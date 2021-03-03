Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifts state mask mandate, will allow businesses to open at 100%

Another day, another f*ck sh*t story coming out of Texas. Texas is slowly getting over a black out and water outage across the state due to an unprecedented storm and badly maintained deregulated power grid (basically corruption). The Texas government KNEW since at least 2011 that the grid could create chaos and cost lives if we were to ever have a statewide freeze and did nothing about it. And what’s more appalling is as Texans were dying in their homes from the cold and lack of water, Texas lawmakers were fleeing the state. It would seem that the Texas Republican government wasn’t satisfied with the lives lost due to the freeze so now Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he is lifting the statewide mask mandate and opening all businesses at 100%. (Mississippi’s Governor, Tate Reeves, has lifted the mask mandate as well.) One would think at this point that lawmakers are out to kill us Texans. Texans now get to look forward to spikes in COVID cases since only 12% of the state has been vaccinated. Below are more details from Dallas News:
“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end,” Abbott said during a press conference in Lubbock. “It is now time to open Texas 100%.”
“Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate,” he said.
“Texans have mastered the habits to keep from getting COVID,” he said at a news conference in a Lubbock restaurant Tuesday before a mostly maskless crowd on Texas Independence Day.
Abbott also pointed to the fact that by next Wednesday, 7 million vaccine shots will have been given to Texans.
Health officials advised against removing masks.
“We think it’s premature,” Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Phil Huang told Dallas County commissioners hours before Abbott’s decision to end the mask order he put in place in July. “It’s still too early. We’d all love to get back to normal. [But] it’s not the time to relax.”
Dallas County Commissioners said they believe any rollback will yield mixed messages and send COVID cases soaring back up.
“If the governor lifts restrictions,” Commissioner Elba Garcia, a Democrat from west Dallas County said, “it’s going to be even more confusing.”
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley immediately ordered the lifting of his county’s mask mandate.
Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion, Abbott said.
And Abbott also said if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, county judge may implement mitigation strategies. However, the governor said judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor any penalties for failing to wear a face mask. A county judge cannot limit occupancy restrictions to less than 50%.
I am so sick of Greg Abbott and the rest of the Texas government. They are deplorable and don’t actually care about Texans. If you noticed Abbott’s only concern is business and money. I saw someone post a tweet that sad, “If your governor is telling you to remove your masks, then maybe you should remove your governor.” I wholeheartedly agree with this. It is time to remove Abbott in 2022 and I have it on good authority that Beto may run against him. The last 24 years of Republican governorship have been terrible for Texas. I have been deputized to register people to vote and I plan to drive across the state this summer to get folks registered. The leadership must change as they are only in office for their own benefit.
I do hope that businesses continue to protect their workers and enforce the mask wearing because I am not here to see another raging COVID spike. We have had more than half a million die from this virus because lawmakers are more concerned about money and some people are stupid and reckless. I hope this latest move by Abbott is the death of his reelection campaign but we shall see. In the mean time a lot of Texans are panicking and trying to get vaccinated. As if Texans need anymore trauma. I am going to continue to wear my mask and social distance despite being vaccinated. And I hope our voter registration efforts will be as effective as Georgia’s and help overcome voter suppression and gerrymandering. If we wish to survive as a state, major changes are necessary. Other than that, Cruz, Abbott and all the rest of those idiots can kick rocks.
Here are how some other folks are feeling about the lifting of the mask mandate:
If your governor is telling you it's time to remove your mask, maybe it's time to remove you governor instead.
— Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) March 2, 2021
Phone blowing up with friends who have not been vaccinated. The scramble is on to get a shot ASAP in Texas!
— Miya Shay (@miyashay) March 2, 2021
Before y’all start that “build a wall around Texas” shit, just know that there are a lot of black and brown people there who don’t agree with what that administration is doing. And they’ve had their voting rights suppressed to keep them from voting these idiots out.
— J’ffrey, father of J’richo (@jpnt17) March 2, 2021
So after Texas experienced a full-on humanitarian crisis barely two weeks ago, the same people who caused that catastrophe are now ending the mask mandate and opening all businesses? At this point they're openly trying to kill people.
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 3, 2021
By killing people this month from a COVID-19 spike or mask wars, he’s trying to distract you from the people he killed last month by freezing them to death.
As an Austinite, I’m giving this one more election cycle and if the majority of Texans remain as stupid and mean-spirited as they seem (sorry fellow progressive Texans), I’m leaving. F this place.
As a fellow Houstonian who suffered two weeks ago, this is insane to think about.
Read the details and private businesses can still use their own discretion. However, we all know there will be many individuals throwing tantrums and making life difficult for those who remain cautious.
Will remain to my schedule and stay distanced. These are troubling times for many.
You know it’s bad when our County Judge, Linda Hidalgo, openly discusses how wild this decision is.
Stay strong everyone.
Houstonian here too. I am so angry at Abbott and his Republithugs. This decision will lead to more deaths and put people like my partner – a surgeon – at even more risk.
I sincerely hope there is a special place in hell for all of these asshats who care only about themselves and not about fellow Texans.
From where I sit here in Austin, Texas…
This is demoralizing, frightening, and horrifying. I wish I could say that I cannot believe he would do such a thing, but yes. I believe it. It’s par for the GQP course.
But I am demoralized.
How little he cares for the so-called “essential” workers (who he’s glad to allow to be on the front lines with poverty wage crumbs to keep them alive and toiling)
As a small business, I’ve willingly made sacrifices and it’s been a hard year. Last March, I had a thriving business. This March, I am grateful to be still here and making a living at my work.
I am angry.
And all the marginalized communities who will pay the price for this? I could go on and on, but we already all know about who pays for this kind of stupidity, and it’s not the wealthy and connected who can get the best care and who don’t live crammed in small apartments here in Austin, small apartments that MAY NOT EVEN HAVE WATER YET!
I am scared.
What will happen to us all?
The only saving grace is the swift response from so many local businesses that state unequivocally that they will continue to require masks.
Austin is trying. I think a lot of cities will try. But this is a blow, and I hope that it is not a death blow, especially when we are still reeling from the storm.
Abbott is a disgrace and I hope that the stain of shame and guilt for what he is doing to us follows him eternally.
I’m a Houstonian. We have the largest medical canter in the world, and our ICU bed use is still at emergency levels, and have been for MONTHS (currently 90 additional ICU beds have been added). I feel so bad for all our nurses.
This is so infuriating. We’re so f***ing close to getting ahead of this thing but our governor needs to deflect from killing Texans two weeks ago so he does this. Truly a POS. And now HEB has said they’re no longer going to require masks. Never thought I’d say it, but I’m done with HEB.
I’m so sorry for all the Texans who have been doing everything right, and are still constantly put in danger by their petulant toddler politicians and selfish fellow citizens. I’m sure they’re making excuses about how lifting the mask mandate and allowing restaurants to fully reopen is about reviving the economy, but they don’t really give a shit about that. This is nothing but a middle finger to a Democratic President, Senate, and House. A tantrum that will kill thousands more Texans, with many or most of them likely to be Black or brown. But I guess that’s just a bonus to Republicans like Abbott.