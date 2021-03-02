Duchess Meghan wore a $4700 Armani gown & Diana’s bracelet for the Oprah interview

It’s difficult to even describe the impact Princess Diana’s Panorama interview had on everything cultural at that moment. I remember Diana’s heavy eye makeup, her simple blazer, the simple staging of the interview. This was not a princess trapped in a castle, it was a grown woman who found her voice the hard way, and it was also a woman who instinctively understood imagery and PR. Well, what has her son and daughter-in-law learned from that iconic interview? Were there any throwbacks to Diana’s Panorama interview? Not that many on a visual level. Instead, Meghan leaned into her post-royal style, as I like to think of it. As soon as Meghan was done with salty racist fools, she began glamming it up, wearing more makeup, and pulling out some of her favorite designer labels. In the Oprah interview, Meghan wears a $4,700 black Armani gown. Her hair is in her favorite center part (in a bun). But she did wear something of Diana’s.

Meghan Markle wore a special piece of jewelry for her upcoming sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. During a preview for Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Winfrey, airing March 7 on CBS, the Duchess of Sussex is seen wearing a bracelet that belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — the same bracelet that was used to help craft Meghan’s engagement ring. When designing her ring, Harry took two stones from his late mother’s bracelet to include in Meghan’s three-stone ring. The couple wanted Meghan, who is expecting her second child, to wear the bracelet during the interview so Diana could be with them, PEOPLE has learned. For the wide-ranging, much-anticipated chat with Winfrey, Meghan also wears earrings by Canadian brand Birks, a necklace by British designer Pippa Small and an Armani dress decorated with a lotus flower, which also has special meaning. “The lotus flower’s daily resurrection is certainly interesting, and surely symbolic of revival. (This makes it the perfect gift for anyone recovering from injury or a traumatic experience.) But the flower also has a fascinating will to live. A lotus seed can withstand thousands of years without water, able to germinate over two centuries later,” according to Town & Country. “With such refusal to accept defeat, it’s almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves. It is particularly what the Buddhist proverb, aims to edify; living life with unwavering faith, as the lotus does, ensures the most beautiful revivals.”

[From People]

I didn’t even catch that the white blobs on Meghan’s dress were lotus flowers. Okay. And that’s nice about Diana’s Cartier bracelet too. I get the feeling that Harry ended up getting a lot of Diana’s personal (non-Royal Collection) jewelry and he’s been giving those pieces to Meghan throughout the course of their relationship. *sob* As for the Armani dress… I like that she’s just doing whatever she wants sartorially at this point. That being said… I do wonder about this dress visually throughout the interview. This interview might have been a moment for a “spring color” because they survived the winter, they survived the pandemic, they survived their escape from the Windsors, and so now it can be about “rebirth.” This particular Armani has more of a chic funeral vibe.