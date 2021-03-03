Palace aides now claim Duchess Meghan *wanted* to be victimized

As we discussed, Kensington Palace wants to make it clear that the Duchess of Sussex is a bully. When anyone asks for specifics on what exactly Meghan did or said which was construed as bullying, we get radio silence. My Spidey sense tells me that this is just going to be an asinine repeat of the “Meghan made Kate cry at a pre-wedding fitting” story, a story which no one could pin down until we finally learned – through Tatler – that Kate wept over Meghan’s choice to not force children to wear tights at her wedding. Truly. While we wait to hear just what Meghan said to palace aides – “could you get me a cup of coffee?” or perhaps “can you research this charity and give me a one-page summary with bullet points?” – we are now being regaled with another Times of London exclusive, this one about how everyone bent over backwards to accommodate Meghan and that Meg was desperate to see herself as a victim.
In court papers for her successful privacy action against The Mail on Sunday, her lawyers said that when she was distressed by the negative stories in the media about her, her friends felt frustrated by the instruction from the palace communications team that they should respond “no comment” to allegations. That left her friends “rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself”, they said.
An alternative view, sources say, is that Meghan craved rejection from the moment she walked into Kensington Palace, and that nothing that anyone did would ever be good enough.
The palace knew that when Harry married a woman who was biracial, American and divorced, they had to go out of their way to make sure the marriage was a success: if it was not, the royal household and their supposedly hidebound ways would be blamed. “Everyone knew that the institution would be judged by her happiness,” a source said. “The mistake they made was thinking she wanted to be happy. She wanted to be rejected because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.”
Lawyers for the duchess said this was entirely wrong. The duchess wished to fit in and be accepted and had left her life in North America to commit herself to her new role.
More than one source has expressed their view about her wanting to be a victim. One claimed: “She wanted to be the victim because then she could convince Harry that it was an unbearable experience and they had no choice but to move to America.” Lawyers for the duke and duchess denied this was true. Supporters of the couple have argued that Harry and Meghan were frustrated in their attempts to live their life in a different way.
Finding Freedom quoted a source close to the prince saying that “nothing could convince Harry that some of the old guard at the palace simply didn’t like Meghan and would stop at nothing to make her life difficult”. In her legal case against The Mail on Sunday, the duchess’s lawyers denied that the couple collaborated with the book. One source claimed that most of the tensions in the household at the time concerned the Sussexes’ relations with the media. “The way I see it, their view of not getting institutional support was that they were not getting permission to blow up the institution’s relationships with the media.” Again, lawyers for the duke and duchess deny this.
One conversation confirmed to The Times seems to reveal how much the palace was prepared to go out of its way to help Meghan. Before the wedding, the couple had a meeting with a senior aide who told them that the palace was doing everything it could to help and there was no need to think she had to take on her role in a particular way, a source said. If she was passionate about the acting world, they could help her to think about finding a role within the film industry.
The source said: “The entire place, because of everything about her, and because of what Harry’s previous girlfriends had been through, was bending over backwards to make sure that every option was open.” They said Meghan thanked them, but said she had no wish to carry on acting. Instead she wanted to concentrate on her humanitarian and philanthropic work, and to support Harry as a member of the royal family.
That might have been that, except of course it wasn’t. Part of the problem, according to the source, was that everyone in the palace was so genteel and civil; too genteel and civil: “When someone decides not to be civil, they have no idea what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry. They had no idea what to do.”
“If she was passionate about the acting world, they could help her to think about finding a role within the film industry.” Buckingham Palace and the British media has been in crisis mode for the past 14 months largely because Meghan and Harry wanted to earn their own money and work outside of the monarchy. And now the same people who abused them claim that the palace establishment encouraged Meghan to pursue acting jobs? Yeah, no. And this whole “she wanted to be victimized” thing is gaslighting and shockingly vile messaging from Kensington Palace. Pure and simple. We all saw what happened to Meghan from the word go. Harry saw it too and it changed him and it changed the way he saw his family and his country.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Wow, is all I can say. There is no bottom they (Palace, BRF and British Media) aren’t willing to hit when it comes to H&M. That alone speaks volumes as to how terrified they are of H&M.
Yep. And I love how they say “biracial, American, and divorced” as though these are all things that can be held against her and therefore must be compensated for by making sure the marriage was a success.
Uhhhh…the marriage still looks like a success—one that the royal family had no obligation to involve themselves in.
Not only things that could be held against her, but things perceived – by them – to be known contributors to marital problems. So strange, given the outcome of Charles marrying a virginal, inexperienced English white rose.
Otherwise, I’d love to have just 10% of the long-term strategic thinking that they attribute to Meghan.
I think this is by far their grossest statement. They are so blatantly racist that they are oblivious to how they are coming off.
