Hilaria Baldwin welcomed her fifth child (in seven years), a boy named Eduardo

In 2019, Hilaria Baldwin went through back-to-back miscarriages. She had already gone through four successful pregnancies in quick succession across six years, and she seemed obsessed with adding even more children to the family. She took the two miscarriages – the last one happening in the second trimester – pretty hard, but she said even as it happened that she would try for a fifth child again. The next pregnancy went to term, and she gave birth this week.
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed another son, born on September 8. They’ve named him Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. I think Hilaria gets to name the kids, and she seems to use a theme: Spanish names which are common enough for Americans. Eduardo joins: Carmen Gabriela (born 2013), Rafael Thomas (born 2015), Leonardo (born 2016) and Romeo Alejandro David (born 2018). I really wonder if she’s going to try to have a sixth child next year.
I also think it’s sort of funny to see that the Baldwin genes are crazy strong! Every time I see their kids, all I see are little mini-Alecs. They all have his face!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment