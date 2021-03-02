“Is ‘Nomadland’ director Chloe Zhao the Oscar frontrunner?” links

With her Golden Globes win for Nomadland, is Chloe Zhao the frontrunner for the Best Director Oscar? I hope so! [GFY]
Rep. Madison Cawthorn isn’t just a fascist douche, he’s also a serial sexual harasser with a long history of racism and misogyny. [Jezebel]
Baarack the Sheep was rescued and shorn of 35kg of fleece. [OMG Blog]
I posted photos of Josh O’Connor in our Globes coverage, but it’s worth noting that Josh really loved his multiple Loewe looks! [Tom & Lorenzo]
So was Jason Sudeikis high at the Globes or just exhausted? I think exhausted more than anything else. [Dlisted]
Is anyone into the Tom & Jerry live-action movie? [Pajiba]
CPAC went full Nazi. [Towleroad]
I forgot that Ashley Tisdale is pregnant? [JustJared]
I thought Tina Fey & Amy Poehler handled their Globes hosting duties pretty well? There were jokes, but they struck the right tone. [LaineyGossip]
Halsey says her pregnancy was 100% planned. [Buzzfeed]
Josie Canseco posed for the cover of Maxim Mexico. [Egotastic]
Considering how late/early it was in England, I think Jason was tired.
And also, totally expect a story from Olivia. Remember, her success she said was what contributed to their breakup.
Nomadland is brilliant. I don’t think I realized it’s also a theatrical release, but it has my Oscar vote. A friend watched it, texted me and said to watch it, I watched it, and then watched it again because you can’t truly absorb the stunning landscapes and little nuances while following the plot on the first viewing.
Well I hope Halsey’s relationship lasts. IMO getting pregnant so early in the relationship doesn’t end well.
What’s most troubling about the Madison Cawthorne stories is the use of cars. They make kidnapping easier. They make rape easier. They make murder easier. This guy is deeply disturbing and scary.
So apparently not only are Swift fans doxxing & harassing the young black actress from that Netflix show WHO DIDNT WRITE ANYTHING, they told Ceciley Tyson she can’t watch netflix (“thanks for giving me the ultimatum I didn’t ask for”) & spammed comments under Chadwick Bose man’s post on Netflix account celebrating his win w/RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT. Watch white feminism center itself!
part of the Swift fanbase is very racist & it needs to be addressed. Not all fans obv & I like many Swift songs too, but she knows what she is doing esp w/ the ‘horsesh*t’ mention (it’s a dog whistle for her fans to buy/send literal horse manure to her enemies like they did with Scooter Braun’s family etc)
It’s disappointing bc I thought she had turned a corner in actually being able to not be bothered by pointless stuff like this. Netflix doesn’t police it’s shows scripts line by line – Swift knows that too.
We watched Tom and Jerry last night.
Do not recommend. Like, at all. My husband and I kept texting each other during it complaining about how bad it was. And it’s only 100 minutes but omg it felt SO MUCH LONGER.
My boys loved it, but i dont think its one of the movies that appeals to young and old alike.