They boasted about sending her to Africa. They called her megain, degree wife, the american. But she wanted them to do that. They briefed the press against her and leaked lies, more lies and their plans to the press. But SHE wanted them to do that. That family is fu88d up to the gills.
@Seraphina … Agreed! What are the Windsors so afraid Meghan might say in the interview with Oprah, especially (it seems) William?
Wow, it’s like they’re trying every racist trope in the book. Wonder what’s next.
Some kind of bullshit genealogy showing how she’s related to an (insert-color-here) dictator?
In other words, she asked for it.
Sickening. Truly vomitrocious.
It’s really really disgusting. Like @Tom said – this is just another way of saying “she was asking for it.”
Also, does anyone there realize this doesnt make KP look good? “we had to abuse her and be mean to her, that’s what she wanted, we had no choice!”
KP overplayed their hand with these Times articles and I’m so glad to see them being called out for it.
As if we didn’t see the commonwealth service which was in full glare of the public with our own eyes.
“She wanted to be the victim because then she could convince Harry that it was an unbearable experience and they had no choice but to move to America.”
Wow.
They sound like the m*gxits trolls. Almost word for word.
Agreed. I think also it’s not that she wanted to leave from the start, but that as an American she doesn’t have the same reverence for the BRF because she wasn’t brought up in the British class system – so she is experiencing the BS and instead of thinking “it’s worth it to endure because I’m part of the royal family” she thinks “this is insane and not worth it, there is more to life” because she doesn’t view the BRF as the apex of life.
Also which is it? Is she a gold digging social climber who did everything to marry Harry(so why not stay at all costs) or did she want to drag him away? That pathetic family can’t even get their facts straight.
And before H&M left those same trolls were claiming she’d plotted for years to be a princess, was obsessed with Diana, was a massive gold-digger, couldn’t wait to get her hands on the royal jewels…
The sheer depravity in this claim is too much. I cannot believe they are actually fixing their mouths to declare that a black woman wanted to be subjected to constant racism and attacks on her character. They make themselves look completely unhinged (and I think they’ve said/done quite enough to prove that point).
Meg must have been absolutely giddy when the sun printed a cover photo of her and Archie saying “nappy new year!” Another chance to be a victim, right?
And how kind of William and Kate to assist their sister in law by sending out all this fuel for her fire. And the rest of them and their silence must mean they’re enablers. Wow, such support.
To say “she craved rejection”! What the absolute f—
I would laugh at this smear campaign (so obvious, so ham-fisted) if it all weren’t so profoundly evil.
“The Crown” has really pulled back the veil and the Palace claims have less believability than before. They don’t seem to understand things have changed. They don’t grasp that royalty isn’t everyone’s idea of the good life.
All I’m getting is that the palace had their own ideas of what kind of work and role Meghan should have. Meghan said, no thanks, THIS is the kind of work I want to do, can you support me on these projects?
Staff probably informed the Cambridges who were probably terrified that Meghan’s ambitious projects would make them look bad and instructed the staff to block her at every turn until she gave up.
Oh definitely
This is sickening,is there no press complaints commision,what happened to #BeKind we are watching in real time the press trying to damage someone. And shame on Charles what a little Punk.
Enough.
To the British Royal Family, Royal Experts and the British Media, Enough.
This has got to stop, what happened to Diana, is happening all over again to Meghan, her son and unborn child and Harry, this has got to stop.
If anything happens to them, the blame should be placed at Elizabeth, Charles, William, Kate, the Royal Expert’s and the British Media’s feet.
Enough.
Saying that meghan wanted to be victim tells me she was ill-treated by staff and senior royals. As a black woman going into a white space she would just want to fit in and be part of the team. I suspect that she did complain about the racism etc she was facing and was gaslit at every turn. I’m glad she got out of there.
So at what point will these creatures in the palace, look back and realise the harm they have caused harry if they don’t care about Meghan. Also when will they realise their need to ” reveal everything, their explaining and complaining ” etc only make them look bad.
I hope Harry burns it down to the ground.
I think he really wants to, but William might beat him to it.
I cannot wait for this oprah interview because i seriously want to know what meghan is going to say.
How depraved and vile can they continue to be? I’m honestly shaking with anger right now. They’re actual demons at this point; as a former monarchist, I can happily say now death to the monarchy. If anything happens to Meghan, we’re going to war.
I still think it’s bizarre that this is, to some extent, about Harry and Meghan wanting to earn their own money and make their own way in the world. Obviously there’s a fair amount of racism at play as well, but the royals and their sycophants will never admit to that, and have instead railed against an intelligent, compassionate couple who DON’T WANT TO BE PARASITES. That can only be a controversial position if their fear is that one independent couple will make the public realize just how useless the rest of them are. Very telling.
