Hilaria Baldwin has wrangled a sixth baby, six months after giving birth to her fifth

A SIXTH BABY for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, you guys. Here’s the timeline: in September 2020, Hillary Thomas-Baldwin (aka Hilaria) welcomed her fifth child in seven years’ time. The fifth child was a boy, and they named him Eduardo Pao Lucas Baldwin. Edu was the fourth son of the group of five Thomas-Baldwin kids, and Hilaria said some things about “how you say, yo quiero otra chica.” But after Edu, it really did feel like Alec Baldwin was putting the kibosh on having any more kids. Then, in late December, the crazy Hillary/Hilaria stuff happened. Hillary even tried to explain herself in a New York Times interview just before the new year. Over the past two months, even more stories about Hillary’s Spanish lies (mentiras de Espana) have come out, and Hillary attempted another half-assed apology on social media.
So, all told, just shy of six months has passed since Hillary gave birth to Edu. That… is not enough time to recover from your last pregnancy, get pregnant again, gestate a fetus and give birth to a baby big enough to bring home. So, yeah, Hillary either adopted a baby or she arranged for a surrogate or gestational carrier to give birth to a child. She did not birth the baby in her latest Instagram. We don’t know the name yet, but come on. It will have to be a Spanish name to “match” the other kids. Hillary isn’t going to suddenly name this one Brandi Jean. And I do think she wanted another girl. I also think… um, Hillary and Alec are separated. He moved out a few months ago, allegedly because of Covid concerns, but I honestly think they’re taking, how you say, a little break. But hey, what do I know. This is all… a lot. A big mess, if you ask me.
I texted Hilaria's publicist and asked if the child was adopted or if Hilaria was pregnant late last year when I interviewed her. (I know these are not the only two possible scenarios.)

"Not sharing!" the publicist replied.
“Not sharing!” the publicist replied.https://t.co/5YSzmiApZd
— katie rosman (@katierosman) March 1, 2021
If so I hope he has a prenup, cause that child and spousal support bill will be crazy
It won’t matter much if they had one; 6 kids all under the age of 10!!! Jeez……..
If they every get a divorce (I hope they don’t), there is no way he will get out of there without a hefty bill. Why would he leave her anyway with 6 kids? are they that obsessed with babies?
This is just so weird! Hillary and Alec are fully weirding me out at this point, but its a compelling drama and there’s always a new twist!
No joke. Is this woman mentally ill? Obsessively collecting babies, obsessively exercising, obsessively pretending to be Spanish.
Obssessive baby collecting, yes. Pretending to be Spanish? She needs to see a psychiatrist for sure.
But I see no sign she obssessively exercises. She’s fit and healthy.
Fit and healthy? How do you know? Do you know her diet, what she intakes to bounce back? You don’t.
She broke her hip in her 20s because of her eating and exercise disorder (she wrote about it in her book). People who live near her in the Hamptons have seen her jogging twice a day, at times (according to the DCUM blog). She pumps even though she’s with her baby all day long. Pumping is no fun and I always wondered why she does it, if she’s around her baby all day. I think it’s because she wants time to herself to exercise and get back in shape. Which is fine! But she is rilly rilly rilly into exercising…
Unpopular opinion, my belief is she loves having babies, the attention, the feeling, being a mother and doesn’t care about being judged. Working out? Wanting to to be healthy? Not sure that’s mentally ill!
Not knowing/ liking your identity and pretending to be another is not unheard of or makes you evil. Sometimes, it stems from one thing and spirals and I think that’s what happen to her given the evolution of her life. She probably wanted to be interesting or had an inferior complex issue and it got out of hand. I’ll give her a break because back in the early 2000s, when Brazilian and booty were all the craze, I used to pretend that I was from there to get a reaction. It worked, a little too well actually and one of the guys became my boyfriend. Our relationship wasn’t hinged on me being Brazilian but it did peak his interest given the stigma around it. But I desperately wanted to correct that line. For the entire relationship, I was too embarrassed to come out and be direct and I’m not sure I actually did, I just kind of low key NEVER talked about it and we broke up for different reasons after 2.5 years. Suffice to say, I never did that again.
