daughter after Carmen and Lucia.

The Baldwins are adding another baby girl to their family. On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin, 38, revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a daughter, sharing the exciting news on Instagram. In a video featuring the whole family, Alec, Hilaria and their six children are each seen throughout the clip giving advice to their baby sister on the way. “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” Hilaria explains in the caption. “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?” She continues, “Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.” “I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom,” Hilaria concludes. “Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me.”

[From People]

I’m including the Instagram below. Hilaria and the nannies got the kids to recite some “Live Laugh Love” sh-t (vive ríe ama) and Hilaria isn’t faking a Spanish accent in this particular video. It’s actually nice to see that the kids seem… okay. I actually don’t think Hilaria cares much about mothering these kids beyond the baby phase, but I suppose the nannies are doing a good job. Dios mio, esta perra es ridícula.