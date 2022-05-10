Mitch McConnell wants voters to know that a federal abortion ban is on the table

From a legal perspective, overturning Roe v. Wade will essentially say that people – specifically women – do not have a federal right to privacy. It will mean that the federal government – by way of Roe – cannot enforce a woman’s right to choose nor enforce a woman’s reproductive freedom. Once Roe is overturned, the states will get to pass their own draconian laws criminalizing women and forcing them to become incubators for the “domestic supply of infants.” The endgame for nearly 50 years has been overturning Roe and letting abortion bans and birth control bans get passed by individual states. Except that now that we’re actually weeks away from Roe being overturned, Mitch McConnell thinks a national abortion ban is on the table. His senate colleagues disagree.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slightly nudged the door open last week when he said “it’s possible” the GOP could move to ban abortion nationwide. Republicans on Monday quickly shut it.
“I don’t think it’s really an appropriate topic for Congress to be passing a national law on,” said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of McConnell’s leadership team.
“That wouldn’t be my priority out of the gate,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri. “I think it would be better for states to debate this, allow it to breathe and for Congress to act where there’s national consensus.”
Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 3 Senate GOP leader, noted that the leaked draft Supreme Court ruling focused on allowing states to regulate abortion. “I want to see the states have that opportunity and the authority to do so,” Barrasso said when asked about legislating on the federal level.
The reaction of the Republicans — pouring cold water on legislative action on abortion — underscores the GOP’s heightened sensitivity on the issue in the week after Politico obtained a leaked court draft and reported that a majority of conservative justices apparently were preparing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Democrats, on the defensive ahead of the midterm elections, have seized on the issue in a bid to galvanize their base and rally around women’s rights in a push to save their imperiled congressional majorities.
McConnell, last week, was keen to avoid getting drawn into a debate over abortion, instead training his fire on the unprecedented leak and calling for criminal prosecution of the leaker. But in an interview with USA Today, the Kentucky Republican mentioned generally that it’s “possible” Congress could act to restrict abortion in the future. Yet he also promised he would not gut the Senate’s filibuster rules to allow such a ban to pass with a simple majority, meaning 60 votes would be needed to act — an extremely high bar to clear.
“If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies — not only at the state level but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area,” McConnell told the newspaper. “And if this were the final decision, that was the point that it should be resolved one way or another in the legislative process. So yeah, it’s possible.”
I feel sick. This is a typical Republican play too, and McConnell knows exactly what he’s doing. The goal is to give enough red meat to the Republican Evangelical base and give them a reason to turn out in the midterms: vote Republican and Congress will pass a national ban on abortion. It’s already part of the Republican strategy in individual Senate races too – abortion rights (or the lack there of) have become front-and-center in the Arizona Senate race. It will be like that throughout the midterm races too. A federal ban on abortion… that’s what’s on the table. The federal criminalization of miscarriages and a national ban on birth control are also on the table. Vote.
Also, regarding the protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes… I’m all for it! These justices are overturning the right to privacy. F–k around and find out – they don’t have any right to privacy in their neighborhoods.
The doublethink with these people is strong. First, it was that there shouldn’t be a federal law/decision on the matter and states should decide.
Now McConnell admits that he is A-OK with federally banning abortion. Big government is GREAT in this case. F—- these guys.
They’ll absolutely try to pass a federal ban. I believe McConnell. Opponents of reproductive rights / medical privacy / bodily autonomy have always been willing to lie and twist the truth in their efforts — these are profoundly, profoundly unprincipled people. Power at any cost.
McConnell is the LAST person I would trust on telling the truth!! He is solely trying to save his party and THEIR power OVER our bodies!!!
Make no mistake about it!! McConnell is the devil 👿
I am so happy to see so many people protesting at the home of the SCOTUS!!! And the neighbors can fuck themselves!!! It’s called Freedom of Speech!!
They will try to pass a federal ban. They already have SCOTUS, and soon they will have Roe. If they don’t push for a federal ban, they will have nothing to fund raise off of.
