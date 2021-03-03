People: Hilaria Baldwin’s sixth child, bebecita Lucia, was born via surrogacy

Alec and Hillary Baldwin have welcomed a daughter, six months after Hillary gave birth to their fifth child, son Eduardo. Many commenters provided me with the background on Hillary’s desire for another daughter, which I didn’t know or had forgotten? Apparently, she was obsessed with the idea of having a little sister for Carmen Gabriela, who before now was the only girl of the Thomas-Baldwin kid group. So it turns out Bebecito Numero Seis is actually “bebecita.” A girl named Lucia, born via surrogacy.
Meet baby Lucia! On Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin shared the name of her newborn daughter alongside an adorable snapshot of the baby girl fast asleep. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed daughter Lucia via surrogate.
“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” she captioned the post. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”
The announcement of the latest Baldwin child’s name comes one day after the mother of six surprised her Instagram followers with a group photo of her kids, including daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7½.
I’ve made mistakes in the past by treating surrogacy and gestational carriers as interchangeable and they’re not. Gestational carriers would be Hilaria’s egg and Alec’s sperm to create an embryo and then implanting it in a gestational carrier. Surrogacy can be a few different things, but I think in this case, it means that they didn’t use Hillary’s egg? That being said, People Magazine only has a loose confirmation that the child was born via surrogacy and I will be curious to see if Hillary speaks about it in the future.
As for the name… I guess Lucia Baldwin will always be Brandi Jean Baldwin in nuestros corazones. I actually like the name Lucia, so whatever. Of course Hillary went for a Spanish name to “match” the other kids. Loca in the cabeza.
Huh? I wonder why they did that? Their kids are very cute though
So, if i have this right, she was pregnant, found out it was a boy, but wanted a girl, so went out mid-pregnancy to implant a surrogate?
That is so revolting and sexist and WEIRD.
I’m in the process of using a surrogate (though honestly until you said this I just thought gestational carrier was the technical term my doctor preferred and it’s not my egg) – but this just blows my mind. Why not wait a little while? You have FIVE children and you have a sixth by surrogate six months after giving birth? Do you hate yourself? Your husband? Sleep?
It’s like having Irish-twins if the Irish were very scientifically advanced (Irish twins being kids born 10 months apart if people aren’t familiar with what is probably a rude phrase that my Irish-American family has used as a joke for years). But seriously, WTF?
I’m Irish and the phrase is offensive.
Yeah the term Irish twins is derogatory and aimed at catholics who don’t use birth control. I have 6 siblings and heard this a lot as a kid and it is offensive.
I’m (mostly) Irish and I don’t find it offensive at all.
I have a few friends who are in families like that. hell, my bro and sis are only 15 months apart and we call them that, too.
That’s what I can’t wrap my head around, why didn’t she wait until she wasn’t pregnant to implant a surrogate? It makes me sad for Edu, it’s clear his mom had a back up plan if he wasn’t a girl, even if she was afraid to miscarry again it’s disturbing on many levels.
That is just so many kids and most 5 and under. The laundry. The snacks. THE LAUNDRY.
I could never even with an army of nannies and housekeepers.
You mean poor nannies. I doubt she does anything for them besides photo-ops and breastfeeding. I have a feeling she’s one of those women who are addicted to breastfeeding because it helps you burn a lot of calories.
I’m betting it is her egg and whoever made the statement doesn’t know the difference, I didn’t until yesterday! I think she’s too self centered to not have her children be 100 percent biologically related, and she’s so fertile I’m guessing her ovaries shoot out eggs by the thousands, but who knows.
I don’t know, my doctor’s office used gestational carrier in all it’s paperwork and forms and its not my egg, so a lot of people may just use them interchangeably. I wouldn’t make assumptions either way based on it.
(Though I agree, if she’d had her eggs frozen, I’m sure it’s her egg. I cannot imagine this woman using a donor, but who knows, if she didn’t, her eggs may not have been considered viable for IVF. Everyone’s different.)
