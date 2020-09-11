Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her fifth child (in seven years), a boy named Eduardo

In 2019, Hilaria Baldwin went through back-to-back miscarriages. She had already gone through four successful pregnancies in quick succession across six years, and she seemed obsessed with adding even more children to the family. She took the two miscarriages – the last one happening in the second trimester – pretty hard, but she said even as it happened that she would try for a fifth child again. The next pregnancy went to term, and she gave birth this week.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed another son, born on September 8. They’ve named him Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. I think Hilaria gets to name the kids, and she seems to use a theme: Spanish names which are common enough for Americans. Eduardo joins: Carmen Gabriela (born 2013), Rafael Thomas (born 2015), Leonardo (born 2016) and Romeo Alejandro David (born 2018). I really wonder if she’s going to try to have a sixth child next year.

I also think it’s sort of funny to see that the Baldwin genes are crazy strong! Every time I see their kids, all I see are little mini-Alecs. They all have his face!