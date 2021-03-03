The Windsors’ ‘focus is solely on Prince Philip,’ except they’re focused on other people

My question is this: do you think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came up with their hare-brained scheme to slime and smear Harry and Meghan all on their own? I feel like that might be the case, because Will & Kate were not even subtle. They left their lazy, obvious fingerprints all over those Times of London stories. I’m asking if the Keens did so with the authorization of Clarence House (Charles) and/or Buckingham Palace (Liz). I don’t think Chuck and Liz authorized it, because just before the Times articles came out, Buckingham Palace was leaning in HEAVILY to the “Prince Philip is so sick, that’s what we’re paying attention to, you guys” narrative.
The Royal Family has ‘more important things to worry about’ than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘shocking’ bombshell interview with their friend Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace aides insisted last night as Prince Philip was transferred to a leading cardiac hospital.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London for ‘testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition’ following a two-week stay at King Edward VII Hospital yesterday, just hours after dramatic clips of the Sussexes’ explosive interview were released by a US television network.
Though Buckingham Palace is bracing itself for ‘shocking’ revelations from Meghan and Harry’s interview, aides suggested that the family’s focus was solely on Philip, who had already spent 13 nights in hospital and is expected to remain there until at least the end of the week.
One source told the Telegraph: ‘The family is very worried about him and their thoughts are very much with him rather than this Oprah interview. They have much more important things to worry about.’
Another aide described how there was a ‘significant shift in the mood’ following the Duke’s transfer, telling the Mirror: ‘There has been an almighty and collective effort to keep him [Philip] and the Queen safe during the coronavirus crisis over the past 11 months but there was a significant shift in the mood when everyone started finding out the Duke wasn’t coming home any time soon.’
“The family is very worried about him and their thoughts are very much with him rather than this Oprah interview”... which is why Will and Kate showed the world that they’re actually focused entirely on smearing the Sussexes before the Oprah interview and not at all focused on grandpappy. William still hasn’t gone to see his grandfather. The Queen still hasn’t visited Philip either! Despite the narrative of “the Sussexes are terrible for carrying on like normal while Phil is in the hospital,” it seems like everyone in that family is carrying on like normal. Which means that Philip’s hospitalization is being used by the Palace for exactly one reason:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged by some commentators in the U.K. to ask CBS to postpone the airing of its Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they are expected to mount a stinging attack on the royal family, as concern mounts over Prince Philip’s prospects of beating an infection. Philip, 99, was moved to a specialist heart hospital on Monday and royal sources have been quoted by British newspapers saying the family is “pretty appalled” at the idea of the interview, which Oprah has said sees Meghan saying “pretty shocking things” being broadcast while Philip is so unwell.
Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, told The Daily Beast that airing the interview while Prince Philip was undergoing very public health travails risked making the interview look inappropriate, saying, “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.”
Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown and author of the definitive royal biography Majesty, told The Daily Beast, “I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry’s image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend—or, if that’s not practical, postponing it at least.”
Royal commentator and former editor of Who’s Who Richard Fitzwilliams said it would “surely be appropriate” to postpone the interview. He told MailOnline, “Oprah is their friend and neighbor and would undoubtedly comply if asked and the gesture would I am sure be appreciated by the royal family. If an interview has been extended, as this recently has, it can also be postponed, as this undoubtedly should be.”
And it just kept on going and going – the carnival of so-called experts all got the same talking points from Buckingham Palace that the Sussexes are completely awful for NOT postponing the interview, an interview which the Palace is not scared of, but please, please just cancel the interview. So… why then did Kensington Palace throw themselves into this petty little hate machine, using 2018 emails (!!) all while Philip is so, so sick? The palaces got their smear campaigns crossed.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
Well, well. It’s all coming out now, isn’t it?
The minute Oprah said…”wait…hold up wait a minute” the British media LOST IT! At this point I will believe every single word From Meghan/Harry. It’s not normal to attack someone on something they haven’t said yet…unless???