I agree–I’d be shocked if Hilaria didn’t use her own egg. Also, that baby looks like the other Baldwin babies (though it can be hard to tell with a newborn.) I would imagine she planned this as a potential route to having a girl (she is so obsessed with having another girl) after her two miscarriages. People are saying she probably planned this when she found out the latest baby was a boy, but obviously they wouldn’t have been able to do egg retrieval while she was pregnant.
Its a good point about her miscarriages. I wonder if baby 5 was actually “the accident”: they didn’t think she could carry again so already started the process of surrogacy/gestational carrier when they found out she was naturally expecting again but given the history chose to carry on with both routes.
Es verdad, ella es muy loca.
I can’t imagine taking care of all those children. I love mine dearly but the toddler years mixed with infants gives me PTSD. I am thankful mine are grown and while the teen years are not easy at least I can sleep in and have a semi-rational conversation with them.
I think Hilaria prefers the opposite, Seraphina; as soon as one child grows up, she seems to start craving another little bundle of joy. perhaps because babies are totally dependent but can be picked up and put down (or handed over to a nanny) more easily than a seven-year-old…
Lucia is really cute!
Kaiser !!!! The spanish ad libs kill me 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂
A pair of complete nutcases.
A constant production line of babies every 6 months? And giving it a spanish name?
And this attention seeking great oaf plasters pictures of their army of sprogs and tells people to fuck off when they comment anything but sycophantic congrats. You could always just keep your overactive gonads private?
They’re a batshit match made in heaven.
I love these post con español sprinkled throughout! 😂
They almost certainly used gestational surrogacy, which would be Hilaria’s egg and Alec’s sperm carried to term by a surrogate. The baby looks just like Carmen did when she was born, and as someone said above, I can’t imagine Hilaria allowing another woman’s egg to be used giving how carefully she’s engineered this family (and her image).
Imagine being a surrogate and carrying a child for this couple. Yikes.
I can’t get past the idea that they went ahead with this surrogacy while she was already 5 to 6 months pregnant with their son. They were already onto the next before he was even born!
….did Alex have an affair, impregnate this person and Hilary has decided to raise the baby with the others??? It’s all just so weird.
Publications like People need to do better with basic terminology surrounding surrogacy and gestational carriers, and using “transferred” and not “implanted” for embryos. There is no guarantee of implantation resulting in a pregnancy in an IVF cycle.
It’s just beyond the pale that they did this because they wanted another girl the second they found out Edu was a boy. I’ll be thinking about this when I’m paying down my failed IVF cycle from years ago.
I’m sorry your IVF was unsuccessful. It’s sad, right? I had one successful (my precious boy) and one unsuccessful. I never say this out loud at all, but I often think about my other child that almost was.
I think it is her egg though, the new baby looks just like the other kids. Those kids are adorable, all I have to say about this nutjob person
I’m a year and a half into Duolingo Spanish but obviously haven’t had a chance to get over there and test my Spanish so I’m loving these semi-bilingual stories and comments!
As for the rest of it, she has issues. What they are who knows but she clearly has issues.
@celebitchy I’m dying with this post.
Loca in the cabeza. 😂
Si quieren hablar inglés mal, me avisan
Is it just me, but I am getting “Octomom” vibes from her.
Does this represent a scaling up from individually crafted, bespoke (artisanal, if you will) children to full scale automated production? At this rate, I predict that she will be unveiling a child per month by the end of the year, and will be in place to entirely repopulate Spain with mini-Baldwins by 2025 at the latest.
They ordered a girl while she was pregnant. It’s sick.
This just seems so …un-ethical? That poor baby boy who will forever know that his parents wished he was a girl so badly they went a paid someone else to carry a girl for them while mom was pregnant with him….
I agree, too. That poor boy wasn’t “good enough” even before he was born.
This screams eugenics, don’t ask me how.
Brandi Jean is pretty cute, I have to admit (and I usually think most newborns are weird-looking. No offense to the parents, of course! I know a baby’s features are often a bit distorted by their positioning and/or the birthing process).
Whenever I read the Spanish-ish ad libs, I always hear it in the voice of Peggy Hill butchering ess-pan-ole.