Also, on a shallow note: Meghan is of course a very beautiful woman to begin with, but she’s also one of those women who wear pregnancy incredibly well. Like, she actually had that glow people always talk about. A couple of friends of mine were pregnant around the same time as Meghan’s first, and they were so jealous.
Wow…I can’t believe what I just read. Meg wanted “to play the victim?” Well, we have an answer to how they viewed and treated her. This kind of messaging may play well in the U.K. (and to the U.S. right wing Maga nuts) but NO, it does not go over well with anyone with half a brain. This is Diana 2.0 all over again. The gaslighting, the bullying. It’s so despicable. And yet, the Fail wants to draw comparisons to Wallis Simpson and not Diana.
LMAO
This is the hill the courtiers are going to die on?!?
First, Meghan was desperate to be a princess but no, her plan all along was to be a victim?!? Lmaoooooo
“She wanted us to treat her badly, so we did!” says every bully and abuser ever. The palace forgets that they have plenty of dirty on them from how they treated Diana and Fergie. I guess they think everyone else has forgotten too, but we haven’t. And how ironic that Oprah, a woman who has spoken to both of these women first hand is the one who gets to do the interview! She only has to say that she’s heard these types of stories before, she doesn’t need to drop any details. Oh boy!
Why do I get the feeling that there was a behind the doors meeting between the usual suspects to deliver a coordinated attack against Meghan in advance of the interview. The Fail (who are enraged that the black woman won and they have to pay her), KP and the rest of BM and RRs are going into overdrive to destroy Meghan.
There definitely was. All the RRs tweeted and retweeted the story at the same time, complete with scripted “this is huge!” commentary. They were in lockstep with KP’s briefing and they made it so painfully obvious.
She WANTED to be rejected? Are you effing kidding me?
It’s pathetic and evil and disgusting enough that KP is trying this ham-handed, sloppy smear campaign, but that the Times would publish these unsubstantiated claims from people who clearly have a vendetta against Meghan is unfathomably depraved.
Burn. It. All. Down.
Harry and Meghan haven’t even said anything yet. These fools are digging themselves an extra deep grave.
Like I said in the other post, disgusting doesn’t even begin to cover it
How would she have been able to marry Harry if she had stayed in the film industry? Why would she need their help to continue acting? Isn’t this admission that they did not want the wedding to go ahead? Phew. Anyway, tell us more palace staff. I’m intrigued.
wow, they just keep going lower and lower – they must be terrified of the Oprah interview
I wonder if they truly believe they did everything they could for her and are truly confused about all this.
That family and the business they make up seems so cold, they surely have a totally warped understanding of what welcoming someone is etc.
I can just see William saying “I said hello to her that one time what more did she want?!” Ha!
Would they say the same thing to me – that I ‘wanted’ to be hit because I stayed in a violent relationship? Because they’re skirting perilously close to that kind of claim.
She craved being a victim? This is absolutely bonkers that The Times wrote this in today’s culture. I’m ready to award Valentine Low the Dan Wooten Honorary Scumbag Journalist Award for 2021. Doesn’t matter if we are only two months into the year I’m sure no one will be topping these whoppers in the next ten months. It’s like reposting lunch table gossip. I hope Meghan has a spa room in her $14 million Montecito mansion that she can retreat to today and chill out.
How can they be this bad at this?
The firm wanted to help her continue acting? I thought we’ve been told since January 2020 that you are either in or out- there’s no half in half out? Unless they were encouraging Harry to step down if he wanted to marry Meghan?
And nothing says you did everything to support her like silence on negative press, leaking mean nicknames & speculating how long the marriage would last to the press. they are saying she wanted to use the ‘race card’, wanted to be a victim. Truly disgusting
Hello Everyone,
I just HAD to sign up and post after lurking for a long time. My god! Can you believe the audacity of the crap coming out of KP!? The smear attempt is so obvious I cannot believe they are this desperate. I wonder what’s next!?
Dear God. This is like a farce except it’s tragically real. In the face of what happened to Diana, in the face of Andrew’s underage sex cult ring, how can they think attacking her like this will do anything other than expose them for the OG trolls and hypocrites that they are?
I have dealt with the emotional abuse and gaslighting of a narcissistic family member, who I’m estranged with now, and it was traumatic. But on the global stage, from my family, my in laws and the media simultaneously? Almost unsurvivable would be right.
The British Media is proving Harry’s point of having to leave the country to prevent having a repeat of what happened to his mother. My guess is that Harry/Meghan wanted to stop playing make believe and get real jobs and pay their way. The RF and the British Press refuse to allow that to happen. They just can’t quit Harry/Meghan
Yeah, I agree,…