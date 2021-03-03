Once Tim Allen realized Donald Trump pissed people off, ‘I kind of liked that’

One of the things I’ve never understood about Donald Trump’s cult of personality is why so many millions of Americans thought it was a good thing that he was so crude, so sexist, so racist, so offensive. It’s one thing to excuse his behavior – that’s bad enough – but so many MAGA freaks loved that Trump was so offensive and disgusting. They related to it? He gave them an excuse not to learn or grow or become better people? Something like that. They just liked the fact that he pissed people off by being terrible. And Tim Allen was one of those people who loved Trump’s racist, misogynist shock-jock act.
Tim Allen got a kick out of ex-President Donald Trump making people mad, the actor revealed in a new interview in which he also explained why he’s a conservative. On the latest episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the “Last Man Standing” star said his dislike of paying taxes — and not knowing what the government was spending half of his income on — had led him to lean politically to the right.
Maron asked Allen, who attended Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and later sparked anger by likening being a conservative in Hollywood to living in 1930s Nazi Germany, how he avoided backlash for his conservative views.
“I literally don’t preach anything,” said Allen, who described himself as a fiscal conservative. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘We should do this’ or, ‘We should do that.’ Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”
Despite his apparent delight over Trump’s divisiveness, Allen said he’d been friendly with Bill and Hillary Clinton but just didn’t think the latter “should have been president.”
“In the end, you go the other direction,” he added. “There’s nothing personal about it. If you don’t like it then wait ’til the next election.”
I believe that Tim Allen believes that he’s an easy-going guy who accepts people and isn’t “preachy.” But holy sh-t, he sounds so friggin’ dumb here. It’s like he’s saying: I like that he made people mad and I get credit for not being a full-blown Trump supporter right? And in his worldview, which group is the lynching crowd? Is the lynching crowd the band of armed insurrectionists who literally constructed gallows outside of the Capitol and were actively seeking to lynch Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi? THAT lynching crowd? Or the crowd of people who are like “can we try not to be so g–damn sexist and hateful?” The “lynching” comment also comes from the same man who supported Nazis (the GOP) and yet he thinks Hollywood is “like Nazi Germany.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I feel like his comments embody the Texas Republicans. My father and brothers thought that shit was funny. They saw nothing wrong with Trump’s behavior. It’s disgusting.
He says out loud and in public the hateful things other people know to keep behind closed doors.
File this under Stupid Sh*t You Should Have Kept to Yourself.
What the hell will it take? He wasn’t just some stupid sexist bore who liked to needle people, which would have been bad enough. He was a petulant, vindictive, foolish, fascist dictator wanna be and he should have never been allowed within a mile of the White House. But the US still seems more concerned with pissing the other side off rather than choosing people to govern wisely.
For some reason a lot of people still worship at the altar of the previous inhabitant (they literally created a golden idol for god’s sake) and even though he was a craven liar who did damage it will take generations to undo, he still stands a great chance of being elected again should he choose to do so. His party is passing legislation all over the country to help bring this about.
But tools like Tim Allen will always be there to whine about persecution.
He has denounced the January 6 attack and says those behind it should be in jail but he still supports Trump so that rather cancels itself out.
He is beyond privileged. He was arrested for and confessed to trafficking cocaine in the 1970s and got out of a life sentence by informing on other traffickers/dealers.
once a rat, always a rat.
I used to work with a guy (pre Trump TG) who listened to “politically incorrect” podcasts and comedians all day and loved sharing their delightful humor with me. This dim witted white guy just couldn’t understand why everyone didn’t just relax and laugh about it all.
Adam Serwer’s 2018 article “The Cruelty Is the Point” completely explains Allen & all the MAGAts https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2018/10/the-cruelty-is-the-point/572104/
The ex-cocaine dealer who doesn’t want to pay taxes backs the Steinbrenner wannabee. Great!
I sure hope he never takes advantage of the things that his taxes pay for then.
like streets/highways, cops/fire/EMT, etc. seriously, F this guy.
I hate him and Home Improvement is the stupidest show of all time. That’s my main contribution.
People like this don’t want to / can’t / aren’t willing to examine why they like and appreciate Trump’s hate speech. So instead of taking any internal stock of themselves, they brush it off like everyone else is crazy or SO INTENSE for being SO DRAMATIC about it and isn’t it so funny how much people get mad?
It’s just straight up gaslighting, a tale as old as time.
+10000000
He’s ugly as sin & morally repugnant. How he’s become so successful is inexplicable to me.
Watched one episode of Last Man Standing recently. The show started with his TV wife complaining that “Now the pandemic’s over, we need to go on vacation in Peru!” Then the episode focused on the cafe in the sporting goods store closing down because of losses in the pandemic. Weird mix of messages and nothing funny. I wish I had that half hour of my life back.
My fiance’s mom is a (now retired) teacher at an alternative high school, and most of her students were placed there for things like behavioral issues (though this was in Alabama, so there were also many who were placed there for, well, being Black. Not referring to those kids in this instance!). She has often compared Trump voters to worst of these students: 14-year-olds with severe behavioral and emotional problems who stopped maturing in middle school and now make life decisions based entirely on what will piss off other people. There are a few Republicans, like Mitt Romney, who want to be the adult in the room, but it’s futile. They’re just overwhelmed substitute teachers who will never be able to control that rowdy class, and should probably just GTFO.
Oh yes, so funny to elect a racist, raping, misogynist, cheating, and lying thief into office. Tim is a Rich white man, so of course it didn’t affect him and he’d think it was funny, he hit the genetic jackpot, as did Trump. So sick of these types of men.
People liked Trump because he’s just like they are.
I have never understood this dude’s appeal. I get that he’s popular with blue collar but I was raised in a blue collar family. And Home Improvement was the most boring show on earth to me growing up. His stand up isn’t funny. I don’t get it.
Yet another has-been from 80s/90s sitcoms finding the only way to get attention is to be a mouth breather for MAGAts.