She doesn’t strike me as mentally ill though.
While Hillary/Hillaria is certainly not evil incarnate, I don’t think her fake Spanish persona is as harmless as you might claim. However, I just want to state that I was WAY WAY more offended by the way she dealt with the scandal, than I was of the scandal in the first place. If she had, from the getgo, made the decision to NOT take everyone for an idiot, and NOT put out a series of patronizing, tone deaf tweets (remember “let’s be clear. Spain is in europe and there are plenty of white people in europe.” Oh gee really??? Thanks SO much for sharing that Hee-laria. No one knew that.) I think people would have been MUCH more forgiving. If she had said from the beginning; I’m sorry. Ive always wanted to help women become their best selves and I was afraid i wasn’t interesting enough for people to want to pay attention to my message of health, wellness, etc etc I’ve been in love with all things Spanish for as long as I can remember, and what seemed like a harmless little lie eventually became a bona fide deception and I found myself in over my head and I didn’t know how to correct it and I knew there would be a huge backlash and that scared me and im sorry. I’m sorry that my behavior enabled me to reap the benefits of being “exotic” without any of the struggle. Starting today, im going to donate 50% of the profits from my book or whatever to [enter charity that benefits dreamers or something of the sort] Again, im sorry. I hope you’ll take me back, the REAL me this time.
Bam!! If she had done and said THAT, I bet people all over the WORLD would have applauded her. Because like you said, embellishing ourselves is something virtually ALL of us have done. It’s actually some very relatable. It was her behavior AFTERWARDS that really got her cancelled.
If only it was as simple as that – a pretension that got out of hand. But no, she monetised that and deliberately banked on it. It was deliberate and premeditated on her part. She got TV gigs using that, it was in her official bios. The worse part is her co-opting the struggle of an immigrant (saying how people were asking if she’s the nanny of her blonde children) and using her tanned skin (most likely sprayed) to explain race difference to her daughter. This is mind-boggling manipulative & deceitful – to her own daughter even. All these for clout because she has to maintain or gain more followers as she earns more than Baldwin (according to him) as an “influencer”. Of course, this is not as evil as committing genocide – but it is still evil.
She even uses her seemingly fit-body to place herself as a victim. Remember the brouhaha with amy schumer? That wasn’t the first time she did that actually, saying people are shaming her for being slim immediately after giving birth. Yeah, right. Slim people are being bullied. If saying she’s evil is too much, then she’s definitely not a good nor decent person.
I’m assuming Katie Rosman never had a child to ask if Hillary was pregnant late last year when she interviewed her. There’s nothing wrong with Hillary giving her children Spanish names if she just likes them but the whole premise around the naming of her children was based on a lie. I hope she wasn’t telling her children that they were half Spanish.
Six months have passed since she gave birth to her last, you don’t have to have had a baby to know that’s not possible. It was just a dumb question, IMO.
Also, you know Hilaria was absolutely telling them they were Spanish lol
I am beginning to think she has an addiction to having young children.
Some people want big families, but that many children in as many years is a little concerning. She is a very strange bird.
Alec Baldwin has said in interviews before that she loves babies, but when they turn three and are no longer as helpless and dependent, she wants another baby.
she loves being a mother I guess. Duggar syndrome?
Neither Duggar loves to be mother or father, they just spawn as many children as possible to… *insert whatever batshit religious reason here, please*
Hillary has 5 nannies & pumps breastmilk so she can exercise & overshare on IG. Me thinketh
tis a money making strategy. She earns about 4k a pos!. How you say, “SUCCESSFUL CON”. “Loves being mother”. Uh. Loves the social media attention plus future $ecurity .
