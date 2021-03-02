“Is ‘Nomadland’ director Chloe Zhao the Oscar frontrunner?” links

With her Golden Globes win for Nomadland, is Chloe Zhao the frontrunner for the Best Director Oscar? I hope so! [GFY]

Rep. Madison Cawthorn isn’t just a fascist douche, he’s also a serial sexual harasser with a long history of racism and misogyny. [Jezebel]

Baarack the Sheep was rescued and shorn of 35kg of fleece. [OMG Blog]

I posted photos of Josh O’Connor in our Globes coverage, but it’s worth noting that Josh really loved his multiple Loewe looks! [Tom & Lorenzo]

So was Jason Sudeikis high at the Globes or just exhausted? I think exhausted more than anything else. [Dlisted]

Is anyone into the Tom & Jerry live-action movie? [Pajiba]

CPAC went full Nazi. [Towleroad]

I forgot that Ashley Tisdale is pregnant? [JustJared]

I thought Tina Fey & Amy Poehler handled their Globes hosting duties pretty well? There were jokes, but they struck the right tone. [LaineyGossip]

Halsey says her pregnancy was 100% planned. [Buzzfeed]

Josie Canseco posed for the cover of Maxim Mexico. [Egotastic]