Make no mistake, Oprah is taking notes on the reactions since announcing the interview.
Even the Queen is not focused on her husband. Nice try KP, BP, CH. WE are not buying what you are selling.
KP made any complaints about Harry doing the Oprah interview while Philip is in the hospital null and void.
and thats exactly what Chris Ship said on twitter. If the interview is poor timing, so are these latest “revelations” to the Times.
And because of that – how ticked do you think BP and CH are at Willileaks? He just couldnt help himself, but he’s screwed up big time here.
They’re gona kill Philip aren’t they?! Like on Tuesday or Wednesday, and it’s all gona be Meghan’s fault.
They (family/courtiers) made a decision to kill one king so his death would make the morning papers. None of them are above killing a prince to derail another media thing.
I feel like I saw somewhere on twitter that even Chris Ship was like “well, if the Sussexes are being criticized bc of PP’s health, then this bullying story should be criticized too” — not quite that statement, but more or less his point.
He did say pretty much exactly that.
He works for ITV and they got the UK interview broadcast, so I’d be surprised if he’s among the reporters calling for it to be cancelled.
He also replied to someone saying “it leaves them (the monarchy) in an interesting position” or something like that when they asked Chris about the UK being a republic.
His twitter feed is interesting sometimes, because while he’s pretty anti-Sussex, he’s not quite at the level of Richard Palmer or someone, and once in a great while there’s a little tidbit of rationality that comes out.
There was an interesting squabble on his twitter feed last night though – Valentine Low (who wrote these Times stories) replied to something, there was back and forth where Ship had to console him that it was “excellent” reporting and then Dan Wootton swooped in and I couldnt tell if he was anti-Valentine Low or pro Valentine and there were some swipes that went over my head.
Messy messy messy.
There is not one competent braincell between the lot of them
There might be courtiers from CH or BP working with KP, but my take is that Charles and the Queen are going with “oh no prince philip is ill, what interview?” which makes it all the more obvious that this is coming directly from KP at william’s behalf. He’s unhinged at this point, don’t let him visit philip or he might take matters into his own hands as the final distraction measure.
The Queen managed to remove all of Harry and Meghan’s patronages while Philip was ‘so, so ill’. Just saying.
Yeah Philip is so sick alright. But are any of those disgusting excuses for human beings considering that Meghan is pregnant?
I keep wondering why they don’t ask ITV to postpone when they air the special in the UK? Isnt that on them? Unless CBS gets to decide that from the US? I know PBS has aired specials on the other royals weeks if not months later so I don’t know why they just don’t ask if ITV can show the special once Philip is out of the hospital instead of harassing Oprah like they are. I hope she issues a big FU statement to them before the special airs.
It’s about control and intimidation. Contrary to Jobson’s whining, the RF does indeed operate like a damn mafia. They’re used to getting people to cave to their threats and demands, and they’re mad that CBS and Oprah are cheerfully ignoring their screams.
It’s as if the British Royal Family and the U.K. Press wants the entire world to watch the Oprah Interview.
Lol.
They are using an old sick man health as excuse for their bully behaviour.
They can’t even coordinate the pity ploys, lies and smears effectively.
Will and Kate exposed themselves completely with that ridiculously obvious budget jet stunt. “Lazy and obvious” is correct. My god, you would think they would be better at this by now.
At this point it’s clear that Will and Kate are rampaging on their own. They are “comfortable” being so boldfaced because Elizabeth and Charles have done little to nothing to stop them. I DO wonder what the latter two and their teams are thinking right now. The Norfolk Nuisances have hurled open the door for questions on the family’s collection and interactions with corrupt regimes and I can’t imagine they’re too happy about that.
I posted on another thread that Camilla was quoted today as saying Prince Philip is feeling better. Hence, he’s not going to die in time to stop Oprah.
Again, what are they so afraid of? If Meghan said something incendiary they could refute it later. All they are doing now is making sure everyone will want to tune in for the interview! I guess no one over there has heard of the Streisand effect