It isn’t double anything though. McConnell says the plan, which will be backed by at minimum 26 gerrymandered states passing draconian laws shredding rights & privacy which will be the “evidence” that makes voting for a federal ban super easy. They will use that “majority” to pass the federal ban.
They are telling you the plan as they always do.
I cannot believe this is America in 2022.
Alito is a biblical absolutist who believes women were formed from Adam’s rib and are, therefore, the property of men. He doesn’t believe we are entitled to any rights beyond those granted by the men who own us. He is a very dangerous person.
My favorite Womens Right shirt reads:
I didn’t come from your rib but you came out of a vagina.
Stand strong everyone. Don’t give in and give yourself permission to quit fighting. We have the majority and they know it. It is not a forgone conclusion.
@BrickyardUte – Thank you for that!
So apparently federal HIPAA don’t apply to women. Where is the ACLU in all of this!!!
And how the fuck do these extremists keep getting placed in the highest court in the land, without checks and balances?!? I hope he never gets a moments peace again for his short and miserable life.
This is a whole new meaning of ‘Annie, get your guns”! because they will legalize rape. I’m getting one, I’m done!
In Tennessee they already legalized child marriage. So, then pedophilia will be accepted under their draconian law? Gross!
Men’s distorted views of women/young girls is bad enough, this will just reinforce this. Pedophiles will always need new victims.
They already want to ban condoms, contraception and porn so the internet is next. So, information will be limited and contact with others will be too? Just a matter of time.
There will be an economic collapse of the economy when women cannot do what they need like; childcare (they want you to stay home and quit your job, regardless) education (home schooling, a woman’s job) and business’ will fold of no money to be spent. Women make up a lot of the workforce and spend thousands on products/food/clothes that keep the economy going? Come on!
I’ve always said that these DEVILS just expect you to just drop what you’re doing and do their bidding. I hate organized religion; it will be the downfall of us. Conservatives will dam us to hell if we let them win.
Then again, I am pretty sure of some conservative women supporting this just because they are ‘saving those babies!’ and don’t look to what is the truth because women shouldn’t be having abortions. Yet according to workers at Planned Parenthood there are a lot of conservative women having abortions. Hypocritical and absolutely sad!!!!
VOTE BLUE 2022!!!!!!
It’s really insane. There are a lot of rights that Americans have been living with for a long time now, and they are going to fall like dominoes. I’m just worried that people are going to be so surprised that they won’t act.
I’m still pissed how many people dismissed the SCOTUS issue during 2016 so they could make excuses for not voting for Hillary. I’m so not happy to say that we were right.
The Mississippi governor already said “we aren’t going after contraception, yet.” So that’s something to look forward to.
That’s why I’m sure whoever leaked this was a conservative Republican.
Of course Republicans leaked it. The opinion is too extreme for Kavanaugh and Barrett to sign on. The watered down final opinion will have the same outcome, but with prettier language. This will allow Republicans to say “nothing to see here” and the main stream media will parrot those talking points and it will become a non-issue in the mid-terms.
Agreed! The language of Amy Coathanger Barrett is sickening on too many levels!! We need to have her comments plastered on billboards across America!!
I hope that the movement NEVER stops and that the protests continue until the mid-terms. We can’t go back!!! We WON’T go back!!!
I did not have Josh Hawley speaking with any iota of reason on my 2022 Hellscape bingo card.
ETA — the protests at Kavanaugh’s house (who paid off that mortgage??!!) might have some effect, he being the craven wimp that he is. Wishful thinking, I know.
The protests at Kavanaugh’s house are being organized by his neighbors. That tells me the family has not endeared themselves to the community
All of the justices live in overwhelmingly Democratic communities. I’m not surprised their neighbors are protesting outside their homes, I’m just surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.
Well, no one likes living near a sex offender.
Hawley is lying. So is Mitch. They all are. The second they have even the slightest R majority they will all vote to overturn the filibuster and pass whatever laws they want, including abortion bans.
