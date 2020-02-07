Sabra is releasing chocolate hummus, will you try it or does it sound disgusting?

If you’d been paying attention during the Sabra hummus ad, you might have spotted Megan Thee Stallion’s hummus looked unlike any of the others. If you’re wondering what flavor she’s dipping into, it’s chocolate. Yes, chocolate hummus. And I know it’s not the first chocolate hummus, but Sabra is huge, so chocolate hummus is going global, baby! But should it?

You’ve probably heard that chocolate hummus exists by this point. The first widely sold versions of the savory-sweet snack debuted in 2018 and received tons of mixed reactions. But one big hummus company has noticeably stayed out of the competition — until now. Yes, Sabra Hummus is finally adding a chocolate hummus to their line-up, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The company’s new Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread will be released in honor of Valentine’s Day. It features a rich, chocolate taste that’s made with cooked chickpeas, soybean oil, cocoa, sea salt, and vanilla extract, among others. Unlike Sabra’s other hummus flavors, the new plant-based chocolate dip does not contain tahini (ground sesame). Still, the dessert hummus pairs perfectly with both sweet and savory snacks, ranging from strawberries and bananas to pita chips, pretzels, and churros. Basically, if you’re bringing this snack to the table on Feb. 14, you’ll have quite a few options to choose from. “Valentine’s Day is a celebration of romance and connections and we’ve learned that 54% of Americans believe that eating well is a top way to improve relationships,” said CMO of Sabra Jason Levine. “To give Americans a start to healthy romance this Valentine’s Day, we’re thrilled to bring another exceptional product to market. We think you’ll fall in love.”

I’ll cut to the chase; I’m going to try this. I wouldn’t say I’m excited to, but I’m curious enough to give it a go. I’m always looking to add in to my spoonable chocolate rotation. Plus, the theme of my menopausal years seems to be “Imma need my salt sweetened” so it ticks that box at only 80 calories a serving. I can give up trying to keep my potato chip from breaking under the weight of my Nutella. It also ticks all the boxes for vegan, vegetarian, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free.

However, I am having a hard time trying to figure out what this will taste like. I love hummus and many of its flavored varieties, but I’ve never bit into hummus and thought, “You know what this needs? Chocolate.” So, we’ll see. Fortunately, I have a Sees candy store two blocks away in case cocoa with my chickpeas fails to blow my skirt up. I’ll report as soon as I’ve munched some. I will admit, though, this Sabrapology commercial is pretty cute:

