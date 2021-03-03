The curious case of the Duchess of Sussex’s ‘borrowed’ Saudi earrings

The bulk of the first Times of London’s article is about how the Duchess of Sussex is the real bully because she’s Black and American. White ladies were literally weeping in palace closets because Meghan asked them to do something. Actually, scratch that, we still don’t know why these people were crying. It is, as always, purposefully vague. This is not a situation where a victim has come out to tell her story of what exactly happened and how she reacted. Speaking of purposefully vague, interspersed in the first Times story was the very oddly worded smear that Meghan purposefully wore a pair of earrings gifted to her by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just three weeks after MBS had Jamal Khashoggi murdered. The Times also suggests that Meghan lied about it? Here’s what the Times claimed:
The Times can also reveal that the duchess wore earrings to a formal dinner in Fiji in 2018 that were a wedding gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who is said by US intelligence agencies to have approved the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after the killing.
At the time it was reported that the earrings were borrowed. The duchess does not deny this was what she said, despite being aware of their provenance.
On the same tour sources said the main reason that the duchess cut short an engagement in Fiji was because of her reservations about the organisation UN Women. It is not clear why she is said to have felt so strongly about its presence. The duchess denies the sources’ claims about the event.
The tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was a difficult one for staff, sources told The Times. When the duchess wore the earrings in Fiji given by the crown prince she told aides who were preparing to brief the media about her outfit for the state dinner that they had been “borrowed” from a jeweller, a source said, an explanation that was widely reported. This was three weeks after the murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul
Lawyers for the duchess said she may have stated they were borrowed but did not say they were borrowed from a jeweller and denied that she had misled anyone about their provenance.
So, during her first overseas tour, at a moment when Meghan had not even been a member of the Royal Family for seven full months, there was some kind of miscommunication about the provenance of a pair of earrings. Someone, somewhere claims that Meghan knew the earrings came from MBS, but that she claimed that the earrings were “borrowed.” It’s also worth noting that it took weeks after Khashoggi’s murder to unravel the thread of who was responsible and that MBS ordered it. In the Sussexes’ denial story to People Magazine, they add a few more layers of intrigue:
The Times story also includes a claim that Meghan wore earrings during her 2018 visit to Fiji that had been a wedding gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who U.S. intelligence agencies have said approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. PEOPLE has learned that the earrings were gifted on March 7, 2018, from the Saudi Arabian royal family. Neither the Duke nor the Duchess of Sussex was present when they were given at Buckingham Palace, and as is protocol for any wedding gift of this nature, they remain property of The Crown.
As for a claim in The Times story that Meghan cut short an engagement in Fiji because of her reservations about the U.N. Women’s organization, the group is featured as a partner on the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation initiatives for International Women’s Day, and Meghan gave a keynote address to the group on gender equality in 2015.
First, the smear about the UN Women thing is just stupid, and I don’t know why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are so lazy and half-assed with their smear campaign. Two, it absolutely makes more sense if the earrings were a gift from the Saudi royal family entirely, as opposed to a gift from MBS alone. Three, that is what Meghan was likely referring to in Fiji when she said the earrings were borrowed – the earrings belong to the Royal Collection. The Royal Family had a particularly nasty history specifically with Meghan and Royal Collection jewelry. Angela Kelly controls the Royal Collection jewelry, and from there, we got two huge smears – the “Meghan’s wedding tiara” fake scandal and the “Prince William doesn’t want Meghan to wear royal jewels anymore” story. So the Saudi earrings story sounds like Angela Kelly was setting up a long-running smear, when it was likely Angela Kelly who pre-selected the earrings for Meghan to “borrow.”
So I guess we can call this Earrings Gate
So do the diamonds belong to The Queen?
This is the kind of smear campaign I expect from lazy stupid people. The earrings were given to the Queen. The keeper of jewels, machine gun Kelly knew the provenance of those earrings. This will call into question every piece of jewellery worn by the females of the RF from now on. The sheer stupidity of this leaking is astounding!
Absolutely, can you see it now….“ the central diamond in the queens tiara worn this evening was acquired in 1791, pried from the cold dead fingers of the poor serving maid who had been charged with protecting it when her queen was shot by colonizing British troops”. Keep digging your own grave with both hands BRF.
The Crown Jewels are littered with items of suspect provenance. Meghan isn’t the colonialist who looted the Kor-i-Noor.