I doubt it was a surrogate pregnancy either. Back in November she said she wasn’t even thinking about another baby at that point with the pandemic and she was tired with so many children, that it would be insane. I can’t remember her exact words. There would have to have been a surrogate already carrying a child then. which I doubt from those comments. Maybe the opportunity to adopt a little baby girl came into their lives unexpectedly or foster child? She always wanted another little girl. Who knows with these two.
Well, she’s also not the most truthful person…
Exactly. Truth, meet Hillary. Hillary, meet truth.
Or, perhaps it is *his* child (with another woman). That would also explain his absence from the home. Whatever the case, I hope they get help; their children deserve a stable, healthy, and loving home.
Adoption agencies would not allow a forced “artificial twinning”. Sometimes it happens that an adoption is underway and the potential parents become pregnant. Of course adoptions are allowed to continue in those cases. But then the adopted child would be older than the biological child.
Typically surrogacy works the same way.
This lady was already pregnant and I believe used a surrogate as a “backup” plan. She may have even withheld her pregnancy to skirt the rules.
So she and her surrogate had overlapping pregnancies? Why? Why would you do that? Why would you be a couple months pregnant and then ALSO start a pregnancy with a surrogate?
Is it possible that she somehow ran out and quickly adopted a baby when all the Hillaria isn’t Spanish stuff was going on… because babies seem to be her coping mechanism. Can an adoption even go through that quickly?
Not usually, no.
This woman is highly suspect. Very opportunistic and narcissistic. How in the world does she think Alec Baldwin is rich enough to keep supporting her and those 6 children? I don’t know what his financial situation is, but to me this is a grift. I would think it even if she weren’t faking her name all these years. All I can think is which children are going to suffer the most from her narcissism.
I totally believe they got a surrogate last spring after she learned she was pregnant with another boy. So does that mean she was storing embryos between pregnancies. I mean, is that something that women who have had successful pregnancy do?
Alec is the oldest of four boys, there was a chance that was going to happen. Hillary really should have planned accordingly. So maybe she did?
It would be pretty scary if they were approved for an adoption. And if that kid was actually born in Spain.
Or could it be having two miscarriages before she wanted to make sure her next child was born so she decide to engage a surrogate while pregnant?
Unfortunately I think you are right.
Which means someday that 6 month old baby is going to grow up to understand that, he wasn’t what they wanted and they just pushed ahead to get a girl, even before he was BORN.
I hope there is some other explanation, like a private adoption from a family member or friend or something, because YIKES.
Since Alec is supposedly Catholic, I question whether he would allow a gestational carrier for his kid. Adoption seems more likely, probably via a private adoption as opposed to using an agency or adopting a child from the foster care system.
I understand if you are having fertility issues and MUST use a surrogate to have any children but it seems rather privileged to hire a surrogate when you have already birthed 5. You are asking a woman to risk her life not renting a horse stable or something.
especially when the timeline suggests that Hilaria ‘ordered’ a female foetus to be implanted into the surrogate when she got to 12 weeks of her pregnancy and realised she was expecting yet another boy.
It’s all so gross.
All I can think of is CHAOS with that many little ones. She must have multiple nannies coming in and out during the week as I can’t imagine any mom who is hands-on would keep adding babies to the pile willingly.
Not only the chaos, but how much individual attention from the parents these children can possibly have?
My mother grew up on a farm as the ninth child in a family of ten. I kid you not. She had amazing memories, because she adored all of her siblings. The older boys helped out on the farm. The girls all had their chores. You learned responsibility. It was four kids to a room. She always felt safe and loved and surrounded by sisters and brothers she adored until the day either they died and then she died. There’s still four alive. The tenth child was a sister. They were best friends in life.
She didn’t get tons of individual attention from her mother in the way she would have in a small family, but she had a very loving relationship with her mother. He father was a stern man, though.
No, they weren’t Duggars. LOL And, sadly, my mom’s mother died when I was born. She had some older sisters she still turned to for that motherly advice.
