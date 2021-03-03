Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifts state mask mandate, will allow businesses to open at 100%



Another day, another f*ck sh*t story coming out of Texas. Texas is slowly getting over a black out and water outage across the state due to an unprecedented storm and badly maintained deregulated power grid (basically corruption). The Texas government KNEW since at least 2011 that the grid could create chaos and cost lives if we were to ever have a statewide freeze and did nothing about it. And what’s more appalling is as Texans were dying in their homes from the cold and lack of water, Texas lawmakers were fleeing the state. It would seem that the Texas Republican government wasn’t satisfied with the lives lost due to the freeze so now Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and opening all businesses at 100%. (Mississippi’s Governor, Tate Reeves, has lifted the mask mandate as well.) One would think at this point that lawmakers are out to kill us Texans. Texans now get to look forward to spikes in COVID cases since only 12% of the state has been vaccinated. Below are more details from Dallas News:

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end,” Abbott said during a press conference in Lubbock. “It is now time to open Texas 100%.” “Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate,” he said. “Texans have mastered the habits to keep from getting COVID,” he said at a news conference in a Lubbock restaurant Tuesday before a mostly maskless crowd on Texas Independence Day. Abbott also pointed to the fact that by next Wednesday, 7 million vaccine shots will have been given to Texans. Health officials advised against removing masks. “We think it’s premature,” Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Phil Huang told Dallas County commissioners hours before Abbott’s decision to end the mask order he put in place in July. “It’s still too early. We’d all love to get back to normal. [But] it’s not the time to relax.” Dallas County Commissioners said they believe any rollback will yield mixed messages and send COVID cases soaring back up. “If the governor lifts restrictions,” Commissioner Elba Garcia, a Democrat from west Dallas County said, “it’s going to be even more confusing.” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley immediately ordered the lifting of his county’s mask mandate. Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion, Abbott said. And Abbott also said if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, county judge may implement mitigation strategies. However, the governor said judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor any penalties for failing to wear a face mask. A county judge cannot limit occupancy restrictions to less than 50%.

[From Dallas News]

I am so sick of Greg Abbott and the rest of the Texas government. They are deplorable and don’t actually care about Texans. If you noticed Abbott’s only concern is business and money. I saw someone post a tweet that sad, “If your governor is telling you to remove your masks, then maybe you should remove your governor.” I wholeheartedly agree with this. It is time to remove Abbott in 2022 and I have it on good authority that Beto may run against him. The last 24 years of Republican governorship have been terrible for Texas. I have been deputized to register people to vote and I plan to drive across the state this summer to get folks registered. The leadership must change as they are only in office for their own benefit.

I do hope that businesses continue to protect their workers and enforce the mask wearing because I am not here to see another raging COVID spike. We have had more than half a million die from this virus because lawmakers are more concerned about money and some people are stupid and reckless. I hope this latest move by Abbott is the death of his reelection campaign but we shall see. In the mean time a lot of Texans are panicking and trying to get vaccinated. As if Texans need anymore trauma. I am going to continue to wear my mask and social distance despite being vaccinated. And I hope our voter registration efforts will be as effective as Georgia’s and help overcome voter suppression and gerrymandering. If we wish to survive as a state, major changes are necessary. Other than that, Cruz, Abbott and all the rest of those idiots can kick rocks.

Here are how some other folks are feeling about the lifting of the mask mandate:

If your governor is telling you it's time to remove your mask, maybe it's time to remove you governor instead. — Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) March 2, 2021

Phone blowing up with friends who have not been vaccinated. The scramble is on to get a shot ASAP in Texas! — Miya Shay (@miyashay) March 2, 2021

Before y’all start that “build a wall around Texas” shit, just know that there are a lot of black and brown people there who don’t agree with what that administration is doing. And they’ve had their voting rights suppressed to keep them from voting these idiots out. — J’ffrey, father of J’richo (@jpnt17) March 2, 2021