Of course he is/they are/they will. 🤬
Hawley isn’t doing anything of the sort, they are waiting for Roe to be ended, then the trigger laws in at minimum 26 gerrymandered states to provide the “evidence” for a federal ban.
Congress rushed something through to protect justices from protesters at their homes which is pretty ironic considering SCOTUS made sure that there were no buffer zones from protesters not only at clinics but also no buffers to protect clinic employees or their children from anti-choice harassment when they protested at the clinic employees homes
Also, friggen Susan Collins apparently called the police for protection & clean up because protesters had written a message she considered “threatening” on the public property in front of her home – a message written in sidewalk chalk (and actually used the word please)
Absolutely disgusting. I don’t know what else to say about this. Imagine if women truly did use abstinence to fight this, men would be so mad.
No, they’d legalize rape. That’s where this is headed. Women have no autonomy and Alito cited a justice that says men can rape their wives. So, legal rape is on the table too, as I’ll bet they’d force women to be submissive to men again. Enjoy your stupidity, America, for not voting for the e-mail lady and instead voting for the e-mail man.
Matthew Hale doesn’t say men can rape their wives, he says women have no right under their marriage vows to refuse their husbands sex, ergo, marital rape simply doesn’t exist. This is what Alito believes, women are the property of men. He does not recognize the individual rights and humanity of women.
Hillary won the popular vote. This isn’t our fault. And many, many republican voters are pro choice. This is government declaring themselves gods over others and not listening to the people.
I’m taking extremes. I’ve always not wanted children. I’m getting sterilization. I hope many others stock up on birth control or IUDs if that is their choice.
Hillary won the popular vote, but she needed more votes to win.
It’s not the fault of the people who voted for Hillary. It is the fault of the people who didn’t vote.
And particularly the ones who enjoyed acting as if Hillary was just as bad, just to show how woke they were for ‘seeing’ that. They discouraged people from voting by making it ‘dumb’ or ‘naive’ to support the Democrats and did big damage.
@wigletwatcher – most of the states outlawing abortion are also banning IUDs. I think that MO/LA has announced they will charge women who have them. LA may not have yet banned Plan B but they have such insanely necessary hurdles to get it to make it largely unavailable to women who need to get it in a timely fashion.
It is INSANE that they are working to CRIMINALIZE IUDs in Louisiana. They are saying that not getting pregnant is a crime essentially.
IUDs prevent fertilization (and as a secondary function could hypothetically also prevent implantation), so they want to charge women with a crime when they can’t even prove that a pregnancy happened!
@Flowerlake I’d add it’s also the fault of anyone who voted for Jill Stein in a swing state. If they’d voted for Hillary, Trump would have lost.
Good luck with that wiglet. It’s not so easy to get your tubes tied or take any other steps to permanently prevent pregnancy. The main form of treatment for ANY kind of gynecological malady is birth control. Doesn’t matter what it is. Doctors don’t even care what’s causing the issue. The answer is birth control. But what happens if you can’t take birth control, and you just want an ablation? Or a hysterectomy? If you’re a woman of child bearing years, most likely the doctor is going to tell you they won’t do that for you because your non-existent husband might want kids. Even if you do have a husband, and he also agrees he doesn’t ever want to have kids, the doctor will still tell you no because your husband might change his mind one day, and you’ll need to be an incubator for him. Even if that means you have to suffer for the next who knows how many years before you start menopause and obtain some kind of relief. This is not an exaggeration. I struggled with heavy periods and pain for years. Every doctor I saw blamed it on hormones and getting older. When I asked for an ablation, I was told no (see aforesaid reasons). It took me six years to find a doctor who finally listened to me. Unfortunately, if you can’t take hormonal birth control, guess what the solution is? IUD. Because that’s all insurance will pay for. They won’t pay for a solution. Just a treatment. When I finally had a hysterectomy, my uterus was FOUR times the size of a typical uterus. Yet gynecologists had pushed my concerns aside for YEARS. This opinion only makes public what those of us who have struggled with gynecological maladies have known for years… we’ve never had full autonomy over our bodies. Even the doctors who are supposed to work for us are always thinking about what some male partner may want in the future.