On a very superficial note this attempt at smearing reeks of people who thought they wielded power in their roles at the palace suddenly realizing “ we have lost the narrative” and desperately throwing anything they think might have the legs to stick. We have Angela Kelly the queens “ bestie” (at least in her own mind) who definitely leaked tiara gate and likely knew the exact provenance. And then we have the infamous “Poor Jason” king of “ keenness” whose inability to make Can’t and Willnot turn into rock star media personalities probably realizes his future job offers won’t be great…
So meghan spoke the truth. They were borrowed. From the royal collection. Also Crown Jewels and their dodgy ways of obtaining them is not a convo the royals want to start…..
hmmm in that case, then every single piece of jewelry would simply be labelled as borrowed but we know that is not the case, most of the times, the provenance/history is mentioned in briefings.
Personally i think that maybe she had nothing else to swap them with at the last minute, hence why the actual sourcing was kept vague.
Whatever it is, its just an f-ing piece of jewelry, its not like she murdered khashoggi herself. I’d be more interested in hearing what the British gov is doing to severe its ties with MBS than this BS earrings story
Personally i think meghan didn’t even know where they came from. She got presented some jewelry from the royal collection to pick from, as every bride does, she choose these earrings. She probably thought it was even nice that she was allowed to wear some of the queens jewelry. The point here is these are the queens and they were gifted to the queen. So why meghan is somehow linked to the murder of that journalist is beyond me.
Since they were a wedding gift to her specifically, i doubt she didn’t know about it, even though it remains in the royal vault as an official wedding gift from a foreign head of state.
The whole drama is nonsensical regardless.
Yeah I couldn’t give a sh1t about these earrings either, it seems like a diplomatic faux pas, maybe she was badly advised!
Its bit rich of the papers to be banging on about this considering the recent revelations about the brits selling weapons that are ending up in Yemen. Plus we all know the Brits are well up with the Saudis, every elite is corrupt in this way!
I just can’t anymore with the Palace trying to smear her. Seriously? And in what mind does smearing Meghan for wearing a Saudi gift once when the entire BRF socializes with them regularly? Linking her to Khashoggi’s death is not only reprehensible but also completely F-ing stupid given the BRF’s longtime (and entirely dirtier) ties to them.
They’re in such a rush to pin something, ANYTHING on Meghan, they’re inviting conversations I don’t think they want to have.
And adding the UN Women smear and the earrings to the story about the bullying just make it clear they’re throwing everything against the wall to see what sticks.
Yep S808 and Becks1… they’re throwing everything but the kitchen sink at this point. It’s bewildering and I hope people see through it.
Also (someone please correct me if wrong, but this is what I could find)
Jamal Khashoggi was murdered on October 2 2018.
Meghan wore the earrings on October 23 in Fiji and on November 14 to Charles’s birthday party.
The CIA said that the Saudi crown prince was responsible on November 16.
Even assuming Meghan knew who the earrings were from, it’s expecting a lot of her to make the link before the actual CIA.
I hope they British people will finally have enough of these grifters and get rid of them!
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Meghan was loaned earrings with the intention of smearing her about it later. Maybe I’m paranoid but… The timing of this smear is so suspect.
I hope Meghan is ok, it’s got to be a tough day for her. I keep thinking about Diana going through the same thing but on her own.
Aside: I love that blue dress, it’s amazing.
I’m all for the royal family suddenly growing some morals about the origins of their jewels, but Meghan’s earrings would be very low down on the list.
Do they really want to open a dialogue about unethical jewelry???? From the Saudis????? Or ANY of other pieces in their possession?????REALLY????
These people are such sad, hateful, racist trash. It’s pathetic how desperate they are and how downright bad they are at trying to smear someone, but it’s also truly awful they’re treating another human being this way, let alone someone who is part of their toxic family.
So the Palace’s trump card is a pair of earrings that they tricked Meghan into wearing so they could later use them to smear her? Got it. They’re going to need better than that. I had thought the Oprah interview would be pretty innocuous, nothing new, and focus on their foundation and future projects. But this smear campaign makes me think much more will be said. Hope so!
The Queen goes carriage riding and horse racing with a prince who had his daughters kidnapped. She owns the earrings that Meghan borrowed for a tour carried out on her behalf. Any comment on that, PwT and Waity?
Yes. The queen has not said a peep against, and I’m assuming continues to be friends with Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum even after the British courts found him to be guilty of the forcible abduction of his two daughters.
And will the queen now Renounce MbS and dispose of the blood earrings?
