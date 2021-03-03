People: Hilaria Baldwin’s sixth child, bebecita Lucia, was born via surrogacy

Alec and Hillary Baldwin have welcomed a daughter, six months after Hillary gave birth to their fifth child, son Eduardo. Many commenters provided me with the background on Hillary’s desire for another daughter, which I didn’t know or had forgotten? Apparently, she was obsessed with the idea of having a little sister for Carmen Gabriela, who before now was the only girl of the Thomas-Baldwin kid group. So it turns out Bebecito Numero Seis is actually “bebecita.” A girl named Lucia, born via surrogacy.

Meet baby Lucia! On Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin shared the name of her newborn daughter alongside an adorable snapshot of the baby girl fast asleep. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate. “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” she captioned the post. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.” The announcement of the latest Baldwin child’s name comes one day after the mother of six surprised her Instagram followers with a group photo of her kids, including daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½.

I’ve made mistakes in the past by treating surrogacy and gestational carriers as interchangeable and they’re not. Gestational carriers would be Hilaria’s egg and Alec’s sperm to create an embryo and then implanting it in a gestational carrier. Surrogacy can be a few different things, but I think in this case, it means that they didn’t use Hillary’s egg? That being said, People Magazine only has a loose confirmation that the child was born via surrogacy and I will be curious to see if Hillary speaks about it in the future.

As for the name… I guess Lucia Baldwin will always be Brandi Jean Baldwin in nuestros corazones. I actually like the name Lucia, so whatever. Of course Hillary went for a Spanish name to “match” the other kids. Loca in the cabeza.