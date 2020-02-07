Sabra is releasing chocolate hummus, will you try it or does it sound disgusting?

If you’d been paying attention during the Sabra hummus ad, you might have spotted Megan Thee Stallion’s hummus looked unlike any of the others. If you’re wondering what flavor she’s dipping into, it’s chocolate. Yes, chocolate hummus. And I know it’s not the first chocolate hummus, but Sabra is huge, so chocolate hummus is going global, baby! But should it?
You’ve probably heard that chocolate hummus exists by this point. The first widely sold versions of the savory-sweet snack debuted in 2018 and received tons of mixed reactions. But one big hummus company has noticeably stayed out of the competition — until now.
Yes, Sabra Hummus is finally adding a chocolate hummus to their line-up, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.
The company’s new Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread will be released in honor of Valentine’s Day. It features a rich, chocolate taste that’s made with cooked chickpeas, soybean oil, cocoa, sea salt, and vanilla extract, among others. Unlike Sabra’s other hummus flavors, the new plant-based chocolate dip does not contain tahini (ground sesame).
Still, the dessert hummus pairs perfectly with both sweet and savory snacks, ranging from strawberries and bananas to pita chips, pretzels, and churros. Basically, if you’re bringing this snack to the table on Feb. 14, you’ll have quite a few options to choose from.
“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of romance and connections and we’ve learned that 54% of Americans believe that eating well is a top way to improve relationships,” said CMO of Sabra Jason Levine. “To give Americans a start to healthy romance this Valentine’s Day, we’re thrilled to bring another exceptional product to market. We think you’ll fall in love.”
I’ll cut to the chase; I’m going to try this. I wouldn’t say I’m excited to, but I’m curious enough to give it a go. I’m always looking to add in to my spoonable chocolate rotation. Plus, the theme of my menopausal years seems to be “Imma need my salt sweetened” so it ticks that box at only 80 calories a serving. I can give up trying to keep my potato chip from breaking under the weight of my Nutella. It also ticks all the boxes for vegan, vegetarian, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free.
However, I am having a hard time trying to figure out what this will taste like. I love hummus and many of its flavored varieties, but I’ve never bit into hummus and thought, “You know what this needs? Chocolate.” So, we’ll see. Fortunately, I have a Sees candy store two blocks away in case cocoa with my chickpeas fails to blow my skirt up. I’ll report as soon as I’ve munched some. I will admit, though, this Sabrapology commercial is pretty cute:
I’ve never been more grateful for my child’s sesame allergy
Edit: this doesn’t have sesame, there goes my silver lining
Oh actually the Kurdish supermaket I go to has tahini with chocolate and its delicious so why not?
PS: I cracked up with your description of menopause!
I’ve had chocolate hummus before. It’s not bad but it’s not very good. It’s not very sweet. It’s ok with fruit. I ate it but I didn’t buy it again. Sabra might make it better, but no. This reminds me of those recipes that make like brownies or ice cream out of avocados. No
I make this at home sometimes and it’s pretty good. Much better than I thought when I first came across the idea.
I’m actually going to go look for this, I think. I saw an ad someone shared on facebook last night – and there were a few comments that this has been out for a bit. I’ve heard it’s supposed to be pretty good!
I’m not really a hummus eater… didn’t really like it as a kid, so I haven’t tried it much as an adult. It’s one of those things I always kind of want to pick up, but I just don’t know what I would like to dip with it, or whatever.
Erinn, I just recently started liking hummus in my 40s. I’ll do it as a dip for carrots, celery, or pita chips while I watch TV.
Reason number 3 I refuse to go to a restaurant on valentine’s day: they find a way to put chocolate on everything. Why? If i wanted chocolate on my meat or hummus I’d ask.
That said: it’s probably not that bad. I’m just a grump. Hummus plain is very mild, so with a little cocoa I’m imagining a hummus textured spread with mild chocolate flavor. But like nutella it’ll advertise as healthy because one ingredient is healthy. It’s basically 40cals per dip, plus whatever it is dipped in.
Sounds good, I’ll try it!
Chocolate and tahini go really well together so it may be good! I buy a chocolate tahini spread at our local middle eastern store and it’s better than nutella (also less sugar and no dairy!)
I am obsessed with the tahini & chocolate combo, but I’ve never seen a spread version where I live (London). I’ll have to keep an eye open for it now that I am aware such a delicacy exists!!
Sabra’s hummus is good mine, however, is great. I toast my sesame seeds, use fresh lemon juice and sauté garlic in sesame oil or olive oil.
My husband is the chocolate lover so, I’ll buy this for him.
Trader Joe’s has had chocolate hummus for awhile. I bought it around the holidays and no one in my house would eat it. So I took it to a get-together with friends and none of them would try it either! It ended up in the trash, I assume. I don’t know why I was so fearful to try it. Hummus is staple of my diet, as is chocolate. But still…ick.
I can report that the chocolate-flecked white cheddar cheese TJ’s had a few years ago was utterly vile.
Please don’t buy or support this brand, it’s Israeli and the company funds the army in Israel. There’s already a history of theft from the Palestinian people (land, food, etc…) so honestly the biggest offence here isn’t even this chocolate abomination! There’s a pretty comprehensive list of brands that you can boycott to support Palestinian human rights, and Sabra Hummus is on it, so Google it and check it out if you want more info.
Hmm that’s interesting. I didn’t know that. I’ll look into it. Thanks.
Enough with the BDS.
Btw, you’re hurting Palestinians with this boycott. Hope that’s not okay with you.
I don’t know you’re hurting Palestininans by supporting the BDS movement… I love going to both Israel and the West Bank, love the people, love the culture. I’ve found that most Palestinians I meet there are quite happy to see foreigners supporting the BDS movement as it highlights internationally the fact that Israel is stealing their land.
It was actually Palestinians that first alerted me about Sabra and dead Sea products, and urged me not to buy them anymore.
And Illegal Israeli settlements with factories employing Palestinians is NOT good for the Palestinian people.
They probably just use chickpeas and cocoa, and skip the garlic. Chickpeas alone don’t have a ton of flavor. I’ll totally try it.
As a healthy treat sometimes I make a “Cookie dough” with pureed chickpeas, some agave or maple for sweetener, chocolate chips and whatnot, and I don’t see much difference. I’m down to try it.
I’ve been making my own chocolate hummus, following this recipe
https://avirtualvegan.com/brownie-batter-dessert-hummus/
It’s delicious! The chickpeas give it a nutty flavour and this version is chocolatey. I just tell my kids its dip, leave out the word “hummus”.
I tried chocolate hummus from Soom, a premium tahini maker in Philly and it was delicious. Think about a flavor profile much like nutella, that same toasted nut/rich chocolate flavor. I don’t think everyone could or would do this well, but Sabra’s should be ok.
Years ago when I was growing up in The Netherlands, my mom would buy chocolate butter. She would spread it on fresh white bread. Talk about good! I could see how chocolate hummus could be good too.
Chocolate hummus is good with fruit. It’s not overly sweet but can take care of a chocolate craving without all the excessive calories.
No, but their lemon hummus is so delicious. I have these 100 calorie packages of pretzel sticks and when I want a snack at night, I usually have those with the lemon. Really satisfying.