@kacy. I was still quite young during the 2000 elections and am not from the US, but I thought people would have learned their lesson from that, regarding voting for third parties.
Guess not.
Luckily, I live in Maine which is kind at the moment on these choices. The the beautiful doctors and nurse practitioners at PP do not question your choices. I’m also nearly 40 with 2 conditions making it nearly impossible to carry to term. I just never wanted to go all the way and sterilize. But now my hand is forced. And I’ll walk my husband in there and let him explain how he would never want me to carry or that he also wants to be childfree.
I get your points. It’s difficult for many. I’m fortunate beyond belief. Others I fear for. I hope something changes. We can’t go down this path.
Agirlandherdogs, I am so sorry for what you have experienced. It’s just not right.
It’s not healthy how much this guy enrages me. And yes to the protests in front of justice’s houses. My friend who works for Planned Parenthood has to travel with private security and go to work with armed guards because of these a-holes and their pals. They can endure a little mild discomfort.
Exactly. The discomfort they feel doesn’t compare to the discomfort of being murdered because a husband or partner doesn’t want the baby, or believes it isn’t his. Or being beaten or killed because the unborn child’s grandparent(s) don’t approve of a young mother’s pregnancy. Or carrying a dead fetus. Or losing a loved one in any of those horrific ways. Or being disabled or underage, and having your ability to go somewhere else to get an abortion restricted by a narcissistic, abusive guardian. Or being a little girl forced into childbirth. Or being a baby placed in a dumpster or otherwise harmed because one or both of your parents were in no position to care for you.
These conservatives want to toy with other people’s trauma and survival and still be able to call reactions to their abuse “bullying” and “stalking.” It doesn’t work like that. People don’t owe it to you to make the suffering you actively choose to cause (and let’s be real, in many cases, enjoy causing) a comfortable experience for you.
yes, the supreme court decided that people are allowed to protest at the homes of employees of women’s health clinics, so SURELY they’re OK with people protesting at their houses.
What about these so-called Christians that have been killing doctors over the years? Their such hypocrites. It sickens me to my core.
When we had a PP, people were screaming at my daughter and I as we entered the clinic. I marched my ass right up to them and told them that it was NONE of their business why we were there just as it’s none of my business as to what they do. I was screaming so loudly I was horse for a week. I can’t stand any of them!!
Unfortunately, they closed the clinic. Now she can’t get an IUD as her GYN feels that it’s against his religion.
I live in a town where an obgyn who provided abortions was murdered in his home, in front of his wife and children. The murderer was then hidden for quite a while by an underground anti choice terrorist network.
McConnell made Trump’s destructive actions possible. He seems totally cold-blooded. I’ve always thought he exemplifies a particular brand of evil.
I met someone who had to spent a bit of time with McConnell. The overarching feeling they got from spending time with him was that he was unscrupulously brilliant and always looking for an angle to proverbially cut your throat. I can’t imagine a shittier person to make life lasting decisions for women, let alone our country.
Yeah, unfortunately he’s the smart one. White women stand ready to hand him control of the Senate again, too.
He really studied the Senate rules, so he knew when to exploit them. He’s an evil genius, and has done so much damage to our country.
I think you have it backwards. McConnell and his ilk elected Trump to be their loud ass, brash, ignorant train wreck so everyone would be obsessing over tweets and pOrn star payoffs while they did the -actual- governing and made out like bandits. No one was paying attention to the men behind the curtain while everyone was watching the wizard.
That’s an excellent point. I would also like to know what has happened to the Senators that were accused of insider trading. Why have we seen zero repercussions regarding their illegal activities?
Just saying, *lots* of us were paying attention to the political machinations. I’m assuming you were, too – we have all locked a lot of those horrid years into a rarely visited vault, but look at Amy Siskind’s list of stuff. While there’s a lot of performative asholery, there’s also a lot of policy.