Seriously, I just can’t with this people. It’s always a source or someone speaking for an unnamed “victim”. Oprah put out a tease and we heard a bit of a conversation from Harry and a few words from Meghan and now the British Press and RF have lost it. Claims of bullying and wearing diamonds. It starting to sound like episode of the Real Housewives of London
Given that recently we’ve been having major headlines about your man from Dubai kidnapping and imprisoning his daughters when they tried to escape the country and how integral he is to British horse-racing and his relationship with QE2 (nice pics of them in her carriage together at the races) this seems like an especially stupid route to go down NOW.
Never mind opening the door to looking at the provenance of other items in the royal collection…
Amateur hour.
Calling them a “carnival of experts” is an insult to carnivals. And if the earrings were received months before the wedding, then the “keeper of the jewels” knew just as much about their history when she let Meghan borrow them. And at the time no one knew about MBS exact involvement, the US investigation report was just officially released this year.
The earrings are a semi-valid story; meaning, i think the british royal family SHOULD be more open about the provenance of their jewels and jewels that are from problematic governments, like the Saudis, should be returned, dismantled, I dont know, something.
But they’re choosing THIS piece of jewelry for this conversation? Earrings that were loaned to Meghan*, earrings that were given directly to the Queen presumably, even if it was in honor of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, when the queen and camilla are waltzing around in jewels from god knows where? Camilla has some ENORMOUS jewelry from the saudi royal family.
If the British want to have a conversation about the origin of the royal jewels, that’s well and good, but I would start with something other than this.
*what I do think is weird is that it was not said that the earrings were loaned from the royal collection at the time. That would have been much easier. It makes me wonder if someone – Angela Kelly? – told Meghan not to tell anyone that because they didnt want people asking when the Queen received the earrings?
Also I find it interesting that this is the second jewelry story with Meghan regarding jewelry of “unknown or questionable provenance.” At this point it just feels like a set up.
Honestly, I would just like to thank William and his petty staff for opening the door on this issue. The ethical source of royal jewelries should be discussed. I expect the Queen to return the Kohinoor posthaste. They should also return all gifts given by Saudi royals and other questionable figures, or at least donate them to a museum.
While we’re at it the UK should return all cultural artifacts stolen during colonisation, return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and stop killing Yemeni children by selling arms to Saudi government. oh and abolish the monarchy. Let’s get the ball rolling on this.
This is why my main concern whenever I comment here is that the monarchy is abolished. I cannot begin to comprehend the audacity of the heads of that depraved empire pretending to have ethics over jewels??. You mean the nation is on violence, murder, cruelty and theft on a global scale?? The same one that benefits from that evil and perpetuates it today?
The monarchy needs to be abolished and at the very least other countries need to call into question the lack of transparency about the royals finances and their roles in global politics.
No one should be a royal, I don’t care if it’s Harry or someone else.
I only like Meghan and her husband because they had the sense to leave but that whole institution needs to go down.
Coz this earrings smear is appalling, it’s laughing in the face of everyone Elizabeth’s family has pillaged from. They do not care where those jewels came from and will continue to work with Saudi Arabia, they just want to abuse a black woman and the British press will gladly help them do it.
Does the BRF/The Crown still possess these earrings?
If so, I don’t want to hear anything else about it. I can’t look at these earrings and see that Meghan is supporting the Saudi Arabian regime. I can look at a brooch and see a certain princess is a racist or a piece or art hanging in one’s home and see that a royal couple is also racist.
If Meghan knew they were from the Saudi royal family, she should have made the astute decision to forego wearing the earrings. Admittedly, they are beautiful.
This is a failure of the BRF not a single couple or person. And they are showing how incapable they are of making the right decisions at the right time instead of reacting and flailing.
Uh, this is the royal family that rolled out the raid carpet for the murderous Saudi Prince earlier in that same year.
https://twitter.com/meenalsworld/status/1366919196253294600?s=21
That still court and and make shady arms deals with them.
This has Machine Gun Kelly’s fingerprints all over them.
The Times has an updated story on the earrings, claiming “the staff in London responsible for registering details of all royal gifts recognised them later.”
“Staff in London were concerned when they saw the earrings in the media. They alerted Kensington Palace, which decided not to take it up with the couple while they were on tour. A source said: “We made a decision not to confront Meghan and Harry on it, out of fear for what their reaction would be.”
After the duchess wore them a second time, an aide decided to confront Harry, a source said. He is said to have looked “shocked” that people knew where the earrings came from. Lawyers for the duke and duchess deny he was questioned about their provenance, which they said was well known.”
KP knew about the earrings’ provenance but couldn’t send an email to Harry or Meghan saying, “Don’t wear the earrings!”
