Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Alice Evans

According to Alice Evans, her husband Ioan Gruffudd suddenly came home one day in January and told her that he was leaving her and their children. She poured out her soul (or something) on social media, going from zero to melodrama in about two seconds. After a week or so, it became clear that Ioan really was trying to divorce Alice, but she was fighting him about it. They were basically loosely separated for a few years and (this is my reading) he likely wanted to formalize it and file for divorce and she freaked out on social media. She’s basically trying to become a Wronged Wife Influencer. It’s very strange. Anyway, Ioan really has filed for divorce now:

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from his wife Alice Evans after 13 years of marriage, according to court documented obtained by The Blast. PEOPLE can confirm that the actor, 47, filed a divorce petition on Monday in Los Angeles but it’s unclear what he is asking for in terms of custody of their two children. Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Fantastic Four actor’s filing comes a month after Evans, 49, posted a since-deleted tweet, saying Gruffudd had decided to end their marriage. “My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” Evans tweeted at the time. “Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.” Gruffudd did not comment on her tweets. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the two said, “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Alice doesn’t want her privacy respected! Which is her right – if she wants to have a melodramatic, messy split out in public, so be it. Also: Ioan has mostly been living and working in Australia for the past few years, and there’s a feeling in some British papers that he’s possibly banging someone on the show he’s currently on, Harrow. It would explain why he “suddenly” decided to leave his wife. That being said, I haven’t seen anything other than vague innuendo. Australia has tabloids too and they haven’t picked up anything from what I’ve seen.

For hours, Alice was radio-silent on her social media after The Blast and People Magazine confirmed that Ioan filed for divorce. Then she posted this on Instagram. Um… he literally told her he wanted a divorce in January? Why is she acting like it’s brand new info?