Betsy, I meant the general public. I am sure that a lot of people were paying attention, but it’s also fair to say that way way too many inches of column space were devoted to serving White House visitors McDonald’s while actual, serious politicking was given less attention by the media at large.
This confirms its was a conservative who leaked it – the leak is designed to galvanise the evangelical vote as GOP fear losing at the upcoming midterms.
I wonder if women can seek asylum for being….women..is it possible that other countries would take those who wanted to go? I am one of them. I do not recognize this country anymore.
I’ve often wondered about this. As a black woman in this country, seeing black people killed by the police, and it coming to a head in 2020 with countries all around the world looking at us like WTF I wondered if I could make a case for asylum. It would be interesting to see someone try it out and what a rebuke it would be.
I think, generally, the US is categorized as a safe country by others so it would be an uphill battle to prove an asylum claim. I’m sure many countries wouldn’t want to touch it for political reasons. But I would see it as a valid claim and think many other Canadians would agree. Some groups oppose abortion here, but most view it as a medical decision and politicians won’t touch it.
I think when people view the US as being a “safe country”, two questions that need to be asked are: “Safe for who?” and “Compared to what?”
As a Black woman whose ancestors did not come to the US “seeking a better life”,
the times that I have felt completely safe outside of my or someone’s home have been pretty limited. My life has been extremely privileged in some ways and very much not privileged in others. Feeling constantly on guard against the possibility of violence and racism takes its toll — even when the realities of a given situation are relatively safe. Things can turn on a dime, and it’s terrifying and stressful to have to be guarded against even the people who are officially “the helpers” that we’ve been told to look for in crisis situations.
I’ve been very lucky. I realize though that many people expect safety to depend more on the ways society and institutions support their safety and well-being — rather than relying on the vagueries of “luck”.
With all the violent criminality etc, many people I know don’t think of the US as a safe country as all.
My parents much prefer me to travel to many other countries (including some that people sometimes call ‘developing countries’), as they think the US is dangerous.
Guess my government would qualify it as safe, though.
I read this article in Al Jazeera a while ago re: Black Americans meeting the qualifications for asylum. Definitely an eye-opening way to frame the challenges that so many of us face.
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2020/6/17/if-black-americans-were-to-seek-asylum-they-could-qualify
I would be happy to welcome American women who don’t want to live under this to Europe.
You can leave any dudebros at home, though.
Don’t believe them. They will all vote for a Federal ban if given the chance.
If this doesn’t get out the vote for democrats, I don’t know what will.
I am part of a coalition of Vote Foward. In the upcoming 2016 presidential election, I wrote to 180 Texas residents about the importance of voting. They are currently looking for volunteers for Florida right now. I used brightly colored recycled envelopes for my letters. I hope it made some difference. I am willing to do anything to get people to the polls, except Repugnant’s. They can crawl and I wouldn’t stop.
I think people everywhere need to be more active in getting women to vote.
Many men don’t want us to, and tell all those tales about how it doesn’t matter or it isn’t cool (or focus on some small issue with the more progressive party and make that a huge issue).
Also, I think we should support each other across borders as well, share best practices in getting people to vote etc.
What’s happening in the Philippines now, for instance, is worrying too
I don’t want to sound defeatist. I really don’t. But there are more and more states where I don’t think it matters how galvanized Democratic voters are. Republicans have been playing dirty for so long that they can do it out in the open now, redrawing districts at will and ensuring that as few minorities as possible are able to cast a ballot, while too many Democrats fretted over keeping things civil. These people do not deserve civility, and they sure as f–k don’t deserve privacy.
If people had come out and voted for Dems in the 2014 midterms and in the 2016 general, the makeup of SCOTUS would be entirely different and we wouldn’t be here right now. Unfortunately, people don’t want to admit that not voting led us here. And if voting weren’t the single most powerful thing we could do to strengthen and protect our rights, Republicans wouldn’t always be trying to suppress voting. We need to increase our Senate majority and hold the House. We need to repeat that in 2024. If we don’t, our democracy will be seriously imperiled. We may not like all the candidates on the slate, but voting for Democrats who will create and pass rights strengthening legislation is the most critical thing any of us who have the privilege of voting can do right now.
