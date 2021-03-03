Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups without chocolate are coming in April: would you eat them?



Among all the stories of franken foods and bizarrely flavored candy, here is one I can get behind: Reese’s is releasing a version of their peanut butter cups for a limited time that are just pure peanut butter without chocolate. They’re called Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup and are coming out in April. As someone who has to resist eating straight peanut butter out of the jar, I endorse this change. Here’s more on this:

The Hershey Company announced Tuesday it is rolling out a version of its popular Reese’s peanut butter cups with no chocolate. Both the outer shell and inside of the cup are all peanut butter. The Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup will be available for a limited time. “While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” said Reese’s brand manager Margo McIlvaine in a statement. The all peanut butter cups will be available in standard, king size and miniature forms starting this April. In 2019 and 2020, Reese’s released limited runs of Peanut Butter Lovers Cups that still included some chocolate.

I’m so happy Reese’s isn’t going the way of M&Ms and putting out ten different kinds of sh*tty flavored Reese’s cups. Some of the M&M flavors are just so terrible I haven’t bothered trying all of them. As a candy lover I’m their target market too. How did M&Ms manage to screw up caramel M&Ms?! The consistency is so off with those. The peanut butter kind is decent, but Reese’s Pieces did it first.

I think it’s a great idea to just let the peanut butter shine and I will definitely try these. The best Reese’s cups are the seasonal ones, like Reese’s eggs at Easter and the trees around Christmas, because they’re fresh. As long as the shell on this new peanut butter-only version will help it stay as fresh as the chocolate does, I’m sure they will be delicious.

I’m including this IG on the Reese’s eggs below because the first comment on the thread is hilarious. It’s just a guy named P. Charles Buckley ranting about how they need to make summer shapes and he’s tired of contacting them about it. I’m going to embed it because it’s awesome. People have strong feelings about Reese’s cups.

Are you kidding me? Make a SUMMER SHAPE!!!!!! Do you ever read the comments? Make a summer shape, surfboard, flip-flop, beach ball, starfish. These are all ideas I’ve proposed over direct messaging and have been completely ignored by the top brass. No response, not one. See how they treat a lifelong fan?!? I’ve left comments, posted appeals, and tried direct messaging with no response of any kind. My sister in law was kind enough to make a Reese’s door to lift my spirits. Please Reese’s, all I want is acknowledgment.

I wonder how this guy feels about the new PB-only cup.