With all her social media overshare time, plus a fitness obsession. YES there is an army of nannies.
One of my best friends was the oldest child of seven and suffered negative psychological ramifications from basically going through her childhood raising her six siblings, with a mother who couldn’t mentally cope with how many kids she had and the emotional stress of being a stay at home mother to seven . This was in the 90s and early 2000s so it wasn’t 50 years ago, and they all still struggled.
They set this baby in motion when they found out she was having a boy last time. Between all the breeding and all her lying, things must be….interesting around their house.
And yet with all of that, I still believe Alec is happy. He said he was lonely when he met her and wanted a family. Never this big, of course. LOL Not many women could put up with Alec. He does adore her. She definitely wanted another little girl, which I understand that desire. I don’t understand having six kids. Whew! It would wear me out, even with help. Maybe he found a way to make that happen for her. And at this point, he probably figures, what’s one more?
She does spend a lot of time with Alec. She seems to really run their home efficiently (with her help), but from the photos I’ve seen, it does look like a home, not a house. Who knows? The ones I think will last don’t. I wouldn’t have ever expected these two to last, but I kind of think they will.
Here’s an idea. That’s not her baby. She’s holding a friend’s baby, but it is her way of announcing her pregnancy? She loves the drama.
LMAO @ Kaisers little Spanish asides.
Six children under 10 must be incredibly stressful, but hey it’s not my life. 🤷♀️
Alex comes from a family of 4 boys and 2 girls and Hilaria has expressed admiration for his family size and the love between Alec and his siblings. I think she subconsciously (or consciously) made that number a goal for herself but like many others, I do think she will continue having children. This is legitimately one of the craziest celebrity stories of our time. This woman is constantly making my jaw drop.
Hillary is one strategic con artist. No doubt.
She has some serious mental illness going on and Alec is apparently not as smart as he thinks he is. What an easy mark.
I totally think he doubled down with this woman to show Kim that he can get someone young.
Yes, I think he is that petty.
IMO he’s an hard worker in the business & was too self-involved to see Hillary’s con. Fake spanish, not named “hilaria” SMF. Fake dancer. (she competed in ballroom, not a pro Flamenco dancer from Spain). Barely any yoga training, but a “fitness/wellness expert”.
Alec even got her on the panel of the UN to speak as an 1/2 Spaniard about the Mediterranean diet- total BS. She was born & reared in Boston- her bro did yr abroad & her parents retired there when Hill was 28. LieDentity all the way.
Ask her bank account if she’s “mentally ill”!
Whoa, I am so behind–I didn’t know Alec had moved out.
I knew a person who had a wife who was gung ho for many children and the house became so unpleasant and chaotic the marriage couldn’t handle it.
My money is on Alec, at age 62, just wanting some peace and quiet and a chance to sleep through the night.
Let’s repeat that: 62. 62 YEARS OLD with half a dozen children under the age of 10. That’s not exactly great for the kids, either. And I speak from some experience: my dad was 50 when I was born, and he himself will tell you that it was quite unfair to me. He had his first heart attack when I was 6, and heart surgery when I was 10. I was much, much too young to be forced to worry about such serious health issues, along with the normal effects of aging like deteriorating hearing and loss of energy. In my case, I think my dad did an amazing job (and as a single parent!), but there was only ONE of me. No way does Alec, at 62, have the energy for SIX. That’s grandpa age. He can probably put up with all those kids for a weekend at most before he wants to send them back to their parents…but then he remembers that’s him.
Yeah they have a 10, 000 sq ft mansion but he “moved out” to keep the family safe as he works in NYC.
Uh. NO.
I think when she found out the last baby was a boy she hired a surrogate behind Alexander’s back to ensure a girl bc you can pick your gender doing ivf
But how did she get his sperm?
There has to be consent in his part somewhere.