Vote and for god’s sake, don’t discourage people from voting.
That is part of what got us in this mess worldwide.
I think they want to have their cake and eat it too. People like McConnell are firing up their base of white Evangelical voters — while making it easier for their wealthier voters to travel to blue states to enjoy the rights that they’re denying to others. It also means that their base will still have a reason to rally and protest — which they would lose if they actually fully achieved one of their few unifying political goals.
This is sickening but not surprising.
Shout out to the reporter making sure to announce the time and place for the next protest. Love how these people are horrified that politics is brought into their neighborhood. I guess bringing it into women’s wombs is fine though. Despicable, all of them. I hope American women know the rest of us are thinking of you every day.
It’s amazing how much people care about babies, but not the people suffering all around them in the world everyday.
There was an op-ed in the New York Times today by some very extreme Catholic man, Matthew Walther, editor of some publication called The Lamp, who said he didn’t care if ending access to abortion had disastrous impacts on our society, didn’t care “whether we all rot on top of each other or not” were his exact words. An absolutely and completely bizarre mindset that was quite clearly proudly pro-death, pro-misery. I just … I can’t with these people. I’m no longer religious but I can appreciate that Jesus was a radically compassionate figure of self-sacrifice. I see none of that compassion in the anti-choice movement of today.
People like Moscow Mitch do not care about babies, not even about unborn babies. They only care about money and power.
No, it’s purely power AND power over women. Everything else is just background noise!
It’s time to grant PR and DC statehood!! And pack the court!!! There are zero rules regarding the number of SCOTUS members.
As for redistricting, the appalling actions of Abbott the Neanderthal is so disgusting. I can’t wait to get out of here. He is now calling on revoking public education for illegal immigrants now.
Yes. McConnell doesn’t have it in him to care about anyone else, fetus or not. He only cares about his own wealth and power, so he placates those that keep him in power (evangelicals).
A federal ban on abortion could easily be the first step toward a blue-state secession. Blue states are the popular majority, our votes literally do not count in presidential elections, we do not have proportional representation (i.e. the Senate), and blue states literally fund poor red states through federal assistance. If a gerrymandered congress passes something like this, get ready for a wild ride.
This was brought up in 2016. It’s exactly what Putin wants–a Blue state America. And at this point, I’m fine with it Any blue-blooded American who wants to come to blue states, join us. The reds can stay shoot each other to death. Don’t care.
IMO, we’ve already taken the first step. that was the 2016 election. a person (if you can call it that) who did NOT win the popular vote and proceeded to further stoke the hatred/distrust of “his” side…the 2020 election only furthered it.
it’s not going to happen today or tomorrow, but I’d say within the next 10 years, you’re going to see a push toward just that.
which…honestly? that’s fine. see how well those impoverished red states do without any federal monies that come from the blue states. I feel for my fellow blues living in red states, but now is the time to GTHO of there, if you can.
My husband an I were talking about it last night. Our daughter told us they are moving from Texas to Oregon at the end of the year, and my husband is just gutted. He can’t talk about it. So we are actively looking at Colorado now. It will take time though and I don’t know if I can handle another 10 years here. I know I wouldn’t last. It’s become too toxic to live here. When I had my presidential signs for Hillary in 2016, my husband and daughter were verbally threatened due to my signs. Now I can’t put them up anymore.
Not everyone has the luxury of being able to move though. For a variety of reasons.
Y’all, my two best friends live in Louisville, and even they have told me they don’t really know people who supports MM. My one friend’s daughter, and her friends, did a walk-out protest at school after the leaked opinion came out (so cute, they actually got permission to do it from their principal) and they posted photos on instagram. I typically do no more than like posts from my friends kids, because eww, who am I? Just an old lady they barely know! But I had to pipe up and comment, since they are in high school, that they needed to make sure to register to vote as soon as they can and they need to encourage their friends to vote!!! Especially in Louisville, OMG….. (thankfully, my friend’s daughter was not upset or weirded out by my comment)
I’m so tired of the faux outrage and inaction in congress. The women’s health protection act was already sent for a vote and failed. Resending for another failed vote isn’t going to change anything. Congress has no shame.