That story doesnt make much sense either. If staff in London was so concerned, why would Meghan have access to the earrings at all? And why would Harry be “shocked” that people knew where the earrings were from? Harry would know that gifts like that are cataloged and there is a record.
Also, is this is about the royal family having qualms about wearing Saudi jewelry (which would be a first), or about Meghan wearing nice earrings? As someone said above, it wasnt until AFTER Meghan wore them the second time that the CIA linked MBS to the killing.
Because they were “scared” of the response!
Some possible responses might include
1. WTF did Angela hand me these earrings to wear when the saudis are in the news right now?
2. WTF are you emailing me at three A.M . ( couldn’t resist)
3 So considering the millions of wedding gifts we received you think we know who gave us what?
4. No problem Angela/Jason. What other earrings did you pack as alternatives if something like this came up? None? Huh. OK.
Wasn’t Fergie a guest of MBS just shortly after the whole Epstein/Andrew scandal got heated? If they wanna talk about shady Royal connections to Saudis they should start there.
Every Black woman who has integrated a white workplace has been smeared and lied on in the worst way. This is awful, but it’s not new, and it isn’t surprising.
So nasty. Let the UK stop selling arms to the Saudis then let’s talk.
So, if the earrings were a wedding present than they would have been owned by the crown but given to Meghan for her personal use. They would be given back to the crown when she died or if they divorced. Meghan wasn’t loaned a lot of crown jewelry. So, these were probably in her collection and not with Angela Kelly. Didn’t BP also say they weren’t borrowed from the crown which led to all sorts of speculation that they were borrowed from a jeweler, or another female Royal. I also remember some people saying there are pictures of her wearing the earrings prior to the marriage. So that’s why people decided it must have been a jeweler. So, I don’t really know what to think about this new info. Under the circumstances, I could see Meghan lying to save face and BP throwing her under the bus. I could also see BP loaning them to her without telling her they were a wedding gift. Unless, people were right about her wearing them before the marriage, but maybe they were just really similar or something?
I think if she had worn them before the marriage or they really were borrowed from a jeweler, at this point that information would have come out.
I wonder if Meghan was not offered any other significant jewelry for the Oceania tour so she had to wear those earrings? It’s clear someone knew exactly where they came from, but this seems like a long con – to wait 2.5 years to reveal they were from MBS and therefore Meghan supports murder?
In March, before Meghan even married Harry, the Queen literally had lunch with MBS at Buckingham Palace (google it). This is undoubtedly when she received the earrings – whether she accepted them on behalf of the Saudis as a wedding gift for Meghan or as just some more shady jewelry in the royal collection, they were officially treated as property of the crown because the Queen received them.
We know from tiaragate that Meghan wouldn’t have gotten carte blanche to pick out whatever pieces of jewelry she wanted – the queen’s staff would have selected a bunch of pieces from which she could then choose, hence ‘borrowing’ them. So who does this ‘expose’ because from where I’m sitting it’s not Meghan. Meghan’s not the one who sells arms to the Saudis, that’s the UK government. Meghan’s not the one whose had copious meetings and visits with the Saudi royals, that’d be prince charles and prince pedophile. If the earrings were so toxic, why did the Queen accept them in the first place? How was Meghan (or even the queen, to be fair) supposed to know about mbs’ connection to the murder before it was even announced? And, why are they still part of the royal collection?? Why hasn’t the queen sent them back AFTER confirmation of the murder?
All of this points back to the palace at every turn. This is by far the most desperate and the absolute sloppiest attempted smear they’ve tried yet, and I really hope Meghan sues the Times into the ground and Oprah adds a segment dissecting this attack in retaliation for an interview that hasn’t even aired because it really illustrates everything Meghan has had to deal with.
If you removed all of the items of suspect origin from the Crown’s collection, I suspect there wouldn’t be anything left! Also, Camilla has millions of dollars worth of jewelry from the Saudi Arabian Royal Family. Where is that smear campaign? Oh that’s right. She’s white and English.
For the palace to know have qualms about where their jewellery come from is ridiculous. I hope that means they will be returning all their stolen jewels to their rightful owners. Another thing it would seem that KP forgot Meghan worked for UN women before she married Harry or they’re trying to undermine her relationship with UN women. Either way Meghan would have welcomed the chance to work with them again and if she had reservations the event would not have been on the schedule to begin with.
Why is Meghan supposed to identify and remember where everything for her tours comes from? Isn’t that someone else’s job?