I feel sorry for the older baby in that picture. It all seems so wrong. I wonder how interested she will be in those kids when they get older. It seems like she just loves babies.
But babies, God willing, grow up to be toddles, then tweens, then teenagers and then adults.
It’s still work when they stop being cute little diaper fillers.
Can we just refer to this baby as Brandi Jean Baldwin anyway? Because it’s kinda hilarious.
This is very concerning. Whatever the circumstances, I hope everything is okay in those little children’s lives.
Just an FYI, Celebitches…everyone keeps using the term “surrogate [mother]” instead of “gestational carrier.” They are not the same. A surrogate mother donates her egg for IVF and uses her uterus to carry any resulting embryo to term for another woman. A gestational carrier does not donate her egg; her uterus is simply the vessel for an IVF embryo created by the biological parents.
Given Alec’s Catholic faith, it seems unlikely they would do IVF and use a gestational carrier. But as we have seen with Hilary/Hilaria, anything is possible.
The way you keep writing “how you say” IS KILLING ME LOL
This has to be an adoption and the timing was just a bit more rushed than expected. You don’t purposefully have another child when your youngest is 6 months old!
Her obsession with having babies seems pathological at this point. Coincidentally I was reading about a couple from Georgia (country not state) who have 11 children, all babies born from different surrogates (except the oldest who is actually preschool aged birthed by the mom). And they don’t plan on stopping! Aaaannndd the mom is only 23! That’s an extreme example, I know, but “baby collecting” is a real thing. Tori Spelling & her husband are another example, even though they seem to be truly done. All I can think of is the line from Raising Arizona: “I don’t really need another kid, but Dot says these are gettin’ too big to cuddle.”
Well, thank goodness these kids will have each other.
She’s been open about wanting another girl. When she miscarried a girl in the past, she said she promised her daughter she’d give her a sister some day. (Which, eek! Don’t make massive reproductive choices based on the preferences of a five year old.)
I’m curious why she didn’t just IUI with female sperm. IVF would be guaranteed a girl, but IVF is no joke. You can’t money out of the invasion and side effects of IVF. But with regular, fertile, cycles, drug free IUI with washed sperm would be pretty easy. (Although it’s not guaranteed the gender you want, so maybe they tried that and got Edu.)
I saw this headline last night and immediately thought of this site and the article authors calling her a baby collector.
I have to think this is accurate. I struggle to understand how a woman gets to seven babies without a legit baby obsession, like obsessed with the infant stage.
Alec didn’t move out. They live out in the Hamptons. He goes back and forth to NYC filming his game show. Anyway, when he comes back, he has to quarantine in their guest house for several days, he said. He’s the one that mentioned that and said that it’s not fun. How does that get turned into separated?
I know the context is Hilaria, but, its strange we consider having more than 3 kids as obsessive. Used to be low count back in the day, not that long ago. Clearly they can afford it, and she seems to have the time as well and help so– okidok?
I have absolutely no information by which to judge her parenting skills nor what traits she may be unwittingly passing on to them (side eye to her need to lie etc) but I mean whats my judgement gonna do anyhow. There’s also worse people/couples out there feeling entitled to spitting out kids so, compared to that…. this is more harmless. At least she has the means to raise them and seems to enjoy it, so- I bet that feels nice to the kids to be wanted. (there are SO many people having kids and not actually wanting them around!!)
it’s pretty wild to get pregnant with your fifth child, realise you’re expecting a boy at the 12 week scan, and then decide to implant a female embryo into a gestational carrier so you don’t have to wait until you’ve even given birth to get the daughter you actually wanted. not least because you already have a daughter (Carmen), and a step-daughter (Ireland), and three other healthy children.
it’s even wilder to do all of the above DURING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC
It IS really weird that she went and got an infant when her (now second) youngest is STILL an infant.
Personally I think this is an attempt to distract and do damage control
Chica is creating her own telenovela here! What a crazy show.
This woman is not well.