You know what people are going to go to the polls about? Inflation. Not women’s rights.
And already Biden and the democrats are being blamed for it.
Yup!! It’s a sad story all the way around. Not the fact that the job growth sector has exceeded expectations for the last 9 months. No, it’s purely inflation.
I am not going to pretend that the economic recovery from the pandemic has been perfect and that inflation isn’t hurting a lot of households, but the myth about Republicans being good for the economy needs to stop. If Trump were holding a second term, Republican voters would be looking for a myriad of excuses for inflation and making it out to not be a big deal.
And ultimately, if Republicans take power again, in addition to gutting our rights, the middle and working classes are in for a world of financial pain if they go through with Rick Scott’s plan.
And you know what’s being falsely attributed to “inflation “? Corporations have increased prices — while also increasing profits. This is in addition to actual inflation and genuine supply chain issues. I’m cynical enough to assume that this is a deliberate win-win for many: increasing profits while blaming the Democrats for “inflation “.
For the record, many of us go to the polls prioritizing rights of all kinds. While Hillary would not have been my first choice, I was far more concerned about the Supreme Court than I was about other issues, and fully trusted Hillary to chose Justices that I would be fine with.
Yes, Blithe!
It’s not “inflation” if it is corporate profits going through the roof! It is profit driven price gouging during a global health emergency.
I’m not even sure passing a federal law to protect abortion rights will work at this point. Wouldn’t it just get challenged all the way to the SCOTUS and then they’d vote it down?
I’m just totally unsure how to stop the descent into Gilead without SCOTUS on the side of women. It’s frustrating.
Let’s hope this looming specter of abortion ban will get the vote out for Democrats.
You are correct. SCOTUS would rule against it.
I mean, many things would already have to be in motion to stop the spread of fascism. Seating more justices on the supreme court, whipping Manchin & Sinema to pass voting rights & Roe legislation via the end of the confederate filibuster, and most importantly charging all the insurrectionists involved with Jan 6 as well as all the people involved with attempting to change election results before the insurrection.
We have to have continual removal and deplatforming of insurrectionist speech, hate speech, and disinformation. We need the fairness doctrine. There is just so much that already needs to be happening and isn’t, instead it is the hollow call to vote as if there aren’t a number of states that are gerrymandered to minority rule.
I went to elementary school with Blake Masters, who is a psycho MAGAt running against Mark Kelly in AZ. I don’t have any scandalous memories of him, but seems he’s grown up to be a nutjob. Don’t vote for him. He is being slippery about his viewpoint on contraception and already has the advantage of being “taken out of context” regarding a condom ban. He doesn’t want to ban condoms but he is being very evasive and I have no doubt he will go after female contraception, specifically IUDs and Plan B. We are so fucked if any republican wins. Vote and vote blue!
THEY ARE TRYING TO DO THE SAME SH**T AS IN POLAND. We also had our “high court” called “constitutional court” full of very political “judges” overthrow our very limited reproductive rights. At the moment, women are dying, carrying dead fetuses, because so-called “doctors” refuse to abort such a pregnancy in fear of persecution. Sixty-nine people decided the fate of 18 000000.
The arrogance of men will never stop to astound me.
yup, here we have nine (well, five of them, anyway) deciding health care issues for hundreds of millions of people, the majority of which disagree with the decision made.
Women’s healthcare and rights all around the world are being gutted. Not surprising that the Taliban reinstated head to toe covering again.
Most of our history, men thought it was fine (and desirable) to dominate women. For many and probably most of them, this is still what they want.
And some women are stupid enough to not vote because they think the better candidate is not perfect. We can not rely on men in this at all, so we should stop being that stupid (not @anyone who voted)
Also, vote in smaller elections too. If a president of half a corn field is elected, go and vote.
