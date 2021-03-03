The Windsors’ ‘focus is solely on Prince Philip,’ except they’re focused on other people

My question is this: do you think the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came up with their hare-brained scheme to slime and smear Harry and Meghan all on their own? I feel like that might be the case, because Will & Kate were not even subtle. They left their lazy, obvious fingerprints all over those Times of London stories. I’m asking if the Keens did so with the authorization of Clarence House (Charles) and/or Buckingham Palace (Liz). I don’t think Chuck and Liz authorized it, because just before the Times articles came out, Buckingham Palace was leaning in HEAVILY to the “Prince Philip is so sick, that’s what we’re paying attention to, you guys” narrative.

The Royal Family has ‘more important things to worry about’ than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘shocking’ bombshell interview with their friend Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace aides insisted last night as Prince Philip was transferred to a leading cardiac hospital. The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London for ‘testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition’ following a two-week stay at King Edward VII Hospital yesterday, just hours after dramatic clips of the Sussexes’ explosive interview were released by a US television network. Though Buckingham Palace is bracing itself for ‘shocking’ revelations from Meghan and Harry’s interview, aides suggested that the family’s focus was solely on Philip, who had already spent 13 nights in hospital and is expected to remain there until at least the end of the week. One source told the Telegraph: ‘The family is very worried about him and their thoughts are very much with him rather than this Oprah interview. They have much more important things to worry about.’ Another aide described how there was a ‘significant shift in the mood’ following the Duke’s transfer, telling the Mirror: ‘There has been an almighty and collective effort to keep him [Philip] and the Queen safe during the coronavirus crisis over the past 11 months but there was a significant shift in the mood when everyone started finding out the Duke wasn’t coming home any time soon.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“The family is very worried about him and their thoughts are very much with him rather than this Oprah interview”... which is why Will and Kate showed the world that they’re actually focused entirely on smearing the Sussexes before the Oprah interview and not at all focused on grandpappy. William still hasn’t gone to see his grandfather. The Queen still hasn’t visited Philip either! Despite the narrative of “the Sussexes are terrible for carrying on like normal while Phil is in the hospital,” it seems like everyone in that family is carrying on like normal. Which means that Philip’s hospitalization is being used by the Palace for exactly one reason:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged by some commentators in the U.K. to ask CBS to postpone the airing of its Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they are expected to mount a stinging attack on the royal family, as concern mounts over Prince Philip’s prospects of beating an infection. Philip, 99, was moved to a specialist heart hospital on Monday and royal sources have been quoted by British newspapers saying the family is “pretty appalled” at the idea of the interview, which Oprah has said sees Meghan saying “pretty shocking things” being broadcast while Philip is so unwell. Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, told The Daily Beast that airing the interview while Prince Philip was undergoing very public health travails risked making the interview look inappropriate, saying, “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.” Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown and author of the definitive royal biography Majesty, told The Daily Beast, “I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry’s image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend—or, if that’s not practical, postponing it at least.” Royal commentator and former editor of Who’s Who Richard Fitzwilliams said it would “surely be appropriate” to postpone the interview. He told MailOnline, “Oprah is their friend and neighbor and would undoubtedly comply if asked and the gesture would I am sure be appreciated by the royal family. If an interview has been extended, as this recently has, it can also be postponed, as this undoubtedly should be.”

[From The Daily Beast]

And it just kept on going and going – the carnival of so-called experts all got the same talking points from Buckingham Palace that the Sussexes are completely awful for NOT postponing the interview, an interview which the Palace is not scared of, but please, please just cancel the interview. So… why then did Kensington Palace throw themselves into this petty little hate machine, using 2018 emails (!!) all while Philip is so, so sick? The palaces got their smear campaigns crossed.