Remembering the smug posts on Facebook from white women I went to high school with criticizing women protesting Trump. They were saying, “My rights are not being taken away; I am so proud of my daughter for not marching…”
Second in my list of annoying posts is people who post almost exclusively about their alcohol consumption saying, “Just don’t watch the news. Simple.”
It is hard to describe the absolute contempt with which I view right wing republicans. They are the worst examples of hypocritical and evil behavior manifested on earth. Everything that their Bible preaches against. I despise them.
I hate this man with every ounce of my being.
I read somewhere that legislation has already been drafted banning abortion federally. It is literally waiting in the wings ready to devastate American women. I’m sure there is draft legislation to ban LGBTQ rights as well. What a draconian wasteland America is becoming.
Here’s what strikes me as someone who grew up Catholic and learning that life begins at conception. All these old white dudes are anti abortion because they believe it is killing someone and “thou shall not kill”. AND YET, these old white dudes were ALSO able to create the “Just War Theory”. You see they recognized, as men who fought in wars at the time, that war is a reality and needs to be viewed with logic and so, as long as the war you are fighting in, fits within the category of “The Just War Theory”, than “thou shall not kill” doesn’t apply because, you know, something is happening to your body in war that you dont want happening and if something is happening to your body, that you dont want happening, it’s totally cool to make that stop. So then surely, if those who can get pregnant were at the table, there should have ALSO been a “Just Abortion Theory”. White religious men kill all the time. During war; supporting the death penalty; BELIEVING WOMEN SHOULD DIE IN DANGEROUS PREGNANCY, etc. This is NOT about some moral belief that abortion goes against “thou shall not kill”. Even religions steeped deeply against abortion have alternative theories and dogmas to justify actually killing other people. This is about men controlling women and desperately trying to hold onto the patriarchy. We need to fight with everything we have. Even though I’m Canadian, we need to support anyone in the US who can get pregnant however we can.
I hope they get protested everywhere they go. I don’t want them to be able to go to the bathroom in peace. If we don’t get privacy then neither should they.
In a somewhat ironic aside, I can now apply for dual citizenship in the UK because they are making the law more fair to women. Basically a person can now apply for citizenship if their grandmother was born there. Before it was only parents or a grandfather born in the UK that qualified a person for citizenship. And heck yes I’m doing it. The UK is far from perfect but it’s good to have options.
my husband is a brit and we’re considering that as a long term move (he has a permanent green card in the US for 30 years now). salty island certainly has lots of problems and I’m not even sure I want to live there (I’m a direct and ambitious woman like Meghan) but we’ll be deciding in the next year or two. good luck on your citizenship and how crazy that they didn’t recognize grandmas til recently?!
this world.
It’s too bad for you Brexit happened. Otherwise your husband could have easier access to more countries with his passport.
Also, as an encouragement, most people in the UK are not nearly as invested in the Royal family as the trashiest of their newspapers are. Most people are not working for the Royal Family or have that attitude to work/life as their servants do.
Guess sex is no longer an option then, unless you want to have a child.
Who will hate that more? Women or men? Hmm.
Saying this, as I think the only way some men will care about this, is if they think they will get less sex.
Republicans will sooner legalize rape than allow pro-choice to stand.
Rapists barely get a slap on the wrist as it is. Too many people in positions of power who have clearly never pleased a woman believe we either deserve it or enjoy it.
I absolutely hate this argument even facetiously. If gay people don’t have sex, they don’t go to jail either. Lovely way to live.
Once your body no longer belongs to you, your life no longer belongs to you.
Ask the women in Afghanistan how well withholding sex works out for them.
Your Canadian 🇨🇦 sisters stand with you. What lessens you lessens us all.
If women don’t have right to privacy in their own uterus, then the gross Supreme Court justices don’t deserve any right to privacy in their neighborhoods.
Abortion, guns and racism is the ONLY way Republicans can get so many people to vote against their own interests. There is nothing else in their platform that benefit the non-rich. They use these wedge issues to mobilize voters then do absolutely nothing for them.
Yup just tricking idiots to vote against their own best interests